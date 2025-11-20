Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

Washington Post Catch and Kill, not noticeably better than the Enquirer’s.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you do not.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

“I was told there would be no fact checking.”

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

The words do not have to be perfect.

The way to stop violence is to stop manufacturing the hatred that fuels it.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Tick, Tick, Tick…

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Tick, Tick, Tick…

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: , ,

ANUBIS: (presses button with paw) [guilty] OSIRIS: im sorry he does this when he's hungry
ANUBIS: (button) [guilty] [bad] [food] OSIRIS: you already ate
ANUBIS: (button) [bad] [bad] [bad] OSIRIS: he's right though we weighed your heart against the feather and its not looking good

— Oliver Darkshire (@deathbybadger.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 7:23 AM


(That should be Amut pushing the soundboard button — Anubis does his own hunting — but it’s still a fine parable for The Current Moment.)

Now that we have plenty of real data, seems extremely conclusive that the idea the way the shutdown ended would lead people to feel better about Trump or less likely to support Democrats was pretty much nonsense

[image or embed]

— Nute (@nutedawn.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 7:27 PM

“If the president is horrifically unpopular, things tend to go very poorly for his party” isn’t a perfect indicator (2022) but it remains a pretty useful and weirdly underestimated one

[image or embed]

— Nute (@nutedawn.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 8:46 AM

“Voters will decide this means the shutdown wasn’t his fault at all!” – he has record disapproval
“Democrats will be massively demoralised and won’t want to show up!” – they have a double digit lead on the generic ballot.

— Nute (@nutedawn.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 7:28 PM

fwiw the R vote share in this poll is consistent with consensus.
The difference between this poll and other polls is that they pushed leaners and leaners essentially all broke Dem.
that doesn’t seem all that unrealistic to me right now

[image or embed]

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 8:39 AM

like, that just happened a couple weeks in Jersey

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 8:41 AM

I never wanna hear the word pocket veto again. Trump has signed the bill. Can we for once acknowledge that may be the lawyers and the survivors and the Democrats did really good work and backed him into a corner and there is actually gonna be some fucking justice served
apnews.com/article/dona…

[image or embed]

— Ariella Elm (@ariellaelm.com) November 19, 2025 at 9:10 PM

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.
The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.
Don’t give up the ship.

[image or embed]

— Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) November 18, 2025 at 8:31 AM

Quiet, piggy.

[image or embed]

— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 9:07 PM

    4. 4.

      Geminid

      The “we” in Senator Slotkin’s video include Reps. Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, Chris Deluzio(sp?), and Senator Mark Kelly. All are military veterans except  for Slotkin who served in the CIA.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty

      Republicans now trying to figure out how to outlaw voting. In Ohio, they are starting with an attack on early and mail-in voting.

      In a separate matter, I am seeing outraged comments on Threads about the Department of Education removing professional status for a variety of health care professionals to prevent them from accessing student loans. Can someone confirm this? If so, has there been any media coverage?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      tobie

      Good morning, BJers. The first news item I saw on my Google feed is that Trump plans to sign an exec order directing the DOJ to sue states that pass legislation regulating AI and ordering other agencies to withhold fed funds from those states. We couldn’t have a clearer tell on who owns him. I just wonder which craven law firms are doing pro bono work writing these edicts.

      A draft of the order viewed by WIRED directs US attorney general Pam Bondi to create an “AI Litigation Task Force,” whose purpose is to sue states in court for passing AI regulations that allegedly violate federal laws governing things like free speech and interstate commerce.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Shalimar

      I would worry that a lot can happen in 11 months to change that huge support differential, but I think it will only get far worse for Trump since nothing he wants to do actually helps anything.  Instead, I will worry that life will get a lot worse for all of us before we get to vote again.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mousebumples

      @Betty: One of the county WisDems groups I follow posted this to bsky last night with some details. Emily Tseffos (who periodically writes for the Recombobulation Area) is the Chair, and she’s pretty knowledgeable about School of Ed topics.

      I didn’t reskeet the post since there’s no ALT text and that’s a lot of info to get right that I haven’t had time for.

      bsky.app/profile/outagamiedems.org/post/3m5znzwisgu2

      ETA – Not about loans but different bad Dept of Ed stuff. Too many nightmare policies in this admin.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: Since the people with all the money in his district have actively started supporting evil, Khanna is probably the best we will get from there for at least a decade, maybe multiple generations.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      AM in NC

      @Princess:  100% agree.  And if they say “that’s rude” or “how juvenile” or “freeze peach!”, add the clip of the fuckpig himself saying that to the reporter.

      I’m done extending a kind hand to these cruel assholes.  The ones who aren’t dug in?  Sure, try to bring them into the light with kindness, empathy, and fact-based reasoning, but the hardcore MAGAs?  Nope.  Complete and utter defeat is the ONLY way.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      prostratedragon

      WASHINGTON — The senior military lawyer for the combatant command overseeing lethal strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats near Venezuela disagreed with the Trump administration’s position that the operations are lawful — and his views were sidelined, according to six sources with knowledge of the legal advice.

      The lawyer, who serves as the senior judge advocate general, or JAG in military parlance, at U.S. Southern Command in Miami, raised his legal concerns in August before the strikes began in September, according to two senior U.S. officials, two senior congressional aides and two former senior U.S. officials.

      His opinion was ultimately overruled by more senior government officials, including officials at the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, the six sources said.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      iKropoclast

      @eclare: FFOTUS has mentioned ending eight wars multiple times, does anyone know what they are?

      Grandiose notions about his actual contributions.

      We were in the room together!!!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      p.a.

      Will Rethug Party learn in the next 11 months that an election meme of “You are not on fire and if you don’t put yourself out we will pour more gasoline on you!” is not necessarily a winning message?

      Magic 8 Ball says “no.”

      27+% of Americans say “I really LIKE being on fire.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      Reuters via  Huffpost with some background on the surprise unanimous consent in the Senate for the Epstein files bill.

      WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) – The White House quietly lobbied senators to slow-walk a vote to force the release of investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein even as President Donald Trump publicly insisted his administration had nothing to hide and urged Congress to act, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

      The effort unraveled on Tuesday when senators approved the measure passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives without the changes Trump aides had pressed for, exposing the limits of the president’s sway over his party on an issue that has bedeviled him since he returned to power this year. Trump announced in a social media post on Wednesday that he had signed the measure. His signature capped an extraordinary week that began with Trump reversing course Sunday night to urge House passage of a bill his administration had been trying to stall or head off for months. The measure compels the release of U.S. Justice Department files on Epstein, the late convicted sex offender and New York financier who fraternized with some of the most influential men in the country.

      By late Sunday afternoon, top White House aides and the president had concluded their campaign to prevent the vote was failing, and they tried to pivot from prevention to damage control, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

      White House aides ramped up their outreach to Senate leadership for amendments to the House bill, including redactions to protect victims, as a final effort to influence the measure, the two sources said.

      They prepared for a period of “messaging and management” to slow the bill, encouraging senators to portray any delay as responsible oversight. They also circulated talking points tailored to vulnerable Republicans, urging them to frame the vote around transparency while quickly steering the conversation back to affordability issues that are expected to loom large in next year’s midterm congressional elections.

      Despite weeks of strategizing and direct pressure on lawmakers – including a long delay in swearing in a newly elected Democratic lawmaker – congressional Republicans moved ahead against Trump’s wishes.

      The fight has taken a toll on Trump’s public approval, which fell to its lowest point this year in a Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Monday. It found that just 44% of Republicans thought Trump was handling the Epstein situation well.

      Another 60% of Americans believed the federal government was hiding information about Epstein’s death, and 70% believed it was hiding information about people involved in his sex crimes. A majority of Trump’s Republicans shared those suspicions.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Deputinize America

      @tobie:

      Techbros: “You WILL accept having your economic and political lives governed by our shitty, buggy products without oversight or regulation, peasants.”

