Per The Hill, top Republicans are washing their hands of this mess:

… The calls come amid speculation that the Justice Department may cite ongoing investigations or other reasons to hold back material.

Bondi said Wednesday that “new information” obtained by investigators had spurred the Justice Department to reverse its earlier decision to close investigations related to Epstein…

Some Republican lawmakers are warning the Trump administration that keeping back records, including possible footage of people who visited Epstein’s properties, would be a big mistake.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) warned that “people who feel very strongly about this will feel like they’ve been duped” if the Justice Department claims “we can’t release anything because we have an active investigation.”

“I don’t think that that will help calm the suspicions many have harbored for a long while on this,” she said…

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Justice Department, pointed to the unanimous vote in the Senate for the Epstein disclosure bill — and only one dissenting vote in the House against it — as a sign of the strong public interest in shedding more light on who else participated in Epstein’s sex-trafficking activities.

“I think they would do well to figure how to release as much as possible and then have a very well-articulated reason for that which they can’t,” he said.

“It would add fuel to the fire if they don’t produce something meaningful,” Tillis warned…

Bondi indicated the Justice Department would release additional Epstein files within 30 days, as required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act. She noted the department has already released 33,000 Epstein-related documents to Congress.

Democrats, who pressed the Justice Department for months to release more documents related to Epstein, are skeptical, however, that Bondi will follow through on her pledge.

“This is Pam Bondi. She works for Trump. This is all a setup. Trump fought to the end to resist release. He lost. Do I believe he’s had a real conversion? No. He anticipated the outcome and then ordered Bondi to begin other investigations, so we’ll be seeing the Justice Department withholding information because it might interfere with ongoing investigations,” said Sen. Peter Welch (Vt.), a Democrat on the Judiciary Committee…

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.)… said Democrats would apply “pressure” on the Justice Department “to make sure the documents are released in their entirety and not warped by a corrupt DOJ, who’s hell-bent on hiding the truth, bending the law, and protecting Trump.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) responded to the Democratic criticism by expressing his confidence that Bondi will follow the law while protecting Epstein’s victims.

“I trust the judgment of the Justice Department to ensure that whatever files they release protect the victims,” he said. “I think there are other items, perhaps materials that were acquired through grand jury trials, that perhaps they will have to make some decisions about, but I think they will make the right decisions.”

He said the “clear intent” of Congress’s passage of the disclosure bill is to “get the information out there.”