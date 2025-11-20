Trump is absolutely cratering on economy in new Marquette poll: Overall econ approval: 36-64 On tariffs: 37-63 On inflation/cost of living: 28-72 (!!!) "We’re looking at a really grim downward spiral for Trump," says @timothynoah.bsky.social. All on the pod: newrepublic.com/article/2034…

Hooting and hollering "YOU'RE GOING TO REGRET THIS! DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM!?" after I'm thrown out of the local TGI Fridays.



Old Irish saying: Small potatoes, and few in the hill.

… The plan to attack – a well-worn tactic for the president – will test whether Trump still has the political muscle to cow people into submission and make those who challenge him pay a political price. It comes as questions swirl over whether the president has lost his iron grip on the GOP and is entering his lame duck period…

Trump has already instructed the Department of Justice to investigate links between Epstein and notable Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, former Harvard President Larry Summers and Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman…

White House officials insist they’ve been transparent and that Republicans have played into Democrats hands, by focusing on Epstein.

“Democrats only started talking about the Epstein files once they thought they could use it to score political points against President Trump,” the second official said. “That will prove to be a mistake for them.”…