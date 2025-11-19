Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

One lie, alone, tears the fabric of reality.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

“I was told there would be no fact checking.”

Mediocre white men think RFK Jr’s pathetic midlife crisis is inspirational. The bar is set so low for them, it’s subterranean.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

If you’re gonna whine, it’s time to resign!

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

This country desperately needs a functioning fourth estate.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

I am pretty sure these ‘journalists’ were not always such a bootlicking sycophants.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

We do not need to pander to people who do not like what we stand for.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Democracy is not a spectator sport.

lowered inhibitions, lack of awareness about how public behavior is being perceived, i am sure it’s nothing

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 18, 2025 at 1:54 PM

===

He never laughs. This looks like a suck-up laugh to the boss

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 6:54 PM

===

Trump suggests Khashoggi had it coming: "You're mentioning someone that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about. Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen. But he knew nothing about it. You don't have to embarrass our guest."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 18, 2025 at 12:46 PM

CNN reports:

Trump went on to insist Prince bin Salman — who the CIA assessed likely ordered the murder — wasn’t involved.

“He knew nothing about it, and we can leave it at that,” Trump said, turning toward the crown prince.

The moment was the best illustration yet that the period of diplomatic isolation Prince bin Salman endured following Khashoggi’s murder is over. For his first visit to the White House in more than seven years, the crown prince was welcomed with all the trappings of a state visit, the highest form of American diplomatic reception.

His black Mercedes limousine was escorted onto the South Lawn by a team of dark horses as a military band trumpeted his arrival. A flyover of fighter jets that included F-35s – the jets Trump says he’s planning to sell to Riyadh – blared overhead. Later, Trump is hosting a black-tie dinner in the East Room.

Sitting in the Oval Office, Trump heaped praise on the crown prince, including for what he called his “incredible” record on human rights. The president touted new deals on Saudi investments in the United States, and affirmed his plans to sell the American-made jets, even as the crown prince stopped short of committing to some of Trump’s priorities.

And instead of merely glossing over the 2018 murder, which took place at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Trump took offense that the subject was raised at all during what he intended to be a splashy show of respect…

“It’s painful and it’s a huge mistake,” Prince bin Salman said, going on to defend a Saudi investigation afterward.

“About the journalist, it’s really painful to hear anyone that been losing his life for no real purpose or not in a legal way, and it’s been painful for us in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The crown prince added that Saudi Arabia “did all the right steps of investigation” and that “we are doing our best that this doesn’t happen again.”

Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, Jamal Khashoggi’s widow, responded to Trump’s claim that her slain husband was “extremely controversial,” saying that was no reason for him to have been assassinated…

Trump has actively sought to cultivate his relationship with the kingdom in his second term, visiting Riyadh in May to discuss new investments and security arrangements. His interest in the kingdom has drawn scrutiny for his family’s financial interests in the country, though he dismissed those concerns Tuesday. “I have nothing to do with the family business. I have left,” the president said.

Trump’s hope is that Saudi Arabia eventually joins the Abraham Accords, his signature diplomatic achievement, by normalizing its relations with Israel.

But Prince bin Salman made clear that wasn’t happening Tuesday, or anytime before a clear pathway exists for an independent Palestinian state…

Trump, meanwhile, seemed eager to provide new American assistance to Saudi Arabia, including a defense pact and an agreement that would help the kingdom develop a civilian nuclear program.

Mostly, however, he seemed intent on honoring the crown prince, who has consolidated power and is now the kingdom’s day-to-day ruler…

===

I remember when President Jiang Zemin of China lectured the Hong Kong press this way, once, and even there it made him a laughing stock.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:46 PM

It gave rise to a whole category of internet memes making fun of him, under the heading "móhá" (worship the toad): en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moha_(m…

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:51 PM

In other words, even in China people can see how ridiculous and insecure this kind of behavior is from a political leader.

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:52 PM

===

Countdown to FCC Chair reposting this. 3, 2, 1 …

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:55 PM

===

Who Attended Trump’s Dinner for the Saudi Crown Prince? www.nytimes.com/2025/11/18/u…

[image or embed]

— Amy (@crabbyamy.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 9:16 PM

All the usual suspects, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Michael Dell, Chuck Robbins (Cisco), Jensen Huang (Nvidia), David Ellison (Paramount), Mike Wirth (Chevron), Jane Fraser (Citi), Stephen A. Schwarzman (Blackstone), Brendan Bechtel (Bechtel Construction), Mary Barra (GM), William Clay Ford Jr, Gianni Infantino (FIFA), and Donny Trump Jr. (Gift link with full list.)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    246Comments

    5. 5.

      Matt McIrvin

      “Insubordinate”? Yeah, he sees himself as the boss of all America. I know a lot of these media companies have rolled over for him but he’s not these reporters’ CEO.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      Now, evidently the guy who IS that reporter’s ultimate boss is none other than Disney’s Bob Iger, who has demonstrated himself to be something of a weathervane. But we also know he responds to public pressure.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mappy!

      The base eats up stupid, wallows in lies and smiles at the winks and nods. Good times for all of us at your expense. But the unfulfilled promises, well…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JML

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: it is the new standard the Current Occupant has set.

      Not surprised to see the Elderly Golfer fawning all over a Saudi Prince. They are exactly who he wants to be: insanely rich autocrats who can do and say anything without consequence. Offended by someone? Have them killed. He’d love to be able to order that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      This morning’s Politico Playbook linked to this report from Chicago NBC News5 reporter Mary Ann Ahearn:

          BREAKING: Governor Jay Pritzker meets with Pope Keo XIV this morning at the Vatican. They discuss current deportation raids and more.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      Mr. Suzanne had a horrible session with one of his students yesterday. Child was heartbroken and terrified because ICE picked up his father the day before (Monday). This is evil. Evil.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rk

      @JML:

      Offended by someone? Have them killed. He’d love to be able to order that.

      He already has. I’m convinced that Epstein was killed on the orders of Trump. I’ve never believed any conspiracy theory, but now agree that Epstein was murdered.

