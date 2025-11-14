Made it to Tempe in one piece. Greeted the wife, unloaded the car, got everyone situated, got showered and went out back and smoked some of Arizona’s finest sinsemilla, and then drip dried. Why? Because I can and because my shoulders, fingers, and knees no longer hurt, my sinuses are clear, and I am not damp and cold like I have been the past two months. So yay.

Maxwell is thrilled that Jack is no longer here and now thinks he runs this house, and as far as he is concerned Thurston is a minor nuisance who can be hissed at and dealt with that way. Steve of course, is Steve, and ate his dinner and the noticed Maxwell was exploring so he ate his, too, and then went promptly to bed.

Unfortunately, no wild horses, bear, or wild donkey sightings on the trip from Gallup to Tempe, but there is always next time. I basically did not eat for three days, eating mostly apples and bananas with a half a chicken sandwich wednesday night and I shame ate half a mcrib last night in the motel parking lot. I really lose my appetite when I drive.

At any rate, I have a bunch of stuff to tell you all about on the drive but most important I saw several ravens at a truck stop in Holdbrook:

Look at this majestic bastard:

I got right up to him and he was massive and I said hey look here so I can get a picture and he did:

I just can not get over how be it was. I stayed and chatted with it for a while and informed them that there were lots of raven openings in Bethany, WV if they would come and to look for the yellow shed with crow decoys. There was a pigeon with stringfoot that I tried to figure out how to help but I had no scissors and thought people would think it was weird to see a hillbilly stalking pigeons with a folding knife, so I just skedaddled. But what a bird!

If it is not a raven, I am ok with that, but I felt like I had a raven experience. I don’t know what else it could be- it was so big and the size of several pigeons and there were a couple ravens scattered around that size.

At any rate, that’s it for me. Talk to you all tomorrow.