An ensemble of 374 bagpipers has claimed a new world record by playing AC/DC's "It's a Long Way to the Top." [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 13, 2025 at 3:30 AM

===

===

Republicans failed to lower the high cost of living.

We have them on the run because they refuse to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.

The extremists were crushed on Election Day.

Now they Big Mad. [image or embed] — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 12:00 AM

Donald Trump and Republicans believe the affordability crisis in America is made up.

That’s why these extremists haven’t done a damn thing to lower the high cost of living.

You deserve better. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 11:25 AM

===

===

More than 80 organizations that provide health care for women all over the world received grants Wednesday totaling $250 million from Melinda French Gates after a year-long application process. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 12, 2025 at 11:00 AM



===

I say this a lot, no one believes me, but the right is obsessed with Pedophilia but it means something different to them then it does to you.

To them its about the liberal permissive society allowing queers to corrupt our culture and brainwash their kids [image or embed] — Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 9:29 PM

Conservatives literally think by definition conservatives can't be pedophiles, that men like Trump abusing teenage girls is just what guys do

they only cared about Epstein because he was lib coded (Jewish, banker) and they saw connections to Dems and lib coded people — Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 9:29 PM

===

Tomorrow, Donald Trump will give an Oval Office address announcing definitive proof that Bigfoot exists. ANYTHING to change the subject. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 11:14 PM