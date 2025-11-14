Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Our messy unity will be our strength.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Trumpflation is an intolerable hardship for every American, and it’s Trump’s fault.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

T R E 4 5 O N

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The low info voters probably won’t even notice or remember by their next lap around the goldfish bowl.

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

I did not have this on my fuck 2025 bingo card.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

The only way through is to slog through the muck one step at at time.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / The 25 Young(ish) New Democrats to Watch – Really? This Is Who You Picked?

The 25 Young(ish) New Democrats to Watch – Really? This Is Who You Picked?

by | 69 Comments

This post is in: 

Update:  whew!  I don’t love to be wrong, but I would rather be wrong than have that be the list of nominees!

I was looking at the list of people doing the nominating, some of which is still appalling, but at least they weren’t the nominees!

New York Magazine has a special issue out:

The 25 Young(ish) New Democrats to Watch

We talked with dozens of party operatives to identify the most promising politicians of the next generation.

I looked at their list.  A couple of them seem right, like Ben Wickler.  Some of them aren’t on my radar, so I can’t speak to them.

But some of these names leave me wanting to dismiss the whole thing because inclusion of some of them leave me thinking WTF?  Holy hell!  Hell no!  Fuck no!  What are they thinking?  Who the hell did they contact for nominations?

These are some of the most promising politicians of the next generation.

Your thoughts?

NOMINATORS

Rodericka Applewhaite, media strategist;

Kirk A. Bado, journalist;

Debbie Cox Bultan, NewDEAL CEO;

Adam Carlson, Democratic pollster;

James Carville, former campaign manager;

Erin Covey, editor at the Cook Political Report;

Phil Gardner, political strategist;

Tory Gavito, Way to Win president;

David Hogg, former DNC vice-chair;

Morris Katz, media strategist;

Liam Kerr, elections strategist;

Jonathan Kott, political strategist;

Amanda Litman, Run for Something president;

Seth London,campaign strategist;

Jessica Mackler, EMILYs List president;

Zac McCrary, Democratic pollster;

Jess McIntosh, media strategist;

Osita Nwanevu, journalist;

Carlos Odio, polling expert;

Sarada Peri, former Obama speechwriter;

Hasan Piker, political commentator;

Chuck Rocha,Democratic strategist;

Kristian Ramos, Democratic strategist;

Jacob Rubashkin, editor at Inside Elections;

Timothy Shenk, political commentator;

Anat Shenker-Osorio, political strategist;

Evan Roth Smith, campaign expert;

Lis Smith, Democratic strategist;

Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress CEO;

Tommy Vietor, Pod Save America co-host;

Shawn Werner, campaign expert; and

Ben Wikler, former Wisconsin Democratic Party chair.

NOMINEES

(thanks, PaulB)

The list is:

  • Sara Jacobs – Representative for California District 51
  • Saikat Chakrabarti – Running for California District 11
  • Mallory McMorrow – Michigan State Senator
  • Abdul El-Sayed – Former Detroit Health Department Director
  • Haley Stevens – Representative for Michigan District 11
  • James Talarico – Running for Senate in Texas
  • Zach Wahls – Running for Senate in Iowa
  • Summer Lee – Representative for Pennsylvania District 12
  • Greg Casar – Representative for Texas District 35
  • Rebecca Cooke – Running for Wisconsin District 3
  • Graham Platner – Running for Senate in Maine
  • Lauren Underwood – Representative for Illinois District 14
  • Cait Conley – Running for New York District 17
  • Michelle Wu – Mayor of Boston
  • Anna Eskamani – State Representative running for Mayor of Orlando
  • Ritchie Torres – Representative for New York District 15
  • Jake Auchincloss – Representative for Massachusetts District 4
  • Marie Gluesenkamp Perez – Representative for Washington District 3
  • Maxwell Frost – Representative for Florida District 10
  • Yassamin Ansari – Representative for Arizona District 3
  • Kat Abughazaleh – Running for Illinois District 9
  • Analise Ortiz – State Senator for Arizona District 24
  • Zooey Zephyr – Montana State House Representative
  • Anderson Clayton – Youngest State-Party Chair in the country
  • Amanda Gonzalez – Candidate for Secretary of State in Colorado

After we grade their list, let’s make our own damn list.

