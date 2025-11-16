Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Epstein Files Open Thread: Gradually, Then All At Once

by | 29 Comments

This post is in:

I've made the point in the past that Trump's support is based on a coalition of disordered counterpublics which distrust institutions, such as anti-vaxxers, Pizzagate truthers, and the like. Their primary loyalty is to their individual causes, not Trump, and this is the coalition fracturing.

[image or embed]

— Eliot Higgins (@eliothiggins.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 11:04 AM

===

I mean the reason the NYT has taken the tack it has with Epstein is because people involves with the paper were directly involved and they want to go back to those days.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 12:19 PM

“Epstein Emails Reveal A Lost New York.” Someone play ‘Taps’ on the kazoo:

The emails are like a portal back to a lost Manhattan power scene. Mr. Epstein’s inbox was larded with boldface names — many of them now faded or forgotten — that once meant everything to status-obsessed New Yorkers. It was the world that Donald Trump came out of, and the one that Mr. Epstein had so effectively beguiled after having grown up in a middle-class household in Coney Island.

As the emails stretch through the years, they show how that protected realm vanished into the mists of time, pulled under by the rising forces of the internet and the #MeToo movement. Mr. Epstein and some of his male correspondents seem to squirm as they notice society changing around them…

The earliest documents in the collection depict the twilight of an old guard made up of Wall Street billionaires, media-industry heavyweights, politicians and old-money socialites, many of whom gathered at Mr. Epstein’s seven-story townhouse on the Upper East Side — a mansion that one guest, Woody Allen, compared to Dracula’s castle.

In those days, print newspapers and magazines still held sway, and Mr. Epstein had close ties to many key players in the news media and adjacent industries…

The cache of emails includes exchanges about going to dinner at Rao’s, the uptown Italian restaurant where it was famously hard to get a table, and an invitation for Mr. Epstein to the 25th anniversary party for The New York Observer (it was a weekly paper, printed on salmon-colored newsprint and read by the city’s elite) at the Four Seasons restaurant (where the elite once power-lunched; it’s now closed) co-hosted by Michael Bloomberg (he was the mayor) and Jared Kushner (who owned The Observer). The guest list included Matt Lauer and Harvey Weinstein. You’ve probably heard about what happened with them…

"Why are our boys falling behind??" Maybe it's because this is what it looks like when the boys are ahead. The moment women got an opening they burst through like nomadic hordes into a decadent satrapy

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 12:43 AM


===

How chummy is too chummy? Epstein emails shine light on relationships between journalists, sources
apnews.com/article/trum…

[image or embed]

— Patrick White (@patwhite7000.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 2:16 PM


The Associated Press is happy to disassociate itself from the Grey Lady’s courtier section…

The emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein released this week shine a light on the delicate relationship between reporters and their sources. And, as can be the case, bright light isn’t always flattering.

Messages between Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died by suicide in 2019, and journalists Michael Wolff and Landon Thomas Jr. are frequently chummy and, in one case, show Wolff giving Epstein advice on how to deal with the media —- a line journalists are taught not to cross. Wolff specializes in the “you are there” inside accounts that are possible with intensive reporting, though some of his work has been questioned.

People frequently see journalists in public settings, conducting an interview or asking questions at a news conference. Private phone calls, texts or messages — where reporters try to ingratiate themselves with sources who may not otherwise be inclined to give information — are inherently different. But ethical rules remain and are followed by most in American journalism…

Massie: "I would remind my Republican colleagues who are decided how to vote, Donald Trump can protect you in red districts right now by giving you an endorsement, but by 2030, he's not gonna be the president and you will have voted to protect pedophiles if you don't vote to release those files."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 16, 2025 at 10:05 AM

But CAN he protect them in red districts any longer? The recent elections suggested he's already terribly weak, and there are no signs that that weakness is going to turn around, even IF his mental acuity doesn't completely break down… which it seems daily to be doing.

— Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@hcrichardson.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 10:18 AM

    29Comments

    3. 3.

      no body no name

      Side not South Park is going after Peter Theil and has JD Vance taking it up the ass from Trump.  It appears they are not going relent.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      @Jay: Yes.

      1. He tried also it about 2 weeks before.
      2. The coroner is credible.

      PBS.org:

      NEW YORK (AP) — The medical examiner who ruled Jeffrey Epstein’s death a suicide immediately pushed back Wednesday against the suggestion by a longtime forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s family that some of the evidence indicates homicide.

      Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said she stands “firmly” behind her findings in the August autopsy report, which ruled Epstein hanged himself and temporarily quelled much of the speculation surrounding the financier’s death.

      Conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death were reignited after Dr. Michael Baden, who was in the room for Epstein’s autopsy and has been called as an expert witness in high-profile cases, spoke about it in an interview Wednesday on the TV program “Fox & Friends.” Baden’s comments suggest Epstein’s family might contest the autopsy results in future legal proceedings.

      Epstein was found dead Aug. 10 in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a bedsheet around his neck. He’d been held there since his July arrest on federal sex trafficking charges .

