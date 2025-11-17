Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

The next morning we packed up and meandered to our next destination; my siter-in-law had booked us into one of the Escalante Yurts. Glamping is OK with me these days, I have discovered. On the way we stopped at the Edge of the Cedars Museum in Blanding, which Elizabeth had visited previously but I had not. If you are ever in the area, I’d recommend it highly. They have the largest collection of Ancestral Puebloan pottery in the world, and a sash made from the feathers of Scarlet Macaws. Click here for a virtual look at the latter. As a state park entity, they do not have to abide by the federal repatriation guidelines in NAGPRA. I suspect that is an ongoing dialogue, or at least was ongoing until the pedophile-in-chief was elected. Regardless, it is worth a visit. Then we headed west on one of tbe great Blue Highways, Utah State Route 95, which crosses the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Along the way we hit a humongous traffic jam, with cars and trucks and about 50 leather-clad German motorcyclists riding fancy BMW bikes, all waiting to get across the White Canyon Bridge. Incidentally, that is one of the bridges that Hayduke and his companions tried to blow up in The Monkey Wrench Gang. A vehicle (it looked like a rented Jeep when we finally saw it as we crossed the bridge) had gone off the bridge and rescue/recovery operations were underway. We waited for about an hour, and finally the rescue helicopter took off and traffic began to move again. I have searched many times for some news article about this incident and found nothing… Click here for larger image.