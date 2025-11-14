Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Donald Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

In my day, never was longer.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

White supremacy is terrorism.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The National Guard is not Batman.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

Republicans in disarray!

In after Baud. Damn.

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

The world has changed, and neither one recognizes it.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / The Elite Impunity Crisis

The Elite Impunity Crisis

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Commenter Tony Jay said something recently that’s been rattling around in my head ever since. It was in comments under Anne Laurie’s overnight “Excellent Reads” post, which highlighted an Adam Serwer column with the title “Why Elon Musk Needs Dungeons & Dragons to Be Racist.”

Sewer’s essay recounted how Musk flipped out when the makers of Dungeons & Dragons acknowledged in a book that some of the game’s original materials contained racist and sexist stereotypes.

The acknowledgement enraged Musk, who threatened to buy the company to impose his own “vision” on it. Because it’s Musk, that’s no idle threat. Recall that a similar snit-fit goaded Musk into shelling out $44B for Twitter and converting it into a Nazi bar. Anyhoo, here’s what TJ said:

Musk: “How much is Hasbro?”

If anyone has a problem understanding the existential threat enormous, unrestrained wealth poses to representative democracy, this quote sums it up quite nicely.

Something out there one vindictive racist choad doesn’t like? They’ll just buy it and break it. Hasbro. Twitter. Elections. The entire country. Doesn’t matter. Their money gives them that power.

So if democracy is to survive, we either take away their money through taxation, or we take away their power through legislation. Otherwise they’ll just break everything that’s not them.

That final paragraph is so true it should be committed to needlepoint.

***

I know people who are fairly wealthy. They have enough money to own more than one house and travel wherever they want and in the style to which they are accustomed. They have enough money that they don’t worry about paying the bills or economic downturns. They don’t have to fret about their children’s prospects because there’s plenty of money to go around.

Some of the wealthy people I know are selfish and thoughtless assholes, and others are kind and generous. The distribution of these qualities among the wealthy people I know seems roughly equivalent to the patterns I see among middle class and lower income folks.

I think the super rich are in a class by themselves. In this society, having hundreds of millions or billions of dollars confers super-powers that seem to turn people into amoral monsters at a higher than average rate. And worse, it gives those monsters the means to act on every depraved impulse that pops into their heads.

A familiar example of what it costs when monsters are allowed to rampage: a recent New Yorker article notes that the Musk-driven (and Trump-enabled) dismantling of USAID has already cost an estimated 600,000 lives, two-thirds of them children.

Think of that — a guy who dismantled an agency and indirectly killed 400,000 kids isn’t rocking in a corner, catatonic with self-loathing and wracked by existential guilt. He’s furious that a game maker made the absolutely anodyne observation that 1970s-era game materials contained racist and sexist stereotypes.

***

The Epstein scandal also highlights the cost of what Bluesky poster Ed Burmila called the crisis of elite impunity, which extends beyond the super rich but swirls around them like moths to a flame.

The crisis of elite impunity that is ruining our society cannot be more clearly or convincingly demonstrated than with the fact that all of these people wrote all this stuff into an email and hit Send.

Some of these people are lawyers; the rest are intimately (phrasing) familiar with courtrooms and lawyers in their professional lives. They didn’t put this stuff in writing because they’re naive or ignorant; they did it because they have no fear of consequences. None at all.

If the files ever come out, I have no difficulty imagining they will contain some names that surprise us and some that don’t. The point is, a class of people believe they move among their fellow citizens as men among ants, and most humans don’t feel the least bit guilty for stepping on a few insects.

Of course, it’s not just vast wealth that turns people into monsters capable of murder and abuse at scale. Ideological mass movements have been the driving factor in the slaughter of millions. So has religion.

But right here, right now, unimaginably huge piles of cash concentrated in the hands of too few has conferred too much power on that relatively small and elite group. Theoretically at least, that’s something we can collectively address, and we must.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aziz, light!
  • bbleh
  • Bill Arnold
  • brendancalling
  • Dave
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • fancycwabs
  • Hildebrand
  • HinTN
  • Hungry Joe
  • Josie
  • Ksmiami05
  • Miss Bianca
  • moonbat
  • Nettoyeur
  • Ohio Mom
  • Other MJS
  • Paul in KY
  • Rachel Bakes
  • RevRick
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Tim C.
  • ue
  • worn

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      HinTN

      Theoretically at least, that’s something we can collectively address, and we must.

      I agree with this, MS Cracker, but your formulation as theoretical is accurate. I don’t see the path to the correction but I’d welcome it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dave

      @worn: He really is a perfect example of how extreme wealth isn’t actually good for even the wealthy let alone society at large.

      Being fairly wealthy (well off) is probably associated with a lot of positives but extremely wealthy in anything but the most simplified understanding of thriving seems toxic to me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      eclare

      love the photo today!  When I lived in ATL there was a kangaroo zoo/safari type place in North Georgia that I visited.  Trivia for you:  the kangaroo is the second fastest land mammal.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Other MJS

      The Elite Impunity Crisis

      This is a perfect name for the problem and needs to be promoted. This is a qualitatively different problem than inequity. Thanks, BC!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tim C.

      The worst part of this trend is how many people, out of their own despair, laziness, or idiot ideology take the attitude of either “It’s always been this way!” or “The other side is just as bad!”  No… no it hasn’t always been this way.  Case in point: Nixon.   There really was a time when open defiance of the law was too much for even Republicans to bear.   Hell, even in the guilded age, you had to follow a basic public-facing propriety at the top levels.  You had to keep your depravity on the down low most of the time.

       

      This is worse.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      Theoretically at least, that’s something we can collectively address …

      Certainly it’s happened before — eg the Progressive era — but it requires a wide consensus because money confers power (eg by effectively buying enough legislators to block any action).  I think some of the necessary ingredients are already there, notably the sense that “they’re ripping us off,” which is common on both sides of the political spectrum.  And with enough dry brush around some “spark” (eg the Epstein files?) can start a big fire.

      Off the top of my head I’d say the biggest obstacle right now is a core of self-satisfied Poujadiste types, who are perfectly happy with the rabble being kept down because it means they’re on top, plus an equally large population of wannabes, who are convinced they could and should be millionaires if only those Others and their Librul friends weren’t keeping them down.  I don’t think the former could ever be convinced — they’re the type who left for England rather than live in an independent US — but I think enough economic oppression and a decent spark could turn the latter against the plutocracy.  (I just hope it doesn’t require a major depression, cuz that entails a LOT of misery for a LOT of people.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Josie

      So if democracy is to survive, we either take away their money through taxation, or we take away their power through legislation.

      Porqué no los dos?​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RevRick

      @Dave: Studies showed that after about $75,000 in income, happiness and life satisfaction plateaued.
      What Elon Musk reveals is yet again confirmation of Lord Acton’s axiom: Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Hungry Joe

      It’s politically impossible, and even if it weren’t I can’t imagine how it could actually be done, but if I were magic-wand powerful I’d impose a wealth cap of, say, $8-$10 million. Maybe raise it some once funds had been re-distributed and we all had enough to live safe, healthy, decent lives. I can’t imagine how anyone can justify having more than that when others have so little.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      moonbat

      The sad, bad, worse part of this, to me anyway, isn’t just that these sociopaths aren’t content to have more money than you could reasonable spend in a thousand lifetimes, but how insanely threatened they feel when any of the ‘little people’ who aren’t ridiculously wealthy get a small leg up.

      Biden was enabling unions to negotiate better deals so folks could make a living wage. He was expanding health care coverage so you didn’t have to indenture yourself to one company for their insurance plan. He was stopping all the predatory fees, penalties and charges that are death by a thousand cuts to people living from paycheck to paycheck. All that was a bridge too far for these nutjobs. They went for him hammer and tongs.

      Because it’s not enough that they are rich beyond the dreams of avarice. YOU have to be pitifully poor too or it doesn’t mean anything to them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Paul in KY

      @eclare: I think pronghorn antelopes are a bit faster. They can do 60 mph.

      Used to be a cheetah in N. America. Was a bit larger than the African version. Died out before man ever got here.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Aziz, light!

      Plutocracy is taking over the world.

      What we need here is Eisenhower’s top marginal rate.

      And leaders who are not corrupt or fascist.

      Good luck, future America.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Bill Arnold

      The point is, a class of people believe they move among their fellow citizens as men among ants, and most humans don’t feel the least bit guilty for stepping on a few insects.

      Power without empathy or compassion for all results in objectively evil [1] acts.
      Mr. Musk has literally been arguing against empathy ( recently “Suicidal empathy is killing Western Civilization.”).

      [1] kindness vs cruelty is a decent good/evil scale.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @eclare:

      I went to that kangaroo sanctuary a couple of times! Loved it — what a fascinating place. It’s where I learned that different ages/growth stages of joeys are given different designations. A joey old enough to go out exploring a bit on his own but still young enough to return to the pouch for milk and sleeping is known as a “Joey-at-Foot.” I like that term 🦘

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Nettoyeur

      @RevRick: I think that figure is now too low for the US. More like 120-140K. This is why a growing number of Americans—notably 40%  of women aged 15-44—dream of moving to another country where education, medical care, rent, and food cost less. Lots of interest in Latin America, Portugal, Italy, France, parts of E. Europe and Asia.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      fancycwabs

      If Bill Clinton had any political instincts left at all he would issue a statement right now saying he has not had sexual relations with that man, Donald Trump.

      (Did the first time I posted this get sent to modland? If so, I apoligize for the repost)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ohio Mom

      @RevRick: That must be an old number. I think right now, it needs to be more than $75,000.

      But I agree with the basic principle, that there is a level after which more money doesn’t make you necessarily happier.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Miss Bianca

      @Paul in KY: The rich, as one really rich guy of my (former) acquaintance calmly and smugly assured me, spent just as much time evading the top taxation rate in the 1950s as they do these days. But it would certainly be a step in the right direction for society.

      However, since this is also the same guy who defended Trump’s multiple bankruptcies as some kind of evidence of being a SuperJeenius BiznessMan, it raises the question: If you’re so rich, how come you’re not smart?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      brendancalling

      As I see it, those files will not come out in our lifetime. Not with the Senate in GOP hands, and certainly not with the topic of those files wielding a veto pen.

      My solution–“Exterminate all the brutes”–is unworkable.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Steve LaBonne

      I’ve said it before, mentally healthy people simply don’t desire far more money than they could spend in many lifetimes. I could have a lot of fun being “ordinarily” wealthy, though really I have everything I actually want. But super-wealth is only of use as a source of power over others and only people who want that power chase it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Hildebrand

      If Trump doesn’t get elected, does Musk go full Nazi?  Seems that Trump made depravity palatable to enough white people in this country that it was the proverbial barn door opening.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.