      Baden said that injuries found on Epstein’s body, including fractures to his larynx and hyoid bone, were “extremely unusual in suicidal hangings” and more consistent with “homicidal strangulation.”

      “There’s evidence here of homicide that should be investigated, to see if it is or isn’t homicide,” he said.

      Baden, who was New York City’s chief medical examiner in the late 1970s, said he hasn’t seen the type of neck bone injuries Epstein suffered in a suicide in 50 years of death investigations. He cautioned, though, that his observations were not conclusive.

      Sampson quickly responded to Baden’s comments, saying, “I stand firmly behind our determination of the cause and manner of death for Mr. Epstein. The cause is hanging, the manner is suicide,” she said.

      Other experts have said injuries to the hyoid bone do happen in suicidal hangings, and while not common are more likely to happen in hangings involving older people. Epstein was 66.

      Sampson said no conclusions should be drawn from a lone injury or piece of evidence.

      “In forensics, it’s a general principle that all information from all aspects of an investigation must be considered together,” Sampson said. “Everything must be consistent and nothing can be inconsistent, and no one finding can be taken in isolation. You can’t draw a conclusion from one finding. Everything about the case has to be considered.”

      FWIW.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      I’m watching Pluribus— Three episodes are available now, and it’s tempting to offer some plot spoilers. Except I’d have to be persuaded that there is a plot. Hmm.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      ThresherK

      I’ve read biographies of incredibly New York fellows in media Walter Winchell and Howard Cosell. This NYT article is better suited to a remembrance of the heydays of, say, The Stork Club and the Herald-Tribune.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bjacques

      Good riddance to “Lost New York”. I acquired a jaundiced view of it reading Spy and nothing since then has changed my view of it. (I learned later that editor Graydon Carter was also gatekeeping, but it still seems accurate enough.) In those days, Spy periodically went after Abe Rosenthal the FTFNYT Editor-in-Chief and referred to his wife as bosomy dirty book writer Shirley Lord.

      By the way, there’s a great Substack article by former Guardian reporter Carole Cadwalladr, about the overlap and similar dynamic between the Epsteinivers and the AI bubble, with one popped and the other about to. (And I expect the revelation that “Bubba” was Ghislaine Maxwell’s horse to spawn a new wave of memes.)

      broligarchy.substack.com/p/the-great-ai-bubble

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gene108

      Knitting Cult Lady on YouTube pointed out that people follow a cult because they believe in the mission of the cult. Once they see the mission isn’t possible some people leave.

      The mission of Trump, with the QAnnon crowd was to end an international child sec trafficking ring of prominent Democrats.

      Trump’s failure and intense effort to hide the Epstein files has broken some of them off from Trump, because he no longer aligns with the mission.

      This is happening in other areas, because Trump is failing in other areas people thought he aligned with what their goals are like reducing prices, making housing more affordable, etc.

      A complete breakdown of why people supported him in 2024.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Spanky

      Speaking of Massie, I wonder if he has eight friends? And I wonder if the Dems might be inclined to help?

      Triggering a Vote (Privileged Motion)
      The rules govern who can force an immediate, or “privileged,” vote on the motion to vacate:

      Threshold: A motion to vacate the chair will only be considered a privileged resolution (meaning it bypasses the normal legislative process and must be brought to the floor for a vote within two legislative days) if it is supported by a minimum of nine members of the majority party.
      Party Restriction: Only a member of the majority party can offer a privileged motion to vacate. This rule prevents the minority party from initiating an immediate vote on ousting the Speaker on their own.

      This is a significant change from the rule used in the 118th Congress (which allowed a single member to force a vote, leading to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ouster) and from the rules in the 116th and 117th Congresses (which required the support of a full party caucus).

      The Vote on the Motion
      If the motion is brought to the floor and procedural motions to block it (like a motion to table the resolution) fail, a vote is held on the resolution itself.

      Majority Required: The Speaker is removed if a simple majority of the House members present and voting support the motion to vacate the chair.

      If not Massie, are there any other Republicans who might pull it off? Seems to me that the more time passes the greater the chance of the Squeaker being removed.

      ETA, that’s AI giving the lowdown up there.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jackie

      @Jay:

      Still thinking that Epstein committed suicide?

      I’ve always believed it was a FORCED/INVOLUNTARY suicide, and nothing’s come to light that’s changed my mind.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jay

      Christopher Webb
      ‪@cwebbonline.com‬

      Follow
      A MUST SEE

      There are people who voted for Donald Trump because he promised to expose the Epstein files. Now there is real voter remorse.

      Epstein survivor Haley Robson is one of them, and if she could speak to Trump today, she would say, “Who owns you?”

      2:46

      0:10 / 2:56

      November 16, 2025 at 10:41 AM

      bsky.app/profile/cwebbonline.com/post/3m5redad62k2h

      🔥Harry Potter Resists Fascism🔥
      ‪@harrypotterresists.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      Excellent video !!!

