Here’s what Russia is targeting in Ukraine tonight/this morning:

Multiple waves of russian drones encircle Kyiv, with Kinzhals and cruise missiles aiming to cripple Ukraine’s energy system right now. russia commits a crime against humanity aiming to freeze the entire Ukrainian nation into capitulation — that’s “peace” brought by red carpet summits. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 6:20 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Tomorrow, I Will Hold a Staff Meeting Focused Specifically on This Region – on the Defense of Zaporizhzhia and All the Issues Raised – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! All day today I’ve been in the Zaporizhzhia region, visiting our combat brigades: the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which as part of the 17th Corps defends our state in the Orikhiv direction, and also the warriors of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, defending the areas around Stepnohirsk. We had a very detailed discussion today with the commanders about what exactly is needed to strengthen our positions and how to reinforce this direction, an important one. I am grateful for the thorough information about the difficulties here, in the Zaporizhzhia region, especially in the areas of Huliaipole and the Kamyanske direction. Tomorrow, I will hold a Staff meeting focused specifically on this region – on the defense of Zaporizhzhia and all the issues raised. We had a detailed conversation with head of the administration Ivan Fedorov about the situation in the city and the region, and about the support Zaporizhzhia currently needs – both people and businesses. First of all, protection from strikes and defense across the region from Russian assaults. I have already assigned tasks to the military, and we will allocate more resources for this direction. Here in Zaporizhzhia, and also in our other cities – precisely those on the frontline and along the border – I am grateful to everyone who ensures that our children and students have the opportunity to study, to be safe, and to stay connected with others. And today I visited a school-shelter. The children are studying, they are part of a social circle, and that is vital for Ukraine’s future. The Russians want to do everything to make life unbearable for Ukraine. We are doing everything to ensure protection for our state and all Ukrainians. Thank you to everyone who helps! Thank you to all who defend Ukraine! Thank you, Zaporizhzhia! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

The regime police in Georgia gets hysterical every time any protester even just passes through the zebra pedestrian crossing. Because no, they can only be on a pavement, if at all. #GeorgiaProtests 📷 MOSE 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 1:05 PM

Well, today they couldn’t contain the crowd. Day 351 of the longest uninterrupted resistance in contemporary Europe, if not beyond. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 1:05 PM

The regime: I’m gonna imprison you if you stand on the road on Rustaveli. People of Georgia: Guess I’ll go to prison then. The regime: Okay then I’ll physically prevent you from closing the Rustaveli road. The people: Okay, let’s march and block roads elsewhere. #GeorgiaProtests Day 351 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 1:17 PM

Who’ll get there first? The marching protesters – to close the yet another road, or the police – to prevent this development 😁 There was a lot of this chase tonight at #GeorgiaProtests And of course there’s a stray dog too. 📷 Giorgi Romelashvili [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 6:01 PM

On November 4, teacher, historian, researcher, and mother of nine children, Rusiko Kobakhidze, was sentenced to three days in prison for blocking a road. She had already been sentenced to one day in prison for blocking the road on November 5. #TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 3:52 AM

75-year-old Internally Displaced Person from Abkhazia, Guram Kukhilava, has now been detained for the second time – for protesting. The regime police took him from the car repair service where he still works, because you cannot retire and not starve in Georgia. 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 5:26 AM

The last time, Guram was detained for a day, and he was stripped naked. The 75-year-old said he had never encountered such humiliation. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 5:26 AM

Democratic parties, civic activists, and regime prisoner families announced a march from TSU to the Parliament on November 28, 19:00. November 28 will mark exactly 1 year of daily uninterrupted protests in Georgia – an unprecedented timeline of resistance in the modern world. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 7:22 AM

Saakashvili writes that in Rustavi Prison N12, which is noticeably overcrowded as compared to before, his TV only shows Russian channels and one Azerbaijani channel. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 10:14 AM

🟥 “The bodies of all twenty crew members have been found. Forensic experts and the investigative team remain at the site,” the MIA of #Georgia reports. 🟥 The Turkish military aircraft crashed on November 11, about five kilometers from Georgia’s state border.

#Turkey

▶️ batumelebi.ge/articles-in-… [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 13, 2025 at 6:16 AM

The Nordic and Baltic States:

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia announced on November 13 the allocation of $500 million for the purchase of military equipment and ammunition from the United States for Ukraine, as part of PURL. www.nato.int/cps/en/natoh… [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 8:23 AM

Poland:

The US:

Scoop, for @zeteo.com with @premthakker.bsky.social The draft documents for Trump’s new National Security Strategy are currently classified, and the admin is behind schedule in getting some sort of finalized version to Congress Here are details of what’s in it, and… zeteo.com/p/trump-nati… [image or embed] — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 7:17 PM

Trump’s national security strategy: (1) become the leader of a global fascist movement beholden to Trump; (2) betray all America’s democratic allies in Europe and East Asia; and (3) reverting to gunboat diplomacy, make America the regional hegemon of the Americas (seize Canada and Greenland, too). [image or embed] — Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 7:35 PM

From Zeteo:

The confidential drafting process for Donald Trump’s still-unpublished National Security Strategy, laying out the president’s vision for the world, has stunned some in government who’ve seen the pages so far. A federal staffer tells Zeteo that one version of the draft they saw reminded them of “fascist internet trolls getting worked up about something they saw on Twitter.” The months-long interagency drafting process is running well behind schedule. But according to three sources with knowledge of the matter and another person briefed on it, the draft of Trump’s new global strategic vision is loaded with sections that read as if they were conceived in one of White House policy architect Stephen Miller’s most hyper-nationalist wet dreams. “An NSS is not supposed to look like this,” one of the sources says bluntly.

It’s paywalled and, unfortunately because I Subesang’s reporting, Zeteo is on Substack and I won’t subscribe to anything there given the owner of Substack plays footsie with neo-NAZIs.

I’d just like to point out that we spent an entire shipment of air defense interceptors’ worth of money on new signs for a name change that isn’t even legally the name of the DoD. Ukraine is currently experiencing rolling blackouts from Russian strikes, btw. [image or embed] — James (@gravitysra1nbow.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 4:39 PM

Back to Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces struck a number of key enemy targets – General Staff reports In occupied Crimea, hits occured on “Morskoy Oil Terminal” fuel storage facility, a helicopter parking area, UAV storage and preparation sites at the Kirovske airfield, and an air defense radar station near Yevpatoria. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 8:46 AM

In the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, strikes targeted an oil depot near Berdiansk and forward command posts of Russia’s 5th Combined Arms Army and the 127th Motor Rifle Division. Additional strikes were carried out on targets inside the Russian Federation. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 8:46 AM

The extent of the damage is being assessed. ❗️The attacks involved strike UAVs, rocket drones, and various types of missiles. Last night, several long‑range weapons were launched, including domestic developments such as Flamingo, Bars, and Liutyi. And how cool is this video? 😍😎 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 8:46 AM

Mykolaiv:

Kyiv:

A dark, horrific night for Kyiv. I can hardly remember russia ever bombing this many apartment buildings in a single terrorist attack here. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 9:00 PM

Russia struck an apartment building in Kyiv just now. As Ukraine strikes russian oil industry-a working engine of russian war machine, russia strikes apartment buildings in out of cities. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 6:56 PM

Izium, Kharkiv Oblast:

Russian drone killed civilians on their way to collect pensions in Kharkiv region‼️ In the Izium district, Russia deliberately struck civilians. Residents were traveling to Borova on small motorized vehicles to receive pensions and food. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 9:50 AM

Near Novoplatonivka, an FPV drone hit one of the vehicles. Two women were killed instantly, and a man died in the ambulance. Barbaric russians keep purposefully murdering civilians every single day ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 9:50 AM

Kharkiv Oblast:

Russian occupied Crimea:

The SBS commander, Madyar, reported that the Topot unit of Madyar’s 414th Birds Brigade struck the storage and maintenance facility of the enemy’s Orion strike-reconnaissance UAVs (Kirovske, Crimea). [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 8:46 AM

Russian occupied Donetsk:

In occupied Donetsk, it’s an uneasy evening — drones have arrived there. Local channels report that the Donetsk Metallurgical Plant may have been attacked. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 5:33 PM

Pokrovsk:

Russian propagandist and Z-blogger Arutyunov said that the Russian soldiers from the viral video showing a Russian Armed Forces convoy entering Pokrovsk have already been eliminated. According to him, this happened because the video was leaked online by Russian war correspondents. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 10:02 AM

Green shows Ukrainian gains north of Pokrovsk. Red shows Russian advances everywhere else. Ukraine just won a major battle north of Pokrovsk, clearing a 40-sq-km Russian salient. The 1st Azov Corps freed up hundreds of troops. But Pokrovsk itself is lost. [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 10:38 AM

And now commanders face an agonizing choice: reinforce the new defensive line north or rush south to save Huliaipole. With 5-to-1 troop disadvantage, there are no good options—only painful trade-offs.

euromaidanpress.com/2025/11/13/r… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 10:38 AM

From EuroMaidan Press:

Ukrainian forces are losing Pokrovsk but winning the battle north of the city

The 1st Azov Corps is mopping up Russian troops north of Pokrovsk and may soon redeploy elsewhere

It’s probably too late to save Pokrovsk, but Ukrainian troops defending Huliaipole in the south badly need reinforcements

