Trump is absolutely cratering on economy in new Marquette poll:
Overall econ approval: 36-64
On tariffs: 37-63
On inflation/cost of living: 28-72 (!!!)
"We’re looking at a really grim downward spiral for Trump," says @timothynoah.bsky.social. All on the pod:
newrepublic.com/article/2034…
— Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 8:09 AM
Hooting and hollering "YOU'RE GOING TO REGRET THIS! DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM!?" after I'm thrown out of the local TGI Fridays.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 11:37 AM
Old Irish saying: Small potatoes, and few in the hill.
… The plan to attack – a well-worn tactic for the president – will test whether Trump still has the political muscle to cow people into submission and make those who challenge him pay a political price. It comes as questions swirl over whether the president has lost his iron grip on the GOP and is entering his lame duck period…
Trump has already instructed the Department of Justice to investigate links between Epstein and notable Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, former Harvard President Larry Summers and Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman…
White House officials insist they’ve been transparent and that Republicans have played into Democrats hands, by focusing on Epstein.
“Democrats only started talking about the Epstein files once they thought they could use it to score political points against President Trump,” the second official said. “That will prove to be a mistake for them.”…
these pathetic performances are only going to get more impotent and humiliating as he continues to lame duckify and degrade
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 19, 2025 at 1:07 PM
lmao he does NOT have the juice
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 12:40 PM
In February 2020, Trump's rating was 54% disapprove, 43% approve, which was pretty much unchanged since Fall 2017. today.yougov.com/politics/art…
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 1:31 PM
We've gone to from "Trump 2028" to "The Trump is going to get to finish his term, yes?, we're all agreed? 3 more years!"
— Keith (vibe spreadsheeter) (@mosheroperandi.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 8:39 PM
“I don’t care what happens now. We had some good times, didn’t we? Big, Beautiful times. I did it my way! Good night and Good Luck! See you in Valhalla!”
— First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 7:16 PM
