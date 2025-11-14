Commenter Tony Jay said something recently that’s been rattling around in my head ever since. It was in comments under Anne Laurie’s overnight “Excellent Reads” post, which highlighted an Adam Serwer column with the title “Why Elon Musk Needs Dungeons & Dragons to Be Racist.”

Sewer’s essay recounted how Musk flipped out when the makers of Dungeons & Dragons acknowledged in a book that some of the game’s original materials contained racist and sexist stereotypes.

The acknowledgement enraged Musk, who threatened to buy the company to impose his own “vision” on it. Because it’s Musk, that’s no idle threat. Recall that a similar snit-fit goaded Musk into shelling out $44B for Twitter and converting it into a Nazi bar. Anyhoo, here’s what TJ said:

Musk: “How much is Hasbro?” If anyone has a problem understanding the existential threat enormous, unrestrained wealth poses to representative democracy, this quote sums it up quite nicely. Something out there one vindictive racist choad doesn’t like? They’ll just buy it and break it. Hasbro. Twitter. Elections. The entire country. Doesn’t matter. Their money gives them that power. So if democracy is to survive, we either take away their money through taxation, or we take away their power through legislation. Otherwise they’ll just break everything that’s not them.

That final paragraph is so true it should be committed to needlepoint.

***

I know people who are fairly wealthy. They have enough money to own more than one house and travel wherever they want and in the style to which they are accustomed. They have enough money that they don’t worry about paying the bills or economic downturns. They don’t have to fret about their children’s prospects because there’s plenty of money to go around.

Some of the wealthy people I know are selfish and thoughtless assholes, and others are kind and generous. The distribution of these qualities among the wealthy people I know seems roughly equivalent to the patterns I see among middle class and lower income folks.

I think the super rich are in a class by themselves. In this society, having hundreds of millions or billions of dollars confers super-powers that seem to turn people into amoral monsters at a higher than average rate. And worse, it gives those monsters the means to act on every depraved impulse that pops into their heads.

A familiar example of what it costs when monsters are allowed to rampage: a recent New Yorker article notes that the Musk-driven (and Trump-enabled) dismantling of USAID has already cost an estimated 600,000 lives, two-thirds of them children.

Think of that — a guy who dismantled an agency and indirectly killed 400,000 kids isn’t rocking in a corner, catatonic with self-loathing and wracked by existential guilt. He’s furious that a game maker made the absolutely anodyne observation that 1970s-era game materials contained racist and sexist stereotypes.

***

The Epstein scandal also highlights the cost of what Bluesky poster Ed Burmila called the crisis of elite impunity, which extends beyond the super rich but swirls around them like moths to a flame.

The crisis of elite impunity that is ruining our society cannot be more clearly or convincingly demonstrated than with the fact that all of these people wrote all this stuff into an email and hit Send. Some of these people are lawyers; the rest are intimately (phrasing) familiar with courtrooms and lawyers in their professional lives. They didn’t put this stuff in writing because they’re naive or ignorant; they did it because they have no fear of consequences. None at all.

If the files ever come out, I have no difficulty imagining they will contain some names that surprise us and some that don’t. The point is, a class of people believe they move among their fellow citizens as men among ants, and most humans don’t feel the least bit guilty for stepping on a few insects.

Of course, it’s not just vast wealth that turns people into monsters capable of murder and abuse at scale. Ideological mass movements have been the driving factor in the slaughter of millions. So has religion.

But right here, right now, unimaginably huge piles of cash concentrated in the hands of too few has conferred too much power on that relatively small and elite group. Theoretically at least, that’s something we can collectively address, and we must.

Open thread.