Sunday Morning Open Thread: Breathtaking, unsettling, healing: how US artist Kara Walker transformed a Confederate monument

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Breathtaking, unsettling, healing: how US artist Kara Walker transformed a Confederate monument

Kara Walker, Unmanned Drone, Bronze, 2023
Wish I were in LA to see the “Monuments” show at The Brick

[image or embed]

— Kimberly Van Munching (@herdarkmaterials.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 5:59 PM

Lois Beckett, in the Guardian:

In 2021, the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, finally removed the Confederate statues that had inspired a series of violent and eventually deadly white supremacist rallies in 2017.

The statue of Robert E Lee, which had been surrounded by white men with torches in a famous far-right propaganda image, was melted down. But the statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson, which stood at the heart of a 2017 Ku Klux Klan rally, was given to a California-based arts non-profit, which pledged to use it for “transformation, not further veneration”.

Today, that same Jackson equestrian statue, chopped apart and reconstructed by American artist Kara Walker, is in Los Angeles, the centerpiece of a new art exhibit reckoning with the US’s white supremacist monuments.

Walker is famous for making art that grapples with racist images and archetypes, from her cavorting mock-historical silhouettes of plantation scenes, to the shark-filled fountain she erected in the Tate Modern as a monument to the British slave trade. Her work made her the obvious choice for transforming a prominent Confederate statue weighted with many decades of violent history.

For the new exhibit, Jackson and his horse have been cut into pieces – “butchered”, in the words of co-curator Hamza Walker, into shank and round and rump – and then put back together to form a disjointed monster. The beast-man rears into the air, spare limbs flailing. Each detail is disturbing: the rider’s legs dangle backwards, with broken toes. His faceless head is perched on the beast’s snout. A clenched fist has tumbled to the ground.

The remade Jackson statue, titled Unmanned Drone, is a monument to the “horror”, rather than the myths, of American white supremacy, said Hamza Walker, the Los Angeles curator who has spent much of the past decade working to collect Confederate monuments that American cities have decided to remove. (Walker the artist and Walker the curator are not related.)…

“There’s a healing aspect to doing this show, I think,” Kara Walker said Thursday at a preview for the exhibit. The violent political battles over the monuments showed “they do contain some kind of power”.

It was a “vital medicine”, she said, to have the monuments “removed from their pedestals and taken out of context and placed in a space in conversation with work by artists” whose very existence challenged white supremacy, and who had to overcome “the distractions of having to be erased and racialized in this country” in order to make their work…

(Much more about the exhibit at the link.)

Kara Walker employs the classical iconography of the defeated warrior: Jackson’s limp arm hangs uselessly dragging a sword it can no longer lift. He is the agent of his own demise, like the Confederacy

[image or embed]

— Art Viewer (@arthistory.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:46 PM

Many people ask what to do with the removed Confederate monuments. Like Nazi detritus, their historical status is low. The cheaply made items are a dime a dozen but their impact remains uncalculatedly terrible. Kara Walker’s refashioning of a false hero into truth provides a productive way forward.

[image or embed]

— Art Viewer (@arthistory.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:56 PM

In addition to the monumental reconstructed equestrian Stonewall Jackson sculpture, Kara Walker also refashioned its stone plinth. The inscription faces down eith painted stars. The angels beheaded have a Black woman silhouetted, the other a hydra of sorts. The Brick, Los Angeles

[image or embed]

— Art Viewer (@arthistory.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 12:43 PM

As the Trump Administration tries to rescue symbols of the Confederacy, an exhibition in Los Angeles, led by Kara Walker, finds meaning in their desecration.

[image or embed]

— The New Yorker (@newyorker.com) October 24, 2025 at 1:57 PM

At MOCA, where all the works but Walker’s are exhibited, you’ll find Jefferson Davis lying on his back, still streaked with pink paint from protests, raising an arm—Will anyone help me?—toward a group of Klansmen photographed by Andres Serrano. In another room, an enormous statue of Lee and Jackson, with “BEWARE TRAITORS” scrawled in huge letters across its base, is paired with a replica of the car from “The Dukes of Hazzard,” by Hank Willis Thomas—a Dodge Charger, emblazoned with a Confederate battle flag, which here stands totalled on its head. Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee has undergone the most viscerally satisfying transformation, into neatly stacked piles of bronze ingots. (They will be recycled for a future work.)

Iconoclasm is a time-honored means of exorcising history’s ghosts. After the fall of Hungary’s Communist dictatorship, dozens of decommissioned monuments were sent to Budapest’s Memento Park, including the boots from an enormous statue of Stalin, which had been torn down by irate crowds. Artists can go further still, turning public works against themselves. In 2022, after a monument honoring J. Marion Sims, the father of modern gynecology, was removed from Central Park, Doreen Lynette Garner conducted surgery on a silicone replica of the statue, reënacting a procedure that Sims had performed on enslaved women without their consent.

“Monuments” powerfully unites the two approaches, displaying its vandalized statuary alongside nineteen artists’ responses in a searching exploration of how the nation’s memory has been shaped. Curated by Hamza Walker, Bennett Simpson, and Kara Walker, the show was conceived eight years ago, as statues were beginning to come down. But it feels even timelier today, amid a moment of “anti-woke” resentment that echoes the Lost Cause; in Cauleen Smith’s installation “The Warden,” a CCTV camera watches a statue called the Vindicatrix, an allegorical embodiment of the Confederacy, in case she begins to stir…

Perhaps the most arresting alt-monument is Kahlil Robert Irving’s “New Nation (States) Battle of Manassas—2014,” a cast-bronze miniature model of Ferguson, Missouri. Humvees, torched cars, and police barricades litter a deserted avenue, capturing the unrest, and the subsequent law-enforcement crackdown, that followed the police killing of Michael Brown. Quasi-forensic in its precision, the work is based on thousands of satellite images—an expression of anxiety about Black history’s precarity. But it also pointedly borrows the material of most Civil War memorials, as if to dramatize how the long shadow of one rebellion has deprived so many worthier ones of sunlight.

Although the bulk of Charlottesville’s Stonewall Jackson was recycled for “Unmanned Drone,” part of its pink-granite pediment was given to the artist Bethany Collins, who repurposed it in a sculpture called “Love is dangerous.” It commemorates the very first Memorial Day, in 1865, when the Black freedmen of Charleston visited a mass grave of Union soldiers at a former Confederate prison camp. Nearly ten thousand people attended, consecrating the site with bouquets as children sang “John Brown’s Body”—and yet the event was largely forgotten until an archival discovery in 1996. In remembrance, Collins carved a sliver of the Jackson pediment into tiny rose petals and scattered them around the remnant. I could almost picture the crowds walking over them, trampling out the vintage as they sang their way home.

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      eclare

      Huh.  Thanks AL.  We have a gorgeous statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest that was taken down here in Memphis.  I say gorgeous meaning just artistically, seriously it’s beautiful.  I would love to see what could be done with it.

    4. 4.

      Geminid

      That detached arm laying at the edge of the statue base is a nice touch. After Jackson was hit by friendly fire at the Battle of Chancellorsville, his left arm was amputated. Jackson died of pneumonia a few days later.

    7. 7.

      WereBear

      @Geminid: I’ll say it: Lee was a crummy general. He looked the part, was from an old family with a “name” and in the South, that’s enough for a man.

      When you make the papers with how you treat your slaves, you are objectively a Bad Person.

    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      Kara Walker has been one of our greatest living artists for decades now, but this is incredible. Wish I was planning to be in LA any time soon. Thanks for sharing this with us.

    10. 10.

      Geminid

      @WereBear: General Lee was very much an overrated general, but I guess he had a certain value in that Confederate soldiers and civilians alike believed in him.

      They kept believing, too. There is a whole body of “Lost Cause” literature dedicated to proving that Lee did not in fact botch the Battle of Gettysburg. The general theme: Lee could not fail, he could only be failed.

    14. 14.

      thruppence

      @Suzanne: Walker has been an astounding artist since her early twenties. In 2014 she created a monumental mammy-as-sphinx made of sugar at a soon to be demolished Domino sugar plant. Article here. Video here. If you can find a Kara Walker exhibit anywhere near you, do yourself a favor and experience her work first hand.

    15. 15.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Geminid: He did have a lot of success prior to Gettysburg but that was primarily due to Union General incompetence. E.g. the frontal attack at Fredericksburg was plain old suicidal. Of course then Lee made the exact same mistake at Gettysburg.

      But thanks to lost causers none of the Union generals really got their due. I don’t think Grant or Sherman ever lost a battle the entire war. Same may go for Phil Sheridan. Lee lost at Gettysburg and Antietam then allowed his army to be beaten back and trapped in Richmond.

      There’s a small town not too far outside Grand Rapids MI (Lowell) where they have an old timey paddle wheel riverboat. They called it the General Lee…in Michigan. Like is Ulysses S Grant not colorful, or William Tecumseh Sherman? Like you could have picked a winner. Custer was from Michigan and had a reasonably successful Civil War career. But no it’s the Lee, and we all know why.

    16. 16.

      RevRick

      I appreciate the efforts of these artists to help us deconstruct the Confederacy and expose it to the derision it deserves. There work invites and challenges us to do the hard work of deconstructing the white supremacy that lurks within.
      I have been given the task of leading our regional church body’s Racial Justice Task Force, which has conducted a Zoom book study of White Fragility, had a Zoom discussion series on a range of films from Twelve Years a Slave to Do the Right Thing, and has toured both the infamous Carlisle Indian School and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Starting in January we will be doing a four- week Zoom study of Ibram Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist. 
      I am mindful of the sad realities of white supremacy in America. Studies have shown that children as young as three understand the caste structure of our society. And then there was the classic study done by Dr. Kenneth and Maisie Clarke, which became the heart of the legal case in Brown v. Board of Education. It involved the heart-wrenching case of Black children being shown two dolls, one black, the other white, asking the children to describe characteristics of the dolls, and asking them which ones looked like them. The children had described the white dolls in positive, glowing terms and the black dolls with negative terms, and when asked the last question either burst out in tears, got angry, or fled the room. White supremacy kills the spirit of nonwhite people. And it bestows unearned value on those who are white.

    17. 17.

      Geminid

      I guess the horse in that statue deserves a shout out.

      “Little Sorrel” was a Morgan horse foaled in Connecticut. The U.S. Army purchased him when the Civil War began, and then the Confederates captured him when Harper’s Ferry fell in September,1862.

      Little Sorrel became Gen. Jackson’s favorite mount on account of his calm disposition while in battle. Evidently, Morgan Horses are known for their equanimity.

      Jackson’s horse survived him by 23 years, grazing on the parade ground at the Virginia Military Institute. His eccentric master taught Mathematics there in the 1850s; the cadets nicknamed Jackson “Tom Fool” because he was so weird.

      Visitors to VMI can still see Little Sorrel. When the horse died a taxidermist mounted his hide on a plaster form, and he was put on display where he remains to this day.

