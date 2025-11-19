Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Open Thread

by | 132 Comments

This post is in: 

So for the past two nights I have gone to write a post and realized it was not going to go up until 11 pm so I said fuck it and am starting now. Doing a quick rundown of the news, we see the incompetence of the Trump team is finally starting to break through:

A federal judge grilled the prosecutors pursuing charges against James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, on Wednesday, interrogating them with a series of questions that underscored irregularities in the case, including that the full grand jury did not see the indictment it was supposed to have approved.

The questioning by the judge, Michael S. Nachmanoff, took place at an excruciatingly awkward hearing in Federal District Court in Alexandria, Va., that was nominally held to consider the narrow issue of whether the charges against Mr. Comey had been filed as an act of vindictive retribution by President Trump.

But Judge Nachmanoff peppered prosecutors with questions on a range of topics, including Mr. Trump’s own statements about wanting Mr. Comey to be indicted, and an earlier decision by career members of the U.S. attorney’s office in Alexandria to forgo bringing charges.

In one remarkable moment, the judge posed some of his questions directly to Lindsey Halligan, the U.S. attorney handpicked by Mr. Trump to bring the case, quizzing her on how she had presented it to the grand jury. Just this week, that subject led another judge involved in the case to suggest that she may have engaged in prosecutorial misconduct.

Judge Nachmanoff’s inquiries were extraordinary by almost any measure. But the answers prosecutors gave him in return were even more so.

At one point, Ms. Halligan admitted that she had never shown the second — and final — version of the Comey indictment to the full grand jury before the foreperson signed the charging document. Mr. Comey’s lawyers immediately seized on that irregularity, calling it another reason to dismiss the case entirely.

So this whole thing is going to get dumped out because IANAL but even I fucking know the grand jury has to vote on the indictment as presented, so that means the statute of limitations will have passed and they will not be able to reindict and nothing will happen to Comey. But we knew that anyway because this was never about the law or convicting him, they just wanted to indict him so they could forever say “indicted FBI director Comey” and it all just helped to smooth over and continue Trump’s 2020 election lies. And they don’t care if he doesn’t go to jail- I mean sure, they would love to lock up their political opponents, but do they really care about Comey being in jail? No, because they of all people know he is not guilty of that which they are accusing him- that’s why they had to cook up this bullshit indictment because there is no there, there…

***

In other news, the Trump brand is in the shitter:

The Democrats currently have a 14-point lead against the Republicans among registered voters nationally on the 2026 generic congressional ballot question. This has changed considerably. Since 2022, voters have divided about which party’s candidate they would support. Asked at the tail end of the nation’s longest government shutdown, a plurality of Americans say they place most of the blame for the shutdown on congressional Democrats. However, President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans do not walk away unscathed, with six in ten blaming either the President or the GOP in Congress.

And one reason they blame Dems is because Dems capitulated after 40 days and got… nothing. Regardless, none of this is good news for Trump and he is underwater on EVERYTHING. That’s all feel good shit, though, and doesn’t matter until the votes are counted in November, so all hands on deck until then.

***

Something I can not stop thinking about as we edge closer to the AI bubble bursting and sending us all into 2007 on steroids is the design of most robots. Why are they all human shaped? Is it really just because sex robots are the real priority? Because while there are insane evolutionary rewards for human beings to be bipedal, the same such rewards don’t exist. They don’t have to look like humans or walk. It would make more sense to have them be modular and have multiple apparatus that can be attached- wheels, tracks, three legs like a tripod or eight legs like a spider, four like the MIT dog, or something we haven’t even conceptualized. I don’t get it. If it is to just replace humans on an assembly line, why do they even need to move?

What kind of designs do you think make sense? I mean, we could be making fucking transformers. At any rate, that has been bothering me.

Something else that has been bothering me is that is has rained the past two days and my shoulders hurt and I am cold. WTF Arizona????

*** Update ***

As many of you have noted I completely misread the polling above and inaccurately blamed Democrats (in my defense I just skimmed it and was more focused on the tables below), so that should be noted. The public actually gives Republicans the lion’s share, as they should. Thank you for keeping me on the up and up and maybe I need to stop being such a pessimistic jackass about the Democrats.

    132Comments

    1. 1.

      Tom Levenson

      I think Musk’s insistence on humanoid robots derives in part from the fact that he doesn’t see any uncanny valley because he doesn’t realize that he’s the embodiment of it: he appears almost coherently human, but there’s something at the edge of perception that’s just a little off.

      The most of us who actually like other people sense that and recoil, but Musk and his empathy-damaged crew look at Optimus and its ilk and think, “mes semblables, mes frères!”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      sab

      Even the sunbelt rains. Those cacti have to live on something.

      In Ohio I went nuts and bought some crocuses. Meant to plant them today but city put leaf pickup signs so I thought yikes where is the lawn service gotta do the leaf thing now. I did it badly  (1well but missed many leaves.)  Got lots of dog poop. Down side of feeding the beast adequately.

