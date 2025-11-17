Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Albatrossity – Moab to Escalante – On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang

Time is flying!  Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which seems impossible!

Talk about crazy, there are no birds in Albatrossity’s post this week.  Not crazy bad, just crazy!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Moab to Escalante - On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang 10

Albatrossity

More from an overcast day at Arches National Park, and then we head to Escalante on one of the most scenic blue highways in the entire country.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Moab to Escalante - On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang 9
Arches National ParkOctober 10, 2025

I normally do not take pictures of humans, for a number of reasons (plenty of other people are producing plenty of those pictures, and as a child of a professional photographer, I grew weary of being in the picture, etc.). In fact, my sister-in-law accuses me of NEVER taking pictures of people, so I snapped this one of her, my brother, and Elizabeth on the Park Avenue Trail. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Moab to Escalante - On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang 8
Arches National ParkOctober 10, 2025

Balanced Rock is one of the most visited (and photographed) sights in the park, and it was quite eerie in the mist that morning. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Moab to Escalante - On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang 7
Arches National ParkOctober 10, 2025

The most obvious flowering plant here (and elsewhere on the trip as well) was Rabbitbrush (Ericameria nauseosa). The specific epithet nauseosa apparently refers to the smell of the crushed leaves. I didn’t find the smell to be particularly obnoxious, and apparently some folks think it smells like pineapple! Just like pineapple on pizza, there seem to be widely differing opinions about this. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Moab to Escalante - On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang 5
Arches National ParkOctober 10, 2025

Not too far from Balanced Rock is another site that is quite popular, since wandering about and clambering up the rocks is not just allowed, but encouraged. This is called the Garden of Eden, and a formation named “Adam and Eve” is in the vicinity as well. When we were there we saw lots of families with lots of kids, and they all seemed to be having a great time, despite the cool wet weather. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Moab to Escalante - On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang 6
Arches National ParkOctober 10, 2025

I’ve always been fascinated by the tortured shapes and textures of cedar and pine trees in these harsh environments, so I took quite a few pictures of this Utah Juniper (Juniperus osteosperma) near the Garden of Eden. These things get pretty gnarly as they get older, and the oldest one, from the Crawford Mountains near the UT/WY border is nearly 2000 years old! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Moab to Escalante - On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang 4
Arches National ParkOctober 10, 2025

Here’s a closer look at the cedar in the previous image. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Moab to Escalante - On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang 3
Arches National ParkOctober 10, 2025

The more commonly photographed arches here, like the Delicate Arch that appears on the Utah vehicle license plates, were not particularly photogenic in the rain, and also a bit too much of a hike and scramble for me and my compromised lungs. So I was content to enjoy them from afar, including this one, the famous Double Arch. As you can see, there were plenty of people exploring the arches that day, so this picture has people in it too! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Moab to Escalante - On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang 2
Arches National ParkOctober 10, 2025

Near Double Arch is the whimsically-named Parade of Elephants, complete with a gnarly old cedar in the foreground. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Moab to Escalante - On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang
Glen Canyon National Recreation AreaOctober 11, 2025

The next morning we packed up and meandered to our next destination; my siter-in-law had booked us into one of the Escalante Yurts. Glamping is OK with me these days, I have discovered. On the way we stopped at the Edge of the Cedars Museum in Blanding, which Elizabeth had visited previously but I had not. If you are ever in the area, I’d recommend it highly. They have the largest collection of Ancestral Puebloan pottery in the world, and a sash made from the feathers of Scarlet Macaws. Click here for a virtual look at the latter. As a state park entity, they do not have to abide by the federal repatriation guidelines in NAGPRA. I suspect that is an ongoing dialogue, or at least was ongoing until the pedophile-in-chief was elected. Regardless, it is worth a visit. Then we headed west on one of tbe great Blue Highways, Utah State Route 95, which crosses the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Along the way we hit a humongous traffic jam, with cars and trucks and about 50 leather-clad German motorcyclists riding fancy BMW bikes, all waiting to get across the White Canyon Bridge. Incidentally, that is one of the bridges that Hayduke and his companions tried to blow up in The Monkey Wrench Gang. A vehicle (it looked like a rented Jeep when we finally saw it as we crossed the bridge) had gone off the bridge and rescue/recovery operations were underway. We waited for about an hour, and finally the rescue helicopter took off and traffic began to move again. I have searched many times for some news article about this incident and found nothing… Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Moab to Escalante - On the Trail of the Monkey Wrench Gang 1
Glen Canyon National Recreation AreaOctober 11, 2025

Since this is the only time I have ever submitted a post to On The Road that did not have any bird pictures, here is the whirlybird, going up and down the canyon for a while, but apparently finding nothing. Click here for larger image.

