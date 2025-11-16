Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Winding Down in Tennessee

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Winding Down in Tennessee

An autumn tour with HinTN:

Beginning with the last hurrah of the wildflower patch, with eternal thanks to OzarkHillbilly for his encouragement and guidance.

Next up, grasses and trees. That’s a red maple we planted twenty (or so) years ago and a deciduous holly of about the same vintage.

Some lantana, blue sage and azaleas.
The late season stroll turned up a straggling clover and another of the red maples.
I was out on consecutive evenings, first with intent to capture the rising full moon and next just for an evening stroll.

My intent was to get the last of the sun on the ridge with the moon freshly above. I got that from one location but wanted one closer to home. By the time the moon appeared at that location the sun was gone from the hill. The sky in the other direction, however, was spectacular.
The last shot is of the evening coming on Guy Fawkes Day, with a whole lot of natural selection going on.
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

