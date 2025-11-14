Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – BigJimSlade – Alps 2025 – Courmayeur, Italy, Phone Pics

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

BigJimSlade

We stayed at Hotel Centrale. The proprietors were super nice, and the breakfast was a fine spread. It got a bit noisy with the hikers who were doing the TMB, but that’s what you get around here.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Courmayeur, Italy, Phone Pics 8
Courmayeur, Italy

In the town, a few blocks away from where we were staying.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Courmayeur, Italy, Phone Pics 7

A bit outside of town.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Courmayeur, Italy, Phone Pics 6

Same bit with more of a mountain view.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Courmayeur, Italy, Phone Pics 5

In town again, closer to our hotel this time. Under the glass objects was an entrance to a parking garage.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Courmayeur, Italy, Phone Pics 4

Evening light.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Courmayeur, Italy, Phone Pics 3

Valley view from our hike along a segment of the Tour du Mont Blanc (TMB).
On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Courmayeur, Italy, Phone Pics 2

A little closer up.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Courmayeur, Italy, Phone Pics 1

The view from our hotel room. Note the half-moon in the sky!
On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Courmayeur, Italy, Phone Pics

One more hiking shot.
    4Comments

    3. 3.

      pieceofpeace

      A clever cover for the stairs to the parking garage, and makes the spot an easy find as well.

      Thoroughly enjoyed all these pictures.  Thank you!

      Reply

