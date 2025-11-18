(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Air raid alerts are up for almost all of Ukraine at 3:40 AM local time/8:40 AM EST. Among the current warnings issued in the past half hour are:

Drone groups from Kherson region are moving past Mykolaiv region towards Kirovohrad region. Drones in the southern part of Kirovohrad region are heading west. Drones from Odesa region are on course for Vinnytsia region. Drone groups in the south of Kyiv region are heading towards Vinnytsia region. Drones in the south and east of Kharkiv region are moving west. Several groups of drones from Chernihiv region are heading towards Kyiv region. Drones from Kyiv region are on course for Zhytomyr region. Drones in the Sarny district of Rivne region are heading west. Drones in the northern part of Ivano-Frankivsk region are moving towards Lviv region. Activity has been noted from 6 Tu-95MS aircraft from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia). Please monitor further messages and do not ignore air raid alerts.

The cost:

17-year-old Karina Bakhur, who died in Berestyn, was a Master of Sport, a champion of Ukraine and Europe in kickboxing and Cossack combat. On Nov 19, she was meant to travel to Austria to compete in the World Cup, and on Dec 5, she would have celebrated her 18th birthday. Russia murdered her. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 7:16 AM

Civilians and civilian targets were hit hard in Kharkiv around 1 AM local time.

President Zelenskyy was in Spain today. He did not do a daily address, but did deliver a statement at the start of his joint presser with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Statement by the President of Ukraine During the Joint Press Briefing With the Prime Minister of Spain Distinguished Prime Minister, dear Pedro! Esteemed attendees! Ladies and gentlemen! Our teams! Esteemed journalists! Dear people of Spain! First of all, I want to thank you for your support – support for Ukraine, unconditional support. Most importantly, support for our people and our independence since the very beginning of the full-scale war. And this is principled support. Spain helps our defense. And I am especially grateful for the decision you, Pedro, made regarding the Hawks and for the weapons that have helped us defend against Russian assaults. These were critical decisions. You know, as time passes, people forget how difficult it was to get through the winter during blackouts. And in such moments, dark and very challenging moments, you always remember friends who gave you light – simply because they are such bright people. And you are among them, as is your country and the people of Spain. We are deeply grateful for that. Today, we focused closely on our defense cooperation. And in the face of ongoing Russian attacks, Ukraine truly values Spain’s readiness to continue providing assistance. Thank you. Spain consistently implements our bilateral security agreement, which the Prime Minister already mentioned today. And this ensures confidence in annual support. EUR 1 billion each year – it’s a strong support. We are grateful for Spain’s willingness to make the contribution we have agreed on today, EUR 100 million to the PURL initiative – a program that allows us to purchase air defense missiles for our protection. We discussed various challenges. Undoubtedly, one of the most complex aspects is the challenges facing the energy sector following Russian strikes – and Spain has expressed readiness to help us. I thank you for this economic package of EUR 200 million, including support for energy. We have also reached an agreement that Spain will allocate more than EUR 200 million through the SAFE instrument for joint defense efforts with us. This has a real impact and is crucial for the future. It also sets a strong example for other European states. Today, we also communicated with Spanish defense companies. I want to thank them. We had a very productive discussion. Ukraine is preparing a project to supply, among other things, long-range detection radars, which could significantly strengthen our capabilities. We saw it today. This is a Spanish product, truly one-of-a-kind. And we will try to put all this into practice, try it in a real war. We are ready for joint production of precision-guided weapons. I am thankful for the new defense aid package, which includes air defense missiles. This is a major shortage for us during the winter, a major shortage. And here is a specific package – 40 missiles for the Iris-T air defense systems. The total package amounts to EUR 300 million, as Pedro already mentioned. This will make a real difference. Thank you. Together with our partners, we are ensuring protection for people, for our communities, and therefore for the entire European way of life. Russian aggression remains concentrated in Eastern Europe and must be stopped right there. This is possible, but only through unity. The Prime Minister and I discussed the situation on the battlefield and the situation in diplomacy. Spain supports the necessary pressure on Russia to end the war. This includes sanctions, our European efforts against the Russian tanker fleet, and our work regarding Russian assets, which must be fully used to defend against Russian aggression. And this matters to all of us in Europe, to prevent Russia from spreading war further across our continent, as well as in regions neighboring Europe – the Middle East and the countries of Africa. International relations require peace and stability, and that is only possible with guaranteed security – guaranteed absence of war. I thank the Prime Minister once again. I sincerely thank Spain for caring for our people who are here in Spain, whom you have hosted and supported. We are very grateful to you. Of course, there are still steps we need to take. We will continue to intensify our diplomatic efforts. It is important to feel, at the same time, the constant support behind us. Support from our partners, support of our unity, the strength of our shared understanding that the war must end – and must end with dignity. This is very important to us. Thank you once again, dear Pedro! Thank you to all Spanish people for standing with us. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Day 356 of #GeorgiaProtests was full of the American flags. The Georgians request 🇺🇸 support for freedom and democracy in Georgia, and sanctions against the pro-Chinese, pro-Iranian Russian regime that is the Georgian Dream. #MEGOBARI [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 5:32 PM

“We call on the U.S. Congress: Republicans and Democrats, and on President Donald Trump to support the people of Georgia in their fight for freedom” – Tbilisi protest participant Nino Zhvania read from the statement, addressing the US on behalf of the Georgian people. #GeorgiaProtests

Day 356 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:02 PM

Unfortunately, those pleas will fall on deaf ears and help is unlikely to come from the US at this time.

🗣️ At Mzia Amaglobeli’s appellate hearing, lawyer Maia Mtsariashvili highlighted her integrity and lack of influence, urging the court to decide if Georgia is truly a rule-of-law state. #FreeMzia

#RepressionsInGeorgia [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 18, 2025 at 5:56 AM

🗣️”Mzia is a prisoner of conscience and a prisoner of conscience cannot be guilty’, – At the end of her 5-hour speech, lawyer Maia Mtsariashvili concluded her closing statement. ⭕️Court takes a 30-minutes-long break to consider its ruling and will get back with a verdict. #FreeMzia [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 18, 2025 at 8:58 AM

🗣️”For us all in this courtroom today, dignity lies in protecting the Constitution of Georgia. Therefore, I call on everyone to fight before it is too late. Because we have an obligation to protect the Constitution. Fight to the end!, ” – Journalist Mzia Amaglobeli at the appellate hearing.

#FreeMzia [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 18, 2025 at 9:25 AM

After the Kutaisi Court of Appeals announced that it was upholding journalist Mzia Amaglobeli’s two-year prison sentence, the penitentiary convoy transported her back to Rustavi Prison. #FreeMzia

Video: Media Checker & Batumelebi

▶️ batumelebi.netgazeti.ge/articles-in-… [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 18, 2025 at 11:19 AM

⭕️On November 18, the Kutaisi Court of Appeals upheld the Batumi City Court’s verdict sentencing Mzia Amaglobeli to two years in prison. The decision will be appealed to the Supreme Court of #Georgia. #FreeMzia #RepressionInGeorgia

▶️ batumelebi.netgazeti.ge/articles-in-… [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 18, 2025 at 2:28 PM

Poland:

From The Kyiv Independent:

Russia has begun preparing for war with Poland as Moscow continues to escalate its cyberattacks and acts of sabotage on Polish soil, the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces Wieslaw Kukula said on Nov. 17. “(Russia) has begun the period of preparing for war. They are building an environment here intended to create conditions favourable for potential aggression on Polish territory,” Kukula told Polskie Radio, Poland’s public broadcast radio. Kukula’s comments came just hours before Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that a railway track between Warsaw and Lublin was blown up in an “unprecedented act of sabotage.” The railway serves as a means to connect Ukraine with vital Western aid shipments. While Poland has not formally named a suspect in the explosion, Warsaw has been raising alarm over the mounting cases of sabotage and espionage activities targeting Poland in recent years, with numerous incidents linked to Russian or Belarusian intelligence services. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybihasuggested the explosion could have been another Russian hybrid attack designed to “test responses.” “If anyone has been to war, they know that what we are experiencing today is not an actual war; it is, in fact, a pre‑war situation — or what we refer to as hybrid warfare,” Kukula said ahead of the explosions. Friction between NATO and Moscow has intensified since the allies rallied behind Kyiv after Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The comments echo warnings by Western officials about Moscow’s escalating hybrid operations across Europe, including drone incursions, sabotage, and cyberattacks. German intelligence head Martin Jaeger told German lawmakers on Oct. 13 that Russia is ready to test European borders and escalate the current tensions into an open confrontation at any moment, as Moscow continues to violate allied airspacewith drones and fighter jets. When asked to respond to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent remarks likening the current global situation to 1939, on the eve of World War II, and 1981, the height of the Cold War, Kukula said that the remarks serve as a “very good comparison, because in reality everything today depends on our attitude — on whether we manage to deter the opponent, or, conversely, encourage them to aggression.” “To be honest, we are always in a pre‑war period; even the Cold War was such a period. It is a matter of managing this pre‑war time, building an effective deterrence policy, largely based on our defensive capabilities but also on the attitude of citizens,” the Polish general added. In early September, Polish and allied forces shot down several Russian drones over Poland’s territory, marking the first such instance since the outbreak of Moscow’s full-scale invasion. The incursions prompted calls for strengthening allied defenses, while some NATO members urged downing Russian aircraft if necessary.

Two Ukrainian citizens working for Russia are suspected of blowing up a railway line in Poland over the weekend, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 18, 2025 at 8:53 AM

The Associated Press has the details:

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two Ukrainian citizens working for Russia are suspected of blowing up a railway line in Poland over the weekend, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday. Speaking to the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, Tusk said the two suspects had been collaborating with the Russian secret services for a long time. He said their identities were known but could not be revealed to the public because of ongoing investigations. The pair have already left Poland, exiting via the Terespol border crossing to Belarus, he said. Tusk has described the weekend explosion on a rail line linking Poland’s capital, Warsaw, to the border with Ukraine as an “unprecedented act of sabotage.” In a separate incident, which Polish officials also now confirm as sabotage, power lines over another segment of the same rail line further south were also damaged. When asked to comment on Polish statements saying that two Ukrainian nationals working for Russia had sabotaged a railway line, presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it would be “strange if Russia wasn’t blamed first.” “Russia is accused of all forms of hybrid and direct warfare taking place in Poland,” Peskov told Russian media Tuesday. “In this regard, Russophobia is, of course, in full bloom.” Western officials have accused Russia and its proxies of staging dozens of attacks and other incidents across Europe since the invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago, according to data collected by the AP. Moscow’s goal, Western officials say, is to undermine support for Ukraine, spark fear and divide European societies. A meeting of the governmental National Security Committee took place in Warsaw earlier Tuesday with the participation of military commanders, heads of the intelligence services and a representative of the president. Army patrols have been sent to check the safety of railways and other key infrastructure in the east of the country, the defense minister said.

Slovakia:

Slovakia erupted in protests against Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian policies. With slogans like “We’ve had enough of Fico,” “We want change”, and “Resign”, tens of thousands of Slovaks took to the streets across the country [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 5:59 AM

The EU:

🇪🇺🇺🇦 The EU has for the first time allowed financing of Ukrainian dual-use technologies through the Ukraine Facility program, – Militarnyi The EU will allocate over €140 million from the Ukraine Investment Framework for loans and grants for Ukrainian companies. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 2:18 PM

The US:

❗️US, Russia secretly developing new 28-point plan to end war in Ukraine, – Axios The 28-point plan falls into four general categories:

🟠Peace in Ukraine

🟠Security guarantees

🟠Security in Europe

🟠Future US relations with Russia and Ukraine [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 8:17 PM

Russian envoy Dmitriev expressed optimism about the deal’s chances of success and said Moscow feels that Russia’s position is truly being heard. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 8:17 PM

This would explain Putin’s attempt to entice Trump back into Russia’s fold by proposing a prisoner exchange.

