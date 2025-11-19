On my way out the door (
Melancholy Jaques
Time for the FTFNYT to head to the Ohio diners to interview MAGAs who still love that asshole.
Jeffro
99.5% of the trump yard signs, bumper stickers, flags, etc are all gone here in central VA. Keep pounding, Dems!
zeecube
impressive multi-tasking.
WaterGirl
@Melancholy Jaques: I wish you were wrong! But maybe they’ve turned a corner?
Baud
They’ll go to Ohio diners to interview MAGA diners about Mamdani.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
The Larry Fucking Summers news just keeps on giving:
A spokesperson for the Center for American Progress, the think tank where Summers has been a senior fellow, said Monday night: “Larry Summers has announced that he is stepping away from public commitments immediately, and this includes ending his fellowship at CAP.”
If the release of Epstein’s emails do nothing else but remove Larry Fucking Summers from the public eye then they will have done an enormous service to this country. He has been one of the worst influences on US economic policy for over 30 years and one of the most misogynistic, unethical people holding enormous financial power.
Not that it’ll change what CAP wants to inflict on us in terms of economic policy vis a vis it’s undergoing “2029 Project”, they’ll simply find a like-mined economist like Summers to give them what they want.
JoyceH
When will we start seeing headlines that use the word “dementia”?
trollhattan
Nancy Mace continues her dedication to being Nancy Mace. When the target is another R, well then, go right ahead crazy lady.
“Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) plans to force a vote Wednesday censuring Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) and removing him from several committees,” Axios reports.
“Democrats have repeatedly threatened such a move against the embattled Florida Republican, but only as a retaliatory tactic to quash GOP censure measures. Mace wants to do it for real this time.”
“Mace’s censure measure will touch on the wide array of allegations against Mills, including domestic abuse, stolen valor and financial misconduct, all of which he denies.“
Jackie
I saw a blurb last night that MAGA members up for reelection next year are begging FFOTUS to campaign for them. I didn’t click. In my mind, having him holding rallies would backfire. He’s not exactly on a winning streak, and voters seem disillusioned by all his broken promises.
Found it:
“Fresh off their staggering electoral losses this month, Republicans are urging President Trump to start hitting the campaign trail for them next year with control of Congress on the line,” Politico reports.
“And in a sign of their rising anxiety over Democrats’ renewed enthusiasm, the requests for rallies have started rolling in.”
trollhattan
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:
That he’s intending to keep teaching is wonderful news to Harvard undergrads. Your move, Harvard.
Jeffro
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:they’ll simply find a like-mined economist like Summers to give them what they want.
yes, but the great thing? that new like-minded economist won’t be Larry Summers =)
Can you imagine the Jupiteresque white male privilege one has to have to call someone else piggy when you like the current inhabitant of the WH
Calling him a pumpkin would be a compliment.
NotMax
Looks Like Another Slow News Week
This is a definition of slow with which I am not familiar.
//
@Melancholy Jaques: Time for the FTFNYT to head to the Ohio diners to interview MAGAs who still love that asshole.
They are more likely to find them in blue states, judging from the river of hurt that is TikTok in the red states. They were already deeply unhappy about their miserable conditions when the subpoenaed records that just dropped from months ago, from the Democrats, a committee.
It was a time bomb indeed. And it’s like Santa stopped by Mr Potter’s house and filled it with coal.
It makes me so lively I will use the numbered HTML function. You’re welcome.
All of it will sink in at different times, for different places.
dc
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: All these places knew he was a creepy, misogynist asshole before the latest proof. They are like him, they feel bad now that Summers has been outed yet again publicly. Places like CAP and Harvard need to change going forward and not wait till the news forces their hands.
Baud
Calling him a pumpkin would be a compliment
Not to pumpkins.
Baud
This is the correct answer.
@Captain C: Who are not folksy actors recruited to be the diners who still love that ol’ rascal, cardiac pump installation and all, dadgum it.
@Ben Cisco: Happy Birthday! We were waiting for you to notice. :)
“Mace’s censure measure will touch on the wide array of allegations against Mills, including domestic abuse, stolen valor and financial misconduct, all of which he denies.“
Didn’t know about this, but it looks like she might be right on this point.
JBWoodford
Harry Litman posted to BlueSky that the Comey grand jury never saw the operative indictment bsky.app/profile/harrylitman.bsky.social/post/3m5yobzveps2c
LawSky is going nuts over it.
Jackie
Think FFOTUS already knew this when he suddenly TACO’d on several tariffs?
President Trump’s sweeping tariffs took a toll on trade in August, as imports dropped 5.1 percent, to $340.4 billion, after taxes on exports from roughly 90 countries went into effect on Aug. 7,” the New York Times reports.
“The data, which had been delayed by more than a month because of the government shutdown, gives the first look at trade patterns after Mr. Trump introduced what is effectively a new trading system for the United States.”
