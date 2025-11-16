Kara Walker, Unmanned Drone, Bronze, 2023 Wish I were in LA to see the “Monuments” show at The Brick

Lois Beckett, in the Guardian:

In 2021, the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, finally removed the Confederate statues that had inspired a series of violent and eventually deadly white supremacist rallies in 2017.

The statue of Robert E Lee, which had been surrounded by white men with torches in a famous far-right propaganda image, was melted down. But the statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson, which stood at the heart of a 2017 Ku Klux Klan rally, was given to a California-based arts non-profit, which pledged to use it for “transformation, not further veneration”.

Today, that same Jackson equestrian statue, chopped apart and reconstructed by American artist Kara Walker, is in Los Angeles, the centerpiece of a new art exhibit reckoning with the US’s white supremacist monuments.

Walker is famous for making art that grapples with racist images and archetypes, from her cavorting mock-historical silhouettes of plantation scenes, to the shark-filled fountain she erected in the Tate Modern as a monument to the British slave trade. Her work made her the obvious choice for transforming a prominent Confederate statue weighted with many decades of violent history.

For the new exhibit, Jackson and his horse have been cut into pieces – “butchered”, in the words of co-curator Hamza Walker, into shank and round and rump – and then put back together to form a disjointed monster. The beast-man rears into the air, spare limbs flailing. Each detail is disturbing: the rider’s legs dangle backwards, with broken toes. His faceless head is perched on the beast’s snout. A clenched fist has tumbled to the ground.

The remade Jackson statue, titled Unmanned Drone, is a monument to the “horror”, rather than the myths, of American white supremacy, said Hamza Walker, the Los Angeles curator who has spent much of the past decade working to collect Confederate monuments that American cities have decided to remove. (Walker the artist and Walker the curator are not related.)…

“There’s a healing aspect to doing this show, I think,” Kara Walker said Thursday at a preview for the exhibit. The violent political battles over the monuments showed “they do contain some kind of power”.

It was a “vital medicine”, she said, to have the monuments “removed from their pedestals and taken out of context and placed in a space in conversation with work by artists” whose very existence challenged white supremacy, and who had to overcome “the distractions of having to be erased and racialized in this country” in order to make their work…