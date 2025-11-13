Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Making A Big Noise

An ensemble of 374 bagpipers has claimed a new world record by playing AC/DC's "It's a Long Way to the Top."

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 13, 2025 at 3:30 AM

BREAKING: President Trump signs a government funding bill, ending the shutdown after a record 43-day disruption for America.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 12, 2025 at 10:30 PM

Republicans failed to lower the high cost of living.
We have them on the run because they refuse to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.
The extremists were crushed on Election Day.
Now they Big Mad.

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 12:00 AM

Donald Trump and Republicans believe the affordability crisis in America is made up.
That’s why these extremists haven’t done a damn thing to lower the high cost of living.
You deserve better.

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 11:25 AM

In a time of too many small men in America, no man has been smaller than Mike Johnson.

— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 5:10 PM

More than 80 organizations that provide health care for women all over the world received grants Wednesday totaling $250 million from Melinda French Gates after a year-long application process.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 12, 2025 at 11:00 AM


in case you're wondering how the cope is going www.mediamatters.org/megyn-kelly/…

— Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 7:29 PM

I say this a lot, no one believes me, but the right is obsessed with Pedophilia but it means something different to them then it does to you.
To them its about the liberal permissive society allowing queers to corrupt our culture and brainwash their kids

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 9:29 PM

Conservatives literally think by definition conservatives can't be pedophiles, that men like Trump abusing teenage girls is just what guys do
they only cared about Epstein because he was lib coded (Jewish, banker) and they saw connections to Dems and lib coded people

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 9:29 PM

Tomorrow, Donald Trump will give an Oval Office address announcing definitive proof that Bigfoot exists. ANYTHING to change the subject.

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 11:14 PM

Yeah whoever jacked up tariffs on coffee from Brazil earlier this year must be a real bonehead

— Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 12:15 PM

Again, Dems are playing with house money, because in the minority they can't fuck up anything as badly as Trump can fuck things up as president.

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM

    80Comments

    1. 1.

      satby

      Yeah, right wingers are obsessed with “purity” and “pure blood” in ways that are absolutely creepy; and they need young teens as a supply that hasn’t been “defiled” yet by someone else. They consider puberty to be adulthood.

    2. 2.

      MagdaInBlack

      I will give Megyn Kelly this much: at the end she said its sick and makes her skin crawl. You’re right, Megyn, and the fact that it can be broken down into categories of sick just makes it worse.

    3. 3.

      Princess

      Megyn Kelly has a 14 year old daughter. I guess she’d traffic her for the right price.

      All hail the Democrats who are dragging this stuff into the light. But I don’t know why it didn’t all come out in October 2024 after Maxwell’s last plee failed with scotus.

    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      Very generous of Melinda Gates, but it also illustrates how outrageously expensive healthcare is.  It is roughly $1.47 each if it was distributed to every female American.  No billionaire is ever paying for this alone.  Tax them all a lot more.

    8. 8.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @rikyrah: Good morning. And yes, sick is sick.

      Sorta makes you wonder if Republicans should be allowed to have children..

      ETA: They certainly should not be allowed to be alone and unsupervised with them.

    9. 9.

      Shalimar

      @Princess: Megyn Kelly left a comfortable job at Fox News for a disastrous one at NBC because they paid her more.  Of course she would traffic her daughter if you paid her enough.

    10. 10.

      Shalimar

      @rikyrah: I do think there is a difference between 15 and 5.  The former is sick but at least comprehensible if you consider it sexual* and have no empathy.  The latter makes no sense at all.

      What I don’t think is that there is any difference in how horrible they both are.  Any age of child is equally terrible.

      *By which I mean my understanding is that psychological consensus is most rape is about domination rather than desire

    11. 11.

      NotMax

      Jabbed arm experiencing a spreading dull, persistent throbbing and surface numbness (as well as the skin there being warmer than usual) from the shoulder to just below the elbow after receiving Moderna Nexpsike COVID vaccine on Wednesday.

      This too shall pass, although expect any sleep to be sporadic in the meantime.

      Y’all play nice.

    16. 16.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @trnc: Given that with a perfectly straight face, they’ve tried to blame Barack Obama for 9/11, which was, let’s see, carry the one, seven years and change before he was inaugurated for the first time…

    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      Trump to Riefenstahl Chair propagandist Laura Ingraham in the tweet above: “The economy is MY THING.”