      Ice is also his murder squad. Picking people off the streets, denying due process and  sending them to prisons in another country where some of them will die is ordering their murder.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Deputinize America

      It would have just taken a meteor the size of a Volkswagen to make the world a much more wonderful place last night.

      *sigh

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Soprano2

      @JML:  Offended by someone? Have them killed. He’d love to be able to order that.

      Oh yeah. He admires that MBS had that reporter murdered. It’s what he thinks should happen to people who are “insubordinate” to him. He’s truly a mobster, how can people not see it?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Matt McIrvin

      @JML:

      Offended by someone? Have them killed. He’d love to be able to order that.

      He can pardon murder within the bounds of the District of Columbia, since it’s federal territory. He could have anyone murdered at any time–just send a hitman with a promise of a pardon in hand, as long as they’re in Washington, DC. Then pardon the killer and pardon himself immediately afterward.

      Would it be a big old test case? Yes, indeed. But the judges would have to be in DC themselves and will all know they could be next.

      (Now, his control over Congress seems to be slipping such that resistance to an impeachment conviction would not be infinite. But, hey, those guys are in DC too, and look what happened on January 6th. Yeah, this scenario is turning into a Titus Andronicus-level bloodbath.)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne: ​

      Mr. Suzanne had a horrible session with one of his students yesterday. Child was heartbroken and terrified because ICE picked up his father the day before (Monday). This is evil. Evil.

      That poor kid, I can’t imagine the pain he has to be feeling.
      And that must’ve been hard for Mr. Suzanne, how do you console a kid who’s had their father just snatched away?
      Evil. No question about it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Geminid

      @Ben Cisco: Happy Birthday, Mr. Cisco!

      And if you would care to play handicapper this morning, I am curious: how would you rate Doug Jones’ chances against Tommy Tuberville?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      @Nukular Biskits: True, but I think the fact that the Epstein discharge petition passed overwhelmingly yesterday is a hopeful sign that Trump’s iron grip on the party is weakening. As we know, Trump went to absurd lengths to quash it, threatening, blustering, gaslighting, etc. All for naught.

      Also, an appeals court threw out the TX gerrymander. And SCOTUS telegraphed they may take away his tariff magic wand. His polls are terrible. Maybe it will turn out that the piece of shit is subject to political gravity after all. Lots of rats seem to be jumping off the Trumptanic!

      @Ben Cisco: Happy birthday!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      jonas

      Was waiting to pick up my car this morning at the local auto shop, where they’re great mechanics, but clearly MAGA, and of course Fox was on in the waiting room and they had some guy (governor?) from Louisiana on talking about his campaign to lure oppressed New Yorkers away from the socialist hellhole it’s sure to become under Mamdani and relocate to the capitalistic, petrochemical paradise of the Bayou State where the future is now, or something.  And spicy, I presume.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jeffro

      Morning peeps!

      I am helping out at our local food bank this morning, but I hope someone will share out Bouie’s piece in today’s NYT, “The Gold Rush is On”

      even now, at this late hour, the scope of trump’s corruption is shocking.  Easy pickings for any and every Democrat who runs in ‘26 and ‘28 pledging to end it

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Scout211

      Liz Dye at Public Notice this morning with a good summary of Trump’s lawsuit against CNN that Trump lost yesterday and other lawsuits that Trump files against the media.  A few excerpts, but much more at the link:

      CNN shows that when media orgs fight Trump, they win

       

      Tuesday was a busy day for Donald Trump at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. At the very moment he was arguing to revive a RICO trollsuit against Hillary Clinton, his effort to revive a defamation trollsuit against CNN got unceremoniously kicked to the curb.

      It’s just another day in the life of the world’s most vexatious litigant. It’s also a potent reminder that, when media outlets stand up to the president’s shakedown lawsuits, they always win.

      . . .

      Trump demanded half a billion dollars because the network’s commentators used the phrase “Big Lie” and likened him to Hitler, Stalin, and Mao. Among the offending interviews was one with singer Linda Ronstadt, who made “comparisons between America under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Germany under the leadership of Adolf Hitler.”

      “No matter how lovely a voice she may have, Ronstadt is a singer, not a historian,” he sulked. “The interview is merely a pretext to repeat CNN’s message under the guise of real ‘reporting.’”

      A real defamation suit points to specific false statements of fact. And when the plaintiff is a public figure, it lays out evidence that the defendant knew or should have known the defamatory statements were false. Trump offered up a meandering recitation of critical quotes accompanied by a demand for a nine-figure payout based on “damage to his reputation, embarrassment, pain, humiliation, and mental anguish.”

      But Trump didn’t hire a defamation lawyer for this exercise. Instead he tapped Jim Trusty, the criminal lawyer from Maryland who represented him in the early phases of the stolen documents and January 6 cases. With his characteristic modesty, Trusty invited the trial judge to overturn the Supreme Court’s 1964 holding in NYT v. Sullivan that established the actual malice standard for public figures. Florida insurance lawyer Lindsey Halligan stood in as local counsel.

      . . .

      Faced with a nonsensical SLAPP suit, the courts — including multiple Trump appointees! — did exactly what they were supposed to do. As they did in the Simon & Schuster case. And the Washington Post case. And the New York Times case. And the Tish James cases. And the Clinton RICO case. The Pulitzer Prize case, which is being kept alive by a state judge in Florida, is the rare exception.

      The media outlets and tech platforms that settled with Trump chose to give him money because they wanted to. They could have fought and won, since Trump’s lawsuits (and his lawyering) are universally terrible. CBS, X.com, Google, and Meta decided to bribe the president instead, encouraging his campaign of extortion and contributing to the erosion of democracy.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      jonas

      @Betty Cracker: If SCOTUS rules against the tariffs, I believe the government has to rebate tens of billions of dollars to companies that have paid the (illegal) taxes. That will do wonders for the deficit. Also, goodbye $2000 checks, amirite?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      jonas

      @Jeffg166: Gawd, all that gold shit he’s plastered all over the Oval Office. A fucking disgrace. I hope the next Dem president ceremoniously rips it all down and burns it in a big bonfire in front of the WH.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      TS

      It was even too much for the Washington Post editorial board – they never thought the tiger would eat their faces. The couldn’t of course get the headline right “things happen”

      The United States government often advances its national interests by working with nasty people, and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is one of the nastiest. It’s one thing, however regrettable, to deal reluctantly with him. President Donald Trump’s performance at the White House Tuesday was something else entirely: weak, crass and of no strategic benefit to America.

      wapo.st/4a02JnI

      When I tried to quote this in a WaPo comment – “weak crass & of no strategic benefit” was rejected by the robot AI checker.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist:

      And that must’ve been hard for Mr. Suzanne, how do you console a kid who’s had their father just snatched away?

      Mr. Suzanne is bilingual, and thus many of his students over the years are either citizens with undocumented parents, or are undocumented themselves (Dreamers). He has worked with some of his students for over five years. This is personally very difficult for him, but of course nothing compared to what his students and their families are enduring.

      Having lived in a “not-upscale” area of the Phoenix East Valley for so long, it was not uncommon to see “Sheriff Joe” immigration raids and deportations in my area. It hits a little different when they’re raiding, like, the apartment complex down the street from your high school where many of your classmates live, or the Home Depot around the corner. I legit didn’t think I would see this shit in Pittsburgh, of all places….. but it’s happening. Within walking distance. It is terrible.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      NobodySpecial

      Happy Birthday to both Belafon and Ben Cisco!

      In world news, it looks like the Danish elections that just happened went markedly towards left/socialist parties, although numbers are hard to find beyond single lines in articles. Evidently, though, it was bad enough for the ruling center-left guys who did a Starmer on immigration that they lost control of Copenhagen for the first time since they started doing mayoral elections over 100 years ago. Between the democratic socialist party and the Red-Green alliance, they got over 40% of the votes.

      Needless to say, every article I’ve seen from a western political report manages to miss talking about that to breathlessly report that the far right party had a huge jump in their votes….from 4% to almost 6%. Sigh.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Scout211: I think there was another factor in play in these suits, which is that Trump could and did blatantly threaten media companies with corrupt actions outside of court: revocation of broadcast licenses, rejection of proposed mergers and acquisitions, all kinds of ways he could hurt them unless they just paid up. It was an open shakedown.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      hueyplong

      @sixthdoctor: “Anyone want to see a horrible person have a nervous breakdown live on camera?”

      Yes, and I’m going to want more tomorrow.  And the next day.  Can this be arranged?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      delphinium

      @jonas: My auto shop used to have Fox on. Several years ago, I asked them if I could change the channel. Ever since then, the TV has either been off or set to a non-political channel whenever I’m in there.

      As a NYer, I get tired of all these other states saying how awful it is here. Yes, taxes are high but ya know, you have to pay for things and try to take care of your people.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Scout211

      Aaron Rupar’s BlueSky at top:

      Trump suggests Khashoggi had it coming: “You’re mentioning someone that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about.

      That’s what I posted in my comment yesterday. Trump is suggesting that Khashoggi deserved to die because Trump’s “very special friends” didn’t like him.  The “he was no angel” murder defense. Somehow that doesn’t seem to apply to everyone accused of murder.

      Grrrr

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Eolirin

      @Geminid: Doug Jones won a statewide race against someone who was a known rapist of 13 year olds by a point and a half, and lost the white vote.

      It’s still Alabama. Any Dem is a long shot in a statewide race.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Geminid

      I was bopping around social media this morning and I ran accross a clip of Rep. Eugene Vindman (VO07) speaking on the House floor, about bin Salman’s White House visit. I was interested to see my Congressman has grown a beard.

      Rep. Vindman was born in Kyiv and moved to New York City (Brighton Beach) as a child. He and his twin brother Alexander both attended SUNY-Binghamton on ROTC scholarships.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      WereBear

      @Ben Cisco: Happy Birthday! Third rock from the sun?

      Want to make sure. That’s the terrible counting mistake that led to The Wrath of Khan. (Got in in Blue Ray and sprang for the latest player, and it was even better :)

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Matt McIrvin

      @NobodySpecial: Interesting. My impression from stories both here and elsewhere is that xenophobic sentiment is stronger in Denmark than in the rest of Scandinavia (where it’s also an issue), so it’s heartening to see that triangulation on this isn’t a winner at least in the city.

      (When I was there I was interested to see how lily-white it wasn’t. There’s obviously more ethnic homogeneity than you see in, say, London, certainly more than in a coastal US city, but it’s far from total.)

      Reply
    73. 73.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Belafon: ​

      @Ben Cisco: Happy birthday. 56 years for me today.

      Happy birthday to you both! Always good to have some youngsters around this place. ;-)

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Geminid

      @Eolirin: Well, I knew all that. But Cisco is an astute observer of his state’s politics, so I thought it worthwhile to ask for an on-the-ground report.

      Speaking of which, how do you rate Kathy Hochul’s chances, both against Mr. Delgado in the primary, and against Elise Stefanik in the general election. I see that a lot of people are boosting Delgado, but they may be in a certain bubble.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      WereBear

      @Soprano2: He’s truly a mobster, how can people not see it?

       
      They grew up with such authority figures their whole lives, with enforced deference and obedience.

      Sometimes the cognitive dissonance makes you give up doing your own thinking. Which is what they want.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Posted the below in an open thread yesterday, but this is perhaps the better place for it, given the foreign policy focus.

      ————————————-

      Good short piece by Adam Tooze that summarizes the shifting course of the PRC’s economic-geopolitical engagement w/ the Global South, the good, the bad & the ugly:

      Chartbook 462 One Belt One Road 2.0. China’s new paradigm?

      ADAM TOOZE

      NOV 17, 2025

      Contemporary history is relentless both in its pace and in its ramifying entanglements. It challenges us both to grasp the reality unfolding around us and to constantly define and redefine our position in relation to it. China’s dramatically expanding footprint in the world economy is a case in point. How is it changing the world and how do different observers (in the West in this case) relate to it?
      The sheer pace and scale of China’s development has its own politics. One might say that this is the politics of an overwhelming, headlong, momentum-driven “breakneck” rush. Standing back, doing the timelines and setting the scene, above all in terms of the macroeconomics, is a way both of orientating oneself and gaining perspective.

      TL:DR

      BRI 1.0 (mid-’00s – ’18) “Great Leap Outward” – massive projects concentrated in commodities extraction & infrastructure, financed primarily by the China Development Bank & the China EXIM Bank, that helped Global South countries better access their mineral wealth & build desperate needed public infrastructure, but also helped put them in vulnerable positions wrt debt.

      BRI 1.5 (’19 – ’23) “Great Retrenchment” – retrenchment by the PRC policy banks (alongside Western private bond holders) from lending to Global South countries, coupled w/ interest/principle payments coming due on past loans, resulted in net financial outflows from Global South countries already in debt distress.

      BRI 2.0 (’24 – now) “Green Leap Outward” – massive new PRC investments into the Global South countries, driven by private & commercially minded stated owned PRC corporations (albeit still supported by the state), focused on clean energy, connectivity, smaller infrastructure projects. The PRC has always been accommodating of demands from Global South partners. During BRI 1.0, the PRC was mostly accommodating the parochial political calculations of the ruling elites from the Global South countries (be they elected or autocratic), while striking tough financial bargains. During BRI 2.0, the PRC is now accommodating developmentalist demands from Global South partners (domestic content rules, tech./skills transfer, etc.), w/ greater sensitivity toward sustainability & civil society concerns.

      The dynamics are shifting rapidly. Meanwhile, Western discourse on the BRI is still stuck in the “Debt Trap” narrative of the ’00s, that was always wrong, even though there has been much high quality scholarship from Western academic institutions & think tanks on this subject going back 2 decades (Tooze highlights a few of the most recent).

      Reply
    81. 81.

      WereBear

      @Matt McIrvin: He could have anyone murdered at any time–just send a hitman with a promise of a pardon in hand, as long as they’re in Washington, DC. Then pardon the killer and pardon himself immediately afterward.

      Yes. Like a bunch of Republican bros couldn’t sell their Purge rip-off screenplay in Hollywood and sold it to the Republican party instead.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Eolirin

      @Geminid: I can’t see Stefanik having a chance in hell, especially since Dems will be out in force in 2026, and I can’t see Republicans doing anywhere near as well as they did in 2022. But I’m not sure about the primary. I think it’s going to be hard to unseat her, absent an actual scandal. Despite some earlier issues, she’s generally managed to not fuck much up and we’ve been getting policy wins in terms of budgets and stuff like that.

      Her being a woman hurts her here, but she’s also an incumbent and a good fundraiser. If she were a man I don’t think she’d be able to be challenged at all. I think it’ll be a long shot as it is. But Delgado is a relative unknown and the primary election is a ways away.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Bill “Mamdani is a muslim terrah” rristAckman was there as well.  He apparently didn’t  have a problem dining and feteing some real wahabi muslim terrahrists.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Jackie

      @sixthdoctor:

      Anyone want to see a horrible person have a nervous breakdown live on camera?

      Beautiful! He absolutely DID. NOT. expect a quick, unanimous YES vote from the Senate! Johnson was stunned. And rattled.

      I was happy to see him so distraught :-)

      Reply
    94. 94.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Not a good time to be in LATAM (gift link to FT article below):

      The Big Read US foreign policy

      The ‘Donroe Doctrine’: Trump’s power play in Latin America

      Long neglected in Washington, the region is key to some of the president’s priorities, including halting illegal migration and limiting Chinese influence

      Donald Trump is determined to reassert America in its own hemisphere, echoing a policy first laid out two centuries ago

      Michael Stott in Rio de Janeiro Published

      Reply
    98. 98.

      AM in NC

      @Nukular Biskits:  I called both of my Senators this morning asking them why they are silent in the face of Trump trading away US Nat Sec (giving the Saudis war planes that will tech transfer to China/Russia) in exchange for feathering Trump’s nest and those of his kids.

      And reiterating that if Joe/Hunter Biden had done 1/1,000,000th of what the Trump family has done they’s have called for impeachment and removal yesterday.

      They are cowardly, self-interested assholes, the lot of them.   Can’t wait for Tillis to be replaced by Roy Cooper.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Ben Cisco

      @Geminid:

      And if you would care to play handicapper this morning, I am curious: how would you rate Doug Jones’ chances against Tommy Tuberville?

      Hard to tell. He was running against a known pedo judge, at a time when at least SOME Republicans would refuse to vote for one, and it STILL was a contest. Attitudes have hardened between then and now. It’s a fight worth fighting, but I don’t know that I’d lay odds on it.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Just read that Harvard is opening an investigation regarding Larry Fucking Summers and Epstein connections.

      Also just saw that Larry Fucking Summers is resigning from the Board of OpenAI.

      Great way to start the day.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      jonas

      @delphinium:  As a NYer, I get tired of all these other states saying how awful it is here. Yes, taxes are high but ya know, you have to pay for things and try to take care of your people

      Pffft. Sounds like something Woke Jesus would say. None of that crap down in Louisiana.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Soprano2

      @tobie: I try to imagine the press reaction if Biden or Obama had called a reporter “piggy”, and the imagination fails because I can’t even imagine them doing it. I think the press has an abuser/victim relationship with FFOTUS, because they refuse to hit back or defend other reporters from his vicious attacks.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Soprano2

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Now the Center for American Progress needs to insist that he resign from their board.

