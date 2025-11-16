Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Great Silly Movies

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We're here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight let’s talk about great silly movies.  It might be kinder to think of them as movies that aren’t, one could say, the literature of the big screen.

For a further description, think Airplane or Princess Bride or Beverly Hills Cop as the patron saints of dumb or silly  movies.

*with thanks to Space Unit for the idea for this Medium Cool

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.

    1. 1.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      The old Casino Royale (David Niven, Peter Sellers, Ursula Andress, [sigh] Woody Allen) is an old favorite. Great music, very silly

      [ETA I admit, not everyone’s cup of tea.]

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Red Cedar

      Love love love The In-Laws (Peter Falk and Alan Arkin)!!!

       

      Edited to add: The original 1979 version. Apparently there’s another movie by the same title made in 2003 but there’s no way it could possibly compete

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Phylllis

      I don’t think it’s aged too well, but Dodgeball surely belongs in this category. If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball. 

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      Three Amigos makes me laugh my ass off, every time. A few years ago, I went to a special sing-along showing at the Alamo Drafthouse, and it was fantastic.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bjacques

      Repo Man!
      Put it on a plate, son. You’ll like it better.

      How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying

      The Pajama Game

      Kentucky Fried Movie, mainly for A Fistful Of Yen

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Airplane, yeah.

      Anything from Monty Python or Python-adjacent.

      i know this is politically incorrect AF, and I sincerely apologise to everyone here of South Asian descent, but Peter Sellers in The Party just destroys me every time.

      And I’m not sure you’d call them “silly” exactly, but there’s a lightheartedness to those Brit comedies like Calendar Girls, Waking Ned Devine, The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill and Came Down a Mountain, Brassed Off, etc., that I find irresistable.

      Lots of others, but those are some I’ll watch any time I need mindless cheering-up.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      West of the Rockies

      What’s New, Pussycat? I saw on TV in the late 70’s as a teen. I recall it being fun, dumb, and entertaining.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      I guess you had to be there at the time, and have been trapped in Cincinnati in grad school for 5 years in the mid 1980s, ;-), but I nearly had ultimate laughter watching Dr. Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam in a theater:

      Storyline

      Ernest P. Worrel tries out a strange contraption he bought cheaply called the Changing Coffin. The machine turns him into his opposite – a mad scientist and supervillain bent on world domination called Dr. Otto. He plans to use his Gloom Beam to render all the computers that keep people’s financial records and bank accounts useless which would make him the only one with access to all this dough. Bumbling hero Lance Sterling and his cautious sidekick Doris are sent to Dr. Otto’s lair to stop him. There, they must face various scary alter egos of Dr. Otto as well as his manservant, Willie the Robot.

      Lots of people seemed to think it was going to be an Ernest movie and were disappointed. I’m happy it wasn’t and thoroughly enjoyed it.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      PAM Dirac

      Of course all the Mel Brooks movies, but I’ll give a shout to What’s Up Doc (1972) with Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Craig

      I’m going with The Princess Bride is indeed the Literature of The Screen. It has it’s silliness, but it’s poetry is undeniable.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Sandia Blanca

      The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension. Peter Weller! John Lithgow! Ellen Barkin! Jeff Goldblum! “Wherever you go, there you are.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      sab

      Husband is supposed to do dinner tonight.

      Browns not winning. So apparently we won’t be fed. Irks me because I am a good cook.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Wileybud

      @Another Scott:   The first Ernest P. Worrel movie may have been “Hey Vern!  It’s My Family Album!” profiling Ernest’s ancestors and relatives.  A nice showcase of Jim Varney’s talent.

      Started with a string of Ernest’s hilarious commercials.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      SFBayAreaGal

      Back to School and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

      Name the Beatles song that was in both Back to School and Ferris Bueller

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Tim C.

      It opened up the same weekend as Batman in 1989,  but Weird Al’s “UHF” is a gem with a few, “Before they got famous on a sitcom” actors.  Just ignore the fact that Victoria Jackson went crazy.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jackie

      @SpaceUnit:

      @sab: If the Browns losing means you don’t eat I’m surprised you guys didn’t starve to death years ago.

      Yah, I’d rethink having hubby scheduled to cook on Sundays – at least during The Season! ;-)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      BellaPea

      When it comes to laugh out loud, Raising Arizona is the one that gets me every time. Nick Cage is absolutely hysterical in that grocery store chase scene. And oddly enough, Sling Blade has some moments of hilarity for those of us who are from the South.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kelly

      Going back a ways:

      “The Mouse that Roared” Peter Sellars has three roles, Duchess, Prime Minister and a hapless game warden leading 20 men in chain mail to invade the United States.

      “The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming!” Alan Arkin is captain of a Soviet Submarine that runs aground of the coast of a small New England town.

      Reply

