So unfortunately last night I started to get caught up with the news and saw the emails that seemed to imply that Donald Trump gave Bill Clinton a blowjob, which is not information I needed but here we are. I doubt it is true and I’ve seen some stuff that would suggest it is not Bill Clinton they are talking about, but I don’t care:

it's too late for this backpedaling if Trumpers are allowed to believe autism causes vaccines and the election was stolen in 2020 then I get to believe the pee tape is real and that Trump gave Bill Clinton sloppy toppy

Also, JD Vance takes personal liberties with couches.

Wanna see my shocked face that we have reached the “technically it’s ephebophilia” portion of the debate:

Kelly made the bizarre assertion after claiming she has a source who does not believe Epstein was a pedophile at all, apparently. However, Kelly’s definition of pedophilia appears to deviate from what most Americans understand the word to mean. “I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything,” Kelly said Monday. “And this person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile.” She continued, “This is this person’s view, who was there for a lot of this, but that he was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.” The age of consent in Florida, where many of Epstein’s victims say they were raped, is 18.

I suppose this will explain some of Trump’s libertarian support.

I have mentioned before that Joelle is a bird racist and calls pigeons flying rats, which upsets me deeply because I really like them and feel that they have been unjustly screwed over by human beings. I know I have ranted about this a million times but this piece sums it up nicely:

We have waged war against pigeons, an essentially harmless enemy that has earned a level of scorn puzzlingly disproportionate to their crimes. We have uneasy, sometimes combative, relationships with other pests and nuisance animals—some of which are more destructive and dangerous—but the pigeon is absolutely despised. “The full scope of our disdain and distrust for the birds is impossible to quantify,” writes journalist Jon Mooallem. “It’s hard even to explain.” Jerolmack’s research on the sociology of cities and human-animal interactions, set in motion by that pigeon poop out of the blue, has led him to a potential explanation, one that has more to do with us than with the birds. More than making a racket or pooping on park benches and people, Jerolmack says, the problem with pigeons is the way we think about them, and their greatest sin is simply being out of place in our minds. Not long after he was crapped on, Jerolmack combed through 155 years’ worth of New York Times articles, tracking the conversation the city was having with itself about pigeons and trying to figure out how and why birds got labeled as pests. He found that while pigeons have been our neighbors in cities for thousands of years, they were problematized only recently, going from innocent bird, to mundane nuisance, to public enemy in just a few decades.

We used them as food and highly coveted pets forever then just all of a sudden decided they suck and now they are left partially domesticated to the point they are shit at making nests and in many cases wholly dependent on us. And they make absolutely stellar pets. Stop stealing birds from tropical places and get a pigeon who literally wants to be your friend.

All of this is a long way of saying that I am going to make Joelle a pigeon lover and am eyeballing a way to build a nice bird house for them on our back fence. We also have a mockingbird that frequents a power line near by, and I am excited about that. You know me, firm believer in build it and they will come, and we’re gonna do it again here. So I am super interested in making new friends.

I hope you all are well, and to remember that when you talk to someone online, you are not talking to an inanimate object, but a person with feelings and different experiences from yours, so behave accordingly. There is no reason to be shitty to someone here in the comments when Donald Trump still breathes.