@Ben Cisco: It’s hard to say this as a New Yorker, but if they jaywalk I want jail time.
cmorenc
@Jeffro: My little corner of Alabama has dispatched the last of the flags…do I dare to hope?
So to what extent has the incidence of Confederate flags in Alabama also decreased? I recall that when I passed through southern Alabama a few years ago on the way to visit my wife’s nephew near Pensacola, Fl, how stunningly frequent it was passing farms and houses adorned with Confederate flags, most especially southern Alabama. The overlap between truly hard-core MAGA and confederate flag flyiers is likely 95%, with the other 5% being mostly those who are ideosyncratic hard-core RWers who think Trump/MAGA aren’t pure enough for their personal ideology.
trollhattan
@Captain C:
Biden left some of that rolling around in the Oval and thus, it’s his fault Donny is batshit.
Shalimar
Headline from the Daily News: Hakeem Jeffries latest Democrat named in Epstein Files
Epstein got an email from Jeffries’ office inviting him to a fundraiser. There is no evidence the two ever even met. They’re really grasping at short straws.
PAM Dirac
@JBWoodford: Not only that. From Anna Bower:
MORE: Under questioning by the judge, prosecutor Tyler Lemons said that he’s under orders from the Deputy Attorney Generals’s office not to disclose whether there is a declination memo recommending against the prosecution of Comey
It is also pretty cowardly that Hannigan, Bondi, Blance are no where to be seen and make someone else take the judge’s wrath.
Scout211
@JBWoodford: Hey, two grand jurors saw it and voted. Is that not enough?
////
Link First, interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan, who brought the indictment, admitted the entire grand jury did not vote on the final indictment—a shocking development. Instead, only two grand jurors reviewed the indictment before it was presented in court.
HeleninEire
@JBWoodford: Came here to post that. DickNixon on Bluesky says he would not be surprised if the lawyers are going to jail.
Just absolutely stunning.
Josie
@schrodingers_cat:
Indeed. He even thinks he is better looking than Mamdani. It is to laugh.
Paul in KY
@Ben Cisco: Do they still have the TACO store at Greenville I-65 exit where the House of Turkey is? If it’s gone, that would be a tell.
LongTime🤓FirstTime👨💻 (@LongTimeHistory) posted at 8:42 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
ICE physically assault peaceful protesters—repeatedly shoot pepper spray directly at faces from point blank range.
Agents then nearly run over bystanders with car trying to flee scene.
People left behind can be seen on video vomiting and gasping for air.
“Physically, my body hurt, but then of course our hearts hurt today,” said Angela Deeb, one of the chemical victims.
“Her dad texted her that ICE was here taking them. They stayed in communication for a little bit, but he lost his phone, so we don’t know what else happened.”
Statement released by ICE claims they were executing a federal search warrant in partnership with the FBI and DEA.
It’s still not known exactly how many workers were detained during the raid of Bro-Tex, Inc.—located in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota. #DemsUnited
t.co/pYvtsvkPRG
(x.com/LongTimeHistory/status/1990974019026215106?t=zbKwv0lP4i8fmK19XgcBwg&s=03)
ProPublica (@propublica) posted at 5:30 AM on Wed, Nov 19, 2025:
New: ProPublica has found multiple cases of women with underlying health conditions who died when they couldn’t access abortions. Tierra Walker, a 37-year-old mother, was told by doctors there was no emergency before preeclampsia killed her. t.co/sgOrrEPh1Q
(https://x.com/propublica/status/1991106711600423058?t=D9JJlbXnTm71A8iwk1rUaA&s=03)
Gene Trevino (@GenoVeno73) posted at 7:25 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
This is what happens when military personnel LEGALLY refuse to obey unlawful orders from @realDonaldTrump and this MAGA regime under @SecWar
Captain Dylan Blaha, who is currently running for Illinois’s 13th Congressional District, had his security clearance revoked for posting a video reminding his fellow National Guardsman that they do not have to obey unlawful orders.
Captain Dylan Blaha stated:
“I signed up to defend the American people and protect the Constitution. When we have somebody in power who’s actively dismantling our rights — free speech, due process, freedom of the press — it’s really hard to be a soldier right now.”
👇👇👇👇
t.co/Qvca8flyiz
(x.com/GenoVeno73/status/1990954643128476077?t=VDdIEDNpizGB42HomiSkkw&s=03)
angry buni (@theangriestbuni) posted at 9:57 AM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
Watch their language.
It goes from “illegal immigrant”.
To “immigrant”.
To “foreigner”.
If it was about the criminals, that’s not the language they’d be using.
They’re tap dancing for white nationalism.
(https://x.com/theangriestbuni/status/1990811691458966015?t=-sh5cYEfVZdLhoF4DLWexg&s=03)
Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) posted at 1:51 PM on Mon, Nov 17, 2025:
BREAKING: In a shocking moment, Medicare & Medicaid head Mehmet Oz says if you want lower insurance premiums, just don’t get sick. “If you really want to drop the cost of health care in America, get healthier.”