Reader Interactions

69Comments

  2. 2.

    dc

    James Carville? WTF? What drugs are these people taking? And no pollsters or “strategists”! Pollsters can keep polling and professional strategists can consult for private enterprises and steal their money. Damn!

  3. 3.

    TEL

    Sounds like a list puked up by someone who is more plugged into the “terminally savvy” list of punditry than an actual Democrat. I mean, James Carville? REALLY???

  4. 4.

    Josie

    Sure are a lot of strategists and commentators on that list. I am not impressed.​
     Something, something….the man in the arena…

  6. 6.

    Paul in KY

    Sounds like ‘The James Carville Foundation’ came up with this list! Maybe it’s his kid?!? He’s older than me!

  7. 7.

    PaulB

    What EarthWindFire said: you posted the people who *nominated* the people to watch, not the people to watch.

  8. 8.

    TEL

    @EarthWindFire: What now we should actually READ rather than get our dander up?

    Gotta say that makes this list a little better, though I don’t have very high hopes with so many professional commentators making the decision.

  11. 11.

    SiubhanDuinne

    I was going to come here to shriek “CARVILLE!?!?”, but I see several others got there first. So I shall just note that he is 81 years old, which doesn’t count as “young” or even “young(ish)” by any definition. Sheesh.

  13. 13.

    SiubhanDuinne

    @Hildebrand:

    LOL. Very well played.

    EDIT: Never mind. I thought you were making a funny, but now I see that this is a list of nominators, not nominees.

  15. 15.

    Josie

    Okay I looked at the article. Those listed above are the people who made the nominations. The ones who are nominated look somewhat more impressive. There are some I don’t agree with, but it is definitely a better list.

  17. 17.

    PaulB

    The list is:

    • Sara Jacobs – Representative for California District 51
    • Saikat Chakrabarti – Running for California District 11
    • Mallory McMorrow – Michigan State Senator
    • Abdul El-Sayed – Former Detroit Health Department Director
    • Haley Stevens – Representative for Michigan District 11
    • James Talarico – Running for Senate in Texas
    • Zach Wahls – Running for Senate in Iowa
    • Summer Lee – Representative for Pennsylvania District 12
    • Greg Casar – Representative for Texas District 35
    • Rebecca Cooke – Running for Wisconsin District 3
    • Graham Platner – Running for Senate in Maine
    • Lauren Underwood – Representative for Illinois District 14
    • Cait Conley – Running for New York District 17
    • Michelle Wu – Mayor of Boston
    • Anna Eskamani – State Representative running for Mayor of Orlando
    • Ritchie Torres – Representative for New York District 15
    • Jake Auchincloss – Representative for Massachusetts District 4
    • Marie Gluesenkamp Perez – Representative for Washington District 3
    • Maxwell Frost – Representative for Florida District 10
    • Yassamin Ansari – Representative for Arizona District 3
    • Kat Abughazaleh – Running for Illinois District 9
    • Analise Ortiz – State Senator for Arizona District 24
    • Zooey Zephyr – Montana State House Representative
    • Anderson Clayton – Youngest State-Party Chair in the country
    • Amanda Gonzalez – Candidate for Secretary of State in Colorado
  21. 21.

    EarthWindFire

    @TEL: Some of the nominees seem good (Mallory McMorrow, Greg Casar, Lauren Underwood). But the article’s last section subhead is “There’s No Simple Way to Be A Centrist Right Now,” which is probably a shoutout to some of the nominators (Carville, cough, cough).

  25. 25.

    H.E.Wolf

    Hmmm. The weird conceit (not in the swell-headed sense) of posing some – though not all – of the 25 actual listed folks in big leather club chairs is oddly retro. Are we to assume they’re all aspirants to membership in The Bohemian Club?