      So when the lawn crew did arrive totally unexpectedly they found no dog poop and many of the leaves gone. But many other leaves still there, so they did that. Better than I had done.

      Crocuses go in tomorrow. Then I am done until Spring.

      I still don’t know if my accounting firm wants me back. I am reasonably good at what I do but less so every year. My supervisor likes me best but I am a really tired old workhorse not keeping up at all. I just want to go into the stall and fall asleep, and eat some oats occasionally.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      CindyH

      When I think of robots, I think of the vacuum robots and assembly line robots in manufacturing.  None of those are humanoid looking so I’ve been blissfully ignorant of this humanoid trend.  Bubble burst.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Eolirin

      Humanoid robots are not the bulk of robots. Industrial robots are usually just these big arm like things, like you see on car assembly lines, and then there’s quad copter drones, bomb disposal robots usually have treds, etc. There’s a ton of interesting insect and aquatic life derived designs though.

      Humanoid robots are mostly vaporware bullshit. We’re so far from being able to do anything useful with one of those that they’re not really productizable. Even Musk’s stuff is remote controlled smoke and mirrors.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Greg Stone

      The argument for humanoid robots is that if they can replace a human, say in the kitchen, they will need to operate in a space, and with equipment, designed to be used by humans.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      gene108

      Asked at the tail end of the nation’s longest government shutdown, a plurality of Americans say they place most of the blame for the shutdown on congressional Democrats. However, President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans do not walk away unscathed, with six in ten blaming either the President or the GOP in Congress.

      So if I understand this sentence 60% of people blame Republicans, while 40% of people blame Democrats. Somehow they imply Democrats got most of the blame.

      the design of most robots. Why are they all human shaped?

      Too many sci-fi obsessed tech-bros want to create what they’ve read about and watched movies depict their whole life.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: Only the parts of them that still use humans, which is increasingly few for manufacturing.

      It’s almost certainly cheaper in the long run to retrofit the spaces for designs that would make more sense than to get to viable humanoid robots. Outside of things like caregiver androids where you want something that behaves more like a person, there’s really not much call for it. And we’re so far from that that it’s barely worth the consideration.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Urza

      Human robots can replace human workers without extra design.  And that is the point of all the AI and robotics.  Replace all the workers.  There is never mention of what the humans will be doing when this happens.  There’s a pretense of humans will find other jobs like past technological revolutions but that is absolutely not what they are going for this time.  Eliminate all the people and keep all the money.  Its funny because any business that relies on a human as a customer is going to go away and they should be fighting this but none of them are thinking far enough ahead to what happens when no one has a paycheck and one can afford to hire a human because it will cost more just to feed them than to use a robot (eventually).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      pajaro

      The Marist poll shows that 60% of respondents blame Republicans for the shutdown, while 40% blame Democrats.  It’s just that the blame for Republicans is split between those who blame Congressional Republicans and those who blame the President.  Most people don’t blame Democrats.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      When Mister Google-Alphabet starts echoing mid-oughts Alan Greenspan you had best hold on to your wallets.

      Every company would be affected if the AI bubble were to burst, the head of Google’s parent firm Alphabet has told the BBC.
      Speaking exclusively to BBC News, Sundar Pichai said while the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) investment had been an “extraordinary moment”, there was some “irrationality” in the current AI boom.

      It comes amid fears in Silicon Valley and beyond of a bubble as the value of AI tech companies has soared in recent months and companies spend big on the burgeoning industry.

      Asked whether Google would be immune to the impact of the AI bubble bursting, Mr Pichai said the tech giant could weather that potential storm, but also issued a warning.

      “I think no company is going to be immune, including us,” he said.

      In a wide-ranging exclusive interview at Google’s California headquarters, he also addressed energy needs, slowing down climate targets, UK investment, the accuracy of his AI models, and the effect of the AI revolution on jobs.

      The interview comes as scrutiny on the state of the AI market has never been more intense.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Greg Stone: YES! This.  Let’s go through a few things.
      STAIRS.  Even one will defeat Daleks back when the show had a limited budget.
      Counters: Human chest~waist high, requires a robot to have both sensors tall/long enough and manipulators capable of reaching things.
      Cabinets: Worse, since they have handles of various shapes, can be quite high, quite low, or quite deep.
      Doors: Grasp handle, rotate handle, pull or push door while maintaining grasp and avoiding falling over (either from hitting yourself with the door or pushing too far).

      Basically, human shapes are what we built the environment around and it takes A LONG time to redesign everything around what a theoretical robot might do.  In the meantime, it’s cheaper and easier to redesign a human robot.  It’s the same process by which our keyboards are QWERTY despite not being easily-jammed typewriters.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Eolirin: Which comes first, the retrofit of heavy machinery for non-human robots or the non-human robots designed for the retrofit of heavy machinery?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      Well now.

      A federal judge said Wednesday that he plans to “promptly” move ahead with an effort to find out which Trump administration officials were responsible for flouting his orders in a high-stakes immigration case – and whether they will face punishment for their actions.
      The comments from US District Judge James Boasberg, the chief judge of the federal trial-level court in Washington, DC, come nearly a week after a appeals court cleared the way for him to continue with a criminal contempt inquiry that was put on ice months ago.
      ”I am authorized to proceed just as I intended to do in April – seven months ago,” Boasberg said during a hearing Wednesday in the immigration case concerning President Donald Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to speed up deportations of alleged members of a Venezuelan gang.
      “This has been sitting for a long time and I believe that justice requires me to move promptly on this,” he added.
      Boasberg, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, had ordered the administration in mid-March to turn around planes carrying migrants being deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador under the sweeping 18th Century wartime authority.
      Yet the flights continued, and the migrants were held at the prison for several months before being released this summer as part of a prisoner swap with Venezuela.
      “I certainly intend to find out what happened on that day,” Boasberg said on Wednesday.
      cnn.com/2025/11/19/politics/boasberg-contempt-of-court-alien-enemies-act-flights?Date=20251119&…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Marc

      Humanoid robots occupy the same sci-fi books as spaceships that takeoff and land vertically and world ruling AI systems.  It’s all about getting the top score on the billionaire leader board.  You ain’t going to make that score selling useful single purpose robots. Remember iRobot, the company that invented robot vacuums?  No?  How about Boston Dynamics, a company started at roughly the same time and by the same people. You know, the guys with the dancing humanoid robots that sell robot security dogs, and has yet to make a profit?  Well, there you go.  This is all part of aiming at the mystical 1:100 investment, making that one big score that vaults you to trillionaire level.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Hunter Gathers

      I believe that the market for a fully functional Astromech droid is massive. Give me a nice cylindrical robot that talks trash and fixes stuff.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      Why are they all human shaped?

      Industrial robots mostly aren’t human-shaped, but consumer robots are human-shaped because they are toys and investor demos inspired by science fiction, in which robots are a type of character.

      That said, ever heard of Anthony Boucher’s story “Q.U.R.”? He was thinking about this a long time ago.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bill Arnold

      @Urza:
      Frederik Pohl wrote a (bit satirical) story touching on that

      “The Midas Plague” (originally published in Galaxy in 1954). In a world of cheap energy, robots are overproducing the commodities enjoyed by humankind. The lower-class “poor” must spend their lives in frantic consumption, trying to keep up with the robots’ extravagant production, while the upper-class “rich” can live lives of simplicity. Property crime is nonexistent, and the government Ration Board enforces the use of ration stamps to ensure that everyone consumes their quotas. The story deals with Morey Fry, who marries a woman from a higher-class family. Raised in a home with only five rooms she is unused to a life of forced consumption in their mansion of 26 rooms, nine automobiles, and five robots, causing arguments. Trained as an engineer, Morey modifies his robots to enjoy helping to consume his family’s quota. He fears punishment when his idea is discovered, but the Ration Board—which has been looking for a way to abolish itself—quickly implements Morey’s idea across the world.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good evenin’, y’all!

      @Tom Levenson: On the drive home, I typically listen to “Think” on NPR if I’m in the car (if I’m on the bike, I’m usually listening to this via my phone and noise-cancelling earbuds).  Sometimes, though, the subject either doesn’t interest me or there’s something about the person being interviewed that just grates on me.

      When that happens, I’ll typically channel surf on the FM dial searching for ANYTHING to listen to, landing sometimes on rightwing radio (there are several of those down here). Today, I happened upon that shithead Sean Hannity extolling the virtues of one Elon Musk, and proclaiming him to be the smartest human he (Hannity) had ever known.

      I almost elected to drive off of the side of the Tchoutacabouffa River bridge on I-10 upon hearing that.

      The stupid. It so burns.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      oldster

      For stability and mobility, it is hard to beat six legs, three on each side.

      Tripods are stable, and when an ant walks, it is always supported on a tripod: say, the front and back legs on the right side, plus the middle leg on the left side, are all stably on the ground. While those are on the ground, the other set of three — front and back on the left side plus middle on the right side — are in the air, moving for the next position. That new tripod drops into place, stabilizes, and allows the ant to lift up the three legs that formed the last tripod.

      All terrain, handles stairs, goes up slopes that humans can’t handle. Does it need to stand up to open doors? Okay, then let it lift its thorax and front two legs, centaur style. It still has four on the ground.

      Sorry, humanoids — ants are just better designed.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      japa21

      @gene108: ​
        Most people don’t understand the concept of plurality.
      If 30% blame Trump and 30% blame the GOP, 40% blame the Dems, which is a plurality. Stupid and sloppy writing.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      iKropoclast

      @japa21: Most people don’t understand the concept of plurality.

      If 30% blame Trump and 30% blame the GOP, 40% blame the Dems, which is a plurality. Stupid and sloppy writing

      The writer knew what they were saying. Manipulative writing.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Marc

      @trollhattan:  What horrifies me is how quickly the major Silicon Valley robot/drone companies pivoted to making AI-based weaponry the moment the Department of War started handing out big contracts.  People have absolutely no scruples these days.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      japa21

      And one reason they blame Dems is because Dems capitulated after 40 days and got… nothing.

      I love you like a brother, John, and this is not directed solely at you. But that statement is just plain wrong. Aside from getting certain funding guaranteed, even if a further shutdown happens, they showed exactly how cruel the GOP can be. This resonates with voters. A 14% lead on the generic ballot, if it holds, will result in a tsunami in the House and a blue wave in the Senate.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      bbleh

      As to robots, anything that doesn’t look like a human — even something more or less human-sized and shaped, but just more stable and efficient — CREEPS PEOPLE OUT.   Think R2D2 but with long (longer than human, because he’s shorter) articulated arms with grabby things on the end.  People would FREAK, even if he had some kind of happy face.

      As to re-indicting, I am credibly informed that there’s a section of Federal code that says ANY indictment that isn’t dismissed ORIGINALLY because of the statute of limitations AND that isn’t dismissed “with prejudice” can be refiled at any time up to 6 months after dismissal.  So unless the judge dismisses with prejudice, they CAN indeed refile.  And knowing the Orange Guy, they will.

      As to AI, Nvidia’s earnings were indeed healthy and exceeded expectations, but even the financial press is talking about the “circular financing” that’s VERY heavily in play, and imo general skepticism about AI’s LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES is rising. Choose your moment, but remember that individual investors simply can’t time the market nearly as finely as the pros, and you really don’t wanna be left holding the bag.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      TheOtherHank

      Back at the turn of the century I worked at a biotech that paid serious money to have someone build us a robot to automate a repetitive task involved in the care of fruit flies (D. melanogaster, for your aficionados). The actual task (fly flipping) when performed by a human is hard on the shoulder, but that doesn’t matter so much when your academic lab has a few dozen strains that need to be flipped every couple weeks. But when you’re the fly flipping tech at a company that has 15,000 distinct mutant strains, all you do is flip flies all day every day. It was destroying their shoulders.

      Hence the robot. It was a modified automotive assembly line robot. It had its own room. When it was operating opening the door to the room made it hard stop since it was powerful enough to kill a person.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TheOtherHank

      When I worked at a different biotech we were down the street from one of those companies working on those little delivery robots that look like a cooler on wheels. During my lunch time walks I’d often see one rolling down the sidewalk followed by someone carrying a clipboard and keeping an eye on it. I think the person was actually noting how well it was doing its thing, but I also think they were there to keep people from kicking the little cooler onto its side.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      RSA

      Why are they all human shaped?

      Other commenters have given good answers, i.e. those answers that have historically motivated humanoid robot researchers.

      Re-use of tools and environments designed for humans is one. Think about how many different Rooma-like robots you’d have to have to do all your household chores Side note: a dishwasher and a washing machine count as robots, in the sense that they can’t be ruled out without also ruling out what we typically consider more conventional robots.

      Acceptability is another.  Ever wonder why goofy research robots in academic environments have a face and eyes, even if the eyes don’t function as sensors? Aside from communicative expressions, it lets people know what the robot is looking at, or at least the direction it’s facing.

      Anyway, the main reason for this comment wasn’t to rehash other comments but rather to mention Robonaut, a humanoid robot concept/prototype developed by NASA, whose engineers were thinking about the best form factor for an automated assistant in a severely restricted environment like a space station.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      eclare

      @bbleh:

      Something about the number three…interesting!

      PS if you go to a zoo and watch orangutans, you will never not be able to see the three points of contact.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Marc

      @bbleh:  People don’t freak out when they enter a room with a roomba-thing, scurrying around, when a drone flies overhead, or the second or third time they see a car go by with no driver.  Seen a delivery robot go by and take the elevator in a hospital?  How many automated systems are there in the typical household these days, 20 or 30, more?

      Does your thermostat let you set different temperatures different days/times? Do you have an automated cat feeder?  My dryer tells me to the minute how long it’s going to take to dry my clothes, but starts off with an estimate and refines it by examining the rate of change in internal humidity over time.  Are any of these robots?  Why do we need humanoid robots if existing automated systems do a better job than any general purpose robot could?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      HeleninEire

      It is all NUTS.  How in the world can they be this stupid?

      Michelle Obama, many years ago said something like “we think those people are smart..but I’ve been in the rooms with them. They are not so smart.”

      I agree. As a blue collar girl who got a Master’s degree from an Ivy League Institution,  those assholes are there because of who they know. They are mostly so remarkably dumb. It is staggering.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Archon

      If Democrats are still up 14 points on generic congressional polling on election day next year the Republican Party is looking at a historic catastrophe. Fourteen points?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … BlueVirginia.US:

      UPDATED 4:50 pm – Rep. Vindman [D – VA07] was on CNN earlier to talk about this. Per Rep. Vindman:

      “During my time on the NSC, there were 2 calls Trump held with foreign leaders that particularly disturbed me. One of course was with President Zelenskyy. This call with MBS was the second one that really bothered me. The American people should know what was said on that call.”

      “I’ve heard firsthand how Donald Trump speaks to authoritarian leaders behind closed doors. I’ve seen how he bends American values to protect himself, not our country. That pattern is repeating itself right now. Trump is protecting MBS instead of standing up for America.”

      “It’s time that the president come clean. And frankly, in light of the enrichment the Trump family has received in the ensuing hears, I think it’s even more deeply disturbing and, frankly, shocking.”

      “The special treatment the Saudi Crown Prince has received, and the ensuing self enrichment by the Trump family from…Saudi Arabian officials is certainly a conflict of interest…the call itself I think would be shocking…I think the president should also release the transcript of the call with MBS that occurred after the journalist who was brutally butchered by Saudi agents in the Turkish embassy.”

      […]

      Vindman is the twin brother of Alex Vindman who spoke up about the Zelenskyy shakedown and set the stage for 45 impeachment #1.

      Something something gradually then suddenly.

      Much more at the link.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      bbleh

      @Marc: hmm, I’d say roomba-things actually DO make at least some people a little nervous, and they’re about as cute and harmless (small, low, round, familiar, easy to kick) as a robot comes.  And I don’t think we’re talking about things like thermostats or “smart” appliances.  We’re talking about mobile, multi-functional, human-scale gizmos to do complex, multi-functional, human-scale things — like chop vegetables or do the laundry or wash the car or walk the dog or properly sweep and dust.  And for such things you need near-human size and human-like manipulation ability, and that’s where things get creepy.  (And much worse if you make them stable, eg with 4 legs instead of 2)

      But yeah, if specialized automated systems can do the job(s) just as well, why bother trying to build one complicated (creepy) thing that does ’em all?

      Reply
    61. 61.

      BellaPea

      This is a little off-topic (sorry!) but Amanda Marcotte had an interesting post on Salon today. She thinks that all of Trump’s weaknesses that keep showing up–the bruises, the cankles, the MRI session that no one will discuss, the falling asleep in meetings–is making the Repubs wake up to the fact that the guy is not going to last forever (thank God!). She posits that that is the reason why Repubs are defying him on the Epstein files. He’s losing control of his party. Good analysis, hope she’s right.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @CindyH:

      When I think of robots, I think about how in nearly every sci-fi book or movie, they turn against us. And be honest, if you were a robot, wouldn’t you?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      WaterGirl

      @HeleninEire: So what was your (at least sort of) final decision about retirement?

      I thought you were leaning toward staying and building up your nest egg while your dad is still around and then it seemed like one day you said fuck it, I’m leaving the first moment I can.

      Wondering where you are currently on that?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Nukular Biskits

      Fuckers.

      Mississippi Press: DHS plans to deploy 250 border agents to Louisiana and southwest Mississippi in immigration sweep, AP sources say

      NEW ORLEANS — Around 250 federal border agents are set to descend on New Orleans in the coming weeks for a two-month immigration crackdown dubbed “Swamp Sweep” that aims to arrest roughly 5,000 people across southeast Louisiana and into Mississippi, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and three people familiar with the operation.

      The deployment, which is expected to begin in earnest on Dec. 1, marks the latest escalation in a series of rapid-fire immigration crackdowns unfolding nationwide — from Chicago to Los Angeles to Charlotte, North Carolina — as the Trump administration moves aggressively to fulfill the president’s campaign promise of mass deportations.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Urza:

      I’m sure that’s what they want to happen, but all of this AI/robotics stuff is overhyped vaporware.

      And besides, there would be French Revolution II if they ever tried to implement something like that. I don’t think all of the people being made permanently unemployed, especially with no UPI, would take it laying down

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Scout211

      And now he is leaving his teaching position at Harvard.
      Maybe permanently, maybe temporarily.

      Former Harvard President Lawrence H. Summers will immediately leave his role as an instructor at Harvard while the University investigates his ties to child sex trafficker Jeffrey E. Epstein.

      “His co-teachers will complete the remaining three class sessions of the courses he has been teaching with them this semester, and he is not scheduled to teach next semester,” a spokesperson for Summers wrote in a Wednesday statement to The Crimson.

      Summers will also immediately go on leave from his role as the director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School. He has led the center, which focuses on studying policy issues in the public and private sector, since 2011.

      “Mr. Summers has decided it’s in the best interest of the Center for him to go on leave from his role as Director as Harvard undertakes its review,” the spokesperson wrote in a Wednesday evening statement.

      The spokesperson declined to comment on whether Summers is planning on returning to the center in the future.

      On Monday, Summers — who served as United States Treasury Secretary under the Clinton administration — said he would step back from all public commitments, while continuing to teach undergraduate and graduate students and leading the Mossavar-Rahmani center, according to a spokesperson.

      But by Wednesday night — just one day after Harvard announced that it would probe his ties to Epstein — he had changed his mind amid mounting pressure.

      University spokesperson Jason A. Newton confirmed in a Wednesday statement that Summers had communicated his decision to Harvard.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:

      University spokesperson Jason A. Newton confirmed in a Wednesday statement that Summers had communicated his decision to Harvard.

      We all saw this coming last night, I think, when he basically said he was dropping everything else but staying at Harvard.  My first thought was “let’s see what Harvard has to say about that!”

      Anyway, Summers “may have communicated his decision to Harvard”, but I’ll bet my house that it was only after Harvard communicated to him that he could step back voluntarily or they would do it for him.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Holy shit. He’s gone into bunker mode.

      The White House “called a lid”, meaning they kicked out all the reporters and the communications office isn’t communicating. Nobody will say whether the Epstein bill has been received or not, whether it’s on his desk or not.

      This is my source right now. Looking for other reporting.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Jager

      @RSA:

      Real Doll in San Diego makes high-quality, beautiful, custom sex dolls. The dolls are designed to do two “things” really well. A few  ” Real Doll” owners have used them as passengers in their cars to beat the HOV Lane rules. Makes for a funny news story from time to time.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Scout211

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      Here’s CNN’s update:

      • Possible timing: The White House issued a travel/photo lid at 6:17 p.m. ET – signaling the press will not see the president for the remainder of the day – and offered no indication whether Trump signed the Epstein files bill, or whether he planned to do so before the night’s end. Earlier, when CNN asked whether the president had received the bill or whether any timing had been set, officials did not respond. Trump has said he intends to sign the legislation.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Ohio Mom

      @sab: I wish you better luck with your crocuses than I had. The chipmunk got them. That same chipmunk I squeed at, “Oh look who moved into our front yard! He’s sooo cute!”

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jackie

      GREAT. NOT.

      Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, of Florida, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of stealing $5 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds, which she is accused of laundering to support her 2021 congressional campaign.

      The indictment was announced by the Justice Department on Wednesday.

      The indictment alleges Cherfilus-McCormick. 46, and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, 51, received a $5 million overpayment in FEMA funds directed to their family health care company in connection with a contract for COVID-19 vaccination staffing in 2021.

      Afterward, Cherfilus-McCormick and other co-defendants allegedly conspired to use the overpaid funds to benefit her campaign by routing it through multiple accounts to disguise its source, according to the DOJ.

      If convicted, Cherfilus-McCormick faces a maximum sentence of up to 53 years in prison.

      She did not immediately have an attorney listed representing her on her case docket as of Wednesday evening.

      abcnews.go.com/Politics/democratic-congresswoman-charged-stealing-5m-fema-funds-making/story?id=1276…

      If she is guilty, I hope she doesn’t pull a Bob Menendez.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      bbleh

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym@Scout211: aw, it’s probably nothing more than President Grandpa stuffing several hamberders in his face and going into combo sundowning / food coma.  I’d be willing to bet this would happen routinely if there were high-profile items arriving at the end of every day, and I AM willing to bet it will happen more and more often.

      Makes you confident about our ability to manage sudden crises, no?  Especially with all the competent people around him!

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Another Scott

      @Marc: I’m reminded of the story about a Japanese company going to Intel to have them make a bunch of chips for their calculator project, and Intel proposing the (more) general-purpose 4004 (and assorted support chips) instead.

      Companies that want to take over the world want to make or control expensive things that everyone wants or needs. And they want something that other companies cannot easily steal / out-compete for market share (like the Chinese companies eating iRobot’s market – e.g. iRobot 5 year stock history).

      :-/

      So, there can be a strong business case to try to make a general purpose product compared to more special-purpose solution. But, of course, everything depends…

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Ohio Mom

      @Another Scott: That’s pick-and-place automation, Ohio Dad used to write software for pick-and-place machines for factories. I think of it as automation, not a robot.

      But now that I type that, I realize I am not sure if I know where automation ends and robots begin. I guess I think of automation as the same movement, over and over, and robots as having to figure things out, the way a roomba vacuum has to adjust to your floor plan and furniture placement.

      But what do I know, I was an art major.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      frosty

      @Nukular Biskits: Tchoutacabouffa River

      Such great names down South. When I was working in Arlington VA we had two creeks named Long Branch. I don’t know how many Deep Creeks and Muddy Runs we’ve got around here.

      Makes me glad to see Susquehanna whenever I cross it.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Geminid

      @Jackie: The Congresswoman will probably hang on for a while just to collect her paychecks. DeSantis will slow-walk her replacement so I won’t mind if she does until she cops a plea.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @HeleninEire: Al Franken said something similar about first generation Ivy league students. I was listening to somebody on the radio and he mentioned that Epstein advice to Summers on his pursuit of his mentee was also dumb. Epstein was being treated like some Wall Street wunderkind but he actually wasn’t all that smart investment wise. He just knew how to manipulate people.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:

      The TACO seems to have backed himself into a corner and I’ll bet he is not willing to accept that he is, indeed, in that very corner.

      No no no no no!

      Reply
    95. 95.

      lowtechcyclist

      @oldster: ​

      Sorry, humanoids — ants are just better designed.

      Fortunately, they haven’t taken over the world yet. The ants may go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah, or two by two, etcetera. But they haven’t yet marched n by n for sufficiently large n to rule the world.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WaterGirl: Trump has 30 days to sign, right? I wouldn’t be too surprised if they drew that out for awhile and just refuse to comment on it

       

      EDIT: 10 days. And I wouldn’t put a pocket veto past them either.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Geminid

      @frosty: There are at least three Beaver Dam Creeks in Virginia, and two Pea Ridges that I know of.

      One of the Pea Ridges is on my scenic route home from Stanardsville. I often stop right before it starts to descend to Celt Road. On a clear day I can see Monticello Mountain, 20 miles away.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Jackie

      FFOTUS claims he’s signed the Epstein Bill.

      President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday evening in a lengthy Truth Social post that, after months of having opposed the bill and fruitlessly pressuring Republicans against it, the Epstein Files Transparency Act has been signed into law.

      However, he took the opportunity to rant about every pet grievance under the sun, claiming the release of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case files would hurt Democrats more than himself, and bragging about everything he believes his administration has accomplished since January.

      I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!”

      —RawStory

      FFOTUS went on a looong screed that I’m not bothering to copy and paste. Short story, per FFOTUS, the bill is signed – without his usual televised theatrical flare.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Melancholy Jaques: ​

      When I think of robots, I think about how in nearly every sci-fi book or movie, they turn against us. And be honest, if you were a robot, wouldn’t you?

      Yoshimi will rescue us when that day comes:

      These evil-natured robots, they’re programmed to destroy us
      She’s got to be strong to fight them, so she’s taking lots of vitamins
      ’cause she knows that it’s demanding to defeat those evil machines
      ​​​​

      Reply
    104. 104.

      bbleh

      @MisterForkbeard: color me unduly skeptical, but I kinda think the fix was in from the start.  As I understand it the bill has exemptions for ongoing investigations or information that might embarrass victims.  Coincidentally, they’ve just initiated very broad investigations (into Democrats), and of course I would think that any photo that, say, shows some guy posing with scantily (or un-) clad underage women would be deemed embarrassing not just for them but for him.  And so on.

      (Also, too, I’d guess any compromising photos with the Orange Guy in them have long ago been shredded.)

      The good news is, with a conspiracy-laden scandal like this, a claimed lack of evidence is more likely to be seen as a coverup than as an exoneration.  Enquiring minds want to know!

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Redshift

      The reason techbros are building humanoid robots (I’m in the camp disagreeing that most robots are humanoid) is the same reason Zuckerberg was sure everyone would want to live in the metaverse (aka Gibson’s cyberspace) – because they read and watched SF as teenagers, and unlike the people who watched Star Trek and went to work for NASA, they’re determined to create that future exactly as it was described, even it’s something that works in the confines of a story and not in a real world. Using wealth to try to force it to exist when no one wants it.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Redshift

      @bbleh:

      color me unduly skeptical, but I kinda think the fix was in from the start. 

      I agree that’s their intention, but they’ve demonstrated a lot this week that in the legal arena, their available talent may not be up to the task. And yes, they’ll try other delaying tactics, but those are likely to have the the disadvantage of making him look guilty rather than his enemies.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Eolirin: Sure, eventually.  That’s how many years of pure R&D before you can start figuring out production? Assuming the AI, heat dissipation, power, and sensor technologies all keep pace as well.

      That’s the issue: paying for nanobot clouds requires paying for drone swarms requires adaptive design requires humanoid robotics requires simple purpose-built robots.  And each has more and more components that need to function together.  Humanoid robots can function around human areas more quickly, which makes them easier to SELL to pay for future efforts.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Eyeroller

      @Tom Levenson:It’s not just Musk. I haven’t read through the comments section yet, but as Matt McI keeps reminding us, the techbros in general and Musk in particular are enamored of 1950s-1970s era science fiction. All the robots in that body of literature are humanoid for several reasons (sex robots not being the main one, though probably a consideration).

