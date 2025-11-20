Border Patrol’s Gregory Bovino has brought his hype videoing to Charlotte. With the surely unlicensed use of the song Raise Up by Petey Pablo. [image or embed] — Trump Watch (@trumpwat.ch) November 17, 2025 at 12:27 PM

At the 10second mark in the video, you can see that Bovino is very short. Not that there’s anything wrong with that (he’s stil taller than me), but many people are saying it’s amazing his subordinates found an even *shorter* ‘criminal’ for Bovino to be filmed arresting. (There’s rumors the victim is 15 years old, which would track.)

An endless amount of deranged details in this interview with Greg Bovino’s sister, but most notably that his uncle produced the Jack Nicholson movie The Border and the depiction of the agent as corrupt radicalized him as a 12-yr-old.

“Since then, he was like, ‘Dude, I want to do Border Patrol.'” [image or embed] — Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 3:33 PM

The Daily Mail wrote up a long read-between-the-lines hagiography of Bovino, as told by his baby sister. “How a tragic family secret turned Greg Bovino from a quiet country boy into the force of Trump’s unflinching border patrol crackdown”:

… A visit to the town where the Border Patrol commander-at-large grew up, deep in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, reveals the secret: that his father killed a young woman in a drunken crash, decades-old court records obtained by the Daily Mail show… ‘Yes, it was difficult,’ Natalie Bovino, a 51-year-old nurse practitioner, said during the interview in her home just a few miles from where they grew up in Blowing Rock, ‘but as our dad would say – ‘What are you going to do to overcome it?’ The unfortunate accident occurred on June 6, 1981: Michael Bovino, owner of a thriving bar in town called the Library Club, left work intoxicated and smashed into a car… The victim’s family told the Daily Mail that she was driving into town with her husband that night when Bovino, a stranger driving in a car with empty bottles of alcohol, smashed into them. Records show that the 37-year-old father was charged with manslaughter and pleaded guilty to death by motor vehicle, was sentenced to a year in jail and forced to receive treatment for alcoholism. His previously well-to-do family had to sell the bar and struggled financially. The parents divorced three years later. ‘He was hard,’ Natalie Bovino shared of her late father. ‘Toughness, hard work, that was drilled in and baked in.’ The dad bought his son boxing gloves and sparred with him, teaching him to take a punch and get up after being knocked down…



So, Bovino was raised by a violent drunk who taught him all about ‘toughness’ before committing manslaughter. (One year seems like a light sentence, but maybe there were extenuating circumstances? Perhaps the elder Bovino had good friends in local law enforcement?)

These days, Bovino continues to psych himself up for big Border Patrol assignments by watching a YouTube video showing Rocky Marciano, the late heavyweight champion and legendary bruiser, pound opponents into submission. ‘Greg loves Rocky Marciano,’ Natalie told the Daily Mail. ‘When he gets ready to do something difficult, he’ll watch the video ‘Rocky Marciano was a Savage.’ He goes and goes and goes and doesn’t stop. And Greg gets motivated to not stop, to never give up, never quit.’ Greg Bovino was born in 1970 in San Bernardino County, California, where his father served on a military base after being drafted during the Vietnam War. [PTSD?] Two years later, his parents Michael and Betty Bovino moved across the country to Blowing Rock, where the mom’s family goes back eight generations. The couple had two more children: Natalie, born in 1974, and Nicholas in 1979. Natalie Bovino described their early childhood as Rockwellian, growing up in a town of about 1,000 people in the High Country of Western North Carolina. ‘It was literally perfect,’ she told the Daily Mail, describing the closeness of their community and family, which included their ‘Paw Paw’, ‘Granny’, aunts, uncles and cousins. In those early years, the family was living the good life thanks largely to the success of the Library Club. ‘The bouncers would drop huge bags of money off, stacks and stacks,’ Natalie said. ‘He did incredibly well.’ The family was able to buy their house and a boat they’d ride on Watauga Lake, and membership to a country club where they ran a side business, a drink stand, on the ninth hole… [Making allowances for the gauzy nostalgia of a young child: how much money could a man make selling alcohol in a ‘rural’ North Carolinian area?] Greg also enjoyed flipping through hunting magazines, which is how Bovino was first introduced to the subject that would come to define his adult life – immigration enforcement. The hunting publications featured columns written by ‘old time’ Border Control agents such as Skeeter Skelton and Charles Askins. The young boy had found his calling. ‘He thought it was the Wild West,’ Natalie Bovino told the Daily Mail. ‘It was like a true frontier. And it was those old timers that inspired that in him.’… Bovino became a voracious reader in high school, devouring books by everyone from historian Robert Service to the frontier stories of Louis L’Amour, the sister said. [Robert Service, Bard of the Yukon.]



He grew obsessed with one title in particular, Starship Troopers, a military Sci-Fi novel by Robert Heinlein from 1959 imagining an interstellar war between humanity and alien bugs. ‘Now he reads Starship Troopers once a year,’ his sister told the Daily Mail. [Starship Trooper, a coming-of-age novel where a young recruit learns to slaughter faceless monsters, eventually reconciling with his father… who has become his military subordinate.] ‘Early in his career, Greg would run into cartels and be the first one in the door because he had the best marksmanship,’ Natalie said. ‘A lot of times, it was drug cartel based, which he said now has infiltrated every major city with the crime and corruption. Bovino led the El Centro district in California during the final year of Trump’s first term in 2020. He was furious to see what he saw as progress come undone when President Joe Biden relaxed border security, allowing millions of illegal immigrants to cross into the country. [Much as Heinlein was inspired to write Starship Troopers when that soft patsy President Eisenhower stopped U.S. nuclear testing — unilaterally!] He was relieved of his command after testifying critically about border conditions in August 2023. He was then promoted earlier this year under President Donald Trump, appointed in June to lead the administration’s first sustained blitz of a major city – Los Angeles. He then moved on to to spearhead ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ in Chicago. ‘We talk about Trump and he’s like, finally I can do my job and not be handheld and watched as horrific things happened,’ Natalie Bovino said. She spoke for hours about the man she said feels passionate about his job protecting the homeland, how he watched President George W. Bush’s speech on the one-year anniversary of 9/11 talking about the need to defend the country from danger while referencing the ideals of the nation’s Founding Fathers… One video shows Bovino throwing a gas canister into a crowd without giving a verbal warning this fall in Chicago, standing barefaced with a determined stare. ‘We all got really upset by that, at least we did at first,’ the sister said. ‘But you know what he says? He goes: “I will not show fear. It’s a demonstration that I am not going to cower and hide. I have a job to do and it’s going to get done”… [Well, as long as he had a good reason, such as not being mistaken for a ‘coward’… ] ‘He tells people he’s out there defending ‘Ma and Pa America,’ she said. ‘That’s the very fiber of his being. It’s everything he stands for as far as his upbringing to his love of history to his honor with his job, which is the safety and security of American citizens.’… Bovino has spoken about his desire to return to North Carolina, saying he plans to harvest apples there after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 57, less than two years from now. ‘We daydream about going on mega sledding adventures,’ his sister told the Daily Mail. ‘His roots are still here. This is his home, and it runs deep.’

A veritable Hallmark movie. Assuming he’s not in jail. Or dead — quite possibly by his own hand.



(Those aren’t Citizens, Martha! Those so-called landscapers are just… Bugs!)