Sick advice from an absolute quack.
t.co/5Tv3B8IGrm
(https://x.com/ReallyAmerican1/status/1990508028584460622?t=ebK01dOd-YZssrUquqAR-A&s=03)
Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) posted at 2:25 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
This Texas redistricting ruling is hilarious — the upshot is Harmeet Dhillon told Texas, incorrectly, that several of its districts were unconstitutional due to their racial composition, and Texas lawmakers responded by explicitly doing unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.
(https://x.com/MattGertz/status/1990879058691785063?t=58JbJPxMbRgvWTb6ZR3A2g&s=03)
The Lever (@LeverNews) posted at 1:26 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
EXPOSED: Parents are being threatened for recording their own kids’ hockey games. Private equity bought the rinks, banned filming, and now charges up to $50 a month to watch youth sports. t.co/RtROsLjbo9
(https://x.com/LeverNews/status/1990864260335808843?t=R0yFTJbmkFOoIG40YT-qgQ&s=03)
Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) posted at 2:10 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
It’s been quite a day for Trump:
* House votes 427-1 to release the Epstein files, a veto-proof+ majority
* A federal judge blocked GOP redistricting map in Texas, meaning net net with CA measure passed, Democrats could pick up seats for 2026, KARMA!
* A federal appeals court, including two Trump appointed judges, rejected Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over the term “Big Lie,” finding the case meritless
* Corporate Public Broadcasting agree to fulfill its $36 million annual contract with NPR, after a judge told Trump appointees at CPB that their defense was not credible
* A NY judge dismissed Trump’s calling of New York’s law barring immigration arrests in state and local courthouses.
More days like today, please!
(x.com/Amy_Siskind/status/1990875205997375519?t=PIBhsIx5qpW2N0OKdTMxSw&s=03)
just GHOULS
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) posted at 4:51 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
GOD. The plaintiffs’ stories in this lawsuit against ICE for conditions problems in a private prison in the Mojave Desert are APPALLING. Here are some examples:
– A man with diabetes says he’s being denied insulin. He worries his foot will be amputated due to a bleeding ulcer. t.co/FRNeCkQStg
(https://x.com/ReichlinMelnick/status/1990915830729646443?t=qIrBQ4_jDsnLzg9WuVQ9kQ&s=03)
P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) posted at 1:59 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
BREAKING: NPR Scores Major Win as Federal Judge Forces CPB to Restore $36 Million Contract
A federal court delivered a blow to the Trump administration’s pressure campaign today, confirming that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting acted improperly when it yanked NPR’s $36 million satellite distribution contract under White House pressure. In a settlement finalized on November 17, CPB agreed to restore the full contract and — in a stunning rebuke — formally acknowledged that Trump’s Executive Order targeting public media is unconstitutional unless a court orders otherwise.
The judge overseeing the dispute didn’t mince words. He called CPB’s defense “not credible” and said the evidence showed CPB moved against NPR to appease the administration, not on the merits. The settlement forces CPB to reverse course entirely, reinstating funding and abandoning enforcement of Trump’s order while litigation continues.
To be clear:
NPR won the contract battle, not the constitutional war.
The primary lawsuit challenging Trump’s Executive Order is still pending, with a major hearing set for December 4.
But today’s ruling leaves no doubt:
Trump’s attempt to choke off public media funding just hit a wall — and even CPB now admits his order won’t hold up in court.
t.co/tKw7hHCBsI
(x.com/SkylineReport/status/1990872625338335463?t=DQTmNxVqEuMnqt_GW-6Qfw&s=03)
The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) posted at 1:05 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
BREAKING
The Indiana State Senate has voted against a special session.
The redistricting push in Indiana meant to net Republicans two seats is officially dead.
(https://x.com/ThePoliticalHQ/status/1990858921792155834?t=gbIeD-ErSnOs0b_shp7zPQ&s=03)
Omnes Omnibus
@JBWoodford: She also stated that the burden was on Comey to prove his innocence. That prosecution is so fucked.
Baud
“Trump could have just found him guilty by executive order and avoided the trial altogether, your honor. Has Comey ever once said ‘thank you’?”.
Deputinize America
A contempt citation and disbarment are in order.
Andrew Egger
@EggerDC
The Democrats in this video say literally nothing except “members of the military should not follow illegal orders.” It is interesting that Miller considers that advice “insurrection.”
x.com/EggerDC/status/1990967731605418123?s=20
Baud
Is it too much to ask that Trump appointed prosecutors be required to have watched at least one courtroom drama?
TV or movie, they can choose.
Saagar Enjeti
@esaagar
Let me be 100% clear: Ending property taxes in Florida especially is a massive give away to the elderly
It is an attempt by the worst generation to pass any and all expenses of living in a society to the young while they get free healthcare and inflation adjusted free income
x.com/esaagar/status/1990418494014246999?s=20
Thomas Kennedy
@tomaskenn
Saagar Enejti is right about this. Ending property taxes in Florida would bankrupt funding for municipal services and would likely lead to higher regressive sales taxes. This is also obviously motivated in Florida as a way to further defund public schools.
x.com/tomaskenn/status/1991176067948626143?s=20
hueyplong
@rikyrah: My understanding of the way gerrymandering works is that when you’re doing it, you reduce your margins in “safe” areas in order to win the ones you’d been losing closely to Dems.
That makes you vulnerable to net losses in wave elections because you had to rob from the formerly safe places to create new, winning districts.
It’s fair to assume that GOPers in several states, including Indiana, are acting in complete self-interest when they “defy” Trump by declining to redistrict. They’re not sending a moral message. They’re warning about a potentially big storm and nailing plywood over their windows.
We can all agree that the explanation that best fits GOP lawmakers’ “moral” acts is the one based on hidden and total self-interest. They have no other interests, as evidenced by their lack of humor and for-God’s-sake-tell-no-one “hobbies.”
Baud
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:
Tanden?
Got a link?
Duopoly Destroyer
@realnikohouse
Commentary account
This truth behind Trump’s sudden desire to put boots on ground in Nigeria.
*Hint: it’s actually not about overthrowing the government, taking their oil, or saving Christians*
x.com/realnikohouse/status/1988009635614519649?s=20
Old School
But If they watched Perry Mason they’d learn the prosecution always loses.
Not if they watched the HBO reboot. (I couldn’t believe they messed that up.)
Geminid
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: I don’t know if you saw this, but the Illinois State Council of the Services Employees International Union endorsed Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss in the IL09 Democratic primary.
Belafon
@Old School: I understood the HBO version followed the books more closely than the old TV series.
JoyceH
@Omnes Omnibus: What’s great about this grand jury indictment screwup is that if the indictment gets tossed, they can’t just reindict for those actions because this indictment was brought a day or so before the statute of limitations would have expired. Not saying Comey would be out of the woods, they’d probably go rooting around for some later activity to try to claim is criminal but it won’t be an easy fix.
Geminid
@hueyplong: As you say, gerrymanders can break down in a wave election. I saw this in Virginia’s 2017 elections.
A Republican gerrymander had produced a 65-35 Republican House of Delegates majority after the 2013 elections. It held up in 2015 and then Boom! Republicans lost 14 seats in 2017. They would have lost 15 except a Republican candidate won the draw that decided a tied race.
Republicans lost a similar number of Delegate seats earlier this month, but that was on a neutral map.
Captain C
@Omnes Omnibus: IANAL, but other than institutional apathy, I don’t see how she doesn’t get disbarred for this.
oldgold
Of all the news this week, I think the “Quiet Piggy” story might have the most impact.
Here’s why. My staff are news normies. I use their morning coffee talk to measure what is cutting through the news clutter. And, usually, the answer is not much. Although, for months I have heard a lot of talk about grocery prices being sky high.
This morning they were all talking about the “Quiet Piggy” story and were to a person pissed off about it. Their very human reaction to it was to wonder why someone didn’t do something about the offensive remark in the moment.
Jeffro
@terraformer:the handful of MAGA dudebros at my gym aren’t wearing their MAGA hats anymore (yes, some of them actually wear them at the fcking gym)
oh my
I’d say I can’t even imagine that, but I can, and it’s making me laugh
Mrs. Fro and I ran into two fully-bedecked MAGA old grannies in a furniture store this past summer, and we both actually laughed out loud. It was great.
Not sure if I ever mentioned this, but also this past summer, I saw a relatively young lady with a severe case of ‘Mar-a-Lago’ face. I normally don’t flinch at much but I sure did that time.
So to what extent has the incidence of Confederate flags in Alabama also decreased?
I cannot really speak to that; I haven’t spent much time in the rural areas since I moved to the central/northern part of the state. I can tell you that they are much less prevalent than they were before I left the state in the 80s. I suppose it’s like everything else – those that left it behind left it behind. The ones who dug in…dug in HARD.
Jeffro
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:
if Florida’s going to try to pitch itself as a tax-free nirvana for seniors (at the cost of raising taxes tremendously on working families) I’d sure hope that the United Blue States would run ads 24/7 to recruit away its teachers, doctors, and nurses.
Harrison Wesley
Just saw an item at the Guardian reporting AG Bondi says Epstein files will be released within 30 days.
@Paul in KY: Not seeing an active listing in the Googles
Jackie
@Paul in KY: FFOTUS did a few call in rallies for the elections a few weeks back. I don’t think he has the stamina to do live rallies. Something is going on health wise with him.
