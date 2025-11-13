Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Chuck Schumer, Not the Hero We Wanted…

Open Thread: Chuck Schumer, Not the Hero We Wanted…

26 Comments

This post is in: ,

… But maybe the one we needed?

This is going to be very nuanced and very divisive. I hope you will do me the courtesy of reading the whole thing and digesting it before commenting.
Okay?
Good, here goes:
I think many people in our party misunderstand what a congressional leader is.
1/

— Ariella Elm (@ariellaelm.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 2:48 PM

A House Dem or Senate Dem leader must be able to have as much influence in a room of Progressives as a room of Blue Dogs.

They must be able to understand all points of view, to best shape how to bring them all together, to make sure something can actually pass. 2/

I just watched Lawrence O’Donnell’s segment on Chuck Schumer and while, I think, because of his years working in the Senate, he’s a bit precious with it, I also think he made some really good points.

The leader is not supposed to be the most popular person in the party, that’s not the point. 3/

They are the person who has the best shot of persuading the most people, and they surround themselves with those that can do the same.

Keep in mind, the best shot doesn’t mean they can do it flawlessly, in fact, as O’Donnell said in last night’s episode, 4/

there has never been a Democratic Senate leader who kept the party together 100% of the time.

Think of your choice to take Schumer’s place. Do you think they could work with the Blue Dogs as effectively as with the Progressives? I’m not saying I think Schumer should stay leader, 5/

but I don’t know who would take his place. I don’t know who has the most impact in the LBJ room.

Not to mention, in the middle of this fight, and we are in the middle of it, there will be a vote on the ACA in Dec and we have until then to work our asses off to make Rs as unpopular as possible. 6/

Making someone else learn the ropes on the job, at a time when we need all hands on deck, might not be the right move.

But let’s say it is, let’s say it would help. Who? I don’t know, but I do know it’s not necessarily the person who is best at social media. 7/

And I do know that no matter who it is, they’re gonna have to make hard choices that you will not like, and before long, people will be calling for their resignation.

Cause it’s not simple. It might look easy from the outside, but listen to any Democratic Senator, 8/

it’s one of the hardest job in government, in their opinion. The Democratic Party is a massive tent, and that’s no different in the Senate itself. Somehow leadership has gotten most of them to vote the same way most of the time. 9/

Could someone have done better than Schumer at keeping the Dems 100% in line for the last month? Remember, 5 of these people (and another 5 who we don’t know), started negotiating day 1. Schumer successfully kept them from doing anything about it till AFTER the election. 10/

Would Leader Warren, Klobuchar, Murphy or Booker have been able to keep them in longer?

I don’t know. Maybe so. Maybe they could have said something to change the minds of these eight. But, if they could have, wouldn’t they have? Sitting in the LBJ room, 11/

wouldn’t they have been able to do it even without the title of leader?

And the thing is, I don’t actually think Schumer should have been leader this term to begin with. I think that, when you lose seats, that probably means it’s time for someone else to take the reigns. 12/

I don’t think social media is the most important aspect of the job, but it’s not the least either, and he’s not great at getting people outside the Senate to understand his reasoning or even trust that he has any at all. That’s not a small thing. 13/

But I also don’t think this ultimatum of “kick him out or else” is helpful. Because we don’t know what is happening behind closed doors. We don’t know who is fighting the hardest in that room. We don’t know when it almost comes to blows. 14/

We only know who makes US feel good, US feel seen and US feel heard. But that’s only a fraction of what the job of the Senate leader is, and a very new part of their job description at that.

So it’s not at all about who OUR ideal leader is. 15/

This isn’t President, this isn’t a position elected by American citizens, this is a person who has been around long enough to know the ropes AND how to mediate between Senators and acknowledge their needs individually.

So, if the Senate Dems decide, as it seems they’re going to, 16/

that they aren’t willing to replace Schumer right now, acknowledge that maybe they have a reason for that, maybe it’s as simple as no one else wants the job.

But if that does change, which I do hope it does for the 120th Congress, when you’re theorizing who would replace Schumer, 17/

Think of who can actually do the best job, not just who would make you happiest to see with Leader before their name. And, when whoever it is make that first decision you don’t like, don’t start screaming “resign!” “step down!” 18/

Remember how, when there are 47 different people with 47 different opinions, the only way to make anything happen is some form of compromise. 19/

The opposite of that compromise is right where the Republican party is now, a cult. We’re proud that we’re not a cult, but that means you’re not gonna like every decision.
Hawtest take, from ‘No Friend to Dems’ Puck “Tick, Tick… Schumer”:

For 39 days, he managed to keep Senate Democrats mostly united behind a government shutdown. But then, on day 40, eight members of his caucus defected—working with Republicans on a nominally bipartisan deal to reopen the government without extracting any major concessions in return. Despite voting against the deal himself, Schumer bore the brunt of the blowback within the party—from the liberal left groups and senate hopefuls who are demanding he resign, to colleagues who are frustrated with his leadership. And though he personally called potential 2028 presidential contenders—including governors Josh Shapiro, Andy Beshear, and JB Pritzker—to ask them not to criticize the deal, according to three people familiar with the calls, some ignored him and disparaged it in public.

Schumer is now being blamed by the left both for allegedly orchestrating the negotiations to end the shutdown, and for losing control of his caucus. And with the illusion of party unity broken, he’s also facing criticism internally for the way he handled the shutdown. More than half a dozen Senate Democrats and aides I spoke to painted a picture of a leader who, while he performed much better than he did during the last funding showdown in March, still failed to direct the caucus when they needed it most. He largely failed to manage expectations about what was achievable in a shutdown—none has ever resulted in a policy win for the party responsible—and never articulated a clear endgame, they say. But despite this latest round of finger-pointing, the backstory of the shutdown is more complicated—as are the conversations surrounding a potential Schumer succession…

Keeping the party unified for as long as he did was not a trivial accomplishment: Several sources told me that six Democratic senators never wanted to shut down the government to begin with. Schumer, however, managed to convince all but three—Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, John Fetterman, and Angus King (an independent who caucuses with the Democrats)—to stick with the party. And he called them almost daily to keep them tucked in. Even as the real-world impacts of the shutdown grew apparent, Schumer kept them in line, repeatedly pointing to polling in closed-door meetings that showed Democrats were winning the argument with voters. “The off-ramp was to keep working and working and working until the Republicans cracked,” a person close to Schumer said.

And for a while, it seemed the Republicans would crack. Big Democratic wins on Election Day—combined with news coverage of escalating flight delays, and Trump’s refusal to release food assistance to 40 million Americans—seemed to have put the G.O.P. on defense. But Trump was enforcing unity for his party, as well. He made clear to Republicans that they must refuse to negotiate on anything. Meanwhile, the most nervous Democrats began talking to their Republican counterparts on day one of the shutdown, frustrating leadership and others in the party who thought the talks projected weakness.

People close to Schumer dismiss the notion that he somehow puppeteered the eventual compromise—“fucking poppycock,” said one. On the contrary, these people said, Schumer simply encouraged bipartisan conversations and asked that members not surprise him. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, who led the negotiations with Republicans, said on Fox News that she kept “leadership informed throughout,” which of course caused even more speculation that Schumer was secretly pulling the strings…

… The moderates who struck the deal feel Schumer has thrown them under the bus as their colleagues, and people close to the leader himself, disparage the compromise. Meanwhile, those who voted against the deal say they wish Schumer had been more vocal about his opposition. The moderates, they argue, caved at the moment when Democrats should have had maximum leverage—right after stunning electoral victories, and amid a torrent of negative headlines for Trump. (Holding up food aid, hosting lavish events, tearing down the East Wing…) Everyone came away angry with each other, but united in their frustration with Schumer.

Among the activist class, too, Schumer has become the focus of mounting frustrations with leadership. “The most minimal thing, in order to pivot back to the election, is to have one head roll—and that head is Chuck Schumer,” said Progressive Change Campaign Committee co-founder Adam Green. “As a matter of results, he failed, and that has to be acknowledged.”

Still, the turmoil is unlikely to have any immediate impact on Schumer’s job security. Despite all of the complaining, there’s no one who wants to foment a coup, and no one else is exactly champing at the bit to lead the Senate Democrats during such trying times for the party. Plus, such a move would draw attention away from the president’s myriad self-inflicted wounds. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, who seems to have the votes to be whip in the next Congress, won’t challenge Schumer—nor would Senators Chris Murphy and Cory Booker, who have their sights set on the White House. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, is fully on Team Schumer and has no intention of being leader. She also receives a full security detail—a nice perk—for having served as president pro tempore when Democrats were in control.

After the 2026 midterms, of course, there will be a required vote to elect the congressional leadership team, at which point Schumer could be sidelined with a public challenge or a quiet nudge. “[Schumer’s leadership] is never not in jeopardy,” one Democratic aide told me. But a serious threat in that area is likely only if Democrats lose seats next year…

In any case, Schumer’s job is probably safe for what is expected to be his final two-ish years in office. (He hasn’t announced whether he’s retiring or running when his term is up in 2028, but Senate Democrats have no expectation he’ll run again.) Until then, he will likely continue to be a scapegoat for the left.

