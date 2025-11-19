Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

FSA and distributional consequences

FSA and distributional consequences

The GOP — just in time again — is trying to come up with a health policy.  Right now there are a lot of flavors of direct to consumer subsidies instead of intermediating through insurance companies.  There are a lot of flavors as Dr. Adrianna McIntyre identifies in this skeet:

 

We also need to know *which* subsidies are in play. As I understand it:

Paragon has proposed converting CSRs to HSA contributions

Cassidy has proposed converting ePTCs to HSA contributions

Trump has proposed (I think? this is least clear) converting *all* subsidies to HSA contributions.

— Adrianna McIntyre (@adrianna.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 10:50 AM


The two things that I’m pinging on is distribution  and incentives.

Lump sum distributions are great for pretty healthy folks.  Most years I am a light user of healthcare services with a one or two PCP appointments, an urgent care visit because of a bum ankle or a bad sinus infection that won’t clear on its own and zero to two generic antibiotic prescriptions at $5 a piece from Target or Walmart.  If I was to get a $1000 Health Savings Account distribution I’m golden in my normal years as my out of pocket spend would be net zero.  This year I’m a low to middle spender as I’m getting a mental health tune-up in therapy.  A $1,000 lump sum distribution would reduce my out of pocket spend in half.

There are people in my life who their good, low spend year is a $20,000 year and their high spend year is a $50,000 to $100,000 year.  A $1000 contribution does nothing for them. Their insurance limits their catastrophic cost exposure.

First dollar aid at the trade-off of lifting last dollar caps is great for 50% to 70% of the low using population.  It is hideous for the portion of the population that actually incurs substantial medical costs.

Secondly, incentives matter.  Right now, I have a deductible.  I am currently paying fully out of pocket for therapy.  I am happy to do so as it is helping me out. I am unlikely to hit my deductible cap in either 2025 or 2026 at the current utilization pattern.   But cutting the cost of therapy substantially by effectively reducing my deductible means I am likely to max out my deductible in 2026 which all of a sudden substantially reduces the cost of a few likely deferrable things to near zero.  I might consumer more fairly low value medical care as a function of timing.

Is that what we really want?

 

 

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      WereBear

      I can only imagine all the brains in this effort from your example, David, but it must be starker when there are facts all over but none of them make sense.

      It gives me the concept of a headache.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      jonas

      It’s the equivalent of block-granting Medicaid, another thing the right seems forever enamored with because their goal is to be skinflints and/or cruel to poor people, not actually craft a policy that helps people.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sure Lurkalot

      This morning (“M.D.” says what?):

      Cassidy: “If she goes and gets 2 types of shampoo & one is a dollar cheaper, she’ll get the cheaper one & the other lowers their price. Once you give her the power of making the decision, she’s gonna shop — that begins to save her money and squeezes waste out of the healthcare system.”

      Shop for that ambulance amidst a heart event…you’re gonna go for the cheaper ride!  Just like a WoMaN BuYiNg ShAmPoO!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      patrick II

      David,

      I have always appreciated your posts, although some are too complex for me. But I do have one common guideline: if it is the Republicans who propose it, it means more profit for insurance companies, and higher costs and more risk for me.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Annie

      David, you have mentioned this before, but it became very real to me this year — no one knows when they will suffer a major disaster and suddenly need a lot of health care.  On February 15, 2025, I was in fine health and planning major travel.  The routine annual mammogram found a tumor.  All of a sudden I was getting a lot of health care — a biopsy, lumpectomy, then radiation.  It was found very early, the surgery wasn’t bad (outpatient), no ill effects from the radiation—but if I’d estimated my health care needs on February 1 I would never have put enough dough into an HSA to cover it all.  And as for Senator Cassidy, he’s an idiot.  I went to the surgeon my PCP referred me to so I could get the tumor removed as soon as possible.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      StringOnAStick

      Even the existing annual system is insane; I did both knee replacements within 16 weeks of each other so I didn’t have to pay a new annual $5k deductible.  That effect is real.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      azlib

      If the Republicans really wanted to reduce wste and fraud, they would support a single payer system with everyone in the same pool. As Paul Krugman pointed out they either really do not understand how insurance works or cynically pretend they do not.

      I am having to shop for a new plan and I have noticed all the maximum out of pockets limts have all gone up across all the plans I have look at and the increase is far above the current inflation rate.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Emily B.

      Nope, we don’t want it. An HSA isn’t for everyone. I say this as someone with an HSA plan that currently works fine for me—someone in good health with enough income to fund the HSA every year and to cover expenses up to the spending limit if the HSA runs out. An HSA plan wouldn’t work for someone who needs more healthcare and has fewer resources.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      VFX Lurker

      @Chief Oshkosh: Are HSAs tied to employer or employment?

      HSAs are not tied to an employer or employment. It is tied to your enrollment in an HSA-compatible health insurance plan. However, without earned income for the year, contributions to an HSA can’t be deducted from income.

      Earnings in the HSA (ex: interest) can accrue tax-free for federal and all states save for California.

      Note that both the FSA and the HSA give more government assistance to people in higher tax brackets.

      I’ve used both. The employer-linked FSA offers more assistance to Californians if they can use up all funds before the deadline. The FSA also does not restrict one to an HDHP plan or require extra paperwork on a tax return.

      That said, I’ve had to pull a “Brewster’s Millions” twice on my FSA when leaving employers. I used up all the funds before the end of that last month with each employer. I would not have had to do that with an HSA.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Alice

      @Annie: When I was diagnosed with cancer, there was only one doctor within a three hour drive who performed the necessary surgery. And his office and the hospital could not/would not tell me how much would cost beforehand anyway. Shop around my ass.

      Good luck with your recovery!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jaybird

      Eliminating upper limits is basically turning medical insurance into dental insurance – i.e. not really insurance, just a pre-payment plan with a smidgen a risk transfer and no catastrophic cap.

       

      IMO, the catastrophic cap is what makes insurance insurance

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Shalimar

      Every time I see Republicans make some effort at coming up with a health plan, the end result always seems to be: sick people can’t afford care and die, making costs overall cheaper in future years.  Then they back off because those plans are suicide politically, so they propose nothing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mathguy

      I think the thing that pisses me off the most is the yahoos like Cassidy that propose all of these changes have government sponsored medical insurance and don’t pay a dime for it. The lack of empathy is maddening.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dnfree

      I am retired now, but when I was working both FSAs and HSAs seemed like an extra layer of complication that you had to keep track of, in addition to deductibles and costs and premiums and timing.  They also, as David indicates, seemed to work better for people with higher incomes.  Just like to get the benefits of a 401k) you have to make enough money to put some away.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Annie: Thank you for sharing your IRL story, it is so very important in fighting these ghouls who think the provision of health care should be market based.

      No other civilized nation has adopted America’s health care “system” because it is grossly inefficient, inequitable and with an abundance of for profit middle men, costs more.

      Best wishes for your good health.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      no body no name

      @dnfree:

      Yes that’s the trap with 401k, IRA, HSA, FSA you need to make enough you can spare to fund the silly thing.  If you do than their goes your chance of a savings account in most cases so if you lose your job, and eventually we all do, you are screwed and have to cash out a fund and vaporize what’s left in your FSA as fast as possible which leads to huge problems.

      With all the tech coming down the line the only solution is beefed up social security, UHC, and UBI but that’s off the table.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Mathguy: And beyond that, in my extensive experience, physicians are THE LAST people to tap for thoughts on the “customer experience” of US healthcare insurance. They have no clue what a regular, non-clinician patient goes through wrt to accessing and paying for healthcare or healthcare insurance.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anonymous At Work

      All of this is window dressing because aren’t rates locked in for 2026???  Any GOP “plan” wouldn’t take effect until after mid-terms.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gretchen

      I’m doing physical therapy. They tell me that they’re having a hard time scheduling everyone who wants to be scheduled because everyone has met their deductible and want to hurry up and squeeze all the needed therapy in before the end of the year.

