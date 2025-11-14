The Republican spending bill failed to address the cost of living crisis. Or extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits. That’s why House Democrats strongly opposed it.

Like *you’ve* never developed an obsession with an inappropriate object… From the Washington Post, “This dog’s hilarious thieving habit stumps even the experts” [Gift link]:

Duke the golden retriever was getting settled in his new adopted home when one day he grabbed a pair of reading glasses and pranced off with them.

Then Duke moved on to fine china — picking up teapots, plates and cups in his mouth and gingerly placing them on his bed to cuddle with. After that, he began thieving books, magazines and electronics from around the house. He even nabbed a 12-pack of toilet paper and an entire lamp and dragged them to his bed…

Hoyt and her husband, who live in Richmond, adopted Duke 18 months ago. They had been warned about his strange tendency to take and guard household items, but nothing prepared them for the reality of it.

“Every night and nap time, he will go get something to sleep with — something weird,” said Hoyt, who is semiretired and works at the front desk of a local veterinary clinic.

At first, Hoyt started taking videos of Duke’s curious behavior to show her vet. But the clips were so hilarious that friends and family urged her to make an Instagram account so they could keep up with Duke’s latest heists. The account took off and now has a loyal following, with some videos getting millions of views. The Dodo, an animal publication, recently featured Duke in a video…

Hoyt said she gives Duke different kinds of dog toys to keep him busy and entertained, and she makes sure he gets plenty of outdoor exercise to tire him out. Still, he will abscond with pretty much anything that is not nailed down when he goes to his bed…

Before Duke came into their lives, Hoyt and her husband had recently lost their golden retriever Charlie, who had been with them for 12 years. They have another senior golden named Gina, 12.

“Duke is our fourth senior,” said Hoyt, adding that they’ve adopted all four from Southeastern Virginia Golden Retriever Rescue, Education & Training (SEVA GRREAT). “We love taking in seniors because we know it’s harder for them to find loving homes.”…

Before Duke arrived at the Hoyts’ home, his life had been relatively unstable. He lived with a family that went through a divorce, and the owner who kept him died shortly after. He then went to an older member of the family, who could not manage his resource guarding behavior — which is when a dog becomes protective over items it values. From there, he went to a foster family and briefly to an adoptive home, but he snapped at a small child who tried to get an item back from him.

“It is very unusual; he is not like any other dog I’ve ever had,” said Susan Beckman, Duke’s former foster, who has taken in 12 pups. She is a volunteer and on the board of SEVA GRREAT. “He took my entire computer bag with the computer in it and carried it to the sofa and laid down with it.”…

“I think he does it for security,” Hoyt said, explaining that since Duke switched homes so many times, perhaps he clings to things that make him feel he has marked his space.

Although Duke will sometimes growl when Hoyt tries to get an item back from him, she said, he is not overly aggressive. She will often trade him a treat for whatever item he has, or if she lets him have it for enough time, he will tire of guarding it…