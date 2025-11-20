Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Dear legacy media: you are not here to influence outcomes and policies you find desirable.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

The snowflake in chief appeared visibly frustrated when questioned by a reporter about egg prices.

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

Human rights are not a matter of opinion!

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The way to stop violence is to stop manufacturing the hatred that fuels it.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Not rolling over. fuck you, make me.

Fear or fury? The choice is ours.

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Evening Open Thread: Failing, Flailing…

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Failing, Flailing…

by | 77 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Trump is absolutely cratering on economy in new Marquette poll:
Overall econ approval: 36-64
On tariffs: 37-63
On inflation/cost of living: 28-72 (!!!)
"We’re looking at a really grim downward spiral for Trump," says @timothynoah.bsky.social. All on the pod:
newrepublic.com/article/2034…

[image or embed]

— Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 8:09 AM

Hooting and hollering "YOU'RE GOING TO REGRET THIS! DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM!?" after I'm thrown out of the local TGI Fridays.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 11:37 AM


Old Irish saying: Small potatoes, and few in the hill.

The plan to attack – a well-worn tactic for the president – will test whether Trump still has the political muscle to cow people into submission and make those who challenge him pay a political price. It comes as questions swirl over whether the president has lost his iron grip on the GOP and is entering his lame duck period

Trump has already instructed the Department of Justice to investigate links between Epstein and notable Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, former Harvard President Larry Summers and Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman…

White House officials insist they’ve been transparent and that Republicans have played into Democrats hands, by focusing on Epstein.

“Democrats only started talking about the Epstein files once they thought they could use it to score political points against President Trump,” the second official said. “That will prove to be a mistake for them.”…

these pathetic performances are only going to get more impotent and humiliating as he continues to lame duckify and degrade

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 19, 2025 at 1:07 PM

lmao he does NOT have the juice

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 12:40 PM

In February 2020, Trump's rating was 54% disapprove, 43% approve, which was pretty much unchanged since Fall 2017. today.yougov.com/politics/art…

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 1:31 PM

We've gone to from "Trump 2028" to "The Trump is going to get to finish his term, yes?, we're all agreed? 3 more years!"

[image or embed]

— Keith (vibe spreadsheeter) (@mosheroperandi.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 8:39 PM

“I don’t care what happens now. We had some good times, didn’t we? Big, Beautiful times. I did it my way! Good night and Good Luck! See you in Valhalla!”

[image or embed]

— First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 7:16 PM

    77Comments

    3. 3.

      MattF

      It’s occurred to me that Trump loves tariffs because it gives him a way to threaten and inflict pain on people in foreign countries. And, since he’s a sadist, it’s all good.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Josie

      Can someone translate the Trump statement on AI for me. None of that made any sense to my luddite brain. What was he trying to say?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      “We will be here for three and a quarter years. For the Trump, that’s like an eternity. For somebody else that doesn’t sound long.”

      For those of us living through “the Trump”, it is indeed like an eternity. So, I guess we have to give him that.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Josie: He’s trying to do a favor for the OpenAIs and so forth of the world, trying to keep inconvenient state governments from leashing them in any way whatsoever.

      “Woke”, in this context, just means “stuff I don’t like, and/or stuff that whoever is bribing me right now would prefer not to deal with”.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      Trump has already instructed the Department of Justice to investigate links between Epstein and notable Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, former Harvard President Larry Summers and Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman…

      Wouldn’t this prevent those files from being released while allowing Trump files to be released?

      Trump should have directed Bondi to investigate links between Epstein and Trump.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      satby

      One of the hardcore MAGAts at the market quit wearing his mark of the beast hat. He’s probably still in the cult, but at least has the awareness that it’s not popular any more.

      I guess the sole bright spot is how quickly it’s all disintegrating; I was worried he’d get a good 18 months in before it all fell apart.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RevRick

      @MattF: Trump has been obsessed with tariffs since the 1980s, and being an exceedingly stupid man, believes that they are the one weird trick to solve our economic problems.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      Speaking of flailing and failing, this seems overdetermined: Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot ranks him as world history’s greatest human

      Musk’s social network on Thursday was flooded with examples of Grok replying to users’ questions by lavishing praise on the billionaire entrepreneur. Asked about his intellect, appearance and accomplishments, Grok consistently hailed Musk as “strikingly handsome,” extolled his “lean, athletic physique,” raved about his “genius-level intellect” and ranked him as the No. 1 human, ahead of Leonardo da Vinci

      At one point on Thursday, Grok declined to rule out the possibility that Musk could in fact be God.

      “If a deity exists, Elon’s pushing humanity toward stars, sustainability, and truth-seeking makes him a compelling earthly proxy,” the bot said. “Divine or not, his impact echoes legendary ambition.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dm

      Tim Miller of the Bulwark podcast did a nice half hour with Kamala Harris last night. More or less about her book, and it was a big audience in Tennessee.

      Some great questions from the audience, too.

      @Watergirl, should we do something for the Tennessee special election?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RevRick

      @Baud: Far more alarming are his calls to impose the death penalty for the six Democratic Congressional members who reminded members of the military that they not only have the right, but the duty to disobey illegal orders.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      columbusqueen

      Just make it stop, Lord. Or better yet, bring Washington, Lincoln & TR back from the dead to beat him to a bloody pulp.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Captain C

      @scav: Or in earlier times, the Confederate Aristocracy.

      Note that the people who howl that the Civil War was all about states’ rights and not slavery are curiously silent on whether after 1850* northern states would have a right to aggressively ban slavery and prosecute would be slavers on their territory.  Otherwise they’d be fine with, say, New York State making a law which said that all enslaved people on their territory were permanently free, and anyone trying to enforce their ‘property rights’ were guilty of (attempted) kidnapping, false imprisonment, theft of labor, and torture, and subject to consecutive 15-year sentences at hard labor for each one.  Or, say, Massachusetts making a law that said that the victim being a slave catcher was an absolute exonerating defense for homicide.

      *The year of the infamous Fugitive Slave Act

      Reply
    29. 29.

      bbleh

      @Baud: Wouldn’t this prevent those files from being released while allowing Trump files to be released?  Yup, and some would say that’s the fix that has been in all along, and one reason he was willing to take the L on the House vote.

      And certainly one shouldn’t expect the DOJ EVER to release anything that would embarrass him.  They’ll shred it first imo, rules of evidence be damned.

      But also imo the good news is, it won’t help much.  His cultists will continue to deny there’s nothing there — as they would, say, claim it was all “fake” even if something incriminating were released — but the COVERUP will remain, and that has a lotta traction in MAGA land.  They can stonewall all they want, but I don’t think it’s gonna do them much good.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Captain C

      @dmsilev: I would like to think that if I was ever worth a quarter tril or more, I wouldn’t be in the running for saddest, most publicly insecure bastard in history.  I would like to think I would give 99%+ away to sustainable good causes and live high on the hog with the rest.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Elizabelle

      I was horrified to see the big WaPost stories today about the Coast Guard no longer classifying swastikas (!), nooses, and the Confederate flag as hate symbols, and then about Trump issuing threats for treason (punishable by death) at Democrats who warned service members about not following an illegal order.

      And then thought:  Hey.  Maybe that 14 point voter preference for the generic Democrat will end up being the low water mark.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      bbleh

      Also, too, after the Cheney funeral today (de mortuis nil nisi bonum, and boy I got nothin’ to say!), to which every former P and VP were invited EXCEPT the Orange Guy and Couch Boy (even Pence, and ooo that’s gotta hurt), I am reminded of the regular stories in NY about how the younger Donald was perpetually really upset at being dissed by the REAL players in NY real estate, how he was never a member of the Big Boys’ Club and was always a small-time interloper from Queens.  (Remember he’s a pathological narcissist, and as such has a howling lack of self-esteem.)  I’m gonna guess not being invited cut pretty deep for him, and it’s responsible for at least part of his current acting-out.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Archon

      If you’re a Republican strategist, in other words a person with no soul and no patriotism and you found out Trump is actually being treated for early stage Alzheimer’s, what strategic advice you give the party? Do you try to get to the midterms with Trump, do you advise them to leak the medicals and force a 25th amendment showdown? Whats the way out that at least mitigates them from electoral catastrophe?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MattF

      @bbleh: Heather Cox Richardson makes the point that there is so much information about Trump and Epstein spread out over so many places and people that attempts to control it will fail. Bank records, email records, travel records… the list just goes on and on. This means damaging revelations will come out slowly and cumulatively, rather than in sync with any news cycle.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Rusty

      @RevRick: One of the congresswomen is my representative Maggie Goodlander, I’ve met her a couple of times and she comes across as a decent person.  She was at one the monthly prayer vigils I attend at our New Hampshire ICE offices, and I sat across from her at an event where her husband, Jake Sullivan, a senior security analyst with Obama and Biden, was speaking.  It is reprehensible to call for anyone’s death, let alone someone that is calling for fidelity to the law.  I am hoping she is getting extra protection.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Nix Besser

      427 representatives and 100 senators have determined that they have no further use for Piggy. The dam is about to fail. The question is, who has enough sense to get out of the way?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Librettist

      @satby:

      “In the first six to twelve months of a war with the United States and Great Britain I will run wild and win victory upon victory. But then, if the war continues after that, I have no expectation of success.” 

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @dm:

      @Watergirl, should we do something for the Tennessee special election?

      We raised $8,000 for Aftyn by the time early voting started in TN.  Are you wondering if we should be doing more, or did you miss that?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Another Scott

      @Archon: Others have made the point here that the 25th Amendment won’t save us as long as (basically) he can say “I’m president”.  The barrier is too high.

      He wanted to be President again mainly to keep from going to prison.  Someone could come up with a quasi-sensible agreement where he would get a full pardon and be able to keep his illegal gains if he were to resign.  It would be tempting for many normal people to say, YES, do it, get him out of here!, and might be tempting for him (so he wouldn’t have to see so much negative press that hurts his precious fee fees so very much), but I think more people would be outraged and would want meaningful accountability.

      Something something the only way out is through.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      ColoradoGuy

      @Another Scott: The terrible precedent of Nixon haunts us still. He really did re-make the Republican Party.

      We have found out the hard way that Impeachment and the 25th Amendment don’t work. So different than all the other parliamentary democracies.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Lyrebird

      @Baud: ​
        (what would a Republican strategist do?)

      Accuse Democrats of having Alzheimer’s.

      DAYummm Baud, that was funny and effing tragic because it’s so darn accurate.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Marc

      @MattF: I’m quite sure I don’t want to see the prompts that led to that output. That said, all LLM outputs are the result of prompting.

      This is classic Elon, he had someone alter the system prompts (the ones that aren’t visible to users), as someone managed to get Grok to say something insufficiently praiseworthy of The Man, His Brilliance, and His Amazing Body.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Another Scott

      @Elizabelle@sab:

      WARNING TheHill.com:

      The Coast Guard said Thursday a Washington Post report that claimed it will no longer classify swastikas and nooses as hate symbols is “categorically false.”

      “The claims that the U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses or other extremist imagery as prohibited symbols are categorically false. These symbols have been and remain prohibited in the Coast Guard per policy,” Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting Coast Guard commandant, said in a statement.

      […]

      In the statement Thursday, Lunday, the acting commandant, said, “The Coast Guard remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering a safe, respectful and professional workplace. Symbols such as swastikas, nooses and other extremist or racist imagery violate our core values and are treated with the seriousness they warrant under current policy.”

      Later on Thursday, the Coast Guard told The Post that it would look into the new policy changes.

      “We will be reviewing the language,” Coast Guard spokesperson Jennifer Plozai told the paper.

      […]

      FWIW.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      bbleh

      @Elizabelle: I am already seeing reports that they’re officially denying it.  But I’m interested that something this obviously inflammatory got reported so quickly.  Like, what is the editorial stance that says “yeah, forget following up, run it now now now”?  One obvious answer is that it just gets clicks and eyeballs, but it seems awfully substantive for something like that.  Like mmmmaybe they were thinking, okay, some MAGA idiot put this out, let’s give him a big ol’ dose of FAFO, and everyone above him right up to the Orange Guy too!

      (Personally I would guess at some involvement by the Puppy Murderer, or some underling looking to curry her favor, but that’s just speculation.)

      Reply
    58. 58.

      prostratedragon

      Brush up your Serling:

      This is possibly the most fucked thing I’ve ever seen but also the bit at the end where the grandmother is straight up being tricked into providing training content for the app feels particularly revealing.

      It’s an AI grandmother app, depicted over a 25 year case from conception to fatherhood.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Castor Canadensis

      @MattF: With careful observations from the folks doing the releases, one could get a tranche whenever Mr Trump started getting a successful red herring going (:-))

      Reply
    60. 60.

      BellaPea

      God in heaven, I hate that man and everything he is putting us through with his reign of terror. I wish it would end one way or another. We’re less than one year in, and it’s already a nightmare. I never thought I could hate a public figure as much as I hate the Orange Idiot. And the stupid fools who voted for him.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jackie

      @Elizabelle:

      I was horrified to see the big WaPost stories today about the Coast Guard no longer classifying swastikas (!), nooses, and the Confederate flag as hate symbols

      Old School posted this on the earlier thread:

      From The Hill:

      The Coast Guard said Thursday a Washington Post report that claimed it will no longer classify swastikas and nooses as hate symbols is “categorically false.”

      “The claims that the U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses or other extremist imagery as prohibited symbols are categorically false. These symbols have been and remain prohibited in the Coast Guard per policy,” Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting Coast Guard commandant, said in a statement.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good evenin’, y’all.