Every deployment decision is painful for Ukrainian commanders facing a 5-to-1 troop disadvantage The Ukrainian 1st Azov Corps is mopping up the last Russian positions in a 40-square-kilometer salient north of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, winning a two-month battle that could free up hundreds—possibly thousands—of troops. Meanwhile, Pokrovsk itself is falling to Russian infiltrators after a yearlong siege, and 100 kilometers south, Russia’s 90th Tank Division is advancing across open terrain toward the logistics hub of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The victories north of Pokrovsk create a brutal dilemma: Ukrainian commanders can use these freed-up troops to buttress the new defensive line forming north of the fallen city—or rush them 100 kilometers south to Huliaipole, where Russia’s 90th Tank Division is advancing across open terrain toward Zaporizhzhia. Outnumbered five-to-one, they don’t have enough troops to do both. Counterattacks by the Ukrainian 1st Azov Corps since mid-August have steadily reduced a 40-square-kilometer salient that the Russian 132nd Motor Rifle Brigade had carved out of the front line north of Pokrovsk a few weeks earlier. The salient bent toward the village of Dobropillia, which sits astride one of the main supply lines into Pokrovsk. Liberating the village of Kucheriv Yar late last month and defending the nearby village of Shakhove from repeated Russian mechanized assaults, Ukrainian forces have the momentum in the salient battle. Now they’re killing, capturing, or forcing out the last few Russians. The armed forces of Ukraine “are continuing to mop-up the Dobropillia salient, successfully recapturing several positions around the village of Shakhove,” the pro-Ukraine Conflict Intelligence Team reported last week. “These successes may allow Ukrainian reserves to be redeployed from this sector to strengthen the Pokrovsk direction.” In other words, Russian commanders may have viewed the Dobropillia salient as a “counter-fixation axis for Ukrainian reserves,” according to military theorist Delwin. The Russians devoted just enough troops and vehicles to the salient battle to keep the 1st Azov Corps fixated on fighting north of Pokrovsk—so the corps wouldn’t shift its attention to Pokrovsk proper. The problem, however, is that the Russians have the momentum in Pokrovsk—and it may be impossible for the Ukrainians, outnumbered five to one, to seize it from them. “Russian forces will very likely seize Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad,” the Institute for the Study of War in Washington, D.C. concluded Tuesday. The Russians succeeded in infiltrating Pokrovsk following a brutal yearlong siege in part because the salient battle drew the 1st Azov Corps into fighting north of Pokrovsk—keeping it from fighting in Pokrovsk, which was garrisoned by two exhausted Ukrainian units. The 68th Jaeger Brigade and 155th Mechanized Brigade began retreating north in late October. Now that the 1st Azov Corps is on the verge of winning the salient fight, it’s probably too late to do much for Pokrovsk. A few elite Ukrainian units, including one commando team that helicoptered into the city on 29 October, are clinging to fighting positions on the northern edge of Pokrovsk, holding open a narrow escape route for any Ukrainian troops still attempting to flee that city or neighboring Myrnohrad. Pokrovsk, a once-thriving mining city of 60,000 people, is almost certainly lost—as is smaller Myrnohrad. The Ukrainian forces romping to victory in the disappearing Dobropillia salient may end up staying in the area, buttressing a new defensive line north of Pokrovsk. Or they may head south to the junction of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, where a powerful force led by the Russian army’s biggest division, the 90th Tank Division, has been steadily advancing across unfortified open terrain, pushing back an outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian force. “Unfortunately, over the past few weeks, Russian forces have made a series of gains toward Huliaipole and, more broadly, achieved notable advances in the southeastern sector,” explained Tatarigami, founder of the Ukrainian Frontelligence Insight analysis group. Reinforcements could stiffen Ukrainian defenses around Huliaipole. But Ukrainian commanders must choose carefully where they send their precious few reserves. Their choice to fight so hard over the Dobropillia salient may have hastened Pokrovsk’s fall. Likewise, rushing troops south to Huliaipole could weaken the new defensive line forming north of Pokrovsk. At the same time, stiffening that defensive line at the expense of Huliaipole could accelerate Russian gains in the south. As long as Russia has more troops than Ukraine has, there are no easy choices for infantry-starved Ukrainian commanders.

The issue here, again, is that while the Ukrainians have much higher quality forces, the Russians have more troops in terms of overall quantity. And that greater mass is overwhelming the greater Ukrainian quality in this part of the battlespace.

Soledar, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Aerial reconnaissance of the “Sapsany” UAV battalion of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade captured footage showing what Soledar looks like after the Russian occupation — no signs of life, only destruction all around. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 10:48 AM

The Kursk cross-border offensive:

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

The Republic of Karelia, Russia:

Karelia borders Finland.

The Republic of Tatarstan:

🔥🛢️ Russian Taneko oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk is burning right now. Capacity of the Taneko oil refinery is 8,7mln tons of oil annually. 1130km from the frontline. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 7:01 AM

Orenburg Oblast, Russia:

Oryol Oblast, Russia:

Oryol, Russia — aftermath of the attack on the Oryol Thermal Power Plant. The photo shows damage to the main production building, the boiler-turbine hall, which houses steam boilers that burn fuel to produce steam and turbogenerators converting it into electricity. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 6:18 AM

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

🇺🇦🐶 He looks somewhere past you, through the rustling leaves and the whisper of autumn. Maybe he is waiting for his owner, or maybe he is just thinking about life, as wise Odesa dogs do, who have seen it all: sunrises by the sea and conversations under grape arches. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 3:39 PM

