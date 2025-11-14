Update: whew! I don’t love to be wrong, but I would rather be wrong than have that be the list of nominees!

I was looking at the list of people doing the nominating, some of which is still appalling, but at least they weren’t the nominees!

New York Magazine has a special issue out:

We talked with dozens of party operatives to identify the most promising politicians of the next generation.

I looked at their list. A couple of them seem right, like Ben Wickler. Some of them aren’t on my radar, so I can’t speak to them.

But some of these names leave me wanting to dismiss the whole thing because inclusion of some of them leave me thinking WTF? Holy hell! Hell no! Fuck no! What are they thinking? Who the hell did they contact for nominations?

These are some of the most promising politicians of the next generation.

Your thoughts?

NOMINATORS

Rodericka Applewhaite, media strategist;

Kirk A. Bado, journalist;

Debbie Cox Bultan, NewDEAL CEO;

Adam Carlson, Democratic pollster;

James Carville, former campaign manager;

Erin Covey, editor at the Cook Political Report;

Phil Gardner, political strategist;

Tory Gavito, Way to Win president;

David Hogg, former DNC vice-chair;

Morris Katz, media strategist;

Liam Kerr, elections strategist;

Jonathan Kott, political strategist;

Amanda Litman, Run for Something president;

Seth London,campaign strategist;

Jessica Mackler, EMILYs List president;

Zac McCrary, Democratic pollster;

Jess McIntosh, media strategist;

Osita Nwanevu, journalist;

Carlos Odio, polling expert;

Sarada Peri, former Obama speechwriter;

Hasan Piker, political commentator;

Chuck Rocha,Democratic strategist;

Kristian Ramos, Democratic strategist;

Jacob Rubashkin, editor at Inside Elections;

Timothy Shenk, political commentator;

Anat Shenker-Osorio, political strategist;

Evan Roth Smith, campaign expert;

Lis Smith, Democratic strategist;

Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress CEO;

Tommy Vietor, Pod Save America co-host;

Shawn Werner, campaign expert; and

Ben Wikler, former Wisconsin Democratic Party chair.

NOMINEES

(thanks, PaulB)

The list is:

Sara Jacobs – Representative for California District 51

Saikat Chakrabarti – Running for California District 11

Mallory McMorrow – Michigan State Senator

Abdul El-Sayed – Former Detroit Health Department Director

Haley Stevens – Representative for Michigan District 11

James Talarico – Running for Senate in Texas

Zach Wahls – Running for Senate in Iowa

Summer Lee – Representative for Pennsylvania District 12

Greg Casar – Representative for Texas District 35

Rebecca Cooke – Running for Wisconsin District 3

Graham Platner – Running for Senate in Maine

Lauren Underwood – Representative for Illinois District 14

Cait Conley – Running for New York District 17

Michelle Wu – Mayor of Boston

Anna Eskamani – State Representative running for Mayor of Orlando

Ritchie Torres – Representative for New York District 15

Jake Auchincloss – Representative for Massachusetts District 4

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez – Representative for Washington District 3

Maxwell Frost – Representative for Florida District 10

Yassamin Ansari – Representative for Arizona District 3

Kat Abughazaleh – Running for Illinois District 9

Analise Ortiz – State Senator for Arizona District 24

Zooey Zephyr – Montana State House Representative

Anderson Clayton – Youngest State-Party Chair in the country

Amanda Gonzalez – Candidate for Secretary of State in Colorado

After we grade their list, let’s make our own damn list.