Update: whew! I don’t love to be wrong, but I would rather be wrong than have that be the list of nominees!
I was looking at the list of people doing the nominating, some of which is still appalling, but at least they weren’t the nominees!
New York Magazine has a special issue out:
The 25 Young(ish) New Democrats to Watch
We talked with dozens of party operatives to identify the most promising politicians of the next generation.
I looked at their list. A couple of them seem right, like Ben Wickler. Some of them aren’t on my radar, so I can’t speak to them.
But some of these names leave me wanting to dismiss the whole thing because inclusion of some of them leave me thinking WTF? Holy hell! Hell no! Fuck no! What are they thinking? Who the hell did they contact for nominations?
These are some of the most promising politicians of the next generation.
Your thoughts?
NOMINATORS
Rodericka Applewhaite, media strategist;
Kirk A. Bado, journalist;
Debbie Cox Bultan, NewDEAL CEO;
Adam Carlson, Democratic pollster;
James Carville, former campaign manager;
Erin Covey, editor at the Cook Political Report;
Phil Gardner, political strategist;
Tory Gavito, Way to Win president;
David Hogg, former DNC vice-chair;
Morris Katz, media strategist;
Liam Kerr, elections strategist;
Jonathan Kott, political strategist;
Amanda Litman, Run for Something president;
Seth London,campaign strategist;
Jessica Mackler, EMILYs List president;
Zac McCrary, Democratic pollster;
Jess McIntosh, media strategist;
Osita Nwanevu, journalist;
Carlos Odio, polling expert;
Sarada Peri, former Obama speechwriter;
Hasan Piker, political commentator;
Chuck Rocha,Democratic strategist;
Kristian Ramos, Democratic strategist;
Jacob Rubashkin, editor at Inside Elections;
Timothy Shenk, political commentator;
Anat Shenker-Osorio, political strategist;
Evan Roth Smith, campaign expert;
Lis Smith, Democratic strategist;
Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress CEO;
Tommy Vietor, Pod Save America co-host;
Shawn Werner, campaign expert; and
Ben Wikler, former Wisconsin Democratic Party chair.
NOMINEES
(thanks, PaulB)
The list is:
- Sara Jacobs – Representative for California District 51
- Saikat Chakrabarti – Running for California District 11
- Mallory McMorrow – Michigan State Senator
- Abdul El-Sayed – Former Detroit Health Department Director
- Haley Stevens – Representative for Michigan District 11
- James Talarico – Running for Senate in Texas
- Zach Wahls – Running for Senate in Iowa
- Summer Lee – Representative for Pennsylvania District 12
- Greg Casar – Representative for Texas District 35
- Rebecca Cooke – Running for Wisconsin District 3
- Graham Platner – Running for Senate in Maine
- Lauren Underwood – Representative for Illinois District 14
- Cait Conley – Running for New York District 17
- Michelle Wu – Mayor of Boston
- Anna Eskamani – State Representative running for Mayor of Orlando
- Ritchie Torres – Representative for New York District 15
- Jake Auchincloss – Representative for Massachusetts District 4
- Marie Gluesenkamp Perez – Representative for Washington District 3
- Maxwell Frost – Representative for Florida District 10
- Yassamin Ansari – Representative for Arizona District 3
- Kat Abughazaleh – Running for Illinois District 9
- Analise Ortiz – State Senator for Arizona District 24
- Zooey Zephyr – Montana State House Representative
- Anderson Clayton – Youngest State-Party Chair in the country
- Amanda Gonzalez – Candidate for Secretary of State in Colorado
After we grade their list, let’s make our own damn list.
DAstronomer
James Carville? WTF kind of Young Democrats list is this?
dc
James Carville? WTF? What drugs are these people taking? And no pollsters or “strategists”! Pollsters can keep polling and professional strategists can consult for private enterprises and steal their money. Damn!
TEL
Sounds like a list puked up by someone who is more plugged into the “terminally savvy” list of punditry than an actual Democrat. I mean, James Carville? REALLY???
Josie
Sure are a lot of strategists and commentators on that list. I am not impressed.
Something, something….the man in the arena…
EarthWindFire
WG, reading the article, it looks like you posted the nominators, not the nominees.
Paul in KY
Sounds like ‘The James Carville Foundation’ came up with this list! Maybe it’s his kid?!? He’s older than me!
PaulB
What EarthWindFire said: you posted the people who *nominated* the people to watch, not the people to watch.
TEL
@EarthWindFire: What now we should actually READ rather than get our dander up?
Gotta say that makes this list a little better, though I don’t have very high hopes with so many professional commentators making the decision.
stinger
Yeah, none of these are elected politicians.
Old Man Shadow
No new mayor of New York, huh?
SiubhanDuinne
I was going to come here to shriek “CARVILLE!?!?”, but I see several others got there first. So I shall just note that he is 81 years old, which doesn’t count as “young” or even “young(ish)” by any definition. Sheesh.
Hildebrand
Can someone post the actual list?
SiubhanDuinne
@Hildebrand:
LOL. Very well played.
EDIT: Never mind. I thought you were making a funny, but now I see that this is a list of nominators, not nominees.
stinger
@SiubhanDuinne: And why would his opinion on this topic matter?
Josie
Okay I looked at the article. Those listed above are the people who made the nominations. The ones who are nominated look somewhat more impressive. There are some I don’t agree with, but it is definitely a better list.
NutmegAgain
In what universe is James Carville young? He’s not even young adjacent. Sheesh.
PaulB
The list is:
SiubhanDuinne
@stinger:
That goes without saying.
SiubhanDuinne
@PaulB:
That’s a bit more like it. Thanks.
Old School
@PaulB: So they left out James Carville?!?!?!
EarthWindFire
@TEL: Some of the nominees seem good (Mallory McMorrow, Greg Casar, Lauren Underwood). But the article’s last section subhead is “There’s No Simple Way to Be A Centrist Right Now,” which is probably a shoutout to some of the nominators (Carville, cough, cough).
Gin & Tonic
@PaulB: Oh, goody, we can have another thousand comments over 3-4 threads about Platner (Plattner?)
goodmatt
Lis Smith, Neera Tanden and James Carville aren’t young and aren’t good.
Shalimar
James Carville is older than Donald Trump. Someone has been in the shrooms.
H.E.Wolf
Hmmm. The weird conceit (not in the swell-headed sense) of posing some – though not all – of the 25 actual listed folks in big leather club chairs is oddly retro. Are we to assume they’re all aspirants to membership in The Bohemian Club?
The first 2 on the actual list are very, very wealthy. Sexism alert: the woman is “heir to a fortune”; the man is “multi-millionaire”. Apparently women just wallow in the money that men earn on their own?
I am also salty about the fact that US Rep Lauren Underwood didn’t merit a full write-up on her own. The writers of the article are gonna look foolish someday for under-rating Underwood.
Shalimar
@PaulB: I do not understand why they have 32 nominees and 25 people on the list. Okay, nominators. should read comments first.
H.E.Wolf
@Shalimar:
Hell, Carville’s probably older than Dracula.
ETA: Good thing he’s not one of the profile-ees.
Matt McIrvin
@PaulB: Okay, that makes more sense. Platner of course irks me but I can’t deny he’s worth keeping an eye on
Talarico, Abughazaleh, Michelle Wu, yeah, those are all important names to follow.
Gretchen
Carville hasn’t run a successful campaign in this century. He doesn’t exactly have his finger on the pulse of the nation.
I agree about Mallory McMorrow and James Talarico being people to watch, though. They’d both be great additions to the Senate. And I think Zach Wahls came on the radar when he gave a speech to the Iowa legislature years ago about being raised by two moms. He was compelling even as a teenager.
Old School
Barney
@Shalimar: the list is the nominators, not the nominees. We really need this made clear up above.
Kent
The list should include Katie Wilson who just won the mayor’s race in Seattle over a well-funded establishment incumbent in a squeaker. She is 42
Also John Ossoff is 38 and AOC is 36. Why are they not listed?
p.a.
I’m sure they’re all unsatisfactory in some way or other.
Scout211
@PaulB: Thank you! You saved me from doing a annoying cut and paste.
It does look like a better list!
RevRick
@EarthWindFire: Yeah, definitely the nominators, not the ones to watch.
As far as the actual list goes, Graham Platner is quite problematic, but since none is in my district, I can only wish them success. Like the Democratic Party they represent a range of views and appeal. I plan at throwing serious $ at the eventual nominee for Senate from Michigan, as well as Sherrod Brown in Ohio and Roy Cooper in NC. Iowa and Texas nominees may also merit serious consideration.
Scout211
Did someone email WaterGirl to let her know?
UncleEbeneezer
Hasan Piker is an antisemitic, misogynist piece-of-shit. Sadly, he was invited to Mamdani’s celebration party.
Tommy Vietor should never be forgiven for leading the anti-Biden charge last Summer.
David Hogg is an Dem-hating troll
James Carville is horrible for all the reasons you already know
Rest of the list is probably fine but good lord how did the first four end up on there?
Lumpy
Ritchie Torres already has primary challengers lined up, and I am certain he will lose, despite his massive AIPAC funding. Or maybe even because of his massive AIPAC funding.
UncleEbeneezer
@PaulB: Okay, that’s much better. And fairly representative of our coalition.
Scout211
@UncleEbeneezer: Again, you are responding the list of nominators.
