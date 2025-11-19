So for the past two nights I have gone to write a post and realized it was not going to go up until 11 pm so I said fuck it and am starting now. Doing a quick rundown of the news, we see the incompetence of the Trump team is finally starting to break through:

A federal judge grilled the prosecutors pursuing charges against James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, on Wednesday, interrogating them with a series of questions that underscored irregularities in the case, including that the full grand jury did not see the indictment it was supposed to have approved. The questioning by the judge, Michael S. Nachmanoff, took place at an excruciatingly awkward hearing in Federal District Court in Alexandria, Va., that was nominally held to consider the narrow issue of whether the charges against Mr. Comey had been filed as an act of vindictive retribution by President Trump. But Judge Nachmanoff peppered prosecutors with questions on a range of topics, including Mr. Trump’s own statements about wanting Mr. Comey to be indicted, and an earlier decision by career members of the U.S. attorney’s office in Alexandria to forgo bringing charges. In one remarkable moment, the judge posed some of his questions directly to Lindsey Halligan, the U.S. attorney handpicked by Mr. Trump to bring the case, quizzing her on how she had presented it to the grand jury. Just this week, that subject led another judge involved in the case to suggest that she may have engaged in prosecutorial misconduct. Judge Nachmanoff’s inquiries were extraordinary by almost any measure. But the answers prosecutors gave him in return were even more so. At one point, Ms. Halligan admitted that she had never shown the second — and final — version of the Comey indictment to the full grand jury before the foreperson signed the charging document. Mr. Comey’s lawyers immediately seized on that irregularity, calling it another reason to dismiss the case entirely.

So this whole thing is going to get dumped out because IANAL but even I fucking know the grand jury has to vote on the indictment as presented, so that means the statute of limitations will have passed and they will not be able to reindict and nothing will happen to Comey. But we knew that anyway because this was never about the law or convicting him, they just wanted to indict him so they could forever say “indicted FBI director Comey” and it all just helped to smooth over and continue Trump’s 2020 election lies. And they don’t care if he doesn’t go to jail- I mean sure, they would love to lock up their political opponents, but do they really care about Comey being in jail? No, because they of all people know he is not guilty of that which they are accusing him- that’s why they had to cook up this bullshit indictment because there is no there, there…

***

In other news, the Trump brand is in the shitter:

The Democrats currently have a 14-point lead against the Republicans among registered voters nationally on the 2026 generic congressional ballot question. This has changed considerably. Since 2022, voters have divided about which party’s candidate they would support. Asked at the tail end of the nation’s longest government shutdown, a plurality of Americans say they place most of the blame for the shutdown on congressional Democrats. However, President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans do not walk away unscathed, with six in ten blaming either the President or the GOP in Congress.

And one reason they blame Dems is because Dems capitulated after 40 days and got… nothing. Regardless, none of this is good news for Trump and he is underwater on EVERYTHING. That’s all feel good shit, though, and doesn’t matter until the votes are counted in November, so all hands on deck until then.

***

Something I can not stop thinking about as we edge closer to the AI bubble bursting and sending us all into 2007 on steroids is the design of most robots. Why are they all human shaped? Is it really just because sex robots are the real priority? Because while there are insane evolutionary rewards for human beings to be bipedal, the same such rewards don’t exist. They don’t have to look like humans or walk. It would make more sense to have them be modular and have multiple apparatus that can be attached- wheels, tracks, three legs like a tripod or eight legs like a spider, four like the MIT dog, or something we haven’t even conceptualized. I don’t get it. If it is to just replace humans on an assembly line, why do they even need to move?

What kind of designs do you think make sense? I mean, we could be making fucking transformers. At any rate, that has been bothering me.

Something else that has been bothering me is that is has rained the past two days and my shoulders hurt and I am cold. WTF Arizona????

*** Update ***

As many of you have noted I completely misread the polling above and inaccurately blamed Democrats (in my defense I just skimmed it and was more focused on the tables below), so that should be noted. The public actually gives Republicans the lion’s share, as they should. Thank you for keeping me on the up and up and maybe I need to stop being such a pessimistic jackass about the Democrats.