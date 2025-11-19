Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Crony Open Thread: We Shall Not See His Like Again (If We're Lucky)

by | 30 Comments

Breaking news: David Richardson resigned as acting head of FEMA.
Richardson was known for frequently being inaccessible, including during the early hours of the flood disaster in Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 17, 2025 at 12:58 PM

Unlike most Trump subordinates, he doesn’t seem to have wanted the job in the first place, but he’s not gonna be missed now that he’s (officially) gone. Per the Washington Post, “FEMA head resigns. Richardson had been hard to reach during Texas floods” [gift link]:

David Richardson on Monday resigned as acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, ending a brief tenure leading an agency that the Trump administration has publicly expressed a desire to dismantle.

Richardson, who spent about six months as the acting head of the nation’s disaster response agency, has kept a low profile and is known for often being inaccessible, including during the early hours of the flood disaster in Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.

In recent months, five current agency employees said Richardson spent little time in daily operations meetings and shrank away from the role — one that typically demands the administrator be easily reachable. The staffers, like others interviewed for this story and previous coverage, spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation.

After The Washington Post and other outlets reported Richardson’s resignation Monday, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that FEMA’s current chief of staff, Karen Evans, will “step into this important role” at the beginning of December. DHS oversees the emergency management agency…

The latest departure comes as FEMA faces an uncertain future, and could face a significant overhaul. The administration is waiting for guidance from a review council, commissioned by President Donald Trump and headed by DHS Secretary Kristi L. Noem, working on a report of how disaster response can be improved in the United States. The council could recommend ways to reform or perhaps further shrink the agency…

Since Trump took office, FEMA has lost as much as a quarter of its workforce, according to multiple officials within the agency. Amid recent changes, dozens of employees in August signed their names to a public letter criticizing the agency’s leadership and warned that it had been operating under leaders who lack the qualifications and authority to manage FEMA’s operations.

Employees also said leadership had eroded the agency’s ability to effectively manage emergencies and other operations, including national security work, pointing specifically to stringent new rules and budget restrictions imposed by Noem, which require her approval for any expenditure over $100,000…

Richardson, a former Marine Corps artillery officer who was leading the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office, took over for Cameron Hamilton in May, after Noem ousted Hamilton for publicly contradicting the administration’s desired aim to eliminate FEMA as it exists today.

Hamilton, who now consults on disaster response and recovery operations, has spoken out about his concerns over FEMA’s direction and the kind of leadership the agency and the country need.

“Right now unfortunately we have a FEMA that is not as well equipped and prepared as they have been before,” Hamilton said in an interview. “Instead of the rhetoric of abolish and dismantling, we should be seeing this agency as a tremendous asset. They are some of the best public servants I have ever worked with, because they maintain a survivor centric focus.”

He said of Richardson’s resignation, “I wish Dave well, but he never should’ve been there to begin with.”…

During his first day at FEMA, Richardson held an all-hands meeting that quickly made headlines.

He told thousands of staff members listening in: “Don’t get in my way.”

He was there to “achieve the president’s intent for FEMA,” which would probably transform the agency.

“What it’s going to look like in the end, we’ll find out,” he said, and then added: “I and I alone speak for FEMA.”

I can’t find the photos of Richardson wandering around his headquarters in a vacation polo & cargo shorts a week after the Texas floods in July, but it was pretty clear at the time that he would not depart trailing clouds of glory. His acting replacement, Karen Evans, is a cybersecurity expert who doesn’t intend to stick around, either.

Permanent replacement now being touted is Nim Kidd. Per the Texas Tribune, “Trump administration considers moving FEMA to Texas and tapping state’s top emergency official, report says”:

In February, Trump interviewed Nim Kidd, head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, to run FEMA. Kidd later acknowledged the interview but declined the position, writing on LinkedIn that he is “committed to serving Texas first.”

Kidd sits on a 13-member FEMA review council that Trump appointed. Politico reported that the panel is expected to recommend FEMA’s move to Texas. The outlet said that would accommodate Kidd’s wish to remain in Texas.

Kidd could not be immediately reached for comment Monday. Gov. Greg Abbott also sits on the review council and could not be immediately reached. The Politico report did not say what city could be under consideration for a potential FEMA relocation.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas called Kidd “the GOAT,” Monday on X, an acronym for “greatest of all time.”

Kidd began his career 33 years ago as a volunteer firefighter in La Vernia. He has overseen the state’s response to several large and deadly disasters, including this year’s Hill Country floods and last year’s Panhandle wildfires…

Moving the agency about 1,500 miles from Washington to Texas could create “huge challenges” by separating the headquarters from its overseeing agency, one former FEMA official told Politico.

Demanding FEMA’s remaining employees relocate to some unknown Texas location for what is being broadcast as temporary positions would certainly be one way to further reduce headcount. It’s not as though there were any indications that FEMA might need resources in the immediate future, after all…

"After Melissa, how much stronger will future hurricanes be?" by Thais Lopez Vogel for @theinvadingsea.bsky.social: www.theinvadingsea.com/2025/11/10/h…

— Michael E. Mann (@michaelemann.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 3:23 PM

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      yeah buddy!  a FEMA that’s missing a quarter of its workforce, plus trumpian leadership that doesn’t give a sh!t?  what could possibly go wrong?

      (related: I have a funny feeling that keeping FEMA strong probably isn’t solely a Democratic issue…I know the list of good-government issues is long, but this one probably polls pretty well in districts that experience hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, etc)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Richardson, a former Marine Corps artillery officer who was leading the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office,

      Trump always did want to nuke a hurricane.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      Am I right that a lot of the people fleeing the Trump administration have technical skills that various state governments can use and may actuaky know that they need?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hueyplong

      Looking at those quotes generates the question: Has any non-MAGA politician ever said “I alone” in a bragging sense?

      (Ike famously drafted an in-case-it-failed statement about the D-Day invasion saying the fault was “mine alone,” but that’s the opposite of this faux peacocking by MAGAts.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      A panel appointed by  by President Donald Trump to review whether to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency has instead concluded in a report that the agency should be more powerful and autonomous. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, however, wants to take FEMA in a different direction.

      The wrangling over the FEMA review council’s long-awaited report, which has been in the works for nearly 10 months, will help determine the fate of one of Trump’s controversial efforts to reshape the government and its ability to respond to disasters, such as floods, fires and hurricanes.

      Noem, as the council co-chair, is responsible for finalizing the report and sending it to Trump for review. Her draft, which is not finished, recommends keeping FEMA within DHS and largely removing FEMA from its direct role in disaster relief, instead turning it into more of a grant-making operation, according to five people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private deliberations. The council’s earlier draft did not recommend those changes, but rather that FEMA gets elevated to a Cabinet-level office.

      Noem’s office also wants to reduce the federal government’s share of disaster-related costs to 50 percent with states having to fund the other 50 percent with cash, which some council members staunchly opposed, according to a person familiar with the situation. Under current FEMA guidelines, the federal government covers about 75 percent of costs, and in extreme cases, will front nearly 100 percent for a period of time. The council is recommending FEMA keep its current cost share responsibility, which is defined by the Stafford Act.

      A spokesperson for DHS denied Noem was trying to alter the report.

      . . .

      Some of the council’s detailed suggestions include making it easier for disaster-stricken residents and communities to get FEMA’s Individual and Public Assistance funds by accelerating the dispersal of funding to the communities and reforming how FEMA manages the National Flood Insurance Program, according to three people familiar with the report and a copy of its table of contents. It also proposed moving FEMA out of the Department of Homeland Security and making it a cabinet-level department.

      But after the report’s submission, Noem and her top adviser, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, cut the draft proposal to fewer than 20 pages, while keeping open the possibility of releasing the rest as supplemental material, officials said. Some White House officials received a copy of the council’s unedited draft, according to two people familiar with the matter.

      “It’s like Edward Scissorhands,” a person familiar with the situation said of Noem’s edited version of the report. “She wants to chop it up, and decentralize and really drastically limit FEMA. Many members on the council are not happy with how she has put her thumb on the scale.”

      Noem’s revisions also include a recommendation to further cut FEMA staff by about half and have FEMA only handle debris removal and emergency protective measures when responding to a disaster, moving most of its other work — such as helping repair damaged utilities, roads and bridges, public buildings and parks — to other agencies, according to a person familiar with the reports. In addition, about a month ago, Noem announced a desire to relocate FEMA’s headquarters from Washington D.C. to Texas, which Politico first reported.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Deputinize America

      Well, if they move it to some Texas shithole, none of those slutty wimmen employed there will be able to get abortions, sooo….

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Redshift

      This guy is probably the most traditionally Republican appointee in this administration, since even before Trump they treated the FEMA head as a patronage position and appointed someone obviously unqualified. I guess because mostly poor people really suffer in disasters, and who cares about them.

      I found this refreshingly honest:

      The staffers, like others interviewed for this story and previous coverage, spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation. [emphasis mine]

      Usually even now they just go with the standard “because they were not authorized to speack publicly.” Or maybe that means they talked to people in positions where they are authorized, at least officially…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Heckova job, Brownie.

      Trump being Trump, either assigns it to Rubio or finds somebody deeply worse. Barron ready for prime time? Seems to have his soundbite game down.

      ETA oh FUCK NO, NOT CRICKET’S MOM!

      “A panel appointed by President Trump to review whether to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency has instead concluded in a report that the agency should be more powerful and autonomous,” the Washington Post reports.

      “Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, however, wants to take FEMA in a different direction.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      HeleninEire

      I think that what is going to happen is that a boatload of Americans are too stupid to realize that the reason their lives are OK is because of the government.  Yeah, the government can do better, but without a Democratic government you are screwed

      The question is…are they going to realize it too late?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Tony Jay

      Sooooo, cut FEMA down, move its HQ to a red state far from central supervision, and turn it into a grant distributing body?

      Grants distributed to a sudden flowering of Private Emergency Solutions companies set up by Trump donors with contracts that guarantee them millions of dollars in federal funding but only require them to actually do anything if the affected state stumps up 50% of their fee?

      There’s money in them there disasters.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Melancholy Jaques

       Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, however, wants to take FEMA in a different direction.

      FEMA re-education camps?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      DianeB

      Rarely post but I have to say, in this picture the glasses, shape of his face and nose, the hair (part should be on the other side, though)–I see Yves Saint Laurent’s brother.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Move FEMA to Texas where they have power outages because they’re stupid about their power infrastructure? Why not just move it to Florida or Hawaii?  These people are truly stupid. I heard a little bit of what Orange Piggy said today and yesterday. I don’t know how Susie Wiles or his body man put up with him and resist the urge to slap him upside the head. I guess they just count in their head the money they’re making off the grift.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Sure Lurkalot

      The pet killer will film a $2.2 million dollar ad with her atop a stallion informing us that good and real Americans do not have emergencies and all natural disaster victims are just a bunch of woke, freeloading democrats.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tony Jay

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Three semesters of Professor-Comrade Titus B. Ramble’s Know Thine Enemy – Source Thine Rope course at Woke Lefty College, Oxbridge. With a Masters in No Laws/No Limits studies under guest mentor GLOBUS, the sentient corporation.

      I came over-prepared.

      @Leto:

      Give it a few more terms and someone is bound to put forward legislation to cut out the middle-man and let the omni-corps collect the taxation themselves.

      Pull the plug, the bathtub will have served its purpose.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sab

      America: You are doing things wrong if you think it is a good idea to listen to some chick from South Dakota with too long fake eyelashes tell you how to do anything.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ned F.

      I just read in the Times that Russell Voghtimort is taking over the direction of the Consumer Finance Protection Agency.  I guess the former guy wasn’t liquidating it fast enough.

      Reply