      I wish part of this health insurance discussion in Congress included putting them on whatever plan they decide on for the rest of us. After all, they claim that health insurance doesn’t work. Let them negotiate to pay for their MRIs out of pocket from their health savings accounts.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Sure Lurkalot: Cassidy is such a lightweight POS. Cassidy was talking a few days ago about his own healhcare and how he’s on Obamacare. He’s 68. How is he on O-Care. When you apply for O-Care they ask you if you’re eligible for Medicare or other insurance. Why does he need to lie about this?  He was in the House but not the Senate when O-Care passed so he wasn’t even in the major discussion in the Senate during the passage of the ACA. Not only that he was busy running for Landrieu’s seat so I doubt he paid much attention to the ACA except to deride it.

      I’m tired of Cassidy, Barrasso and Marshall being held up as some kind of experts on healthcare because they’re physicians. If anything their experience with healthcare is dissimilar to your average healthcare consumer because they’re physicians and have a lot of medical knowledge and they’re a member of  not only the physician ‘club’ but also the  ‘Senate’ club.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      gene108

      First dollar aid at the trade-off of lifting last dollar caps is great for 50% to 70% of the low using population.

      David, what do you mean by “last dollar cap”? It isn’t clear to me.

      Does this mean annual out of pocket maximums get done away with?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      gene108

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      Shop for that ambulance amidst a heart event…you’re gonna go for the cheaper ride! Just like a WoMaN BuYiNg ShAmPoO!

      The disingenuous part is comparing shampoo to insurance products. There’s no comparison. There is no such thing as a generic insurance product that works similarly to a name brand product.

      You want lower healthcare premiums, out of pocket costs are higher in the plan design. You want lower out of pocket costs, premiums will be higher.

      The ACA Marketplace lets you comparison shop between different insurers at similar levels of coverage for what’s the best deal for you in terms of premiums and costs. This is with or without subsidies. Getting money directly or paying the insurer doesn’t change this dynamic. The relative prices and plans do not change.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      gene108

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Are HSAs tied to employer or employment?

      Neither. HSA’s are your money and Ho with you for the rest of your life.

      Employers often pickup any maintenance fee for maintaining an account. You may be on the hook for that, when you separate from the employer.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @David Anderson: i believe he did mention the small business group and it is through the O-Care. I just assumed he was talking about his wife who is 64-65. The only people I know who’ve stayed on their employer insurance past 65 are a couple of state workers who had their state insurance which was good cheap insurance. Him choosing to stay on the small business group and whining about it is then on him.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      gene108

      @Emily B.:

      An HSA plan wouldn’t work for someone who needs more healthcare and has fewer resources.

      HSAs work just fine for people with medical bills. You use pretax dollars to pay for care instead of post tax dollars. The tax savings helps a bit.

      You won’t have any savings left or very little savings over in your HSA at the end of the year. You’d spend it as you contribute to it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      Wait, I know! Let them sell blah blah something something across state lines!

      (offer not applicable to abortion meds)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Emily B.

      @gene108: If you contribute the max to your HSA and end up using very little healthcare in a given year or years, you can end up with a surplus. This has happened to me—I guess I skipped some checkups one year.

