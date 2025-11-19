===

Trump suggests Khashoggi had it coming: "You're mentioning someone that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about. Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen. But he knew nothing about it. You don't have to embarrass our guest." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 18, 2025 at 12:46 PM

CNN reports:

… Trump went on to insist Prince bin Salman — who the CIA assessed likely ordered the murder — wasn’t involved. “He knew nothing about it, and we can leave it at that,” Trump said, turning toward the crown prince. The moment was the best illustration yet that the period of diplomatic isolation Prince bin Salman endured following Khashoggi’s murder is over. For his first visit to the White House in more than seven years, the crown prince was welcomed with all the trappings of a state visit, the highest form of American diplomatic reception. His black Mercedes limousine was escorted onto the South Lawn by a team of dark horses as a military band trumpeted his arrival. A flyover of fighter jets that included F-35s – the jets Trump says he’s planning to sell to Riyadh – blared overhead. Later, Trump is hosting a black-tie dinner in the East Room. Sitting in the Oval Office, Trump heaped praise on the crown prince, including for what he called his “incredible” record on human rights. The president touted new deals on Saudi investments in the United States, and affirmed his plans to sell the American-made jets, even as the crown prince stopped short of committing to some of Trump’s priorities. And instead of merely glossing over the 2018 murder, which took place at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Trump took offense that the subject was raised at all during what he intended to be a splashy show of respect…

“It’s painful and it’s a huge mistake,” Prince bin Salman said, going on to defend a Saudi investigation afterward. “About the journalist, it’s really painful to hear anyone that been losing his life for no real purpose or not in a legal way, and it’s been painful for us in Saudi Arabia,” he said. The crown prince added that Saudi Arabia “did all the right steps of investigation” and that “we are doing our best that this doesn’t happen again.” Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, Jamal Khashoggi’s widow, responded to Trump’s claim that her slain husband was “extremely controversial,” saying that was no reason for him to have been assassinated… Trump has actively sought to cultivate his relationship with the kingdom in his second term, visiting Riyadh in May to discuss new investments and security arrangements. His interest in the kingdom has drawn scrutiny for his family’s financial interests in the country, though he dismissed those concerns Tuesday. “I have nothing to do with the family business. I have left,” the president said. Trump’s hope is that Saudi Arabia eventually joins the Abraham Accords, his signature diplomatic achievement, by normalizing its relations with Israel. But Prince bin Salman made clear that wasn’t happening Tuesday, or anytime before a clear pathway exists for an independent Palestinian state… Trump, meanwhile, seemed eager to provide new American assistance to Saudi Arabia, including a defense pact and an agreement that would help the kingdom develop a civilian nuclear program. Mostly, however, he seemed intent on honoring the crown prince, who has consolidated power and is now the kingdom’s day-to-day ruler…

I remember when President Jiang Zemin of China lectured the Hong Kong press this way, once, and even there it made him a laughing stock. [image or embed] — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:46 PM

It gave rise to a whole category of internet memes making fun of him, under the heading "móhá" (worship the toad): en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moha_(m… — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:51 PM

In other words, even in China people can see how ridiculous and insecure this kind of behavior is from a political leader. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

All the usual suspects, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Michael Dell, Chuck Robbins (Cisco), Jensen Huang (Nvidia), David Ellison (Paramount), Mike Wirth (Chevron), Jane Fraser (Citi), Stephen A. Schwarzman (Blackstone), Brendan Bechtel (Bechtel Construction), Mary Barra (GM), William Clay Ford Jr, Gianni Infantino (FIFA), and Donny Trump Jr. (Gift link with full list.)