Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Come on, man.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

Rupert, come get your orange boy, you petrified old dinosaur turd.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

Fucking consultants! (of the political variety)

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Not rolling over. fuck you, make me.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I don’t recall signing up for living in a dystopian sci-fi novel.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 / Pandemic & Plagues Update – November 19, 2025

Pandemic & Plagues Update – November 19, 2025

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: , ,

COVID-19: "As of November 11, 2025, we estimate that COVID-19 infections are growing or likely growing in 20 states, declining or likely declining in 9 states, and not changing in 18 states."
Source: www.cdc.gov/cfa-modeling…

[image or embed]

— Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 15, 2025 at 12:53 AM

===

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus:
“We cannot talk about COVID in the past tense.
“It’s still with us, it still causes acute disease and Long COVID, and it still kills.
“The world might want to forget about COVID-19, but we cannot afford to.”

[image or embed]

— Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 9:24 PM

===

Warnings rise for U.S. as severe flu strain causes outbreaks in Canada, U.K. and Japan www.nbcnews.com/health/healt… via @nbcnews.com @erikaedwards.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— Dorit Reiss (@doritreiss.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 5:50 PM

The new strain, a version of H3N2, is causing outbreaks in Canada and the U.K., where health officials are warning about the early wave that’s sending people to the hospital.

“Since it emerged, it’s rapidly spreading and predominating in some countries so far in the Northern Hemisphere,” Dr. Wenqing Zhang, head of the World Health Organization’s Global Respiratory Threats Unit, said Wednesday during a media briefing.

The version of H3N2 that’s circulated worldwide this year “acquired 7 new mutations over the summer,” Antonia Ho, a consultant in infectious diseases at Scotland’s University of Glasgow, said in a media statement. That “means the virus is quite different to the H3N2 strain included in this year’s vaccine,” she said.

The U.K. is heading “into what looks set to be a cruel winter, with flu cases being triple what they were this time last year,” the head of the U.K.’s National Health Service, James Mackey, said last week.

It’s picking up in Canada, too, said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan. H3N2 is generally thought to cause more illness and be worse for older adults than other strains. Japan is also experiencing an unusually early and harsh flu season that’s “unprecedented,” Rasmussen said.

Japanese news outlet Nippon TV reported that as of Nov. 4, flu cases in Tokyo had surged to nearly six times the level seen at this time last year, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. More than 2,300 day cares and schools in the country were at least partially closed because of the outbreak, the outlet reported…

H3N2 is an A strain of influenza. While there are plenty of anecdotal reports of people testing positive for flu A across the country, the insights stop there.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t provided a detailed, national report on flu activity since Sept. 26 because of the government shutdown…

===

Great to see a new FluView post from #CDC today after weeks without updates.
It's not yet flu season in the US, but activity is starting to pick up. www.cdc.gov/fluview/surv…

[image or embed]

— Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 4:14 PM


===

Let’s talk about why I am increasingly uneasy about the upcoming flu season. A new H3N2 influenza variant has been emerging globally, and it carries mutations linked to immune escape i.e the virus’s ability to bypass some of our pre-existing immunity. 🧵
utppublishing.com/doi/10.3138/…

[image or embed]

— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 7:02 AM

That doesn’t guarantee a severe season, but it raises the stakes.
This strain has picked up multiple changes at sites on the hemagglutinin protein where antibodies normally latch on. When these “cluster transition sites” mutate, the virus can spread more easily in communities.

We also have a convergence of vulnerabilities: falling vaccination uptake due to politicized misinformation, minimal public messaging about masking or ventilation, and a burned-out healthcare workforce.

Add workplaces that won’t let people stay home sick, and you’ve created the perfect storm for respiratory viruses to rip through communities this winter.

A vaccine mismatch doesn’t mean the vaccine is useless. Even w drifted strains, flu vaccines consistently reduce severity hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths. Partial protection is still protection. It buys you time, keeps you out of the hospital, & slows transmission across the population.

So what can you do, given all this?
– Get vaccinated early. Cross-protection still matters, even if the strain drifts.
– Upgrade your indoor air. HEPA filters, open windows, or even a Corsi-Rosenthal box can dramatically reduce viral particles.
– Mask when cases rise. N95s work

– Stay home if you’re sick
– Wash hands + clean high-touch surfaces, flu spreads efficiently via contaminated hands.
– Keep rapid tests around. COVID will be part of the mix too.

Finally, keep an eye on local respiratory virus dashboards. Even though surveillance has been weakened, many health departments still report wastewater trends, lab positivity, hospitalization rates. When you see a sharp rise mask up, limit crowded indoor events, & lean on your layers of protection.

===

Dr. @angierasmussen.bsky.social is highly informative: The Real Subtypes of the 2025 Flu Season open.substack.com/pub/rasmusse…

[image or embed]

— Crawford Kilian (@crof.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 10:49 AM

Last year, the flu season in North America was worse than it’s been since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic in terms of illness and mortality. That occurred when the US still had functioning public health infrastructure and hadn’t yet withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), shut down wide swaths of health infrastructure abroad by withdrawing foreign aid and cancelling grants to foreign institutions, decimated the federal workforce, and generally caused destructive chaos in public health. We are no longer in that situation.

The US government, including all the relevant departments and agencies that respond to and manage influenza epidemics in the US, has lost significant terms of its capacity for dealing with it. I don’t like to predict how bad a given infectious disease outbreak is going to be because viruses are always full of surprises, but I have an ominous feeling that this flu season will be worse than the last strictly on the basis of our dysfunctional capabilities. It’s like watching a contrived party on a reality show that you know is going to go off the rails, but you are not sure which drunken Real Housewife is going to catalyze the drama. There is a lot of flu circulating in various species, so it’s worth examining the situation to understand the potential for drama and where it might come from…

Currently there are 70 active confirmed poultry outbreaks in the US and 49 in Canada (yes, one of those is the wretched ostrich farm, but it should be cleared soon). This equates to millions of dead chickens and turkeys and creates a big economic and agricultural problem. New poultry outbreaks have been detected on a nearly daily basis since September. Last February, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins raided USDA school and food bank programs to fund an avian flu management strategy (designed to reduce egg prices) that promised to effectively stop wild bird introductions by hiring a handful of epidemiologists to carry out biosecurity audits and subsidizing farm upgrades. This approach has evidently failed, given that outbreaks are steadily increasing.

On the surface, things appear to have improved in America’s dairy farms. Although the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is not reporting any active livestock outbreaks, I think this is highly misleading. There haven’t been any new herds detected, but it’s unclear how much testing is even occurring in dairy cattle anymore. The USDA’s National Milk Testing Strategy website has not been updated since July 30th, 2025. The APHIS workforce has been devastated by forced retirements, reductions in force (RIFs), and funding cuts. Dairy cows generally don’t get very sick from H5N1, although infection reduces or stops milk production. Undetected circulation on dairy farms is entirely possible in a climate with no testing and a non-functional animal health inspection service…

But many people say so what? There is no evidence that H5N1 has acquired the ability to transmit efficiently between people, so it’s not a human concern. It might acquire this ability at some point in the unknown future. It may never acquire this ability. That’s true, and as a human, I agree that’s a relief. But even if it doesn’t, it poses a massive ongoing threat to agricultural and food security, the economy, and the environment.

For reasons I don’t completely understand, the USDA-approved Zoetis poultry vaccine doesn’t really seem to be getting used. I am not sure why this is the case. Vaccinated poultry cannot be sold on the international market because the vaccines are not completely sterilizing (they don’t prevent infection altogether, even though they stop disease). That means vaccinated birds could still be infected, so our current trade agreements forbid vaccinated poultry products from being exported. Vaccination does not have an impact on domestic production, however, and should still be considered as part of the US strategy for managing avian flu, considering how much H5N1 is around and how many birds it is killing.

We can’t do much about infected wild birds or animals, but we now have tools to better manage and prevent avian flu in domestic poultry. Doing so should be a priority, considering that reducing the chances for H5N1 making the jump to a pandemic virus depends on reducing the overall incidence of H5N1 infection overall…

===

GLP-1s are being studied for a wide range of conditions. Now, scientists will test whether their anti-inflammatory properties can help alleviate symptoms of #LongCovid. @wired.com @emilymullin.bsky.social
www.wired.com/story/weight…

[image or embed]

— Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 1:22 PM

Our randomized, placebo-controlled trial of tirzepatide (Zepbound) for #LongCovid has already enrolled 500 participants of 1000 planned in less than 2 weeks!
longcovid.scripps.edu/locitt-t/

[image or embed]

— Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 10:21 AM

===

New data show double the risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome after RSV in seniors
The rate was quadruple in those 75 and older, but those findings demonstrate less statistical power
www.cidrap.umn.edu/r…

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 2:27 PM

===

The UK government says London’s COVID memorial wall will be permanently preserved. The 8-foot-high Portland stone wall along the Thames will honour 240,000+ lives lost and the sacrifices of key workers, especially in health and care sectors.
Source: archive.li/S1F7y

[image or embed]

— Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 11:54 PM

===

Health secretary & long-time #vaccine skeptic Kennedy has already done a lot to disrupt immunization policy in the United States. But significantly more disruptive moves are yet to come, @danielpayne.bsky.social reports. www.statnews.com/2025/11/18/t…

[image or embed]

— Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 9:09 AM

===

"Decision-based evidence-making" — that's how one former #CDC leader described the approach to scientific decision making under the HHS secretary in a meaty examination of Kennedy's unprecedented tenure by several @statnews.com colleagues. www.statnews.com/2025/11/18/r…

[image or embed]

— Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 9:47 AM

===

A new study found the Trump administration’s cuts to NIH grants disrupted more than 380 clinical trials, affecting over 74,000 participants.
The cuts disproportionately impacted trials on infectious diseases and minority communities.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 17, 2025 at 6:00 PM

===

"The new America First Global Health Strategy"
Check out the lede
Yet "The world still faces dire health threats that countries
cannot fight alone"
www.thelancet.com/journals/lan… @thelancet.com by @tombollyky.bsky.social

[image or embed]

— Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 6:41 PM

That vision—the US State Department’s new America First Global Health Strategy—describes itself as forward-looking, but is more counter-revolutionary in its aims,seeking to return US programmes to first principles. The strategy rightly asserts that US global health leadership is not charity; it must directly benefit the US people and their interests. Yet, the strategy does not assess which health risks most threaten US lives, livelihoods, and the stability of allied nations, nor does it consider which interventions would be best suited to mitigate those risks. Instead, the America First strategy simply preserves the long-standing US global health priorities that do not run afoul of the President’s populist precepts and omits those that do. In are HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and polio; outbreak surveillance and response; competition with China; US corporations; and bilateral aid. Out are climate-related risks; paediatric vaccines disfavoured by the President’s Health Secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr; women, including maternal and reproductive health; aid for manufacturing or sanitation in other nations; US non-governmental organisations; and regional and multilateral institutions. Future US global health investments will be governed by 2–5-year bilateral agreements negotiated with recipient governments that include performance benchmarks and co-financing commitments, with the goal of decreasing US funding and moving most countries towards full self-reliance.

Even for the global health objectives that remain part of the America First strategy, the Trump administration’s 2026 fiscal year budget anticipates a further 62% cut in US foreign assistance for health, to $3·7 billion. Rather than tailoring US foreign policy responses to meet the demands of the threat, the America First Global Health Strategy has tailored the threat and the response to meet the demands of current US foreign policy. In doing so, this strategy takes the USA back 25 years—to circumstances that existed before the last consequential reassessment of US foreign policy and global health in 2000…

Dismantling pandemic preparedness
@science.org
www.science.org/content/arti…

[image or embed]

— Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 2:23 PM

===

"Heck of a job, Bobby."
"If the outbreaks cannot be extinguished by January, the anniversary of the first cases in Texas, the United State will lose what is known as “elimination status” as determined by the World Health Organization."
(gift link)

[image or embed]

— Carl T. Bergstrom (@carlbergstrom.com) November 17, 2025 at 9:52 PM

===

Utah, South Carolina confirm more measles as CDC call suggests US elimination status in jeopardy
Today the South Carolina Department of Health reported 5 new cases in Spartanburg County.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 5:03 PM

===

With 42 news measles cases, US total tops 1,700
Last year the United States had 285 measles cases.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 4:19 PM

===

Texas #measles outbreak may have spurred parents to vaccinate infants before CDC responded
Increased uptake among the youngest children may have slowed the risk of infection among those at greatest risk.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 4:24 PM

===

First ever human case of H5N5 avian flu confirmed in Washington state
Previous human detections in the United States have involved the H5N1 strain.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 3:52 PM


===

Health officials in Washington state said they have confirmed the first U.S. human case of bird flu since February, with a strain that has previously been reported in animals but never before in humans.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 14, 2025 at 6:00 PM

===

Indiana tracks more avian flu outbreaks in poultry
APHIS also reported detections in smaller, backyard poultry flocks in Grady and McClain counties in Oklahoma.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 4:15 PM

===

#Avian flu has decimated world's largest breeding colony of southern elephant seals
The loss may threaten the population's future by reducing the number of surviving pups.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…
Photo: David Cook / Flickr cc

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 3:56 PM

===

I never tire of seeing the amazing success of HPV vaccination. We are seeing the elimination of a leading oncogenic virus pathogen in real time
(Source: GAVI)
www.gavi.org/vaccineswork…

[image or embed]

— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 10:03 AM

www.gavi.org/vaccineswork…

[image or embed]

— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 10:03 AM

Multistate infant botulism outbreak adds 8 more cases, 23 total
All 23 cases involve hospitalization.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/b…

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 2:45 PM

===

Ethiopia faces its first Marburg outbreak, which has proved deadly
Nine cases have been confirmed.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…
Photo: Microbe World/ Flickr cc

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 4:25 PM

===

New Jersey man's death first one to be tied to tick-related meat allergy
Though deadly anaphylaxis had been considered a theoretical outcome of the allergy, it had not yet been seen until this case.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/t…
Photo: CDC

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 3:59 PM

===

Antibodies against #Lyme disease resurge after booster dose of Valneva's vaccine candidate, phase 2 data show
Nineteen-month antibody geometric mean titers were higher among kids than adults, similar to after the primary series.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/l…
Photo: Tange / Flickr cc

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 5:26 PM

===

New test promises faster, more accurate #Lyme disease diagnosis, researchers say
The test had 91% sensitivity in detecting Borrelia burgdorferi.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/d…
Photo: James Gathany / CDC

[image or embed]

— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 5:33 PM

===

Wow! What a lineup! Don’t miss this one 👇🏻

[image or embed]

— Angie Rasmussen (@angierasmussen.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 6:07 PM

===
The more you know…

TikTokers are using raw potato slices in socks to cure colds, but experts say there’s no scientific evidence supporting this remedy. https://wapo.st/49h8hdi

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 16, 2025 at 9:00 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Burrowing Owl
  • chemiclord
  • Chris T.
  • dnfree
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Eyeroller
  • Gretchen
  • Harrison Wesley
  • JCJ
  • JML
  • JoyceH
  • Kosh III
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Nelle
  • no body no name
  • NotMax
  • p.a
  • Princess
  • prostratedragon
  • sab
  • satby
  • Spanky
  • Steve LaBonne
  • StringOnAStick
  • Ten Bears
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • VFX Lurker
  • WereBear
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    58Comments

    1. 1.

      p.a

      The administration that can’t learn not to touch the hot stove.  300 years of painfully accrued scientific knowledge flushed in a decade.  And it’s been top-down AND bottom-up.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      I figure practically everyone who reads this thread has already gotten their flu and Covid vaccines for this season, but if you haven’t already, GET THEM.  I’m still very glad I got mine back in mid-September because when my wife, who waited, caught the A strain of the flu back in early October, (a) it was nasty and even after she was otherwise better, she lost her voice for two weeks, and (b) I didn’t have to quarantine myself from her.

      Changing subjects, it’s depressing to read about the way RFK Jr. has been dismantling our public health system, but at least we BJers know what’s going on.  Thanks once more, AL, for doing such a great job of keeping us informed for the past nearly six years.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MagdaInBlack

      And here I thought potatoes just cured warts, Who knew they were a miracle cure for the common cold.

      Are potatoes tarrifed?

      ( and why does my ss payment have a huge $600 Medicare premium deducted? It never did before. Medicare chat says they don’t know, call the SS admin. So the games begin)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Princess

      The HPV thing is really amazing.
      I wish I had got my son vaccinated for it. It was just coming in and he had a needle phobia so I didn’t push. But men transmit it even if they can’t catch it so both teen girls and boys should get it.

      In other news I got my flu and covid vax last week. Covid is no longer covered where I am so I paid out of pocket.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      Boston-area wastewater COVID counts were at something close to a post-2019 low after the modest late-summer/early-fall wave subsided, but it looks to me like we might be seeing the barely visible upturn leading to a winter wave:

      mwra.com/biobot/biobotdata.htm

      Last winter’s wave was relatively mild; here’s hoping it’s not worse than that.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JoyceH

      I hadn’t heard the potato thing. But does anyone else remember a few years back when there were commercials for some sort of pads you put on the soles of your feet to allegedly draw out impurities and detoxify you? Alleged to be some ancient Chinese medicine or whatevs. Haven’t seen them lately, maybe they were shut down.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Princess: I got vaccinated a little early this year, in part because I was traveling in early October. But scheduling these things is always a bit of a crapshoot.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kosh III: The potato thing is the kind of nonsense that’s easy and harmless enough that people probably figure it’s worth a shot. But there’s no end to it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Eyeroller

      If you put a potato slice in your sock, your cold will last 7 days.  If you don’t, it will last a week.

      (Ancient joke adapted for latest idiocy.)

      I am still mad about morons shouting about covid that “it’s just a flu.”  Flu is a very dangerous virus and causes a lot of disease and death even in a “light” year.  It may be partly because we have tended to call lots of viruses “flu.”  E.g. there is no such such as “stomach flu” or “24-hour flu.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Eyeroller

      @Princess: I am not sure what you mean that men don’t “catch” HPV because they certainly do.  That’s why they can transmit it.  Most cases in women don’t result in cancer either.  But in men it can cause a type of cancer that is rare, much less common than cervical, but can result in amputation of a, uh, sensitive part to which most men are emotinally attached.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JoyceH

      @Eyeroller: there’s sure a 24-hour something! Don’t know what it is but seems like it hits about once a year. I don’t think people call it the flu, I’ve usually heard it as “that thing that’s going around”. As in “I got that thing that’s going around but it only lasts about a day.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JML

      Got my COVID booster on monday. paid for it a bit yesterday, but feeling mostly fine today (arm hurts more than usual this time around, which is annoying). Wanted to make sure I got it in before seeing family at Thanksgiving and with Christmas just around the corner.

      Still free on my insurance, but they didn’t have it available when they did the flu shot clinic at work, so I had to make a separate appointment. Mentioned it to a few people at work and got the “oh yeah! I need to do that, but it seems hard to find”. Reality is they had been used to having it combined with the annual flu shot clinics I think and hadn’t needed to seek it out.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      VeniceRiley

      @MagdaInBlack: wtf? I’ll be eyeballing mine. I already prepay for years of NHS in advance to get my visa. Got a Medicare card in the mail recently unsolicited. They really should sort this out like tax treaties.

      ( and why does my ss payment have a huge $600 Medicare premium deducted? It never did before. Medicare chat says they don’t know, call the SS admin. So the games begin) 

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Eyeroller

      @Matt McIrvin: There are many viruses that can cause stomach inflammation.  In other mammals, coronaviruses are often mainly digestive-tract viruses and it seems they can cause such symptoms in humans at times, as well.

      I had something like a norovirus once and wouldn’t have called it “stomach flu” because there was either no or very low fever or chills or aches or other symoptoms often associated with “flu.”  Just an inability to be far from a bathroom.  But other may still call it “stomach flu.”

      But I think that lumping everything into “flu,” including some relatively benign viruses, diminishes the urgency around actual flu.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Anne Laurie

      @Eyeroller: But in men it can cause a type of cancer that is rare, much less common than cervical, but can result in amputation of a, uh, sensitive part to which most men are emotinally attached.

      Men can also develop oral (throat, cheek, tongue) cancers from HPV infections.  *NOT* fun.  Kids should be vaccinated, for their own sake & their future partners!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JCJ

      @Princess: But men absolutely do get infected.  I am now mostly retired, but the number of HPV related cancers of the tongue and tonsils I treated was quite significant, let alone anal cancers.  Treatment of the HPV related head and neck cancers often results in cure, but the current course of treatment (radiation alone if lymph nodes are not involved, combined chemo and radiation if lymph node positive) is very difficult for nearly all patients.   I read a recent summary of a trial which incorporated immunotherapy as the first treatment which showed interesting results, so maybe radiation dose de-escalation will be possible in the future.  For now it is still 70 Gray in 35 treatments over seven weeks.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WereBear

      That last time corporations were exposed for meddling in science exposed Ancel Keys “lipid hypothesis” as a campaign similar to Big Tobacco’s, creating studies to make something confusing, so Big Sugar wouldn’t lose profits. It wasn’t until 2015 that Big Sugar’s ploy was exposed, but nothing changed. We got statins and low fat diets and high grain diets from that, which led to nothing but more disease.

      Because it wasn’t the saturated fat. It was the SUGAR.

      Likewise, not stomping down on this anti-vaccine/public health/science crowd NOW will only mean more suffering in the future.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      chemiclord

      It’s stories like the potato slices that really remind me that how much of the “right wing brainwashing” is really due to a willful audience who is ready to believe anything that tells them they’re actually smart and savvy and that they don’t need to do anything that makes them feel uncomfortable, like needles or masks.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WereBear

      @Ten Bears: ALcohol is like a super-sugar that drains all your vitamin B’s from the body, and thanks to planted fears of saturated fat, people don’t eat the animal foods which put those B’s back in.

      Sugar is now a scientifically recognized “addictive substance.” Alcohol becomes a super-craving because it’s more potent.

      But people don’t understand it, especially how Big Tobacco turned themselves into Big Snack Food. They still had all this money lying around…

      And the lab products they put in the food because it tastes the same and it’s cheaper than real butter? Creates the raging appetite of so many. Appetite for what can vary, but I think Big Tobacco is still making addicts, and future addicts.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      no body no name

      @WereBear:

      It’s not just the sugar and alcohol can kill you if you stop drinking.  As suppresses your system your body pumps out more stuff to counter that.   So if you just stop it goes insane hence the shakes, sweats, delirium, extreme agitation and more.  By the time you are fully in the throws of it you have to drink again the next morning just to function.  You never truly get drunk again.  You just function.  If you dare stop, sans benzos, you are fucked.

      Alcohol withdraw will kill you.  If you’ve never had to watch someone look OK for two days and then fly into delirium and a full on seizure I envy you.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Burrowing Owl

      Thank you for this, Anne Laurie.

      I had Covid last week, my second time, and getting Paxlovid is very different than it was two years ago. Then, it was free, no questions.

      Now, it costs about $1,500 out of pocket. My insurance made it $200. And five minutes of searching revealed ways to offset the costs on paxlovid.com—I signed up for a co-pay card since I have private insurance, which covered the rest and made it free for me.

      Most people (they say) can still get Paxlovid for free. Be aware there are now hoops to jump through—if you don’t know about them, it could be expensive.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Nelle

      @no body no name: Late to the thread.  I’m a carpenter’s daughter, so I was used to seeing the hammer and nail operation.  When a psychiatric aide, I watched a man in seclusion go through alcohol withdrawal.  He meticulously built a house, with imaginary hammer and nails, sawing from time to time.  His movements were so precise that he almost convinced me.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @no body no name: thank you for the explanation, my dad drank from age 15 to 50, when he was forced to either go through ten weeks of inpatient treatment or lose his job. I was about 18 at the time and the first few weeks of withdrawal were bad. I can’t imagine what it would have been like without meds and constant medical supervision.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      trollhattan

      Hive mind question: kid had covid in September, bad fever, ambulance trip to ER, the works. She bounced back within a few days.

      She’s now claiming she doesn’t need the booster because variously “already had it so, immune to this variety” or “you need to wait N months after having covid to get the booster.”
      Dad says “get the damn thing” but in these wacky RFK days I don’t know where to find trustworthy info.

      BTW that ambulance ride, less than ten miles, got billed at over $5k and we’re on the hook for about 10%. Walk-in clinic and ER visits are on their own billing cycles. World’s Greatest Healthcare!

      NB the “care” portion was just fine.​

      Reply
    39. 39.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      I am lucky enough to live near my VA community clinic so was able to get a flu shot there in October. They were not giving COVID shots but have a program where I could get it at Kinney Drug store for free if I gave them the VA charge info and showed my Military and VA ID cards. I got RSV, Shingles, and the pneumonia vaccines last year before I retired. Also TDAP as my daughter was getting ready to have her second baby.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      StringOnAStick

      @JCJ: I am glad to hear there is some progress in oral cancer treatments; when I was in RDH classes, the fear they tried to instill to get dentists and RDH’s to really LOOK at each patient was significant just because the prognoses for such cancers was so grim and the treatments so damaging.  A neighbor just took care of an old friend who had bone grafted from his tibia to attempt to give him enough jawbone so that he could be on something other than a fully liquid diet. His plaintive request was “I just want to eat a salad again”, after 3 years of liquid only.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      StringOnAStick

      @WereBear: I can tell you and I have read a lot of the same books.  How they stuck trans fats in with saturated fats in Keys’ studies.  Trans fats are hideously bad for us, and saturated fats were unfairly tarred with that brush, intentionally.  The rules on trans fats are weak too, as long as it’s below a certain threshold, trans fats don’t have to be listed and the product can be touted as “trans fats free”; there was a yogurt/butter product I remember that was the best example; a friend was so proud of this “not bad butter replacement” until I pointed it out and we read the label, where is stated it was less than the trans fat limit, but they were indeed in the product.

      I have close friend who worked for a certain very well known national chain/pie company; they’re still everywhere (initials M.C.).  She was there when the data came out that trans fats were bad, and she recounts the head management meeting where they announced that yes, trans fats are bad for human health, and they planned to keep on using them in their products until they were forced to stop.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      StringOnAStick

      Rhetorical question for the hive mind: does the fact that flu virus acquires mutations not indicate that evolution is, you know, real?!?!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      VFX Lurker

      @trollhattan: She’s now claiming she doesn’t need the booster because variously “already had it so, immune to this variety” or “you need to wait N months after having covid to get the booster.”

      Dad says “get the damn thing” but in these wacky RFK days I don’t know where to find trustworthy info.

      I’m currently using the UCLA Health system. When I had COVID in August 2024, the UCLA Health web portal wouldn’t let me book that year’s new COVID vaccine until the CDC guideline of a three month waiting period had passed.

      However, any CVS would have let me walk in and get vaccinated. Plus, COVID antibodies can fade sooner than three months.

      I opted to use CVS to vaccinate in early November of that year. This put me a few weeks’ short of the three-month mark, but ahead of the cold/flu/holiday seasons.

      Wishing your kid well.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WTFGhost

       

      @Kosh III: I vaguely remember a folk remedy of soaking your socks to cure a stuffy nose (instead of Afrin). I’ve never tried it, but I’ve heard people swear by it, and I’m willing to believe weird things about the body, given how effed up my body is. Fluid effects in your feet maybe drawing water from your membranes? Seems… possible. But *potatoes*? The mind, it boggles. No, it scrabbles. Or does it wordle, these days?

      @trollhattan: “There’s no real point in vaccinating fewer than 6 months post-infection” is the advice I had heard, pre-RFKjr. I, myself, was vaccinated only 5 months post-infection, but, my wife scheduled dual shots for both of us, and haha, yeah, like I’ll get out of the house again this year! So, yeah, I got my shot then. I had heard, earlier, that you should not get the shot if you’d been infected in the past six months, but, I believe that was when the shot was rarer, i.e. “don’t waste it!!”

      So, with a September infection, I would wait.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WTFGhost

      @no body no name: A lot of alcoholics are in severe neurological pain, I’d bet. Some might know it, and suck on the bottle to kill the pain, when nothing else works. Some might not know it, and spend years weeping to their sponsor about how their higher power just can’t remove the insane urge to drink, because only when drunk does the constant pain get dulled enough….

      I’m glad to hear GLP-1s are being used against long covid, which I’m equally sure has a neuro pain component, and, I’m somewhat confident GLP-1s help with neuro pain in some fashion. Which is, essentially, me putting fancy names on my guesswork.

      But I know neuro pain can cause brain fog, and, I think that’s the primary cause. I think someday, we might find most people who say their fog isn’t pain, just can’t locate their pain. (I said “most” and not “all” – and, I started with “might”. I’m humble in my arrogance!) It’s like, the pain is static, it’s emergency signals your brain can’t process, but can’t ignore, so, you don’t have as much processing power for non-emergencies – et viola, brain fog!

      (Don’t say I meant “et voila,” or I may commit violins against you.)

      So much of the rest – dear lord, I’m sure there are people who are said to be schizophrenic who are just in pain, people said to be manic depressive, who are just in pain, people said to have panic attacks, or anxiety, all of it could be pain. When you’re getting pain signals, from all over, in combinations that shouldn’t be possible, who knows how the brain will react?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      dnfree

      @MagdaInBlack: I do not know your situation.  Are your Medicare payments normally deducted from your SS?  I do know that there is a surcharge on Medicare and Part D that is income-based, depending on the tax return from two years ago (last year they have data for).  We have run into that occasionally because we have some variation in our retirement income each year.  But you should have had a letter or email from social security explaining any change.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      dnfree

      @StringOnAStick: My fundamentalist relative draws a distinction between “micro evolution” and “macro evolution”, the latter being the kind that over time produces entirely different species.  Your examples are micro evolution, which he accepts.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      dnfree

      @trollhattan: Everything I’ve seen indicates that getting vaccinated again for Covid within three months of having it is pointless, because your body is already on high alert for it.  If the illness was in September, wait until December at least.  Might still be in time for that holiday.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Steve LaBonne

      @VFX Lurker: I am not a big fan of CVS in general but in my experience they are THE place for vaccinations. I have been getting everything there for years because my regular drugstore is always very slow to get the newest COVID and flu vaccines (and I found out the hard way that Medicare shafts me for anything I get at my doctor’s office because they classify it as a “hospital facility”.) I recently got measles and TDAP, both long overdue, and I’m completely caught up now.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Steve LaBonne

      @dnfree: They’re still doing that dodge? I used to keep up with the latest creationist BS but don’t any more. The micro/macro nonsense is a golden oldie.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Gretchen

      I was in Whole Foods yesterday and there were whole aisles full of supplements and “holistic” remedies – almost crowding out the actual food. These people who won’t get a vaccine because big pharma is profiting, are happy to swallow bottle after bottle of things that don’t have to go through any testing at all.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      sab

      @Steve LaBonne: Not a big fan of CVS but they do have many vaccines if you have extreme patience. This may vary by the store (our local store before CVS shut it down in a rent dispute had bought out a local pharmacist, and he ruled the roost for twenty plus years. Did a good job before he retired.)

      He retired and they closed the store and the new guys are really bad at what they do.

      My husband uses them as a pharmacy and they are awful. Always late, often wrong. Big production getting any prescription filled on time and properly (isn’t this supposedly what they do??)

      I asked my doctor and she dsaid the grocery store pharmacies are better on prices because they are loss leaders, just trying to attract customers into the store and not trying to build a profit on top.

      I needed a flu vax. Checked on line yesterday with CVS and they only make appointments for the day. So signed up early this morning. Went in for my appointment and not a pharmacist in sight. 15 minutes later still nothing.

      Then an off the street walk-in came and glared at me because I was sitting in the only chair. Also too they only contacted my husband’s phone. They asked for my number and then ignored it. He had signed us up for Covid vaccines with his phone and my e-mail early Covid and they cannot adapt to new things. Five years later.

      So I went to my grocery store with pharmacy, asked about the flu vaccine. They gave me an appointment that afternoon. I came in, filled out the paperwork, got the vaccine and was out of there in ten minutes.

      My stepdaughter had serious problems with CVS getting her thyroid and anxiety meds filled at CVS. Switched to our grocery store pharmacy and smooth sailing ever since.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Steve LaBonne

      @sab: It really does seem to depend on the local store. I have been lucky with mine. For prescriptions though I much prefer a store that is part of a small local employee-owned chain. But they do seem to be at a disadvantage with respect to suppliers with the corporate giants- I have had trouble getting my Jardiance prescription filled by them and have had to get that from CVS as well.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Gretchen

      @Anne Laurie: I  read about one doctor who had specialized in head and neck cancers and his practice was way down after HPV vaccine became widespread. He had to expand to other things.

      And of course he was happy that those particular diseases were way down.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Chris T.

      @Gretchen:

      These people who won’t get a vaccine because big pharma is profiting, are happy to swallow bottle after bottle of things that don’t have to go through any testing at all.

      Yeah but… you don’t understand! Big Pharma only makes effective drugs for profit! While Big Supplement makes ineffective drugs for love!  Okay, love of money, but still, love, right?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.