Thursday Night Open Thread

So it’s been another normal day here in America. Let’s just dispense with the pleasantries and dive right in. First up, the Coast Guard has decided to lower their standards:

A new U.S. Coast Guard policy, set to take effect next month, will no longer classify imagery of swastikas or nooses as hate symbols, downgrading the level of scrutiny needed to order their removal from Coast Guard facilities.

The swastika is perhaps the best-known symbol of the Nazi regime in Germany, which systematically murdered 6 million Jewish people and millions of others during the Holocaust. Today, the swastika remains widely recognized as a symbol of antisemitism.

The new policy from the Coast Guard, which previously designated the swastika as a “hate symbol,” now labels it as merely “potentially divisive.” The same holds true for other racist symbols, including nooses, which have been used to lynch, torture, and terrorize Black people throughout U.S. history, particularly during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Alrighty. That seems bad. What else is going on with the military:

President Donald Trump on Thursday accused several Democratic lawmakers of “seditious behavior,” calling for them to “be arrested and put on trial” for behavior that, he said, could be “punishable by death.”

The lawmakers, many of whom are veterans, had posted a video Tuesday telling military and intelligence officers to “refuse illegal orders.”

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET,” the president wrote in one Truth Social post Thursday morning, linking to an article about the video from the Washington Examiner.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” Trump wrote in another post.

In a third, he wrote: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Old Donny is having a normal one. It’s just so insane to even think we have a President who would utter this shit, and it’s also such a tell that what sparked it was reminding people of their constitutional oath to not follow illegal orders. At any rate, this got a lot of firm clapback from Democrats and a lot of media coverage, and the WH is backtracking as much as they can, sort of a “we don’t mean it but you know grandpa gets crazy when he drinks” kind of way. I’ll be so glad when this asshole is gone.

***

What in the actual fuck:

The Department of Education has excluded nursing as a “professional degree” program as it sets about implementing various measures regarding student loans laid out in President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The move has sparked significant uproar among nurses and nursing groups, with the American Nurses Association saying, as reported by Nursing World, that “limiting nurses’ access to funding for graduate education threatens the very foundation of patient care.”

In the regulatory definition of a professional degree (34 CFR 668.2) from 1965, nursing was not definitively listed as a professional degree, although the text lists a number of professions, but says a professional degree is “not limited to” those mentioned.

It is therefore not clear in the text if nursing was previously classified as a professional degree, but now that the term it is forming part of student loan determinations, its omission is having an impact.

This sure feels like an effort to attack both women and education at the same time, and it will have terrible long-term outcomes. Those programs exist because we desperately need highly trained and educated nurses, particularly with all the specialties. But, it’s a good way to keep women from higher salaries and attack the education system, so fuck it.

I’ll be curious to see if this is addressed, because believe it or not, there are a LOT of MAGA nurses out there who are collateral damage and are going to be loudly, with their full hearts and full heads of bleached blonde hair, taking to social media and having a straight up shit fit.

And this is not just nurses- it’s a long list of things- audiologists, speech pathologists, pa’s., etc. It’s nuts.

***

In some feel good news:

Target’s third-quarter profit tumbled as the retailer struggles to lure shoppers that are being pressed by stubbornly high inflation.

The Minneapolis company said Wednesday that it expects its sales slump to extend through the critical holiday shopping season. The company also announced that it’s planning to invest another billion dollars next year to remodel stores and build new ones, increasing the total cost for the makeover to $5 billion.

Investors have punished Target’s stock recently, sending it down 43% over the past year. Shares edged lower before the opening bell.

Turning around the 19% profit slide in the most recent quarter is the latest challenge to incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke, a 20-year company veteran who is replacing CEO Brian Cornell on Feb. 1. The handover arrives as the retailer tries to reverse a persistent sales malaise and to revive its reputation as the place to go for affordable but stylish products.

I feel so bad for them. Perhaps being openly giddy about embracing Trump’s anti-DEI ideals was a bad business move. Target has joined Disney, twitter, the washington post, etc., as one of those companies that is just dead to me.

***

This is, of course, was as predictable as the day is long:

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed charges against a woman shot by a Border Patrol agent after she allegedly rammed his vehicle in Brighton Park last month, marking a striking conclusion to one of the most controversial cases to emerge from Operation Midway Blitz.

U.S. District Judge Georgia Alexakis granted a government motion to dismiss the case in a seven-minute hearing. The charges were dismissed with prejudice, so they cannot be refiled.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron DeWald said prosecutors were not seeking “any tactical advantage” in asking to set the case aside. Earlier in the day they had abruptly moved to dismiss the assault charges against Marimar Martinez and her co-defendant, Anthony Ruiz.

The Ruiz family filed out of the courtroom and let out a small “woo!” in the hallway before a court marshal hushed them. Ruiz’s mother Elizabeth wept as she accepted a hug.

The U.S. attorney’s office made the surprise move just hours before a hearing in front of Alexakis, where defense attorneys were expected to describe new texts from the Border Patrol agent who shot Martinez and discuss witnesses for an upcoming hearing over what the agent did with his vehicle after the Oct. 4 incident.

The new messages, which so far have not been revealed publicly, were ordered turned over to lawyers for Martinez this week after Alexakis viewed them in her chambers and determined they were relevant to the case, court records show.

Read the whole story- they just lied and made it all up, and no one is even disputing it at this point. It’s fucking insane. And then he bragged about his shooting skills in text messages.

***

Jesus, that’s enough. Everything is fucking crazy. I don’t want to sound like an old man complaining about how everything was better back in the day but as it turns out, having your president do something illegal every couple of years was really a lot better than having it happen two to three times a day.

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Copied from Another Scott in an earlier thread.

      The Coast Guard said Thursday a Washington Post report that claimed it will no longer classify swastikas and nooses as hate symbols is “categorically false.”

      “The claims that the U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify swastikas, nooses or other extremist imagery as prohibited symbols are categorically false. These symbols have been and remain prohibited in the Coast Guard per policy,” Adm. Kevin Lunday, acting Coast Guard commandant, said in a statement.

      […]

      In the statement Thursday, Lunday, the acting commandant, said, “The Coast Guard remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering a safe, respectful and professional workplace. Symbols such as swastikas, nooses and other extremist or racist imagery violate our core values and are treated with the seriousness they warrant under current policy.”

      Later on Thursday, the Coast Guard told The Post that it would look into the new policy changes.

      “We will be reviewing the language,” Coast Guard spokesperson Jennifer Plozai told the paper.

      […]

      hitchhiker

      Marimar Martinez and her co-defendant, Anthony Ruiz ought to be suing the living fuck out of these assholes.

      In other news, my granddaughter (the twin who was born on Jan 6, 2021 just as the capitol was breached) spelled her very first word all by herself yesterday.

      It was F A R T.

      We were all very proud.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Hope Linda McMahon never needs a nurse for anything but if she does  I hope it becomes well known to the nurses she’s dealing with  that she doesn’t consider nurses as professionals.

      p.a.

      And this is not just nurses- it’s a long list of things- audiologists, speech pathologists, pa’s., etc. It’s nuts.

       

      Well limiting the number of providers will certainly keep healthcare costs down.🙄

      Chetan Murthy

      @p.a.: I remember reading long ago that the strongest determining factor of patient outcomes was time spent by nurses on the patient.  Nothing can substitute for trained nurses, nothing.  Nothing.

      ETA: but on the bright side, this will vastly increase the demand for foreign-trained nurses; I foresee big, big increases in H1-B visas for foreign-born nurses, and our country will gladly open its heart to these caregivers …..

      ETA2: especially in the rural areas that will be most heavily affected!

      hitchhiker

      @Old School:

      Yes! She sounded it out and got the letters all right. Her brother was in the corner drawing unicorns; he didn’t seem to be as impressed as the rest of us.

      I’ll never forget the split screen day they came into the world. On my tv, the madness in DC. On my phone, the messages letting us know they’d been born and were doing fine. We wouldn’t be able to visit until we had a negative covid test, which took a week or so at that time.

      They’ll be five soon, as they remind me every time I see them. “We’re still four! But we’ll be five soon!”

      NotMax

      What in the actual fuck:

      Part 14,612,033.

      A 26-year-old Ocean City woman who claimed she was brutally assaulted because she worked for Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Ocean City) instead orchestrated the entire incident — paying a scarification artist to wound her and staging the scene with zip ties and “Trump Whore” written on her stomach and “Van Drew is a racist” on her back, federal prosecutors alleged today.

      Natalie Greene, a Rutgers law student, allegedly concocted the hoax in July, with an accomplice making a late-night 911 call to report that she had been ambushed by three men on a nature trail in Egg Harbor Township. Police officers found Greene bound with black zip ties, her shirt pulled over her head, and the political slurs scrawled across her torso. She told police that her supposed attackers had a gun and threatened to shoot her, and struck her in the head.

      Prosecutors say nearly every detail was fabricated.Source

      Kayla Rudbek

      I think that professional nursing goes back to at least WW1 (my Army veteran great-grandmother was an Army RN and I am now very curious about what sort of professional training they did in that era)

      billcoop4

      @NotMax: One hopes that (a) this person is getting the therapy she clearly needs, and (b) that Rutgers Law is separating her from its studentry with all due dispatch.

       

      BC