Russia hopes a new prisoner exchange with the U.S. will show goodwill and create more trust between the countries, a source with knowledge of the issue said. Behind the scenes: The potential prisoner swap was one of the issues on the agenda during an Oct. 24-26 visit to the U.S. by Dmitriev, who runs Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and has also played a prominent role in diplomacy over Ukraine. “I met some U.S. officials and members of the Trump team on some issues that are humanitarian in nature, such as possible exchanges of prisoners that the U.S. side has been working on,” Dmitriev told Axios in a phone interview on Monday.

A source with knowledge said Dmitriev discussed the idea with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and other administration officials.

A U.S. official said the discussions were positive but no agreements had been reached. “The U.S. will welcome the release of any detained American,” the U.S. official said. State of play: Neither Dmitriev nor the U.S. official said which prisoners on either side could be involved in an exchange. Earlier this year, the U.S. side gave the Russians a list of nine Americans they wanted returned to the U.S., Reuters reported. Eight still appear to be in Russian custody: Stephen James Hubbard, 73, who was captured in Ukraine in 2022 and accused of serving as a mercenary. His family denies that and the U.S. State Department considers him “wrongfully detained.” David Barnes, who was sentenced to 21 years in prison in 2024 on charges of abusing his two sons while living in the U.S., allegations for which he was investigated but not charged in Texas and which were made during a custody dispute with his ex-wife.

who was sentenced to 21 years in prison in 2024 on charges of abusing his two sons while living in the U.S., allegations for which he was investigated but not charged in Texas and which were made during a custody dispute with his ex-wife. Robert Gilman, an ex-Marine who was convicted of assaulting a police officer in 2022 and has since faced additional charges.

an ex-Marine who was convicted of assaulting a police officer in 2022 and has since faced additional charges. Eugene Spector, who faces 15 years in prison on bribery and espionage charges.

who faces 15 years in prison on bribery and espionage charges. Michael Travis Leake and Robert Romanov Woodland, both of whom were convicted on drug charges.

and both of whom were convicted on drug charges. Daniel Joseph Schneider was convicted of kidnapping his own son, a Russian citizen, and trying to take him out of the country.

was convicted of kidnapping his own son, a Russian citizen, and trying to take him out of the country. Gordon Black, an American soldier who traveled to Russia while on leave from his base in South Korea to see his Russian girlfriend. He was convicted of stealing and making murder threats. Worth noting: That’s not necessarily a comprehensive list of Americans held in Russia, and Axios has not confirmed whether these or other individuals were specifically raised in the U.S.-Russia talks.

❌ The talks between Witkoff and Yermak scheduled for tomorrow in Turkey have been canceled, — The Economist’s Oliver Carroll. “Witkoff probably didn’t realize the scale of the scandal he was getting into by agreeing to this meeting…” — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 4:58 PM

Back to Ukraine.

Everyone I have spoken to in Ukraine’s top offices and parliament as well as civil society says knives are out for Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s polarizing chief of staff and architect of his system of power. Great time to re-read my FT Magazine cover story on him: on.ft.com/4macDWE [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) November 18, 2025 at 10:27 AM

Ukraine’s Armed Forces successfully used ATACMS tactical missiles to strike military targets on Russian territory, the General Staff reports. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 11:21 AM

Russia forcibly mobilized 46,327 Ukrainians from occupied territories, Coordination Staff reports. One in six Russian POWs in Ukraine are Ukrainian citizens, including 6 percent from Crimea, Deputy HUR Chief Usov said. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 10:44 AM

Overnight, Russians attacked rail facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. A depot was destroyed in Dnipro; several stations hit in Kharkiv region, injuring a worker. A massive Shahed strike also burned the “Suspilne.Dnipro” branch and the “Kontrabas” film studio. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 4:53 AM

Kharkiv:

Explosion in Kharkiv ‼️

Fuck! My chair just rocked under me. Car alerts went off outside too. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 4:56 PM

I’ve counted about 15 explosions so far in Kharkiv. Russian drone attack continues.

