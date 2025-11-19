Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

The way to stop violence is to stop manufacturing the hatred that fuels it.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Those who are easily outraged are easily manipulated.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

Republicans cannot even be trusted with their own money.

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

We still have time to mess this up!

Mediocre white men think RFK Jr’s pathetic midlife crisis is inspirational. The bar is set so low for them, it’s subterranean.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. keep building.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Bad people in a position to do bad things will do bad things because they are bad people. End of story.

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • Ben Cisco
  • Bill Arnold
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • CCL
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • cmorenc
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dc
  • Deputinize America
  • Fair Economist
  • Geminid
  • Harrison Wesley
  • HeleninEire
  • hueyplong
  • Jackie
  • jackmac
  • JBWoodford
  • Jeffro
  • JMG
  • jonas
  • Josie
  • JoyceH
  • Kathleen
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Ken B
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Miss Bianca
  • Montanareddog
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • oldgold
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • PAM Dirac
  • Paul in KY
  • prostratedragon
  • Ramalama
  • Ramona
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Suzanne
  • tam1MI
  • terraformer
  • Timill
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • WTFGhost
  • zeecube
  • zhena gogolia

    189Comments

    9. 9.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      The Larry Fucking Summers news just keeps on giving:

      A spokesperson for the Center for American Progress, the think tank where Summers has been a senior fellow, said Monday night: “Larry Summers has announced that he is stepping away from public commitments immediately, and this includes ending his fellowship at CAP.”

      If the release of Epstein’s emails do nothing else but remove Larry Fucking Summers from the public eye then they will have done an enormous service to this country. He has been one of the worst influences on US economic policy for over 30 years and one of the most misogynistic, unethical people holding enormous financial power.

      Not that it’ll change what CAP wants to inflict on us in terms of economic policy vis a vis it’s undergoing “2029 Project”, they’ll simply find a like-mined economist like Summers to give them what they want.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Nancy Mace continues her dedication to being Nancy Mace. When the target is another R, well then, go right ahead crazy lady.

      “Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) plans to force a vote Wednesday censuring Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) and removing him from several committees,” Axios reports.

      “Democrats have repeatedly threatened such a move against the embattled Florida Republican, but only as a retaliatory tactic to quash GOP censure measures. Mace wants to do it for real this time.”

      Mace’s censure measure will touch on the wide array of allegations against Mills, including domestic abuse, stolen valor and financial misconduct, all of which he denies.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jackie

      I saw a blurb last night that MAGA members up for reelection next year are begging FFOTUS to campaign for them. I didn’t click. In my mind, having him holding rallies would backfire. He’s not exactly on a winning streak, and voters seem disillusioned by all his broken promises.

      Found it:

      “Fresh off their staggering electoral losses this month, Republicans are urging President Trump to start hitting the campaign trail for them next year with control of Congress on the line,” Politico reports.

      “And in a sign of their rising anxiety over Democrats’ renewed enthusiasm, the requests for rallies have started rolling in.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WereBear

      @Melancholy Jaques: Time for the FTFNYT to head to the Ohio diners to interview MAGAs who still love that asshole.

      They are more likely to find them in blue states, judging from the river of hurt that is TikTok in the red states. They were already deeply unhappy about their miserable conditions when the subpoenaed records that just dropped from months ago, from the Democrats, a committee.

      It was a time bomb indeed. And it’s like Santa stopped by Mr Potter’s house and filled it with coal.

      It makes me so lively I will use the numbered HTML function. You’re welcome.

      1. The people who dropped out from underage sexual abuse, which has been steadily increasing peaked with the pressure on the vote with only one abstention from a certified loon
      2. The podcast bro types are freaking about the “Bubba” segment and the Red Pill movement has major “stars” dropping out, and calling it out. Sufferers have taken to the airwaves about how it ruined their life. Many will return as coaches to help young men through this crisis.
      3. No one was a fan of Larry Summers, but Noam Chomsky will hit a segment who are closeted Patriarchs, who can be left wing pod-bros; Cooler Than Though, I call them
      4. This is so devastating to Trump he is collapsing in real time and losing that vital Strong Man image
      5. Last and sadly least in THIS freakin’ environment, the compromised secrets and intelligence the entire freak show has created. The Putin links might as well be on billboards.

      All of it will sink in at different times, for different places.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Captain C

      @Baud: MAGA diners who are totally regular salt-of-the-earth folks and not local car dealers and franchise owners who double as the local Republican operatives.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dc

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: All these places knew he was a creepy, misogynist asshole before the latest proof. They are like him, they feel bad now that Summers has been outed yet again publicly. Places like CAP and Harvard need to change going forward and not wait till the news forces their hands.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jackie

      Think FFOTUS already knew this when he suddenly TACO’d on several tariffs?

      President Trump’s sweeping tariffs took a toll on trade in August, as imports dropped 5.1 percent, to $340.4 billion, after taxes on exports from roughly 90 countries went into effect on Aug. 7,” the New York Times reports.

      “The data, which had been delayed by more than a month because of the government shutdown, gives the first look at trade patterns after Mr. Trump introduced what is effectively a new trading system for the United States.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      cmorenc

      @Ben Cisco:

      @Jeffro: My little corner of Alabama has dispatched the last of the flags…do I dare to hope?

      So to what extent has the incidence of Confederate flags in Alabama also decreased?  I recall that when I passed through southern Alabama a few years ago on the way to visit my wife’s nephew near Pensacola, Fl, how stunningly frequent it was passing farms and houses adorned with Confederate flags, most especially southern Alabama.  The overlap between truly hard-core MAGA and confederate flag flyiers is likely 95%, with the other 5% being mostly those who are ideosyncratic hard-core RWers who think Trump/MAGA aren’t pure enough for their personal ideology.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Shalimar

      Headline from the Daily News: Hakeem Jeffries latest Democrat named in Epstein Files

      Epstein got an email from Jeffries’ office inviting him to a fundraiser.  There is no evidence the two ever even met.  They’re really grasping at short straws.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      PAM Dirac

      @JBWoodford: Not only that. From Anna Bower:

      MORE: Under questioning by the judge, prosecutor Tyler Lemons said that he’s under orders from the Deputy Attorney Generals’s office not to disclose whether there is a declination memo recommending against the prosecution of Comey

      It is also pretty cowardly that Hannigan, Bondi, Blance are no where to be seen and make someone else take the judge’s wrath.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Paul in KY

      @Jackie: You could see he loved his Volkenrallies. Did them all thru first term. Not doing them tells me that he’s just not ready for primetime anymore.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Scout211

      @JBWoodford: Hey, two grand jurors saw it and voted. Is that not enough?

      ////

      Link  First, interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan, who brought the indictment, admitted the entire grand jury did not vote on the final indictment—a shocking development. Instead, only two grand jurors reviewed the indictment before it was presented in court.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      @WereBear:

      Many will return as coaches to help young men through this crisis.

      There’s always a way for the shameless to capitalize.
      I kind of wish I was smart enough to do this.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      rikyrah

      LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) posted at 8:42 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
      ICE physically assault peaceful protesters—repeatedly shoot pepper spray directly at faces from point blank range.

      Agents then nearly run over bystanders with car trying to flee scene.

      People left behind can be seen on video vomiting and gasping for air.

      “Physically, my body hurt, but then of course our hearts hurt today,” said Angela Deeb, one of the chemical victims.

      “Her dad texted her that ICE was here taking them. They stayed in communication for a little bit, but he lost his phone, so we don’t know what else happened.”

      Statement released by ICE claims they were executing a federal search warrant in partnership with the FBI and DEA.

      It’s still not known exactly how many workers were detained during the raid of Bro-Tex, Inc.—located in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota. #DemsUnited

      t.co/pYvtsvkPRG
      (x.com/LongTimeHistory/status/1990974019026215106?t=zbKwv0lP4i8fmK19XgcBwg&s=03)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      rikyrah

      Gene Trevino (@GenoVeno73) posted at 7:25 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
      This is what happens when military personnel LEGALLY refuse to obey unlawful orders from @realDonaldTrump and this MAGA regime under @SecWar

      Captain Dylan Blaha, who is currently running for Illinois’s 13th Congressional District, had his security clearance revoked for posting a video reminding his fellow National Guardsman that they do not have to obey unlawful orders.

      Captain Dylan Blaha stated:
      “I signed up to defend the American people and protect the Constitution. When we have somebody in power who’s actively dismantling our rights — free speech, due process, freedom of the press — it’s really hard to be a soldier right now.”

      👇👇👇👇
      t.co/Qvca8flyiz
      (x.com/GenoVeno73/status/1990954643128476077?t=VDdIEDNpizGB42HomiSkkw&s=03)

      Reply
    50. 50.

      terraformer

      @Jeffro: ​
       

      In the past couple of weeks, I’ve noticed that the handful of MAGA dudebros at my gym aren’t wearing their MAGA hats anymore (yes, some of them actually wear them at the fcking gym)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      rikyrah

      Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) posted at 2:10 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
      It’s been quite a day for Trump:

      * House votes 427-1 to release the Epstein files, a veto-proof+ majority
      * A federal judge blocked GOP redistricting map in Texas, meaning net net with CA measure passed, Democrats could pick up seats for 2026, KARMA!
      * A federal appeals court, including two Trump appointed judges, rejected Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over the term “Big Lie,” finding the case meritless
      * Corporate Public Broadcasting agree to fulfill its $36 million annual contract with NPR, after a judge told Trump appointees at CPB that their defense was not credible
      * A NY judge dismissed Trump’s calling of New York’s law barring immigration arrests in state and local courthouses.