    The first 2 on the actual list are very, very wealthy. Sexism alert: the woman is “heir to a fortune”; the man is “multi-millionaire”. Apparently women just wallow in the money that men earn on their own?

    I am also salty about the fact that US Rep Lauren Underwood didn’t merit a full write-up on her own. The writers of the article are gonna look foolish someday for under-rating Underwood.

  26. 26.

    Shalimar

    @PaulB: I do not understand why they have 32 nominees and 25 people on the list.  Okay, nominators. should read comments first.

  28. 28.

    Matt McIrvin

    @PaulB: Okay, that makes more sense. Platner of course irks me but I can’t deny he’s worth keeping an eye on

    Talarico, Abughazaleh, Michelle Wu, yeah, those are all important names to follow.

  29. 29.

    Gretchen

    Carville hasn’t run a successful campaign in this century. He doesn’t exactly have his finger on the pulse of the nation.

    I agree about Mallory McMorrow and James Talarico being people to watch, though. They’d both be great additions to the Senate. And I think Zach Wahls came on the radar when he gave a speech to the Iowa legislature years ago about being raised by two moms. He was compelling even as a teenager.

  32. 32.

    Kent

    The list should include Katie Wilson who just won the mayor’s race in Seattle over a well-funded establishment incumbent in a squeaker.  She is 42

    Also John Ossoff is 38 and AOC is 36.  Why are they not listed?

  35. 35.

    RevRick

    @EarthWindFire: Yeah, definitely the nominators, not the ones to watch.

    As far as the actual list goes, Graham Platner is quite problematic, but since none is in my district, I can only wish them success. Like the Democratic Party they represent a range of views and appeal. I plan at throwing serious $ at the eventual nominee for Senate from Michigan, as well as Sherrod Brown in Ohio and Roy Cooper in NC. Iowa and Texas nominees may also merit serious consideration.

  37. 37.

    UncleEbeneezer

    Hasan Piker is an antisemitic, misogynist piece-of-shit.  Sadly, he was invited to Mamdani’s celebration party.

    Tommy Vietor should never be forgiven for leading the anti-Biden charge last Summer.

    David Hogg is an Dem-hating troll

    James Carville is horrible for all the reasons you already know

    Rest of the list is probably fine but good lord how did the first four end up on there?

  38. 38.

    Lumpy

    Ritchie Torres already has primary challengers lined up, and I am certain he will lose, despite his massive AIPAC funding. Or maybe even because of his massive AIPAC funding.

  41. 41.

    JML

    It’s not a terrible list, but it’s a bit bog-standard. Which is what happens when the nominators are all very political insider types. I generally think it’s a mistake to be picking so many people that are already in the US House as contenders here: those are people that have already made it. Sure, there may be more steps for them to climb and greater potential for state-wide office or more, but they’ve also achieved it. 40% are already in the House?

    They’re also not looking very hard into tougher territory for Dems, either. Couldn’t find anyone in Ohio, Missouri, North or South Carolina? Or didn’t look?

  42. 42.

    WaterGirl

    @EarthWindFire: Oh!  Well, I don’t love being wrong, but I’m happy to know those weren’t the nominees.

    But if the nominators are some of those people, how good could the list of nominees be?

  43. 43.

    Adam

    I think most of the list is pretty good, Ritchie Torres excluded. But my lord, we’ve known about the Platner Nazi tattoo for a month, and they still want to make fetch happen with him?0

  44. 44.

    Scout211

    @JML:I generally think it’s a mistake to be picking so many people that are already in the US House as contenders here: those are people that have already made it. Sure, there may be more steps for them to climb and greater potential for state-wide office or more, but they’ve also achieved it. 40% are already in the House?

    The list is of up and coming Democrats that are considered the future of the party, at least in the opinion of all those nominators.  So they see the young Democrats who are already in congress right now as destined to lead and to define the Democratic party of the future. And IMHO, they should be included.

