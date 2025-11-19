Guest post series from *Carlo Graziani.

On Artificial Intelligence

Hello, Jackals. Welcome back, and thank you again for this opportunity. What follows is the fourth part of a seven-installment series on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The plan is to release one of these per week, on Wednesdays, with the Artificial Intelligence tag on all the posts.

The original plan was to skip Thanksgiving week. However, I’ve been talking to WaterGirl about the technical level of these posts, and I’ve come to realize that it’s been a bit off-putting to some readers. So I think that during the turkey-day break, I’ll try to provide a high-level summary of where the series has been with an eye to keeping the nerd-babble under control.

That said…

Part 4: If There Were AGI, What Would It Look Like?

Part 3 ended with a bit of a rant, because I felt the need to express outrage at the very loose and lazy intellectual standards prevailing in much contemporary “AI” research, at least insofar as discussion of artificial General Intelligence (AGI) goes. My perspective on the subject is by no means a majority view, and I feel a little like Diogenes, shaking his fist at the corrupt world from the austerity of his barrel.

The thing is, I don’t really enjoy the role of Diogenes, because “burn it all down” is a fundamentally destructive outlook on such things. I happen to feel that the scientific accomplishments of modern machine learning, while often oversold, are very real. I don’t want to give the impression that I think the entire subject is worthless, just because the current scientific discussions of AGI are so fundamentally wrong.

As to AGI itself, I think there is something else I need to clarify: I do not intend to say that it is impossible to achieve some version of AGI: I am simply saying that AGI is impossible along our current technological path, which is to say, based purely on machine learning techniques.

I am philosophically a materialist. I do not believe in souls. I think that consciousness is something that physical brains do, a phenomenon that arises from the electrical activities of billions of grey cells. And that being the case, I cannot in good conscience believe that it is surely impossible to bring about some kind of entity, in software running on computer hardware, that recognizably emulates aspects of human cognition, including reason. I do expect that this feat will be far more challenging to accomplish than chatbot parlor tricks we currently call “AI”. Even if true AGI is possible at all, we might not see it happen for many decades. Nonetheless, fundamentally, some AGI technology should be possible in principle.

What I want to attempt today is to describe what the scientific basis for such a technology might look like. I base this discussion on an article that I have written that is currently under review (those of you who would like to take a deeper dive will find the draft article here).

This is a purely speculative venture, and what I write here, however well-motivated, could easily turn out to be wrong. Nevertheless I think this is a useful exercise, for two reasons: it is useful to at least try to point to a possible exit from the stagnant state of current research on AGI; and, it is useful to at least try to illustrate what type of research concerns ought to replace those currently occupying scientists working on AGI.

What Should We Require Of A Theory Of Artificial Reason?

I want to narrow down these considerations, from AGI (a term for which no accepted scientific definition exists) to artificial reason, which is at least amenable to some specific discussion. What I would like is a model of what we mean by the term “reason” that is specific and detailed, to the point of being amenable, at least in theory, to implementation as software. Such a model would at least get us away from the territory of bullshit claims such as “self-organization” and “emergence” of AGI.

Last week, I discussed human reason in the context of what sort of traces it might leave in natural language text, to examine the plausibility of claims that reasoning states can be recovered from large text corpuses. I pointed out that our own reason rests on a foundation of subrational processes which almost certainly leave no such trace in text. Cognitive scientists have only the vaguest notions of how those processes work, and they can certainly not exhibit any models for them that are sufficiently specific to be represented as software. So trying to build a principled “bottom-up” model that mimics how reason emerges in a human mind is probably hopeless, at least for now.

What is left, then, is a “top-down” approach. What I mean by that is that we must work at an abstract level rather than at a mechanistic one. We must state what we mean by “reason” in general terms, in a way that we cannot directly show to be connected to the mechanisms of human reasoning, but which is motivated by the structure of reasoned thought. Also, we would like a model that can be expressed as mathematically as possible, because the point here is to come up with something that we could imagine translating into computer code.

Oddly enough, we already have one aspect of human cognition that can be represented this way: learning. We have seen that there is a subject called statistical learning, wherein by some method one learns an approximation to the statistical distribution from which some dataset was sampled, and one concomitantly learns to structure reasonable decisions based on that distribution. I’ve been a little vague about how this works, but it is a process that can be represented quite generally by the kind of model that I have in mind here.

So one possible approach (certainly not the only one!) is to take that representation of learning and generalize it, to represent reasoning. This approach has two advantages: it allows us to get a free ride on the existing model, which appears to work for learning; and, it allows us to connect and contrast “reasoning” to “learning”, so that we can begin to see what the relationship might be between the two.

A Cast Of Characters

This is all very abstract, and it will be helpful to provide concrete examples of reasoners (or alleged reasoners) to consult as we go along. I have three such examples for you:

The astrophysicists who were trying to puzzle out the nature of Gamma-Ray Bursts (GRBs) between 1973 and 1998. The GRB phenomenon consists of bursts of gamma rays (duh!) that arrive at the Earth from random directions on the sky, never repeating. When they were discovered, and for the quarter-century that followed, their nature remained mysterious, because they seemed unconnected to any other astronomical phenomenon. The available data consisted of gamma-ray “light curves” (time traces of gamma-ray intensity), spectra (distributions of gamma-ray energies in the burst), event durations (fractions of a second to hours), and locations in the sky. The latter were only known very inaccurately: the so-called “error boxes”, regions of the sky from which the events might have arrived, were very large by astronomical standards, many degrees across, because it is difficult to create direction-resolving instruments for photons at gamma-ray energies. We will use the story of how the mystery of GRBs was solved to illustrate an aspect of our model of reasoning.

A DIY home electrician (name redacted to protect the guilty) attempting to install a light fixture into an electrical box. He is following very standard procedures, using techniques, tools, and materials that he has trained to use and understand, and is moderately skilled. However, for some unknown reason, the fixture installation is failing, because of a persistent short-circuit that only manifests itself when the fixture is finally secured to the wall, and the circuit breaker is turned back on. When he turns on the circuit breaker with the fixture not secured to the wall, there is no short circuit, and the fixture works correctly. He is trying to figure out why by inspecting wire nut connections and checking for crimped wires. We will use this story to illustrate another aspect of the our model of reasoning.

An LLM undergoing training, or a trained LLM making new inferences. It doesn’t reason: it’s just along for the ride.

Bayesian Updating As A Model Of Learning

Let’s get started with learning.

We can exhibit an abstract model of learning using Bayesian statistical theory. I’ll describe how this works without writing down any equations (there aren’t that many equations, and you will find them in that draft article if you care about that sort of thing). There are two elements to consider: a parameterized model, and an evidence stream.

The role of the evidence stream is to provide new information to be assimilated. The evidence is presented sequentially, one discrete piece at a time. It comes from a fixed set of possible pieces of evidence. There may be infinitely-many such pieces, but they are related by some structural relationships.

Examples of such evidence streams are GRB light curves, spectra, durations, and arrival directions; or the results of the DIY electrician’s inspections for faulty wire connections or crimped wires; or pages of text presented to the LLM in training.

The role of the parameterized model is to provide a description of the structure of the evidence. “Parameterized” simply means that the provided description is controlled by a set of numbers (the parameters) that act as control knobs on the model. Twist those knobs, and the model’s description of the evidence structure changes. There may be a half-dozen such knobs, or there may be billions, depending on the model and the evidence. The model is fixed, but we may set the knobs any way we choose.

The model might contain statements such as “the source of the GRB is a neutron star in our galaxy” and the corresponding knobs could be the star’s spin rate and magnetic field intensity, and its distance from Earth; or the model could contain the statement “one of the wires is getting crimped against the box’s mounting strap” and the corresponding knob would be the identity of the offending wire; or the model might be the LLM itself, and the corresponding knobs would be the billions of parameters that must be set in training.

We do not initially know which settings of the knobs provide the highest-fidelity description of the evidence structure, i.e. which settings are most predictive of the evidence. However,once we start viewing evidence, we have a procedure for weighting the knob settings. “Weighting” means that we may view some settings to which we have ascribed higher weights as being more likely than other settings with lower weights, because the higher-weight settings provide better descriptions of the evidence.

This weighting procedure is called Bayesian updating. As the model views each new piece of evidence, this (fairly simple) mathematical procedure describes how the weights shift among the knob settings. Generally speaking, a single piece of evidence produces a relatively small adjustment of the weights. Over time, as evidence accumulates, what may happen in the ideal case is that a small set of knob settings will hog most of the weight while remaining settings will have essentially zero weight, and we will conclude that those highly weighted settings are “preferred” by the evidence (in the sense that they give the most satisfactory predictions of the evidence).

That, in a nutshell, is our model of learning.

When Learning Stalls

One problem with statistical learning is that the happy circumstance where the weights contract to a small set of knob settings can be difficult to obtain. There are two possible problems with it:

The evidence may not shed enough light on the model. In this case, we would say that the evidence is not informative about the model. The model may not be sufficiently descriptive of the evidence. In this case, we would say that the model is not explanatory of the evidence.

If either of these circumstances holds, the Bayesian updating process will stall, and the weights will not decisively concentrate on a winning set of knob settings.

