I think many people in our party misunderstand what a congressional leader is.
November 12, 2025
A House Dem or Senate Dem leader must be able to have as much influence in a room of Progressives as a room of Blue Dogs.
They must be able to understand all points of view, to best shape how to bring them all together, to make sure something can actually pass. 2/
I just watched Lawrence O’Donnell’s segment on Chuck Schumer and while, I think, because of his years working in the Senate, he’s a bit precious with it, I also think he made some really good points.
The leader is not supposed to be the most popular person in the party, that’s not the point. 3/
They are the person who has the best shot of persuading the most people, and they surround themselves with those that can do the same.
Keep in mind, the best shot doesn’t mean they can do it flawlessly, in fact, as O’Donnell said in last night’s episode, 4/
there has never been a Democratic Senate leader who kept the party together 100% of the time.
Think of your choice to take Schumer’s place. Do you think they could work with the Blue Dogs as effectively as with the Progressives? I’m not saying I think Schumer should stay leader, 5/
but I don’t know who would take his place. I don’t know who has the most impact in the LBJ room.
Not to mention, in the middle of this fight, and we are in the middle of it, there will be a vote on the ACA in Dec and we have until then to work our asses off to make Rs as unpopular as possible. 6/
Making someone else learn the ropes on the job, at a time when we need all hands on deck, might not be the right move.
But let’s say it is, let’s say it would help. Who? I don’t know, but I do know it’s not necessarily the person who is best at social media. 7/
And I do know that no matter who it is, they’re gonna have to make hard choices that you will not like, and before long, people will be calling for their resignation.
Cause it’s not simple. It might look easy from the outside, but listen to any Democratic Senator, 8/
it’s one of the hardest job in government, in their opinion. The Democratic Party is a massive tent, and that’s no different in the Senate itself. Somehow leadership has gotten most of them to vote the same way most of the time. 9/
Could someone have done better than Schumer at keeping the Dems 100% in line for the last month? Remember, 5 of these people (and another 5 who we don’t know), started negotiating day 1. Schumer successfully kept them from doing anything about it till AFTER the election. 10/
Would Leader Warren, Klobuchar, Murphy or Booker have been able to keep them in longer?
I don’t know. Maybe so. Maybe they could have said something to change the minds of these eight. But, if they could have, wouldn’t they have? Sitting in the LBJ room, 11/
wouldn’t they have been able to do it even without the title of leader?
And the thing is, I don’t actually think Schumer should have been leader this term to begin with. I think that, when you lose seats, that probably means it’s time for someone else to take the reigns. 12/
I don’t think social media is the most important aspect of the job, but it’s not the least either, and he’s not great at getting people outside the Senate to understand his reasoning or even trust that he has any at all. That’s not a small thing. 13/
But I also don’t think this ultimatum of “kick him out or else” is helpful. Because we don’t know what is happening behind closed doors. We don’t know who is fighting the hardest in that room. We don’t know when it almost comes to blows. 14/
We only know who makes US feel good, US feel seen and US feel heard. But that’s only a fraction of what the job of the Senate leader is, and a very new part of their job description at that.
So it’s not at all about who OUR ideal leader is. 15/
This isn’t President, this isn’t a position elected by American citizens, this is a person who has been around long enough to know the ropes AND how to mediate between Senators and acknowledge their needs individually.
So, if the Senate Dems decide, as it seems they’re going to, 16/
that they aren’t willing to replace Schumer right now, acknowledge that maybe they have a reason for that, maybe it’s as simple as no one else wants the job.
But if that does change, which I do hope it does for the 120th Congress, when you’re theorizing who would replace Schumer, 17/
Think of who can actually do the best job, not just who would make you happiest to see with Leader before their name. And, when whoever it is make that first decision you don’t like, don’t start screaming “resign!” “step down!” 18/
Remember how, when there are 47 different people with 47 different opinions, the only way to make anything happen is some form of compromise. 19/
The opposite of that compromise is right where the Republican party is now, a cult. We’re proud that we’re not a cult, but that means you’re not gonna like every decision.
Hawtest take, from ‘No Friend to Dems’ Puck — “Tick, Tick… Schumer”:
… For 39 days, he managed to keep Senate Democrats mostly united behind a government shutdown. But then, on day 40, eight members of his caucus defected—working with Republicans on a nominally bipartisan deal to reopen the government without extracting any major concessions in return. Despite voting against the deal himself, Schumer bore the brunt of the blowback within the party—from the liberal left groups and senate hopefuls who are demanding he resign, to colleagues who are frustrated with his leadership. And though he personally called potential 2028 presidential contenders—including governors Josh Shapiro, Andy Beshear, and JB Pritzker—to ask them not to criticize the deal, according to three people familiar with the calls, some ignored him and disparaged it in public.