    From the article:

    Although they don’t run the country yet, the visions of these young Democratic politicians speak to the problems the party is grappling with: how to deliver on working-class issues, expand the party’s tent while still holding onto their values, and stand up to the current administration. They also give us a glimpse not just of the themes we will see in the coming elections but in the years ahead.

  50. 50.

    piratedan

    Platner is on that list, they are out of touch….. and obviously need to read more Balloon Juice.

  52. 52.

    WaterGirl

    They say that the best way to get engagement on the internet is to say something that’s wrong.

    That wasn’t my intent, but I might have to agree that their assessment is correct. :-)

    It is gratifying, however, to see that others were horrified at several of the nominatORS.

    edit:  The sad thing is that I had read the whole article last week, and I was unimpressed with several of the nominEES and then the week overtook everything.  I ran across the article in an open tab in my browser and thought I would get back to posting it.

    Since I was unhappy with several people on the list, I didn’t catch that those weren’t the same ones I was unhappy with on the nominEE list.

  53. 53.

    hells littlest angel

    The correction to this post deserves a very prominent post of its own. Everyone makes mistakes, but this one is really bad — it’s misinformation, and a prime example of what’s wrong with the internet. How many of the people commenting here won’t read the original article but will bemoan the terrible state of the Democratic party to friends and acquaintances?

  57. 57.

    ExPatExDem

    @UncleEbeneezer: Tommy Vietor should never be forgiven for leading the anti-Biden charge last Summer.

     

    Should Joe Biden be forgiven for not knowing when to let go after 50 years in politics?

  58. 58.

    hells littlest angel

    As for the actual nominees, it’s a very good list. (Any list with Kat Abughazaleh’s name on it is a good list.)

  60. 60.

    XeckyGilchrist

    Before I read it I KNEW Carville was going to be in the recommenders. Why on earth does anyone listen to that guy?

  61. 61.

    WaterGirl

    @Scout211:

    Did someone email WaterGirl to let her know?

    I haven’t checked my email yet, but I’m guessing that I will have about 10 messages.

  62. 62.

    Kent

    @ExPatExDem: I’d say Jasmine Crockett is on the “already arrived” list.

    Maybe in Dem-centric circles like BlueSky.  But she is also definitely one to watch at the national level.

  64. 64.

    Kent

    @Timill: It isn’t a list of “up and coming”   it is a list of “ones to watch”

    And at the national level they are most certainly young Dems to watch.

  65. 65.

    ExPatExDem

    @XeckyGilchrist:  I think because Carville has a Louisiana drawl, it makes others think he has his finger on the pulse of ordinary people.

    Meanwhile, in the real world, he’s been a Beltway insider for 33 years.

  66. 66.

    hells littlest angel

    @Hildebrand: There WILL be people who read only the original post shrieking with indignation over something that is utterly false. Please note that I called it misinformation — which it is — not disinformation.

  67. 67.

    SiubhanDuinne

    @Gretchen:

    And I think Zach Wahls came on the radar when he gave a speech to the Iowa legislature years ago about being raised by two moms. He was compelling even as a teenager.

    Oooh, I remember that but would not have (and, in fact, did not) recall his name. Thanks for the reminder and a great memory.

  68. 68.

    Soderbee

    Others got here before me – James Carvel as a person allowed to give opinions???! I remember in 2016 he said Hillary would win Florida, he’d stake his reputation on it. Well he did and she didn’t.

    I didn’t have any use for him before that and certainly not since. I think he should be permanently taken off any list of people whose opinion we seek.

  69. 69.

    Soderbee

    Others got here before me – James Carvel as a person allowed to give opinions???! I remember in 2016 he said Hillary would win Florida, he’d stake his reputation on it. Well he did and she didn’t.

    I didn’t have any use for him before that and certainly not since. I think he should be permanently taken off any list of people whose opinion we seek.

Comments are closed.