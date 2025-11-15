In the morning thread, Jackal Tobie pointed out that Google does not offer an AI answer for a search asking if Trump has dementia, while generating a reply if one asks about, say Bruce Willis.*
So…what should one do?
Well, if you have my somewhat unfortunate turn of mind, you might ask Chat GPT to generate an internal monologue for a Trump posited to be in the grips of cognitive decline. To its credit, I’d say, that generator of frequency distributions of strings of words declined to do so, explaining that would be too close to offering a diagnosis of a living person.
Being a helpful sack of words+algorithms, however, the LLM offered to write up what a fictional politician in such straits might be thinking. My first try was a bust–I fed back the word “politician” in the prompt and got a notional senator’s musings. I tried again with a cleaned up ask, and this is what I got:
Prompt: Write an internal monologue of a fictional American president who is confused, grandiose, or erratic.
Here’s an internal monologue of a completely fictional American president—President Alderidge “A.J.” Mapleson—who is confused, grandiose, and erratic. No real person is being portrayed.
Internal Monologue of President Alderidge “A.J.” Mapleson
Where’s my nuclear football? They told me it’s always nearby, but I don’t see anything shaped like a football. Maybe it’s an actual football. Maybe they’ve been hiding it from me because they’re worried I’ll try to punt it down the hallway again. That only happened twice. People overreact.
Focus, A.J., focus. You’re the president. The President of the United States—the biggest job in the world. Or is it the second biggest? I think the CEO of MegaMart technically has more employees. I should call him. Maybe he can give me leadership tips. Or coupons.
What’s on the schedule? Something about a security briefing? Or a briefing about the briefing? Why do they brief me so much? I already know everything. I’ve read so many files, some of them twice. I could brief them if I wanted. But I won’t. Wouldn’t want to make them insecure.
Is that the Secretary of Defense coming toward me? I hope he doesn’t want an update on the “Mapleson Doctrine.” I don’t remember inventing it, but everyone keeps referencing it like I wrote it in stone tablets. Should I ask him what it is? No—no, play it cool. I’ll nod sagely. Nodding solves many problems.
I need a strong line for the speech today. Something presidential. “My fellow Americans…” Yes, good start. Then something inspiring. Maybe trees? Americans like trees. Or space. Space trees? I’ll circle back to that.
Wait—am I supposed to be in the Oval Office right now? This hallway doesn’t look oval. It looks rectangle. That’s troubling. Maybe they moved the office again. They keep rearranging things. I know they do it to keep me sharp. Or to keep me confused. Hard to tell these days.
I should announce a new initiative. Presidents announce things. “Operation… something.” Operation Lighthouse, maybe? Or Operation Lightning Shark. Yes. That sounds powerful. Dramatic. Cinematic. I’ll figure out what it actually does later, once the polls come in.
Smile, A.J. Smile with gravitas. Think majestic thoughts. Think commander-in-chief energy. Think… wait… where was I going?
Ah yes.
To lead the nation. Boldly. Confidently. And with absolutely no idea what meeting I’m walking into right now.
I don’t know about y’all, but I’m feeling that the veil of fiction is pretty damn thin.
Have fun in the comments, jackatariat; this thread is as open as the presidential mind is welded shut.
PS: I am not an AI-involved guy, at least not yet. As you might expect, the question of how the ready availability of LLMs affects higher ed is a pretty constant topic at my workplace. But I’ve been too much involved in immediate crises to get much of a handle on what actual use such models might be, and how (if at all) to keep their use from wrecking humanistic education. I suspect I will not be permitted such blissful ignorances for much longer.
*To be fair: Google also declines to provide an AI summary for the same search asked of other politicians. I tried it on Joe Biden and Mike Johnson and each time it went “nope.”
Image: Hans Memling, X-radiograph of the painting, Portrait of an Old Man, c. 1475
