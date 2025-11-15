Tales of Pope Leo, the Blues Brothers fan ‘on a mission from God’

h/t Red Cedar

Would I love Pope Leo this much if I didn’t have the Chicago connection?

All signs point to yes, but the Chicago connection sure doesn’t hurt!

(TheTimes)

When comedian Dan Aykroyd said: “We’re on a mission from God,” in the film The Blues Brothers, one future pope was taking note. Pope Leo XIV, 70, was a big fan of the anarchic 1980 Hollywood classic, a Vatican-produced documentary has revealed. He dressed up as one of the brothers while a seminarian, donning dark glasses and a fedora hat years before he switched to a mitre and papal robes. Leo from Chicago was released on Monday to mark six months since the pope’s election. It investigates the American pope’s younger years, interviewing his brothers, childhood friends and seminary colleagues. The filmmakers tracked down John Snider, Lutheran pastor who knew the pope in 1980 when the then Robert Prevost was a 25-year-old Augustinian friar. “We went to movies, I remember he was very excited that The Blues Brothers was released because it was filmed in Chicago,” Snider said. The documentary shows photographs of Prevost dressed as a Blues Brother with hat and glasses as well as a dog collar. Salvatore Cernuzio, a journalist involved in the making of the film, said: “We were given a large amount of photographs for the documentary and I believe this one was taken when he was at his seminary where they held theatrical performances. There is a photo of him dressed as a witch too.” The pope’s passion for cinema emerged before a meeting at the Vatican on Saturday with a group of Hollywood stars including Cate Blanchett and Spike Lee, the director. He met Robert De Niro, the actor, last week at the Vatican. This week he listed his favourite films: It’s a Wonderful Life, Ordinary People, The Sound of Music and Life is Beautiful, leaving no room for The Blues Brothers.

Leaving no room for The Blues Brothers? I guess popes aren’t infallible after all!

I had two aunts who were nuns, part of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Chicago, and I know they would have been thrilled that one of our own is now the pope. And a very good one, it seems to me so far!

I’m definitely gonna watch the video.

Open thread.