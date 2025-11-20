These came out of the very fun (I thought) A-Z thread yesterday.
Subaru Diane’s was in Part 1, put up last night.
(We’re not worthy.)
Old School
Nice job Socolofi!
Thanks for posting these again WaterGirl. I would have missed them otherwise.
Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
Brilliant.
I especially liked the V entry: good take on the Broyhillbilly.
Steve LaBonne
I doff my hat to a genius.
prostratedragon
“Oda Intima a Buenos Aires,” Piazzolla & Borges
The elders made the city
They made it with a cross and a sword
They made it with sweat, with years, with tears
Also with courage and exile
[…]
They made it for this music that you hear
They made it for me, who am the others
They made it for the man who will never hear these verses
They made it for you unfortunate
Because on earth there is only one woman
And she doesn’t love you
