Monday (Again?!?) Morning Open Thread

65 years ago this week, six year old Ruby Bridges integrated William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans with help of U.S. marshals.

— Michael Li (???) (@mcpli.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 10:25 AM

===

Lmao

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 10:28 AM

As President Donald Trump keeps saying an economic boom is around the corner, there are signs that he has already exhausted voters’ patience as his campaign promises to fix inflation instantly have gone unfulfilled.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 15, 2025 at 11:30 AM


The Associated Press “Trump’s Republican Party insists there’s no affordability crisis and dismisses election losses”:

Almost two weeks after Republicans lost badly in elections in Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia, many GOP leaders insist there is no problem with the party’s policies, its message or President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Trump says Democrats and the media are misleading voters who are concerned about high costs and the economy. Republican officials aiming to avoid another defeat in next fall’s midterms are encouraging candidates to embrace the president fully and talk more about his accomplishments.

Those are the major takeaways from a series of private conversations, briefings and official talking points involving major Republican decision-makers across Washington, including inside the White House, after their party’s losses Nov. 4. Their assessment highlights the extent to which the fate of the Republican Party is tied to Trump, a term-limited president who insists the economy under his watch has never been stronger.

That’s even as an increasing number of voters report a different reality in their lives.

But with few exceptions, the Trump lieutenants who lead the GOP’s political strategy have no desire to challenge his wishes or beliefs.

“Republicans are entering next year more unified behind President Trump than ever before,” Republican National Committee spokesperson Kiersten Pels said. “The party is fully aligned behind his America First agenda and the results he’s delivering for the American people. President Trump’s policies are popular, he drives turnout, and standing with him is the strongest path to victory.”…

In a social media post Friday, Trump said of the GOP: “We are the Party of Affordability!”

He also has claimed the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner this year will be down 25%, but that number is off. Grocery prices are 2.7% higher than they were in 2024.

Economic worries were the dominant concern for voters in this month’s elections, according to the AP Voter Poll.

Republican strategist Doug Heye said Trump’s approach is not necessarily helpful for the Republican Party or its candidates, who already face a difficult political environment in 2026 when voters will decide the balance of power in Congress. Historically, the party occupying the White House has significant losses in nonpresidential elections…

President Donald Trump eased some of his “Liberation Day” tariffs Friday evening, all but conceding that his trade policy has increased Americans’ grocery expenses despite his administration’s claims to the contrary.
trib.al/VE5JAiZ

— The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) November 16, 2025 at 2:26 PM


Love the photo, New Republic. “Trump Quietly Backtracks on Disastrous Grocery Tariffs”:

In an executive order, the president exempted certain products, including coffee, beef, and bananas, from reciprocal tariffs that he announced in April. This comes as costs for such goods—and groceries in general—have spiked under his administration, thanks in no small part to his tariffs. And the move undermines his repeated assertions that his tariffs do not hit American consumers’ wallets.

Asked about the rollback on Air Force One Friday, Trump said the reversal was meant to “bring down some of the foods” whose prices have become “a little bit high” (an understatement) because “we don’t make them in this country.”

He did not elaborate on why, in light of this predictable outcome, he had issued the tariffs in the first place…

President Trump’s move to drop tariffs on groceries such as coffee, beef, bananas, and tomatoes — contradicting his claims that the levies weren’t raising prices — shows he is on the defensive over his signature policy initiative.

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 15, 2025 at 11:00 AM


The Washington Post twists the knife:

President Donald Trump’s bid Friday to soothe consumers by dropping tariffs on a wide array of groceries, including coffee, beef, bananas and tomatoes — contradicting his repeated claims that the levies were not affecting retail prices — shows he is on the defensive over his signature policy initiative…

The president on Friday issued an executive order rolling back import taxes on many foods, his most significant retreat on the emergency tariffs he imposed in April, which were billed at the time as loophole-free. In September, the White House had signaled that some products that are not generally produced in the United States could be spared tariffs once nations where they originate reached trade deals with the United States. But Friday’s exemptions apply to products from any nation, even those that have not agreed on trade terms.

