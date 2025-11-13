Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The End of the Beginning

by | 167 Comments

This post is in: 

We had huge victories 9 days ago and then a discouraging, demoralizing, balloon-popping and hope-popping weekend.

Sometimes it really is two steps forward, one step back.  I think that’s where we are, even if some of the nay-sayers think it’s one step forward, two steps back.

I believe we are in a far better place than we were 2 weeks ago, and I think the good guys have the momentum.  We are taking the fight to them. Leaders are emerging.  We are making headway.

Remember:

Our Path Back Will Not Be A Linear One.

There Will Be Good Days And Bad Days.

Days Of Celebration, and Days of Disappointment.

Unless we want to be our own worst enemy (please let’s not do that!) it’s key for us to remember that a defeat on Day Y does not negate the victories we may have on Day X and Day Z.

Simon Rosenberg puts voice to what I have been thinking.  The ground has shifted.  This feels like the end of the beginning to me.

Some encouraging charts from Simon Rosenberg.

We obviously haven’t won the war yet, but I do believe the tide is turning.

    167Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I have to take issue with this statement.

      No longer mentally competent to run a nation.

      No longer?  He never was mentally competent to run a nation!

      Phrasing!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      West of the Cascades

      I was initially furious at the Democratic leadership in the Senate for not keeping the caucus together and at the seven (plus Angus King) that voted to end the shut down. Upon more reflection, the Republicans’ insistence on not negotiating while doing everything they could to increase the pain on poor people and government employees made it even more clear (in hindsight) that there was never a “deal” to be had to extend the ACA subsidies — and the responsible thing at that point was to end some of the suffering by reopening the government. The shutdown did help highlight how vicious and immoral the Republicans (and Trump) are (taking food benefits away, letting ACA rates rise by 50% or more and not caring to help), and there is promised a high-profile vote in the Senate on extending ACA subsidies (another chance to highlight Republicans’ perfidy) and another pressure point when this continuing resolution runs out at the end of January 2026. I have several friends who get SNAP benefits, and they were terrified near the end of October – so getting that program funded was a win, even if it meant a “cave.” But is it really a cave if it’s clear that you are negotiating with terrorists who are happy to shoot another hostage every six hours and won’t negotiate (except to say “you get nothing and we’ll keep shooting hostages”)?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      frosty

      Simon is living up to his Substack: The Hopium Chronicles. Hopium isn’t always appropriate but now seems as good a time as any.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’m hopeful the Epstein stuff will end Trump’s presidency, but I really doubt it. His people are so much behind him that I’ve seen an extraordinary amount of wishcasting from the Right about the latest damning e-mails, saying they prove how good of a person he is and so on. Or that Epstein was evil and trying to bring down Donald, etc.

      Just super weird. I’m hopeful, though – the recent reporting that some congressional republicans expect something like 100 defections in the house when voting on the release was encouraging, though I suspect Mike Johnson of doing some real bait-and-switch stuff there. Bring up him own Epstein Files Release bill and have that voted on so they have an excuse not to pass the discharge petition bill

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @frosty: I hate the word hopium.

      I think it’s dismissive and insulting.  I imagine Rosenberg used that as his title to take that word away from people who would use it as a weapon.

      BUT I STILL HATE THE WORD.

      it’s hope, not hopium.

      (not yelling at you, frosty!  Just yelling.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      frosty

      @West of the Cascades: I’ve come around to the same conclusion you did. It’s a cave in that we didn’t get ACA subsidies back. It’s not a cave in that we got SNAP and VA funded for a year. I’ll accept that.

      A little messaging would have been nice so we weren’t blindsided Sunday night, though.

      I apologize to WG is this sends the comment thread into finger-pointing again. it wasn’t my intention.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      rk

      I’ll believe it when it actually happens. We’ve been told numerous times that X, Y and Z will be the end of him. True, I did not expect white Republicans to be absolute trash with no moral standards of any kind.  I believed that XYZ would be the end of him. Not anymore. I was  told repeatedly that Republicans are the ” real Americans”, the morally upright white suburban soccer mom and dads and pot luck queens. I had some expectations from them at one time. Now I expect them to say that it’s about time we lower the age of consent to 3 years old.

      I’ll believe it’s the end of a trump when I seem him in a coffin lowered into the ground. Then too they’ll have to show me the actual corpse.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Miss Bianca

      @West of the Cascades: That’s where I’m at. I wonder if all the progressives who were, like Ezra Fucking Levin of Indivisible, “incandescent with rage” over the deal…and bellowing that therefore all Senate Democrats deserved to primaried because they are TRAITORS!!11!!…

      actually *know* any SNAP recipients. Or federal workers who lost their wages and were illegally RIF’d. Or air traffic controllers. Or, hell – ANYONE for whom the government shutdown was not a mere inconvenience, but literally a matter of life or death.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Tony Jay

      It’s done. The Government reopens. Some things get funded, some funding fights get relocated to a future battlefield. The Epstein Files get released unless someone on the Republican side takes action to block it.

      The Battle of the Shutdown wasn’t a knock-out victory for the Blue Army, but it was absolutely brutal on the Reds, leaving their morale in the shitter and exposing their leadership to be corrupt incompetents more interested in filling their pockets and attending Homefront balls than the logistics of getting political ammunition to the front lines.

      Consider the Senate deal a fighting retreat to prepared positions, where the Blues will be facing the same enemy, except this time the Reds will be even more demoralised and disorganised, beholden to a delusional Leader with the popularity of used toilet paper.

      The big battles won’t even be fought until 2026/7. This is skirmishing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TurnItOnAndOffAgain

      I honestly don’t even see it as one step back; not this soon after anyway. Politics has ripples.

      If you’re trying to keep up morale and your focus on the real enemy, that’s something to keep in mind.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      FastEdD

      The US Mint has stopped making new pennies.

      There are approximately 114,000,000,000 pennies in circulation.

      The US Mint made 3,200,000,000 pennies in FY 2024.

      Each penny costs 4 cents to produce. The useful life of an average penny is 40 years in circulation.

      By contrast, a nickel costs 14 cents to make, a dime costs 6 cents, and a quarter costs 15 cents to produce. To be fair, one must take into account the total circulation life of each coin.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      I like that meme of a squirrel on a pony saying “Onward, Buttercup! There’s fuckery to spread!”

      Perhaps there’s just something inherently amusing about calling someone “Buttercup.”

      ETA: “Fuckery” is also a grand word.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      frosty

      @Tony Jay: Consider the Senate deal a fighting retreat to prepared positions, where the Blues will be facing the same enemy, except this time the Reds will be even more demoralised and disorganised, beholden to a delusional Leader with the popularity of used toilet paper.

      That’s a good way to look at it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Tony Jay: Consider the Senate deal a fighting retreat to prepared positions

       Interestingly, the US History professor at the Electoral Vote blog, whose specialty is the US Civil War, used the same metaphor yesterday.

      He referenced Ulysses Grant and the battle for Vicksburg, which is a very good comparison. For details from that blog post, scroll down to #10 at this link:
      electoral-vote.com/evp2025/Items/Nov12-1.html

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Steve LaBonne

      I think that at minimum we are in a situation where the fascists can continue breaking things, but have lost any chance they might once have had to build a durable authoritarian regime. They have lost the element of surprise, have bogged down, and have begun to suffer the death of a thousand cuts, both self-inflicted and inflicted by the resistance. That’s nothing more than breathing room, but breathing room is essential for plotting the way out of this mess. I feel a lot better than I did a few months ago.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      gvg

      I’d like statistics on what % self identify as MAGA and Republican and keep checking over time, because that would really give me an idea of his support and how it is changing, plus I can’t really weight the above groups without an idea of how many per hundred of the population they are. I’d also like to know the sample size…..

      What I want is for the numbers calling themselves MAGA to start going down even if they still think Republican, and the overall republicans to start going down too. I also need to know if Democrat identity starts leaking. There have been threats, which I presume would result in more independents. Some of them I think were never really democrats, but then I tend to think we only get things by sticking together.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jackie

      I just saw this headline and burst out laughing:

      Turning the Tables: Watergate Lawyer Flags Plans to Question Trump on Epstein Under Oath

      It’s Nick Akerman, for those wondering, in an article in the New York Daily News.

      Does Akerman really expect FFOTUS will agree to speak under oath??? And tell any truth?

      Look at Patel’s under oath testimony. Look at Bondi’s under oath testimony.
      Akerman is sorely delusional.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mappy!

      @West of the Cascades: not negotiating while doing everything they could to increase the pain

      The part of the playbook where Inflicting pain is a winning hand stops working when the trend line is going the other way; but that doesn’t mean you just let them ratchet up the pain. Hold the line you can, keep your power dry, watch the trend, read the room.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @Miss Bianca: Several regular commenters on BJ have mentioned in the past few days that they do know people who are on SNAP or who are not being paid because of the shutdown, and reported that those people were furious at “the cave”.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      geg6

      @Miss Bianca:

      Actually, I know people in all those categories.  And I never called for all Dem senators to be primaried.  Just the assholes who are cowards and especially Schumer.  And I have to say, since I have been in touch with and supporting those people you claim I don’t know any way I can, 90% agree with me that the cave was too abrupt and early and the lack of messaging was an insult to Dem voters.  What’s done is done but don’t assume you know things you don’t know at all.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Steve LaBonne: It’s become clear that the thing they cannot do is make us love them, and that ENRAGES them, which is why you have Trump going out of his way to wreck academic and cultural institutions that are manifestations of people not loving him.

      The big media largely rolled over but it’s all top-down, the suits firing the troublesome talent and taking hits for it. I thought we as a people would be more malleable under that kind of assault than we are. It hasn’t bought them any love.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Tony Jay

      @H.E.Wolf:

      It’s an obvious analogy. Thanks to 70+ million colossal gobshites the Democrats don’t have the firepower to blow the Maga Party away. They can delay, manoeuvre, obstruct and argue, and in some cases they can exploit Maga idiocy to make them defeat themselves. But until the US electorate votes the Democrats some battlefield weapons, skirmishing and fighting retreat is the best you’re going to get.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      What I don’t get is how release of the Epstein Files ends the Trump presidency. Impeachment’s off the table so long as the Trumpists have control of both houses of Congress, never mind getting the two-thirds threshold for a conviction, which they couldn’t manage even after Trump had sent a lynch mob into the Capitol in search of their own personal scalps. 25th Amendment removal is off the table so long as the Cabinet is populated by beholden Trumpists.

      The end of the Trump presidency and of Trumpist corruption is a much-desired outcome, desperately needed if the United States is going to have any hope of survival as a nation, but I don’t see how it can happen (other than a Democratic blowout win in 2028 that somehow survives the desperate machinations of the Trumpists).

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WTFGhost

      We obviously haven’t won the war yet, but I do believe the tide is turning.

      Of course it is; that’s what’s sucking my exhausted body further out to sea.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Matt McIrvin

      @WaterGirl: Fedoras got stained in the 2000s-2010s by association with the profile photos of the kind of Internet misogynist troll who uses the word “methinks” a lot. But that was *because* they were trying desperately to use them for cool.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ohio Mom

      @FastEdD: I don’t have an opinion the penny. Mainly because I don’t have enough information, for example, would more nickels be needed if there were no more pennies, if so, what’s the cost on that? How do you make it fair? I pay for something that with tax comes to $1.03 with my credit card, you pay with cash and end up paying two cents more? How much is all this rounding up going to cost people?

      I’m sure there are answers to all those questions, and other countries have phased out lower denominations so there is data out there.

      But no data was considered in making this new policy, it’s a decision that Trump made not only without any due consideration as to intended and unintended effects, it’s a decision he made WITHOUT ANY LEGAL AUTHORITY.

      All those MAGAs going on about how we live a Constitutional Republic sure don’t see to mind when it comes to Trump issuing edicts he has no right to.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: Okay, well I’m relieved by it, and so are all the people in my community of disabled people who are on snap that I’ve talked to, and so are the couple of federal workers that I know of second hand who have been going without paychecks while taking care of high needs children.

      If we’re going to make sweeping declarations about things impacting millions of people on the basis of a couple of second hand anecdotes. These things were becoming a real crisis for people, regardless of anyone’s feelings on the matter.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      JBWoodford

      From a purely tactical perspective, having the Epstein emails come out when they did was about the best thing that could’ve happened for the Ds–the news focus is on the shiny new thing and away from the “Dems in disarray” stories that would otherwise be everywhere. No, it’s just “government’s open, and HOW ABOUT THAT EPSTEIN STORY?”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Matt McIrvin: I wore one for a while to go to and from work, because I needed sun protection for my head thanks to thinning, graying hair that lets all the UV through, and a baseball cap is not a good look in a button-down professional office.

      Work-from-home changed the equation somewhat.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      WaterGirl

      @Ohio Mom: Not quite.  Trump surely made that decision because it’s Illinois that always stops the penny from being eliminated, because, you know, Lincoln, and Trump absolutely HATES ILLINOIS.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Matt McIrvin: Pretty much. He did start out pretty popular though- the July 1932 elections gave the Nazis the most seats in the Reichstag that any party had ever had in the multiparty Weimar system. And while there was nothing like modern approval polling, historians seem to agree that Hitler’s personal popularity continued to increase until around 1941, because of significant economic improvement and the early successes in the war. Whereas the Trump regime is incapable of doing anything except fucking things up.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      WaterGirl

      @Eolirin: I am personally not a fan of any of the sweeping declarations that are made every day on this blog.

      But when someone makes a sweeping declaration, it’s hard not to point out that the alternative viewpoint also exists.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Matt McIrvin

      @eclare: Indoors?! I hope there were a lot of hat racks.

      (I wear a dopey-looking Tilley hat to keep the sun off my head but I generally remove it indoors, in part because it gets hot and sweaty to wear, and people sometimes praise me for my old-fashioned etiquette when I do that but it’s more like a reflex.)

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Citizen Dave

      I’m all for ending the reign of Orange Man, but can’t tell if the Epstein files made public does it. How will we know if the complete information is released? There is so much out there already, plus 10 years of highly public observance of the Malignant Narcissist. Yesterday I watched all of the famous 41 second video of trump and epstein at the party. The one where trump is leering and does that weird lip sucking thing a couple times. How anyone could watch that and think highly of him I will never understand.
      I was and am meh on the 8 Senator defection. Others have stated it well. Can’t the Dems as a whole now say it took them to end the shutdown; to have a functional government?
      In my adjoining midwestern state, I haven’t heard the buttercup phrase much if at all. We’re all ” Who’s your daddy” which is really “Hoosier Daddy”?​

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Citizen Dave: I don’t think we should be looking for a dramatic collapse. But Trump depends heavily on projecting an aura of irresistible power. Every bit of visible erosion of that power hastens the next bit of erosion.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @zhena gogolia:

      To most of us, it was inconceivable that an entire political party, nearly all the news media, and a plurality of voters would excuse a violent attack on our democracy.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Kathleen

      @Miss Bianca:  Thank you. I liked Shelton Whitehouse’s take on LOD. He talked about the baseball team that was trashed on sports radio/online every day – coach should be fired, infield sucks, why did he pull pitcher, etc. But the next day the team gets up and plays another game because that’s they do. December ACA negotiations are Dems’ next game and that’s what everybody should be focused on. IOW, it’s not over yet.

