I've made the point in the past that Trump's support is based on a coalition of disordered counterpublics which distrust institutions, such as anti-vaxxers, Pizzagate truthers, and the like. Their primary loyalty is to their individual causes, not Trump, and this is the coalition fracturing. [image or embed] — Eliot Higgins (@eliothiggins.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 11:04 AM

===

I mean the reason the NYT has taken the tack it has with Epstein is because people involves with the paper were directly involved and they want to go back to those days. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 12:19 PM

“Epstein Emails Reveal A Lost New York.” Someone play ‘Taps’ on the kazoo:

… The emails are like a portal back to a lost Manhattan power scene. Mr. Epstein’s inbox was larded with boldface names — many of them now faded or forgotten — that once meant everything to status-obsessed New Yorkers. It was the world that Donald Trump came out of, and the one that Mr. Epstein had so effectively beguiled after having grown up in a middle-class household in Coney Island. As the emails stretch through the years, they show how that protected realm vanished into the mists of time, pulled under by the rising forces of the internet and the #MeToo movement. Mr. Epstein and some of his male correspondents seem to squirm as they notice society changing around them… The earliest documents in the collection depict the twilight of an old guard made up of Wall Street billionaires, media-industry heavyweights, politicians and old-money socialites, many of whom gathered at Mr. Epstein’s seven-story townhouse on the Upper East Side — a mansion that one guest, Woody Allen, compared to Dracula’s castle. In those days, print newspapers and magazines still held sway, and Mr. Epstein had close ties to many key players in the news media and adjacent industries… The cache of emails includes exchanges about going to dinner at Rao’s, the uptown Italian restaurant where it was famously hard to get a table, and an invitation for Mr. Epstein to the 25th anniversary party for The New York Observer (it was a weekly paper, printed on salmon-colored newsprint and read by the city’s elite) at the Four Seasons restaurant (where the elite once power-lunched; it’s now closed) co-hosted by Michael Bloomberg (he was the mayor) and Jared Kushner (who owned The Observer). The guest list included Matt Lauer and Harvey Weinstein. You’ve probably heard about what happened with them…

"Why are our boys falling behind??" Maybe it's because this is what it looks like when the boys are ahead. The moment women got an opening they burst through like nomadic hordes into a decadent satrapy [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 12:43 AM



===



The Associated Press is happy to disassociate itself from the Grey Lady’s courtier section…

The emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein released this week shine a light on the delicate relationship between reporters and their sources. And, as can be the case, bright light isn’t always flattering. Messages between Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died by suicide in 2019, and journalists Michael Wolff and Landon Thomas Jr. are frequently chummy and, in one case, show Wolff giving Epstein advice on how to deal with the media —- a line journalists are taught not to cross. Wolff specializes in the “you are there” inside accounts that are possible with intensive reporting, though some of his work has been questioned. People frequently see journalists in public settings, conducting an interview or asking questions at a news conference. Private phone calls, texts or messages — where reporters try to ingratiate themselves with sources who may not otherwise be inclined to give information — are inherently different. But ethical rules remain and are followed by most in American journalism…

Massie: "I would remind my Republican colleagues who are decided how to vote, Donald Trump can protect you in red districts right now by giving you an endorsement, but by 2030, he's not gonna be the president and you will have voted to protect pedophiles if you don't vote to release those files." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 16, 2025 at 10:05 AM