“They know that they shouldn’t have imposed a lot of these tariffs and that they’re hurting affordability for consumers. Now they’re looking for a way to justify lowering them. And that’s fine. But did we really need to go through all this in the first place?” said Christopher Padilla, senior adviser to the Brunswick Group and a former trade official in the George W. Bush administration…

Was this message directed at Trump or Speaker Mike Johnson

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 6:32 PM

"you're a terrible reporter" just slipped in as a mid-sentence aside is such a chef's kiss

— politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 7:48 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Monday (Again?!?) Morning Open Thread

      There’s a song about betting your bottom dollar that the sun will come up tomorrow.

      Jeffro

      also, per that AP headline…grrr…

      under Biden, inflation was actually coming DOWN, thanks to the Biden Administration’s actions

      under trump, that progress stopped and went into reverse, thanks to the trump Administration’s actions

      inflation is not some huge mystery, and it’s not like both Administrations were equally stymied at solving it!

      Suzanne

      But did we really need to go through all this in the first place?

      Someone else is asking the same question as me! Like, muthaphuckas, we told you the stove was hot.

      p.a.

      The local Nextstar tv station in Providence is framing inflation as a crisis, multiple cost-of-living reports.👍🏻  The worm has turned.

      I won’t watch the local Sinclair station.

      As asides, I was still a Y member when Sinclair bought the station.  An engineer there was a Y member.  “We hate those assholes.”

      When I still watched, right after the purchase (I had no idea what- if any- politics they represented) they had a “guest editorial” by Seb Gorka.   I did know about him.🤢  That’s when I asked the engineer about the management.

      no body no name

      I’m going to drop dead MTG is the voice of reason and went on TV and said she was sorry and humble about her prior shit stirring.

      Dave

      @no body no name: Eh what this shows I she’s smarter than the average GOP House idiot with ten times the spine.

      Feral as all get out and about as trustworthy as weasel on meth but not actually stupid.

      More accurately I think it’s a mix of not being totally dumb and having a sufficient ego that pulling a Mike Johnson level of debasement just isn’t a possibility for her combined with what I think is outrage at realizing that yep she’s a woman and that means she will never really be in the club.

      Happy to have her at odds with Trump and fellow followers but that s as far as it goes.

      Betty Cracker

      @p.a.: She almost does in the clip below! We’ll see how she conducts herself going forward. I’m not optimistic because she’s shown us who she is too many times. If she’s serious, she should publicly apologize to David Hogg and the other Parkland survivors for stalking and harassing them.

      BASH: We have seen these attacks from the president at other people. It's not new. And I haven't heard you speak out about it until it was directed at you.

      MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I think that's fair criticism. And I would like to say, humbly, I'm sorry for taking part in the toxic politics.

      [image or embed]

      — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 16, 2025 at 9:31 AM

      MagdaInBlack

      @Phylllis: From the article;

      “The secretary said after receiving data on SNAP recipients from 29 red states that “186,000 deceased men and women and children in this country are receiving a check.”

      “Can you imagine when we get our hands on the blue state data what we’re going to find?” she asked during a Thursday appearance on Newsmax’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

      ( you’re gonna find we’re paying for the red states)

      Kosh III

      @MagdaInBlack: Everyone on SNAP will have to reapply?

      SNAP recipients must re-certify periodically–it he meant that process then no worries. But I doubt it.

      I am soooo glad I retired from Human Services, I imagine the employees are even more overworked and frustrated than before.

      Deputinize America

      Wonder what the GoFundMe take would be for any reporter who would nut up and retort “and you’re a terrible president, you fucking lying piece of shit.”

      I’d spot a C note.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      MTG’s meds either wore off or she’s on some new ones.

      Or maybe she fell and hit her head.

      I mean there’s gotta be an explanation for all of this!

      Phylllis

      @Kosh III: I did Medicaid, and we reviewed those cases annually. I seem to recall SNAP recipients had to provide proof of income at least semi-annually–I think the notices went out automatically from the client management system.