      That nicely illustrates the cathedral-sized narcissistic delusion that underpins Trump’s entire scammy career. A worthless rich shithead who squandered his creepy father’s ill-gotten fortune and failed all the way to the tippy top. Is there a harsher indictment of the current state of our society than the fact that it elevated this braying, vulgar ass not once but twice?

    24. 24.

      trnc

      @Shalimar: To the extent that some 15 years olds could pass for barely legal (which she implied) while walking down the street, I get it, but it’s not relevant in an Epstein discussion because that’s a completely different thing than seeking out and trafficking girls that age. She may not be trying to excuse him, but she has definitely suggested a talking point that we will start hearing more.

    25. 25.

      Geminid

      Elaine Luria is in! Former Virginia 2nd CD Rep. Elaine Luria has announced she’s is running for her old seat. Luria defeated the incumbent Republican by 2.3% in 2018 and won a rematch by 6% in 2020.

      In 2022, after redistricting made the 2nd somewhat more Republican, Luria lost to Republican Jen Kiggans by 3.4% (both women are retired Navy officers). Luria sat out the 2024 election. Cooks rates the district as “Even.”

      In an interview with TV station WAVY, Luria centered affordability among her reasons for running again.

      And Jordan Wood is out. The former Katie Porter staffer was running a distant third in the Maine Senate primary, and has decided to run instead for the 2nd CD seat left open by Jared Golden who is retiring. This leaves the Senate primary a two-person race between Gov. Janet Mills and controversial oyster farmer Graham Platner.

    26. 26.

      p.a.

      tRump DoJ tasked with finding the inventor of the totes neologism “affordability” to exact revenge.

      “There’s this word, have you heard it?…”🙄😂

    28. 28.

      Deputinize America

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      That Shiny Happy People Duggar documentary demonstrated a lot of this, given the extent to which these dolts penetrated and subsumed so many of our institutions.

      Also, wasn’t it LBJ (H/T Raven “FUCK LBJ”) who absolutely forbade his daughter to spend any time even close to Strom Thurmond?

    32. 32.

      Shalimar

      @trnc: The obsession with “barely legal” is creepy enough just by itself. 40-year-old manbabies should not be talking about fucking people under half their age.

    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: There may be still, although two have dropped out and endorsed Mills. Wood was polling in single digits, behind Mills and Platner, and the rest polled lower.

    39. 39.

      p.a.

      There’s been comment around the intertubes that the “real” Epstein scandal that could take tRump down is the money laundering/financial corruption shenanigans.  That, I think, depends on the audience.  If you’re talking independents & “normies”, maybe, but tRump et al are already (if polling is to be believed) tumbling with them.  If you hope to crack the tRumpist numbers, no: these people basically think any tax is confiscation so any money hiding is acceptable; “if I could do it I would too.”  Possible exception: if the money went to non-reich-white terrorist organizations.  And even then, money trails are complex and hard to fit in our pathetic MSM soundbites.

      There IS a “boys will be boys” attitude towards sex among the chuds, but it’s in conflict with the purity culture stuff that could crack the MAGAt wall with the trafficking and underage crimes.

    41. 41.

      Geminid

      @Shalimar: Graham Platner is one of the most polarizing political figures I’ve ever seen. Both his supporters and detractors are vehement and this is a nationwide phenomon.

      Personally, I believe Graham Platner cannot win a race against Sue Collins, but I’m beginning to believe that some of his supporters care less about about beating Collins than they do about beating Mills. For some of these folks, the Republicans may be the Adversary, but the Democratic Party in its current form is the Enemy.

    43. 43.

      mappy!

      “The economy is MY THING.”

      It’s probably good that none of them have to actually shop for groceries – in that their bubble remains undeflated. Ah well, the paycheck vote…

    45. 45.

      iKropoclast

      I always thought “technically it’s ephebophilia” was meant as a dark joke.

      Or is all of Republicanism a dark joke?

    46. 46.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker:Trump to Riefenstahl Chair propagandist Laura Ingraham in the tweet above: “The economy is MY THING.”

      right??

      “WITH THE HELP OF A COMPLIANT, CORPORATE MEDIA, REPUBLICANS HAVE OWNED THE ECONOMY FOR YEARS AND NONE MORE THAN ME…IF I SAY ‘ECONOMY GOOD’ THEN ‘ECONOMY GOOD’! ”

      ah but Donnie, wishing doesn’t make it so…

    47. 47.

      iKropoclast

      @Geminid: And Jordan Wood is out. The former Katie Porter staffer was running a distant third in the Maine Senate primary, and has decided to run instead for the 2nd CD seat left open by Jared Golden who is retiring.

      Oddly, until I finished reading this, I thought the former was the latter.

    48. 48.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: I recently saw a YouTube commenter say that the Great Recession happened because Obama forced the banks to make bad loans. They had to edit the timeline to put the right Democratic “DEI” villain in.

    51. 51.

      rikyrah

      @Shalimar:

      She scammed NBC out of all that money and still doesn’t have the self awareness to be grateful that she pulled off that successful con. Her insistence that she should be taken seriously is why she gets on my nerves.

    52. 52.

      Geminid

      @Matt McIrvin: That’s what it seems like to me, but there’s also an underlying Palestine/Israel issue motivating some of the Platner fans. That’s why Ryan Grim’s Dropsite News site is promoting Platner even though Grim typically focuses on foreign policy matters.

    54. 54.

      Another Scott

      @p.a.: We’ve known that there’s a lot of hinky stuff about money in 47’s history for a very long time.  There’s a story in one of the stupid books (AotD?) about him walking down a street in Manhattan with his daughter and pointing at some unhoused guy and telling her (something like) “that guy has $5B more than me”.

      He set so much money on fire for so many years (his football team, his airline, etc., etc.) and managed to fail upward every time.  And got handed a popular TV show where everyone covered up for his incompetence…

      Whatever the history, we’ve got to keep our eyes on the prizes and vote the monsters out.  There isn’t some smoking gun or some magic TANG memo that is going to break the fever.  We have to do the work every single day.

      Tick Tock…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    55. 55.

      Princess

      @Geminid: I totally get the appeal of having a 30/40 something solid progressive with good media chops to run. It’s not my jam but that’s fine. LI don’t get why Platner has been anointed as a progressive. He mouths the words but his entire life has been the opposite of progressive.  I’m forced to suspect it’s because if they did try to seek out a young solid progressive with relevant experience and a track record, she’d be a woman (or Black or Latino in another state) and we can’t have that because what about the poor men.

    57. 57.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Man oh man, if you still have a Xshitter lurker account click on “For You” for non-stop (what they hope is) Endzone Celebrations all of which have the racist, Sombreroed Jeffries and Schumer serving Trump—get this—TACOS from a food truck. Ted Cruz especially finds this chuckle-y.

      They are so very, very skeert of the Epstein shit. ALL of them. Betting its’ not simply to protect Trump, either, given Epstein’s obvious ties to Zionist Israeli government and money interests.

      This is gonna be so good.

    62. 62.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: How do you rate Wood’s chances of keeping Golden’s seat in the D column? I don’t know the district but was under the impression it’s Trumpy and therefore it would be difficult for a Dem to the left of Golden to win.

    63. 63.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Geminid: That’s kind of like 2016 too. The 2010s bro-left-to-MAGA pipeline was actually more about “anti-imperialist” (but really Putin-influenced) foreign policy advocacy than class war. (And they definitely got mileage out of the truth that Democrats were a big part of the foreign policy consensus Blob.)

    64. 64.

      mali muso

      @Matt McIrvin: Oh, I remember having to sit through a painful “business luncheon” event during the early Obama years in which a right-wingy bank CEO stated that with his full chest.  This was their excuse.  Always an excuse for their horrible mismanagement.

    65. 65.

      Shalimar

      @Geminid: I don’t really care about Platner that much.  He is Maine’s problem.  But I do think he is a spoiled rich nepobaby who doesn’t have a job, just a hobby that his mom pays for.  To think he should go from that to the US Senate rather than some local job like mayor or city council is incredibly arrogant and imo insulting to all the other Mainers who he thinks he is more qualified than.

    66. 66.

      mappy!

      @Another Scott: There isn’t some smoking gun or some magic TANG memo that is going to break the fever.

      There’s always the desire for that one magic straw… but it’s really the cumulative effect of the steady drip that sets the stage…

    67. 67.

      Geminid

      @Princess: I think press secretary Joe Calvello is the brains behind Platner’s candidacy, and that explains a lot. Calvello played a similar role in John Fetterman’s campaigns in Pennsylvania: press secretary and more importantly, political strategist.

      Calvello shaped Fetterman’s image as a Progressive Champion, and when Fetterman proved to be a bust Calvello went looking for another prospect. Calvello is well-networked and I can see that in Platner’s successful campaign launch. Much of the positive reaction was organic but a lot was due to preparation.

      This is why, when Platner lost his political director and two campaign managers in a row and people said Platner must be about to drop out, I thought nah, not as long as Calvello’s there.

    70. 70.

      Matt McIrvin

      @mali muso: I’ve seen the Arthur Laffer version too, in which they at least remember that Obama was not president yet, but insist that the 2008 crash was the predictive power of the markets anticipating Obama’s impending election win and reacting to his future bad policy. Of course, since the crash also helped CAUSE Obama’s win, it’s one of those time-loop predestination paradoxes you see in stories about time travel or prophecy (going back to Oedipus Rex, I guess).

    71. 71.

      Soprano2

      @Geminid: IMHO Platner’s biggest problem was that he tried to hide all of these negative things rather than get out in front of them. He’s young, how could he be so foolish to think the things he said on Reddit wouldn’t come to light, as well as the tattoo? Smart candidates try to get out in front of stuff like this with an “origin” story about how they have evolved over time. Platner took the dumb path of deleting everything and hoping no one would find it. To me that calls his judgment into question about all kinds of things. It’s unfortunate, because he could have been a good candidate if only he had handled this stuff better. Now there are a lot of doubts about whether he’s really changed, or is a stealth candidate for Republicans. It didn’t have to be that way.

    73. 73.

      Expletive Deleted

      @trnc: Well exactly.

      They try to do this implied slippery slope thing – the idea as far as I can see is to sow doubt into the minds of your average guy who doesn’t want to be called a pedo for having cheerleader pr0n, or having had impure thoughts about some pop starlet whose entire image has been crafted/exploited around sexualization of youth.

      Somehow they want them to identify with the sort of people who run sex slavery rings, or who don’t care about consent. And it seems to work way too often.

    74. 74.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: I really couldn’t say. Trump carried ME02 twice while Golden won, which shows that there are in fact swing voters who can turn close elections. Susan Collins’ easy victory in 2020 shows there may be a lot of them in Maine.

      If he is the nominee, Jordan Wood will have a very different profile than Golden, a Marine Corps veteran and Blue Dog. It looks like Maine Republicans will run former Governor Paul LePage, so there will be quite a contrast.

      Plus, Maine has Ranked-choice voting which adds another variable.

    75. 75.

      Matt McIrvin

      @mali muso: A popular excuse was definitely that lending equity rules at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac had caused bad home loans, that is, Black people can’t have nice things or the economy will collapse. Nothing about predatory lenders or bad financial instruments.

    76. 76.

      tobie

      @Ella in New Mexico:

      Betting its’ not simply to protect Trump, either, given Epstein’s obvious ties to Zionist Israeli government and money interests.

      This is gonna be so good.

      Well, I personally don’t like it when the news 24/7 is about Israel and money. It makes me uncomfortable to hear people hammering away at  a supposed link between Jews and global capital that’s taking the US govt away from the deserving people. It’s weird how we focus on AIPAC and ignore dark money flowing into US politics from the Gulf states.

    78. 78.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Princess: Like Fetterman, he has the aesthetic of a manly working-stiff white guy that they want to be the face of progressivism.

      It’s the whole idea of a left like the old New Deal left that could culturally appeal to white male laborers again (but in New Deal days, they were a much bigger part of both the electorate and organized labor).

    79. 79.

      chemiclord

      @trnc: Whenever I hear this, I like to point out that everyone’s poster child for “doing everything right,” (that being Brazil) took a little over three years to convict Bolsonaro for his little attempted coup.

      There was simply no world where Garland or anyone would have been able to navigate the cluster of road blocks before the Supreme Court could have interjected and given Trump immunity.  It simply wasn’t possible.

      The American people were the only ones that could have stopped this, and we (again) failed.

