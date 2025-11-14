Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

Made it to Tempe in one piece. Greeted the wife, unloaded the car, got everyone situated, got showered and went out back and smoked some of Arizona’s finest sinsemilla, and then drip dried. Why? Because I can and because my shoulders, fingers, and knees no longer hurt, my sinuses are clear, and I am not damp and cold like I have been the past two months. So yay.

Maxwell is thrilled that Jack is no longer here and now thinks he runs this house, and as far as he is concerned Thurston is a minor nuisance who can be hissed at and dealt with that way. Steve of course, is Steve, and ate his dinner and the noticed Maxwell was exploring so he ate his, too, and then went promptly to bed.

Unfortunately, no wild horses, bear, or wild donkey sightings on the trip from Gallup to Tempe, but there is always next time. I basically did not eat for three days, eating mostly apples and bananas with a half a chicken sandwich wednesday night and I shame ate half a mcrib last night in the motel parking lot. I really lose my appetite when I drive.

At any rate, I have a bunch of stuff to tell you all about on the drive but most important I saw several ravens at a truck stop in Holdbrook:

Look at this majestic bastard:

Friday Night Open Thread 44

I got right up to him and he was massive and I said hey look here so I can get a picture and he did:

Friday Night Open Thread 45

I just can not get over how be it was. I stayed and chatted with it for a while and informed them that there were lots of raven openings in Bethany, WV if they would come and to look for the yellow shed with crow decoys. There was a pigeon with stringfoot that I tried to figure out how to help but I had no scissors and thought people would think it was weird to see a hillbilly stalking pigeons with a folding knife, so I just skedaddled. But what a bird!

If it is not a raven, I am ok with that, but I felt like I had a raven experience. I don’t know what else it could be- it was so big and the size of several pigeons and there were a couple ravens scattered around that size.

At any rate, that’s it for me. Talk to you all tomorrow.

    5. 5.

      Old Man Shadow

      Ravens are bigger than crows and usually solitary, so it was likely a raven.

      If you had a bust of Pallas with you and it perched on it, you could be 100% sure.

    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      Did I miss something? What happened with Jack?

      Good to hear you all arrived safely and have settled right back in.

      It’s fascinating to hear that living half the year in Arizona has made you less cold tolerant than you already were. Well, maybe not fascinating: more like “yeah, nearly everyone reacts that way.” I’m the one who’s weird, disliking heat more as I get older.

      What I hear is, the difference between crows and ravens – besides size – is that ravens have thicker feathers around their head and shoulders, so they almost look like they have a mane. Their calls are also supposed to be harsher than a crow’s caw, but you’d kind of have to hear them one after the other to hear a difference.

    9. 9.

      Joelle

      @Old Man Shadow: I really enjoyed reading about that bust and Edgar Allen Poe’s the 🐦‍⬛.  Ya learn something new everyday if you just bother to look things up when you don’t know wtf someone is talking about.

    10. 10.

      Eyeroller

      It is almost certainly a raven. You can tell from the first photo with the profile. The mnemonic is that a crow is a bird with a beak and a raven is a beak with a bird.

      We could be sure with a slightly better photo that would show the feather ruff around the beak. Crows don’t have that.

      Ravens are also distinctive by sound, if it made any. Crow caw and ravens croak.

      Ravens are not solitary–like crows they live in family groups, and in winter they may congregate in large flocks. But they are more likely to be seen alone or just with their immediate family.

    12. 12.

      Eyeroller

      @CaseyL: Not really, once you’ve heard a raven’s croak it is very distinctive.  One can hear a bit of a “caw” in it, but it’s very different.

      Edit: ravens are expanding their range into my area and I can immediately tell when one is overhead even though they are hard to see through the trees.  If the crows hear it and are nearby, they will mob the raven.

