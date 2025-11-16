Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Night Open Thread

So unfortunately last night I started to get caught up with the news and saw the emails that seemed to imply that Donald Trump gave Bill Clinton a blowjob, which is not information I needed but here we are. I doubt it is true and I’ve seen some stuff that would suggest it is not Bill Clinton they are talking about, but I don’t care:

it's too late for this backpedaling if Trumpers are allowed to believe autism causes vaccines and the election was stolen in 2020 then I get to believe the pee tape is real and that Trump gave Bill Clinton sloppy toppy

— Cake or Death (@johngcole.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 3:50 PM

Also, JD Vance takes personal liberties with couches.

Wanna see my shocked face that we have reached the “technically it’s ephebophilia” portion of the debate:

Kelly made the bizarre assertion after claiming she has a source who does not believe Epstein was a pedophile at all, apparently. However, Kelly’s definition of pedophilia appears to deviate from what most Americans understand the word to mean.

“I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything,” Kelly said Monday. “And this person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile.”

She continued, “This is this person’s view, who was there for a lot of this, but that he was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.”

The age of consent in Florida, where many of Epstein’s victims say they were raped, is 18.

I suppose this will explain some of Trump’s libertarian support.

I have mentioned before that Joelle is a bird racist and calls pigeons flying rats, which upsets me deeply because I really like them and feel that they have been unjustly screwed over by human beings. I know I have ranted about this a million times but this piece sums it up nicely:

We have waged war against pigeons, an essentially harmless enemy that has earned a level of scorn puzzlingly disproportionate to their crimes. We have uneasy, sometimes combative, relationships with other pests and nuisance animals—some of which are more destructive and dangerous—but the pigeon is absolutely despised. “The full scope of our disdain and distrust for the birds is impossible to quantify,” writes journalist Jon Mooallem. “It’s hard even to explain.”

Jerolmack’s research on the sociology of cities and human-animal interactions, set in motion by that pigeon poop out of the blue, has led him to a potential explanation, one that has more to do with us than with the birds. More than making a racket or pooping on park benches and people, Jerolmack says, the problem with pigeons is the way we think about them, and their greatest sin is simply being out of place in our minds.

Not long after he was crapped on, Jerolmack combed through 155 years’ worth of New York Times articles, tracking the conversation the city was having with itself about pigeons and trying to figure out how and why birds got labeled as pests. He found that while pigeons have been our neighbors in cities for thousands of years, they were problematized only recently, going from innocent bird, to mundane nuisance, to public enemy in just a few decades.

We used them as food and highly coveted pets forever then just all of a sudden decided they suck and now they are left partially domesticated to the point they are shit at making nests and in many cases wholly dependent on us. And they make absolutely stellar pets. Stop stealing birds from tropical places and get a pigeon who literally wants to be your friend.

All of this is a long way of saying that I am going to make Joelle a pigeon lover and am eyeballing a way to build a nice bird house for them on our back fence. We also have a mockingbird that frequents a power line near by, and I am excited about that. You know me, firm believer in build it and they will come, and we’re gonna do it again here. So I am super interested in making new friends.

I hope you all are well, and to remember that when you talk to someone online, you are not talking to an inanimate object, but a person with feelings and different experiences from yours, so behave accordingly. There is no reason to be shitty to someone here in the comments when Donald Trump still breathes.

    2. 2.

      Anne Laurie

      I’m sorry, Cole, but pigeons are flying rats.

      Also, (city) rats, are… vermin. Disgusting pets. I don’t care about your adorable exotic pet, folks.

    3. 3.

      WTFGhost

      It wouldn’t surprise me if Putin has damaging film of Trump, up to and including a video of him watching prostitutes pee on a bed. I would be truly impressed if he was able to get Trump to agree to anything non-manly, but I’m not sure I’d be *surprised*. Trump would be easy to manipulate.

      And yes, people are justifying the rape of children, because they have tits on them. Maybe they could graft hair to a 5 year old, do breast implant surgery, and ask if the “technically not a pedophile” people want to defend it.

    4. 4.

      Castor Canadensis

      Do you mind me bringing back the shutdown?
      I’ve bee thinking about a really very pedestrian analysis I did early in the shutdown, that suggested that either the Democrats or Republican or both would have to deal with people literally starving, and would have to decide to either save them or leave them them to die.
      I wrote it up from the point of a nerd, for my computer science blog, but it applies to the discussion we had here.
      leaflessca.wordpress.com/2025/11/16/decision-trees-for-everything/

    5. 5.

      Martin

      Pretty sure we’re going to learn that Trump will be implicated doing something inappropriate with someone 15-17. There’s suddenly a lot of work being done on the right to make 15 the cultural age of consent. I don’t think that’s a crusade they suddenly took up for no reason.

    8. 8.

      Jackie

      I’ve heard Kelly’s on her own. No one is stepping up in support of her vile excuses of what defines a pedophile. And she never addressed the illegality of transporting underage girls across state lines.

      It’ll be fun watching your attempts in trying to turn Joelle into a pigeon lover!

    10. 10.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m sort of ambivalent on the whole pigeon controversy.  Don’t feel as though I’ve got any particular stakes in the argument.

      But since it’s 2025 I would suggest that a pigeon roasted on a curtain rod beneath a highway overpass would likely be more filling than a sparrow.  Just something to consider.

    11. 11.

      Parfigliano

      If  55+ year old Dear Leader has sex with a 15 year old then it can’t be illegal or morally wrong.  It’s a cult.

    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      I adore pigeons. There’s a photo of me in Greece, with pigeons sitting on my outstretched arm. I love to watch them.

      One of my favorite sights to witness is when pigeons figure out how to make nests on the pigeon-proofing spike shit that people put on buildings. #teampigeon

    13. 13.

      Wileybud

      John, they ARE flying rats.  The problems can cause structure deterioration due to the acids in the droppings.  Not to mention the potential for slip and fall hazards near building entrances.  If pigeons are nesting in or near air handlers respiratorial diseases from the droppings, such as histoplasmosis, ornitosis and others I can’t pronounce much less spell, those can get sucked right into the building.  Worst case is if the building is a medical facility.

      Saw a comic with a pigeon conversing with a rat.  The pigeon says “I get flying rat a lot, do you ever get wingless pigeon?”

    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      I hope you all are well, and to remember that when you talk to someone online, you are not talking to an inanimate object, but a person with feelings and different experiences from yours, so behave accordingly. There is no reason to be shitty to someone here in the comments when Donald Trump still breathes.

      Also….. did I miss something?

    16. 16.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      A few years back, a mockingbird decided that early morning was the time to hang out, just outside my bedroom window.

      …and imitate my alarm clock going off, dammit.

    17. 17.

      Aziz, light!

      Three to five billion passenger pigeons once darkened the skies of North America but were driven to extinction by 1914. They were all blown out of the sky by market hunters for our dinner tables. Were they all flying rats? Animals that occupied an ecosystem niche long before the bipedal predators came were not pests or vermin.

      I’m convinced there are intelligent beings elsewhere in our galaxy, but ours may be the most narcissistic.

    18. 18.

      Kelly

      Back in the 1980’s a downtown Portland church steeple partially collapsed due to a thick deposit of pigeon poop in the open floor where the bells are. Partially the weight but more due to accelerated decomposition of the wood.

    21. 21.

      rk

      You went from Trump giving blow job to Clinton to pigeons. For a minute I thought somehow there was some kinky stuff with pigeons in the Epstein files.

    22. 22.

      Jackie

      @Snarki, child of Loki:

      A few years back, a mockingbird decided that early morning was the time to hang out, just outside my bedroom window.

      …and imitate my alarm clock going off, dammit.

      I’m sorry….

      But that’s funny as hell! (Not to you, I’m sure)

    24. 24.

      Matt McIrvin

      Pretty sure he was referring to Trump blowing Bill Clinton but it was just a joke about how Trump behaves like Putin has kompromat on him. I mean, that was exactly what it sounded like to me.

    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      I had an ex-boyfriend who would park under a specific tree to shade his car (Tucson, that part was sensible), but then complain about bird shit on his car (that part was dumb AF).

    29. 29.

      rosalind

      noo, not a mockingbird. had one set up shop atop my next door neighbor’s roof and do its thing all – night – long. Every night. For months.

      Mockingbirds are very very loud. The series of calls it’d go through was like an avian car alarm.

    35. 35.

      Jay

      In the Lower Rainland, we have lot’s of pigeons. They are mostly Rock Pigeons, a native species who discovered that the human terraforming, from granaries to high-rises beat living on a cliff and tearing apart pine cones and fir cones for the seeds. Got no problem with them, they murmur, their young feed crows, seagulls and hawks, sometimes even Golden Eagles and Bald Eagles.

      We have massive murders of crows. They commute from their roosts to spread out all across the Lower Rainland, dawn and dusk, I work near a major roost and get to see tens thousands on their commute, dependent on the seasons and Daylight Savings Time.

      At the Theatre in the Park, in Stanley Park, the cottonwoods and alders behind the open air theater host a nesting colony of Great Grey Herons, and often Shakespeare has to compete with their evening calls.

      I am good with birbs, talk to crow and ravens, I just don’t like that they are all spy drones for the Derp State and even hummingbirds have been exterminated and replaced.

    36. 36.

      different-church-lady

      @Martin:

      There’s suddenly a lot of work being done on the right to make 15 the cultural age of consent.

      Christ, that has nothing to do with Trump in particular.

    37. 37.

      Pete Downunder

      Down here we have the medium sized pied butcher bird and each has a distinctive 3 note call that they repeat, over and over and over at 4 am. It’s kind of cute for a minute or two then you want to commit ornithicide if there is such a word.

