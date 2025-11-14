On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

We stayed at Hotel Centrale. The proprietors were super nice, and the breakfast was a fine spread. It got a bit noisy with the hikers who were doing the TMB, but that’s what you get around here.