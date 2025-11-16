Kara Walker, Unmanned Drone, Bronze, 2023
Wish I were in LA to see the “Monuments” show at The Brick
— Kimberly Van Munching (@herdarkmaterials.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 5:59 PM
Lois Beckett, in the Guardian:
In 2021, the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, finally removed the Confederate statues that had inspired a series of violent and eventually deadly white supremacist rallies in 2017.
The statue of Robert E Lee, which had been surrounded by white men with torches in a famous far-right propaganda image, was melted down. But the statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson, which stood at the heart of a 2017 Ku Klux Klan rally, was given to a California-based arts non-profit, which pledged to use it for “transformation, not further veneration”.
Today, that same Jackson equestrian statue, chopped apart and reconstructed by American artist Kara Walker, is in Los Angeles, the centerpiece of a new art exhibit reckoning with the US’s white supremacist monuments.
Walker is famous for making art that grapples with racist images and archetypes, from her cavorting mock-historical silhouettes of plantation scenes, to the shark-filled fountain she erected in the Tate Modern as a monument to the British slave trade. Her work made her the obvious choice for transforming a prominent Confederate statue weighted with many decades of violent history.
For the new exhibit, Jackson and his horse have been cut into pieces – “butchered”, in the words of co-curator Hamza Walker, into shank and round and rump – and then put back together to form a disjointed monster. The beast-man rears into the air, spare limbs flailing. Each detail is disturbing: the rider’s legs dangle backwards, with broken toes. His faceless head is perched on the beast’s snout. A clenched fist has tumbled to the ground.
The remade Jackson statue, titled Unmanned Drone, is a monument to the “horror”, rather than the myths, of American white supremacy, said Hamza Walker, the Los Angeles curator who has spent much of the past decade working to collect Confederate monuments that American cities have decided to remove. (Walker the artist and Walker the curator are not related.)…
“There’s a healing aspect to doing this show, I think,” Kara Walker said Thursday at a preview for the exhibit. The violent political battles over the monuments showed “they do contain some kind of power”.
It was a “vital medicine”, she said, to have the monuments “removed from their pedestals and taken out of context and placed in a space in conversation with work by artists” whose very existence challenged white supremacy, and who had to overcome “the distractions of having to be erased and racialized in this country” in order to make their work…
(Much more about the exhibit at the link.)
Kara Walker employs the classical iconography of the defeated warrior: Jackson’s limp arm hangs uselessly dragging a sword it can no longer lift. He is the agent of his own demise, like the Confederacy
— Art Viewer (@arthistory.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:46 PM
Many people ask what to do with the removed Confederate monuments. Like Nazi detritus, their historical status is low. The cheaply made items are a dime a dozen but their impact remains uncalculatedly terrible. Kara Walker’s refashioning of a false hero into truth provides a productive way forward.
— Art Viewer (@arthistory.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:56 PM
In addition to the monumental reconstructed equestrian Stonewall Jackson sculpture, Kara Walker also refashioned its stone plinth. The inscription faces down eith painted stars. The angels beheaded have a Black woman silhouetted, the other a hydra of sorts. The Brick, Los Angeles
— Art Viewer (@arthistory.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 12:43 PM
As the Trump Administration tries to rescue symbols of the Confederacy, an exhibition in Los Angeles, led by Kara Walker, finds meaning in their desecration.
— The New Yorker (@newyorker.com) October 24, 2025 at 1:57 PM
… At MOCA, where all the works but Walker’s are exhibited, you’ll find Jefferson Davis lying on his back, still streaked with pink paint from protests, raising an arm—Will anyone help me?—toward a group of Klansmen photographed by Andres Serrano. In another room, an enormous statue of Lee and Jackson, with “BEWARE TRAITORS” scrawled in huge letters across its base, is paired with a replica of the car from “The Dukes of Hazzard,” by Hank Willis Thomas—a Dodge Charger, emblazoned with a Confederate battle flag, which here stands totalled on its head. Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee has undergone the most viscerally satisfying transformation, into neatly stacked piles of bronze ingots. (They will be recycled for a future work.)
Iconoclasm is a time-honored means of exorcising history’s ghosts. After the fall of Hungary’s Communist dictatorship, dozens of decommissioned monuments were sent to Budapest’s Memento Park, including the boots from an enormous statue of Stalin, which had been torn down by irate crowds. Artists can go further still, turning public works against themselves. In 2022, after a monument honoring J. Marion Sims, the father of modern gynecology, was removed from Central Park, Doreen Lynette Garner conducted surgery on a silicone replica of the statue, reënacting a procedure that Sims had performed on enslaved women without their consent.
“Monuments” powerfully unites the two approaches, displaying its vandalized statuary alongside nineteen artists’ responses in a searching exploration of how the nation’s memory has been shaped. Curated by Hamza Walker, Bennett Simpson, and Kara Walker, the show was conceived eight years ago, as statues were beginning to come down. But it feels even timelier today, amid a moment of “anti-woke” resentment that echoes the Lost Cause; in Cauleen Smith’s installation “The Warden,” a CCTV camera watches a statue called the Vindicatrix, an allegorical embodiment of the Confederacy, in case she begins to stir…
Perhaps the most arresting alt-monument is Kahlil Robert Irving’s “New Nation (States) Battle of Manassas—2014,” a cast-bronze miniature model of Ferguson, Missouri. Humvees, torched cars, and police barricades litter a deserted avenue, capturing the unrest, and the subsequent law-enforcement crackdown, that followed the police killing of Michael Brown. Quasi-forensic in its precision, the work is based on thousands of satellite images—an expression of anxiety about Black history’s precarity. But it also pointedly borrows the material of most Civil War memorials, as if to dramatize how the long shadow of one rebellion has deprived so many worthier ones of sunlight.
Although the bulk of Charlottesville’s Stonewall Jackson was recycled for “Unmanned Drone,” part of its pink-granite pediment was given to the artist Bethany Collins, who repurposed it in a sculpture called “Love is dangerous.” It commemorates the very first Memorial Day, in 1865, when the Black freedmen of Charleston visited a mass grave of Union soldiers at a former Confederate prison camp. Nearly ten thousand people attended, consecrating the site with bouquets as children sang “John Brown’s Body”—and yet the event was largely forgotten until an archival discovery in 1996. In remembrance, Collins carved a sliver of the Jackson pediment into tiny rose petals and scattered them around the remnant. I could almost picture the crowds walking over them, trampling out the vintage as they sang their way home.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings