Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

A fool as well as an oath-breaker.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Giving up is unforgivable.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

This chaos was totally avoidable.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

If a good thing happens for a bad reason, it’s still a good thing.

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: We All Need Something To Hold On To

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: We All Need Something To Hold On To

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The Republican spending bill failed to address the cost of living crisis.
Or extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits.
That’s why House Democrats strongly opposed it.

[image or embed]

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 8:22 AM

===
TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: We All Need Something To Hold On To

Like *you’ve* never developed an obsession with an inappropriate object… From the Washington Post, “This dog’s hilarious thieving habit stumps even the experts” [Gift link]:

Duke the golden retriever was getting settled in his new adopted home when one day he grabbed a pair of reading glasses and pranced off with them.

Then Duke moved on to fine china — picking up teapots, plates and cups in his mouth and gingerly placing them on his bed to cuddle with. After that, he began thieving books, magazines and electronics from around the house. He even nabbed a 12-pack of toilet paper and an entire lamp and dragged them to his bed…

Hoyt and her husband, who live in Richmond, adopted Duke 18 months ago. They had been warned about his strange tendency to take and guard household items, but nothing prepared them for the reality of it.

“Every night and nap time, he will go get something to sleep with — something weird,” said Hoyt, who is semiretired and works at the front desk of a local veterinary clinic.

At first, Hoyt started taking videos of Duke’s curious behavior to show her vet. But the clips were so hilarious that friends and family urged her to make an Instagram account so they could keep up with Duke’s latest heists. The account took off and now has a loyal following, with some videos getting millions of views. The Dodo, an animal publication, recently featured Duke in a video

Hoyt said she gives Duke different kinds of dog toys to keep him busy and entertained, and she makes sure he gets plenty of outdoor exercise to tire him out. Still, he will abscond with pretty much anything that is not nailed down when he goes to his bed…

Before Duke came into their lives, Hoyt and her husband had recently lost their golden retriever Charlie, who had been with them for 12 years. They have another senior golden named Gina, 12.

“Duke is our fourth senior,” said Hoyt, adding that they’ve adopted all four from Southeastern Virginia Golden Retriever Rescue, Education & Training (SEVA GRREAT). “We love taking in seniors because we know it’s harder for them to find loving homes.”…

Before Duke arrived at the Hoyts’ home, his life had been relatively unstable. He lived with a family that went through a divorce, and the owner who kept him died shortly after. He then went to an older member of the family, who could not manage his resource guarding behavior — which is when a dog becomes protective over items it values. From there, he went to a foster family and briefly to an adoptive home, but he snapped at a small child who tried to get an item back from him.

“It is very unusual; he is not like any other dog I’ve ever had,” said Susan Beckman, Duke’s former foster, who has taken in 12 pups. She is a volunteer and on the board of SEVA GRREAT. “He took my entire computer bag with the computer in it and carried it to the sofa and laid down with it.”…

“I think he does it for security,” Hoyt said, explaining that since Duke switched homes so many times, perhaps he clings to things that make him feel he has marked his space.

Although Duke will sometimes growl when Hoyt tries to get an item back from him, she said, he is not overly aggressive. She will often trade him a treat for whatever item he has, or if she lets him have it for enough time, he will tire of guarding it…

There are photos, and video, at the link — and they are hilarious.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Jeffro
  • MagdaInBlack
  • montanareddog
  • Princess
  • satby
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • Tony Jay
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

        US announces ‘Southern Spear’ mission as forces deploy to South America

      Don’t they realise that this risks leaving gaping holes in the Homeland Front that the elite paratrooper units of the Anti-American Nerdy Trans Islamist Fag Alliance can exploit to relieve pressure on their urban strongholds?

      Wait until the Orange Palace hears about this!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      montanareddog

      I remember going on holiday as a kid and we left Lucy, our dog, in the care of my grandmother. She had a habit of napping in her armchair after lunch and putting her false teeth on the side table. She woke up to find the top set missing. After much panic and searching, she spotted a shifty-looking Lucy lying under the dresser with the denture protruding from her mouth, in a downward curve.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: for a man who’ll try to violently overthrow our government to stay in office after losing an election, starting a war to avoid his pedo past being revealed is small potatoes

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      I got to see Josh Ritter perform 5e other night. Ritter is one of my favorite songwriters, and he is such a great performer. So positive and upbeat and affirming, such beautiful songs, And he talked shit about Kristi Noem, which brought big cheers from the audience. Anyway, he performed this song, written during the first FFOTUS disaster, and it reminded me of our discussion about needing more protest music. It is more pertinent today than when it was written. All Some Kind of Dream

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Princess

      if the US is going to invade a different oil-rich country every 20 years or so, maybe the rest of the world would be better off if it collapses completely.

      You know oil is the reason for Trump’s interest in Venezuela and Nigeria. And Canada. I’m old enough to remember when people said there was no point doing anything to cut carbon emissions because China wouldn’t and was going to bury us all. Now it’s the US determined to destroy the planet, even if they have to steal another country’s oil to do it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

        ANNTRISFAL

      One thing people always forget about the All Natural Nudist Taskforce for Resisting Ignorance, Smashing Fools and Advancing Literacy is that all the vowels are silent.

      Yes, I do have a day off.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Tony Jay:

      As a proud member of the All Natural Naked Taskforce for Resisting Ignorance, Smashing Fools and Advancing Literacy, I consider the All Natural Nudist Taskforce for Resisting Ignorance, Smashing Fools and Advancing Literacy to be splitters.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.