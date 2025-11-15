(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Air raid alerts are up for all of eastern and central Ukraine at 3:00 AM local time/8:00 PM EST. The alerts are for drones, guided bombs, ballistic missiles, and an unidentified fast moving target currently on track for Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces conducted 4,936 combat clashes across Ukraine’s front lines in October, with Pokrovsk accounting for 35 percent, Kurakhove 16 percent and Kostiantynivka 11.5 percent, Oko Gora reports. Total clashes dropped two percent from September. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 5:43 AM

⚔️ Zelensky: “Russia missed another deadline set by Putin for capturing Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, and the deadlines were once again postponed,” he noted, adding that the Defense Forces will continue to apply “long-range sanctions.” [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 12:46 PM

I want to come back to a point I made last night regarding the Russians finally coming up with a counter to Ukraine’s supremacy regarding drones. Right now the real imbalance for Ukraine is quantity or mass. The Ukrainians have and are producing better Soldiers, Marines, and Territorial Guardsmen. It’s not completely uniform meeting standard yet as it is being done during active large scale combat operations (LSCO pronounced lisko). The problem is that Russia is able to generate a larger force. The quality is terrible. It never gets even remotely close to standard, but they are using that mass to advantage. However, and it is a big however, for all of that they have barely advanced the front lines. It has taken them the better part of a year and thousands of KIA and wounded to take Pokrovsk and they still haven’t finished doing that. Where they have been successful is destroying Ukrainian civilian facilities and attacking civilian targets. This has been an attempt to break Ukrainians morale and will to continue. They’ve been successful in causing a lot of destruction to civilian facilities and harm and death to Ukrainian civilians, but they’ve not broken their will.

This is what Ukraine’s outgoing fires look like for tonight:

👀🔥 Drone threat in Belgorod, Tula, Rostov, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Ryazan, Saratov, Voronezh regions, the republics of Mordovia and Chuvashia, and in temporarily occupied Crimea. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 3:40 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Today, Our Winter Support Program Has Been Launched; And in the First Two Hours of Intake, There Have Already Been Half a Million Applications – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians. Today, our winter support program has been launched. And in the first two hours of intake, there have already been half a million applications for 1,000 hryvnias per Ukrainian in need of support – for both adults and children, making a real difference for a family. The funds can be used not only this year, but also next year, until June, to pay utility bills, buy medicines, Ukrainian goods, Ukrainian books, and, of course, this money can be donated to volunteers and foundations supporting our Ukrainian army. The key is to submit the application through Diia or Ukrposhta, and to do it before Christmas, by December 24. The money should arrive within ten days of the application being submitted. Funding for the program is secured. And last year, over 14 million Ukrainians benefited from winter support, so this year, we also expect the program to have a large-scale impact. The Government of Ukraine will carry out the program in full. If additional support or extra funding is needed, we will provide it. I want to thank the Diia team. This morning was challenging when hundreds of thousands of applications came in during the very first hour, but the system is holding up: applications are being registered, and there is plenty of time for everyone to sign up. The funds will be provided and transferred to the National Cashback card, and all of this can be arranged according to each person’s preference. I am grateful to all Ukrainian banks that are explaining the terms and assisting people. I have instructed government officials to give Ukrainians the clearest and most complete details of the program and to ensure that everyone who applies can receive the funds for themselves and for their children. Receiving this money does not affect subsidies: winter support is an additional form of assistance. There will also be other winter support elements. Electricity and gas prices for households have already been fixed for the winter. We will ensure financing for gas imports. We are increasing equipment reserves for repairs after Russian strikes, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is to present all of this to the public, all key details. I thank everyone working for Ukraine, working for Ukrainians. I thank all those who are helping. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Georgia, EVERY evening since November 28, 2024. It’s the longest daily national resistance that’s google-able. They cannot stabilize the dictatorship. We just need better resources to consolidate a final blow to the Russian regime. You can help us with this. #GeorgiaProtests 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 10:20 AM

Once again, a large crowd of protesters is marching through Tbilisi streets for day 353 of uninterrupted, nationwide demonstrations in Georgia. 🇬🇪 🎥 Mo Se [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 12:58 PM

Ukraine – proxy regime > proxy separatism > total war Georgia – proxy separatism and civil war > invasion > puppet regime Belarus – aligned/proxy regime 1/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 8:38 AM

Moldova – oligarchic capture > subversion of the state and the elections Armenia – aligned regime > war as punishment > subversion of the state/authorities Azerbaijan – attempt to trigger a civil war (early 1990s) > “in the Karabakh conflict, Russia supports the conflict” 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 8:38 AM

You cannot be located west of the Caspian, and thus, you cannot have a serious, even if just hypothetical, geographic chance at democracy & European alignment, and not be preemptively and permanently subverted by Russia. It only changes forms, not the substance. 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 8:38 AM

I call this the Great Wall of the Caspian Sea in the prism of Russia’s aggressive foreign policy. 4/4. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 8:38 AM

At least EU decision-makers take precautions to not have another Russian takeover, such as in Moldova. But why treat Georgia as a cautionary tale when you can make it an impressive easy win? There’s a political & societal fabric on the ground, the only thing we need is actions. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 9:10 AM

For the third day in a row, the entire regime propaganda in Georgia is obsessed with their concocted case of “Brussels wrote the opposition the text for a press briefing, they cannot even draft texts of their own, they are such slaves to Brussels and such imbeciles.” [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 7:44 AM

The European Commission/the EU:

🇪🇺 In 2025, Russia became the third largest gas supplier to the EU, — Dennik N In January-September, the EU imported €10.6 billion of Russian gas — 1.6% more than last year. Russia’s share in total imports was 16.1%. The EU reminds that it plans to completely abandon Russian gas by the end of 2027. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 5:03 PM

The US:

“I’ve heard a lot of people criticize Trump for talking to Putin. You don’t have to agree with Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, but if you want to achieve peace, you have to be strong and talk to people. You have to engage in aggressive, active diplomacy.” – Vance So, how did that brilliant [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 9:17 AM

move turn out? You rolled out the red carpet for a war criminal, shattered his isolation, and handed him the propaganda coup of a lifetime. And for what? You got played. You came back with nothing. ​You didn’t just fail, you’ve emboldened a butcher. More Russians will enlist. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 9:17 AM

More Ukrainians will be murdered. This isn’t rocket science, for fuck’s sake! You lead the most powerful nation on Earth. Your actions have consequences. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 9:17 AM

Either Vance needs to lay off the facial cosmetic procedures or he’s been replaced with a CGI version of himself, because that is some uncanny valley shit going on with his face.

Back to Ukraine.

In case you wondered, Ukrainian society is NOT pre-occupied with the massive Mindich corruption scandal that you may’ve read about. Ukrainians are focused on The War, specifically on winter survival of the energy system under DAILY Russian attacks, and on the recent failures of top UA Generals. — Alex Panchenko (@alexpanchenko2.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 1:53 PM

Just one example of how our power plants look after a missile strike. 80% of our production capacity just wiped out [image or embed] — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 2:41 PM

But of course we can only get close to understanding how an American feels when he goes online and reads mean messages about his country from people who are fighting for survival — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 2:43 PM

Video from one of Ukraine’s thermal power plants, demaged by relentless russian attacks with missiles and drones. “Around six o’clock a missile hit. People scattered, hiding wherever they could, because there wasn’t enough time to reach the shelter. We’d been warned [about possible strikes], [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 1:21 PM

but for us this happens night after night. They say we’re prepared for it, but no one can truly be prepared for this, you know?” “It’s unbearable when you’re at a civilian facility and explosions are landing right next to you. You have no weapons, nothing to defend yourself with.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 1:21 PM

“One of the units we’ve revived for the third time already—we’ve raised it from absolute zero, from total destruction, and brought it back online.” 🎥: AP/ ObozUa — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 1:21 PM

🇺🇦🚀 Ukraine is investing heavily in missile development, aiming to create a market for these weapons in a similar way to drones, – Fedorov Brave1, a defense accelerator, previously confirmed it had begun providing grants for domestic missile programs. [image or embed] — The Ukrainian Review (@theukrainianreview.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 4:51 PM