      More days like today, please!
      (x.com/Amy_Siskind/status/1990875205997375519?t=PIBhsIx5qpW2N0OKdTMxSw&s=03)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      rikyrah

      just GHOULS

       

      Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) posted at 4:51 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
      GOD. The plaintiffs’ stories in this lawsuit against ICE for conditions problems in a private prison in the Mojave Desert are APPALLING. Here are some examples:

      – A man with diabetes says he’s being denied insulin. He worries his foot will be amputated due to a bleeding ulcer. t.co/FRNeCkQStg
      (https://x.com/ReichlinMelnick/status/1990915830729646443?t=qIrBQ4_jDsnLzg9WuVQ9kQ&s=03)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      rikyrah

      P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) posted at 1:59 PM on Tue, Nov 18, 2025:
      BREAKING: NPR Scores Major Win as Federal Judge Forces CPB to Restore $36 Million Contract

      A federal court delivered a blow to the Trump administration’s pressure campaign today, confirming that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting acted improperly when it yanked NPR’s $36 million satellite distribution contract under White House pressure. In a settlement finalized on November 17, CPB agreed to restore the full contract and — in a stunning rebuke — formally acknowledged that Trump’s Executive Order targeting public media is unconstitutional unless a court orders otherwise.

      The judge overseeing the dispute didn’t mince words. He called CPB’s defense “not credible” and said the evidence showed CPB moved against NPR to appease the administration, not on the merits. The settlement forces CPB to reverse course entirely, reinstating funding and abandoning enforcement of Trump’s order while litigation continues.

      To be clear:
      NPR won the contract battle, not the constitutional war.
      The primary lawsuit challenging Trump’s Executive Order is still pending, with a major hearing set for December 4.

      But today’s ruling leaves no doubt:
      Trump’s attempt to choke off public media funding just hit a wall — and even CPB now admits his order won’t hold up in court.

      t.co/tKw7hHCBsI
      (x.com/SkylineReport/status/1990872625338335463?t=DQTmNxVqEuMnqt_GW-6Qfw&s=03)

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: That could help Dylan Blaha’s primary campaign. He’s running against Rep. Nikki Budzinski in Illinois’ 13th CD; says she’s not progressive enough, and is too supportive of Israel.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ramalama

      @Shalimar: Epstein wound himself tightly to MIT esp the Media Lab.

      Know who else is connected to the Media Lab? Alan Alda. I’m guessing that his name appears in Epstein’s outreach. Hoping AA doesn’t get tarnished by the pervert (unless he’s a misogynist too – hope not).

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: Trump leaned hard on Indiana’s Republican lawmakers, and now they’ve jammed him. Looks like the wind is out of the his administration’s sails, and it’s taking on water now.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Baud

      Is it too much to ask that Trump appointed prosecutors be required to have watched at least one courtroom drama?

      TV or movie, they can choose.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      rikyrah

      Saagar Enjeti
      @esaagar
      Let me be 100% clear: Ending property taxes in Florida especially is a massive give away to the elderly

      It is an attempt by the worst generation to pass any and all expenses of living in a society to the young while they get free healthcare and inflation adjusted free income
      x.com/esaagar/status/1990418494014246999?s=20

      Thomas Kennedy
      @tomaskenn
      Saagar Enejti is right about this. Ending property taxes in Florida would bankrupt funding for municipal services and would likely lead to higher regressive sales taxes. This is also obviously motivated in Florida as a way to further defund public schools.
      x.com/tomaskenn/status/1991176067948626143?s=20

      Reply
    72. 72.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @rikyrah:

      Butbutbut, we’re being told by certain “progressive” “thought leaders” *cough*Klein*cough*Tanden*cough* that that’s a small price to pay for a maybe temp-Dem house majority, ie., run forced-birther Dems in red states.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      hueyplong

      @rikyrah: My understanding of the way gerrymandering works is that when you’re doing it, you reduce your margins in “safe” areas in order to win the ones you’d been losing closely to Dems.

      That makes you vulnerable to net losses in wave elections because you had to rob from the formerly safe places to create new, winning districts.

      It’s fair to assume that GOPers in several states, including Indiana, are acting in complete self-interest when they “defy” Trump by declining to redistrict.  They’re not sending a moral message.  They’re warning about a potentially big storm and nailing plywood over their windows.

      We can all agree that the explanation that best fits GOP lawmakers’ “moral” acts is the one based on hidden and total self-interest.  They have no other interests, as evidenced by their lack of humor and for-God’s-sake-tell-no-one “hobbies.”

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Suzanne

      @rikyrah: Ending property tax is, of course, a handout to those who are already homeowners — of course, those people are, on average, older. But when Democrats wanted to ease student loan burdens on people, we were told that was evil and bad.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @rikyrah:

      This is also obviously motivated in Florida as a way to further defund public schools.

      Ding! Ding! Ding!

      The continuing war on public education continues apace.​

      Reply
    86. 86.

      JoyceH

      @Omnes Omnibus: What’s great about this grand jury indictment screwup is that if the indictment gets tossed, they can’t just reindict for those actions because this indictment was brought a day or so before the statute of limitations would have expired. Not saying Comey would be out of the woods, they’d probably go rooting around for some later activity to try to claim is criminal but it won’t be an easy fix.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      JoyceH

      @JMG: I agree, think he’s past rallies these days. I think they have him on some powerful drugs that can make him alert and almost coherent for short periods of time, but an hour is too long for the drugs to last and Trump likes to go on well past the hour mark.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Geminid

      @hueyplong: As you say, gerrymanders can break down in a wave election. I saw this in Virginia’s 2017 elections.

      A Republican gerrymander had produced a 65-35 Republican House of Delegates majority after the 2013 elections. It held up in 2015 and then Boom! Republicans lost 14 seats in 2017. They would have lost 15 except a Republican candidate won the draw that decided a tied race.

      Republicans lost a similar number of Delegate seats earlier this month, but that was on a neutral map.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      p.a.

      The Constitution may or may not follow the flag, but judges (at least below the Federalist Society Supreme-os) do follow the election results.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      oldgold

      Of all the news this week, I think the “Quiet Piggy” story might have the most impact.

      Here’s why. My staff are news normies. I use their morning coffee talk to measure what is cutting through the news clutter. And, usually, the answer is not much. Although, for months I have heard a lot of talk about grocery prices being sky high.

      This morning they were all talking about the “Quiet Piggy” story and were to a person pissed off about it. Their very human reaction to it was to wonder why someone didn’t do something about the offensive remark in the moment.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Jeffro

      @terraformer:the handful of MAGA dudebros at my gym aren’t wearing their MAGA hats anymore (yes, some of them actually wear them at the fcking gym)

      oh my

      I’d say I can’t even imagine that, but I can, and it’s making me laugh

      Mrs. Fro and I ran into two fully-bedecked MAGA old grannies in a furniture store this past summer, and we both actually laughed out loud.  It was great.

      Not sure if I ever mentioned this, but also this past summer, I saw a relatively young lady with a severe case of ‘Mar-a-Lago’ face.  I normally don’t flinch at much but I sure did that time.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Ben Cisco

      @cmorenc:

      So to what extent has the incidence of Confederate flags in Alabama also decreased?

      I cannot really speak to that; I haven’t spent much time in the rural areas since I moved to the central/northern part of the state. I can tell you that they are much less prevalent than they were before I left the state in the 80s. I suppose it’s like everything else – those that left it behind left it behind. The ones who dug in…dug in HARD.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Jeffro

      @CCL: yikes!

      I guess in death, Charlie is the perfect white Christian male martyr, or something?

      whereas trump just embarrasses the shit out of everyone

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Jeffro

      @Geminid: Trump leaned hard on Indiana’s Republican lawmakers, and now they’ve jammed him. Looks like the wind is out of the his administration’s sails, and it’s taking on water now.

      right??!?

      he’s just one guy.  if enough Rs start remembering how to say ‘no’…hmmm…

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Jackie

      @Paul in KY: FFOTUS did a few call in rallies for the elections a few weeks back. I don’t think he has the stamina to do live rallies. Something is going on health wise with him.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Jeffro:

      Every sane person (so that leaves out libertarians and many others on the right) realizes property taxes Are. A. Good. Thing.  Hell, even Forbes had a piece on this recently:

      forbes.com/sites/adammillsap/2025/10/22/why-property-taxes-are-not-as-bad-as-you-think/

      Not surprisingly, a group like ITEP thinks this is a bad idea:

      itep.org/policymakers-unwisely-propose-cutting-property-taxes-in-favor-of-sales-taxes/

      Hell, even the glibertarian Tax Foundation ain’t keen on it, mainly because it’s complicated to implement and replace the revenue:

      taxfoundation.org/research/all/state/property-tax-repeal-replace-revenue/

      Reply
    109. 109.

