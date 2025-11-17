65 years ago this week, six year old Ruby Bridges integrated William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans with help of U.S. marshals. [image or embed] — Michael Li (???) (@mcpli.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 10:25 AM

As President Donald Trump keeps saying an economic boom is around the corner, there are signs that he has already exhausted voters' patience as his campaign promises to fix inflation instantly have gone unfulfilled.



The Associated Press — “Trump’s Republican Party insists there’s no affordability crisis and dismisses election losses”:

Almost two weeks after Republicans lost badly in elections in Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia, many GOP leaders insist there is no problem with the party’s policies, its message or President Donald Trump’s leadership. Trump says Democrats and the media are misleading voters who are concerned about high costs and the economy. Republican officials aiming to avoid another defeat in next fall’s midterms are encouraging candidates to embrace the president fully and talk more about his accomplishments. Those are the major takeaways from a series of private conversations, briefings and official talking points involving major Republican decision-makers across Washington, including inside the White House, after their party’s losses Nov. 4. Their assessment highlights the extent to which the fate of the Republican Party is tied to Trump, a term-limited president who insists the economy under his watch has never been stronger. That’s even as an increasing number of voters report a different reality in their lives. But with few exceptions, the Trump lieutenants who lead the GOP’s political strategy have no desire to challenge his wishes or beliefs.

“Republicans are entering next year more unified behind President Trump than ever before,” Republican National Committee spokesperson Kiersten Pels said. “The party is fully aligned behind his America First agenda and the results he’s delivering for the American people. President Trump’s policies are popular, he drives turnout, and standing with him is the strongest path to victory.”… In a social media post Friday, Trump said of the GOP: “We are the Party of Affordability!” He also has claimed the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner this year will be down 25%, but that number is off. Grocery prices are 2.7% higher than they were in 2024. Economic worries were the dominant concern for voters in this month’s elections, according to the AP Voter Poll. Republican strategist Doug Heye said Trump’s approach is not necessarily helpful for the Republican Party or its candidates, who already face a difficult political environment in 2026 when voters will decide the balance of power in Congress. Historically, the party occupying the White House has significant losses in nonpresidential elections…

President Donald Trump eased some of his “Liberation Day” tariffs Friday evening, all but conceding that his trade policy has increased Americans’ grocery expenses despite his administration’s claims to the contrary.

trib.al/VE5JAiZ



Love the photo, New Republic. “Trump Quietly Backtracks on Disastrous Grocery Tariffs”:

President Trump's move to drop tariffs on groceries such as coffee, beef, bananas, and tomatoes — contradicting his claims that the levies weren't raising prices — shows he is on the defensive over his signature policy initiative.



The Washington Post twists the knife: