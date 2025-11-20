The cost:

On the Int’l Children’s Day spare a thought for the kids whose lives russian war of aggression has claimed. Are your leaders doing enough to help Ukraine protect our children? Will your own kids be safe if russia is rewarded with the victory over Ukraine? Think about it today. Video: Hromadske. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 10:14 AM

We need to be clear what the reporting about the Russia-US peace negotiations are and are not. Manipulatively framing the reporting to support an argument IS NOT HELPFUL!!!!

Just sent out this free piece. There was a weird and widely spread attempt in the media yesterday to create a fiction, that Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine and Russia was a rogue operation by Steve Witkoff. That finally fell apart–and it’s important that it did. open.substack.com/pub/phillips… [image or embed] — Phillips OBrien (@phillipspobrien.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 8:26 AM

This is Trump, its always been Trump. And now we have incontrovertible evidence of what Trump thinks. It is not pretty. Here is the conclusion of the piece. [image or embed] — Phillips OBrien (@phillipspobrien.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 8:26 AM

The problem is that THIS IS NOT WHAT NBC NOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL REPORTED!!!! You know how I know? Because I can actually click through and read the reporting being referred to.

From NBC:

President Donald Trump this week approved a 28-point plan for peace between Russia and Ukraine that top administration officials have quietly developed over the last several weeks in consultation with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Ukrainian officials, a senior administration official told NBC News. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were involved in formulating the plan, the official said. “The plan focuses on giving both sides security guarantees to secure a lasting peace,” the senior official told NBC News. “It includes things Ukraine wants and needs to have a durable peace.” American efforts to revive peace negotiations appear to be gaining momentum, although the Kremlin has shown no sign of changing its terms for ending the war and it played down a media report that the United States was working on a 28-point peace plan. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing that there were “no such plans” for Russia to meet Driscoll after his talks in Kyiv, indicating there had been little change since talks in Alaska in August. A Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who has led on legislation to punish Russia for its actions in Ukraine, told NBC News he was not previously aware of the plan. “I don’t know anything about it,” said Graham, who spoke to Trump on Tuesday evening. “But I will say this: I hope there’s no plan out there — no plan will work unless [Russian President Vladimir] Putin believes that we’re serious about continuing to provide higher end military aid to Ukraine.”

More at the link.

From The Wall Street Journal:

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration has drafted a 28-point peace plan that calls for Ukraine to make major territorial concessions to Russia and drop demands for a peacekeeping force to deter future attacks by Moscow, U.S. officials said, resurfacing ideas that Kyiv has already rejected. The administration is attempting the same approach it used to achieve a U.S.-brokered cease-fire in Gaza last month—draft a multipoint outline and then push the warring parties to accept it, officials said. But the blueprint, which was worked out by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner in consultation with Kremlin confidant Kirill Dmitriev, is likely to run into strong opposition in Kyiv and from European governments, according to a European official. President Trump supports the new plan, which materialized after he told aides to craft new proposals that include incentives for the two sides to reach a deal, officials said. To catalyze an agreement, Washington is counting on Russia’s desire for revived economic relations with the West and Ukraine’s need for reconstruction funds. Trump’s yearlong effort to broker a peace deal hasn’t yielded results so far. He has held a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and multiple meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky has expressed willingness to pause the war to start negotiations, while Putin has issued maximalist demands that have irritated Trump and his aides. On Wednesday, Trump again lamented that his relationship with Putin hadn’t led to a swiftly brokered peace deal. Trump had promised during the 2024 presidential campaign to negotiate such a deal within 24 hours of his return to the White House. “I’m a little disappointed in President Putin right now, he knows that,” Trump said. As the administration renews its push for a peace deal, Trump’s top envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has told colleagues that he is planning to leave his position in January, an administration official said. Kellogg has been one of Kyiv’s most ardent supporters within the administration. U.S. officials familiar with the proposal said it calls for Ukraine to hand over all of the eastern Donbas region to Russia, including land Kyiv now controls. Ukraine would have to agree at least for several years to abandon joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Kyiv wouldn’t be permitted to have an international peacekeeping force inside the country. Kyiv and European nations have seen such a force as vital to deter future Russian attacks after a peace settlement is agreed upon. In return, Moscow would promise not to further attack Ukraine or other countries in Europe, according to the officials, and would codify that promise in legislation. Elements of Trump’s proposal track what Putin offered during August meetings with Witkoff and later during a summit with Trump in Alaska. Trump doesn’t view it as his job to get Ukraine back its land that Russia has already taken, a senior administration official said. Instead, he is aiming for a deal that halts the fighting concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces have made slow but steady territorial gains at great cost nearly four years after Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

More at the link.