Ukraine’s National Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov announced Turkey and UAE mediated talks on prisoner exchanges. Parties agreed to activate Istanbul exchange agreements covering 1,200 Ukrainians, with technical consultations ahead. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 12:16 PM

Dnipro:

Russians hit the Dnipro warehouse of one of the country’s two largest pharmaceutical distributors, Optima-Pharm. Russian bombing campaigns now target food and pharmaceutical warehouses, clearly intending to cause a humanitarian disaster. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 11:10 AM

Kyiv:

Russians have killed Natalia Khodemchuk, the widow of Valeriy Khodemchuk—the first victim of the Chernobyl disaster. A Russian drone struck her apartment on the seventh floor of a building in Troieshchyna. She was hospitalized with burns covering 45% of her body. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 9:02 AM

This morning, she died in the hospital, becoming the seventh casualty of yesterday’s massive Russian attack

Her husband, Valeriy, was killed on April 26, 1986, during the explosion of Chernobyl’s fourth reactor. And now, nearly 40 years later, Russian shelling has claimed the life of his widow. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 9:02 AM

🔴 Kyiv residents faced a terrible morning after a sleepless night under a brutal Russian attack that killed six and injured dozens, including children. [image or embed] — UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM

Kharkiv:

Russian drones over Kharkiv right now ‼️ I can hear them buzzing outside. Ugly sound. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 6:26 PM

Lviv:

“Mom, I don’t want missiles to fly, I want stars to fly.” A Ukrainian mother comforts her child as Russian shelling shatters their night. [image or embed] — UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 14, 2025 at 3:56 PM

Donetsk Oblast:

❗️Russian propaganda reported that the occupiers had advanced north of the village of Rusyn Yar, in the area of ​​responsibility of “Kholodny Yar”. Taking advantage of the weather conditions, namely thick fog, the enemy rolled towards Ukrainian positions, hoping that our drones would be “blind”. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 5:33 PM

The Russians did not take into account one thing: at the time of the enemy’s assault actions, the latest ground robotic reconnaissance complexes were standing in its rear, detected the Russian columns, and transmitted the coordinates, which made the equipment a sweet treat for our FPVs. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 5:33 PM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Explosions were heard in Feodosia in occupied Crimea about an hour ago, Crimean Wind monitoring group reports. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 1:23 PM

The Pokrovsk front:

The 7th Airborne Assault Corps reports an airstrike destroyed the Selydove-Pokrovsk road, cutting a Russian logistics route for light vehicles. Ukrainian forces are setting up additional obstacles on other sections while Russian command sends troops to clear the barriers. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 7:14 AM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Footage reportedly shows the 42nd Mechanized Brigade repelling a Russian assault on Novopavlivka reported by DeepState, destroying two tanks and five armored vehicles after occupiers used fog to cross about ten vehicles via pontoon between Yalta and Dachne. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 6:32 AM

Volgograd Oblast, Russia:

Drones hit Volgograd with reports of a strike on the local refinery, monitoring channels report. Russian air defense reportedly fired on a residential building. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 4:11 PM

Voronezh Oblast, Russia:

Multiple explosions heard at oil refinery in Ryazan, fascist Russia, overnight on Nov. 14-15.￼ Located around 500km from Ukraine, the refinery has already been attacked four times this year. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 12:04 AM

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces confirmed hitting the Ryazan refinery over 470 kilometers from the border, one of Russia’s four largest, producing roughly 840,000 tons of TS-1 jet fuel yearly for Russian forces. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 11:08 AM

Krasnador Krai, Russia:

Satellite imagery shared by Exilenova+ confirms the Novorossiysk strike destroyed three S-400 launchers and two radars at a military base, disabling the position. Imagery also shows critical damage to the Sheskharis oil terminal’s infrastructure including pipelines and measurement systems. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 11:29 AM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

❗️ The prosecutor’s office took up the investigation into the escape of lions from the center in Khmelnytskyi 🦁 Footage of a lion on the streets of Khmelnytskyi is spreading online [image or embed] — The Ukrainian Review (@theukrainianreview.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 12:42 PM

