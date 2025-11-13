On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
BigJimSlade
It’s quite fun going back to Chamonix – it brings a smile to my face :-)
Here you can see 5 different people taking pictures of something… what could it be? See the next picture for the answer.
View bigger image.
It’s some evening light on Mt. Blanc! It cracks me up how good of a job phones can do at taking pictures, but you zoom in on some like this and it looks like an impressionist painting.
View bigger image.
Another fine day in Chamonix, right outside our hotel, La Croix Blanche.
View bigger image.
See, I told you.
View bigger image.
Here’s a view of both the front building and its annex to the left.
View bigger image.
Me in front of Lac Blanc. I didn’t say the pictures were all from my phone.
View bigger image.
The fantastic view is behind me, but I had a fine view, too! I was looking at the crags (Aiguilles Rouges), which you see a bit of in the previous picture.
View bigger image.
Beautiful views of mountains and retreating glaciers.
View bigger image.
You can see me here in front of my namesake church, St. Michel. (That’s right, my real name is Michael.) Note I’m in dual-backpack travel mode. You can’t really see the main backpack, but that’s my (carry-on) “suitcase”, and the orange one in front was my personal item to stuff under the seat (overstuffed at the moment, but not while flying).
View bigger image.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings