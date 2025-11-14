(Image by NEIVANMADE)

It’s been a long week, I’m fried, and am going to just run through the basics tonight.

The cost:

This is Serhii Vlasenko, a rescuer from Kyiv. Here he stands among the ruins of his own home — destroyed by a russian drone last night. His family survived only because they reached the shelter in time. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 9:15 AM

​He is 35 years old and has spent 15 of those years in service. As a shift commander, he has seen and extinguished hundreds of fires and rescued people from the most difficult conditions. ​Last night, Serhiy was on duty.

A Russian drone struck the building where he lived with his family. 2 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 9:40 AM

The apartment, which just yesterday was full of life, was completely burned out.

​Serhiy’s mother, his wife, their 5-year-old son, and their 8-month-old daughter were at home. They managed to react to the air raid alert in time, and it saved their lives. ​3 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 9:40 AM

When the rescue team arrived at the scene, Serhiy saw that it was his own apartment on fire. He kept working—fighting the flames that engulfed his home, clearing debris to reach his children’s room. ​This was a heavy ordeal. But he handled it just as he does every “combat” shift: 4 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 9:40 AM

professionally and preciselyStories like this are a reminder that rescuers aren’t just part of a service. They are people with children, parents, and homes of their own. And even when their own home becomes a casualty of war, they are still the first to go and help others.

​Thank you, Serhiy. 5 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 9:40 AM

​(Posted by Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on his Telegram channel)

6. End. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 9:40 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Ukraine Must Do Everything to Ensure That Not a Single Russian Strike Goes Unpunished – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! Today, I held a Staff meeting. The main focus was the protection of our skies: everything related to air defense and our unmanned component. Attending the Staff meeting were the military, our intelligence, and heads of the regional administrations, specifically from the areas facing the greatest threats – the frontline regions and those bordering Russia. Our Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Kharkiv and the region, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro region, Kherson and the region. We are preparing special solutions that can strengthen our defenses, particularly in those regions and inflict greater losses on the occupier – especially on those Russian units that are tormenting our cities, tormenting our people in Nikopol, in Kherson, and in other cities within their easy reach. They are essentially conducting a “human safari” and training drone operators through the killing of Ukrainians on the streets, on the roads. We need more protection and more of our own active operations. The Unmanned Systems Forces – Magyar’s Birds, and other relevant units – will be deployed much more widely and receive additional resources. We already have expanded functionality for the military – we have discussed it in various brigades – and beginning on December 1, the electronic points system, e-points, is to start working for the evacuation of the wounded using ground robotic complexes, as well as for other uses of GRCs by combat units. The decision is ready. We are also fully ensuring direct financing for brigades for their needs – for drones, for procuring components. Also, we are working with partners to increase engagement in the PURL initiative – a program that enables us to purchase American weapons, including air defense systems and missiles for them. A particularly crucial part of this program is missiles for the Patriots. Last night, the Patriots performed very well, successfully intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. Yet we still need considerably more forces, systems, and compatible missiles to protect lives. This week, the Nordic countries – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway – along with our Baltic friends, decided to commit an additional USD 500 million to the PURL initiative, which will be a substantial help for us. We are also working on deliveries of other advanced air defense systems and strengthening our aviation – a major deal with France is in preparation and will be finalized soon, I am sure – our historic agreement. We are setting up a deal with Greece as well – on energy to maximize options for gas supplies to Ukraine, both for this winter and strategically for the long term. Agreements with various European countries, from Norway to Greece, will ensure our state’s gas supply guarantees. I thank all the partners who are helping us. We also had important discussions today with our military regarding our missile program and its progress. Our “Long Neptunes” have already proven themselves in delivering long-range sanctions against Russia, and each month we’re achieving greater results with our missiles. Thank you to the manufacturers. I am very grateful to our warriors for this. Russia will find it harder and harder to turn a blind eye to this war – now it becomes loud enough, and one can see what is really happening, because we have our Ukrainian entirely just responses to everything Russia is doing against us, against our people. Just today, and just in Kyiv alone, six people were killed as a result of a Russian attack. My condolences to the families and loved ones. Over thirty people were injured, including children. There were also strikes on our other cities and villages. Ukraine must do everything to ensure that not a single Russian strike goes unpunished. Our weapons, global sanctions, and political pressure on Russia – all of this is working. And it will be even more effective. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! I thank all who defend our state and Ukrainian interests. Today, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko delivered her report. The Government has already begun an audit of all state-owned companies, and the inspection results will be passed to law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies. And the Government must provide them with full support. That is exactly what I expect. Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also presented awards to Ukrainian service members today.

For Every Russian Strike, There Is Our Response – President at the Ceremony of Honoring Warriors with the Highest State Awards President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Orders of the Golden Star to Heroes of Ukraine, handed the awards to the families of fallen Heroes, and honored Ukrainian servicemembers with other state decorations. “Every one of our Ukrainian positions today is the defense of our entire state. Every Ukrainian hero is the defender not just of a particular frontline sector, not just of some Ukrainian city or village. They are defenders of Ukraine’s independence, our entire culture, our entire people,” the Head of State said. The President stressed that Russia seeks to take everything from Ukraine, which is why Ukrainians must understand the importance of unity in defending the country and honor the heroism of its warriors. “We are doing everything to make Ukraine stronger every day – this is exactly what is needed. For every Russian strike, there is our response – and it will become even more tangible. For each of our fallen heroes, we will take revenge. And we will force Russia into peace – without any doubt. The day will come when this war ends, and when we guarantee real security for all Ukrainian children and for all our generations,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted. The memory of all fallen warriors was honored with a moment of silence. The Head of State presented Orders of the Golden Star to the families of fallen defenders. The title Hero of Ukraine was awarded posthumously to: Senior Soldier Hennadii Afanasiev. He defended Kyiv, took part in the defense of Irpin and Bucha, and fought in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions. On December 18, 2022, together with a group of seven servicemembers, he held the line in the Luhansk region under enemy mortar, artillery, and tank fire despite the enemy’s much larger forces. Hennadii Afanasiev was killed while stopping the enemy’s advance toward Bilohorivka. Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Bondarenko. In December last year, near Pokrovsk, he took part in the seizure of an enemy defensive line and coordinated the actions of assault groups. Later, he carried out combat missions in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions, including planning assault operations to reclaim positions from the enemy. On April 26 this year, he personally led an assault group to the frontline position but was fatally wounded during a firefight. Lieutenant Colonel Serhii Kandyba (NGU). During the defense of Mariupol and the hard fighting at Azovstal, he personally eliminated about 40 occupiers, destroyed vehicles, disabled an IFV, three APCs, and an enemy tank. Thanks to him, the lives of at least a squad of wounded defenders and several dozen civilians were saved. Serhii Kandyba was killed on May 2, 2022, as a result of a mine explosion while covering the maneuver of his unit in battle. Volunteer fighter Taras Karpiuk. He carried out special combat and reconnaissance missions in temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. On December 24, 2022, as part of a reconnaissance group, he infiltrated the enemy’s rear and successfully completed the mission. But while returning, the Ukrainian warriors were ambushed. The reconnaissance group fought until their last round. Staff Sergeant Ivan Kedyk. He carried out combat missions in the Donetsk region and took part in the operation in the Kursk region. On August 13 last year, as part of a reconnaissance group, he detected an enemy ambush, but the enemy fired an anti-tank guided missile at his vehicle. Ivan Kedyk was killed as a result, but managed to transmit the exact coordinates of the ambush and the direction of the enemy’s likely attack, enabling the command to reroute the battalion’s main forces and avoid heavy losses. Senior Lieutenant Ruslan Luknytskyi. In April 2022, while assaulting enemy positions on the outskirts of Popasna, his platoon was ambushed by a significantly larger number of occupiers and their equipment. Ruslan Luknytskyi was killed on April 24, 2022, while covering the withdrawal of Ukrainian defenders, saving the lives of ten servicemembers under his command. Soldier Mykola Postovoi. During fighting in the Kharkiv region, he was wounded but refused evacuation and continued repelling the enemy’s assault. Despite the enemy’s numerical advantage, the unit under his command repelled four assaults, eliminated nine occupiers, and wounded eight more. On November 23 last year, he evacuated a wounded brother-in-arms under the intense activity of Russian attack drones. Almost reaching the evacuation point and saving the warrior’s life, Mykola Postovoi was severely wounded by an explosive dropped from a drone and died in a hospital. Sailor Oleh Khomytskyi. He fought in the Donetsk and Kherson regions. Using drones, he eliminated nearly 130 occupiers and wounded more than 120, destroyed 20 enemy shelters and Russian equipment. He identified enemy positions that enabled the destruction of over 90 Russian troops, an enemy mortar, an EW station, two MLRS units, an armored vehicle, and a drone crew support point. On July 18 this year, enemy drones struck the UAV company’s remote piloting position, fatally wounding him. The President also personally presented the Golden Star of the Hero of Ukraine to the Commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach. He completed more than 150 combat sorties, striking enemy command posts, weapons, military equipment, personnel, infrastructure facilities, and communications assets. He also covered strike and bomber aircraft, as well as shot down drones and cruise missiles. Oleksandr Dovhach took part in the liberation of Zmiinyi Island, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, and the right-bank part of Kherson region. He repeatedly carried out combat missions under direct threat to his life. Only this year alone, around 20 Russian missile launches targeted his aircraft, but Oleksandr Dovhach always completed every mission assigned to him. The Head of State also awarded the Cross of Military Merit to Junior Sergeant Yevhen Minzhener. He conducted aerial reconnaissance near Krynky from April to September 2024. He also adjusted artillery and mortar fire while under constant enemy artillery and drone strikes. His work led to the destruction of dozens of enemy shelters, strongholds, guns, mortars, and assault groups. In addition, the Head of State awarded warriors with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, I and III class, and the Orders “For Courage,” I–III class.