      Black people in the Civil Rights movement played the long game. White people freak out at every little thing (I tend to do that so I’m not finger pointing at anyone else LOL). No coincidence that Hakeem Jeffries answered Beshear’s what is your “superpower question” with “restraint”. He has also studied Civil Rights movement.

      I think I already shared my take on the long term strategy Jeffries/Schumer began right after inauguration. As I thought more about it today I could see how it reads like a scripted play which is appropriate. I think Dems’ opportunities to negotiate will increase the more Trump’s fortunes decline. That’s why I’m more optimistic about December. And I wonder if timing of Epstein revelation played into their strategy. I know the ACA subsidies/shut down did.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      WTFGhost

      @Citizen Dave:The one where trump is leering and does that weird lip sucking thing a couple times. How anyone could watch that and think highly of him I will never understand.

      Well, he should have destroyed his chances with Republicans because he abused the court system, and they swear they value the rule of law, but they don’t. What they actually value is the rule of lawyers, where ordinary people can’t get justice, and instead get fucked. You can’t trust a lawyer unless you’re rich – otherwise, you’re a victim.

      Well, for Republican movers and shakers that’s great; for workers and consumers, it’s the ultimate dystopia, by at least they get to own the libs, amirite? Because justice is just a fucking word in the Constitution, which is, after all, just a piece of paper, to Republicans. And the law is what you use, now that you don’t have a whip with which to beat the useless fool.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      kindness

      Democrats didn’t get their demand to renew the ACA subsidies, but they are getting that Republicans are the cause of everyone’s skyrocketing ACA policies.  They should be able to beat that drum through the ’26 elections, and no amount of Trump denying the price rise or trying to blame Democrats for it is going to work on a public that had to pull a lot more coin out of their pockets for their insurance this next year

      The Kreskin in me says even if an ACA subsidy bill passed the Senate, the House will never take the bill up and/or Trump will veto it.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      dww4

      C-Span is just finishing a rebroadcast of Chris Murphy’s  address yesterday at  Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. He has a lot to say that is worth listening to, and especially towards the end when he talks about where the current GOP is as a party. Very eye opening.
      Right now he’s taking  questions from attendees, a freewheeling exercise.

      Maybe it could be linked by a front pager here.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Paul in KY

      @Tony Jay: Sound words Field Marshal Jay! The battle will be long and hard. We must gird our loins for the battles to come. We stand strong! Our cause is just. Theirs is damned.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      iKropoclast

      @kindness: Democrats also got 40K federal jobs restored and necessary restrictions on RIFs. They got a simple majority vote on the subsidies, even though it failed.

      Honestly, I think if the communication were better and its supporters in the D caucus didn’t hide behind their retiring members and brought it right up to the 60 line, I don’t think that broad negative reaction would have happened to begin with.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      jerryp

      @Kathleen:  Black people in the Civil Rights movement played the long game. White people freak out at every little thing (I tend to do that so I’m not finger pointing at anyone else LOL). No coincidence that Hakeem Jeffries answered Beshear’s what is your “superpower question” with “restraint”. He has also studied Civil Rights movement.

      Quoted for truth.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Hey, I’m just watching it all from one remove over here on Pull My Finger Island and trying to be objective. Loved the damage inflicted on the Orange Palace Ogre by the stark contrast between everyone else’s Shutdown pain and his self-glorifying obsessions, but a Shutdown is a Shutdown, and pain is pain, and any battle plan that doesn’t include a strategy for withdrawal isn’t a battle plan, it’s a suicide note.

      This is all going to happen again when the CR runs out, isn’t it? That’s the next battle. Better lay in the supplies and wargame those tactics, because between now and then The Pustule will hopefully be going through some things that will make him even more unstable and erratic.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      WTFGhost

      @WaterGirl: I prefer “shut up, $GHOSTNAME,” because I had my name legally changed to a variable that I can change at will using my c shell script on the universe. It’s simple, easy to remember, and doesn’t require remember who you’re speaking to, since you’re probably speaking to (or “about” in the event that I’m already cracray and not listening) $GHOSTNAME.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Eyeroller

      @West of the Cascades: A lot of people apparently deeply believed that if Ds just kept the government closed, the Rs would eventually agree to a very reasonable offer to kick the can down the road on ACA extended subsidies. When the Rs didn’t back down a few days after the election, and indeed Trump turned the screws harder, it started to become clear that they wouldn’t ever fold.  And the longer the shutdown lasted, and especially with the air-travel problems, the more normies were going to bothsides it, and Ds always come out behind in such scenarios.

      If they go back on this pinky-swear promise to hold a separate vote (which we’ll lose), Ds can amplify the party-line vote against an amendment to add the subsidies to the “deal.”

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Kirklin

      I made a snippy remark Monday but the reality is this war has beats and anything done off-beat is highly unlikely. So the Dem congressional leadership is being smart.

      Next beat is the election of the speaker. It’s not a big beat but it can help set up the victories with the stories it tells.

      Beat after that is the March primaries. In a few states there are actually consequential elections, but mainly it’s setting up the stories of who is getting selected.

      The Big Beat after that is the 2026 elections in November. It’s biggest because it’s the first real chance of cutting GOP power on the big stage. The goal is taking at least one if not both houses.

      But all of this is going to play over days of ups and downs. Court cases won and lost, unlawful actions by agencies started and stopped, action and restraint from us all. We just have to learn from those who’ve done it in the past, and stay the course.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      piratedan

      It may not lead to Trump’s impeachment, but it could lead to the defenstration of his entire administration as they could be culpable of covering up crimes outlined in the Epstein Files.  if Trump is untouchable, everyone below him is not, and if Constitutional oaths mean anything, perjury or not bringing forth what you knew and when you knew it is not exactly following the law.

      If they choose not to punish Trump by punishing his courtiers, it could just mean that he’s left as a lame dump (because otherwise it’s an insult to ducks) for the next three years as GOP infighting ensues as whatever is left over fights for control of the GOP.  If the midterms come about and produce a flip in both the House and the Senate, they’ll dictate what gets sent to Trump’s desk and he’ll exercise the power of the veto.  If he proves unreasonable (hah!) then there may be bigger support for an impeachment then.

      Likely?  I dunno, but it depends on a tightrope being walked with the last few threads of a functioning government being applied but also avoiding riots and shooting of citizens.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      chemiclord

      There’s a food kitchen near me that I volunteer for every other Saturday.

      From my personal straw poll, responses were a mix between rage at the “cave” and relief that their SNAP cards have a balance again.

      It’s almost like people can have a wide variety of opinions or something, and that few things have obvious right or wrong answers.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Socolofi

      Sadly, while releasing some additional Epstein files may do some shame to some rich people, I don’t think they’ll bring any form of justice to the victims here. I’m 99% sure Epstein didn’t collect blackmail material. Instead, I suspect he did the obvious thing:

      • He trafficked young, hot girls. Some were underage. Some weren’t.
      • He made them available to rich dudes.
      • Said rich dudes didn’t ask questions, like, “Are you trafficked?” or “Are you underage?” – they just liked young girls coming up to them and being available.
      • Epstein then did deals with them. Again, he was an investor, so he not only provided girls, but provided money for investment. Rich dudes like girls and money. Slightly upstanding, faithful rich dudes still like money.
      • Epstein kept people close not through blackmail, but through a more implied, “no more hot girls, and no more investments” model.

      I don’t think it’s about protecting rich buddies here as much as most rich buddies aren’t that stupid, and have really extremely good lawyers.

      Now, I think the best political value from these files is… the GOP doing everything they can to not release them. Bonus points for Trump commuting Maxwell’s sentence (and moving her to minimum security already great). That way, everyone can believe Trump is covering things up, and let their imaginations run wild.

      If they are released, we’ll find out Trump did unsavory things (which we already know), but the rank and file won’t care and will believe blatant likes – e.g. once Trump found out his distanced himself, yada yada. But while internet sleuths will pour over the files, there won’t be anything there, and we’ll be done and have forgotten all of this by the midterms.

      So, for the love of all things Loki, dear Thune… please… please…. block this as soon as the House votes on it!

      Reply
    105. 105.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Fetterman had some kind of medical event this morning. Dizziness and a fall at his home in Braddock, taken to Pbgh hospital. I caught only snippets of the story on MSNBC. I know he’s been a big political disappointment in many ways, but he’s a human being so I wish him a full and speedy recovery.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Tony Jay

      @Paul in KY:

      Rest assured, should this battle cost blood and bone and the lives of all most some of you, I will not relent until the sweet wine of victory stains all of our cheesecloth shirts.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      JoyceH

      @Socolofi: I’m just curious about your certainty that Epstein wasn’t collecting blackmail material when we know from previous reporting that every room in his various residences was equipped with cameras and the FBI seized a massive number of videos when they executed warrants. What were those videos for if not for blackmail?

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Castor Canadensis

      @eclare: The Essex and Kent Scottish regiment (in Canada) used “Lay on, MacDuff “. The Windsor regiment (cavalry) used “Hack on, Algy”

      Reply
    120. 120.

      cmorenc

      @WaterGirl:

      If T. loses his power over people, Rs will be like rats scurrying off a sinking ship.  I think he’s going down; I just hope we all hang in there until he does.

      Trump is committing the classic mistake of “getting high on your own supply” – as a malignant narcissist, he has become so addictded to the rush of adoration from his MAGA base that he’s losing his edge of judgment needed for effective  manipulation of people who are not true-believer MAGA, but may have voted for him, or else who were not previously motivated to turn out and vote.  That aspect of his deterioration is aside from and on top of his mental and physical decline.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      hotshoe

      @H.E.Wolf: ​ I don’t give the Dem leadership, nor the Dem senators collectively, much credit for this “strategic retreat”
      .BUT
      Whether Dems back-room strategized the best they could at the moment, or accidentally made good, the red-hat Thugs have stumbled into a truly losing position.

      Dem senate vote to pass the CR/reopen govt
      which forces

      Little Moses Johnson to call the House to vote
      which requires

      Grijalva being seated
      which immediately turns into

      Epstein discharge petition has the 218th signature to pass
      which overwhelms Fox etc

      with news that the Thugs are indeed the pedophile-protecting party we have been pointing out all along.

      And the Thugs didn’t even get one day to gloat about “winning the shutdown”

      I’m not saying Schumer should stay leader forever, but someone’s instincts turned this specific battle into more of a win than we could have hoped. And if Schumer takes the credit for holding Dems together to fight again in two months, that’s fine by me.​​​​

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Matt McIrvin

      Impeachment and conviction of Trump is not gonna happen, and even if it did it would just result in Fascist Eddie Haskell taking the throne, so not a big improvement. But this Epstein story, as long as it’s in some way salient in the news, is a huge political drag on everyone on the Trump Train, so bring it on. In 2016 Trump actually used it against Hillary Clinton and his own associations with Epstein just got ignored somehow, so it’s fair play.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Aziz, light!

      Any copies of the Epstein files released by Trump’s DOJ will have used up all the toner in their printers redacting every Republican name. I expect their disinformation team to muddy the waters so much that Trump voters will not know what to think (among the subset of Trump voters who know how to think). The mud will be dispensed to every supine media outlet and their talking heads will all deliver their misleading talking points in unison, same as always. So we’ll see if the files have any long-term impact. By the midterms they may have been flushed down the memory hole.

      I will believe Trump is out of power when he is pushing up crabgrass.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Belafon

      @iKropoclast: I don’t think Republican congresspeople are actually any better at communication. What they have that we don’t is multiple news networks and an army of people that create the messaging.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Ishiyama

      I will venture a sweeping generalization about national conflicts: the leadership at the beginning rarely remains the same throughout the course of events. As challenges appear, winners and losers will be defined by outcomes of battles that still lie ahead of us. Rome wasn’t burnt in a day.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      iKropoclast

      @Matt McIrvin: Impeachment and conviction of Trump is not gonna happen, and even if it did it would just result in Fascist Eddie Haskell taking the throne

      So…Eddie Haskell?

      Impeachment may come after the midterms…again.  If it succeeds, that suggests such a terrible rout that remaining Senate Republicans turn on him over self preservation. Yes, Vance would be President. Congress would be running the show.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Kathleen

      @hotshoe: I think this part of the plan all along. LOD said that 3 senators wanted to negotiate end to shut down almost immediately. Schumer persuaded them to wait until after the elections. As LOD said this was not a spontaneous eruption. It was anticipated and planned. And as Whitehouse said, there’s another game. None of this is haphazard.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      WTFGhost

      @A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno): To be brutal, so is saying “we don’t care what you’re trying to communicate right now, you don’t matter to us, so shut the eff up,” whether you say it encoded in “lighten up francis” or “buck up buttercup,” it’s still a way of turning away the person who is temporarily weird and different, reminding them that they aren’t a part of the “cool kids” and never will be, but they make an amusing butt-monkey when not too annoying, which they are now.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      tam1MI

      To all the people demanding that those unhappy with humor produce a name for who could possibly replace him, I have a question. Schumer’s second in command is retiring. Schumer himself is not a young man. If there is no one on deck to replace him, isn’t that a failure of leadership in and of itself?

      Reply
    137. 137.

      WereBear

      Red states have more divorces, child abuse, and child brides. Part of MAGA was the adrenochrome fantasies where their liberal enemies were the abusers, because they can’t look directly at anything in their emotional universe. They also don’t understand projection.

      But it means, deep down, they know. This is Spotlight on the Republican Party and their standard bearer and President. At a time when he’s already taking their jobs, starving them, and closing their hospital.

      Little tough to keep seeing him as their jolly Santa Claus of Patriarchy.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      iKropoclast

      @Belafon: I don’t think Republican congresspeople are actually any better at communication. What they have that we don’t is multiple news networks and an army of people that create the messaging.

      Literally all they had to do was open their mouths at some point and let people know what was happening. Either when they had a good understanding of the parameters of the deal or they could have waited twelve fucking hours once the deal was finalized so the morning news would be about details rather than “caving.”

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Geminid

      @H.E.Wolf: I like what Grant said to Sherman the evening after the first day of Shiloh. It had been a day of desperate, bloody fighting that ended  with the Union army pressed back almost to the Tennessee River.

      Sherman was thinking it was time plan the Union Army’s retreat across the river to safety, so he began with, “Well, Grant, we’ve had the Devil’s own day, haven’t we..”