In the case of GRB astronomy, a consensus developed in the 1980s that there was a Case (1) problem: the evidence was not informative with respect to any proposed model of GRBs. The problem was that the source location error boxes were too large, and too-tardily reported. It was felt likely that the transient GRB phenomenon was in all likelihood associated with equally-transient phenomena at other wavelengths, and that observing such transients might be the key to unlocking the mystery. But a 4-degree error box on the sky is always crowded with astronomical sources, including time-varying ones, and it was simply not possible to identify any one of them as the culprit. GRB research stalled. Bad evidence!

In the case of the DIY electrician, something was clearly not right with his understanding of the situation inside the box, because after multiple inspections it was increasingly clear that all the connections were fine, and none of the wires were getting crimped. Something else, not suggested by the model, had to be at fault. Bad model!

In the case of a trained LLM’s efforts to respond to prompts, we mostly have a bad model problem, in my opinion. Certainly, the hallucination phenomenon suggests a very brittle model that easily goes off the rails. However, depending on the objective of the training, there might also be a bad evidence problem, particularly in the case of training an AGI: as I discussed last week, the text corpus almost certainly contains no information concerning the origins of human reasoning processes.

Where’s The Aha! ?

Note one characteristic feature of the learning process that I described above: it is in essence continuous. Piece of evidence comes in, small adjustment occurs in weights. Lather, rinse, repeat.

If we are going to base an account of reason on straight up learning, as the LLM research community is attempting to do, this is a very serious (although largely unrecognized) problem, because one of the salient features of reason is that it often operates discontinuously. We have all, I am sure, experienced those moments of “Aha!” revelation, in which suddenly some issue that we have struggled with suddenly seems easily solvable. The problem has suddenly flipped and twisted in such a way that clarity replaces darkness. If there is an aspect of reason that distinguishes it from other cognitive activities, I submit that “Aha!” is that aspect.

That’s the problem with the “learning to reason” approach to AGI. Learning is an essentially continuous process. It simply cannot produce the “Aha!” discontinuity. There is no pure learning path to Artificial Aha! (AA). As a type of cognition, learning is severely limited by restrictions on evidence and model choice. Essentially, all it can do is update its weights across the fixed model’s knob settings, based on evidence drawn from a fixed collection of evidence types, in the hope that some settings are explanatory of the evidence and that the evidence is informative about the model.

It should go without saying that this does not begin to capture reasoning. Anyone reflecting on their own occasions of “Aha!” moments of sudden clarity and insight (not necessarily in the pursuit of natural science, home repair, or computer science, but in solving any puzzle in any field of human activity!) should understand that those moments do not come from a process analogizable to gradual constraining of a model through gradual assimilation of accumulating data. “Aha!” moments are essentially cognitive discontinuities, gestalt shifts that suddently alter the process of assimilating evidence into a model, and are incompatible with the continuous learning process described above. So what are we talking about when we talk about “reason”, and in what way is it related to learning? And, how might we produce AA?

Evidentiary Reform

Suppose that we recognize that we are in Case (1): the evidence is not informative of the model. Then the move is obvious: we change our evidence stream. We cast about for a new stream of more powerful evidence that speaks more clearly to our model, using our knowledge of model features that might be sensitive to other types of evidence, as well as of what new types of evidence might be feasibly acquired. We refer to this shift as Evidentiary Reform.

Evidentiary reform is pretty much the approach taken by astrophysicists to decode the nature of GRBs. Realizing that no GRBs could be associated with a transient counterpart in other wavelengths because of the inaccuracy of GRB locations, GRB scientists developed new high-precision X-ray localization instruments, and arranged for GRB locations to be propagated in real time to ground-based optical and radio observatories. The first transient optical counterparts of GRBs (the so-called “afterglows’’) were detected in 1998, revealing their extragalactic nature through their substantial absorption redshifts . By 2003 a core-collapse supernova in a relatively nearby galaxy had been caught in flagrante in a GRB error box (whose size was now about 0.05 degrees), associating GRBs with a certain type of supernova. Case closed. The new stream of evidence, brought into being to correct the weakness of the previous evidence, transformed the mystery into a soluble problem.

The ability to propose evidentiary reform to obtain better model constraints is certainly an example of a true reasoning process. It has the required “Aha!” discontinuous character, embedded in the realization that a new type of information is required for further progress. It is also a highly non-trivial thing to model in a computation, since a successful evidentiary reform needs to take into account not only the nature of the weakness of the previous evidence with respect to model constraint potential, but also practical considerations of how such new evidence can be obtained given real-world feasibility constraints.

Model Reform

Suppose that we recognize instead that we are in Case (2): the model is insufficiently explanatory of the evidence. Then, again, the move is obvious: replace the model with a new model capable of improved predictive power, and endowed with a new set of knobs. The new model might be suggested by the specific form of prediction failures common to the old model. It would likely also satisfy certain criteria of ontological parsimony, embodying some notion of Occam’s Razor-type simplicity so as to exclude model families of weak explanatory/predictive power. We will refer to this process as Model Reform.