      JoyceH

      @CCL: I just checked on Amazon and there are gobs of them. “We are all Charlie Kirk now “, “We are Charlie”, “We are Charlie Kirk” on and on. I wonder if they’re still selling though? In the immediate aftermath of the assassination there was an instant hysteria and rush to deify, and signs are print on demand, easy to design and throw up to sell from your home computer. That initial hysteria didn’t seem to last.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      rikyrah

      P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) posted at 11:31 AM on Wed, Nov 19, 2025:
      Trump just turned the Kennedy Center from a national arts treasure into his own sleazy political stage. A place built to protect American culture is now hosting his U.S.–Saudi forum like it’s a campaign rally in a tux. Artists are livid, donors are walking, and the institution’s t.co/tmYR2Kpi6i
      (https://x.com/SkylineReport/status/1991197718300029427?t=KgTCUBVfuWJy0H9hkve3mg&s=03)

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Deputinize America

      @ArchTeryx:

      The writers clearly consulted working lawyers, because we’ve all lived through this exchange:

      • Vinny Gambini: I object to this witness being called at this time. We’ve been given no prior notice he’d testify. No discovery of any tests he’s conducted or reports he’s prepared. And as the court is aware, the defense is entitled to advance notice of any witness who will testify, particularly to those who will give scientific evidence, so that we can properly prepare for cross-examination, as well as to give the defense an opportunity to have the witness’s reports reviewed by a defense expert, who might then be in a position to contradict the veracity of his conclusions.
      • [there is a short pause as Judge Haller appears caught off-guard by Vinny’s sudden competence with knowledge of the law]
      • Judge Chamberlain Haller: Mr. Gambini?
      • Vinny Gambini: Yes, sir?
      • Judge Chamberlain Haller: That is a lucid, intelligent, well thought-out objection.
      • Vinny Gambini: Thank you, Your Honor.
      • Judge Chamberlain Haller: [in a firm tone] Overruled.
      Reply
    112. 112.

      rikyrah

      LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) posted at 11:20 AM on Wed, Nov 19, 2025:
      ICE point gun at father in front of son—drag him out of truck by smashing window.

      “Please put the gun down! That’s my dad!” son cries. “You’re hurting him… Look he’s bleeding!”

      “Why did you break window? He wasn’t doing anything.”

      Man told agents his head hurt after tackling him to the pavement—all the while saying he would cooperate and stand up on his own to be detained.

      The incident occurred in the Club Heights neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. #DemsUnited

      t.co/hm831DuNRb
      (x.com/LongTimeHistory/status/1991194795209814140?s=03)

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Matt McIrvin

      @WereBear: It has always seemed to me that Trump’s truest fan base is blue-state right-wingers: people stewing in perpetual resentment of the liberals, weirdos and differently ethnic folk who surrounded them and ran the state. Trump was one of them, after all. From the beginning, they loved him in a way that the people in deep red America had to come to learn.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      ArchTeryx

      @Jeffro: Yeah. At this point, the best thing you can do with Florida is make it a failed state. Let the olds provide all their own services and get everyone sane out of there.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Jackie

      @Harrison Wesley:

      Just saw an item at the Guardian reporting AG Bondi says Epstein files will be released within 30 days.

       I think “by law” they have to. But will they be the REAL files, or doctored up, or even complete? I trust Bondi less than I trust FFOTUS.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: I am starting to see a meme pop up on conservative Twitter. It shows a guy putting on an “America First” hat as he drops a “MAGA” hat into a trashcan.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Geminid

      @Belafon: I think it could be different. There seems to a split developing between anti-establishment, Isolationist conservatives and what they see as a corporatist, globalist wing. They blame Trump’s problems on him being captured by the latter group. played out. That’s the basis of the complaints about Susan Wiles, his chief of staff that Annie Laurie posted on the other day.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Jeffro

      @Geminid:It shows a guy putting on an “America First” hat as he drops a “MAGA” hat into a trashcan.

      Yup.

      Very similar to my brother and dad constantly shifting what they called themselves after each failed GOP administration…first they were “Republicans”, then “conservatives”, then “tea partiers”, then  “libertarian”…give me a break, you’re just embarrassed on a regular basis when reality intervenes and the GOP crashes our economy/gets us into Iraq/gives you a trump as your leader

      JD Vance is definitely down with the rebranding, though.  ‘America First’, with all of its history, is (far) right up his alley.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      cain

      @rikyrah:

      Fucking misogynistic assholes. American healthcare is the worst for women and with my wife’s brain injury you run into it constantly.

      WOMEN ARE NEVER BELIEVED!

      Reply
    136. 136.

      tam1MI

      @Suzanne: But when Democrats wanted to ease student loan burdens on people, we were told that was evil and bad.

