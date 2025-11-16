Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Democrats Are Reclaiming Patriotism, Now Can We Claw Faith Back from the White Nationalists?

Republicans these days take anything good, bastardize it into something unrecognizable, pretend the original good thing still exists, and claim that good think is their own.

They took love of country, claimed that mantle as their own, turned it into some cheap flag-waving and call themselves patriots.

They took the teachings of Christ – love thy neighbor, whatever you do to the least of these you do to me – and morphed christianity into white nationalism, all the while calling themselves christians and spreading hate at every opportunity.

I am somewhat mistrustful of former Republicans who move into the Democratic column, wondering if it’s just another version of a wolf in sheep’s clothing.  So I look at people like James Talarico with some measure of skepticism, hoping he is not the male version of the religious right-wing women in government, with the crazy eyes.

The Guardian is reporting a rise in white clergy running for office, and while I think it’s probably mostly a good thing – we have to take back everything good from the Republican destroyers – I don’t altogether trust them like I intrinsically trust a Rev. Warnock or Rev Barber.

A bit of history.

For decades, many white Christians were not partisan and often voted Democratic, especially in the south. But by the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Democratic party’s identity was shifting toward civil rights, feminism and secular liberalism. Many white conservative Christians felt increasingly alienated from the party they had long inhabited.

The racial divide can in part be traced to the mid-1970s when the Internal Revenue Service began removing tax-exempt status from private schools that discriminated by race. Conservative Christian leaders such as Jerry Falwell saw this as federal overreach and seized on abortion as an issue that could be framed in religious and political terms.

Falwell’s organisation the Moral Majority used abortion as a broader symbol of moral decline alongside feminism, sex education and gay rights. His followers then felt betrayed when Jimmy Carter, the first evangelical Christian to occupy the White House, failed to pursue their priorities.

Is it always about money and power for these despicable people?

I’m sure if you ask anyone who is still Republican in 2025, they might say “What else is there?”

More from The Guardian.   (h/t Jackie)

Pagitt said Charlie Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA was vital in turning out young Christian voters for Trump last year: “The difference couldn’t be more stark, which is why white clergy running for office is such a big deal when they’re running as Democrats in Iowa, in Arkansas, in Pennsylvania, in California.”

Trump’s first election was the trigger for a new wave of white clergy to overcome fears of being seen as partisan and run for elected office. Pagitt added: “After 2016 and 2018, a whole lot of people started thinking: ‘Hey, maybe running for office is something we should actually do.’

Vote Common Good.

Whereas Carter earned 60% of the white evangelical vote in 1976, fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton gained only a 16% share in 2016. It was a troubling realignment that caught the eye of Doug Pagitt, a pastor and executive director of the progressive Christian group Vote Common Good.

Vote Common Good was founded in response to a schism created by the election of Trump, which left many religious people feeling “politically homeless”. The group operates as a “dating service”, connecting these voters with Democrats and non-Maga Republicans. The group will spend time in 50 congressional districts this year helping candidates meet faith voters and leaders in their districts.

The Guardian reports:

There are around 30 Christian white clergy – pastors, seminary students and other faith leaders – known to be potential Democratic candidates in next year’s midterm elections, including a dozen who are already in the race. While stressing the separation of church and state, many say that on a personal level their faith is calling them into the political arena.

I mostly think this is good, really good, except for my nagging worry.  It’s critical for us to claw back everything good that they have bastardized to the point that words have no meaning.

Pro life, my ass.

We have to take it back.  We have to take it all back.

Open thread.

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      They took the teachings of Christ – love thy neighbor, whatever you do to the least of these you do to me – and morphed christianity into white nationalism, all the while calling themselves christians and spreading hate at every opportunity.

      I am totally on board with liberal Christians reclaiming faith as a left-liberal thing. It’s an important project. Simultaneous with that, however, I would also like there to be some vocal defense on our side of secular humanism, atheism, agnosticism, naturalism, etc. We shouldn’t forget that there is a recent and shameful history of terrible slander and discrimination toward those of no faith.

      Big tent and all that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shalimar

      Pagitt said Charlie Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA was vital in turning out young Christian voters for Trump last year

      I was surprised Kirk had the organizing skills to actually turn out voters, but the vast majority of that was because he was given hundreds of millions of dollars to work with, not because he himself was particularly charismatic.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Shalimar: I’m not sure I agree with you on that.  I think he was seen as very charismatic and he personally inspired a lot of people to register and vote Republican.

      Because of that, I’m hoping the organization will find him very hard to replace.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @WaterGirl: Understood. I have a reflexive suspicion of overt religiosity, which I try to quash because I think it’s fundamentally unfair. Same with super-rich people, e.g., Gov. Pritzker, whom I consider one of the (apparently few) GOOD billionaires.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Tim C

      Speaking as someone who has been working with ELCA churches in my area, (The more Liberal branch of Lutherans in America)  Watching their transformation over the last 20 years has been interesting.  20 years ago there’s was a very intentional attempt to completely avoid culture war issues and try to focus on “more important things.”  I jokingly would say that the ELCA opinion on gay marriage was,  “Would you like some Tuna Noodle Casserole? No? Lutefisk?”

      Then I think 2016 was the final straw and it was a very intentional “Fuck this… it’s time to be righteous!”  The rainbow flags came out and deflection time was over.  Sadly, this has not led to a resurgence in membership for them.  But there’s something different in the ones that remain.   A better dedication to the needs of the homeless and the poor,  also, one pastor I know said. “It doesn’t matter if the ELCA grows in number, but abandons what real Christianity is.   If we are down to a tiny number that is still willing to do what’s Christian, then that is still Christianity.”

      I love these people.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      James Talarico’s progressive take on Christianity made him an online sensation. Will it translate to his Texas Senate bid?

      This profile of Talarico in The Texas Tribune is good. Nothing in this article or his Wiki says he has been anything other than the man he is now.

      Modern-day Democratic candidates have struggled to appeal to Christian voters, especially the white evangelicals who make up around a quarter of Texas’ electorate and broke almost 90% for Donald Trump in November.

      But for Talarico, religion is his foundation. And taking a different tack from Democratic campaigns of the past, he’s putting his Christian faith at the forefront of his pitch, citing it as the basis of his policy goals, political aspirations and an outlook that frames politics not as “left versus right, but top versus bottom.”

      . . .

      The first protest Talarico ever attended was as a fourth grader in Austin, demanding then-Gov. George W. Bush support legislation making it easier to prosecute hate crimes after the grisly murders in 1998 of James Byrd Jr., a Black man who was lynched in Jasper, Texas, and Matthew Shepard, a gay student who was beaten to death in Wyoming.

      He went to that protest outside the governor’s mansion with his church, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, which also later criticized the Iraq War and President Barack Obama’s use of drone strikes and mass deportations. The Rev. Dr. Jim Rigby, who is still Talarico’s pastor today, was put on trial by the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A) in the 1990s for ordaining lesbian and gay clergy.

      “Politics and religion and causing trouble all were very intertwined and synonymous for me growing up,” Talarico said in an interview. “Being a Christian means getting in trouble. It means ruffling feathers, going against the grain.”

      Much, much more at the link.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker:

      I have a reflexive suspicion of overt religiosity, which I try to quash because I think it’s fundamentally unfair.

      You have described how I feel better than I did. No surprise there!

      In sharing my reservations, I certainly didn’t intend to leave the impression that I feel good about them, just acknowledging that they exist.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @Tim C: There’s an ELCA church about two blocks down the street from me. They are fantastic. They are now a very small church, with a much older membership, basically youth programs are nonexistent. They do an amazing ongoing clothing drive, there, which doesn’t even do it justice. It’s basically all year, organized so people who go to get clothes can “shop” like they’re in a store, but it’s all free. The pastor is a great guy. Another church across the street is our local branch of the food bank, so between those two, they do a ton to care for our neighbors.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      hells littlest angel

      I am somewhat mistrustful of former Republicans who move into the Democratic column …

      So you’re not ready for Marjorie Taylor Greene campaigning on trans rights and Medicare for all?

      But seriously, it is hard to fairly evaluate a convert.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Belafon

      With the ultimate goal of pushing religion back out of politics and politics out of religion. Because we don’t want to just become the other Christian party.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      @Betty Cracker: I have a reflexive suspicion of overt religiosity

      We do need to make sure we keep the Democratic Party a big tent.  That hopefully means a mutual respect for people of strong religious faith, as well as for those of us non-believers and those with non-traditional spiritual beliefs.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HinTN

      @Shalimar: I disagree, he was very charismatic and ambitious. That was his real danger. I think he saw himself as president. The organizing wasn’t him, it was those behind him using his charismatic front

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Belafon

      @Shalimar:

      I was surprised Kirk had the organizing skills to actually turn out voters, but the vast majority of that was because he was given hundreds of millions of dollars to work with, not because he himself was particularly charismatic.

       
      The field that is grabbing at white supremacist money is vast, so you’re not going to get the money without having a particular skill, and Kirk’s was being able to couch his brand of white male supremacy in a nice way of saying them.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dave

      @WaterGirl: I do think we need to avoid the mistake of asserting things like “X lacks charisma” because we find them wholly lacking in charm.

      So I can almost see what yahoos and assholes find appealing in Trump denying that’s real if deeply messed up doesn’t do us any favors.

      Though it was a lesson I needed in 2016 because I couldn’t take such an obvious buffoon seriously.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:  I agree, the big tent is key.

      I have nothing but respect for people like our own RevRick.

      What I have trouble with are religious people like my very religious sister who ultimately care sonly about the “babies that are being murdered”  and votes for the party that causes very real harm to millions of real people who are alive – all of which appears to be the antithesis of what they say they believe in.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Belafon

      @Scout211: My view on him is that he’s our best shot of getting a Democrat elected to a statewide office here in Texas. If he can’t do it, then people should give it about 20 years before wasting your donations here.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Nukular Biskits

      I could pontificate for hours about the rank hypocrisy of so many conservatives who proudly wear their “sincerely-held Christian convictions” on their sleeves … but that would probably be beating the dead horse’s carcass into leather.

      Every Sunday, like clockwork, several MS Republican officials post a Bible verse on their social media accounts.

      Every Sunday, I reply that their words and deeds, particularly their continued support of Trump, simply cannot be reconciled with those “sincerely-held” convictions and usually include a Bible verse which addresses hypocrisy, such as these:

      “Beware of practicing your righteousness before other people in order to be seen by them, for then you will have no reward from your Father who is in heaven.”
      Matthew 6:1

      “You hypocrites! Well did Isaiah prophesy of you, when he said: ‘This people honors me with their lips, but their heart is far from me; in vain do they worship me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.’”
      Matthew 15:7-9

      As far as I’m concerned, no one who continues to support, make excuses for, promote and defend Donald Trump & his toadies has any credibility to claim to be a Christian.

      Should Hell actually exist, quoting Bible verses on Sunday ain’t gonna save them from burning there for an eternity for their hypocrisy.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @HinTN: @Dave:

      The organizing wasn’t him, it was those behind him using his charismatic front.

      Yes!   I can see that he was absolutely charismatic, even as I am disgusted by him.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WereBear

      @Suzanne: Agreed. People won’t vote for a Taoist for office, either. I hear Wiccans do okay, which is a big step forward.

      I’m not of the faith, but I’ve been asked to conduct a christening :) It’s that kind of place, and I love visiting.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      RevRick

      @WaterGirl: As a progressive Christian pastor, I completely understand the suspicion. We bear the burden of association, even if it’s only the most tenuous. It’s like the suspicion women have of men or of blacks for whites. We bear the burden of bad actors, who are all too plentiful.
      Progressive Christianity has paid a steep price for proclaiming its values. Mine own United Church of Christ has shrunk to a third of the size it was in 1960. Our voice is easy to ignore, if it gets heard at all. And we always have been the most political of the Christian churches.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      @Dave:

      I do think we need to avoid the mistake of asserting things like “X lacks charisma” because we find them wholly lacking in charm. 