Deputinize America
I LOVED that reboot! All noir, dark and gritty.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
Every sane person (so that leaves out libertarians and many others on the right) realizes property taxes Are. A. Good. Thing. Hell, even Forbes had a piece on this recently:
forbes.com/sites/adammillsap/2025/10/22/why-property-taxes-are-not-as-bad-as-you-think/
Not surprisingly, a group like ITEP thinks this is a bad idea:
itep.org/policymakers-unwisely-propose-cutting-property-taxes-in-favor-of-sales-taxes/
Hell, even the glibertarian Tax Foundation ain’t keen on it, mainly because it’s complicated to implement and replace the revenue:
taxfoundation.org/research/all/state/property-tax-repeal-replace-revenue/
Chief Oshkosh
@JBWoodford: Disbarment proceedings should start any day now…
…in a sane world.
David Sirota (@davidsirota) posted at 11:04 AM on Wed, Nov 19, 2025:
BREAKING: PhRMA funneled a secret $4 million donation to congressional Republicans’ dark money group & months later the GOP delivered an $8 billion windfall to PhRMA by defanging rules that lower medicine prices.
The secret $4 million donation was discovered in tax documents. t.co/1WNZiaZcYX
(https://x.com/davidsirota/status/1991190977801773339?t=wYgjgvE4z0E30xD-xvKsmw&s=03)
JoyceH
@CCL: I just checked on Amazon and there are gobs of them. “We are all Charlie Kirk now “, “We are Charlie”, “We are Charlie Kirk” on and on. I wonder if they’re still selling though? In the immediate aftermath of the assassination there was an instant hysteria and rush to deify, and signs are print on demand, easy to design and throw up to sell from your home computer. That initial hysteria didn’t seem to last.
P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) posted at 11:31 AM on Wed, Nov 19, 2025:
Trump just turned the Kennedy Center from a national arts treasure into his own sleazy political stage. A place built to protect American culture is now hosting his U.S.–Saudi forum like it’s a campaign rally in a tux. Artists are livid, donors are walking, and the institution’s t.co/tmYR2Kpi6i
(https://x.com/SkylineReport/status/1991197718300029427?t=KgTCUBVfuWJy0H9hkve3mg&s=03)
Deputinize America
The writers clearly consulted working lawyers, because we’ve all lived through this exchange:
- Vinny Gambini: I object to this witness being called at this time. We’ve been given no prior notice he’d testify. No discovery of any tests he’s conducted or reports he’s prepared. And as the court is aware, the defense is entitled to advance notice of any witness who will testify, particularly to those who will give scientific evidence, so that we can properly prepare for cross-examination, as well as to give the defense an opportunity to have the witness’s reports reviewed by a defense expert, who might then be in a position to contradict the veracity of his conclusions.
- [there is a short pause as Judge Haller appears caught off-guard by Vinny’s sudden competence with knowledge of the law]
- Judge Chamberlain Haller: Mr. Gambini?
- Vinny Gambini: Yes, sir?
- Judge Chamberlain Haller: That is a lucid, intelligent, well thought-out objection.
- Vinny Gambini: Thank you, Your Honor.
- Judge Chamberlain Haller: [in a firm tone] Overruled.
LongTime🤓FirstTime👨💻 (@LongTimeHistory) posted at 11:20 AM on Wed, Nov 19, 2025:
ICE point gun at father in front of son—drag him out of truck by smashing window.
“Please put the gun down! That’s my dad!” son cries. “You’re hurting him… Look he’s bleeding!”
“Why did you break window? He wasn’t doing anything.”
Man told agents his head hurt after tackling him to the pavement—all the while saying he would cooperate and stand up on his own to be detained.
The incident occurred in the Club Heights neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. #DemsUnited
t.co/hm831DuNRb
(x.com/LongTimeHistory/status/1991194795209814140?s=03)
@WereBear: It has always seemed to me that Trump’s truest fan base is blue-state right-wingers: people stewing in perpetual resentment of the liberals, weirdos and differently ethnic folk who surrounded them and ran the state. Trump was one of them, after all. From the beginning, they loved him in a way that the people in deep red America had to come to learn.
Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) posted at 10:59 AM on Wed, Nov 19, 2025:
“Will you release all the files within 30 days?”
BONDI: “We’ll continue to follow the law.”
“You said no addition investigation was warranted. What changed?”
BONDI: “Information that has come.. Information. Um, there’s new information. Additional information.” t.co/5aaM1zlcmK
(x.com/Mollyploofkins/status/1991189707460325760?s=03)
Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) posted at 9:09 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
If ICE agents can’t operate without masks and no IDs, maybe the problem isn’t California, it’s whatever you’re trying to hide.
📌 The Trump administration is suing California over its new laws banning ICE from hiding behind masks and forcing them to show IDs while they run operations in the state.
t.co/rxdxUg1m0E
(x.com/cwebbonline/status/1990980698467881316?s=03)
ArchTeryx
@Deputinize America: Great illustration of Courtroom Rule #1: Don’t. Piss off. The judge.
Or you’re gonna find ALL your objections overruled.
Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
@Matt McIrvin: THIS is so true!
zhena gogolia
@zhena gogolia: I finally brought myself to watch it. What a disgusting person he is.
Belafon
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: All of this is why Texans want to get rid of them.
Jackie
Just saw an item at the Guardian reporting AG Bondi says Epstein files will be released within 30 days.
I think “by law” they have to. But will they be the REAL files, or doctored up, or even complete? I trust Bondi less than I trust FFOTUS.
@Harrison Wesley: Yeah, well, that’s just, like, your court injunction, man
Harrison Wesley
@ArchTeryx: Yeah,if they do this I’m screwed, since I’m an Old without much money. Well,shit happens.
Geminid
@Belafon: I think it could be different. There seems to a split developing between anti-establishment, Isolationist conservatives and what they see as a corporatist, globalist wing. They blame Trump’s problems on him being captured by the latter group. played out. That’s the basis of the complaints about Susan Wiles, his chief of staff that Annie Laurie posted on the other day.
Jeffro
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:Every sane person (so that leaves out libertarians and many others on the right)
PREACH
thanks for the links btw!
Jeffro
@Geminid:It shows a guy putting on an “America First” hat as he drops a “MAGA” hat into a trashcan.
Yup.
Very similar to my brother and dad constantly shifting what they called themselves after each failed GOP administration…first they were “Republicans”, then “conservatives”, then “tea partiers”, then “libertarian”…give me a break, you’re just embarrassed on a regular basis when reality intervenes and the GOP crashes our economy/gets us into Iraq/gives you a trump as your leader
JD Vance is definitely down with the rebranding, though. ‘America First’, with all of its history, is (far) right up his alley.
Paul in KY
@rikyrah: If they were wearing their uniforms when they said that (and in the one I saw he had some candid comments about who is POTUS right now, but do not remember if he was wearing uniform or not) that could be a UCMJ infraction of some type as you are not allowed to slag ‘Commander in Chief’ while wearing military garb. Especially if you are an officer.
Some military vets who know more than I about this kind of thing can chime in to correct me.
Geminid
@Belafon: That may apply to today’s Republican Party in general, but I’m talking about an intra-party struggle brewing between its populist and establishment wings.
I know a lot of people are not interested in internal Republican politics beyond personalities, but I am curious about these matters. That is why I follow conservative social media from time to time, and look for trends.
Paul in KY
@Ben Cisco: Great! There’s an awesome BBQ shack at that exit and I always hated that store!!! That is a tell, IMO.
Kayla Rudbek
@ArchTeryx: I’ll have to watch it then (normally I hate watching lawyer movies and shows because Hollywood messes things up so much). Rule one of IP prosecution: don’t get the examiner mad at you
Matt McIrvin
@Belafon: Nah, there were ALSO Democratic voters who got really steamed at somebody who wasn’t them getting a kind of debt relief they hadn’t gotten. Crabs-in-bucket types who had moralized their suffering and felt they were being called on to subsidize lazy or foolish people for their bad choices.
Geminid
@hueyplong: That stuff just doesn’t bother me. I can read Marjorie Taylor Greene’s and Laura Loomer’s Twitter accounts and it doesn’t raise my blood pressure one bit. I guess I just have phlegmatic disposition.
And I like to follow some of the replies to the home accounts and see what they’re saying on other matters. I never know what I’ll find. For instance, I never I never that the Scottish Vance family JD Vance comes from were originally “Gypsies” who were actually Portuguese Conversos. But that’s what I saw on Groyper Twitter. Makes you think!
Matt McIrvin
No one was a fan of Larry Summers, but Noam Chomsky will hit a segment who are closeted Patriarchs, who can be left wing pod-bros; Cooler Than Though, I call them
The #MeToo eruption of 2017 was the last straw for a lot of brocialists who had spent the 2016 cycle hating Hillary Clinton. I’m not sure how many of them are left still supporting Democrats, but the ones who bailed earlier are still out there.
Matt McIrvin
@Paul in KY: I think the image of the kids with heavy educational debt being the shiftless children of the professional-managerial class helped keep the resentment over student debt relief from seeming too much like punching down.
Chris D. Jackson
@ChrisDJackson
🚨 NEW: President
@JoeBiden
will attend former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral in Washington, DC tomorrow, according to a spokesperson.
After Cheney’s passing, Biden said, “While we didn’t agree on much, he believed, as I do, that family is the beginning, middle, and end.”
Meanwhile, Trump is already proving what everyone knows: he’s too bitter, too petty, and too obsessed with his own grievances to show up. A man who never misses a chance to embarrass the country is skipping a former vice president’s funeral because basic decency is simply beyond him.
x.com/ChrisDJackson/status/1991173418083856739?s=20
Me either. People know what that grocery bill is every week. It’s in your face and can’t be avoided.
Ron Filipkowski
@RonFilipkowski
Trump’s lies about grocery prices are the one set of his lies that have never concerned me. It’s the one subject where it doesn’t matter how much he lies about it, he fools absolutely no one who shops for groceries. Something which, incidentally, he has never done in his life.
12:19 PM · Nov 19, 2025
x.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1991209618563817771?s=20
Paul in KY
@Matt McIrvin: That was a stereotype. Spent 7 years getting a Philosophy Degree at Brown…
Matt McIrvin
@rikyrah: I think of it as a test. People believe similarly manifestly untrue things, for instance, the old chestnut that getting richer past a tax-bracket boundary will actually make you poorer (damn that progressive taxation!) You can see that’s not true just by paying attention when you do your taxes, especially back in the day when everyone used paper 1040 forms, but even back then, people kept believing it anyway because it was emotionally evocative and politically convenient.
lowtechcyclist
Harry Litman posted to BlueSky that the Comey grand jury never saw the operative indictment bsky.app/profile/harrylitman.bsky.social/post/3m5yobzveps2c
LawSky is going nuts over it.
Well, that pretty much kills the case, doesn’t it? What a clown show Trump’s DOJ is.
Speaking of which, the movie title “A Thousand Clowns” needs to be repurposed for a documentary about the Trump Administration. With apologies to the memory of Jason Robards, of course.
Montanareddog
Jamelle makes a good point about Charlie K
The most MAGA of martyrs has been completely memory-holed. Horst Wessel is still known 90 years later. For the outrage du jour-chasing MAGA influencers, it’s Charlie Who?
Matt McIrvin
@Montanareddog: The reaction and Charlie Kirk’s funeral were basically Pat Buchanan’s Culture War Speech dialed up a couple orders of magnitude with the full force of the American ruling administration behind it, a declaration of a holy war to reverse the decline of the American religious right by brute force. And for about a week it seemed like it was working.
prostratedragon
@oldgold:
Have
Share as appropriate, please.
Belafon
@Montanareddog: They are still bringing him up in white’s only circles, such as churches, and they’re still trying to impose TPUSA on schools.
prostratedragon
Yesterday, Trump defended the Saudi Crown Prince in the Oval Office.
He said he had “nothing” to do with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
But I reviewed a call while serving on Trump’s NSC that I believe would be of interest to the Khashoggi family and the American people.
Release the transcript.
prostratedragon
The facts are complicated, but here’s a summary of what appears to have happened based on the filings and today’s hearing:
[…]
So the “real” document, the one voted on and returned by the actual Grand Jury, said No Bill for all three charges. Halligan and the foreman changed it to say “only count 1” later. But the only legit piece of paper we have actually said that the GJ declined to indict!
Maybe it’s a Slow Horses reference. Kind of works there.
jackmac
I’m out in the Palm Springs, California area for Turkey Day and wandered into a “Patriot Store” in downtown Palm Desert filled with garish Trump and Charlie Kirk swag (“We are all Charlie Kirk,” stated one sign).
I wanted to see how the soon-to-be 27 percent lived and was pretty appalled at the continuing and delusional MAGA hero worship. Several 50-something women were working the place, a couple who were grumbling about how Democrats hate Trump while Fox News (of course) blared in the background.
Another asked if I would sign a nominating petition, possibly for some right wing candidate for governor. I declined, saying that I don’t live in California and would void their petition if I did.
I departed, leaving with a cheery “Happy Thanksgiving” and thought that maybe I should have messed up their petition with a signature and Illinois address.
But I’m not that mean. At least not yet.
HeleninEire
@prostratedragon: And he said it in the well of the house. He is protected by the speech and debate clause from being prosecuted for revealing possible classified information.
Brilliant.
prostratedragon
Happy Birthday, … uh … everybody! 🎂🎂🎂
WTFGhost
@HeleninEire: Well, and that’s why I say Vance would be a less terrifying President than Trump. Lawyers are expected to know the law. They can’t play dumb, the way Trump can; they have no excuse. Trump is more able to depend on some ridiculous obfuscation of the law, in defense against a plaintiff, than a lawyer may, because a lawyer is expected to realize that it’s BS.
I feel a bit bad for his lawyers, but, only like I feel a bit bad for Roman Polanski, who realized he was going to fry, after he’d pled guilty. Don’t get me wrong: he deserved to fry! It’s just, he pled guilty. He should have fought the charges, been found guilty, and remanded to fry (metaphorically speaking, and I don’t mean “fry in old sparky”) during his appeal. Instead, he pled guilty as part of a plea deal, and realized he’d fry instead of getting an Epstein sentence, and got scared and ran. I understand being scared, and I understand running… which doesn’t mean I don’t consider it criminal!
So, like, if Trump’s lawyers fled the country, and could never return, without facing the consequences of guilt, and flight, I’d feel a bit bad for them, because they thought they’d get a light penalty, instead of something big, just like a child rapist, who thought a ‘casting couch interview’ on a (13-year-old, was she?) was still legally acceptable.