      And it’s possible to invest a portion of HSA money in the stock market, allowing you to “grow your wealth.” NOT an option that interests me—those funds are for emergencies, not speculation. But you can see why Republicans have pushed HSA plans since they came into existence under W.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      RevRick

      @azlib: @David Anderson:

      For me, the easiest thing to understand about insurance is that it is both expensive and cheap.
      When we bought our house, the bank insisted that we buy homeowners insurance. In the nearly forty years that we have owned our home, we have made exactly zero claims. We have spent tens of thousands of dollars with nothing to show for it… except if our house burned down in that time frame. And in that case, we would have ended up with several hundred thousand dollars more in our pockets.
      Or, to use another example, Social Security. Since clergy are considered self-employed, every year I would have to send in 15.2% in Social Security and Medicare taxes, on top of my federal income tax bill. And considering that for the first half of our married lives, raising a family, MrsRev and I were broke, living from paycheck to paycheck that hurt. Those Social Security taxes were expensive. But what if Social Security didn’t exist?
      We would have to save money — lots of it — to protect ourselves from the potential consequences of either getting disabled, and being thrown into dire straits, or outliving our savings income, and being thrown into dire straits. And the only way to protect ourselves would be to oversave from our income. We would need to protect ourselves from the risks of losing income or running out of income. And from that standpoint, Social Security is cheap.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      ProfDamatu

      Another issue with this – at least in my area, and I’m sure in plenty of others, there are only a small handful of HSA-eligible insurance plans offered, which makes sense as the typical deductible has long since exceeded the old statutory cap for HSA-eligible plans. Presumably the companies would roll out a bunch of new plans that would fit the regulations (because realistically, there’s no way these Republican jokers are going to modify those regulations), but who knows how long that would take. Not to mention the fact that at this point, it’s difficult for most people – and maybe statutorily impossible? I forget what the limits are – to save enough money in an HSA in a given year to meet these high deductibles.

      Yes, I understand that most people don’t come close to meeting their deductibles, much less their OOP max, so theoretically the HSA can grow, but for that fraction of the population with ongoing health care needs, this sort of thing is disastrous, especially if they lift or eliminate caps on OOP exposure.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      no body no name

      An HSA is for a HDP plan but it’s portable so you can take it after you leave.  However it doesn’t front load for the entire year it grows by each month you put into it.  It can also be invested.  It’s also portable so if you leave where you work you keep it.  It’s great for the young and those with other insurance options.

      An FSA works with the plans you want and front loads all of the money onto your card right off the bat but if you leave your job it get’s insta killed that month.  It’s not portable or optionable.

      For most people the better PPO and the FSA are by leaps and bounds the better choice.  But if you have say VA or Medicare and are still working the HDCP + HSA is better.  Also better if you are young and healthy.

      An HSA is not use it or lose it by the end of the year but an FSA is.  They both come with limits on how much goes into them.

      The entire system sucks and we need UHC.  I recently had an emergency dental issue.  Couldn’t wait on the VA so I went in and I have Delta Dental.  Within the span of a month a 6k+ bill.  Delta ate 2500 of it which is normal for dental.  My FSA where I work caps out at 3300 which I chose this time as I knew it would hit.  I used a prior HSA to cover the rest.  That means I cannot use my FSA for scripts and have to tap the HSA.  As well as for urgent care.

      It’s a mess to navigate.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kayla Rudbek

       

      @dnfree: I truly, truly hate having to keep track of all my medical bills and entering everything in at the end of the year. At least my current employer sent me a debit/credit card for my FSA/HSA account so I can use that for copayments at the doctor or dentist, my prescriptions etc.  Much easier than trying to collect all the Walgreens or CVS receipts and scanning them in with an app.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @gene108: and generic drugs are annoying to deal with because they have different formulations and can have different dosing effects, and when CVS ignores your medical records and substitutes one generic for another, or substitutes generic for the exact prescribed medication, it messes some people up a lot.

      One of the worst things about having all the US pharmaceutical companies being officially headquartered in Ireland for tax purposes is that they assume that the entire population can digest lactose, which isn’t true for 70% of the world population. If US pharmaceutical companies really wanted to make money and sell worldwide, they would get lactose and other allergens out of their products.  I swear that this might be the thing that gets me to go back and get a Ph.D or Pharm.D, so that the biotech patent lawyers actually would listen to me when I tell them this.

      Reply