      In many cases by our own voters.

      I don’t get it either.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Paul in KY

      @rikyrah: If they were wearing their uniforms when they said that (and in the one I saw he had some candid comments about who is POTUS right now, but do not remember if he was wearing uniform or not) that could be a UCMJ infraction of some type as you are not allowed to slag ‘Commander in Chief’ while wearing military garb. Especially if you are an officer.

      Some military vets who know more than I about this kind of thing can chime in to correct me.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Geminid

      @Belafon: That may apply to today’s Republican Party in general, but I’m talking about an intra-party struggle brewing between its populist and establishment wings.

      I know a lot of people are not interested in internal Republican politics beyond personalities, but I am curious about these matters. That is why I follow conservative social media from time to time, and look for trends.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      hueyplong

      @Geminid: I’m glad you do, and even more glad when you pass along your impressions because I just don’t have the stomach to read those people unfiltered.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @ArchTeryx: I’ll have to watch it then (normally I hate watching lawyer movies and shows because Hollywood messes things up so much). Rule one of IP prosecution: don’t get the examiner mad at you

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Fair Economist

      @Suzanne: That reminds me of Paula Dean pushing extremely rich Southern food for decades, and then when she developed diabetes as a result of eating it, becoming a advocate for expensive diabetes medication.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Belafon: Nah, there were ALSO Democratic voters who got really steamed at somebody who wasn’t them getting a kind of debt relief they hadn’t gotten. Crabs-in-bucket types who had moralized their suffering and felt they were being called on to subsidize lazy or foolish people for their bad choices.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Geminid

       

       

      @hueyplong: That stuff just doesn’t bother me. I can read Marjorie Taylor Greene’s and Laura Loomer’s Twitter accounts and it doesn’t raise my blood pressure one bit. I guess I just have phlegmatic disposition.

      And I like to follow some of the replies to the home accounts and see what they’re saying on other matters. I never know what I’ll find. For instance, I never I never that the Scottish Vance family JD Vance comes from were originally “Gypsies” who were actually Portuguese Conversos. But that’s what I saw on Groyper Twitter. Makes you think!

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Matt McIrvin

      @WereBear:

      No one was a fan of Larry Summers, but Noam Chomsky will hit a segment who are closeted Patriarchs, who can be left wing pod-bros; Cooler Than Though, I call them

      The #MeToo eruption of 2017 was the last straw for a lot of brocialists who had spent the 2016 cycle hating Hillary Clinton. I’m not sure how many of them are left still supporting Democrats, but the ones who bailed earlier are still out there.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Paul in KY: I think the image of the kids with heavy educational debt being the shiftless children of the professional-managerial class helped keep the resentment over student debt relief from seeming too much like punching down.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      rikyrah

      Chris D. Jackson
      @ChrisDJackson
      🚨 NEW: President
      @JoeBiden
      will attend former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral in Washington, DC tomorrow, according to a spokesperson.

      After Cheney’s passing, Biden said, “While we didn’t agree on much, he believed, as I do, that family is the beginning, middle, and end.”

      Meanwhile, Trump is already proving what everyone knows: he’s too bitter, too petty, and too obsessed with his own grievances to show up. A man who never misses a chance to embarrass the country is skipping a former vice president’s funeral because basic decency is simply beyond him.
      x.com/ChrisDJackson/status/1991173418083856739?s=20

      Reply
    154. 154.

      rikyrah

      Me either. People know what that grocery bill is every week. It’s in your face and can’t be avoided.

       

      Ron Filipkowski
      @RonFilipkowski
      Trump’s lies about grocery prices are the one set of his lies that have never concerned me. It’s the one subject where it doesn’t matter how much he lies about it, he fools absolutely no one who shops for groceries. Something which, incidentally, he has never done in his life.
      12:19 PM · Nov 19, 2025
      x.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1991209618563817771?s=20

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Matt McIrvin

      @rikyrah: I think of it as a test. People believe similarly manifestly untrue things, for instance, the old chestnut that getting richer past a tax-bracket boundary will actually make you poorer (damn that progressive taxation!) You can see that’s not true just by paying attention when you do your taxes, especially back in the day when everyone used paper 1040 forms, but even back then, people kept believing it anyway because it was emotionally evocative and politically convenient.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      lowtechcyclist

      @JBWoodford:

      Harry Litman posted to BlueSky that the Comey grand jury never saw the operative indictment bsky.app/profile/harrylitman.bsky.social/post/3m5yobzveps2c

      LawSky is going nuts over it.

      Well, that pretty much kills the case, doesn’t it? What a clown show Trump’s DOJ is.