The sounds are terrifying. The buzz of the drones, the car alerts, dogs are going mad outside, the explosions. The building is shaking. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 5:13 PM

In Kharkiv, a residential high-rise has reportedly been hit. A fire has broken out at the site, the mayor said‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 5:17 PM

There is preliminary information about a strike near one of Kharkiv’s medical facilities. A doctor is reportedly wounded, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 5:24 PM

💔 Kharkiv now: cars are burning near residential buildings. “There is also preliminary information about a hit near one of the city’s medical institutions, there is information about a wounded doctor,” the mayor indicates. [image or embed] — The Ukrainian Review (@theukrainianreview.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 5:27 PM

One of Kharkiv’s Silpo stores after russian strike. There was absolutely nothing military about it. Hundreds of people were getting groceries there every day. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 6:24 PM

Berestyn, Kharkiv Oblast:

Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

🏹16th AK: Dvorichanske, Kupyansk district, our soldiers re using active defense tactics. The enemy is throwing more and more meat at this defense, not counting on huge losses. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 3:17 PM

Odesa Oblast:

A fiery dot in the sky—the last breath of the enemy Shahed, shot down somewhere above the horizon. Smoke rises upward, like the sky’s signature under an act of justice.

🇺🇦 Odesa. A moment between anxiety and relief. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 2:36 PM

Dnipro:

Photos from inside the Suspilne building in Dnipro after the russian attack. Last night, Russia struck the city with 35 Shahed attack drones. The Suspilne Dnipro branch and Ukrainian Radio Dnipro were damaged. These are journalists offices… [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 11:50 AM

Chernihiv Oblast:

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

A nighttime drone strike hit the Zuevska and Starobesheve thermal power plants in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region. The FP-2 guided strike drones were used. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 5:34 AM

About 500,000 people, roughly 65 percent of occupied Donetsk region residents, remain without power, occupation head Denis Pushilin said. Schools, boilers and water plants stopped working, disrupting heating and water after Ukrainian strikes on Zuivka and Starobesheve power stations. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 2:42 PM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Ukrainian operators from the Perun unit of the 42nd Mechanized Brigade are clearing and stopping occupiers after the November 14 assault on the Novopavlivka axis, hitting six shelters, three minibuses and four occupiers. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 2:38 PM

Russian occupied Crimea:

There are reports of a possible Russian Su-35 being hit over Crimea, currently unverified. Earlier local channels reported air defense activity in the area. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 11:16 AM

Currently it’s RUMINT, we’ll wait to see if it gets confirmed.

The Pokrovsk axis:

A Ukrainian Su-27 dropped GBU-62 bombs on a building housing a Russian assault group on the Pokrovsk axis after enemy forces blocked Ukrainian infantry access. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 10:59 AM

Zhytomyr Oblast:

Moscow and other parts of Russia:

Drones reported heading toward Moscow, with the mayor claiming two were shot down. Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports suspended flights. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 10:47 AM

Ryazan Oblast, Russia:

(Reuters) – Ryazan oil refinery, one of the largest in Russia, suspended crude processing after a Ukrainian drone attack on November 15. The plant is expected to remain idle until the end of the month. No (oil product) loadings are planned before December 1 [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 2:02 PM

Voronezh Oblast, Russia:

Air defence activities reported today in Voronezh, Russia. Russian sources claim that half a dozen ballistic missiles were launched targeting local military airfield. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 9:31 AM

One target in today’s Voronezh strike was reportedly the Pogonovo military training ground with troop concentrations, OSINT group CyberBoroshno reports. This site hosted the initial major troop buildup that led to the February 24, 2022 invasion, analysts report. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:06 PM

Krasnodar Oblast, Russia:

⚡️ The Ukrainian attack on the Sheskharis oil harbour at Novorossiysk damaged berths 1 and 1A, which handle large 140,000-deadweight-ton Suezmax tankers, – Reuters [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 3:41 PM

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

It’s getting cold in Ukraine 🥶 so we are building Hachiko shelters for homeless pets in frontline areas. Purina is sponsoring the first 30, along with 200 carriers we can give families for evacuations. If you want to help build more shelters, donate at hachikofoundation.org 🙏 [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) November 16, 2025 at 4:02 PM

Open thread!