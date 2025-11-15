Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Saturday Night Open Thread

Saturday Night Open Thread

Just to make things clear- we all understand that Trump is ordering a new investigation into the Epstein files so they can not be released by the House. We all do understand this, right?

At any rate, on the home front, not much was accomplished today. We slept in, took long showers, and because it was Homecoming here at ASU we avoided for the most part that side of town because of the home football game. We tried to score free tickets because it was West Virginia University playing ASU, but neither of us had any luck and I am not paying $300 I do not have for something I will not enjoy. Not to mention Joelle still has a shit knee (which gets operated on soon, I hope), so navigating stadium stairs and all that bullshit would have made the whole thing doubly miserable.

At any rate, we headed up to Old Town which normally is a terrible idea on a Saturday morning, but Joelle was out of espresso beans and she likes it when I make her an espresso every morning and I like doing it because even though I quit drinking coffee this year, I still like the procedure, ritual, and smell. So we went to the roaster there we both really like (Yellow Spruce), which is this nice little place where they serve gelato and coffee and snacks on onee side and on the other side is a wine/martini bar, and Joelle went to the martini bar and started off the day with an 11 am martini espresso while I was on the other side getting the beans. Really nice kids working there.

After that we hit this fancy place for brunch and I had my some eggs benedict and she had some french toast with strawberries and whipped cream, and then we hit the grocery for some stuff to make salads for dinner tomorrow. And that was that. It was overcast all day and “rained” briefly, but it was warm and a nice breeze and I am so glad I am not cold in WV. And it is terrible that Jack died in the spring, but Joelle is really going to get the full cat treatment because they are running around like they are the boss, and I love it. Although Steve still loves his cabinet in the kitchen. I’ve given up and am just gonna put a little blanket in there and move the pots. He’s just too fucking adorable sticking his head out the cabinet door looking like Oscar the Grouch. Plus, he has put up with my bullshit for 13 years, so he gets what he wants.

In other news, one of the things I have noticed in just the past three years is a marked increase in top tier Indian restaurants and food from Arkansas to New Mexico. They seem to be revitalizing a lot of the older gas stations, taking over vacant portions of buildings that used to house something else and in many cases just setting up shop in the gas station itself. Whenever I start to need gas I start to look for the signs for them. I never get anything because I don’t really eat on the road because I am such a weirdo, but I love the smells and I like that they carry stuff you find in local Indian markets and it’s always full with foreign truck drivers who look so happy to be able to get some “real” food.

Apparently the place where I saw the Raven is basically Michelin quality food- a joint called the Swaad Stop in the Holbrook Travel Center. I checked it out and it was packed and the food looked amazing. It’s just so nice and such a neat blending of cultures to have all the Native Americans and Hispanic influences and then throwing Indian cuisine and culture in with it. I love it and it’s just so nice and what a boost to the economy.

Actually, as I noted the other night, it’s beyond nice. It’s really fucking miraculous. Fucking tens of centuries of war over control of the Silk Road, and we all know the unspeakable horrors the British and other colonizers inflicted on peoples, and now we have all of that brought to us for free. Even more than free. They are moving in to depressed areas, revitalizing them, employing people, generating taxes, taking over stewardship of the properties. It’s a fucking miracle. And that they are willing to do it despite the overt flaws of the US and the disgusting racism leveled at them in many quarters of our society makes it doubly miraculous. We’re such a lucky country despite our best efforts to self sabotage.

Sorry this is so late- still getting used to the time zone and spending time with the ladyfriend. Talk to you tomorrow.

    2. 2.

      Jackie

      Steve still loves his cabinet in the kitchen. I’ve given up and am just gonna put a little blanket in there and move the pots. He’s just too fucking adorable sticking his head out the cabinet door looking like Oscar the Grouch.

      Picture, PLEEEZE!

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      we all understand that Trump is ordering a new investigation into the Epstein files so they can not be released by the House. We all do understand this, right?

      How does that work? Does the investigation somehow legally block release?

    5. 5.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So, if I understand it correctly and that is a big if; the rumor is there are pictures of Trump giving Bill Clinton a blow job in the Epstein Files.

    6. 6.

      West of the Cascades

      Thanks for the tip on the Indian restaurant in Holbrook! Another hour or so west, in Winslow, there’s a pretty good Thai restaurant – Chang Thai (changthaillc.com/menu) that I’ve eaten at several times, and now I know I need to plan my trips northward from NM in a way that I get Indian food in Holbrook as a tasty alternative.

    7. 7.

      eclare

      I am so glad you had a safe trip out there!  Enjoy every day.

      And yes, please picture of Steve in his cabinet!  We haven’t seen this.  If there is no photo, it does not exist

      BTW, why did you give up coffee?

    9. 9.

      Jackie

      @Matt McIrvin: Doesn’t the 218 signatures on the Discharge petition guarantee a vote in the House? That’s why  FFOTUS’s goons tried to intimidate Boebert into removing her signature from the WH SITUATION ROOM of all places!

    13. 13.

      Bill Arnold

      @Jackie:

      WH SITUATION ROOM of all places!

      It’s a threat to POTUS Trump, so the Situation Room was used.
      As King Louis XIV is said to have said, L’État, c’est moi. (tr: I am the State.)

    14. 14.

      schrodingers_cat

      Fucking tens of centuries of war over control of the Silk Road, and we all know the unspeakable horrors the British and other colonizers inflicted on peoples, and now we have all of that brought to us for free

      ??

    20. 20.

      Jackie

      @Matt McIrvin:

      There’s an email in which Epstein’s brother Mark makes a joke about Putin having “pictures of Trump blowing Bubba”. Doubt there’s anything more to it than that, but it’s a hilarious rumor.

      Make FFOTUS deny it!   ;-D

    21. 21.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Matt McIrvin:

      There’s an email in which Epstein’s brother Mark makes a joke about Putin having “pictures of Trump blowing Bubba”. Doubt there’s anything more to it than that, but it’s a hilarious rumor.

      Hopefully, it’s not like the Pee Tape thing. I remember there was speculation that it was an intentional plant by the Russians to discredit the Steel Dossier back in Trump I

    22. 22.

      Chetan Murthy

      I have a friend whom I met while working in France 1991-94.  He was a grad student at the time; he’s now a prof, and has spent a number of terms in France teaching at unis there.  When I was in France in Oct, I wrote to him saying that I wasn’t much impressed with French food.  he replied thus:

      I totally share your opinion, Chet.  The food is overrated.  As the US got more multicultural and food-experimental, great things started happening.  France rested on its laurels.
      [….]
      And the “ethnic” food isn’t so hot compared to say, any kind of Asian food in LA or SF, Mexican food anywhere, etc.
      So, unfortunately I share your perception.  France is much more American than it was in 1992 (and America is less American).  Gain for America, loss for France.

      America has benefited -enormously- from all the immigrants who’ve come and brought their cuisines with them.  I live in SF, and mostly cook Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese food.  Rarely-if-ever Indian food.  While I was in Paris I ate Vietnamese b/c it was a reliable source of veg.  But sheesh, it was so lame compared to Vietnamese in SF.  Soooo lame.

    23. 23.

      Chetan Murthy

      @schrodingers_cat: I read it as John saying that we here in America are blessed: people from all over the world want to move here, and many of them bring their cuisines, their delicious cuisines with them, open up restaurants, and we get to eat deeeelish food from their cuisines, all without having to lift a finger really.

      It’s an amazing and blessed thing.