      It becomes more and more apparent why so many supposed liberal men were upset by “Me Too”. They wanted to both be considered liberal and be able to continue treating women in a shitty manner.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Soprano2

      @delphinium: When I went to NYC in 2023 to perform with my choir at Carnegie Hall, more than one person told me I should take a gun with me! I told them not only was that illegal, but I wouldn’t need it. They think all cities are dangerous hellholes.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      tobie

      @Soprano2: It’s a crazy phenomenon. I don’t know if the press is afraid of Trump and his followers, or if they’ve internalized rightwing criticism so much that they’re willing to take it without protest. It’s weird. All press orgs lambasted Obama for criticizing FOX News for its slant in 2009.

      This is how the media responded:

      Several critics have questioned the wisdom of Obama’s approach.
      “Whether or not you like Fox News, all of us in the press need to be concerned about the administration of President Barack Obama trying to `punish’ the cable news channel for its point of view,” wrote television critic David Zurawik in the Baltimore Sun.

      “I would think that what this reflects is a pent-up frustration or rage at the coverage they get, not only from Fox but elsewhere,” said David Gergen, a CNN commentator and former White House aide.
      Gergen said he understands the temptation to go on the attack — he’s done it himself — but it frequently turns out to be a mistake.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Sherparick

      @Baud: Correct. There is nothing in the natural world, including slime mold, that I would compare to Trump as it would be an insult. Perhaps we should pick out devils and figures from Dante’s Inferno.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      gene108

      @Soprano2:

      I think the press has an abuser/victim relationship with FFOTUS, because they refuse to hit back or defend other reporters from his vicious attacks.

      Trump is great for the news business. Everyday we await what new horror, scandal, or incoherent babble comes out of his mouth brought to us by the media.

      There’s never been another president, in my lifetime, that demanded such constant media attention.

      Plus, like Trump 1.0, this White House leaks all kinds of dirt reporters. Makes their job breaking stories so much easier than the disciplined buttoned down way the Biden and Obama administrations were regarding talking to the media.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Matt McIrvin

      @WereBear: I recall Newt Gingrich shopping around the idea of preemptive pardons against war crimes years ago. He imagined the President talking to some burly Seal Team Six type and saying “here’s your order, and here’s your pardon.” Gingrich thought this was a terrific idea. Treat it like James Bond’s license to kill.

      Now, in fact current precedent is that you can’t be pardoned for a crime you haven’t done yet (though you can be pardoned for a crime you haven’t been accused of yet, and given the track records of such things, Nixon, Iran-Contra, etc. I really wonder if we should be countenancing that).

      But old Newt was always pushing the boundaries and he’s been loving having Trump’s ear.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Sherparick

      As the shutdown went on, TFG started to on and on about Obama care as the cause of rising health care costs and spitting out talking points probably provided to him by Vought and Miller that ACA caused health care costs to “rise.”  This is between complete BS to an outright lie, but sadly, the reporters and editors at the NYT, take this as the RW mythic framework for their starting point for the upcoming health care debate.

      From angrybearblog.com/2025/11/healthcare-spending#google_vignette

      Spending on Healthcare as a Part of GDP
      I realize I’m being impolite (Dean Baker), but we’re facing fascism and the NYT is saying things are clearly untrue and very detrimental to those of us who care about democracy. A piece on the problem of healthcare costs in the United States told readers:
      “The Affordable Care Act, which became law in 2010, has been attacked since its inception for failing to constrain health costs, which are higher in the United States than in other rich democracies. But its expansion of health coverage to tens of millions of Americans who would otherwise lack coverage has made the law popular.”
      This one deserves a Mt. Everest size WTF? Healthcare cost growth slowed sharply after the Affordable Care Act (ACA) passed. In fact, healthcare costs grew far less rapidly over the next decade than anyone projected as the linked piece in the article says clearly. Here’s the picture showing spending as a share of GDP since 2000.

      So, where the hell does the NYT get off telling readers that the ACA was attacked for failing to constrain costs? Do the Trumpers pay the NYT to print crap like this? Does the best paper in the country have the most incompetent reporters and editors on the planet?
      I’ll leave readers to come up with their own explanations, but the failure of the NYT and other major media outlets to report competently on the economy has been a major factor in giving us Donald Trump. And as someone who cares about democracy, I am angry.
      The New York Times Lies for Trump: Who Needs Fox News? Patreon Dean Baker

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2:

      When I went to NYC in 2023 to perform with my choir at Carnegie Hall, more than one person told me I should take a gun with me!

      “practice, practice, practice your aim”

      Reply
    136. 136.

      CaseyL

      @YY_Sima Qian: ​
       

      China’s interest and influence in the Gobal South is particularly interesting, since that seems to be a hemisphere that has never been able to hegemonize, only be hegemonized. Not sure if China’s outreach is just a new and fancy form of economic colonialism, but I await developments, as they say, with interest.

      I’ve also watched China assert itself as a leader in green energy and economics with a great deal of bemusement. Its environmental record is… not good. Not good at all. (Not to say the US is any better, especially now.)

      Reply
    137. 137.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Steve in the ATL: Limiting PRC influence is ostensibly a key motivation behind the “Donroe Doctrine”, per public announcements by Trump47 officials. However, as the FT Big Read attests, it is actually peripheral to US domestic politics considerations & hegemonic/imperialistic domination of the Western Hemisphere.

      Nevertheless, as you say, “Donroe Doctrine” will in fact boost the PRC’s appeal in influence in LATAM. Trump may find friendlier interlocutors eager to flatter him among the right wing governments in LATAM, but even they will continue to engage w/ the PRC out of economic necessity (such as Bolsonaro before & Milei now).

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Paul in KY

      @Raven: I have stayed there. It’s close to that weird, Stepford-like community of richy-riches. Have some strange looking cottages on property. I had heard that Rove owned property there and when I would drive thru, I was always looking for him so I could ‘lose control of my car’. Unfortunately never saw him.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Sherparick: Slime molds can be kind of lovely. There’s one that kept growing on the mulch in my front yard this summer that had an attractive yellow-orange color. I suppose it wasn’t far off from the hair dye Trump used to use, but, you know, natural.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Sherparick

      @gene108: This is very much the case.  It is the one thing Trump is very, very good at and that is being his own publicist, his own Sidney Falco to his own J.J. Hunsecker.   Nor is it helped that most of major media is now owned by five or six billionaires all of whom are Trump friends or Trump suckups, but I repeat myself.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Geminid

      @Raven: Ah, the Gulf. I’ve fished the Gulf one time, when I was camping at Ft. Pickens That’s across Pensacola Bay from the city and is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore.

