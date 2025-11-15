===

This is arguably an exercise in "what's popular is whatever Republicans approve of that Democrats don't entirely hate". But generally, yes, there is advantage in conveying to voters "we stood up for what's right, but not at the expense of hungry kids". That's not too complex for voters to understand [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 11:47 AM

The great task for Democrats, which is greatly assisted by not being in the majority, is conveying to voters that skyrocketing insurance premiums are wholly Republicans' handiwork — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 11:48 AM

The damage done by treating Trump's victory as some sweeping mandate in the first eight months of his term really was massive, but ending that collective delusion – i think with the help of last week's elections – really is having profound impacts. [image or embed] — Joel Wertheimer (@wertwhile.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 3:02 PM

Voters elected Trump to make them rich. He is doing everything but that, & they are responding as rationally as they ever do [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 12:04 AM

