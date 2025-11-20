GOP senators warn Bondi not to slow-walk release of Epstein files #TheHill
— #TuckFrump (@realtuckfrumper.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 6:02 AM
Per The Hill, top Republicans are washing their hands of this mess:
… The calls come amid speculation that the Justice Department may cite ongoing investigations or other reasons to hold back material.
Bondi said Wednesday that “new information” obtained by investigators had spurred the Justice Department to reverse its earlier decision to close investigations related to Epstein…
Some Republican lawmakers are warning the Trump administration that keeping back records, including possible footage of people who visited Epstein’s properties, would be a big mistake.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) warned that “people who feel very strongly about this will feel like they’ve been duped” if the Justice Department claims “we can’t release anything because we have an active investigation.”
“I don’t think that that will help calm the suspicions many have harbored for a long while on this,” she said…
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Justice Department, pointed to the unanimous vote in the Senate for the Epstein disclosure bill — and only one dissenting vote in the House against it — as a sign of the strong public interest in shedding more light on who else participated in Epstein’s sex-trafficking activities.
“I think they would do well to figure how to release as much as possible and then have a very well-articulated reason for that which they can’t,” he said.
“It would add fuel to the fire if they don’t produce something meaningful,” Tillis warned…
Bondi indicated the Justice Department would release additional Epstein files within 30 days, as required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act. She noted the department has already released 33,000 Epstein-related documents to Congress.
Democrats, who pressed the Justice Department for months to release more documents related to Epstein, are skeptical, however, that Bondi will follow through on her pledge.
“This is Pam Bondi. She works for Trump. This is all a setup. Trump fought to the end to resist release. He lost. Do I believe he’s had a real conversion? No. He anticipated the outcome and then ordered Bondi to begin other investigations, so we’ll be seeing the Justice Department withholding information because it might interfere with ongoing investigations,” said Sen. Peter Welch (Vt.), a Democrat on the Judiciary Committee…
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.)… said Democrats would apply “pressure” on the Justice Department “to make sure the documents are released in their entirety and not warped by a corrupt DOJ, who’s hell-bent on hiding the truth, bending the law, and protecting Trump.”
Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) responded to the Democratic criticism by expressing his confidence that Bondi will follow the law while protecting Epstein’s victims.
“I trust the judgment of the Justice Department to ensure that whatever files they release protect the victims,” he said. “I think there are other items, perhaps materials that were acquired through grand jury trials, that perhaps they will have to make some decisions about, but I think they will make the right decisions.”
He said the “clear intent” of Congress’s passage of the disclosure bill is to “get the information out there.”
We have top men working on it right now.
Who?
Top. Men.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 2:17 PM
Bondi decided to go with the deflection of "we can't release all the files because of our sham investigation."
Pathetic.
Bondi needs to remember that while Nixon didn't go to jail, his AG sure as fuck did.
— JonZoidberg (@jonzoidberg.xyz) November 19, 2025 at 6:10 PM
It is astonishing to me that Mike Johnson said "the Senate is going to make changes to this" and John Thune said "no we're not" just like an hour later. Not a few days later after there'd been behind the scenes discussions. An hour later. Genuinely breathtaking display of a party in ruin.
— politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 6:58 PM
"They're all playing pass the parcel!"
"Can you blame them, when you can hear it ticking?"
Sounds like Johnson thought Thune would kill this in the Senate and the Senate opts not to jump on the grenade for him.
— "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@bretdevereaux.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 9:59 AM
Johnson got so incredibly rolled here, just amazing rookie shit from a speaker of the house and why you don't elevate some random sycophantic back bencher who's never actually played house politics.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 11:26 AM
NARRATOR: Jim Jordan had previously wrestled with protecting innocent victims.
— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 7:19 PM
I have to say that Johnson’s reaction makes me think that either 1) the sequence of events failed to deliver on representations he made to Trumpland or 2) there are Southern Baptists in those files
— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 4:12 AM
I would not be surprised if Trump et all THINK they can do more Mueller Report style fuckery, but I doubt their capacity to pull it off. Bondi isn't nearly as adept as Barr at that kind of maneuvering & Trump's base hasn't been buying what he's selling on Epstein.
I think Congress and the survivors should go after Acosta again. It strikes me that he knows almost all and is a weak link.
— Flying Mezerkis (@bananapantz.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 8:20 PM
Ron Wyden keeps his eye on the prize:
Let me tell you about the other Epstein files the Trump administration is STILL HIDING — records that aren’t affected by the bill Congress passed today.
— Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) November 18, 2025 at 6:12 PM
The Treasury Department has its own Epstein file containing thousands of bank records. My investigators reviewed a portion of those records last year. I've demanded the Secretary Bessent produce the file for further investigation. He has refused repeatedly.
— Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) November 18, 2025 at 6:12 PM
What would those records help reveal? Where Epstein got his money. How he acquired and controlled his victims. Who he trafficked them to. What individuals and banks enabled the trafficking. Who else had control of Epstein’s accounts, and what crimes they committed.
— Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) November 18, 2025 at 6:12 PM
Bessent's not only hiding these docs, he bizarrely claimed Treasury has no role investigating them at all. It’s a lie. It's impossible someone with his background doesn’t know about Treasury's extensive role investigating the kinds of financial crimes Epstein must have been committing.
— Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) November 18, 2025 at 6:12 PM
Great news that the Senate has passed the bill forcing the DOJ to release its Epstein file. Now Bondi must comply. But our work cannot stop there. We need to force the Treasury to release the Epstein bank records too. I have a bill to make that happen. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
— Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) November 18, 2025 at 6:12 PM
