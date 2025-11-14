When a woman with Daddy Issues meets (yet another) man with Daddy Issues, and is eventually profiled by a NYT ‘reporter’ with his own Daddy Issues… Gift link, because this is a full-service blog:

… But she said “I love you” only after he said it first. He called her “Livvy” and wrote her poems. He said he wanted her to have his baby. He promised to take a bullet for her. This is what Nuzzi writes in her book, “American Canto,” never naming the politician who readers will deduce is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. At the height of the 2024 presidential campaign, Nuzzi seemed to have a digital affair with Kennedy that revolved around texts and phone calls. The revelation derailed her career, led to her firing at New York magazine, and precipitated a very public explosion of her relationship with another prominent political journalist. Kennedy tried to brush her off, saying he had met her just once for the “hit piece” she wrote and threw his support behind Donald J. Trump, eventually becoming a cabinet secretary in his administration. Nuzzi disappeared for a year, in self-imposed exile in Los Angeles where she wrote “American Canto” in secret. The book, which comes out Dec. 2 and is described here for the first time, paints a picture of a nation and a personal life on fire. She describes the mutual infatuation that consumed her, even if it was never consummated. (She is ambiguous in the book, but said in one of many interviews, “We were not sleeping together.”) But “American Canto” is far more about bearing witness to Trumpworld and about how she believes that warped her, just as it warped the country. You could argue that referring to Kennedy and other players in the book by monikers like “the politician” is literary. It also allows her to construct a world where everyone is a sketch and proof is beside the point. Nuzzi makes clear in the book that she realizes there are people who will disagree with her version of events. She does not try to prove them. When I asked, for example, whether the text messages with Kennedy still exist, she said, “I don’t have anything to say about that.” Kennedy did not respond to requests for comment. Sitting under a pine tree in Los Angeles one night last month, Nuzzi gave up the pretense of trying to explain the unexplainable and reached for a joke for the people who simply could not fathom what came over her. “Maybe it was the vaccines.”…

Requisite disclosure: I’ve always had a soft spot for Nuzzi, because she has done some excellent work exposing the weaknesses of some far-less-than-excellent, powerful men: Anthony Weiner. Rudy Giuliani. Ryan Lizza. Donald Trump. And, yes: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. I wrote this in December 2022:

Since she first broke on the national scene with the news of Anthony Weiner’s dick pics, Olivia Nuzzi has cultivated a proud reputation as a journalistic assassin. Whether descriptions of Rudy Giuliani fumbling unsuccessfully with multiple cell phones in a NYC cab, or anecdotes of Mehmet Oz’s vast disdain for Pennsylvania voters, her editors can count on Nuzzi for the reputational kill shots. She has now been assigned a NYMag cover story about a shrunken old Repub capo, skulking in his tasteless golf club, surrounded by D-list grifters jostling to steal whatever unconsidered trinkets they can pry loose. “Inside Donald Trump’s sad, lonely, thirsty, broken, basically pretend run for reelection. (Which isn’t to say he can’t win.)”…



It’s still a good story! Which ends with a summary of what Trump said was his favorite movie:

… Do you remember how Sunset Boulevard ends? Norma Desmond shoots and kills the writer, a fraudster who has fallen under the spell of her charisma, just as he summons the courage to walk away. Her sycophantic butler flips. There are no enablers left to protect her. A final fantasy, a fake movie set, is staged in the mansion’s entryway. The lights go on, and she is lured before the cameras, where the police are waiting to haul her away.

Fast forward (Hollywood meme: calendar pages fluttering down… )

Jacob Bernstein, Carl Bernstein’s nepobaby, Style Section reporter based in LA, wanted to write an ‘ironic’ profile of Nuzzi. He did not do it well.

From her first big scoop for the NYPost, when she was a new Weiner intern sidetracked from her junior year in college, Nuzzi has never been other than transparent about her personal goals. She wanted to be In The Room Where Things Happened, and she sidled into ‘media’ because that opening was presented to her. (Write your own snide jokes.) She wanted to be a celebrity, and by Murphy the Trickster God, here she is!

A high-profile national book tour (bane of most authors, but catnip for someone who’s shown up to the WH Correspondents Dinner in a skin-tight leopard-print dress) and a Hollywood-based editorial post for Vanity Fair. No wonder the rest of our ‘Savvy’ Fourth & Down Media is intensely jealous, right now.