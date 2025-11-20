Looks like we can use an open thread!
Reader Interactions
67Comments
-
1.
Hi, Open Thread! You’re looking well.
-
2.
Rain in Los Angeles County (again).
I have a third interview tomorrow with another company. Here’s hoping!
-
3.
A federal grand jury in Maryland is investigating whether Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte and Justice Department official Ed Martin illegally shared sensitive grand jury information with unauthorized people, according to two people familiar with the probe.
The investigation, according to two people familiar and documents reviewed by MS NOW, is focused on whether the mortgage fraud investigations of Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and possibly of New York Attorney General Letitia James have been tainted by the investigative methods allegedly used by Pulte and Martin.
-
4.
Has anyone used Warby Parker for exam and glasses? I recently got cataract surgery and in a couple weeks I’ll be able to get my new glasses. I am so tired of paying $800 for glasses every year.
-
5.
Deleted.
-
6.
@VFX Lurker: Good luck!
-
7.
Anyone watching Pluburis on Apple? Can’t decide if its a sci fi drama or a character study disguised as sci fi.
-
8.
#washingtonwhisperer.org
Eyebrows were raised across DC when the swastika was officially downgraded to a ‘makes Woke Cucks choke’ level symbol. Word on the street is that all will be made clear with the release next month of the inaugural ‘Tattooed Men of MAGA 2026’ calendar. Steve Miller’s ‘Six-Ab September’ spread in particular will make knees weak and gooses step.
-
9.
@VFX Lurker: Last couple of years Chicago has had atypically sunny Novembers, but this week, gloom is back, baby!
And good luck with your interviews!
-
10.
Yay! I can report that my local dark Red-tailed Hawk (Harley) is back in his winter territory here for the 13th season.
-
11.
@indycat32: I have not, but I used America’s Best last year – a pair of progressives and a pair for computer work cost me (after offers) about $150.
-
12.
@Archon: I’m watching it. And I’m somewhat mystified about where the plot could go from its present state… But we shall see, I guess.
-
13.
Has anyone used Warby Parker for exam and glasses?
I have not, but I’ve had good results from Costco. Their frame selection is adequate, and the prices are right. If you’re a member, it might be worth your time to check them out.
-
14.
@Tony Jay: it’s really just so silly, isn’t it? I mean, we put lights on trees all over the place! What’s wrong with lighting up a cross with fire? Especially at night, it can be really … festive!
-
15.
@Tony Jay: Looks now like the Coast Guard was caught somewhat off-guard by this piece of news and will likely end up disavowing it. But we shall see…
-
16.
@indycat32:
@indycat32:
My son has been buying WP glasses for years and loves them. I think he gets exams locally, though.
-
17.
@indycat32: Shopped them, but the frames never seem flattering.
-
18.
Still job hunting. At least I have begun to get rejection emails.
-
19.
Anyone watching Pluburis on Apple? Can’t decide if its a sci fi drama or a character study disguised as sci fi.
Mostly a character study, I think. It’s pretty weird, in a good way.
-
20.
@VFX Lurker: Third interview, that’s the charm, I hope! Best of luck!
-
21.
And so warming! Really brings the community together on those dark nights out in the rough areas of town. Jesus told us he was the light of the world, right? How can it be ‘divisive’ to make your towns and cities a lot lighter and so much safer for future generations?
-
22.
@Albatrossity: Yay!
-
23.
@indycat32: Yes, I have used Warby Parker! And I was very happy with the exan, scrip, and pair of glasses I got.
BC
-
24.
@Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq): Best of luck to you.
-
25.
@indycat32: I get by nicely with (relatively) cheap reading glasses to deal with the post-surgical inability to accommodate. This is the usual situation after cataract surgery, but each case is different, so ask your surgeon if you will need something more complicated.
-
26.
@Archon:
It’s Vince Gilligan, which makes the answer “yes.”
Three episodes in and I swear it’s already comprised five different movies.
-
27.
@indycat32: I have- three pairs. Warby Parkers look snazzy and are not terribly highly priced as these things go. The downside is mine slide down my schnoozle and fall off all the time. To be fair, I’m unglamorous and went back to buying the cheapest offerings from Kaiser, and they really make them fit before I leave the optometry department.
-
28.
It’s just so frigging stupid. Who the hell is it supposed to appeal to? ‘Potentially divisive’? It’s the kind of thing you’d find as an edgy giggle-piece on a Young Republicans reddit.
They really aren’t hiding it anymore.
-
29.
@MattF:
Remember: Coast Guard got stuffed into Homeland Security making puppy-killer lady in charge. A step too far for even Kristi?
-
30.
@Tony Jay:
WWII more of a light practice, preceding match day.
-
31.
context from the NYT greatly appreciated:
Mr. Trump’s posts appeared at a moment when he is beset by challenges on many sides. His administration is aflame over the Jeffrey Epstein saga; he is contending with a revolt from some of the most loyal members of his party and portions of his political base; and his poll numbers have dipped considerably.
-
32.
@Tony Jay: exactly! Yet another way Christians are treated like second-class citizens in America today!
-
33.
Good luck!
Co-inkidink, kid just had her third med school interview, plus it was the first time an Ivy has shown interest, ever. She’s pretty chuffed.
-
34.
@Tony Jay: @trollhattan: I expect the CG will back off. Some young policy-maker in some back room went on an unsupervised memo writing spree. Deep state and all that.
-
35.
@Jeffro: I would add: and there is no apparent pathway for Trump to turn this around.
-
36.
Mr. Trump’s posts appeared at a moment when he is beset by challenges on many sides. His administration is aflame over the Jeffrey Epstein saga; he is contending with a revolt from some of the most loyal members of his party and portions of his political base; and his poll numbers have dipped considerably.
More of this please. I almost wish Administrations could collapse like governments do in parliamentary systems. Then Trump and his band of freaks could be gonzo
-
37.
Anyone watching Pluburis on Apple? Can’t decide if its a sci fi drama or a character study disguised as sci fi.
I am watching it. I’m hoping it’s both.
-
38.
@Archon: Watched the first episode last night and we were both kinda meh on it. We may keep watching but will more likely go to something else.
Secrets We Keep, however, a Nordic noir crime series on Netflix had us riveted!
Also very much enjoying Kings & Conquerors on Britbox and The Seduction (French) on Netflix for totally different reasons.
-
39.
@Jeffro: Well, dealing with decompensating psychopaths can be difficult.
-
40.
When was the last time they told those Zoroastrians they couldn’t gather round the fire? Huh? Fact!
-
41.
@Albatrossity:
Yay, Harley!
-
42.
But with a Buchananesqe twist.
-
43.
Today is the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance where we grieve for the 366+ trans, nonbinary, and gender-diverse people who lives were taken during the past year because of who they were.
This meme sums it up for me: Drawing of a Molotov cocktail, with the caption “I don’t want to hold a FUCKING candle.” The text is in the baby blue, baby pink and white colors of the transgender flag.
Mourn the dead today, tomorrow (and every day) fight like hell for the living.
While it hurts every year, as I grow older it gets increasingly heartbreaking to see just how young so many of them were.
90% of reported victims this year were trans women or transfeminine people. 88% of victims were Black or Brown trans people, an estimated 34% were sex workers, an estimated 14% were activists and movement leaders, and 44% died due to gun violence. [These stats are typical for each year. The high percentage of sex workers reflect that it’s all too common for trans women to resort to street sex work because no one will hire them.]
Non-cisgender people are over four times more likely than cisgender people to experience violent victimization, including rape and sexual or physical assault. Furthermore, an estimated 63% of trans people experience significant discrimination that impacts their quality of life, including in workplaces, public spaces, and healthcare settings.
Beyond the list were countless others. Police reports and/or family all too often misgender the trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people in death—in a final insult to their identity and dignity.
Others were lost to death by suicide with the reason listed as “unknown,” especially who were never even able to crack open the door to the closet. Because, yes, life is that fucking hard for us, especially our children. Trans teens are 7.6x more likely to attempt suicide than cis teens—at a rate that’s only equalled by combat vets suffering PTSD. And that study was done in 2019 before the war on trans people really kicked in to high gear. States that passed anti-transgender laws aimed at minors saw suicide attempts by transgender and gender nonconforming teenagers increase by as much as 72% in the following years.
Those actively working for our eradication revel in each death. This isn’t hyperbole, they quite literally celebrate our deaths.
-
44.
I wish they’d have held that one off and close to the vest for the Newsom administration to prosecute. Trump will just pardon both of those a**holes.
-
45.
It’s a really dark concept for me – it is a world devoid of genuine joy, with neither hobbies, nor art, nor deep empathy. It’s even silent!
-
46.
@indycat32: I’ve used them several times and have been very happy with them. I hate having salespeople hovering over me while I choose, so I love having five choices mailed to my house and taking my time deciding. And once I made a mistake and didn’t order bifocals, and they just took them back and changed the order. I explained that it was my fault, but they just said that’s fine, we’ll just replace them.