Maybe justice will start to prevail in the US.
Scout211
The Senate drama over the provision in the CR that was slipped in to let Senators sue the government over Jan 6 phone records continues as the Senate tries to fix it.
Senate Republicans emerged from their weekly lunch Wednesday largely without consensus on how to amend a politically toxic provision that could award some lawmakers hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages for having their electronic records seized without their knowledge.
The closed-door conversation about the legislative language quietly inserted in last week’s government funding package comes hours before the House is poised to vote to repeal the provision altogether. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — who has indicated he wants to sue for a significant monetary reward — proposed a change to expand the class of people who would be protected under the bill from senators to “any private group” singled out by Smith’s investigation.
“I am a big believer if the government harms you, you should be able to hold the government accountable,” Graham, one of at least eight GOP senators who had their phone data seized as part of Biden-era special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, said in a brief interview.
House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has instead championed a bill freshly advanced out of his committee that would broadly create stricter rules for nondisclosure orders when federal law enforcement seeks certain information.
Lindsey wants to be paid! The government has harmed him!
Or as Reason Magazine put it:
Lindsey Graham Is Outraged About Federal Surveillance Powers That Lindsey Graham Helped Create and Expand
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) has finally discovered his inner civil libertarian—now that it’s his phone calls being subjected to secret government surveillance.
Graham is incensed that his phone records were subpoenaed by federal prosecutors—without his knowledge—as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 riot. He’s accused the FBI of spying on him, and this week wrote a letter demanding the suspension and impeachment of federal Judge James Boasberg, who approved that subpoena and related gag order. In an interview on Fox News, Graham threatened to sue someone (it’s unclear who, exactly) for “tens of millions of dollars” over all this.
Geminid
@HeleninEire: Eugene Vindman used to be a New Yorker. He was born in Kyiv, and while a child he came to the US with his family. They settled in Brighton Beach.
Then he and his brother Alexander went off to SUNY-Binghamton on ROTC scholarships. Now Eugene lives in Northern Virginia, and I think his brother does too.
Matt McIrvin
@rikyrah: One of the very first things Trump did was to attempt to overturn the 14th Amendment’s birthright-citizenship guarantee by executive order.
If that guarantee falls, it means that not even a native-born American has the ability to provide proof of citizenship except according to the whims of the executive–a birth certificate won’t even be enough–and anyone, citizen or resident, can be transformed into an “illegal alien” by the discretion of the executive.
And we already know that according to the formulae of Stephen Miller and J. D. Vance, non-citizens have no constitutional rights; the government can use the insistence that they are here at the administration’s pleasure to do anything to them whatsoever.
Put that all together, and it’s the annihiliation of all rights for everyone. If the government wants to do something to you, they can just declare that due to some irregularity they found in your blood or your papers, you were never a citizen in the first place, intone some magic formulae about terrorism or Mexican rapists, and go ahead.
jonas
@Jeffro: A lot have come down here in CNY as well. There are still a few banners flying in the yards of some of the sadder holdouts, but appear faded, fatigued, and ready to discard. Much like Trump himself.
I do wonder if Elise Stefanik still feels like this was the best week to announce her run for governor.
HeleninEire
@Geminid: I watched Alexander Vindman at the Jan 6th hearings. He was remarkable. Those 2 men represent what immigrants to America truly are.
Look at what Alexander said…in his opening statement. He talked about how his father who was scared about Alexander speaking out against the President. He said (paraphrasing) “Dad, we are in America…we have free speech.”
Geminid
@HeleninEire: Eugene Vindman is my Representative. He won the 7th CD seat when Abigail Spanberger retired to run for Governor.
When Vindman announced I was somewhat resentful on account of his and VoteVets’ well-prepared “shock-and-awe” campaign launch. They raised $1 million the first day and bigfooted the other candidates who were running.
But I grew to like Vindman and I thought his team ran a smart campaign. He came across as humble, not like some national big shot. Whenever I looked at Vindman’s social media account they showed him listening intently to a voter. They almost never showed him talking. The message: Eugene Vindman: he listens to us”
lowtechcyclist
They would have lost 15 except a Republican candidate won the draw that decided a tied race.
And even the way they got to a tie (a recount had put the Dem one vote ahead) was kinda underhanded. I’ll dig out the details sometime. Heck, you were probably following it closer than I was. :-)
Geminid
@lowtechcyclist: I wasn’t on the internet until 2018 so you may have followed the outcome more closely. But I was at a small dinner party election night, and the four of us were pretty thrilled as the results came in on the radio.
Matt McIrvin
@Ben Cisco: About 10 years ago, I was seeing people flying Confederate flags in my area of northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. But I haven’t seen any in a while.
Ramona
@schrodingers_cat: I wish she’d responded with, “What you say baldy?”
