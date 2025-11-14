On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
BigJimSlade
We stayed at Hotel Centrale. The proprietors were super nice, and the breakfast was a fine spread. It got a bit noisy with the hikers who were doing the TMB, but that’s what you get around here.
In the town, a few blocks away from where we were staying.
A bit outside of town.
Same bit with more of a mountain view.
In town again, closer to our hotel this time. Under the glass objects was an entrance to a parking garage.
Evening light.
Valley view from our hike along a segment of the Tour du Mont Blanc (TMB).
A little closer up.
The view from our hotel room. Note the half-moon in the sky!
One more hiking shot.