It’s better if you have a local store if you need to get something fixed or changed, but mail order has been smooth for me. And someone just told me they liked my glasses today.
-
47.
@Timill: So are the progressives Rose-colored, or can you only see from of the left side?
-
48.
@MattF: Yes, I just got $20 reading glasses right after my cataract surgery, but I didn’t get corrected for astigmatism so I ended up getting glasses anyway. And weirdly, I stopped needing reading glasses a few years after surgery and only wear my glasses when driving or watching tv.
-
49.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): A parliamentary system would not neccesarily make a difference here.
It can in the multiparty systems we see in some European nations, where there are multiple parties in a coalition government and the defection of one party can bring new elections.
But British Conservatives held on a year past the point where they had become deeply unpopular
And in Israel, Netanyahu’s four-party coalition has held on long since it was rejected by a majority of Israelis, even though it won a Knesset majority in November, 2022 in what was essentially a 50-50 election. It could blow up next month, but it could also hold on for another year until its mandate finally expires
-
50.
@Sister Golden Bear:
Heartbreaking indeed.
-
51.
@laura: I have a friend who doesn’t have much bridge to her nose. She picked up some frames in Japan and said there’s such a thing as “Asian fit”. It seems that enough Asians have small faces and noses that there’s as special fit category for that.
-
52.
@Tony Jay: Even the zealots who founded Iran’s Islamic Republic knew better than to try to suppress Nowruz celebrations.
-
53.
@Sister Golden Bear: It’s awful. I’m sorry there are such cruel people out there.
-
56.
From The Hill:
The Coast Guard said Thursday a Washington Post report that claimed it will no longer classify swastikas and nooses as hate symbols is “categorically false.”
“The claims that the U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses or other extremist imagery as prohibited symbols are categorically false. These symbols have been and remain prohibited in the Coast Guard per policy,” Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting Coast Guard commandant, said in a statement.
-
58.
@WaterGirl: Hey WaterGirl, I wonder if you’ve been hearing from or about Dylan Blaha’s campaign. Blaha is running against Rep. Nikki Budzinski in next year’s Democratic primary
-
60.
Another heartbreaking read that captures my own mood: I’m sick of writing about dead trans people
I’m grieving the part of me that really did believe that the next generation of trans girls wouldn’t have to spend so much time grieving. Or so much time afraid of what might be coming next. I suppose I have to accept that I can’t control how much grief there is in the world. I suppose we all do.
So we grieve. And we keep going. And maybe 15 years from now, or 50, or 500, we will live in a different world.
-
61.
@WaterGirl: I am not tuned into IL13 news so much, but Blaha is starting to come up on national Lefty Twitter. Blaha says Budzinski is not “progressive” enough, and too supportive of Israel.
Blaha is a military veteran and National Guardsman. He’s kind of like Graham Platner, but without Platner’s baggage.
-
62.
@Sister Golden Bear: Thank you for posting this. I have someone close to me who is trans, non-binary and mixed race. They attempted suicide in their late teens. Thankfully, they are much happier now, in part because of surgery and being able to be who they are. Still, I worry about them every day.
-
63.
I’m a Costco glasses person, and have 2-3 pair from internet outfits like Eyebuydirect and Zenni. Cheap option for prescription, polarized sunglasses. Watch the + or – in entering your prescription. One time I mistakenly put a plus when I am a minus and had to eat that cost.
Watching Pluribus. Wondering if at some point they will offer to un-alive the main character’s partner.
-
64.
@Gretchen: My favorite optician closed recently. They were Asian owned, so had a LOT of frames suited to Asian faces. Asian fit is definitely a thing.
ETA: As part of my Asian heritage, I don’t have much bridge to my nose and finding glasses is a PITA.
-
65.
@VFX Lurker: @Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq): Good luck!
I’m still job hunting as well, but it’s become pretty clear that my former career is over. It’s gotten so soul crushing, I decided to take a mental health break. Debating whether to give it one try in January. Or just go work at Trader Joes or equivalent.
The really sucky part is that I’ve gotten into doing things that are interesting and creatively fulfilling—but I can’t make a living at. If it weren’t for having to pay the bills, I’d be more than happy to retire and focus on them.
-
66.
@Albatrossity: Yea!
-
67.
@Albatrossity: great news! On a much more minor note, I have IDed a pair of Wrentits which are hanging out in our orchard. Since we have a pond nearby (now full!), we’re hoping they will join the CA and Spotted Towhees, Black Phoebes, and Golden-Crowned Sparrows staying for the winter.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings