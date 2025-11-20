Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / 2026 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar – Super Compressed Time Table, Instructions Below

2026 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar – Super Compressed Time Table, Instructions Below

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 

I mentioned a week or two that we are doing the Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar this year and asked you to start picking out your photos.

The timeframe is super-compressed this year because of the late start (my fault!) and we try to make the calendars available for ordering at the beginning of December.

So here’s what we need from you, and when we need it.

ASAP – #1

Send me email right away ( WaterGirl at balloon-juice.com) letting me know the following.

  • Your nym
  • The names of the pets you want in the calendar
  • If any of your pets need a heart :-(

That will let us know how many of you are participating and how many pet pics we’ll have for the calendar.

ASAP – #2

  • Once you have sent the email with pet names
  • Decide on which photos you want to submit
  • DO NOT send photos yet.

THIS WEEKEND

  • I will get the upload area set up on Dropbox so you can upload your photos to the calendar area
  • I will share the upload link in a post on BJ
  • As soon as I share the upload link, you can start uploading your photos to the calendar area

ANY QUESTIONS?

  • Ask them in the comments!

  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • DarbysMom
  • Glidwrith
  • HinTN
  • Jackie
  • realbtl
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @sab: Most people have said the dropbox thing is pretty simple.

      If someone truly can’t do it, for whatever reason, I can make an exception.  But let’s try it first.

      So please follow the first two sets of instructions – ASAP # 1 and ASAP #2 –, so we can get started.

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Just emailed with six (6!) pet names! I acquired the photos a few days ago, so as soon as you say the word I’ll get them off to you.

    9. 9.

      HinTN

      I sent a preliminary two pets email. If I get more of more pets I’ll let you know and if it’s OK they’ll come too.

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Glidwrith: Yes, you can do that.  But we don’t typically use more than one unless  1) they are irresistible, and 2) they fit a particular space that needs filling.

    14. 14.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Sure hope Cafe Press gets it shit together.  I ordered one last year, never got it.

      Money went to a good cause but I kept  last year’s calendar up on my wall until last month.