      Speaking of which, the movie title “A Thousand Clowns” needs to be repurposed for a documentary about the Trump Administration.  With apologies to the memory of Jason Robards, of course.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Montanareddog: The reaction and Charlie Kirk’s funeral were basically Pat Buchanan’s Culture War Speech dialed up a couple orders of magnitude with the full force of the American ruling administration behind it, a declaration of a holy war to reverse the decline of the American religious right by brute force. And for about a week it seemed like it was working.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Miss Bianca

      @rikyrah: this is great news. I got a chance to hear from the lawyer representing Colorado Public Radio and some of our other Colorado community radio stations that have joined on with NPR in that second lawsuit. Gave me lots of hope!

      Reply
    165. 165.

      prostratedragon

      Rep. Vindman 📹:

      Yesterday, Trump defended the Saudi Crown Prince in the Oval Office.

      He said he had “nothing” to do with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

      But I reviewed a call while serving on Trump’s NSC that I believe would be of interest to the Khashoggi family and the American people.

      Release the transcript.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      prostratedragon

      Anna Bower 🧵:

      The facts are complicated, but here’s a summary of what appears to have happened based on the filings and today’s hearing:
      […]

      Kovler cuts to the chase:

      So the “real” document, the one voted on and returned by the actual Grand Jury, said No Bill for all three charges. Halligan and the foreman changed it to say “only count 1” later. But the only legit piece of paper we have actually said that the GJ declined to indict!

      @NotMax:

      Maybe it’s a Slow Horses reference. Kind of works there.

      Reply
    167. 167.

      jackmac

      I’m out in the Palm Springs, California area for Turkey Day and wandered into a “Patriot Store” in downtown Palm Desert filled with garish Trump and Charlie Kirk swag (“We are all Charlie Kirk,” stated one sign).

      I wanted to see how the soon-to-be 27 percent lived and was pretty appalled at the continuing and delusional MAGA hero worship. Several 50-something women were working the place, a couple who were grumbling about how Democrats hate Trump while Fox News (of course) blared in the background.

      Another asked if I would sign a nominating petition, possibly for some right wing candidate for governor. I declined, saying that I don’t live in California and would void their petition if I did.

      I departed, leaving with a cheery “Happy Thanksgiving” and thought that maybe I should have messed up their petition with a signature and Illinois address.

      But I’m not that mean. At least not yet.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      WTFGhost

      @HeleninEire: Well, and that’s why I say Vance would be a less terrifying President than Trump. Lawyers are expected to know the law. They can’t play dumb, the way Trump can; they have no excuse. Trump is more able to depend on some ridiculous obfuscation of the law, in defense against a plaintiff, than a lawyer may, because a lawyer is expected to realize that it’s BS.

      I feel a bit bad for his lawyers, but, only like I feel a bit bad for Roman Polanski, who realized he was going to fry, after he’d pled guilty. Don’t get me wrong: he deserved to fry! It’s just, he pled guilty. He should have fought the charges, been found guilty, and remanded to fry (metaphorically speaking, and I don’t mean “fry in old sparky”) during his appeal. Instead, he pled guilty as part of a plea deal, and realized he’d fry instead of getting an Epstein sentence, and got scared and ran. I understand being scared, and I understand running… which doesn’t mean I don’t consider it criminal!

      So, like, if Trump’s lawyers fled the country, and could never return, without facing the consequences of guilt, and flight, I’d feel a bit bad for them, because they thought they’d get a light penalty, instead of something big, just like a child rapist, who thought a ‘casting couch interview’ on a (13-year-old, was she?) was still legally acceptable.

      Maybe justice will start to prevail in the US.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      hueyplong

      @jackmac: It’s complicated. I wouldn’t have hesitated to invalidate the petition, but that’s rendered moot by the fact that nothing could have induced me to go inside in the first place.

      So, same result by differing paths.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Scout211

      The Senate drama over the provision in the CR that was slipped in to let Senators sue the government over Jan 6 phone records continues as the Senate tries to fix it.

      Senate Republicans emerged from their weekly lunch Wednesday largely without consensus on how to amend a politically toxic provision that could award some lawmakers hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages for having their electronic records seized without their knowledge.

      The closed-door conversation about the legislative language quietly inserted in last week’s government funding package comes hours before the House is poised to vote to repeal the provision altogether. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — who has indicated he wants to sue for a significant monetary reward — proposed a change to expand the class of people who would be protected under the bill from senators to “any private group” singled out by Smith’s investigation.

      “I am a big believer if the government harms you, you should be able to hold the government accountable,” Graham, one of at least eight GOP senators who had their phone data seized as part of Biden-era special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, said in a brief interview.

