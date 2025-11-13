Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – BigJimSlade – Alps 2025 – Chamonix Phone Pics

by | 7 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

BigJimSlade

It’s quite fun going back to Chamonix – it brings a smile to my face :-)

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Chamonix Phone Pics 8

Here you can see 5 different people taking pictures of something… what could it be? See the next picture for the answer.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Chamonix Phone Pics 7

It’s some evening light on Mt. Blanc! It cracks me up how good of a job phones can do at taking pictures, but you zoom in on some like this and it looks like an impressionist painting.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Chamonix Phone Pics 6

Another fine day in Chamonix, right outside our hotel, La Croix Blanche.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Chamonix Phone Pics 5

See, I told you.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Chamonix Phone Pics 4

Here’s a view of both the front building and its annex to the left.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Chamonix Phone Pics 3

Me in front of Lac Blanc. I didn’t say the pictures were all from my phone.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Chamonix Phone Pics 2

The fantastic view is behind me, but I had a fine view, too! I was looking at the crags (Aiguilles Rouges), which you see a bit of in the previous picture.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Chamonix Phone Pics 1

Beautiful views of mountains and retreating glaciers.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Chamonix Phone Pics

You can see me here in front of my namesake church, St. Michel. (That’s right, my real name is Michael.) Note I’m in dual-backpack travel mode. You can’t really see the main backpack, but that’s my (carry-on) “suitcase”, and the orange one in front was my personal item to stuff under the seat (overstuffed at the moment, but not while flying).
View bigger image.

  • eclare
  • Eyeroller
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • J.
  • MCat
  • Steve in the ATL
  • stinger

    1. 1.

      Gloria DryGarden

      If that’s a ski area across the valley from you, it looks brutally steep. Do ever go to Switzerland to ski?
      It’s incredible, these photos from high summer in Switzerland. Just stunning.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      stinger

      Such great photos — I’m sure reviewing them brings a huge smile to your face!

      I look forward to the day that WaterGirl posts the Mount Blanc image as a sidebar photo. Glorious — enlarged, it’s like a paint-by-number painting, and I wish I had it as one!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Eyeroller

      @Gloria DryGarden: A bit of pedantry, Chamonix is in France.  It’s not too far from Geneva, which would be the main airport serving it if you want to go there directly, but it’s well within the French border. Since Switzerland isn’t isn’t in the Schengen zone, there is some fairly cursory (as I recall–we were on chartered buses each way so were waved through) border checking.

      I was there in 2014 so these photos bring back a lot of memories for me.  We took the gondola to the top of the Aguille du Midi, which requires some fortitude if heights make one nervous. But it’s pretty amazing.

      Reply

