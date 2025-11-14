Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The 25 Young(ish) New Democrats to Watch – Really? (Open thread)

Let me try this again…

New York Magazine has a special issue out:

The 25 Young(ish) New Democrats to Watch

We talked with dozens of party operatives to identify the most promising politicians of the next generation.

I looked at their list.  A couple of them seem right, but some were surprising.  Some of them aren’t on my radar, so I can’t speak to them.

Your thoughts?

NOMINEES

(thanks, PaulB)

The list is:

  • Sara Jacobs – Representative for California District 51
  • Saikat Chakrabarti – Running for California District 11
  • Mallory McMorrow – Michigan State Senator
  • Abdul El-Sayed – Former Detroit Health Department Director
  • Haley Stevens – Representative for Michigan District 11
  • James Talarico – Running for Senate in Texas
  • Zach Wahls – Running for Senate in Iowa
  • Summer Lee – Representative for Pennsylvania District 12
  • Greg Casar – Representative for Texas District 35
  • Rebecca Cooke – Running for Wisconsin District 3
  • Graham Platner – Running for Senate in Maine
  • Lauren Underwood – Representative for Illinois District 14
  • Cait Conley – Running for New York District 17
  • Michelle Wu – Mayor of Boston
  • Anna Eskamani – State Representative running for Mayor of Orlando
  • Ritchie Torres – Representative for New York District 15
  • Jake Auchincloss – Representative for Massachusetts District 4
  • Marie Gluesenkamp Perez – Representative for Washington District 3
  • Maxwell Frost – Representative for Florida District 10
  • Yassamin Ansari – Representative for Arizona District 3
  • Kat Abughazaleh – Running for Illinois District 9
  • Analise Ortiz – State Senator for Arizona District 24
  • Zooey Zephyr – Montana State House Representative
  • Anderson Clayton – Youngest State-Party Chair in the country
  • Amanda Gonzalez – Candidate for Secretary of State in Colorado

After we grade their list, let’s make our own damn list.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I would love to know who nominated each of these people.

      Can I just say hell no to anyone nominated by James Carville.  I think the last good thing he did was helping to get Jimmy Carter elected.

    4. 4.

      hells littlest angel

      I see quite a few names here that I recognize — Wahls, Abughazaleh, Frost, Zephyr, Ansari, Jacobs, Lee, Talarico — and they’re good uns. I’d like to see the back of Platner, but other than him I don’t see any bad picks. Who are the nominees that you think are so wrong?

       

      ETA: Rejecting people because of who nominated them — well, there’s a logical fallacy category for that.

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      Lots of statehouse peeps on that list.

      Does anyone know much about either of these people?

      Zooey Zephyr – Montana State House Representative (oops I know who this is, I just didn’t connect her with Montana)

      Amanda Gonzalez – Candidate for Secretary of State in Colorado

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      I think Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is pretty conservative to be a young Democrat to watch as a future party leader.

      It’s great that she can get elected in that conservative location, but that doesn’t make her a future leader of the party.

    9. 9.

      dc

      @WaterGirl: Zoey Zephyr is the Montana State rep who is a trans woman. They actually did not allow her to sit in her seat for some made up offense a couple of years ago. She kept showing up and made a spot for herself to work on a bench in the lobby. When some evil women showed up to occupy her bench/office, she took her lap top to the coffee bar in the lobby, within is sight of the evil women, to keep working and representing her constituents. She’s brave and Montana is lucky to have her.​