      Here’s another one from a trump victim telling her horrible rape by the “president” himself.

      #ReleaseTheTrumpEpsteinFiles

      2:52

      0:06 / 2:58

      November 16, 2025 at 11:15 AM
      🔥Harry Potter Resists Fascism🔥
      ‪@harrypotterresists.bsky.social‬

      rbus39337410.bsky.social
      ‪@rbus39337410.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      Doe v. Trump (1:16-cv-07673) District Court, S.D. New York

      November 16, 2025 at 1:23 PM

      bsky.app/profile/rbus39337410.bsky.social/post/3m5rnewusy22v

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: Yeah, and if we’re allowed elections, losing those votes at the margins will let us eke out wins, but not by enough for broad mandates and big systemic change.

      I don’t know how we get past that in the long term. It’s going to be fatal if we can’t, even if we successfully get through this crisis.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JoyceH

      @Jackie: ​
       

      And who, in your opinion, was the driving force behind the decision to ‘suicide’ Epstein? And why is Maxwell being cosseted rather than eliminated? Because Trump likes her and ‘wishes her well’?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jay

      @Another Scott:

      In July 2025, analyses by video forensics experts and journalists from outlets like Wired and CBS News revealed that the Jeffrey Epstein prison surveillance footage released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI as “raw” was, in fact, modified and edited. The video file, which was intended to dispel conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death, had nearly three minutes of footage cut from it and appeared to have been assembled from at least two separate video segments using professional editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro. 

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      WARNING Politico.com (from 11/14):

      House Republican leaders are planning to hold a vote Tuesday on legislation to force the release of federal files related to Jeffrey Epstein, according to three people granted anonymity to discuss internal plans ahead of a public announcement.

      The tentative scheduling decision follows a successful effort by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to sidestep Speaker Mike Johnson and force a floor vote on their bipartisan bill to compel the Justice Department to release all of its records related to the late convicted sex offender.

      President Donald Trump has made repeated attempts to kill the effort, which continued in a series of Truth Social posts Friday. But Johnson said Wednesday he intends to move quickly to hold the vote and put the matter to bed.

      Under the current GOP plan, the House Rules Committee would approve a procedural measure Monday night to advance eight bills for floor consideration, including language to tee up the Epstein legislation. If that measure is approved on the floor, likely early Tuesday afternoon, debate and a final vote on the Epstein bill could immediately follow. GOP leaders are considering whether to postpone the Epstein vote until Tuesday evening.

      Scores of Republicans are expected to break ranks and support the bill, which would then have to be approved by the Senate and signed by Trump to take effect. Neither is likely, but the process could drag out for weeks, extending the controversy over Trump’s ties to Epstein.

      […]

      That reminds me, time to order more Yoder popcorn

      [ insert MichaelJacksonPopcorn.gif ]

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jay

      @JoyceH:

      She traded a public perjury of “DJTdiot isn’t mentioned in the Trump-Epstein Files” with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanch of the DOJ for her cushy new digs, a pet dog, bon bons, a Warden and Staff at her beck and call, unlimited visitor privilege’s and a pardon to be made later.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @Jay: Also too, remember what happens here starting at 0200 AM ET.  Backup jobs and suchlike can be totally innocent explanations for a few minutes being lost.

      And whatever is or isn’t in the video, it doesn’t change the pathology.

      Finally, knowing how humans behave, and having read the Illuminatis Trilogy, I feel that any claims of conspiracy need pretty strong evidence before I’ll get on board.

      Again, YMMV.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      sab

      Sept14 my across the street neighbors had a house fire. House is still standing and everyone is safe. But they are Black and the insurance company sent MAGA contractors to do the repair/renovation and they have basically done the bare minimum.

      So the family was there today raking leaves. I lent them my battery operated leaf blower.

      They are hoping to be back home by Christmas. WTF!  Three months!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Scout211

      WSJ  The vote, pushed for months by GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, along with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, will put all House lawmakers on the record. Trump has continued to try to raise the stakes for GOP lawmakers, who are balancing voters’ outrage over the case against Trump’s claim that the push for more Epstein disclosures is a Democratic effort to hurt Republicans politically.

      . . .

      Already, GOP lawmakers including Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Tim Burchett of Tennessee have indicated they will back the measure.

      “The train has left the station on this,” Bacon said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “Let’s rip the Band-Aid off and get it done. I wish the president realized that. The more the White House pushes back on this, it just looks bad,” he said.

      . . .

      Trump “keeps causing interest to be drawn to it,” Massie said in an interview. Referring to Boebert, he said, “Why would you take a member of Congress into the situation room with the FBI director, the attorney general, and try to flip her vote?”

      Yes.  Why, when it’s not even expected to be brought to the Senate floor and Trump will definitely not sign it, would he and his team keep playing hardball with the GOP House members?

      It seems more than just a loyalty test, but maybe that is what it is because his agenda is getting shakier and he and his handlers don’t want them to stray from that loyalty as they run for re-election next year?

      Reply