The DIY electrician took this approach to finally figuring out his short-circuit problem. After several iterations of taking the fixture off the box and inspecting various electrical elements and connections for defects, and making sure the wires were neatly folded in the box so that they could not become crimped, he started to think of what could produce a short-circuit only when the fixture was secured to the wall. At which point, he realized that the screw securing the fixture to its mounting strap in the electrical box was long enough to reach through the box into the hole in the wall from which the electrical cable emerged, and bury itself among the wires in the cable, potentially crimping and shorting them. And an inspection of the end of the screw showed a dark discoloration that was not present originally, presumably due to the short-circuit passing through the end of the screw. A simple solution—replacing the screw with a shorter screw—immediately produced a satisfactory installation. The problem had been that the original model did not feature any role for the mounting screw. The new model now contained a statement “The mounting screw causes a short at the electrical cable when the fixture is fully secured.” It was induced by the inability of the original model to predict the short-circuits, and supported by new evidence (the discoloration of the end of the screw) which was not interpretable within the the original model.

A reasoner can produce an “Aha!’’ discontinuity through model reform, when a judicious replacement of the model results in improved predictions of the evidence, leading to marked improvements in the concentration of the knob settings weights. Again, this type of reasoning is not straightforward to model in a computation, since formulating a new model requires some sense of the data misfit and a formulation of some kind of Occam Razor conceptual parsimony constraint.

Reasoning and AI

In summary, this high-level account of reason ascribes to it the ability to supervise and intervene upon a learning process, discontinuously altering either the model or the evidence stream, which would otherwise be static features of the learning process. In addition, a reasoning process must be capable of recognizing when a learning process under its supervision stalls. When a stall occurs, it must diagnose whether the failure is more likely due to a bad model or to a bad evidence stream, and it must propose an alteration of one or the other, according to criteria suggested by the failure, while respecting important constraints on possible alternatives.

In other words, in this account, reasoning transcends learning in an essential manner.

This is major trouble for current attempts to obtain AGI, because, as we have been discussing, the entire subject is based on machine learning. Transformer-based LLMs are nothing but computational models that learn to represent an approximation to the probability distribution over token sequences encountered in their training data, which they exploit to construct likely sentence completions, sentence translations, sentence classifications, and so on. They do this so well that their output can belie its origin in probabilistic mimicry (in Emily Bender’s memorable phrase, they are Stochastic Parrots). They can produce the appearance of reasoned discourse at most times. But the process by which such models are trained is the gradual, continuous assimilation of millions of text documents into a stupefyingly large model. LLMs never do “Aha!” They simply aren’t wired that way, becuse their evidence streams and models are fixed.

This is the point that current AGI research appears to miss altogether. The view now gaining currency among practitioners is that the “emergence” of intelligence occurs in consequence of training models with billions, or trillions of parameters, as evidenced by the fact that such models can perform certain “reasoning tasks”. But performing reasoning tasks is not at all the same thing as reasoning: that is the circular argument for AGI again. Some modern AI system have been trained to write very creditable computer code. But the ability to write code does not make one a computer scientist—there are no AI computer scientists today, certainly none capable of proposing new conceptions and models. Similarly, some AI systems can prove mathematical theorems. This does not make them mathematicians, since there is much more to the cognitive activities of a mathematician than just proving theorems—it is far more challenging and useful to know which theorems are interesting to search for, and to create interesting new mathematical frameworks within which theorems can be searched for and proven. And, from the sublime to the ridiculous: an LLM-based AI electrician may know chapter and verse of the National Electrical Code, and be as conversant with tools, materials, and techniques as any licensed electrician. But faced with a situation not previously confronted by any training example it would not be able to reform its model or its evidence stream to suit the unexpected circumstance.

Is This Model Right?

I don’t know whether the model of reason that I argue for here is indeed correct, or in any sense valuable. It has obviously not been implemented in software and validated. As I have indicated, it would be highly non-trivial to represent the model in software. But not, I think, impossible. It is at least a specific model, and it is based on a set of mathematical ideas. One could at least begin building small toy systems that would permit some exploration of its features.

I imagine that AI practitioners would find it easy to reject this model and ignore the conclusions that it forces one to draw, because there is no output that one can judge it’s validity by. But please note that at least this is a model of reason. AI researchers have never deigned to supply such a model, instead relying lazily on vague notions of “emergence” and “self-organization” for which they offer no mathematical theory worthy of the name. Which is to say, they embrace the circular argument for AGI, discovering AGI in LLM output after declaring what AGI should appear as in LLM output. That is a worthless, contemptible scientific argument (Diogenes is getting the better of me again). If you want to tell me that your model “reasons”, show me your model of reason, and we can argue about whose model is better. I would love to have that conversation. It would be on a whole different intellectual plane from where AGI research is today.