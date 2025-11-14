Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today's Media Chew Toy Open Thread: Olivia Nuzzi Just Wanted To Be in The Room Where It Happened

Today’s Media Chew Toy Open Thread: Olivia Nuzzi Just Wanted To Be in The Room Where It Happened

42 Comments

what the actual fuck

[image or embed]

— Jerad Walker (@jeradwalker.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 12:20 PM

The glamor shots are sending me

[image or embed]

— Jerad Walker (@jeradwalker.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 12:22 PM

When a woman with Daddy Issues meets (yet another) man with Daddy Issues, and is eventually profiled by a NYT ‘reporter’ with his own Daddy IssuesGift link, because this is a full-service blog:

But she said “I love you” only after he said it first. He called her “Livvy” and wrote her poems. He said he wanted her to have his baby. He promised to take a bullet for her.

This is what Nuzzi writes in her book, “American Canto,” never naming the politician who readers will deduce is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

At the height of the 2024 presidential campaign, Nuzzi seemed to have a digital affair with Kennedy that revolved around texts and phone calls. The revelation derailed her career, led to her firing at New York magazine, and precipitated a very public explosion of her relationship with another prominent political journalist. Kennedy tried to brush her off, saying he had met her just once for the “hit piece” she wrote and threw his support behind Donald J. Trump, eventually becoming a cabinet secretary in his administration.

Nuzzi disappeared for a year, in self-imposed exile in Los Angeles where she wrote “American Canto” in secret. The book, which comes out Dec. 2 and is described here for the first time, paints a picture of a nation and a personal life on fire. She describes the mutual infatuation that consumed her, even if it was never consummated. (She is ambiguous in the book, but said in one of many interviews, “We were not sleeping together.”) But “American Canto” is far more about bearing witness to Trumpworld and about how she believes that warped her, just as it warped the country.

You could argue that referring to Kennedy and other players in the book by monikers like “the politician” is literary. It also allows her to construct a world where everyone is a sketch and proof is beside the point. Nuzzi makes clear in the book that she realizes there are people who will disagree with her version of events. She does not try to prove them. When I asked, for example, whether the text messages with Kennedy still exist, she said, “I don’t have anything to say about that.”

Kennedy did not respond to requests for comment.

Sitting under a pine tree in Los Angeles one night last month, Nuzzi gave up the pretense of trying to explain the unexplainable and reached for a joke for the people who simply could not fathom what came over her.

“Maybe it was the vaccines.”…

Requisite disclosure: I’ve always had a soft spot for Nuzzi, because she has done some excellent work exposing the weaknesses of some far-less-than-excellent, powerful men: Anthony Weiner. Rudy Giuliani. Ryan Lizza. Donald Trump. And, yes: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. I wrote this in December 2022:

Since she first broke on the national scene with the news of Anthony Weiner’s dick pics, Olivia Nuzzi has cultivated a proud reputation as a journalistic assassin. Whether descriptions of Rudy Giuliani fumbling unsuccessfully with multiple cell phones in a NYC cab, or anecdotes of Mehmet Oz’s vast disdain for Pennsylvania voters, her editors can count on Nuzzi for the reputational kill shots.

She has now been assigned a NYMag cover story about a shrunken old Repub capo, skulking in his tasteless golf club, surrounded by D-list grifters jostling to steal whatever unconsidered trinkets they can pry loose. “Inside Donald Trump’s sad, lonely, thirsty, broken, basically pretend run for reelection. (Which isn’t to say he can’t win.)”


It’s still a good story! Which ends with a summary of what Trump said was his favorite movie:

Do you remember how Sunset Boulevard ends? Norma Desmond shoots and kills the writer, a fraudster who has fallen under the spell of her charisma, just as he summons the courage to walk away. Her sycophantic butler flips. There are no enablers left to protect her. A final fantasy, a fake movie set, is staged in the mansion’s entryway. The lights go on, and she is lured before the cameras, where the police are waiting to haul her away.

Fast forward (Hollywood meme: calendar pages fluttering down… )

The Nuzzi piece is an excellent realtime test of whether Bluesky can recognise an ironic writing style.

— Ben Ansell (@benansell.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 2:20 PM

Jacob Bernstein, Carl Bernstein’s nepobaby, Style Section reporter based in LA, wanted to write an ‘ironic’ profile of Nuzzi. He did not do it well.

Olivia Nuzzi got sent in to do a profile but it turned out she wanted to fuck the subject so we sent in Jacob Bernstein to profile her and it turns out he also wants to fuck the subject

[image or embed]

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 12:42 PM

From her first big scoop for the NYPost, when she was a new Weiner intern sidetracked from her junior year in college, Nuzzi has never been other than transparent about her personal goals. She wanted to be In The Room Where Things Happened, and she sidled into ‘media’ because that opening was presented to her. (Write your own snide jokes.) She wanted to be a celebrity, and by Murphy the Trickster God, here she is!

A high-profile national book tour (bane of most authors, but catnip for someone who’s shown up to the WH Correspondents Dinner in a skin-tight leopard-print dress) and a Hollywood-based editorial post for Vanity Fair. No wonder the rest of our ‘Savvy’ Fourth & Down Media is intensely jealous, right now.

Reader Interactions

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    2. 2.

      columbusqueen

      I’m torn between contempt & hilarity with a small dollop of sympathy on top. The very best ending to the tale would have been Livvy blowing RFK Jr. into oblivion a la Norma D., but I guess we can’t have everything,  alas!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      This story is making news, for sure.  People Magazine has even covered it.

      Nuzzi reportedly writes that she and Kennedy chose their favorite parts of each other — hers was his nose, while his was her mouth — and they shared a “common language, common skepticisms, common ideas about what was beautiful, common beliefs about what was valuable,” according to the Times.

      She is definitely getting some buzz, and that is clearly what she craves.

      I wonder what her current employer (Vanity Fair) thinks about this memoir.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I disagree with AL’s take on Nuzzi.  I think she is a nasty piece of work.  Pretty much utterly shameless and ethics-free. I don’t fee much sympathy at all.  They should have had Chotiner interview her.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Darkrose

      Olivia Nuzzi is a hack who gained journalistic cred by being a mean girl. She’s always been fash-curious, including loving on Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos. The fact that the New York Times is taking a moment from justifying their pedophile-enabling bullshit to have Bernstein and Ephron’s nepo baby son write a puff-piece about a white woman who egregiously flouted any concept of journalistic ethics and still somehow has a career is frankly revolting. Especially since the Times spent months lambasting Claudine Gay for failing to properly cite quotations in her dissertation 20 years ago.

      Hmmm…wonder what the difference is there?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mathguy

      Every time I read about her, I throw up a little in my mouth. Just another disgusting publicity hound that plagues the body politic.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MazeDancer

      Creepy woman falls for creepier man.

      True love.

      But they never touch.

      And she chronicles every detail.

      No thanks.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Anne Laurie

      @Omnes Omnibus: I didn’t say I wanted Nuzzi in my friend circle.  But, as a media predator, she’s done good work.  If Chotiner ever interviews her (reminder, specific to your usual dispassionate accuracy: Chotiner works for the New Yorker, not the NYTimes), I’ll be interested to see which of them gets the upper hand!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jackie

      Latest regarding the House vote on the Epstein files:

      House Republican leaders are planning to hold a vote Tuesday on legislation to force the release of federal files related to Jeffrey Epstein, according to three people granted anonymity to discuss internal plans ahead of a public announcement.

      The tentative scheduling decision follows a successful effort by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to sidestep Speaker Mike Johnson and force a floor vote on their bipartisan bill to compel the Justice Department to release all of its records related to the late convicted sex offender.

      Under the current GOP plan, the House Rules Committee would approve a procedural measure Monday night to advance eight bills for floor consideration, including language to tee up the Epstein legislation. If that measure is approved on the floor, likely early Tuesday afternoon, debate and a final vote on the Epstein bill could immediately follow.

      GOP leaders are considering whether to postpone the Epstein vote until Tuesday evening.

      politico.com/news/2025/11/14/house-epstein-files-vote-00652964

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Anne Laurie: I understood what you were saying, but I just don’t find her stiletto work to be anything other than part and parcel of her nastiness.  Sort of The Onion’s The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point, but blond.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Shalimar

      @Darkrose: I think Nuzzi is an excellent writer.  Have thought since the Yiannopoulos anecdotes that she is a horrible human being and I won’t read anything further that she writes.  But she does have talent.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kent

      Jacob Bernstein, Carl Bernstein’s nepobaby, Style Section reporter based in LA, wanted to write an ‘ironic’ profile of Nuzzi. He did not do it well.

      He is not only Carl Bernstein’s nepobaby.   His mother was Nora Ephron.  Who by the way had her own Kennedy connection.  She interned in the JFK White House after graduating from Wellesley.

      This whole story is a whole Matryoshka doll of nepotism, wealthy connections and privilege.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The Olivia Nuzzi bio Mad Libs on BlueSky is brilliant.  You must be logged in so I will see if I can copy it.

        [NAME], [AGE], lives in [BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF YOUR HOUSE] in the heart of [CITY OR LOCATION] where [WACKY OR INTERESTING HOUSE FACT] and [BOOK YOU ABSOLUTELY LEFT OUT ON PURPOSE #1] and [BOOK YOU ABSOLUTELY LEFT OUT ON PURPOSE #2] — two books [PRONOUN] was reading while [PROFESSION, CRAFT OR PASTIME] — sit on [PRONOUN] [LOCATION IN HOUSE YOU WOULD STRATEGICALLY LEAVE TWO BOOKS YOU WANT EVERY VISITOR TO SEE]. [EGREGIOUSLY PRETENTIOUS ACTIVITY], like a [NAME OF ARTIST] song come to life.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kent

      @dexwood:Filing this in the Don’t Give a Feathered Fuck bin.

      Filing it in the “more evidence of the complete moral and journalistic decay of the NYT and larger media.” bin

      Reply
    32. 32.

      hrprogressive

      I admit, 15 or so years ago, I followed her on twitter when she was objectively doing good journalism.

      Then she went insane, apparently.

      I feel like I need a shower.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Scout211

      This one is interesting.

      Or maybe just very disturbing.

      Among the many claims she makes, according to a lengthy interview with the New York Times ahead of the book’s release: Kennedy still uses psychedelics.

      . . .

      “She writes that despite being ‘sober’ for decades, Kennedy told her that he still uses psychedelics, and even smoked dimethyltryptamine, or DMT,” the NY Times wrote of her book. “She told him she ‘liked uppers. I told him that I took Adderall.’”

      MAHA!!!

      Reply