      Grant replied, “Lick’em in in the morning though.”

      Sherman said to himself, “Welp, it looks we’re not gonna retreat after all.”

      The next day ended with the battered Confederate army trudging 25 miles back to their base at Corinth, Mississippi.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      WereBear

      @Tony Jay: Rotten to hear. But I think the way they can effortlessly self-parodize without realizing that’s what they are doing which sets us apart.

      It’s like an involuntary American talent, a distinctive kind of being a screw-up.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      iKropoclast

      @tam1MI: To all the people demanding that those unhappy with humor produce a name for who could possibly replace him

      By humor do you mean him and by him do you mean Fetterman?

      I hope Fetterman recovers. I’d be fairly pleased if he retired, but I’d prefer he did it under his own terms.

      But if it comes down to it, Gov. Shapiro probably already has a few names in mind.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      They Call Me Noni

      @Aziz, light!: I keep thinking that there are a lot of people who have seen those files and a whole lot of them aren’t happy with their current situation.  Probably a fair amount of folks who saw them and are no longer in the job they had that afforded them the opportunity to see what is in all those files.  Would be a shame if they filled in a lot of the missing pieces.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      chemiclord

      @tam1MI: Senate Party Leader is kinda like, say, the commissioner of the NFL.  He’s selected by the owners (or in this case the members of the Senate).  He’s not really in charge of them, more the front man who stands at the podium while the rest do their work in relative peace.

      This means two things: 1) It really doesn’t matter that there’s not an obvious heir apparent, and 2) whoever Senate Democrats choose is probably going to be someone more like Chuck Schumer than some undefined progressive firebrand.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Ishiyama

      @Geminid: Grant’s superior, Gen. Halleck, was furious: Grant hadn’t sent out scouts, and when surprised, he didn’t retreat, as the textbook soldier is supposed to do. Lincoln said: “I can’t spare this man. He fights!”

      Reply
    150. 150.

      WereBear

      @WTFGhost: I don’t use it for that. I use it when my partner is getting overwrought, and he laughs, and we chill with a Bill Murray movie.

      Maybe the “lighten up” part takes the curse off for us?

      It’s not quite the type of movie quote that can be universally recognized, so one should always read the room.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Hoodie

      @iKropoclast: There is a distinct possibility that the “caving” meme is actually part of the messaging strategy.   The cavers are being painted as out of touch centrists who did this by surprise.  That kind of internal conflict posing can actually help energize the party base (the GOP did it a lot in the past, e.g., genesis of the Hastert Rule).  That is not a strategy you announce to the public.  Will it work? Who knows, but some people seem to be going along with it. Schumer is not an idiot, he just plays one on TV.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      hotshoe

      @Kathleen:

      Satisfying to think there was a plan of some kind in exchange for US Army in Ft Leavenworth having no food on their base, US military in Germany told to apply at German civilian food pantries, millions of working Americans facing food shortages.

      Hunger was the Thugs weapon. It was inevitable that the Dems would eventually relent on the shutdown since the Dems, unlike the MAGAts in Congress, actually do care about people.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      RevRick

      @WaterGirl: First of all, I want to take huge issue with your assertion that we had a demoralizing, balloon-popping, hope-popping weekend. That is just so much malarkey!
      Just because many Democratic voters choose to interpret it as such, doesn’t make it true. It’s just the usual masochistic, catastrophizing all too many indulge in.

      Did those eight Democratic Senators do the right thing? I say yes, and unless you can provide me with solid proof that the outcome could have been any different, you’re just indulging in vain wishes. Once, John Thune said no to Chuck Schumer and Trump was willing to drag out SNAP benefits in the Supreme Court, it was game over.
      We were in the precarious position of pitting ACA enrollees against people receiving SNAP and hundreds of thousands of federal workers, plus folks working in restaurants who usually fed them lunch. We had extracted all the benefits of our stand against Trump and the GOP we were going to extract.
      And there will be a vote on the extended ACA credits in December at which time Republicans will actively have to say drop dead. And because the House was forced into session, the 218th signature on the discharge petition will force release of the Epstein files or put the GOP on record as covering it up. And we will go through the whole shutdown process at the end of January, only then SNAP can’t be used as a hostage. If all that somehow counts as a GOP win and a loss for us, then I want more such losing wins and winning losses.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: l also liked what a Union officer said a few years later about the Battle of Shiloh’s first day. People were arguing about whether or not Grant’s army had been surprised by the Confederates’ dawn attack, and the officer said;

      “Oh no, we weren’t surprised. We were astonished!”

      Reply
    158. 158.

      RaflW

      Completely random non political update: I’m in Venice, the Bienniale in Architecture is overwhelming and amazing (I may have a post brewing about that after I spend two more days absorbing it). But that’s not why I’m stopping by my hotel for wifi to post.

      No, I just had a wonderful dinner in a tiny osteria (seats maybe 23 people?) and the bartender/desert maker is wearing a Duff Beer T shirt.

      American culture really permeates. I think it’s hilarious. And God damn the food was good!

      Reply
    159. 159.

      artem1s

      @West of the Cascades: ​
       
      It was a victory for those states who will be able to distribute SNAP benefits for another month. It was a victory for those who understand that you can’t govern when the government is shut down. Don’t concede ground or messaging to the MSM or pundits or vibe Dem haters. There is no ‘win’ as far as they are concerned. There’s just another opportunity to declare that only Dems have agency.
      Sooner or later the GOP will bail and chuck the whole mess into our laps again. Personally I’d like there to be some legislators left who actually know what to do when this happens.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      thruppence

      I wish Fetterman a quick and thorough recovery. Whatever disappointments we may have about him, a Senator Doctor Oz would have been much much worse.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      WTFGhost

      @WereBear: Oh, I’m not saying it can’t be a gentle tease or helpful reminder, just, hey, I got it from a commenter here a long while back, and the subtext was obvious, and I’m okay with it. My brain is going to malfunction, people are going to complain, and I’m the weird one, they’re the normal one, they get to set the rules.

      Still, people like me do exist, and can be jangly, and might hear a subtext that isn’t there, for reasons that have nothing to do with your intentinos. And people like me do exist, and can spot a bully, whose intentions are evil, but are hiding those intentions behind a friendly-not-a-smirk-honest. It’s hard to know the difference between a jangly trigger and a willful triggering and honestly, it doesn’t matter how much it hurts, because no one knows, no one understands, so no one will ever fucking care, so I take my pain and fade silently away, because I always knew humanity was a closed door to me.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      trollhattan

      NorCal having our first big winter storm—3/4 inch at the house since midnight—and so far I don’t see any cars floating down the street.

      A good thing, considering in drought years we sometimes get no rain at all in November. But NOBODY remembers how to drive in rain so the next day will be fraught on the roads. Plus, the hundreds of clogged drains and flooded intersections.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      tam1MI

      @chemiclord: This means two things: 1) It really doesn’t matter that there’s not an obvious heir apparent, and 2) whoever Senate Democrats choose is probably going to be someone more like Chuck Schumer than some undefined progressive firebrand.

      I get that, but what bugs me is that I have seen people all over message boards both here and elsewhere deploy the question,”If Schumer steps down or is forced out as Senate Minority Leader, who do you propose to replace him?”, as if he is somehow irreplaceable. And to my way of thinking, not only is Chuck Schumer not irreplaceable, HE SHOULDN’T BE.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Steve Paradis

      @Geminid:

      Even better:

      “A general officer came in from his command at this juncture, and said to the general-in-chief, speaking rapidly and laboring under considerable excitement: “General Grant, this is a crisis that cannot be looked upon too seriously. I know Lee’s methods well by past experience; he will throw his whole army between us and the Rapidan, and cut us off completely from our communications.”

      The general rose to his feet, took his cigar out of his mouth, turned to the officer, and replied, with a degree of animation which he seldom manifested: “Oh, I am heartily tired of hearing about what Lee is going to do. Some of you always seem to think he is suddenly going to turn a double somersault, and land in our rear and on both of our flanks at the same time. Go back to your command, and try to think what we are going to do ourselves, instead of what Lee is going to do.”

      –Horace Porter

      Reply
    166. 166.

      trollhattan

      Digby has a post titled Trump’s Gerrymander Blunder. It will cheer you up.

      Excerpt:

      And Wasserman’s analysis isn’t accounting for a problem Republicans have heading into the midterms: The Texas redistricting that took place in Texas was largely based on the idea that Trump’s 2024 win marked a massive, permanent shift of Latino voters to the GOP column.

      Latino voters are not a monolith; there are regional and cultural differences. But the recent elections indicated large numbers in New York, New Jersey and Virginia had returned to the Democratic camp, a swing that could very well be equally reflected in Texas and any other state with a large Latino population. Trump, after all, has pretty much declared war on the community, and his administration is racially profiling, brutalizing and harassing undocumented immigrants, green card holders and citizens alike. And as with every other part of the electorate, his empty promises to fix the economy have also helped to sour many on his presidency.

      Even more problematic, Texas Republicans were so sure of themselves that they indulged in what the political types call “dummymandering”— diluting some of their safe seats where Trump won by large margins to ones where he would have won by less, leaving themselves vulnerable, in a wave election, to losing seats instead of gaining five. We have a long way to go, but after Nov. 4, you can be sure Republicans are starting to see that a Democratic wave next fall isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

      John Eakin, a Republican consultant and data scientist, told NBC News that some Republicans are regretting their overconfidence after Trump’s 2024 victory, pointing to a recent result in a special election for a state Senate seat representing Dallas, where the Democrat was the top vote-getter — and significantly over-performed the 2024 results. “Nobody wants to go against Trump in this district map because they fear him,” Eakin said. “They’ve pushed the envelope and it’s going to come back to bite them in the a*s.”

      Those Texas Democrats could have the last laugh after all.

      digbysblog.net/2025/11/13/trumps-gerrymander-blunder/

      Reply