      That Carrington level solar flare cannot come fast enough.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      The difference between this poll and other polls is that they pushed leaners and leaners essentially all broke Dem. that doesn’t seem all that unrealistic to me right now

      One thing Mr. Suzanne (a poli-sci major and generally all-around calm and rational person who is usually right about things) says….. is that the pendulous nature of American politics is just incredibly powerful and has been for centuries. We just…. are a swingy people.

      I wonder if the swinginess cycles are speeding up.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Belafon

      @Shalimar: the fight didn’t end yesterday, no matter how much we wanted it to. Yes, he’s going to royally screw things up, but all we can do is prepare for it, and respond.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      tobie

      @Deputinize America: The whole thing is mind boggling. AI companies have “free speech rights” according to this order that shall not be infringed as they at the same time vacuum up everyone’s words and images for their LLMs.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jackie

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I don’t know why that “quiet, piggy” thing bothers me so much, but it seems to bother other people too

      It’s pure ugliness. It’s unpresidential. It was said to a woman. It’s who FFOTUS is in two words.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      satby

      162 years ago yesterday (but still ongoing):

      Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

      Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

      But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

      Abraham Lincoln
      November 19, 1863

      Reply
    30. 30.

      chemiclord

      @Suzanne: And we’re “swingy” because a fuckton of American voters are nigh incoherent in their political positioning, making their decisions entirely on vibes rather than any attempt to understand what is happening and why.

      “We keep swinging back and forth because both parties are the same and both refuse to give voters what they want” is a statement that is oblivious to the reality that the “Average American Voter” isn’t even consistent on what they want, much less how they could even realistically get it.

      And no, “right wing media” isn’t responsible for that.  Collapsing education isn’t responsible for that.  Those are symptoms of the disease.  The disease itself is that this gigantic swath of the electorate has quite literally always taken pride in their ignorance, that “common sense” (which honestly was merely the precursor to vibes) rules the day, and that every problem has one simple solution… one they can’t tell you themselves, merely that you haven’t found it, so we’re going to elect the other guys without any comprehension about what the other guys plan to do.

      I dunno what to do about that (because it’s not even solely an American problem), only that every flavor of authoritarianism inevitably winds up far worse, so you can’t just remove their agency and expect a better world, either.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      satby

      @Baud: the keynote speaker that day talked for 2 hours first 😂

      And asked Lincoln for a copy, hopefully to learn better speechifying.

      Hard to believe we’re still fighting the same battles.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mappy!

      @Scout211: “The White House quietly lobbied senators to slow-walk a vote”

      This might explain the apparently flustered Johnson, unable to coherently respond to the Piggy questions about the Senate vote.

      More cracks.

      Will the Press press?*

      (Full court press that is…)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      @chemiclord:

      And we’re “swingy” because a fuckton of American voters are nigh incoherent in their political positioning, making their decisions entirely on vibes rather than any attempt to understand what it happening and why.

      Well, yes. But it was ever thus.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mappy!

      @chemiclord: And we’re “swingy” because a fuckton of American voters are nigh incoherent in their political positioning

      Locally, there is a lot of whim involved in choices. This shows up especially in down ballot races. And people lie about what they’ve chosen. I tend to extrapolate that to state and federal races…

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Belafon

      @chemiclord: One of the things you learn from Ken Burns’ documentary on the American Revolution is that a third of the colonists wanted to break free from Great Britain, a third wanted to stay, and a third didn’t care one way or another.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      RevRick

      If that 55-41 model is anywhere close to being true then the Democrats will recapture both the House and the Senate. Not only will Ossoff and the Democratic nominee in Michigan sail to victory, but Collins in Maine would be a goner, Cooper will win in North Carolina, Brown will win back in Ohio, the Democratic nominees in Iowa and Texas would likely win, and Florida and South Carolina would be up for grabs. That massive gap would put the fantasy of the Democrats gaining seven seats in the Senate into the realm of possibility.
      The fact that millions in dark money are being poured into the Tennessee-7 special election on behalf of the GOP candidate says that they believe that 55-41 gap is real.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Scout211

      @Suzanne: The pendulum swing is not just in politics. We humans tend to look for the next best thing to improve our lives.  Advertisers have capitalized on that for forever and political campaigns are doing the same thing. It’s very seductive and it’s hard to resist.

