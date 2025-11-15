Let me just repost this: even old people don't get maintenance MRIs. He had this because something went really wrong.

excited for next week, having my third mri in six months, doctors keep telling me they just really enjoy seeing how cool my brain is

This is also why I think people are like "he doesn't care, it won't affect him" are dumb. Trump is like having a massive nonstop stress filled meltdown. When you're in your 40s, four years of this ages you 20 years. When you're 80…

===

With genuine shame, recent years in politics have given me my first taste for what it is to have moralised contempt for my opponents. Not hatred, not fear; contempt. There's some core element of the right wing coalition at the moment which seems to me best described as a revolt of the loser men…

… their high human capital wing (their political staff, legal workers, industry elites), such as it is, seems to crucially rely on recruiting from bitter losers who have adopted hateful yet pathetic self serving delusions to cover for their failure to achieve success in an expanded meritocracy…

… and I just can’t bring myself to truly emphasise with them. I think this is partly cos it’s too personal and close to me, and partly because they lack the usual markers of social or material deprivation I can use to generate “there but for the grace of God go I” style empathetic leniency. …

… This is, I now take it and for the first time understand from within, how the right feel about poor people accessing the welfare state, black underclass criminality, or fat people facing health difficulties. Just a seething contempt making one resist ameliorative measures that seem too kind. …

.. I am entirely sure this is a bad thing. It makes me a less effective political agent, but much more importantly it makes me a worse person. I suspect I’m not alone in this.