See #17 for the list.
ETA: Never mind. You got it.
JML
It’s not a terrible list, but it’s a bit bog-standard. Which is what happens when the nominators are all very political insider types. I generally think it’s a mistake to be picking so many people that are already in the US House as contenders here: those are people that have already made it. Sure, there may be more steps for them to climb and greater potential for state-wide office or more, but they’ve also achieved it. 40% are already in the House?
They’re also not looking very hard into tougher territory for Dems, either. Couldn’t find anyone in Ohio, Missouri, North or South Carolina? Or didn’t look?
WaterGirl
@EarthWindFire: Oh! Well, I don’t love being wrong, but I’m happy to know those weren’t the nominees.
But if the nominators are some of those people, how good could the list of nominees be?
Adam
I think most of the list is pretty good, Ritchie Torres excluded. But my lord, we’ve known about the Platner Nazi tattoo for a month, and they still want to make fetch happen with him?0
Scout211
The list is of up and coming Democrats that are considered the future of the party, at least in the opinion of all those nominators. So they see the young Democrats who are already in congress right now as destined to lead and to define the Democratic party of the future. And IMHO, they should be included.
From the article:
dc
@PaulB:
I should have read the original article before responding. This list is better and more credible.
Hildebrand
@WaterGirl: Bingo – the list of nominators is concerning. Vietor needs to be punted into the sun.
Timill
@Kent:
They’re not up-and-coming – they’ve arrived.
WaterGirl
@Scout211: I posted the thread and then ran out to the grocery store!
Note to self: Maybe don’t do that again. :-)
dc
@JML:
Anderson Clayton is the Chair of the NC Dems.
piratedan
Platner is on that list, they are out of touch….. and obviously need to read more Balloon Juice.
ExPatExDem
81 year old James Carville is young?
Shoot me.
WaterGirl
They say that the best way to get engagement on the internet is to say something that’s wrong.
That wasn’t my intent, but I might have to agree that their assessment is correct. :-)
It is gratifying, however, to see that others were horrified at several of the nominatORS.
edit: The sad thing is that I had read the whole article last week, and I was unimpressed with several of the nominEES and then the week overtook everything. I ran across the article in an open tab in my browser and thought I would get back to posting it.
Since I was unhappy with several people on the list, I didn’t catch that those weren’t the same ones I was unhappy with on the nominEE list.
hells littlest angel
The correction to this post deserves a very prominent post of its own. Everyone makes mistakes, but this one is really bad — it’s misinformation, and a prime example of what’s wrong with the internet. How many of the people commenting here won’t read the original article but will bemoan the terrible state of the Democratic party to friends and acquaintances?
WaterGirl
How can they have a list that doesn’t include Jasmine Crockett?
Hildebrand
@hells littlest angel: Good lord – show some grace. It’s not misinformation- and folks got to the nub of the matter in no time.
WaterGirl
@hells littlest angel: I had already posted a correction up top. That should take care of it.
ExPatExDem
Should Joe Biden be forgiven for not knowing when to let go after 50 years in politics?
hells littlest angel
As for the actual nominees, it’s a very good list. (Any list with Kat Abughazaleh’s name on it is a good list.)
ExPatExDem
@WaterGirl: I’d say Jasmine Crockett is on the “already arrived” list.
XeckyGilchrist
Before I read it I KNEW Carville was going to be in the recommenders. Why on earth does anyone listen to that guy?
WaterGirl
@Scout211:
I haven’t checked my email yet, but I’m guessing that I will have about 10 messages.
Kent
Maybe in Dem-centric circles like BlueSky. But she is also definitely one to watch at the national level.
SiubhanDuinne
@H.E.Wolf:
He’s two years younger than I am, so yeah.
Kent
@Timill: It isn’t a list of “up and coming” it is a list of “ones to watch”
And at the national level they are most certainly young Dems to watch.
ExPatExDem
@XeckyGilchrist: I think because Carville has a Louisiana drawl, it makes others think he has his finger on the pulse of ordinary people.
Meanwhile, in the real world, he’s been a Beltway insider for 33 years.
hells littlest angel
@Hildebrand: There WILL be people who read only the original post shrieking with indignation over something that is utterly false. Please note that I called it misinformation — which it is — not disinformation.
SiubhanDuinne
@Gretchen:
Oooh, I remember that but would not have (and, in fact, did not) recall his name. Thanks for the reminder and a great memory.
Soderbee
Others got here before me – James Carvel as a person allowed to give opinions???! I remember in 2016 he said Hillary would win Florida, he’d stake his reputation on it. Well he did and she didn’t.
I didn’t have any use for him before that and certainly not since. I think he should be permanently taken off any list of people whose opinion we seek.
