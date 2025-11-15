Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Mercury Retrograde

by | 11 Comments

Let me just repost this: even old people don't get maintenance MRIs. He had this because something went really wrong.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 10:27 PM

excited for next week, having my third mri in six months, doctors keep telling me they just really enjoy seeing how cool my brain is

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 2:05 AM

Seems like Trump is overdue for an infusion.

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 1:10 AM

This is also why I think people are like "he doesn't care, it won't affect him" are dumb. Trump is like having a massive nonstop stress filled meltdown.
When you're in your 40s, four years of this ages you 20 years. When you're 80…

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 12:39 AM

It also ages you 20 years.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 12:40 AM

With genuine shame, recent years in politics have given me my first taste for what it is to have moralised contempt for my opponents. Not hatred, not fear; contempt. There's some core element of the right wing coalition at the moment which seems to me best described as a revolt of the loser men…

— lastpositivist.bsky.social (@lastpositivist.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 1:53 AM

… their high human capital wing (their political staff, legal workers, industry elites), such as it is, seems to crucially rely on recruiting from bitter losers who have adopted hateful yet pathetic self serving delusions to cover for their failure to achieve success in an expanded meritocracy…

… and I just can’t bring myself to truly emphasise with them. I think this is partly cos it’s too personal and close to me, and partly because they lack the usual markers of social or material deprivation I can use to generate “there but for the grace of God go I” style empathetic leniency. …

… This is, I now take it and for the first time understand from within, how the right feel about poor people accessing the welfare state, black underclass criminality, or fat people facing health difficulties. Just a seething contempt making one resist ameliorative measures that seem too kind. …

.. I am entirely sure this is a bad thing. It makes me a less effective political agent, but much more importantly it makes me a worse person. I suspect I’m not alone in this.

The thing I hate most about Donald Trump is, he has brought me down to his level, he has made me a coarser, ruder, harsher person

— Sky Marchini (@sky.skymarchini.net) November 13, 2025 at 1:55 AM

We are all stained and brought low by That Man

— rimidar (@rimidar.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 1:56 AM

  • Barney
  • Baud
  • eclare
  • Ishiyama
  • MagdaInBlack
  • pat
  • SectionH

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Barney

      He thinks that being able to name animals from pictures is an excellent result in an IQ test, but that not being able to name his own body part that needed multiple MRI scans is “outstanding”.

      It’s either full-blown dementia, or a complete cover-up of which he’s aware.

    2. 2.

      Ishiyama

      We, as a society, are experiencing G-d’s justice for our collective sins. Which sins? Everybody has a favorite target on which to project blame. The fault lies not in our stars, but in ourselves.

    4. 4.

      MagdaInBlack

      Further Adventures in the Upside Down: Per Raw Story Trump has “disavowed” Marjorie Taylor Greene and the war between them has begun. Some fun tweets from her.

      I’ll just sit back and watch the absurdity.

    5. 5.

      pat

      This entire administration is just a sick joke.  Brainworm bobby and hegseth are the most dangerous and I expect a raging epidemic of measles and a war with Venezuela any time now.  Can not imagine how we get through the next three years, even if the Democrats win big in the midterms.  Ah, that is, if they are allowed to win….