      House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has instead championed a bill freshly advanced out of his committee that would broadly create stricter rules for nondisclosure orders when federal law enforcement seeks certain information.

      Lindsey wants to be paid!  The government has harmed him!

      Or as Reason Magazine put it:

      Lindsey Graham Is Outraged About Federal Surveillance Powers That Lindsey Graham Helped Create and Expand

      Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) has finally discovered his inner civil libertarian—now that it’s his phone calls being subjected to secret government surveillance.

      Graham is incensed that his phone records were subpoenaed by federal prosecutors—without his knowledge—as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 riot. He’s accused the FBI of spying on him, and this week wrote a letter demanding the suspension and impeachment of federal Judge James Boasberg, who approved that subpoena and related gag order. In an interview on Fox News, Graham threatened to sue someone (it’s unclear who, exactly) for “tens of millions of dollars” over all this.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Baud

      @Scout211:

      I am a big believer if the government harms you, you should be able to hold the government accountable,”

       

      Cool. We’ll finally get qualified immunity reform.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Geminid

      @HeleninEire: Eugene Vindman used to be a New Yorker. He was born in Kyiv, and while a child he came to the US with his family. They settled in Brighton Beach.

      Then he and his brother Alexander went off to SUNY-Binghamton on ROTC scholarships. Now Eugene lives in Northern Virginia, and I think his brother does too.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Matt McIrvin

      @rikyrah: One of the very first things Trump did was to attempt to overturn the 14th Amendment’s birthright-citizenship guarantee by executive order.

      If that guarantee falls, it means that not even a native-born American has the ability to provide proof of citizenship except according to the whims of the executive–a birth certificate won’t even be enough–and anyone, citizen or resident, can be transformed into an “illegal alien” by the discretion of the executive.

      And we already know that according to the formulae of Stephen Miller and J. D. Vance, non-citizens have no constitutional rights; the government can use the insistence that they are here at the administration’s pleasure to do anything to them whatsoever.

      Put that all together, and it’s the annihiliation of all rights for everyone. If the government wants to do something to you, they can just declare that due to some irregularity they found in your blood or your papers, you were never a citizen in the first place, intone some magic formulae about terrorism or Mexican rapists, and go ahead.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      jonas

      @Jeffro: A lot have come down here in CNY as well. There are still a few banners flying in the yards of some of the sadder holdouts, but appear faded, fatigued, and ready to discard. Much like Trump himself.

      I do wonder if Elise Stefanik still feels like this was the best week to announce her run for governor.

      Reply
    179. 179.

      jonas

      @Baud: Great news for all the people ICE is abusing and unlawfully detaining for absolutely no other fucking reason than that they appear Latino to some illiterate, roided-up goon in a mask. I hope they all get million-dollar paydays.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      HeleninEire

      @Geminid: I watched Alexander Vindman at the Jan 6th hearings.  He was remarkable.  Those 2 men represent what immigrants to America truly are.

      Look at what Alexander said…in his opening statement. He talked about how his father who was scared about Alexander speaking out against the President.  He said (paraphrasing) “Dad, we are in America…we have free speech.”

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Geminid

      @HeleninEire: Eugene Vindman is my Representative. He won the 7th CD seat when Abigail Spanberger retired to run for Governor.

      When Vindman announced I was somewhat resentful on account of his and VoteVets’ well-prepared “shock-and-awe” campaign launch. They raised $1 million the first day and bigfooted the other candidates who were running.

      But I grew to like Vindman and I thought his team ran a smart campaign. He came across as humble, not like some national big shot. Whenever I looked at Vindman’s social media account they showed him listening intently to a voter. They almost never showed him talking. The message: Eugene Vindman: he listens to us”

      Reply
    184. 184.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      They would have lost 15 except a Republican candidate won the draw that decided a tied race.

      And even the way they got to a tie (a recount had put the Dem one vote ahead) was kinda underhanded.  I’ll dig out the details sometime. Heck, you were probably following it closer than I was. :-)

      Reply
    185. 185.

      Bill Arnold

      @JoyceH:

      but an hour is too long for the drugs to last and Trump likes to go on well past the hour mark.

      At some point they might have him use some sort of infusion pump for public appearances of uncertain length.

      Reply
    186. 186.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: I wasn’t on the internet until 2018 so you may have followed the outcome more closely. But I was at a small dinner party election night, and the four of us were pretty thrilled as the results came in on the radio.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ben Cisco: About 10 years ago, I was seeing people flying Confederate flags in my area of northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. But I haven’t seen any in a while.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @rikyrah:

      although Big Pharma is getting slammed right now by the gutting of the FDA etc. Although maybe their end game is to sell out to BIg Supplements?

      Reply