First Lady Zelenska announced that six prominent British universities have joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies.

Six Leading UK Universities Joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies – Olena Zelenska Six leading universities in the United Kingdom have joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies. This was announced by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. They became members during Ukrainian Week in the United Kingdom, “Discover Ukraine: A Week of Knowledge and Culture.” In London, representatives of the Fund of the President of Ukraine for the Support of Education, Science, and Sports, in cooperation with the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies, held meetings, workshops, and exhibitions. The Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies now includes Queen’s University Belfast, Cardiff University, University of Cambridge, University of Portsmouth, Birkbeck, University of London, and Edge Hill University. These institutions will introduce new courses on Ukraine, implement exchange programs, and conduct joint research. In an online address to the Ukrainian Week participants, Olena Zelenska emphasized the importance of a constant Ukrainian presence in universities around the world. According to the First Lady, investment in education and culture is part of shared European security. “This is also about the ability to distinguish facts from falsehoods, resist manipulation, shed the Russian perspective on geopolitics that Russia has imposed on the world for years, and instead develop one’s own view based on solid knowledge. A person who possesses information, who can think critically and analyze, is a free person. A country whose citizens are informed not through social media but through academic sources is a country that will endure,” the President’s wife said. Overall, this year alone, 24 universities from around the world have joined the coalition: from Canada and the United States to Norway, Austria, and Japan.

Georgia:

Every day, more people join the #GeorgiaProtests — and the streets only get louder. This is despite mass arrests, draconian fines, and repressive laws meant to silence them. Day 352 of uninterrupted protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 12:49 PM

Apparently, Georgian Dream will resort to anything to make life harder for protesters on Rustaveli. For days now, they’ve been parking cars right next to groups of protesters—engines running nonstop. Some protesters are reporting carbon monoxide exposure symptoms (headache, dizziness, nausea). [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 12:23 PM

“Freedom to the prisoners of conscience!” Georgia currently has 120+ political prisoners held on criminal charges — most already sentenced to years in jail. Day 352 of uninterrupted protests in 8+ cities across the country. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 12:57 PM

Another random protest day, but the crowd is, once again, huge in Tbilisi, Georgia. Passing cars honk in advance. Protests continue in 8+ cities across the country. Day 352 of uninterrupted protests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 1:08 PM

Omar Okribelashvili and Saba Meparishvili, who were arrested for damaging a 400-GEL dam during a protest in the spring of 2024, were released after spending 18 months in prison. #TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 4:22 AM

🔴 On Nov.18, the 2nd appellate hearing concluded in the case of Georgia’s imprisoned journalist Mzia Amaglobeli. 💢 The prosecutor presented a forensic report on Amaglobeli’s phone – after 9 months – which found no evidence of a “pre-planned attack”. #FreeMzia

📰 batumelebi.ge/articles-in-… [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 14, 2025 at 7:38 AM

Slovakia:

WOW! Slovak students walked out of a meeting with Fico after he criticized the EU’s support for Ukraine. When the students defended the need to aid Ukraine’s existential defence, Fico told them they should “go fight there” instead. What a strong moral compass — and the guts of these youngsters. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 1:29 PM

The DPRK:

Russia plans to import 12,000 North Korean workers by late 2025 to the Alabuga economic zone in Tatarstan, where Shahed drones used against Ukrainian cities are assembled, HUR reports. Moscow is offering roughly 2.50 dollars per hour for 12-hour shifts. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 5:17 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s daring drone pilots once ruled the skies. Now, with the emergence of an elite Russian drone unit, one of Kyiv’s biggest tactical advantages has been overturned, threatening to change the course of the war. An #FTEdit 🧵 on how the hunters became the hunted 👇 [image or embed] — FT Edit (@ftedit.ft.com) November 13, 2025 at 7:45 AM

War, especially long/longer ones, are a constant cycle of innovation, counter-innovation, and counter counter-innovation/new innovation between the adversaries. This cycle has played out several times over the past three and three quarter years and will continue to do so as Ukraine continues its defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion. I expect that the Ukrainians anticipated this developed and have several different counters in development.

Kyiv:

Russian forces struck Kyiv with missiles and drones, killing three and wounding 26 including a pregnant woman and two children, Mayor Klitschko said. Rescuers saved 84 people across eight districts hit by debris and direct strikes. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 1:51 AM

Ukraine attacks russian oil refineries and industry that fuel the Kremlin’s war machine. Russia attacks apartment buildings to kill civilians. Last night in Kyiv, dozens of homes were damaged. At least five people were killed and dozens more injured. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 5:57 AM

Police released bodycam footage showing the first moments after last night’s russian attack on Kyiv. Confusion, horror, and fire. One person searches for a lost cat, another for documents to evacuate, and at least 6 lives are gone forever. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 9:05 AM

In Kyiv rescuers have recovered another body from the rubble of a nine‑story building in the Desnianskyi district. This brings the death toll from the russian attack of the capital last night to 6. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 7:28 AM

Odesa Oblast:

Kherson Oblast:

Lasar group destroy Russian BUK-M3 and OSA air defence systems in Kherson region. •an OSA near Novokyivka (about 51 km from the front line)

•a BUK-M3 near Ulyanivka (about 50 km from the front line) [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 10:03 AM

Kupyansk:

Ukrainian special forces from the 8th SSO Regiment engaged and cleared a Russian assault group holed up in a building in central Kupiansk, it is reported. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 2:19 PM

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant:

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant lost one of its two external power lines on November 14, leaving it dependent on a single line, Energoatom reports. A full disconnection could trigger an eleventh blackout at the Russian-occupied facility, posing serious radiation safety risks. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 1:20 PM

Kostiantynivka:

Pokrovsk:

SSO strikes in Pokrovsk battle: Special forces destroyed a Russian 51st Army troop concentration in Zatyshok, Donetsk region. Drones hit a building housing 1st and 9th OMSBr personnel amid bad weather. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 3:39 AM

Ukrainian border guards from the Phoenix unit hit Russian logistics on the Pokrovsk axis, striking a tractor towing a cannon, a buggy with four troops, a quad bike with two, four vehicles, and three more occupiers. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 9:26 AM

Myrnohrad:

Myrnograd remains under Ukrainian control, the 7th Airborne Assault Corps reports. Marines from the 38th Brigade destroyed a Russian flag raised at a mine on the city’s outskirts and eliminated two occupiers who planted it. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 6:58 AM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

An intense video of the attack on the Novorossiysk filmed by one of the crew members of a foreign vessel that was in the port during the air raid. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 12:52 PM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces confirmed striking the Saratov oil refinery about 600 kilometers from the border overnight, sparking fires at the facility. The refinery processes 4.8 million tons annually and supplies fuel to Russian occupation forces. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 10:13 AM

(Reuters) – Russia’s Saratov oil refinery

stopped oil refining on November 11 (and November 13th) following Ukrainian drone attacks. According to the sources, the plant could remain halted until the end of the month. Capacity of the Saratov oil refinery is mln tons of oil per year. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 3:44 PM

Voronezh Oblast, Russia:

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

A drone hit a Rosneft gas station in Maslova Pristan, Belgorod region, with local channels reporting air defense activity over the area. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 9:21 AM

Khabarovsk Oblast, Russia:

Ukraine’s HUR derailed a freight train on the Trans-Siberian Railway near Sosnovka in Russia’s Khabarovsk region on November 13, blocking a key supply route for weapons and ammunition including shipments from North Korea. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 8:23 AM

