Saturday Morning Open Thread: Hopeful Indicators

this is imo "there is going to be an extension" talk

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 8:32 AM

This is arguably an exercise in "what's popular is whatever Republicans approve of that Democrats don't entirely hate". But generally, yes, there is advantage in conveying to voters "we stood up for what's right, but not at the expense of hungry kids". That's not too complex for voters to understand

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 11:47 AM

The great task for Democrats, which is greatly assisted by not being in the majority, is conveying to voters that skyrocketing insurance premiums are wholly Republicans' handiwork

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 11:48 AM

Republicans in disarray.

— ArgellaStone (@argellastone.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 8:46 PM

"my 'Donald Trump, who is very healthy' shirt is raising many questions already answered by the shirt…

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 9:31 PM

The damage done by treating Trump's victory as some sweeping mandate in the first eight months of his term really was massive, but ending that collective delusion – i think with the help of last week's elections – really is having profound impacts.

— Joel Wertheimer (@wertwhile.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 3:02 PM

Voters elected Trump to make them rich. He is doing everything but that, & they are responding as rationally as they ever do

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 12:04 AM

The Event Is Fast Approaching

— collie.bsky.social (@collie.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 7:35 PM

    5. 5.

      eclare

      @geg6:

      Yes, he also loves Cats.  I saw Phantom in a theater, and immediately decided Andrew Lloyd Weber was not for me.  If I’m going to see a musical, which is rare, give me Chicago.  That song “He Had It Coming” is brilliant.

    8. 8.

      JoyceH

      I’ve run into the Let’s All Groove To My Tunes guys in the next lane at a stop light, but – the White House? Does he do that at Mar A Lago?

    16. 16.

      Tony Jay

      Looks like the NYT’s new Nepohack AI feature may already be producing the cutting-edge content our times want and need.

          Donald Trump, eternal and ageless, lives in a semi-demolished public building in the heart of Washington DC, where follically-betrayed fascists trade hissed barbs with surgically-conforming Spinfluencers, and No, Sucker, That’s Mein Kampf Now by John Barron and This Is My Brain – A Kid’s Guide to Human Anatomy by Dr Oz — two books Donald was reading while planning an invasion of ‘somewhere spicy’ with the JCOS — sit on top of a stack of unopened briefing files in Donald’s personalised Presidential Time en suite. He drives around in an armoured golf-buggy pointing out homeless veterans to ICE tactical teams, like a Coldplay song come to life.

      ht – Omnes

    18. 18.

      Kosh III

      Spare me!  “worried every minute” I am sure Vance is chomping at the bit at the prospect of becoming President.

    20. 20.

      BretH

      Had a moment of genuine fear when I read that ex-Gen. Flynn was contemplating a run for President in 2028. That’s how little I trust my fellow Americans.

    25. 25.

      Scout211

      Federal judges ruling against the Trump administration regularly and often is also a “hopeful indicator.”

      A California federal judge ruled today that Donald Trump cannot demand that UCLA pay a $1.2 billion settlement that would have imposed severe limits on the campus’s academic freedoms and efforts to enroll an economically and culturally diverse student body or risk continued funding freezes on grants the system relies on for research

      The decision by Judge Rita Lin is a preliminary injunction and represents a significant victory for University of California scientists, professors, graduate students and other researchers. They and a national professors association sued Trump in September, claiming that his settlement demand — the most sweeping to date in his war on exclusive universities — represents an “unlawful threat” of funding cuts to coerce the university system into “suppressing free speech and academic freedom rights.”

      Lin agreed with that assessment, calling Trump’s actions toward the university “coercive and retaliatory.” Her ruling doesn’t just apply to UCLA. It largely ties the hands of the Trump administration to target the rest of the UC system for current and future research grants.

      “Agency officials, as well as the President and Vice President, have repeatedly and publicly announced a playbook of initiating civil rights investigations of preeminent universities to justify cutting off federal funding, with the goal of bringing universities to their knees and forcing them to change their ideological tune,” Lin wrote in her ruling.

      Lin wrote that this same playbook is occurring at the UC.