      Posted this on my Bluesky (and, yes, Twitter and Facebook accounts … I wanted MS Republicans to see it and they ain’t on Bluesky. And, yes, I know it amounts to tilting at windmills).

      Just this week:

      • Donald Trump’s administration has directed the US Coast Guard to declare swastikas and nooses as merely “divisive symbols” and no longer classify them as symbols of hatred.
      • Donald Trump defends  Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying, “Things happen.”
      • Donald Trump calls a female reporter “Piggy”.
      • Donald Trump calls for Congressional Democrats to be hung for sedition after they reminded US military personnel that they have a duty to not follow illegal orders from superiors.

      Not a single MS Republican has denounced ANY of this. NOT A ONE. And constituent calls to their respective offices either go unanswered or result in an anodyne “Politician X hasn’t issued a statement on that but I’ll pass along your concerns.”

      And, amidst all this, the Sun Herald has demonstrated both a remarkable lack of curiosity as well as anything approaching journalistic initiative to doggedly demand a response from any MS Republican.

      The purpose of a newspaper used to be to inform the public, to seek the truth and to hold the powerful accountable.  Apparently, the Sun Herald no longer sees that as its mission and is perfectly content to allow Trump-supporting MS Republicans off the hook.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      bbleh

      @Nukular Biskits: lol “thank you for your comment, we are attempting to remove the barricade of takeout containers and old law books purchased for decor from in front of the desk so we can re-establish communication with the Congressperson, but so far we have made only partial progress.”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Timill

      @Archon:

      If you’re a Republican strategist, in other words a person with no soul and no patriotism and you found out Trump is actually being treated for early stage Alzheimer’s, what strategic advice you give the party?

      I think that my first priority is to get to Jan 21 2027 with FFOTUS in place.
      If that becomes impossible, then ditch him with all due haste and hope for the best.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Percysowner

      @Archon: ​

      If you’re a Republican strategist, in other words a person with no soul and no patriotism and you found out Trump is actually being treated for early stage Alzheimer’s, what strategic advice you give the party? Do you try to get to the midterms with Trump, do you advise them to leak the medicals and force a 25th amendment showdown? Whats the way out that at least mitigates them from electoral catastrophe?

      Convince Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito to retire post haste. Get Trump to appoint Judges you know for certain will accept Trump’s declaration of an emergency, any emergency, and agree the election can’t be held until that emergency, or any upcoming emergencies are over.
      Frankly, I’m pretty sure that If the Senate flips both of them will resign ASAP, so that Trump/Vance can get 2 young, corrupt Project 2025 judges in there for life. So they just need to move up the time table.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Peale

      @prostratedragon: the only way to make money off of this will be to have virtual grandma sell you Tide or Gatorade. Or worse…convert her into a tamagotchi that you have to feed with coins or she’ll die all over again.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: there is a purity to his corruption though.  It’s just blind 100% self-interest. He doesn’t care about anyone or anything else except insofar as they might help him, specifically to in some way temporarily abate the howling need for validation that is at the core of his being.

      I think that may be part of his appeal to some of his cult.  It’s SIMPLE.  It’s ELEMENTAL.  He’s like a screaming spoiled child having a gigantic tantrum, and their inner child identifies with that.

      Just a theory …

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Geminid

      @Archon: Trump”s hard core loyalists would not tolorate an involuntary removel by way of the 25th Amendment. They’d stay home next November, and some would never vote Republican again.

      So there’s no salvaging the midterms that way. Republicans have to figure out a way to coax him out of the White House with a blanket pardon and the prospect of enjoying his newly acquired wealth unmolested. He could credibly claim ill health as an excuse.

      That might be possible. Trump’s under pressure like he’s never been, and he’s a lazy fuck.

      Republicans’ only other hope is for him to keel over dead. Otherwise, they’ve gotta grit their teeth, save their Senate majority if they can, and salvage as many House seats as possible.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Gvg

      @Percysowner: I don’t think either one of those will ever resign. No matter how strategic it would be. They are the way they are for self gratification, not the party. They could have already resigned if they were interested. Also I doubt either one can be replaced with someone more corrupt. Those are the two who are more likely to excuse Trump, not oddly the ones he appointed. Think of all the other judges who have slapped him down. I think there is a good chance that a Republican appointee is going to turn out to be a liberal/law abiding surprise one of these days because the whole party seems to be really angering judges.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jackie

      @Gvg:

      Also I doubt either one can be replaced with someone more corrupt.

      Aileen Cannon waves her hand… also, there’s that evil Texas judge… can’t recall his name.

      Reply

