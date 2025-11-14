Let me try this again…
New York Magazine has a special issue out:
The 25 Young(ish) New Democrats to Watch
We talked with dozens of party operatives to identify the most promising politicians of the next generation.
I looked at their list. A couple of them seem right, but some were surprising. Some of them aren’t on my radar, so I can’t speak to them.
Your thoughts?
NOMINEES
(thanks, PaulB)
The list is:
- Sara Jacobs – Representative for California District 51
- Saikat Chakrabarti – Running for California District 11
- Mallory McMorrow – Michigan State Senator
- Abdul El-Sayed – Former Detroit Health Department Director
- Haley Stevens – Representative for Michigan District 11
- James Talarico – Running for Senate in Texas
- Zach Wahls – Running for Senate in Iowa
- Summer Lee – Representative for Pennsylvania District 12
- Greg Casar – Representative for Texas District 35
- Rebecca Cooke – Running for Wisconsin District 3
- Graham Platner – Running for Senate in Maine
- Lauren Underwood – Representative for Illinois District 14
- Cait Conley – Running for New York District 17
- Michelle Wu – Mayor of Boston
- Anna Eskamani – State Representative running for Mayor of Orlando
- Ritchie Torres – Representative for New York District 15
- Jake Auchincloss – Representative for Massachusetts District 4
- Marie Gluesenkamp Perez – Representative for Washington District 3
- Maxwell Frost – Representative for Florida District 10
- Yassamin Ansari – Representative for Arizona District 3
- Kat Abughazaleh – Running for Illinois District 9
- Analise Ortiz – State Senator for Arizona District 24
- Zooey Zephyr – Montana State House Representative
- Anderson Clayton – Youngest State-Party Chair in the country
- Amanda Gonzalez – Candidate for Secretary of State in Colorado
After we grade their list, let’s make our own damn list.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings