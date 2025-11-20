Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Little Man Greg Bovino Flourishes His Mighty Weapon

by | 107 Comments

Border Patrol’s Gregory Bovino has brought his hype videoing to Charlotte. With the surely unlicensed use of the song Raise Up by Petey Pablo.

[image or embed]

— Trump Watch (@trumpwat.ch) November 17, 2025 at 12:27 PM

At the 10second mark in the video, you can see that Bovino is very short. Not that there’s anything wrong with that (he’s stil taller than me), but many people are saying it’s amazing his subordinates found an even *shorter* ‘criminal’ for Bovino to be filmed arresting. (There’s rumors the victim is 15 years old, which would track.)

An endless amount of deranged details in this interview with Greg Bovino’s sister, but most notably that his uncle produced the Jack Nicholson movie The Border and the depiction of the agent as corrupt radicalized him as a 12-yr-old.
“Since then, he was like, ‘Dude, I want to do Border Patrol.'”

[image or embed]

— Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 3:33 PM

The Daily Mail wrote up a long read-between-the-lines hagiography of Bovino, as told by his baby sister. “How a tragic family secret turned Greg Bovino from a quiet country boy into the force of Trump’s unflinching border patrol crackdown”:

A visit to the town where the Border Patrol commander-at-large grew up, deep in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, reveals the secret: that his father killed a young woman in a drunken crash, decades-old court records obtained by the Daily Mail show…

‘Yes, it was difficult,’ Natalie Bovino, a 51-year-old nurse practitioner, said during the interview in her home just a few miles from where they grew up in Blowing Rock, ‘but as our dad would say – ‘What are you going to do to overcome it?’

The unfortunate accident occurred on June 6, 1981: Michael Bovino, owner of a thriving bar in town called the Library Club, left work intoxicated and smashed into a car…

The victim’s family told the Daily Mail that she was driving into town with her husband that night when Bovino, a stranger driving in a car with empty bottles of alcohol, smashed into them.

Records show that the 37-year-old father was charged with manslaughter and pleaded guilty to death by motor vehicle, was sentenced to a year in jail and forced to receive treatment for alcoholism.

His previously well-to-do family had to sell the bar and struggled financially. The parents divorced three years later.

‘He was hard,’ Natalie Bovino shared of her late father. ‘Toughness, hard work, that was drilled in and baked in.’

The dad bought his son boxing gloves and sparred with him, teaching him to take a punch and get up after being knocked down…


So, Bovino was raised by a violent drunk who taught him all about ‘toughness’ before committing manslaughter. (One year seems like a light sentence, but maybe there were extenuating circumstances? Perhaps the elder Bovino had good friends in local law enforcement?)

These days, Bovino continues to psych himself up for big Border Patrol assignments by watching a YouTube video showing Rocky Marciano, the late heavyweight champion and legendary bruiser, pound opponents into submission.

‘Greg loves Rocky Marciano,’ Natalie told the Daily Mail. ‘When he gets ready to do something difficult, he’ll watch the video ‘Rocky Marciano was a Savage.’ He goes and goes and goes and doesn’t stop. And Greg gets motivated to not stop, to never give up, never quit.’

Greg Bovino was born in 1970 in San Bernardino County, California, where his father served on a military base after being drafted during the Vietnam War.

[PTSD?]

Two years later, his parents Michael and Betty Bovino moved across the country to Blowing Rock, where the mom’s family goes back eight generations. The couple had two more children: Natalie, born in 1974, and Nicholas in 1979.

Natalie Bovino described their early childhood as Rockwellian, growing up in a town of about 1,000 people in the High Country of Western North Carolina.

‘It was literally perfect,’ she told the Daily Mail, describing the closeness of their community and family, which included their ‘Paw Paw’, ‘Granny’, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In those early years, the family was living the good life thanks largely to the success of the Library Club.

‘The bouncers would drop huge bags of money off, stacks and stacks,’ Natalie said. ‘He did incredibly well.’

The family was able to buy their house and a boat they’d ride on Watauga Lake, and membership to a country club where they ran a side business, a drink stand, on the ninth hole…

[Making allowances for the gauzy nostalgia of a young child: how much money could a man make selling alcohol in a ‘rural’ North Carolinian area?]

Greg also enjoyed flipping through hunting magazines, which is how Bovino was first introduced to the subject that would come to define his adult life – immigration enforcement.

The hunting publications featured columns written by ‘old time’ Border Control agents such as Skeeter Skelton and Charles Askins. The young boy had found his calling.

‘He thought it was the Wild West,’ Natalie Bovino told the Daily Mail. ‘It was like a true frontier. And it was those old timers that inspired that in him.’…

Bovino became a voracious reader in high school, devouring books by everyone from historian Robert Service to the frontier stories of Louis L’Amour, the sister said.

[Robert Service, Bard of the Yukon.]
 
He grew obsessed with one title in particular, Starship Troopers, a military Sci-Fi novel by Robert Heinlein from 1959 imagining an interstellar war between humanity and alien bugs.

‘Now he reads Starship Troopers once a year,’ his sister told the Daily Mail.

[Starship Trooper, a coming-of-age novel where a young recruit learns to slaughter faceless monsters, eventually reconciling with his father… who has become his military subordinate.]

‘Early in his career, Greg would run into cartels and be the first one in the door because he had the best marksmanship,’ Natalie said. ‘A lot of times, it was drug cartel based, which he said now has infiltrated every major city with the crime and corruption.

Bovino led the El Centro district in California during the final year of Trump’s first term in 2020.

He was furious to see what he saw as progress come undone when President Joe Biden relaxed border security, allowing millions of illegal immigrants to cross into the country.

[Much as Heinlein was inspired to write Starship Troopers when that soft patsy President Eisenhower stopped U.S. nuclear testing — unilaterally!]

He was relieved of his command after testifying critically about border conditions in August 2023.

He was then promoted earlier this year under President Donald Trump, appointed in June to lead the administration’s first sustained blitz of a major city – Los Angeles. He then moved on to to spearhead ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ in Chicago.

‘We talk about Trump and he’s like, finally I can do my job and not be handheld and watched as horrific things happened,’ Natalie Bovino said.

She spoke for hours about the man she said feels passionate about his job protecting the homeland, how he watched President George W. Bush’s speech on the one-year anniversary of 9/11 talking about the need to defend the country from danger while referencing the ideals of the nation’s Founding Fathers…

One video shows Bovino throwing a gas canister into a crowd without giving a verbal warning this fall in Chicago, standing barefaced with a determined stare.

‘We all got really upset by that, at least we did at first,’ the sister said. ‘But you know what he says? He goes: “I will not show fear. It’s a demonstration that I am not going to cower and hide. I have a job to do and it’s going to get done”…

[Well, as long as he had a good reason, such as not being mistaken for a ‘coward’… ]

‘He tells people he’s out there defending ‘Ma and Pa America,’ she said. ‘That’s the very fiber of his being. It’s everything he stands for as far as his upbringing to his love of history to his honor with his job, which is the safety and security of American citizens.’…

Bovino has spoken about his desire to return to North Carolina, saying he plans to harvest apples there after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 57, less than two years from now.

‘We daydream about going on mega sledding adventures,’ his sister told the Daily Mail. ‘His roots are still here. This is his home, and it runs deep.’

A veritable Hallmark movie. Assuming he’s not in jail. Or dead — quite possibly by his own hand.

He should know the criminal record of those landscapers. And if he doesn’t, then he’s clearly racial profiling. Fuck Bovino.

[image or embed]

— Joe Walsh (@walshfreedom.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 5:02 PM


(Those aren’t Citizens, Martha! Those so-called landscapers are just… Bugs!)

Dude forgets that he lives in a country where policemen like him WORK FOR elected leaders, not the other way around.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 1:54 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    107Comments

    3. 3.

      prostratedragon

      He’ll be one of a crowd.

      Tom Homan said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” that he plans to ramp up Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence in New York City, adding, `I plan on being in New York City in the near future. We’re going to do operations in New York City.`

      […]

      New York City’s more than three million immigrants could be affected by expanded ICE operations as Adams and Homan have met multiple times since last year and the administration explores a Coast Guard facility on Staten Island.

      The Department of Homeland Security has reached out to New York City police officers disgruntled by anti-cop socialist Zohran Mamdani’s Tuesday mayoral victory in a bid to recruit them as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Marc

      @Aziz, light!:  Someone will need to figure out a way to deal with NYPD eventually. I always figured the right kind of bribes deals could work.  Maybe Mamdani has the right mojo to pull it off.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gretchen

      I wonder if Daddy shamed him for being short. I used to date a short guy whose greatest fear was being called “little man”.

      So the warm memory of Daddy is knocking him to the ground and teaching him to get up after I punched you in the face. That’s his experience of paternal love, and he’s sharing it with all of us.

      These guys all operate as if there is no possibility of consequences. I’m having a hard time deciding who I’m most looking forward to getting their due. Bovino and Homan are at the top of the list, Noem, Bondi, and Patel a close second. But there are so many!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      prostratedragon

      The dad bought his son boxing gloves and sparred with him, teaching him to take a punch and get up after being knocked down…

      Oh. Wonder at what age was this.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gretchen

      @prostratedragon: Young enough that Daddy didn’t have to worry about getting punched back. I knew a family like that. As soon as son got big enough, he punched Dad out.

      I too am curious about the “stacks of cash” generated by a small rural bar. You don’t get stacks of cash tapping kegs of Bud Light. Moonshiners? Gun running?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Aussie Sheila

      @TS:

      Trust me you won’t. He and all the other criminals working for this mafia regime will be pardoned on the mafia Don’s  exit.

      You can either laugh or cry, but unless State charges can be brought these scumbags will walk.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gretchen

      Before this administration these losers were stuck in their mid level positions where they couldn’t do much harm. Bovino was playing his domination fantasy in some border office until all the competent people quit and Trump placed absolute power into his tiny sadistic hands

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Shalimar

      [Making allowances for the gauzy nostalgia of a young child: how much money could a man make selling alcohol in a ‘rural’ North Carolinian area?]

      I don’t know about North Carolina, but in Alabama in the 1970s many of the counties were still dry.  A bar/liquor store at the county line on a major road could do very well. especially if the dry county next door had a decent-sized town not that far away.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Gretchen

      @VeniceRiley: Right? Relevant to our current situation. Someone should do a chart of height vs the nastiest Trump officials.
      I know someone who did apps dating and when he’d arrive to meet a match, they’d say wow, you really are over 6 feet tall. Apparently many men refuse to admit that they are really 5’8”. You know that we can see you, right?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Shalimar

      @Shalimar: Google search says 24 of 67 counties in Alabama prohibited alcohol sales.  North Carolina apparently had even stricter laws.  No private liquor stores.  Bars couldn’t serve mixed drinks until 1979.  I don’t see any information on whether there were counties with no bars at all.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Martin:
      Probably not very many, tbh.
      Free mental health care is important of course, but no amount of money can compensate for a polity lacking in a material, communitarian ethos. It’s that which accounts for the startling levels of absolute mania and paranoia which appears to saturate US culture and politics at all levels.
      And to be clear, this isn’t recent. I lived and worked there 30 years ago. It reminded me of what people called ‘third world countries.’ I loved the people I worked with but it shook me to the core.

      The sheer brutality of the workplace and civic regimes working people lived under was a revelation. And not in a good way.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WTFGhost

      @Aussie Sheila: If he hasn’t already written the pardons, they are all hoping the bastard doesn’t die on them. I wouldn’t bet my freedom on that, personally. Vance will only pardon people for whom he can still get something new, not in gratitude for their loyalty to Trump.

      Face it, couchfuckers are opportunists, not loyalists (he said, not provably referring to anyone in the previous paragraph).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      eclare

      @Gretchen:

      That has been my experience, a lot of shorter men lie about their height.  Anecdata, the most laid back person that I ever dated was the tallest at six foot four.  The most tightly wound were the two guys around five foot seven.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Aussie Sheila

      @WTFGhost:

      Vance is the least to be feared. He’s a nothing burger. Smarter, sure. More cunning, absolutely. Backed by serious money? Sure. But he’s got the charisma of a cold boiled bowl of oats. After trump, there’s only the gop old guard left. And they are so fucked, I can’t begin to tell you how fucked.

      It’s up to the US centre left/centre to bury these fuckers. For good.

      Pour descouragers les autres.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Tony Jay

      Funny, I’m a perfectly formed 5.7 to 5.8 and I have zero problem with being short. Can punch tall boys straight in the nuts, never have to get anything off the top shelf, what’s the problem?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      prufrock

      Starship Troopers has long appealed to teenaged boys who dream of military service. I should know, it appealed to me. However, most of us who subsequently join realize that it’s full of bullshit and fascist as hell (also me).

      Besides, even when I was a kid, I knew it had flaws. I ran the numbers on his boot camp attrition and realized that it was so high that it would be impossible to sustain an effective force. Not nearly enough recruits made it to graduation.

      So much world building. So little math.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Aussie Sheila: I’d like to hear more details about this experience and perception you have. I think it might enlighten us, at least partially.
      As a 19 year old, I had many insights about the American middle class mindset and priviledge, when I returned from a year abroad. But I didn’t work in the corporate world, and I was too young and naive to understand the things you are pointing out.
      Mania, paranoia, brutal work environment. Please say more.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Aussie Sheila: ​

      Vance is the least to be feared. He’s a nothing burger. Smarter, sure. More cunning, absolutely. Backed by serious money? Sure. But he’s got the charisma of a cold boiled bowl of oats.

      If Trump dies in office, or if his brain deteriorates to where even the loyalists say it’s time for the 25th Amendment, his lack of charisma won’t matter one bit. He’ll have the powers that the Bogus Scotus has given to Trump, and he’ll use them.​

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @Aziz, light!: It looks like current New York current New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch will deal with this headache for now. Yesterday, Mayor-elect Mamdani announced he will appoint Tisch to continue in her job:

          I look forward to working with Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to deliver genuine genuine public safety to the people of New York City. Together, we will deliver a city where rank-and-file police officers and the communities they serve are safe, represented, and are proud to call New York their home.

      Reactions on Mamdani’s social media account ranged from applause to cries of “Sellout!” One person complained that Mamdani was turning into another AOC. Other Mamdani supporters were particularly concerned that Tisch would not arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu if he visits the City. This is a very important goal for them.

       

      @Marc:

      Reply
    35. 35.

      no body no name

      @Tony Jay:

      Needing to be six feet tall, make six figures, and be hot is a huge thing in online dating.  I’m not sure how that went before but I’ve been carded on dates to prove I am six feet, I’m 6’1, before.

      I’ve got several nieces all in their 20’s and none of them will touch a guy who doesn’t make six figures, isn’t six feet, isn’t hot, and won’t pay for everything.  They are liberals and demand that as well and then get shocked when these all turn into one night stands or at best a booty call.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      MagdaInBlack

      @NotMax: I thought of you when I saw Hawaii had a winter weather advisory. Not so much the snow, as we have discussed here that the highlands get snow, but that Hawaii was the only state with a winter weather advisory.

      Good Morning, snowbird.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Gloria DryGarden:

      If you think I worked in the corporate world I can’t help you. I worked with US unions in their workplaces. I was sent there to learn things. I was privileged to be sent. It was an honour, and a sign of immense trust and confidence on behalf of the organisation that sent me.
      Upon  my return I wrote up a 5000 word report.

      I was in my late thirties. I learnt even more than I thought I would.

      You might try it sometime.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @eclare: Are we really going to go all “Short people got no reason to live” on this thread? Things that are off limit here, as they should be: making fun of people based on race, gender, sexual orientation or identity, nationality, neuro divergence or developmental delay, and fat shaming. Probably could think of a couple others  if I tried. But stereotyping based on height is still in bounds I guess. Just for the record I’m 5’8” and not at all self conscious about my height. I even think the aforementioned Randy Newman song is catchy and humorous.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WV Blondie

      My recollection is that in 1981, drunk driving – even killing someone in a car accident – was treated pretty lightly. Daddy’s sentence was consistent with the era.

      That’s why Mothers Against Drunk Driving was created. Their website says 1981 (same year).

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      A lot of people complain about the movie adaptation of Starship Troopers, but it makes perfect sense when you remember that the driving force behind that movie (Paul Verhoeven) lived through the Nazi occupation of The Hague during World War II. So, in a sense, the movie wasn’t so much an adaptation as a critique of the book.

      Something tells me Bovino either didn’t watch or didn’t like the movie. And something tells me Bovino either didn’t read or didn’t like Haldeman’s The Forever War.

      (To say nothing of Scalzi’s Old Man’s War series, which starts off a lot like Heinlein, but makes a point of criticizing the society in which it’s set, something that the book Starship Troopers seems to actively refuse to do.)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Geminid

      @NotMax: Hey, Blowing Rock’s a nice town. Like many mountain towns, it become a summer destination in the pre-air conditioning era. A lot of old-monied families still make Blowing Rock a first or second home, and it’s main drag is full of expensive shops.

      Blowing Rock is also on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and nearby Julian Price Park has a large campground and lake. You can walk from a Blowing Rock park through a rhodendron forest to the campground three miles away.

      The town overlooks the North Carolina Piedmont, and gets its name from a rock formation that catches a near-constant updraft. People can toss a light object from the “blowing rock” and it will return to them.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Princess

      @Geminid: I hope Mamdani does take AOC as his model. She’s smart. But the same crowd is angry with her because she thinks it is stupid to primary Jeffries.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Baud

      Not helpful. This appears to be a real indictment

      Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick indicted, could face up to 53 years in prison.

      Cherfilus-McCormick was already facing a 2026 primary challenge from 26-year-old teacher Elijah Manley, who has based his campaign on allegations of corruption against her.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      prostratedragon

      Derek Guy:

      when I was young, i used to wonder how people like this would fare in life, as they didn’t seem suited for gainful employment. it turns out, the internet allowed them to accumulate a massive audience of similar idiots, enriching them and turning them into a presidential advisor.

      In re alt text:

      Polymarket tweets: “BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani to require all New York elementary school students to learn Arabic numerals.”

      Laura Loomer replies: “You know things are bad when you can’t tell if this is real or a joke.

      Dear God. It’s real. Isn’t it?”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Geminid

      @Princess: I read that Mamdani also does not want to see this primary challenge. The would-be candidate, 27 year City Council member Chi Ossè, filed FEC papers this week.

      That’s the first step, but Ossè still might not run. Reports are that he will seek an endorsement from the DSA’s New York chapter, and that this is a cumbersome process.

      There may be some scepticism towards Ossè because he only joined the DSA when he decided to run for Council. Unlike Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who had joined the DSA well before she ran against Joe Crowley in 2018, Ossè might not be considered a true “cadre candidate.” Rep. Jamaal Bowman had that problem too..

      Reply
    52. 52.

      jerryp

      [Making allowances for the gauzy nostalgia of a young child: how much money could a man make selling alcohol in a ‘rural’ North Carolinian area?]

      No, it tracks. Blowing Rock is a beautiful little mountain town right off the Parkway and is near Boone and Grandfather Mountain. It gets paaaacked during the summer months. I can see a bar bringing home stacks and stacks of cash during the summer and leaf color months.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      AM in NC

      If I see him here in NC I’m gonna do my best to shame him for his behavior while alerting decent human beings to his presence.  AND I’ll call him out for his atrocious haircut. And mock him for needing to prove his manhood because he’s short (full disclosure, I am married to a man shorter than me and fully understand that height has nothing to do with anything, but you just KNOW that this asshole has a chip on his shoulder because he equates masculinity and size, so I’m going to throw the metaphorical punch where I think it’ll land the hardest).

      These goons need to understand that the majority of us not only don’t support what they’re doing, but we think they’re full-on un-American creeps for doing it.  In a just world, these guys wouldn’t be able to go out in public ever again without being hounded back into their caves.  No restaurants, no grocery stores, no golf courses, nowhere without being hissed at, called out, jeered and made to feel under threat (without actually threatening them).

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Dave

      @Gretchen: Patel is such a pathetic nothing that he’s much lower on my happy time if and when the boot of consequences finds him.

      That he is unfortunately well tanned and such a non entity does put him near the top for easily discarded into the dung heap of history though.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      prostratedragon

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:  Having only seen the movie but read other Heinlein, I always tbought it possible that both book and society were being satirized — but how does even a very young adult as Bovino would have been miss the edge in the movie. As you say, maybe he didn’t like it and that was why.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Dave

      @WTFGhost: Vance may actually be the purest opportunist and climber in the entire administration which is in its own way impressive.

      He seems to lack any center except for a desperate need for validation that he will never truly fill because it can’t be found on the path he’s taken.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Dave

      @Tony Jay: That and when I see older people suddenly those extra inches appear to be a liability. I’ll stay down here with my low center of gravity and lower probability of shattering my bones thank you very much.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Gvg

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: I am seeing this as a point and shame of society’s expectations, especially conservative society, but someone’s liberal nieces were also offered as an example of unrealistic expectations. That is one of the things the thread has been pointing out, that society damages people by measuring men by an arbitrary 6 foot is ok and shorter is not standard. We don’t agree, but we do see it happen. Also discussion about what to do about it.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      lowtechcyclist

      @prostratedragon:

      Polymarket tweets: “BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani to require all New York elementary school students to learn Arabic numerals.”

      Laura Loomer replies: “You know things are bad when you can’t tell if this is real or a joke.

      Dear God. It’s real. Isn’t it?”

      Is this real or is this parody? I’m having a hard time believing even Laura Loomer is that dumb.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      tsquared2001

      @Gretchen:  I have had many different bookies in my life. There was a liquor store bookie, there was a barbershop bookie, and there was a local bar bookie.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      TONYG

      ‘The bouncers would drop huge bags of money off, stacks and stacks,”   Yes, nothing shady about that.  So … Bovino is a fucked up guy who grew up in a fucked up family, whose father was guilty of manslaughter.  Now Bovino can”resolve his issues” by hurting brown-skinned people.  Are there any officials in the Trump administration who are NOT fucked up psychologically?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Trivia Man

      @VeniceRiley: in high achool we had lots of Tongan students. Overall Very friendly, very athletic, and very competitive. My cousin was friendly with a few and ran into one between classes. Big smile on his face he drops, “hey, shorty! Hows it going?”

      I was there, i know my cousin well. Ot was not an insult, just self deprecating humor – they were the same height. I am tall, cuz may have been more aware of his size walking next to me so it popped into his head as something he could joke about and bond over.

      Dude instantly took off his wristwatch and handed it to his friend. Two steps, punch to the face, cuz drops. “Don’t ever call me shorty!” All while smiling. Cuz was floored, literally. No offense meant but a lesson that everyone has their own lines.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: There definitely will be other primary challenges to some of New York’s Democratic Representatives. Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres did not endorse Mamdani, but the main issue held against them is their unwavering support for Israel.

      Former City Comptroller Brad Lander, a Mamdani ally, is considering a run against Goldman and is thought to have a chance of beating the two-term oncumbent. But City Councilor Alexa Avila, a DSA member, could split the anti-Goldman vote if she and Lander both run.

      Goldman represents one of the City’s most affluent districts, while Richie Torres’ Bronx district is the poorest. Former Assemblyman Michel Blake has announced a run against Torres, but the Congressman may benefit from a crowded field that includes an avowed LaRouchite

      Reply
    76. 76.

      WereBear

      As a tall girl who dated regardless of height, I noticed that the men who reacted sensibly to this community disdain tended to use their brains. And I found that very attractive.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      WereBear

      @Gretchen: As soon as son got big enough, he punched Dad out.

       
      A rite of passage in too many sub-cultures clinging to patriarchy. But in the modern world, it makes you un-bossable, and so, unemployable.

      The sole purpose of a male MAGA existence is to scream “You can’t tell me what to do!”

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Trivia Man

      @prufrock: the explanation is that even when you fail boot camp you are still military. His intent was probably to show the infantry was super elite, everyone a Ranger/ Seal level cream of the crop. If the fighters never wash a dish or clean a loo you dont need as many.

      I enjoyed the book a lot but my biggest take away came from the History and Moral Philosophy class. I didn’t draw the intended conclusions (dont have a nanny state! Real men kill stuff! Might makes right! Libertarian ways will allow truly strong to succeed!) instead it caused me to think outside the box about ways to run society. Question how you do things and dont assume current ways are infallible.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      WereBear

      @eclare: Anecdata, the most laid back person that I ever dated was the tallest at six foot four.

       
      White men that tall get keys to the city compared to the man of average height. That’s how Lookism works. We’re still operating on, “You look like you could wave a broadsword all day!”

      Reply
    84. 84.

      prostratedragon

      Handy resource from Charles GetCover which Anne Laurie might already have covered:

      A reminder that I’ve archived every public-facing web page from the CDC website prior to the Trump Regime purging data back in late January:

      acasignups.net/cdc-website

      Also, from Niema Moshiri:

      Inspired by @charlesgaba.com’s Herculean effort to post all Wayback URLs from the CDC website (including pages that have recently been deleted), I built this GitHub repo to share Wayback links to all CDC website pages, and will add more websites when I get a chance github.com/Niema-Lab/Government-Wayback

      Reply
    85. 85.

      WereBear

      @Baud: The new mayor should WWF his moldy ass. I know I’d be tempted.

      Come in with sports jacket rigged to come apart at the seams, and blow up some fake muscles. Roar at him. And he’s not white.

      This could turn Trump inside out from the unbalancing pressures.

      This is what happens when the Republicans take over the science fiction dystopias. It’s just not the same.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      WereBear

      @prostratedragon: Heinlein could be so earnest, and as he aged, went Libertarian “out there” with his later series, which is how Stranger in a Strange Land became a “hippie” book with longhairs seeking him out as a guru and him dodging them with ill temper :)

      Had a serious military career. Navy.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      WereBear

      @Dave:

      He seems to lack any center except for a desperate need for validation that he will never truly fill because it can’t be found on the path he’s taken.

      J D Vance may have achieved soullessness, he wants it so much. Full ego death, where he’s cruel or groveling, no in-between.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @frosty: I’m not offended and not sensitive about my height. Just pointing out that many isms are out of bounds when it comes to negative stereotypes but apparently not heightism. People seem to have a blind spot and yeah it’s prevalent in the main post. I will say with regards to certain people whose actions merit it, nothing should be out of bounds when mocking them. But when it comes to more general discussions of “short people are x, and tall people are y” we start treading on thin ice.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      frosty

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: I’ve only recently got a little sensitive after the doc measured me and I’d lost an inch and a half (age). I have a college friend who was bemoaning the same thing: “I’ve always been 6’2″ and now they tell me I’m only 6 feet!” My answer: “Fuck you, you had it to lose!”

      Reply
    93. 93.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @no body no name: Kinda feel like your nieces need a good talking to about valuing people for something other than easy to measure statistics but it probably wouldn’t do any good. Some lessons need to be learned the hard way.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      bluefoot

      @Martin: I just had a conversation about how our society has systematic ways to teach kids factual knowledge, be competent at sports, etc but we don’t focus on mental health and teaching them healthy skills for emotional and mental health. It’s only recently, really, that bullying has been taken seriously…and that’s kind of out the window in the current climate.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      bluefoot

      @Baud: OMG you have got to be shitting me. I am afraid to check the CDC website….this reads like an Onion headline.

      The amount of human suffering and death as a result of zealotry is just…..heartbreaking.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Hoodie

      @bluefoot: The southern Appalachians (e.g., northern GA and western NC) has always had a thriving trade in illicit substances. When I was growing up in NE GA in the 70’s and 80’s the moonshiners were transitioning from alcohol to weed and meth. Would not surprise me if a local bar owner was involved in said trade given that’s an obvious point of sale and cash intensive business well suited for money laundering.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      TONYG

      @Gretchen: Whatever the hell it means, it means that Daddy was a criminal (even beyond his vehicular manslaughter).  So now sonny-boy is making up for his criminal heritage by violently attacking day laborers.   The whole fucking administration needs to be removed from power to get some serious psychiatric treatment.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      TONYG

      @Gretchen: Whatever the hell it means, it means that Daddy was a criminal (even beyond his vehicular manslaughter).  So now sonny-boy is making up for his criminal heritage by violently attacking day laborers.   The whole fucking administration needs to be removed from power to get some serious psychiatric treatment.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Iron City

      @WereBear:

      As I recall, he was a Canoe U product and was medically retired (tuberculosis?) well before WW II. Until Stranger in a Strange Land I think he had much the same fan club as Ayn Rand for his “serious” fiction,  though to be fair the late 40s/50s sci fi market was pitched more to YA males, with the A part many times not in evidence and more Starship Troopersish material most popular.  A writer reflecting his times and market demands.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      prufrock

      @Trivia Man: His starting class was 6000.  His graduating class was 147.  He mentions that there is another MI boot camp in the country of Georgia.  So even if they graduate a class every week (which I don’t think they did), that’s ~15,000 new MI a year.

      They only have to serve two years (one of which is spent in boot camp). He mentions that most don’t go career, so you have maybe 30,000 people in an elite force, that is meant to fight across a galaxy. A force that is constantly fighting and taking casualties, even before they go to war with the bugs.

      I can suspend disbelief for all kinds of things. I have a hard time doing that for bad logistics. ;-)

      Reply