      Ft. Pickens has a small fishing pier on the bay side; no Florida licence required. I didn’t catch anything, but I talked to a guy from Alabama who said he often caught snapper there. He didn’t camp, just drove down for the fishing.

      There’s also a big brick fort built in the 1830s that the Union held on to throughout the Civil War. I wonder if the soldiers fished. They had plenty of time on their hands.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Paul in KY

      @Ben Cisco: Sen. Jones would be facing an uphill battle against Tubergoober. Would need a huge turnout of our Black brothers and sisters to get him over the line, IMO.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Matt McIrvin

      @delphinium: The one I think is extra hilarious is the obsessive fear of Portland, Oregon. If you’re in the right-wing bubble, Portland is some kind of ultimate death zone, go in and you’ll never get out alive.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Sherparick

      @NobodySpecial: From the Guardian article:

      (Note:  the elections were local Government and regional elections and the particular office that the Social Democrats have held since the 1930s is “Lord Mayor of Copenhagen.”
      Karoline Lindgaard, the mayoral candidate for green party the Alternative, said: “The Social Democrats have shifted rightward politically, becoming a rightwing populist party on agendas such as integration, unemployment support and the environment.
      “This was a cynical strategic manoeuvre to avoid losing voters to the far right, but it seems, based on polling, that all they have done is prime their own voters to join the far right rather than stay with the Social Democrats.”
      Many Copenhageners, she said, felt that the Social Democrats had “let the city down” – citing the 2020 departure of long-standing lord mayor Frank Jensen, who resigned after sexual harassment allegations.
      Lindgaard added: “They are on track to worsen the housing crisis, fail the city’s climate goals and further a car centric urban-paradigm.”

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Paul in KY

      @gene108: I do think that sometimes our Democratic administrations don’t do a great job at ‘managing’ the press. Most all of them (the elite opinion writers) are odious creatures, but they are odious creatures that work for entities that buy ink in 50 gallon drums.

      When (please God) we next get back in power, I think our President really has to have someone who has his/her trust to do this ‘managing’. I don’t think it can hurt to approach it a bit differently than Pres. Clinton, Obama and Biden did.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Soprano2

      @tobie:   they’ve internalized rightwing criticism so much that they’re willing to take it without protest.

      I think it’s this one. They’ve become convinced that they deserve the criticism for years of being tarred as “liberal”. Plus, once again it’s about how they think R’s, who are supported by white men, are the default “correct” voters, so if those voters support this then obviously they must deserve it. That they allow FFOTUS to call a female reporter “piggy” (it’s almost always women he insults like this) without any protest while they howled in outrage when Obama (a black man) dared to call Fox News biased against him tells you a lot about who they believe is legitimate and who they believe isn’t legitimate.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Soprano2

      @gene108: This is true, but I still think they have an abuser/victim relationship because they put up with so much abuse from him. It’s a lot more than in the first term.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Soprano2

      @Omnes Omnibus: I hadn’t seen that, good if he did. He’s a scumbag that Democrats should quit associating with. I wonder how long it will be until other white male Democrats in power try to “rehabilitate” his reputation.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Jackie

      @Soprano2:

       I try to imagine the press reaction if Biden or Obama had called a reporter “piggy”, and the imagination fails because I can’t even imagine them doing it.

      I feel that way every time someone says “if Biden or Obama did ‘whatever’.”

      The “whatever” is always something neither would ever contemplate doing.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: Women, and Black or Latina women get it double, with the “low-IQ” smear, just direct statements that they’re biologically mentally defective or insane.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @CaseyL: The PRC’s record on environmental record is in fact not dissimilar to those of the developed countries that had came before, at similar stages of development. Most people in Western countries have simply forgotten their polluted histories, especially since they offshored their dirtiest industries to the PRC & other developing countries, while continuing to disproportionally consume products produced by such industries.

      Now that the PRC is on the verge of high income statues, environmental protection has become a focus by both the CPC regime & the Chinese population, & has been for the past decade. Beijing’s air quality is now closer to LA’s (so still room for improvement), but a monumental shift from the “airpocalyps” of the late-’00s/early ’10s. It is now India’s (& Indonesia’s) turn suffering from “airpocalyps”, indeed worse than the worst that the PRC cities had experienced.

      The PRC is asserting leadership because it dominates the entire technology verticals & supply chains for key clean energies (solar, wind, batteries, electrified transport, hydro, UHV transmission, etc.), in terms of scale (production, domestic deployment, export), cost, & tech. leadership. This dominance & relentless drive to lower costs/prices have enabled carbon emissions to peak in the PRC, coal consumption to start dropping, & exponentially accelerating adoption of clean energy around the world. There is no other player that is even close. Happily for the many Global South countries that are poorly endowed w/ hydrocarbon deposits, clean energy solutions from the PRC offer the chance to reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports & seize control over their own energy supplies. The PRC is also the obvious partner to seek investment & tech./knowledge transfer of production & deployment of clean energy solutions.

      Given that the US has vacated the field, & the EU distracted by the war in Ukraine & its own economic troubles, it is quite natural for the PRC to fill the vacuum.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Denali5

      @WereBear:

      I am surprised that she is from western New York. Louise Slaughter was very popular here. She understood that she represented all her constituents, Democratic and Republican,  and that worked well for her. Different times, I guess.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: The political media never got over the shock of Ronald Reagan’s 1980 and 1984 landslides. Many of them today weren’t born yet when that happened. But they’re still reeling.

      That was the era when “liberal” really became a dirty word and the media were permanently tarred as liberal. And Trump can still do that with a straight face today even with Republican billionaires pulling their strings.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @NotMax:

      Agree with you. I’m not a car person, but that was beautiful.

      You, NM, are possessed of a noticing and discerning eye. Thank for for sharing all your lovely found nuggets with us.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      2liberal

      My Dad had a good run on this earth. He lasted past his 101st birthday, was a leading citizen in his retirement home, and was still sharp and very talkative on our biweekly family zoomers. He lost an eye to shingles and wasn’t hearing well but in general got around and was social and active. About 10 days ago he got tested and they found his red blood cell was dangerously low.. He got a transfusion, it didn’t help. He got another, same issue. The medical team recommended hospice care. They kept him comfortable. On Monday morning he passed on to his eternal rest. He’ll be missed. A sad day, not unexpected.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Scout211

      In local news, Tom Steyer joins the crowded field for California Governor.

      Gov. Gavin Newsom terms out next year.  At least six other Democrats are running to replace him, including former Rep. Katie Porter, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

      . . .

      Steyer’s nearly $13 million advertising blitz in support of Proposition 50, the congressional redistricting plan that voters approved earlier this month via special election, led many California political insiders to speculate that he would launch another bid for governor.

      Those ads did help but they were also ads that featured himself. I wondered myself if he was working on raising his profile with the voters here.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      YY_Sima Qian

      The Jiang Zemin quote that Patrick Chovanec references offers a good study into the shifting popular mood in the PRC. At the time of Jiang’s performance, Chovanec is correct that the general reaction in the PRC (particularly among the liberal/internationalist/Western-philic crowd he no doubt traveled among) was indeed that of distain & embarrassment. 2.5 decades on, after the Washington Consensus has been discredited, after liberalism (& conservatism in the Western sense, Neo-liberalism, libertarianism, right wing fascism, etc.) has been discredited & marginalized in the PRC, after the reemergence of the PRC as a great power on the world stage, & after the mass protests & riots in Hong Kong in ’14 & ’19, the general sentiment in the PRC now is that Jiang was right to chastise the Hong Kong press (for the specific questions raised), for impertinence & merely for regurgitating liberal/Neo-Liberal tropes.

      Of course, Trump is far less competent a leader compared to Jiang, even though Jiang was just as committed to the hard authoritarian rule of the CPC regime as any CPC leader before or since (& even though Western China watchers now often engage in historical revisionism in portraying Jiang as more liberally inclined & less internationally ambitious than he actually was, to serve as a foil for Xi).

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Scout211

      This  is another awful development. The plan was always to dismantle the Education Department but they just announced how they plan to do it.

      WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department is breaking off several of its main offices and giving their responsibilities to other federal agencies, an early look at how President Donald Trump could fulfill his campaign pledge to close the department entirely.

      Offices that serve the nation’s schools and colleges would go to departments ranging from Labor to Interior. Education officials say the moves won’t affect the money Congress gives states, schools and colleges. They didn’t say whether current department staff would keep their jobs.

      Since he took office, Trump has called for the dismantling of the Education Department, saying it has been overrun by liberal thinking. Agency leaders have been making plans to parcel out its operations to other departments, and in July the Supreme Court upheld mass layoffs that halved the department’s staff.

       

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Kristine

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Interesting. My impression from stories both here and elsewhere is that xenophobic sentiment is stronger in Denmark than in the rest of Scandinavia (where it’s also an issue), so it’s heartening to see that triangulation on this isn’t a winner at least in the city.

      Anecdata, granted, but when 15 yo me visited Copenhagen way back in 1973 (smdh) I heard one of our resident guides talking about recent immigrant issues. I guess hearing that it’s still going on doesn’t surprise me.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Geminid

      @raven: Fort Pickens is one of my two favorite camping spots. The other is Mt. Pisgah campground, about 25 miles west of Asheville on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Two very different places.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      gene108

      @Soprano2:

      When I went to NYC in 2023 to perform with my choir at Carnegie Hall, more than one person told me I should take a gun with me!

      LOL! People who watch too much Fox News without understanding the Fox News studios are in midtown Manhattan, and of Fox News employees choose to live in the NYC.

      It’s amazing how many years Fox News pulls off this con about NYC being this alien hellscape no one should visit, without their viewers realizing the people telling them that live and work in NYC.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      My small press publisher is accepting pre-orders for a collection of short stories centered around the theme of community. The ebook will release Dec 5. I have a story in the collection. Some of you may have read mine already since it was previously in a magazine that’s since gone out of business.

      I love my small press and I know they’re struggling along, so if this sounds like something you’d be interested in, they’d appreciate your support.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      gene108

      @Sherparick:

      the failure of the NYT and other major media outlets to report competently on the economy has been a major factor in giving us Donald Trump.

      Journalists are innumerate. Economics involves numbers. Therefore they do not bother trying to understand economics, because they thought there’d be no math in their chosen profession.

      Reply
    185. 185.

      hueyplong

      @sixthdoctor: Taking it back to that glorious Mike Johnson video for a moment, even on that one, Mikey, almost as a verbal tick, threw in an “I don’t know” as part of his response to a question.  Has he ever entertained questions without vomiting up an “I don’t know?”

      Watching that, it seems almost as though yesterday’s Senate vote really was part of the shutdown-lifting deal that was so derided at the time.  If it was, kudos to every single senator for keeping quiet.  But when you go down the roll call of silent senators, it sure seems improbable that the imagined scenario is actually true (cough, Tuberville).

      Reply
    187. 187.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @2liberal:

      I am so sorry. Even though your dad lived to 101, which is truly remarkable, I know everyone who loved him would have wanted more time. May he rest easy.

      ”Is life a boon?
      If so, it must befall
      That Death, whene’er he call,
      Must call too soon.”
      — W. S. Gilbert

      Reply
    192. 192.

      Steve in the ATL

      @NotMax: or even “Eleven visionaries enter the octagon…only one leaves!”

      Hmm…if there’s only one, would it be “leaf” rather than “leaves”?

      Reply
    193. 193.

      Kosh III

      I want to share this little gem I heard Clay Cane say yesterday on his SiriusXM Urban view show.
      Clay said he had called Trump a blend of:
      Jim Jones and Jim Crow.

      Perfect!

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Tony Jay

      @NobodySpecial:

      @Sherparick:

      The thing that puts a big, sloppy chef’s kiss on these results is that Shabana Mahmoud, Starmer’s newish Home Secretary and undeclared Blue Labour candidate for Leader once Starmer is forced out, has based her entire Reform-lite strategy on combatting THE MIGRATION CRISIS on the Danish model.

      Granted, much if that is the usual newnewlabourinc tactic of claiming a left-wing inspiration for whatever centre-right/hard-right bollocks they’re pushing (apparently so they can ‘win’ arguments on the Internet, they’re weird like that) but nevertheless, Mahmood is on record insisting that the Danish social-democrats’ populist turn is evidence that Labour candidate for only win elections if it adopts the Right’s anti-Immigrant framing.

      Not so much, it appears. Sucks to be you, Shabana, you sour-faced, election cheating moron.

      Reply
    202. 202.

      Scrounger

      “You’re mentioning someone that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about. Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen.”

      As mentioned elsewhere, saying that about Charlie Kirk got you all kinds of threats from the right-wingnuts.

      Reply
    207. 207.

      Hoodie

      @AM in NC: The plane deal isn’t necessarily a big tech giveaway, depending on how they’re configured. Software and sensor fusion are a big part of the value of these planes and it’s likely the Saudis would get a significantly de-featured plane. We did that with F-16 radars sold to them when I was in the business and, believe me, that was a cash cow. The airframes themselves aren’t particularly super performance beyond stealth, and it’s probably pretty hard to reverse engineer the production processes for that ( the Chinese already do stealth anyway). The Saudis may not care as their Air Force has historically been more of a status symbol than an effective force.  Good enough to bomb Yemenis but not much more than that.

      Reply
    211. 211.

      Captain C

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I recall Newt Gingrich shopping around the idea of preemptive pardons against war crimes years ago.

      Perhaps then a future President Baud will offer a standing pardon to anyone who takes out Gingrich, provided it’s a war crime.  I’m sure Newtie will approve philosophically, even if he’s unhappy with the actual target.

      Reply
    212. 212.

      Geminid

      @Scout211: Dave Weigel reported this regarding Tom Steyer’s announcement video:

         Steyer is working with Fight Agency– the punchy progressive strategists who brought you Zohran [Mamdani], Graham Platner, and other insurgent candidates.

      Weigel also reposted New York journalist Michael Lange with some important Mamdani news:

         Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani officially appoints Jessica Tisch as Police Commissioner.

      Tische: “[we] share many of the same public safety goals for New York City: lowering crime, making communities safer, rooting out corruption, and giving our officers the tools, resources, and support the need to carry out their noble work.”

      Reply
    215. 215.

      Belafon

      @Dave: And the same people did the opposite during Covid:

      “Yes, there are 50 cases here this week, but that’s not that many.”

      “But there were 8 cases two weeks ago, and 20 last week. And it’s not just happening here.”

      Reply
    216. 216.

      Hoodie

      @Kayla Rudbek: SV has increasingly celebrated transgressive behavior, e.g., breaking things, apologizing is easier than asking permission, fake it until you make it, etc. Made some sense with small startups that could only inflict minor damage, but not with “startups “ that essentially are major privately held corporations. Unfortunately it’s become embedded in the general culture, where it is least appropriate.

      Reply
    221. 221.

      delphinium

      @Matt McIrvin: Yeah, used to live on the West coast. One of my friends lived just outside of Portland and we would go there all the time-don’t know how we made it out unscathed!

      Several years ago, I saw videos of some of the protests there-lots of moms, dads, and kids (scary!). In one video, a teenager was using a lacrosse stick to catch tear gas canisters and lob them back over the fencing the cops had put up.

      Reply
    225. 225.

      Scout211

      @Geminid: insurgent candidates.

      Steyer is so not an insurgent candidate but I can see in his interviews that he is trying to be seen that way. He has enough money to pay for the best advisors to make him look like an insurgent, for sure.

      Katie Porter, a favorite of many jackals, has not come out of the gate very well. Her initial missteps were highlighted by the media and similar to her misstep after she lost to Schiff, it took her awhile to apologize for losing her temper at an interviewer.

      There’s a long way to go until the election but after Katie Porter had that outburst, she lost her first place in the polls. A Republican, Chad Bianco, is now running first in the polls and Katie Porter second.

      There are so many Dems running for governor that the worry is that with at least 6 Democrats running, they would split the vote and the two Republicans would prevail in the jungle primary.

      Reply
    232. 232.

      Matt McIrvin

      @delphinium: It seems like aside from being a super liberal city, Portland’s reputation mostly comes from video of protesters clashing with cops during protests.

      Maybe combined with the general problem of visible homelessness, which suburban and rural people automatically associate with crime and danger (not just to the unhoused people).

      Reply
    234. 234.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      Yup.  Cortez was able to do what he did mainly because everybody around the Aztec Empire jumped onboard with him as they saw it as a means to crush the Aztecs.

      Reply
    243. 243.

      glc

      @Paul in KY:  Indeed.

      We used to make fun of Ronald Reagan.  Back to the Future: “Who is Vice President? Jerry Lewis?”

      But GWB came as a shock, even to his own family. All boots and no cattle. A sort of John the Baptist for the current Messiah. “He is the one who comes after me, the straps of whose sandals I am not worthy to untie.” (Or, in his own phrasing: “That was some weird shit.”)

      Reply
    246. 246.

      Paul in KY

      @glc: Truly he was as John the Baptist! Wonder what ‘That was some weird shit’ would be in Latin?

      Google translate says ‘Quod erat fatum stercore’

      Reply

