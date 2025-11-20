ANUBIS: (presses button with paw) [guilty] OSIRIS: im sorry he does this when he's hungry

ANUBIS: (button) [guilty] [bad] [food] OSIRIS: you already ate

ANUBIS: (button) [bad] [bad] [bad] OSIRIS: he's right though we weighed your heart against the feather and its not looking good — Oliver Darkshire (@deathbybadger.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 7:23 AM



(That should be Amut pushing the soundboard button — Anubis does his own hunting — but it’s still a fine parable for The Current Moment.)

Now that we have plenty of real data, seems extremely conclusive that the idea the way the shutdown ended would lead people to feel better about Trump or less likely to support Democrats was pretty much nonsense [image or embed] — Nute (@nutedawn.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 7:27 PM

“If the president is horrifically unpopular, things tend to go very poorly for his party” isn’t a perfect indicator (2022) but it remains a pretty useful and weirdly underestimated one [image or embed] — Nute (@nutedawn.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 8:46 AM

“Voters will decide this means the shutdown wasn’t his fault at all!” – he has record disapproval

“Democrats will be massively demoralised and won’t want to show up!” – they have a double digit lead on the generic ballot. — Nute (@nutedawn.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 7:28 PM

fwiw the R vote share in this poll is consistent with consensus.

The difference between this poll and other polls is that they pushed leaners and leaners essentially all broke Dem.

that doesn’t seem all that unrealistic to me right now [image or embed] — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 8:39 AM

like, that just happened a couple weeks in Jersey — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 19, 2025 at 8:41 AM

I never wanna hear the word pocket veto again. Trump has signed the bill. Can we for once acknowledge that may be the lawyers and the survivors and the Democrats did really good work and backed him into a corner and there is actually gonna be some fucking justice served

apnews.com/article/dona… [image or embed] — Ariella Elm (@ariellaelm.com) November 19, 2025 at 9:10 PM