    1. 1.

      Albatrossity

      I think that Schumer’s job this time was to ensure that normie voters (not commies like us) were made aware of the gratuitous cruelty of the current GOP. He was never going to get the Senate, and the House, and the Felon to cave on ACA subsidies. But he could call attention to the cruelty and let the GOP cult prove it over and over again.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Old Man Shadow

      Couple of things…

      If you have to cheerlead for days that “no, really, we won”, you didn’t win. Best case, you tied.

      … For 39 days, he managed to keep Senate Democrats mostly united behind a government shutdown. But then, on day 40, eight members of his caucus defected—working with Republicans on a nominally bipartisan deal to reopen the government without extracting any major concessions in return.

      Neat, but if his colleagues don’t respect or fear him enough to stay in line, then it was always going to end with millions of folks priced out of healthcare, so why bother putting Federal workers through 40 days of suffering?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      But a serious threat in that area is likely only if Democrats lose seats next year…

      Well, now I’m conflicted.

      Seriously, it’d be wild to win big and then start the new Congress off with a leadership fight.

      But we wouldn’t be in this situation if people didn’t have a fascination with burning it all down.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WV Blondie

      I’m glad to see this. I saw Lawrence’s segment that night IRT, and by the end I was a lot more comfortable with how far we got and what we gained. And we did gain – SNAP funded for the full fiscal year, RIFs rescinded, back pay for laid-off government employees. We still have the ACA premium increases to pummel the Republicans with. And now we have EPSTEIN EPSTEIN EPSTEIN.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      satby

      @Albatrossity: and in that he succeeded, with lots of help from the felon and his party of dumbasses

      I also have the “vibe” that the SNAP defunding, while clearly the felon’s fault, would have ultimately hurt the Dems too had it gone on too long, in the way people just get frustrated and blame everybody in government. There were no good choices, and treating the fed workers and SNAP recipients as more expendable than the people losing ACA funding isn’t right either.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hells littlest angel

      This is a refreshing change from the plodding “Democrats suck” narrative that readers on a certain other lefty blog never seem to tire of.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @WV Blondie:

      It’s not terrible, not great. But when we don’t achieve all our goals, the liberal internet gets to spew MAGA talking points by pretending that Republicans don’t control everything.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Loony Liberal

      Call me a loony, but I think that appeasing the Blue Dogs should be a short-term strategy. The long-term strategy should include replacing the Blue Dogs with representatives who are more focused on their constituents than on an antiquated, pointless adherence to “bipartisanship” and the status quo.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Butter Emails!!!

      1. It’s pretty clear given who the 8 defectors were that Schumer coordinated the cave.
      2. That does not mean he actually supported the cave or its timing. It’s quite possible a critical mass of Democratically aligned Senators said they were out and Schumer organized things to minimize the political hit taken.
      3. Interestingly, that means some of the Senators who voted to end the shutdown might actually have been opposed to doing so but voted to give cover to others.
      4. Conversely, there are other Senators who voted against ending the shutdown who were pushing to have it reopen.
      5. It seems like the House may have been caught unaware. It would have behooved Schumer to keep House leadership at least somewhat in the loop as to where the Senate was regarding the shutdown.
      Reply
    13. 13.

      B1naryS3rf

      He is horrible at public messaging and appears every inch the out of touch coddled suburban boomer, which he very well may not be in some ways. His obsession with the fictional “Joe and Eileen Bailey” “moderate” couple he’s governing for is one example of the ridicule many on the progressive side have for him. Experienced, diplomatic, thick skinned – I believe he’s all of those things. But he appears to have no fire in the belly (Wartime Consigliere) and no flair. Despite Harry Reid’s age and health challenges he had those things. If the Mamdani/AOC/Bernie side of the party where the energy is in the grassroots get sick of how things are being run from the top they will not commit hard enough to fighting our real enemy, the GQP. That also matters.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Meanwhile, the DOJ is working to make elections harder for the blue states.

      I am so spitting mad about this.  Under this DOJ, even US states are not equal under the law.

      The Justice Department on Thursday sued to block new congressional district boundaries approved by California voters last week, joining a court battle that could help determine which party wins control of the U.S. House in 2026.

      The complaint filed in California federal court targets the new congressional map pushed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to a similar Republican-led effort in Texas backed by President Donald Trump. It sets the stage for a high-stakes legal and political fight between the Republican administration and the Democratic governor, who’s seen as a likely 2028 presidential contender.

      “California’s redistricting scheme is a brazen power grab that tramples on civil rights and mocks the democratic process,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an emailed statement. “Governor Newsom’s attempt to entrench one-party rule and silence millions of Californians will not stand.”

      . . .

      Three Republican-led states — Texas, along with Missouri and North Carolina — have not faced federal legal action after revamping district lines following Trump’s call for new maps to expand GOP numbers in the House. Civil rights advocates have argued that the new boundaries in Texas and Missouri illegally disadvantage minority communities at the ballot box.

      California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 50, a constitutional amendment changing the congressional boundaries to give Democrats a shot at winning five seats now held by Republicans in next year’s midterm elections.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Bill Arnold

      @Old Man Shadow:

      so why bother putting Federal workers through 40 days of suffering?

      The GOP (aka Trump/TOP) refused to negotiate. They have agency, too. And most of the blame, unless one believes their relentlessly and incessantly (and ham-handedly) repeated narrative.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Karen Gail

      I think his job is more like herding cats in pouring rain and no matter how the shutdown ended he was going to get blamed. So for the Democrats it was more damned if you do and damned if you don’t but the shutdown went on long enough that people were able to see for themselves, if they paid attention, was that Trump and GOP were willing to let people starve before caving.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Feckless

      1) Liz Warren, Patty Murray could do the job much better

      2) ” Schumer simply encouraged bipartisan conversations”

      Schumer’s must be thirsty to be half Nazi that’s why he still worships at the altar of bipartisanship with fascists.

      Fuck the cuck.

      He did nothing to Sinema or Manchin, and he will do nothing to the traitorous 8.  When LBJ got civil rights passed every dem senator knew there would be hell to pay if they crossed Lyndon.  Schumer is nothing but a lazy tax thief.

      I hate that mother fucking traitor thief and his book tour

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bill Arnold

      @WV Blondie:

      SNAP funded for the full fiscal year

      Note that this in particular increases leverage for the end-of-January-2026 negotiations, if the GOP chooses to negotiate. And if they refuse to negotiate from now until then, the Democrats could regularly and loudly point it out.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @satby:

      There were no good choices, and treating the fed workers and SNAP recipients as more expendable than the people losing ACA funding isn’t right either.

      Agree with this take. I don’t think a good outcome was possible, and it is still very unclear to me if either of the options was “less evil”. I think the take that those who wanted to hold out longer on the shutdown are clearly more privileged is….. not reflective of the people I know and see.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Sorry, but I don’t trust the judgement of the people now demanding Schumer’s head.  Way too many of them were Biden backstabbers.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      pearl35

      This is a grain of salt from a deep red state, but one of the hardest things for people to wrangle this year has been the total collapse of the regular (and, frankly, gross and notoriously corrupt) levers of government in what is essentially a one-party state.  Back in January, people though, surely, our Congressional delegation will do something about DOGE and the military being a major employer!  (they did not).  Surely, the state’s vicious insurance lobby will do something about the looming problem of the ACA subsidy and rural hospital closures baked into the Big Ugly Bill! (nope, the congressional delegation ignored them).  When ICE came for our (also notorious for convict and child labor) Hyundai plant South Koreans, we thought, oooo, this is bad, surely we won’t torch that critical financial lifeline (think again)!

      MAGA-try is entirely divorced from the regular concerns like–hey, my constituents are upset, or unemployed, or hungry or likely to die of a preventable disease.  They don’t hold town halls, their offices have snotty staffers who were Turning Point interns and are totally in thrall to whatever POTUS wants from day to day.  There’s no lobby or lever any more.

      From day one of the shutdown, there was no chance any of our GOP people in DC gave a single shit–I know at least one of them would be gleeful at plane crashes because he could find a way to blame them on a non-white, non-male or LGBTQ pilot. No amount of pain suffered here would do anything but delight them.

      We had multiple military bases with closed mess halls and early career people on SNAP with their families.  Senior GS feds could weather things, but the thing about single-digit GS jobs is that they’re stable, so they’ve become the tentpoles of paycheck to paycheck, deeply credit leveraged extended families (generational, foster, grandparents not retiring and raising grandkids).  My area got to the brink of systemic collapse real fast in ways that would also take down grocery stores and infrastructure.

      Maybe there were enough purple-y places that it seemed like a shutdown would, might, eventually bring some of them around, but that wasn’t happening here and won’t in January. The only real leverage is in November 2026, and we have to survive long enough to get there.

      Reply