      I do think that in politics and in other aspects of peoples’ lives, the pendulum swings are shorter and faster than in the past. With social media and the internet, the word gets out so much quicker than in the past when communication was less immediate. Social media influencers are everywhere right now.

      Fads, trends, the “new best thing that will improve your life” is a big part of our lives and it seems to be coming faster now and IMHO, with very few checks and balances.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      becca

      @Princess: oh yes! Every accusation being a confession with our piggy-in-chief …

      have you seen the little piggies in their starched white shirts?
      and for all the little piggies life is getting worse.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      RevRick

      @Baud: Back in the mid-19th century, the first rule of speeches was make them long and elaborate. Edward Everett, the most famous antebellum orator, also spoke at Gettysburg… for two hours. Oratory and musical bands were the forms of public entertainment back then.
      Garry Wills in his book, Lincoln at Gettysburg , argues that Lincoln actually revolutionized not only thinking about our Republic but also about oratory itself. Wills noted the revolutionary implications of fusing the Declaration of Independence with the Constitution, the shift in thinking from that we are a Union of States to the United States, and the brevity and complexity of thought wrapped up in that brief speech.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      satby

      @Deputinize America: the argument that making people’s lives better was a bad thing should resonate as much with people as any of the current administration’s arguments about *anything*. Both are simplistic slop based on faulty reasoning.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Deputinize America

      OT –  It’s a little early for weed, right? Getting a contact high walking from parking garage to office…

      Reply
    51. 51.

      bluefoot

      @satby: Thanks for this. Have you read “Lincoln at Gettysburg”? (I realize that’s probably a foolish question here on BJ.) It gave me even more appreciation of the Gettysburg Address.

      eta: I see RevRick got there first. As I said, foolish question.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jackie

      To add to AL’s clip regarding Fox News’ poll:

      A new Fox News poll finds some 76% of voters view the economy negatively.

      “That’s worse than the 67% who felt that way in July, and the 70% who said the same at the end of former President Biden’s term.”

      Also important: “Voters blame the president. About twice as many say President Donald Trump, rather than Biden, is responsible for the current economy. And three times as many say Trump’s economic policies have hurt them.”

      And more: “Approval of how Trump is handling the economy hit a new low and disapproval of his overall job performance hit record highs among core supporters.”

      FFOTUS is going to be in an ugly mood today.

      Add to Fox “betraying him,” Cheney’s funeral is today and FFOTUS wasn’t invited. All living presidents will attend – except him. No one will miss his absence.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      p.a.

      @RevRick:

      From abrahamlincolnonline.org

       

       

      … President Abraham Lincoln shared the speakers’ platform with Edward Everett, who gave the principal oration at the dedication of the soldiers’ cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Lincoln was responding to Everett’s note which praised him for the “eloquent simplicity & appropriateness” of his remarks. Everett said, “I should be glad, if I could flatter myself that I came as near to the central idea of the occasion, in two hours, as you did in two minutes.”

      It’s ironic that the length of these two speeches has been so much discussed, because the Gettysburg Address is one of Lincoln’s shortest efforts. Prior to his presidency, his political speeches often lasted two to three hours, yet he managed to retain the attention of his listeners. For example, the reporter covering his speech in Dover, New Hampshire, on March 2, 1860, wrote, “Mr. Lincoln spoke nearly two hours and we believe he would have held his audience had he spoken all night.”

      Reply