      1. They were supposed to be general-purpose and humans do general-purpose work, so the robots needed to mimic humans.

      2. Humans are more comfortable with things that look like us.

      3. In the case of say robot soldiers, a humanoid might be better because it could deal with varying terrain more easily than even a tracked robot, and could handle a variety of weapons (see (1) above).

      That’s what I can thin of off the top of my head.​

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Eyeroller

      @Baud: That is true, but it’s generally cheaper to adapt the factories to the robots than to develop a fully humanoid robot with all human capabilities. ​

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Eyeroller

      @Anonymous At Work: Just gotta say, the story about qwerty being about jamming typewriters is an urban legend.  The originators actually did studies and qwerty was a pretty efficient layout. It may (*may*) also have been influenced by Morse code teletypes.

      The efficiency studies may have been flawed (and there may have been a financial motive), but somebody did do them.

      Wikipedia says:

      One popular but possibly invented[4]: 162  (or even incorrect[3]) explanation for the QWERTY arrangement is that it was designed to reduce the likelihood of internal clashing of typebars by placing commonly used combinations of letters farther from each other inside the machine.[8]

      But I noticed that Copilot (AI) repeated the “jamming keyboards” bullshit when I did a search.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      WTFGhost

      So this whole thing is going to get dumped out because IANAL but even I fucking know the grand jury has to vote on the indictment as presented, so that means the statute of limitations will have passed and they will not be able to reindict and nothing will happen to Comey.

      It shouldn’t just be the statute of limitations. A judge who received this sloppy of an indictment should dismiss the case with prejudice, forbidding the government to re-file charges, and, possibly, stopping them from investigating anything related to the case, saying that any further investigation would be fruit of a poisoned tree.

      Why do we use an exclusionary rule, like “you didn’t have a warrant, so we can’t trust the search” and “you didn’t show the actual indictment to the actual grand jury, so you can’t refile charges, or rejigger the events to find charges to file…?” Because of this – because we must suspect corruption is occurring, and we can’t let our law enforcement be tainted by corruption.

      Just in case anyone ever asks, this is a perfect case of why a judge would be furious with the government, and tell them to “let the ‘criminal’ walk free” because you know “Trumpie bear” will insist Comey is a criminal anyway.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      WTFGhost

      @prostratedragon: The one with the (teal?) gloves seems to have the right spirit. Run away from people who want to punch you, and when they fall flat on their face, raise your hands in victory.

       

      @Nukular Biskits: Hmf. City folk have been tipping 15% and some even call for 20%! I suppose you think that makes us soft, but the cows don’t wince when I come by with the milker, I’ll tell you what….

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Ramona

      There are many snake shaped robots. I think one of their anticipated uses are in rescue situations in case of earthquakes and collapsed buildings.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      kalakal

      Gene Wolfe wrote an interesting story

      “The HORARS* of war” about humanoid robots/artificial life forms as soldiers.

      One of the robots explains that they were designed the size and shape they are so they could use all the US’ existing military equipment

      * Homolog Organisms (Army Replacement Simulations)

      It draws heavily on Wolfe’s experiences in the Korean war and evokes Vietnam heavily

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Eyeroller: and someone wrote a story where it was made explicit that robots were built to replace slaves (can’t remember who now, maybe it was Harry Turtledove because it used Yiddish slang). Heck, the word robot comes from the Czech word for worker/serf if I recall correctly…

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Aziz, light!

      @Redshift: I have to believe there are incel techbros eager to develop lifelike sex robots to service them and make a fortune selling them. This fantasy is often found in current sci-fi fare. There are some good movies and shows in this genre (Ex Machina, Better Than Us, and the recent Companion); a number of not so good ones (Subservience, The Machine), and a lot of cheap crap made to fill up the streaming channel sci-fi scrolls. A theme common to many of these titles is that of the sexbot attaining sentience, then killing her human master, which is not what the techbros have in mind.

      Lest commenter WTFGhost tell me how this post reflects my “prurient desires,” I sample almost every science-fiction title I find available for streaming, which explains why all four of the nyms I have used on BJ over the years have been drawn from sci-fi sources.

      ETA    Left out Westworld. Various sexbots killing their controllers. That seems to be the underlying moral.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      David_C

      I just wish people wouldn’t say we got “nothing” in the vote to reopen the government. SNAP recipients and federal workers did get something. I could have gone a few more weeks without a paycheck but others are not as fortunate, and a long-time friend got her job back. And it has been difficult to get activities that were canceled or postponed rescheduled.

      We should emphasize that we just don’t have the power to do something and don’t have the inclination to destroy institutions. It just seems that dumping on Democrats is counterproductive.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Paul in KY

      @lowtechcyclist: Luckily, insects can only get so big as their system for getting oxygen to their cells does not work with a large exoskeleton. The transfer points on the limbs are not large enough to handle the millions of spiracles that would be needed to go to the cells in lower limbs.

      Reply