      Yes this.
      We jackals here are a self-selected group. Politically, of course, but aesthetically and ethically, as well. We are not going to be good judges/predictors of what moves and motivates the other side.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      laura

      My family has a very tenuous relationship with the catholic church and Roadie Brother the Elder is the sole baptized sibling amongst us. That said, our family has always been down for the “works” and the Church as it is a service organization. Me, I wish I had a faith to rely on for spiritual comfort, but I just don’t. I’m very much an admirer of Pope Leo and of his predecessor Francis- my mother and her mother would have been thrilled to see these men in their pastoral roles. So I’m basically a “Works without Faith” gal. I’ve got acquaintances who boast of their christianity and yet, to the person, little to show for faith in action. So there’s that for what it’s worth.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @RevRick: I suspect that most if not all churches are political.

      It’s just that you only get tagged as political if it’s the “wrong” kind of politics so you don’t towing the party line.

      It’s “fine” for white christian churches to preach politics all day long and twice on Sundays.  But black churches should lose their tax exempt position because they dare to take buses to the polls on Sundays.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Paul in KY

      @hells littlest angel: She’s no convert. Think she is looking at the post-TACO landscape and is maybe also looking to appeal to a broader slice of voters, which she would have to do if she is planning a Senate run sometime.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @WereBear:

      People won’t vote for a Taoist for office, either…

      I describe myself as a ‘shitty Taoist’ so I’m guessing that won’t be a compelling tagline when I run for Mayor of Denver in a couple of years.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Nukular Biskits

      @WaterGirl:

      It’s “fine” for white christian churches to preach politics all day long and twice on Sundays. But black churches should lose their tax exempt position because they dare to take buses to the polls on Sundays.

      PREACH!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      TerryC

      I think you know how alt-universe it feels to write this but picture the plump, uniformed guy in the meme saying, “Are we the Moral Majority now?”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      MattF

      @Shalimar: I think Kirk’s murder was a huge setback for the right wing. And the frantic (and failed) attempt to make him into a martyred saint shows that the fascists in our midst agree with me. He was their future— somehow the awful things he said didn’t stick, somehow he came through as not-really-that-bad. As of now, the right wing is stuck with the likes of Fuentes and Carlson, who are vastly worse and look vastly worse.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Betty Cracker

      @WereBear: lol! The weird thing about his face is that it was too small for his head. A teeny-tiny island of a face surrounded by nautical miles of skin.

      I don’t understand how charisma works. I’ve only experienced its effects exactly once: when Obama ran in 2008. I remember feeling vaguely embarrassed by my emotional responses to his speeches.

      I’ve admired plenty of politicians, but he was the only one who made me feel like I’d be willing to run through a wall for him, and I didn’t like it. Don’t make me FEEL things, damn it! ;-)

      ETA: In my defense, at least I fell for a worthwhile human being who was a good president. I cannot fathom how anyone could fall for buffoons like Trump or Kirk.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Nukular Biskits:

      Unless he’s having flyers handed out by annoying people in airports, no. :P

      Decline in church membership is something that’s addressed, in a general sense, in the documentary “Join or Die” which I referenced earlier in the week:

      netflix.com/title/81746809

      It revolves around the original and subsequent work of Robert Putnam, the author decades ago of “Bowling Alone”.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Paul in KY:

      RevRick is far better qualified than I to address this, but the Bible has a LOT to say about hypocrisy.

      And, in the Gospels, Jesus definitely made it a point to repeatedly address the inverse relationship between public displays of piety and lack of concern for the least among us.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’ve admired plenty of politicians, but he was the only one who made me feel like I’d be willing to run through a wall for him, and I didn’t like it. Don’t make me FEEL things, damn it! ;-)

      Maya Angelou, of course, got this absolutely right: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

      Man, if only she had gone into politics….

      (That’s a joke.)

      Reply

