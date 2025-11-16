(Image by NEIVANMADE)

At 3:oo AM local time/8 PM EST, air raid alerts are up as Russian drones are moving from east to west across eastern and central Ukraine. There are also glide bomb alerts, a fast moving target tracking across Kharkiv Oblast, and an alert for a missile launch from Kursk Oblast, Russia.

At the Ukraine–Iceland football game, fans unveiled a banner showing a Ukrainian soldier against the backdrop of a burning Kremlin ❤️‍🔥 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 1:19 PM

Here’s the Russian butcher’s bill from last night:

Russia launched over 170 drones at Ukraine overnight, at least half being Shaheds, bringing this week’s total to roughly 1,000 strike drones, nearly 980 guided bombs and 36 missiles, President Zelenskyy said. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 4:44 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Not a Single Day Is Wasted for Our State; Today, We Have Already Prepared an Agreement with Greece on Gas for Ukraine – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Not a single day is wasted for our state. Today, we have already prepared an agreement with Greece on gas for Ukraine, which will be another gas supply route to secure imports for the winter as much as possible. We already have agreements in place for financing gas imports – and we will cover nearly 2 billion euros needed for gas imports to compensate for the losses in Ukrainian production caused by Russian strikes. The Government of Ukraine has allocated funds to finance imports; our European partners are helping, European banks – under guarantees from the European Commission – are helping, Ukrainian banks are helping as well, Norway is helping, and active work with American partners continues – full financing will be secured. We are creating broad opportunities for winter supplies. In particular through our Polish partners, and we are working actively with Azerbaijan – and we very much count on long-term contracts. We have discussed this with the President recently. A historic agreement has also been prepared with France – there will be a significant strengthening of our combat aviation, air defense, and other defense capabilities. According to the visit schedule, this will take place on Monday. The substance of the visit is good. This is what truly helps Ukraine defend itself and achieve our goals and tasks. Tuesday – we have been preparing for a long time and now we can say that the visit to Spain will be productive. Another strong country that has joined the partners in the initiatives that really help us. Our top priorities today are air defense, systems and missiles for air defense. And after every Russian strike, we ensure the reconstitution of our forces. This is not easy, but we are doing it. Also – our resilience, our preparation for winter. And of course, certainly, the front line. And of course, certainly, diplomacy. We are working to ensure another start to negotiations, so that after all there is a prospect to end this war. We are also counting on the resumption of POW exchanges – many meetings, negotiations, and calls are currently taking place to ensure this. Thank you to everyone who helps us! Thank you to everyone who stands with us, with Ukraine, with the people of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also held a joint press conference after their meeting today. Here is the transcript of President Zelenskyy’s statement to begin that press conference.

Statement by the President of Ukraine at a Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister of Greece Thank you very much! Thank you, dear Kyriakos! Thank you so much for those words of support, for such warm words. Mr. Prime Minister, Distinguished attendees, dear journalists, Dear people of Greece, First and foremost, I would like to express profound gratitude on behalf of all our people for Greece’s principled and tangible support for our defense in this war – for supporting our people, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Ukraine’s independence. From the very first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion – and for more than three years of this war already – Greece has been helping us, working together with Europe and with other partners so that we can reach the conditions under which peace becomes possible. And we truly value your support, your commitment. Today we have an extremely important agreement – an agreement on gas supplies to Ukraine. Almost every night now, the Russians strike our infrastructure, mostly our energy infrastructure. Most power plants in Ukraine, our gas production facilities, our thermal power plants have become targets for missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones. Iranian drones, North Korean missiles – a lot is being launched against Ukraine. Each time the Russians destroy something, we restore it, but it truly requires time, tremendous effort, and equipment. As for gas, this requires importing gas to compensate for the destruction of our own production by the Russians. Our agreements with Greece today are an important part of the large energy package we have prepared for this winter to ensure gas supplies to Ukraine. I want to thank you once again, my dear friend. I thank your team and the companies for making this possible. Dear Mr. Prime Minister, I thank you personally and all those who are helping to make such agreements possible and to ensure we can implement them. Gas supplies will begin already in January. And it is important that our first agreements will be carried out in the first quarter. And in addition to the agreement on the prompt supply of gas, there are also long-term agreements. We discussed this today with the Prime Minister. Heads of our energy companies discussed it and reached agreements. And here, as Prime Minister Mitsotakis has already said, we have our bilateral agreements that have been achieved. I also extend my deep gratitude to the American companies, the Department of Energy, and President of the United States Donald Trump for ensuring that we will be able not only to receive natural gas from Greece, but also – through Greece, because Greece truly has such a global infrastructure – to receive energy supplies from the United States. We are grateful to the people of the United States and to the President once again. As for our front, I informed the Prime Minister today about the situation on the battlefield, about the prospects and opportunities we currently have to intensify diplomacy and help bring this war closer to an end. The key is continued pressure on Russia, which started this war and is doing everything to prolong it. Only this year, there have already been dozens of opportunities for a ceasefire and for more meaningful steps to guarantee security, but all such peace proposals were spurned by Russia. This is precisely why it deserves further sanctions, and this is why it deserves further pressure. We will be very grateful to Greece for supporting the relevant decisions at the level of the European Union. And we deeply appreciate that Greece supports our humanitarian efforts – our attempts to bring home the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and these are thousands of children, as well as our civilians and our prisoners of war. This is an extremely painful issue. Some of the captives have been held by Russia on temporarily occupied territory and in Russia itself since 2014, when the aggression against us began – and we are doing everything to bring all our people home: all our adults, all our children. We will be grateful to Greece for its help in this effort. We are ready to provide all the lists. Separately, I want to thank Greece for supporting Ukraine’s European integration – which is, by the way, part of the important security guarantees for all of Europe, above all its geopolitical and economic security. The time of this war and all the existing challenges – energy challenges, logistical challenges, the need to develop Europe’s industry and protect Europe from any invasions – all of this requires extensive daily cooperation. And of course, it is right to cooperate at the level of the European Union. We also look forward to Greece and Greek companies taking part in our post-war reconstruction. And today we presented to Greece our capabilities in modern defense production. Defending itself in this war, Ukraine has developed many truly effective types of weapons. We invite our partners to cooperate – to establish joint production and carry out joint efforts for stronger European arsenals. We hope for results. Glory to Ukraine!

Here’s the video:

Georgia:

Amnesty International requested to be a third party in the case of Georgia’s Russian law (Foreign Agents law) at the ECHR and submitted a written position. GYLA reports. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 5:01 AM

Finland:

Finnish President Stubb to AP: “We need to give Ukraine the capacity to hit the military or defense industry of Russia. I think that’s the key.” Yes. Russian drone production in Alabuga and similar facilities must be destroyed. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 10:37 AM

Poland:

A railway was likely blown up in Poland today, resulting in a 1 meter hole in a track. A photo of what is most likely a detonator wire that led to the explosive charge is also published. defence24.pl/polityka-obr… [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 4:20 PM

Back to Ukraine.

🚀The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published a video of the launch of “Bars” missiles for the first time. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 5:19 AM

Senior Ukrainians are accused of taking kickbacks from projects to defend energy plants in wartime, prompting a wave of public anger. on.ft.com/4oI5BtR [image or embed] — Financial Times (@financialtimes.com) November 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM

From The Financial Times:

Law enforcement searches inside opulent Kyiv apartments, one with a golden toilet. Pictures of duffel bags filled with cash. Audio recordings of officials discussing money laundering strategies. These are among the details that have shocked Ukrainians over the past week as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration was engulfed in the biggest corruption scandal since he took office, destabilising Kyiv’s leadership at a critical moment in the war. Zelenskyy and his closest aides had tried this summer to neuter independent anti-corruption agencies as they were finalising a sprawling probe targeting the president’s inner circle. But the Ukrainian president and his allies were forced to abandon the attempt after mass protests and outrage from the country’s western partners. Undeterred, investigators this week released a trove of detailed evidence, including damning claims that senior figures were taking kickbacks on construction projects to protect power stations from Russian missile attacks, at a time when Ukrainians are living with daily rolling blackouts. The revelations prompted a wave of public anger — “how the president’s friends robbed the country in wartime” read a typical headline on the news website Ukrainska Pravda — and forced a change of tack. Zelenskyy finally turned on the suspects in an attempt to protect his presidency. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian president demanded the resignations of justice minister German Galushchenko and energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, both of whom were subsequently removed from the national security council. He also imposed sanctions on Timur Mindich, a friend and former business partner charged in the case. Investigators said Mindich was the “co-organiser” of the alleged scheme, and that some $100mn of illicit funds passed through his office. “He controlled the work of the so-called ‘laundry room’, where criminally-obtained funds were laundered,” Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (Nabu) said. Mindich could not immediately be reached for comment. Despite the swerve in Zelenskyy’s approach, his response has been criticised as hesitant, while politicians are braced for further revelations that could further harm close allies of the man leading Ukraine through its brutal conflict with Russia. Serhiy Fursa, a Ukrainian investment banker and political commentator, wrote on Wednesday: “We cannot afford for the Ukrainian president, for the Ukrainian government, to lose its remnants of legitimacy during the war. “Otherwise, we risk losing the state in the same way as during the first world war, when desertion at the front came on top of mass despair and political discord.” Nabu said earlier this week it had carried out more than 70 searches and arrested five people in a “large-scale operation” with the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (Sapo) to expose graft in the energy sector. Investigators said officials and business figures had conspired to force suppliers to Energoatom, the country’s nuclear power company, to pay kickbacks worth 10 to 15 per cent of each contract’s value. The outcome of the 15-month investigation, which Nabu said gathered more than 1,000 hours of wiretap evidence, sparked fury in Ukraine. Nabu said some kickbacks were taken from contractors hired to build structures to protect substations from Russian drone and missile attacks. “Now Zelenskyy is keeping his distance [from] the people implicated in the case, and he is especially trying to avoid being associated with Mindich,” said Volodymyr Fesenko, a political scientist based in Kyiv. Mindich, who co-owns the Kvartal 95 entertainment company of which Zelenskyy was a co-founder, was tipped off in advance and fled Ukraine hours before the investigation, according to Nabu chief detective Oleksandr Abakumov. Another close Zelenskyy friend and ally, former deputy prime minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, was accused by Nabu of receiving cash to the tune of $1.2mn in dollars and €100,000 of euros. He has been charged with illegal enrichment, but denies wrongdoing, as does Galuschenko. Hrynchuk, the energy minister, has not been directly implicated in the case. Zelenskyy’s handling of the scandal has “been very slow, and very weak”, said Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, a Kyiv-based watchdog. Zelenskyy first commented on the new claims against his associates on Monday evening, voicing support for the investigation without committing to any actions. His demand that the two ministers resign came on Tuesday, several hours after Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced Galushchenko’s suspension, a decision immediately blasted by civil society figures as inadequate. “A temporary suspension, not even dismissal . . . would this be the reaction of a president who genuinely knew nothing?” said Vitaliy Shabunin, a prominent anti-corruption activist, immediately after the suspension. The Ukrainian president then moved to dismiss the two ministers and imposed sanctions on Mindich and another businessman accused in the case.

More at the link.

And from The Guardian:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a plan to clean up Ukraine’s energy sector after an $100m (£76bn) kickback scheme was alleged by anti-corruption investigators, in the worst scandal of his presidency. Over the weekend, the Ukrainian president announced an overhaul of key state energy companies including a complete change of management at Energoatom, the nuclear power operator at the centre of the alleged criminal scheme. Government officials, Zelenskyy said, were instructed “to maintain constant and meaningful communication with law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies. Any scheme uncovered in these companies must receive a swift and just response.” In further announcements on Sunday, he said he had instructed the government to submit an “urgent law” to Ukraine’s parliament to bring changes to the composition of a key energy regulator, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission. He also promised to appoint new leaders at the top of other energy bodies. Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau announced last Monday that it was investigating a criminal gang behind a scheme whereby Energoatom’s counterparties were forced to pay kickbacks of 10-15% in order to avoid having payments blocked or losing their supplier status. Ukrainian media subsequently reported that one of the senior figures involved was Timur Mindich, a businessman and co-owner of a media production company founded by Zelenskyy before he became president. The reform promises came shortly before Zelenskyy arrived in Athens on Sunday to mark the signing of a deal that would enable Ukraine to import US-supplied liquefied natural gas through the winter. The Ukrainian government is urgently seeking alternatives to compensate for losses caused by relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The scandal comes at a difficult moment, as Kyiv faces a looming budget shortfall, while the EU is deadlocked over a €140bn (£124bn) loan for Ukraine based on Russia’s frozen assets. The Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán, who is blocking progress in Ukraine’s EU accession talks, has seized on the anti-corruption investigation, claiming it showed “a wartime mafia network” with “countless ties” to Zelenskyy. The corruption allegations have caused outrage across Ukraine and have turned into the worst scandal of Zelenskyy’s presidency. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (Nabu) has released damning audio recordings featuring members of his inner circle. They include the president’s friend and former business partner Mindich, who fled his Kyiv apartment last Monday hours before investigators came to arrest him. Mindich – who co-founded Zelenskyy’s media production company, Kvartal 95 – escaped to Poland in a taxi. He is believed to be hiding in Israel. Zelenskyy’s reforms announced on Sunday followed his sacking last week of his justice and energy ministers. Both are implicated in the affair, in which a group of government officials are accused of taking kickbacks from contracts with Energoatom. The former ministers deny wrongdoing. Most commentators believe the illicit scheme was not a one-off, and suggest the scandal may spread to other ministries. Ukrainian media have reported that Mindich was allegedly involved in a bid to supply body armour to the defence ministry, via an Israeli firm and shell companies. Rustem Umerov, the secretary to the National Security and Defence Council, confirmed he met Mindich while defence minister. But Umerov, who denies any improper influence, said a contract was terminated and stressed no items were ever delivered. “It’s a huge blow, but the worst part of it is that I’m not sure that we are at the end of it. It might still be unfolding,” one pro-government deputy told the Kyiv Independent newspaper over the weekend. Nabu officials acknowledge Ukraine has a corruption problem, nearly four years after Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion. But they pointed out the scandal had come to light – something that would be unlikely in neighbouring Russia orHungary, they added. “The story isn’t about corruption. It’s about Ukraine’s struggle and fight against corruption,” Oleksandr Abakumov, the head of Nabu’s investigating team, said.

More at the link.

Kharkiv:

Mayor of Kharkiv reports Russian strike on children’s playground‼️ Several windows in nearby buildings were shattered. Fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 7:10 AM

Kherson:

While the rest of Europe prepares for Christmas with bright lights and decorations, Kherson is hanging anti-drone nets over its streets, trying to shield civilians from russia’s “human safari.” [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 10:33 AM

In Kherson region, Russian shelling killed 3 people and injured 9. Among the victims: an 88‑year‑old woman from Kherson, a 37‑year‑old man in Mykilske, and a 75‑year‑old resident of the Korabel district, where two more people were wounded. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 8:27 AM

In Kherson itself, two men were injured when explosives were dropped from a drone. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 8:27 AM

Kostiantynivka:

Kostiantynivka today. At the start of 2022, its population was over 78k people. Now, the town is slowly dying with fewer than 5k people remain. Russia destroys it. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 1:35 PM

Ukrainian drone operators from the 28th Mechanized Brigade’s unmanned battalion repel Russian motorcycle assaults on Kostiantynivka, engaging targets even in fog despite reduced visibility. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 12:01 PM

Kyiv:

Kyiv. A nine‑story apartment building lies in ruins after a massive combined Russian strike in the night of November 14. Dozens of people were left without a roof over their heads. Some without those they loved. Beneath this rubble, lives ended, voices were silenced, entire families extinguished. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM

7 people died here.

The photo shows the aftermath of a single drone strike. Russia launches hundreds daily. 📸: Pavlo Petrov, Kyiv State Emergency Service. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM

Soledar:

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Blackouts in the city of Donetsk and large areas of the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast following reports of drone strike on electricity substation late on Nov. 16. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 7:55 PM

Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast:

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Ukrainian forces stopped a Russian breakthrough attempt with a landing force in Novopavlivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, eliminating 15 occupiers and capturing two, the 59th Yakov Handziuk Brigade reports. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 4:08 PM

Kupyansk:

Russian troops in Kupyansk received orders to wave flags where small groups are present to simulate control, Ukraine’s Joint Forces reports. Defenders thanked Russian commanders for helping highlight scattered infantry for Ukrainian drone operators. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 9:26 AM

Odesa Oblast:

Gas supplies from Greece to Ukraine will begin in January, President Zelenskyy said. Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the pipeline will run from Alexandroupolis to Odesa, making Greece an LNG hub for Central and Eastern Europe. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 8:36 AM

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

A possible drone strike hit the Tsinkum plant in Kursk region, which produces materials for Russia’s military sector despite operating formally as a civilian facility. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 3:58 PM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Oryol Oblast, Russia:

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Russia’s Novorossiysk port resumed oil loadings Sunday after a two-day halt from the Ukrainian strike, with two tankers now loading, Reuters reports citing industry sources. www.reuters.com/business/ene… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 9:36 AM

Samara Oblast, Russia:

Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed hitting the Novokuybyshevsk refinery in Samara region, which processes 8.8 million tons yearly and supplies jet fuel to Russian forces. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 4:48 AM

Footage shows the launch of Ukrainian Bars jet-powered drones, according to the General Staff. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 4:53 AM

