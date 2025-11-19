COVID-19: "As of November 11, 2025, we estimate that COVID-19 infections are growing or likely growing in 20 states, declining or likely declining in 9 states, and not changing in 18 states."

Source: www.cdc.gov/cfa-modeling…

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus:

“We cannot talk about COVID in the past tense.

“It’s still with us, it still causes acute disease and Long COVID, and it still kills.

"The world might want to forget about COVID-19, but we cannot afford to."

… The new strain, a version of H3N2, is causing outbreaks in Canada and the U.K., where health officials are warning about the early wave that's sending people to the hospital. "Since it emerged, it's rapidly spreading and predominating in some countries so far in the Northern Hemisphere," Dr. Wenqing Zhang, head of the World Health Organization's Global Respiratory Threats Unit, said Wednesday during a media briefing. The version of H3N2 that's circulated worldwide this year "acquired 7 new mutations over the summer," Antonia Ho, a consultant in infectious diseases at Scotland's University of Glasgow, said in a media statement. That "means the virus is quite different to the H3N2 strain included in this year's vaccine," she said. The U.K. is heading "into what looks set to be a cruel winter, with flu cases being triple what they were this time last year," the head of the U.K.'s National Health Service, James Mackey, said last week. It's picking up in Canada, too, said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan. H3N2 is generally thought to cause more illness and be worse for older adults than other strains. Japan is also experiencing an unusually early and harsh flu season that's "unprecedented," Rasmussen said. Japanese news outlet Nippon TV reported that as of Nov. 4, flu cases in Tokyo had surged to nearly six times the level seen at this time last year, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. More than 2,300 day cares and schools in the country were at least partially closed because of the outbreak, the outlet reported… H3N2 is an A strain of influenza. While there are plenty of anecdotal reports of people testing positive for flu A across the country, the insights stop there. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn't provided a detailed, national report on flu activity since Sept. 26 because of the government shutdown…

Great to see a new FluView post from #CDC today after weeks without updates.

It's not yet flu season in the US, but activity is starting to pick up. www.cdc.gov/fluview/surv…



Let’s talk about why I am increasingly uneasy about the upcoming flu season. A new H3N2 influenza variant has been emerging globally, and it carries mutations linked to immune escape i.e the virus’s ability to bypass some of our pre-existing immunity. 🧵

utppublishing.com/doi/10.3138/…

That doesn’t guarantee a severe season, but it raises the stakes.

This strain has picked up multiple changes at sites on the hemagglutinin protein where antibodies normally latch on. When these “cluster transition sites” mutate, the virus can spread more easily in communities. We also have a convergence of vulnerabilities: falling vaccination uptake due to politicized misinformation, minimal public messaging about masking or ventilation, and a burned-out healthcare workforce. Add workplaces that won’t let people stay home sick, and you’ve created the perfect storm for respiratory viruses to rip through communities this winter. A vaccine mismatch doesn’t mean the vaccine is useless. Even w drifted strains, flu vaccines consistently reduce severity hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths. Partial protection is still protection. It buys you time, keeps you out of the hospital, & slows transmission across the population. So what can you do, given all this?

– Get vaccinated early. Cross-protection still matters, even if the strain drifts.

– Upgrade your indoor air. HEPA filters, open windows, or even a Corsi-Rosenthal box can dramatically reduce viral particles.

– Mask when cases rise. N95s work – Stay home if you’re sick

– Wash hands + clean high-touch surfaces, flu spreads efficiently via contaminated hands.

– Keep rapid tests around. COVID will be part of the mix too. Finally, keep an eye on local respiratory virus dashboards. Even though surveillance has been weakened, many health departments still report wastewater trends, lab positivity, hospitalization rates. When you see a sharp rise mask up, limit crowded indoor events, & lean on your layers of protection.

… Last year, the flu season in North America was worse than it's been since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic in terms of illness and mortality. That occurred when the US still had functioning public health infrastructure and hadn't yet withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), shut down wide swaths of health infrastructure abroad by withdrawing foreign aid and cancelling grants to foreign institutions, decimated the federal workforce, and generally caused destructive chaos in public health. We are no longer in that situation. The US government, including all the relevant departments and agencies that respond to and manage influenza epidemics in the US, has lost significant terms of its capacity for dealing with it. I don't like to predict how bad a given infectious disease outbreak is going to be because viruses are always full of surprises, but I have an ominous feeling that this flu season will be worse than the last strictly on the basis of our dysfunctional capabilities. It's like watching a contrived party on a reality show that you know is going to go off the rails, but you are not sure which drunken Real Housewife is going to catalyze the drama. There is a lot of flu circulating in various species, so it's worth examining the situation to understand the potential for drama and where it might come from… Currently there are 70 active confirmed poultry outbreaks in the US and 49 in Canada (yes, one of those is the wretched ostrich farm, but it should be cleared soon). This equates to millions of dead chickens and turkeys and creates a big economic and agricultural problem. New poultry outbreaks have been detected on a nearly daily basis since September. Last February, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins raided USDA school and food bank programs to fund an avian flu management strategy (designed to reduce egg prices) that promised to effectively stop wild bird introductions by hiring a handful of epidemiologists to carry out biosecurity audits and subsidizing farm upgrades. This approach has evidently failed, given that outbreaks are steadily increasing. On the surface, things appear to have improved in America's dairy farms. Although the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is not reporting any active livestock outbreaks, I think this is highly misleading. There haven't been any new herds detected, but it's unclear how much testing is even occurring in dairy cattle anymore. The USDA's National Milk Testing Strategy website has not been updated since July 30th, 2025. The APHIS workforce has been devastated by forced retirements, reductions in force (RIFs), and funding cuts. Dairy cows generally don't get very sick from H5N1, although infection reduces or stops milk production. Undetected circulation on dairy farms is entirely possible in a climate with no testing and a non-functional animal health inspection service… But many people say so what? There is no evidence that H5N1 has acquired the ability to transmit efficiently between people, so it's not a human concern. It might acquire this ability at some point in the unknown future. It may never acquire this ability. That's true, and as a human, I agree that's a relief. But even if it doesn't, it poses a massive ongoing threat to agricultural and food security, the economy, and the environment. For reasons I don't completely understand, the USDA-approved Zoetis poultry vaccine doesn't really seem to be getting used. I am not sure why this is the case. Vaccinated poultry cannot be sold on the international market because the vaccines are not completely sterilizing (they don't prevent infection altogether, even though they stop disease). That means vaccinated birds could still be infected, so our current trade agreements forbid vaccinated poultry products from being exported. Vaccination does not have an impact on domestic production, however, and should still be considered as part of the US strategy for managing avian flu, considering how much H5N1 is around and how many birds it is killing. We can't do much about infected wild birds or animals, but we now have tools to better manage and prevent avian flu in domestic poultry. Doing so should be a priority, considering that reducing the chances for H5N1 making the jump to a pandemic virus depends on reducing the overall incidence of H5N1 infection overall…

GLP-1s are being studied for a wide range of conditions. Now, scientists will test whether their anti-inflammatory properties can help alleviate symptoms of #LongCovid. @wired.com @emilymullin.bsky.social

www.wired.com/story/weight…

New data show double the risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome after RSV in seniors

The rate was quadruple in those 75 and older, but those findings demonstrate less statistical power

www.cidrap.umn.edu/r…

The UK government says London’s COVID memorial wall will be permanently preserved. The 8-foot-high Portland stone wall along the Thames will honour 240,000+ lives lost and the sacrifices of key workers, especially in health and care sectors.

Source: archive.li/S1F7y

Health secretary & long-time #vaccine skeptic Kennedy has already done a lot to disrupt immunization policy in the United States. But significantly more disruptive moves are yet to come, @danielpayne.bsky.social reports. www.statnews.com/2025/11/18/t…

"Decision-based evidence-making" — that's how one former #CDC leader described the approach to scientific decision making under the HHS secretary in a meaty examination of Kennedy's unprecedented tenure by several @statnews.com colleagues. www.statnews.com/2025/11/18/r…

A new study found the Trump administration’s cuts to NIH grants disrupted more than 380 clinical trials, affecting over 74,000 participants.

The cuts disproportionately impacted trials on infectious diseases and minority communities.

"The new America First Global Health Strategy"

Check out the lede

Yet "The world still faces dire health threats that countries

cannot fight alone"

www.thelancet.com/journals/lan… @thelancet.com by @tombollyky.bsky.social

… That vision—the US State Department's new America First Global Health Strategy—describes itself as forward-looking, but is more counter-revolutionary in its aims,seeking to return US programmes to first principles. The strategy rightly asserts that US global health leadership is not charity; it must directly benefit the US people and their interests. Yet, the strategy does not assess which health risks most threaten US lives, livelihoods, and the stability of allied nations, nor does it consider which interventions would be best suited to mitigate those risks. Instead, the America First strategy simply preserves the long-standing US global health priorities that do not run afoul of the President's populist precepts and omits those that do. In are HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and polio; outbreak surveillance and response; competition with China; US corporations; and bilateral aid. Out are climate-related risks; paediatric vaccines disfavoured by the President's Health Secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr; women, including maternal and reproductive health; aid for manufacturing or sanitation in other nations; US non-governmental organisations; and regional and multilateral institutions. Future US global health investments will be governed by 2–5-year bilateral agreements negotiated with recipient governments that include performance benchmarks and co-financing commitments, with the goal of decreasing US funding and moving most countries towards full self-reliance. Even for the global health objectives that remain part of the America First strategy, the Trump administration's 2026 fiscal year budget anticipates a further 62% cut in US foreign assistance for health, to $3·7 billion. Rather than tailoring US foreign policy responses to meet the demands of the threat, the America First Global Health Strategy has tailored the threat and the response to meet the demands of current US foreign policy. In doing so, this strategy takes the USA back 25 years—to circumstances that existed before the last consequential reassessment of US foreign policy and global health in 2000…

"Heck of a job, Bobby."

"If the outbreaks cannot be extinguished by January, the anniversary of the first cases in Texas, the United State will lose what is known as “elimination status” as determined by the World Health Organization."

(gift link)

Utah, South Carolina confirm more measles as CDC call suggests US elimination status in jeopardy

Today the South Carolina Department of Health reported 5 new cases in Spartanburg County.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…

Texas #measles outbreak may have spurred parents to vaccinate infants before CDC responded

Increased uptake among the youngest children may have slowed the risk of infection among those at greatest risk.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…

First ever human case of H5N5 avian flu confirmed in Washington state

Previous human detections in the United States have involved the H5N1 strain.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…



Health officials in Washington state said they have confirmed the first U.S. human case of bird flu since February, with a strain that has previously been reported in animals but never before in humans. [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 14, 2025 at 6:00 PM

Indiana tracks more avian flu outbreaks in poultry

APHIS also reported detections in smaller, backyard poultry flocks in Grady and McClain counties in Oklahoma.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

#Avian flu has decimated world's largest breeding colony of southern elephant seals

The loss may threaten the population's future by reducing the number of surviving pups.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

Photo: David Cook / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 14, 2025 at 3:56 PM

I never tire of seeing the amazing success of HPV vaccination. We are seeing the elimination of a leading oncogenic virus pathogen in real time

(Source: GAVI)

www.gavi.org/vaccineswork…

New Jersey man's death first one to be tied to tick-related meat allergy

Though deadly anaphylaxis had been considered a theoretical outcome of the allergy, it had not yet been seen until this case.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/t…

Photo: CDC [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 13, 2025 at 3:59 PM

Antibodies against #Lyme disease resurge after booster dose of Valneva's vaccine candidate, phase 2 data show

Nineteen-month antibody geometric mean titers were higher among kids than adults, similar to after the primary series.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/l…

Photo: Tange / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 5:26 PM

