We now have more information/reporting on the potential Russia-US peace agreement to settle the Ukraine war. You’ll notice that this IS NOT a Ukraine-Russia peace agreement. Ukraine is not involved in the negotiations, which appear to be conducted by Putin’s current Mr. Fixit for US matters Kirill Dmitriev and Trump’s extra-special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The US signaled to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Ukraine must accept a US-drafted framework to end the war with Russia that proposes Kyiv giving up territory and some weapons, two people familiar with the matter said reut.rs/3X5jBBS [image or embed] — Reuters (@reuters.com) November 19, 2025 at 12:02 PM

From Reuters:

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) – The U.S. has signalled to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Ukraine must accept a U.S.-drafted framework to end the war with Russia that proposes Kyiv giving up territory and some weapons, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The sources, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the proposals included cutting the size of Ukraine’s armed forces, among other things. Washington wants Kyiv to accept the main points, the sources said.

This follows from yesterday’s Axios’ reporting, which I covered in last night’s update. Apparently Witkoff has been played. We know this because Witkoff is CLEAN ON OPSEC!!!!

Trump has been secretly working with Putin to create a stitch-up peace deal which they will try to force on Ukraine. As for Europe: “We don’t really care,” a senior official told Politico. — Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 10:20 AM

People in the intelligence community call Witkoff Dim Philby – both for his level of intelligence and because he’s working for the Russians. — Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 2:17 PM

K would be Kirill Dmitriev.

Ukrainska Pravda has even more details:

The Financial Times has published new details of a so-called peace plan drawn up in Miami by Russian and US representatives. The plan has reportedly already been passed to the Ukrainian side, which has deemed it unacceptable. Source: The Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda Details: US digital news outlet Axios was the first to report on the 28-point plan, which was discussed by Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev in Miami at the end of last month. Several people briefed on the effort have told the FT that the new radical proposal from Russia and the US envisages significant concessions from Kyiv and that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already been urged to accept it. A group of current and former Russian and American officials were involved in drawing up the plan, which is still under development, a source familiar with the talks told the Financial Times. The plan was handed to Kyiv this week by Witkoff when he met with Rustem Umierov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, in Miami. People with direct knowledge of the draft say it would require Ukraine to give up the remainder of Donbas, including areas currently controlled by Kyiv, and to cut the size of its armed forces by half. Reuters has also reported that the plan includes territorial concessions. Crucially, the plan also requires Ukraine to give up key categories of weaponry and envisages a reduction in US military aid, which has been vital to its defence. The plan further provides for Russian to be recognised as an official state language in Ukraine and for the Russian Orthodox Church to be granted official status. The person familiar with the draft described it as a very generic document that was “heavily tilted towards Russia”. Another person familiar with the plan called it “very comfortable for Putin”. Kyiv officials who have seen the plan say it closely mirrors the Kremlin’s maximalist demands and that without substantial changes it will be unacceptable to Ukraine. Background: Dmitriev was in the US at the end of October for talks on ending the war.

The White House has said it is hopeful of agreeing a framework to end the Russo-Ukrainian war by the end of the month.

None of this is new. Putin, his trusted agents, and surrogates push this all the time. The difference now is that Trump is president. As bad as Biden and his natsec team were, and they were very bad, Trump and his team are even worse.

Russia has once again come forward with a “peace proposal” that is no different from the previous ones. The Russian side’s proposal is essentially a demand for Ukraine’s capitulation. American journalist Michael Weiss also commented on this, citing a source in the U.S. government. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 3:58 PM

That said, there is no way this is going to happen. There is no way any Ukrainian leader could or would accept these terms. The non-US NATO members, as well as the EU and its member states can also not accept this. Especially as EU & NATO member states are under continuous low intensity Russian attacks as we’ve seen in Poland over the past several days and with the more aggressive air space violations over the past several months. Putin’s position is that Russia has no borders. That anywhere an ethnic Russian lives is part of the Ruskiy Mir/Russian world. This isn’t going to do anything but further reduce US soft power influence, which is & has been one of Putin’s primary objectives since before he came to power, en route to rewarding and increasing Putin’s and Russia’s aggression. Territorially, the Ruskiy Mir, for Putin, means all of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia (which is already under de facto Russian control because of is influence over the Georgian Dream party), and parts or all of Poland, the Baltics, and Finland. And that’s the minimalist map. What he’d like is everything the Soviet Union & the Russian empire held, as well as the dissolution of the EU and NATO, but he’d settle, initially, for the above.

Budanov commented on when Ukraine will move closer to ending the war: our window will open again at the beginning or in the middle of February. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 12:54 PM

The US plan is to ensure peace by making sure Ukraine cannot defend itself when we attack it again. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 12:23 PM

The best that can be said about the Dmitriev-Witkoff (Putin-Trump) plan on Ukraine’s capitulation is that it is too stupid to matter.

www.axios.com/2025/11/19/t… [image or embed] — Anders Åslund (@andersaslund.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 2:17 PM

Witkoff is an idiot. Or evil. Or both. Likely both. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 1:19 PM

Witkoff, as well as Trump and the rest of Trump’s natsec team are in way over their heads.

Which brings us to Y_Y’s comment from last night:

Van Jackson’s take on Elbridge Colby, whom he knew personally (article not pay walled). Jackson’s assessment of Colby is different from Adam’s (that Colby is fronting for genteel isolationists among MAGA, such as Charles Koch), but equally unflattering. I’ve come around closer to Adam’s take.

I saw the comment this morning and read Van Jackson’s assessment. I do not know either of these guys (as far as I know), but don’t think Jackson’s assessment of Colby is wrong. Specifically, that Colby is a mid level think tank mediocrity that has been able to rise well above his station because the first Trump administration didn’t have any real GOP and what was then the conservative foreign, natsec, and defense policy professionals, or non-GOP and conservative ones either, willing to work in the administration. I also don’t think it is in conflict with my view. The Kochs have been willing to pay and fund anyone with legit credentials, as well as a whole bunch of folks without them (Hegseth), that will push their domestic and foreign/natsec/defense agendas and hopefully get them picked up for political appointments in GOP adminstrations. Or spread that influence throughout the beltway and the news media. It’s why they fund Bremmer’s not for profit foundation, which promotes his genteel isolationism as delineated in his book Superpower. Notice that relationship is never disclosed when he does a hit on cable news. Which is why I don’t think Jackson’s assessment and my take are mutually exclusive. Colby is an in over his head mediocrity who is trying to make the Trump Doctrine I’ve delineated here many times and Trump’s/MAGA’s national security narcissism into coherent policy, which is right in line with the Kochs’ genteel isolationism.

President Zelenskyy was in Turkey today meeting with Erdogan. There’s no daily address, but he did deliver prepared remarks at the beginning of his joint press conference with Erdogan. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Statement by the President of Ukraine During the Joint Press Conference With the President of Türkiye Thank you very much, dear Mr. President! Dear attendees, our teams, merhaba, the media! Today we are in Türkiye, and, as always, we had a very productive conversation – a very good, substantive meeting with President Erdoğan. And in Ukraine, we greatly value the trust between us, between our states, between our nations. I thank you for our regular meetings and for Türkiye paying a lot of attention to Ukraine. This is certainly not our first meeting this year. Thank you for that, Mr. President. Ukraine values Türkiye’s principled stance on Russia’s war against our people, against our state. I want to express my gratitude for the cooperation – and it’s real – that helps us protect lives, and also for Türkiye’s clear position on all key aspects of this tragedy and this aggression. Türkiye supports Ukraine’s independence. We appreciate the support for our territorial integrity and sovereignty. Our sovereignty is the daily struggle of Ukrainians – military personnel, civilians, everyone defending the right to life in Ukraine, our right to self-defense. Tonight, the whole world could once again see what this war brings, what Russia’s aggression brings. Another attack hit our cities, with Russian drones and missiles directly striking residential buildings. In just one of our cities, Ternopil, more than two dozen people were killed by this strike – people who were simply at their own homes, peacefully sleeping. As of now, 25 people have been confirmed killed, including two children. My condolences to the families and loved ones. And thank you, Mr. President, for your condolences. Rescue operations are still ongoing – unfortunately, we know that there may still be people trapped under the rubble, and rescuers are doing their best. There was also an attack on Kharkiv and other cities and communities. In total, today’s Russian strike involved 48 missiles – a very large number – and 476 attack drones. This war is truly bloody. In Ukraine, we are constantly forced to defend ourselves against such strikes. We are seeking and really securing for Ukraine the air defense missiles it needs – this is a challenge, not an easy task, but we are doing everything for it – including the necessary weapons for our sky defenders – necessary equipment and combat aviation. This is truly a challenge and a daily effort. And I want to thank everyone in the world who helps Ukraine defend itself. And I also thank Türkiye for the work we are doing together. Today, we discussed with the President our further cooperation – joint production projects and coordination for more effective protection of lives. Our teams will work on what was agreed upon today. We are counting on results. Of course, we also addressed in detail the situation in diplomacy. Many processes are currently intensifying, and we are aiming to channel all activity specifically toward peace, a dignified peace and guaranteed security. The war must end; there is no alternative to peace. Russia must understand that there can be no reward for war and killings, and Russia must not be left with the opportunity to start another similar war – against Ukraine or any other country in the region. We share the same view with Türkiye: peace and security must be guaranteed. We will maintain close coordination and efforts with all partners. And I am grateful for Türkiye’s assistance and, once again, I thank President Erdoğan. We rely on the strength of Turkish diplomacy and its clarity for Moscow. Türkiye’s active involvement in the Coalition of the Willing – especially in its naval component – is also important. Everyone understands the significance of security in the Black Sea, and such security can only be ensured together with Türkiye. We are making every effort to restore exchanges – prisoner swaps – to bring Ukrainian military personnel and Ukrainian civilians held by Russia home, including Crimean Tatar political and religious prisoners held by Russia. Of course, we are also working to return our abducted Ukrainian children. We have operational platforms everywhere – including in Türkiye. For this work, all possibilities exist, and we are grateful for this support in bringing our children home. We hope to restore exchanges and return a significant number of prisoners by the end of the year. Türkiye is helping us greatly in this effort, and we want to personally thank you, Mr. President, for the meeting and for the results achieved in the Turkish direction, for the fact that two and a half thousand of our POWs have already been returned or – with the decision in place – are on their way home. We need to accelerate these processes, and we need to speed up these diplomatic efforts. Thank you, Mr. President!

First Lady Zelenska participated in a meeting of the Commission for Ensuring Equal Rights for Women and Men today.

Olena Zelenska Took Part in a Meeting of the Commission for Ensuring Equal Rights for Women and Men The twelfth meeting of the Commission for Coordination of Interaction of Executive Bodies to Ensure Equal Rights and Opportunities for Women and Men was held with the participation of First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. It was attended by Members of Parliament, Ministers, members of the Commission, representatives of regional administrations, the Office of the Prosecutor General, international and civil society organizations, and diplomats. This year, the Commission’s work is focused on the key events of 2025: the 25th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution on Women, Peace and Security; the 20th anniversary of the Law of Ukraine “On Ensuring Equal Rights and Opportunities for Women and Men;” the completion of the second National Action Plan “Women, Peace and Security” and preparation of the third plan until 2030; the third anniversary of the Framework Cooperation Program between Ukraine and the UN on the Prevention and Response to Conflict-Related Sexual Violence; the fifth anniversary of Ukraine’s participation in the Biarritz Partnership and the results of implementing the commitments undertaken. Olena Zelenska reminded that Ukraine joined the Biarritz Partnership before the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation; however, the war cast doubt on whether the relevant programs could continue. “In 2022, we made a difficult but principled choice: the country had to continue fulfilling its development commitments – both to its own people and to its European partners. That is why, throughout all the years of our defense, the Biarritz Partnership has been implemented without any wartime exceptions, without regard to fatigue or additional pressures,” the First Lady stressed. The President’s wife noted that there has been progress on each of the five commitments under the Partnership. Ukraine has adopted a national barrier-free environment strategy; gender audits have been conducted in educational institutions, identifying what needs to be addressed to ensure gender equality in education; the Verkhovna Rada passed a law supporting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and providing interim reparations, and now the Ministry of Social Policy must ensure its implementation; the Parliament also introduced paid parental leave for fathers and made leave for mothers more flexible. “But we still need to align our legislation with EU directives. And we must work to reduce the gender pay gap. Women are taking on more and more – and the remuneration must be fair,” Olena Zelenska said. In this year’s Global Gender Gap Report, Ukraine ranks 62nd – up one position compared with the previous year. Before the war, Ukraine ranked 66th.

Georgia:

A year ago today, right on this spot, 21-year-old Mate Devidze was arrested for throwing a flagpole while fleeing police during a brutal crackdown. He was later sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. Today, protesters have gathered here in his support. Day 357 of uninterrupted protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 11:37 AM

Georgian protesters are gathering to march in support of 21-year-old Mate Devidze, with his sister Elene delivering a speech. Mate was arrested exactly a year ago for throwing a flagpole while trying to flee police during a brutal crackdown. He was later sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 10:51 AM

1/ Exactly one year ago, on Nov 19, 2024, 19-year-old Mate Davidze was violently arrested at a protest and charged with assaulting a police officer. Months later, he was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison. Today, on the 357th day of continuous protest, a march was held in his honor. 📷 Guram Muradov [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 11:38 AM

2/ “In search of light in endless darkness” – this is the phrase Mate Davidze said after the verdict was announced. “With a full march toward freedom” – this is another phrase of his. Protesters displayed a banner with this inscription today. 📷 Publika #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 11:38 AM

The crowd is large for the march in support of young political prisoner Mate Devidze, yet police are forcing protesters onto the sidewalk of a busy avenue — while their cars occupy the bus lane that protesters could have used. We’re moving at an excruciatingly slow pace. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 11:26 AM

Day 357 of daily #GeorgiaProtests Tonight’s march on the Melikishvili was dedicated to young regime prisoner Mate Devidze, captured by the police exactly a year ago – before the daily nature of the protests emerged. The police tried to force this many people onto the pavements, but failed. 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 2:24 PM

🟥 On the night of November 19, police detained up to 15 people during the daily #GeorgiaProtest in #Tbilisi. 🟥 Today, protesters marched in support of 21-year-old musician and prisoner of conscience Mate Devidze, jailed a year ago and sentenced to 4.5 years. #RepressionsInGeorgia [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 19, 2025 at 2:38 PM

Georgian protesters are marching through residential streets in Tbilisi — or rather running — trying to reach the next crossroads before police can block the route. The residents are cheering the protesters on. Day 357 of uninterrupted protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 12:15 PM

The traditional Rustaveli road closure has recently evolved into hours-long nearby neighbourhood marches, where protesters are met with cheering residents en masse, often with flags. 📷 MOSE 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 2:51 PM

In a way, the regime’s insistence on the prevention of the Rustaveli closure has even reinvigorated the nature of the protest on the ground. Maybe that’s why they resorted to arbitrarily arresting 13+ protesters today. Day 357 of #GeorgiaProtests 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 2:51 PM

In Georgia, people now have “when they arrest me, publish this photo for reference” photos. 13+ protesters were arbitrarily arrested this evening. I’m not even sure what the “formal reason” was. 1/3 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 2:56 PM

We suspect, however, that the “sudden” aggression after a couple of weeks of increasing numbers of people in the marches that substituted the Rustaveli road closure. 2/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 2:56 PM

Psychologist Elene Berikashvili is one of those arrested. This is her “when they arrest me” photo that she had let her friends know about. #GeorgiaProtests Day 357 #TerrorinGeorgia 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 2:56 PM

Regime police in Georgia this evening. Just grabbing random protester women and arresting them. Why? Because protesting is now a crime. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 6:24 PM

According to Dimitri Gvritishvili of Georgia’s High Council of Justice, no one — including journalists, lawyers, or prosecutors — will be allowed to bring electronic devices into courtrooms. Journalists say this will make reporting on trials nearly impossible. 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 8:09 AM

Georgia is in the process of establishing a dictatorship, – PACE co-rapporteurs state after their visit, referencing the October 2025 resolution on Georgia. pace.coe.int/en/news/1010… [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 5:29 PM

Britain:

Poland:

Poland will close its last Russian consulate in Gdańsk after railway sabotage. FM Sikorski will urge EU states to restrict movement of 2,000 Russian diplomats, saying up to 40% engage in activities incompatible with their status, hinting at intelligence work. www.theguardian.com/world/live/2… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 7:11 AM

The US:

Former U.S. Ambassador to Estonia George Kent, together with his wife Velida, raised over $100,000 to support Ukraine. With these funds, they purchased and delivered 37 vehicles for Ukrainian military units.

www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=4… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 7:59 AM

Back to Ukraine.

President Donald Trump this week approved a 28-point Russia-Ukraine peace plan that senior administration officials developed in recent weeks in consultation with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Ukrainian officials, a senior administration official told NBC News. — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 8:35 PM

2/ The line about “in consultation with Ukrainian officials” reminds me of when I want to be polite without actually saying no – I just say I’ll take their opinion into consideration, even though I don’t plan to spend a second on it. — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 8:41 PM

Any “peace plan” requiring Ukraine to disarm and give up fortified regions is stillborn. It’s clearly just a Russian way to sit back, watch us dismantle our own shields, to then invade again and unironically reach Kyiv in 3 days Agreeing to this isn’t a compromise; it’s suicide [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 12:15 PM

The ‘peace plan’ that is discussed now, reported by Axios, isn’t news. It’s just the same old Russian capitulation demand with a fresh coat of paint. Moscow has been pushing this exact script since the war began. Every six months or so, they change the messenger to make the idea seem fresh. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 12:43 PM

When the media uncritically labels this recycled garbage a ‘peace plan,’ they’re doing the Kremlin’s propaganda work, and really should stop. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 12:43 PM

Trump administration feels the Kremlin has signaled a renewed openness to a deal Yes, bombed out apartment buildings, with dozens killed, including children, practically screams peaceful intentions, right? 🤦‍♀️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 1:12 PM

As Ukraine mourns innocent people murdered in their sleep by a russian terrorist missile, the media reports that the US Administration has shared with Ukraine a new, updated Capitulation Plan. No pressure on russia, just Ukraine cutting its own hands and legs. What a disgrace. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 1:47 PM

The best time for Germany to have sent Taurus missiles to Ukraine was at the end of 2021. Second best was in the summer of 2022. Third best was in 2023. Fourth best was in 2024. Fifth best when soi-disant pro-Ukraine Merz was elected. Sixth best is now. [image or embed] — Alon (they/them) (@alonlevy.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 12:20 PM

Will say again. If this was London or Paris, it would not be tolerated. But we expect Ukrainians to put up with this horror every night. Indeed, we in the west are getting inured to it. It should enrage us. [image or embed] — Adrian Allen (@nornirnlib.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 7:20 AM

Today, F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots intercepted and destroyed at least 10 incoming cruise missiles. In total over the entire period of combat use, Ukrainian F-16s have taken down more than 1,300 enemy aerial targets [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 5:21 AM

Kharkiv:

Also, this night Russia attacked residential areas of the city of Kharkiv. In general, the Russians carried out a massive attack on Ukraine with “Kalibrs”, “Shaheds”, and “Kinzhals”, striking energy facilities and civilian infrastructure. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 3:49 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Ternopil, Ternopil Oblast:

The cost:

Vitalii Dolyniak and his son David were killed today by Russian missiles in the city of Ternopil. Friends and colleagues of Vitalii shared the news on social media. He was a volunteer and the founder of a local company. His wife is now in intensive care, and their two daughters are in the hospital [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 9:51 PM

In Ternopil Russia killed Ruslan Bobyk, a 17‑year‑old student. The tragedy was reported by his collage on their social media In another apartment, an entire family was struck. 15‑year‑old Anastasiia Tsiapalo and her grandmother, Tetiana, were injured. Her mother, Oksana (41), and [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 10:07 PM

Furthermore, War Monitor UA analysis of recorded footage shows that immediately before impact, the Kh-101 released dipole counter-radar decoys used to complicate air-defence targeting. This further confirms that the strike was a deliberate and pre-planned terrorist attack on civilians. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 12:17 PM

The decoys are the two white objects that can be seen at the beginning of the video.

Horrific damage to an apartment block in Ternopil, which took a direct hit by a cruise missile, totally destroying its upper floors. 9 dead, 30 reported injured so far. Also, chlorine gas levels in city at 6 times safe limit – possibly due to strike on fuel or chemicals storage. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 4:16 AM

The number of killed in russian missile attack on Ternopil has risen to 25, with three children among the victims.

Genocide is russian culture. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 9:11 AM

The official United States government response to this is to work with Russia to cook up a plan for Ukraine to surrender its land and weapons. Alliance, friendship, hope, and trust, rewarded with senseless, evil betrayal. [image or embed] — Syz (@syzygial.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 12:38 PM

Can you imagine the pain of the rescuers? They have removed 26 bodies.

The nightmare isn’t over. Under the rubble there are reports of 26 people still missing.

The search and rescue in Ternopil is still ongoing.

#Ukraine

#russiaIsATerroristState [image or embed] — Camelia AB 🇺🇦 (@cameliaab.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 4:24 PM

Ternopil is in western Ukraine. The only oblast between it and the western border of Ukraine is Lviv.

Lviv:

Kherson:

The Russians continue to terrorize the population of Kherson, conducting “hunts” for civilians. They openly state that they will keep doing this. In the video, a Russian FPV drone at the edge of an anti-drone corridor deliberately targets civilians. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 7:02 AM

Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast:

Perm Krai, Russia:

Ryazan Oblast, Russia:

