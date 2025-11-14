Let me try this again…

New York Magazine has a special issue out:

We talked with dozens of party operatives to identify the most promising politicians of the next generation.

I looked at their list. A couple of them seem right, but some were surprising. Some of them aren’t on my radar, so I can’t speak to them.

Your thoughts?

NOMINEES

(thanks, PaulB)

The list is:

Sara Jacobs – Representative for California District 51

Saikat Chakrabarti – Running for California District 11

Mallory McMorrow – Michigan State Senator

Abdul El-Sayed – Former Detroit Health Department Director

Haley Stevens – Representative for Michigan District 11

James Talarico – Running for Senate in Texas

Zach Wahls – Running for Senate in Iowa

Summer Lee – Representative for Pennsylvania District 12

Greg Casar – Representative for Texas District 35

Rebecca Cooke – Running for Wisconsin District 3

Graham Platner – Running for Senate in Maine

Lauren Underwood – Representative for Illinois District 14

Cait Conley – Running for New York District 17

Michelle Wu – Mayor of Boston

Anna Eskamani – State Representative running for Mayor of Orlando

Ritchie Torres – Representative for New York District 15

Jake Auchincloss – Representative for Massachusetts District 4

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez – Representative for Washington District 3

Maxwell Frost – Representative for Florida District 10

Yassamin Ansari – Representative for Arizona District 3

Kat Abughazaleh – Running for Illinois District 9

Analise Ortiz – State Senator for Arizona District 24

Zooey Zephyr – Montana State House Representative

Anderson Clayton – Youngest State-Party Chair in the country

Amanda Gonzalez – Candidate for Secretary of State in Colorado

After we grade their list, let’s make our own damn list.