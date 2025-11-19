The GOP — just in time again — is trying to come up with a health policy. Right now there are a lot of flavors of direct to consumer subsidies instead of intermediating through insurance companies. There are a lot of flavors as Dr. Adrianna McIntyre identifies in this skeet:

We also need to know *which* subsidies are in play. As I understand it: Paragon has proposed converting CSRs to HSA contributions Cassidy has proposed converting ePTCs to HSA contributions Trump has proposed (I think? this is least clear) converting *all* subsidies to HSA contributions. [image or embed] — Adrianna McIntyre (@adrianna.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 10:50 AM



The two things that I’m pinging on is distribution and incentives.

Lump sum distributions are great for pretty healthy folks. Most years I am a light user of healthcare services with a one or two PCP appointments, an urgent care visit because of a bum ankle or a bad sinus infection that won’t clear on its own and zero to two generic antibiotic prescriptions at $5 a piece from Target or Walmart. If I was to get a $1000 Health Savings Account distribution I’m golden in my normal years as my out of pocket spend would be net zero. This year I’m a low to middle spender as I’m getting a mental health tune-up in therapy. A $1,000 lump sum distribution would reduce my out of pocket spend in half.

There are people in my life who their good, low spend year is a $20,000 year and their high spend year is a $50,000 to $100,000 year. A $1000 contribution does nothing for them. Their insurance limits their catastrophic cost exposure.

First dollar aid at the trade-off of lifting last dollar caps is great for 50% to 70% of the low using population. It is hideous for the portion of the population that actually incurs substantial medical costs.

Secondly, incentives matter. Right now, I have a deductible. I am currently paying fully out of pocket for therapy. I am happy to do so as it is helping me out. I am unlikely to hit my deductible cap in either 2025 or 2026 at the current utilization pattern. But cutting the cost of therapy substantially by effectively reducing my deductible means I am likely to max out my deductible in 2026 which all of a sudden substantially reduces the cost of a few likely deferrable things to near zero. I might consumer more fairly low value medical care as a function of timing.

Is that what we really want?