Schumer is now being blamed by the left both for allegedly orchestrating the negotiations to end the shutdown, and for losing control of his caucus. And with the illusion of party unity broken, he’s also facing criticism internally for the way he handled the shutdown. More than half a dozen Senate Democrats and aides I spoke to painted a picture of a leader who, while he performed much better than he did during the last funding showdown in March, still failed to direct the caucus when they needed it most. He largely failed to manage expectations about what was achievable in a shutdown—none has ever resulted in a policy win for the party responsible—and never articulated a clear endgame, they say. But despite this latest round of finger-pointing, the backstory of the shutdown is more complicated—as are the conversations surrounding a potential Schumer succession…
Keeping the party unified for as long as he did was not a trivial accomplishment: Several sources told me that six Democratic senators never wanted to shut down the government to begin with. Schumer, however, managed to convince all but three—Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, John Fetterman, and Angus King (an independent who caucuses with the Democrats)—to stick with the party. And he called them almost daily to keep them tucked in. Even as the real-world impacts of the shutdown grew apparent, Schumer kept them in line, repeatedly pointing to polling in closed-door meetings that showed Democrats were winning the argument with voters. “The off-ramp was to keep working and working and working until the Republicans cracked,” a person close to Schumer said.
And for a while, it seemed the Republicans would crack. Big Democratic wins on Election Day—combined with news coverage of escalating flight delays, and Trump’s refusal to release food assistance to 40 million Americans—seemed to have put the G.O.P. on defense. But Trump was enforcing unity for his party, as well. He made clear to Republicans that they must refuse to negotiate on anything. Meanwhile, the most nervous Democrats began talking to their Republican counterparts on day one of the shutdown, frustrating leadership and others in the party who thought the talks projected weakness.
People close to Schumer dismiss the notion that he somehow puppeteered the eventual compromise—“fucking poppycock,” said one. On the contrary, these people said, Schumer simply encouraged bipartisan conversations and asked that members not surprise him. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, who led the negotiations with Republicans, said on Fox News that she kept “leadership informed throughout,” which of course caused even more speculation that Schumer was secretly pulling the strings…
… The moderates who struck the deal feel Schumer has thrown them under the bus as their colleagues, and people close to the leader himself, disparage the compromise. Meanwhile, those who voted against the deal say they wish Schumer had been more vocal about his opposition. The moderates, they argue, caved at the moment when Democrats should have had maximum leverage—right after stunning electoral victories, and amid a torrent of negative headlines for Trump. (Holding up food aid, hosting lavish events, tearing down the East Wing…) Everyone came away angry with each other, but united in their frustration with Schumer.
Among the activist class, too, Schumer has become the focus of mounting frustrations with leadership. “The most minimal thing, in order to pivot back to the election, is to have one head roll—and that head is Chuck Schumer,” said Progressive Change Campaign Committee co-founder Adam Green. “As a matter of results, he failed, and that has to be acknowledged.”
Still, the turmoil is unlikely to have any immediate impact on Schumer’s job security. Despite all of the complaining, there’s no one who wants to foment a coup, and no one else is exactly champing at the bit to lead the Senate Democrats during such trying times for the party. Plus, such a move would draw attention away from the president’s myriad self-inflicted wounds. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, who seems to have the votes to be whip in the next Congress, won’t challenge Schumer—nor would Senators Chris Murphy and Cory Booker, who have their sights set on the White House. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, is fully on Team Schumer and has no intention of being leader. She also receives a full security detail—a nice perk—for having served as president pro tempore when Democrats were in control.
After the 2026 midterms, of course, there will be a required vote to elect the congressional leadership team, at which point Schumer could be sidelined with a public challenge or a quiet nudge. “[Schumer’s leadership] is never not in jeopardy,” one Democratic aide told me. But a serious threat in that area is likely only if Democrats lose seats next year…
In any case, Schumer’s job is probably safe for what is expected to be his final two-ish years in office. (He hasn’t announced whether he’s retiring or running when his term is up in 2028, but Senate Democrats have no expectation he’ll run again.) Until then, he will likely continue to be a scapegoat for the left.
