We had huge victories 9 days ago and then a discouraging, demoralizing, balloon-popping and hope-popping weekend.

Sometimes it really is two steps forward, one step back. I think that’s where we are, even if some of the nay-sayers think it’s one step forward, two steps back.

I believe we are in a far better place than we were 2 weeks ago, and I think the good guys have the momentum. We are taking the fight to them. Leaders are emerging. We are making headway.

Remember:

Our Path Back Will Not Be A Linear One.

There Will Be Good Days And Bad Days.

Days Of Celebration, and Days of Disappointment.

Unless we want to be our own worst enemy (please let’s not do that!) it’s key for us to remember that a defeat on Day Y does not negate the victories we may have on Day X and Day Z.

Simon Rosenberg puts voice to what I have been thinking. The ground has shifted. This feels like the end of the beginning to me.

Some encouraging charts from Simon Rosenberg.

We obviously haven’t won the war yet, but I do believe the tide is turning.