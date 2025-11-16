Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight let’s talk about great silly movies. It might be kinder to think of them as movies that aren’t, one could say, the literature of the big screen.

For a further description, think Airplane or Princess Bride or Beverly Hills Cop as the patron saints of dumb or silly movies.

*with thanks to Space Unit for the idea for this Medium Cool

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.