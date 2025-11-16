Republicans these days take anything good, bastardize it into something unrecognizable, pretend the original good thing still exists, and claim that good think is their own.

They took love of country, claimed that mantle as their own, turned it into some cheap flag-waving and call themselves patriots.

They took the teachings of Christ – love thy neighbor, whatever you do to the least of these you do to me – and morphed christianity into white nationalism, all the while calling themselves christians and spreading hate at every opportunity.

I am somewhat mistrustful of former Republicans who move into the Democratic column, wondering if it’s just another version of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. So I look at people like James Talarico with some measure of skepticism, hoping he is not the male version of the religious right-wing women in government, with the crazy eyes.

The Guardian is reporting a rise in white clergy running for office, and while I think it’s probably mostly a good thing – we have to take back everything good from the Republican destroyers – I don’t altogether trust them like I intrinsically trust a Rev. Warnock or Rev Barber.

A bit of history.

For decades, many white Christians were not partisan and often voted Democratic, especially in the south. But by the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Democratic party’s identity was shifting toward civil rights, feminism and secular liberalism. Many white conservative Christians felt increasingly alienated from the party they had long inhabited. The racial divide can in part be traced to the mid-1970s when the Internal Revenue Service began removing tax-exempt status from private schools that discriminated by race. Conservative Christian leaders such as Jerry Falwell saw this as federal overreach and seized on abortion as an issue that could be framed in religious and political terms. Falwell’s organisation the Moral Majority used abortion as a broader symbol of moral decline alongside feminism, sex education and gay rights. His followers then felt betrayed when Jimmy Carter, the first evangelical Christian to occupy the White House, failed to pursue their priorities.

Is it always about money and power for these despicable people?

I’m sure if you ask anyone who is still Republican in 2025, they might say “What else is there?”

More from The Guardian. (h/t Jackie)

Pagitt said Charlie Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA was vital in turning out young Christian voters for Trump last year: “The difference couldn’t be more stark, which is why white clergy running for office is such a big deal when they’re running as Democrats in Iowa, in Arkansas, in Pennsylvania, in California.” Trump’s first election was the trigger for a new wave of white clergy to overcome fears of being seen as partisan and run for elected office. Pagitt added: “After 2016 and 2018, a whole lot of people started thinking: ‘Hey, maybe running for office is something we should actually do.’

Vote Common Good.

Whereas Carter earned 60% of the white evangelical vote in 1976, fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton gained only a 16% share in 2016. It was a troubling realignment that caught the eye of Doug Pagitt, a pastor and executive director of the progressive Christian group Vote Common Good. Vote Common Good was founded in response to a schism created by the election of Trump, which left many religious people feeling “politically homeless”. The group operates as a “dating service”, connecting these voters with Democrats and non-Maga Republicans. The group will spend time in 50 congressional districts this year helping candidates meet faith voters and leaders in their districts.

The Guardian reports:

There are around 30 Christian white clergy – pastors, seminary students and other faith leaders – known to be potential Democratic candidates in next year’s midterm elections, including a dozen who are already in the race. While stressing the separation of church and state, many say that on a personal level their faith is calling them into the political arena.

I mostly think this is good, really good, except for my nagging worry. It’s critical for us to claw back everything good that they have bastardized to the point that words have no meaning.

Pro life, my ass.

We have to take it back. We have to take it all back.