The Kyiv Independent reports that:

A source in Ukraine’s President’s Office told the Kyiv Independent earlier that a new peace plan is being crafted by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who’s been in contact with Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s top economic negotiator and a longtime backchannel operative in Moscow’s outreach to Washington. A senior U.S. official told the Kyiv Independent that Trump has been briefed on the proposal and backs it, saying Witkoff has spent the past month quietly shaping the plan. The envoy has been gathering feedback from both Kyiv and Moscow on what terms each side might consider acceptable to end the war, the official added. The Kyiv Independent has learned from multiple sources that European partners were not involved in drafting the U.S. plan, and Ukraine itself was excluded from the process. After his meeting with U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who is visiting Kyiv, Zelensky said teams from Ukraine and the U.S. will work on points of the plan to end the war. “We are ready for constructive, honest, and efficient work,” he added. Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, told the Kyiv Independent that the idea is completely detached from reality. The proposal is “absolutely senseless,” he said, not only because Kyiv sees it as entirely unacceptable, but also because it makes no strategic sense for the Kremlin. “It’s hard to imagine Putin agreeing to this — why would he, if he has already written these territories into his constitution?” Merezhko said, adding that the reporting looks less like a serious proposal and more like “a provocation from Putin’s side.” “Perhaps he is using Dmitriev and Witkoff to stir up tensions inside Ukraine, to confuse our allies and Ukraine itself, and to buy time in order to avoid (new) Trump sanctions,” he said. “That may be what’s behind all of this.” The broader plan also reportedly includes U.S. and international recognition of Russian rule over Crimea and Donbas — although Ukraine itself would not be required to recognize these territories as Russian. Kyiv would also be obliged to recognize Russian as an official language and remove restrictions on the Russian Orthodox Church, an organization seen as closely linked to the Russian state and supportive of the war against Ukraine. A source in the President’s Office earlier told the Kyiv Independent that they were decidedly unenthusiastic about the potential plan, noting that Washington seems to be moving toward a framework aligned with Moscow’s demands. A U.S. official also told the Kyiv Independent that Russia is expected to make concessions as part of the proposal, though they did not specify what those might entail.

I have no doubt at all that Trump could care less about Ukraine and Ukrainians. I have no doubt at all that he still blames Zelenskyy for his first impeachment. I have no doubt at all that he would cut Ukraine off tomorrow without a second thought if he thought he could get away with it. I have no doubt at all that Trump only cares about if Putin will pay attention to him, he can get relations with Russia back on track because while that won’t do a damn thing for the US, it will do good things for Trump’s and his cronies private business interests and fortunes. I also have no doubt that Trump only cares about being able to save he “stopped another war.”

Additionally, this belies both how things worth within a presidential administration and, especially, within the second Trump administration. Normally the president would give broad guidance to his team and then the Ukraine and Russia senior directors on the National Security Staff would get to work coordinating with the senior foreign service executives running those portfolios at the Department of State, the Deputy Assistant Secretaries of Defense (DASDs pronounced dazdees) running them at DOD, the special envoys, and the country teams to get everything rolling. They do the work on behalf of their principals: the National Security Advisor, the Secretaries of State, the Secretary of Defense, and the President. The process is worked, plans are developed and then assessed for feasibility, acceptability, and suitability (FAS test), and then several guidance check ins and decision point briefings are held to make sure that things are going where the president wants them. That’s not only what isn’t happening here, it is also not how the second Trump administration works. This isn’t even how the first Trump administration works, which is why when LTG (ret) McMaster tried to run a proper national security process it pissed off Trump the other Trump world appointees leading to Bolton being brought in (full disclosure: I have first hand knowledge of this). Bolton, of course, fare no better. In Trump 2.0, Rubio is Secretary of State and National Security Advisor and several other things and has no clue what he’s doing in any of his jobs. The DOD is run by Secretary Zipper Malfunction. The original and real Special Envoy for Ukraine – LTG (ret) Kellogg, was sidelined early on and is now resigning because of that and because it finally registered with him that there’s nothing he can actually do in his job. Rather, Steve Witkoff, who functions as the Special Envoy plenipotentiary, for lack of a better descriptor, is out there as Trump’s fixer with Jared. Neither of them have any ability to resolve this other than to give Putin whatever he wants. Neither of them are smart enough to know they’re being played by Putin’s fixer Dmitriev. And both of them are compromised by their own private business interests and concerns.

What the Trump administration is proposing is bad, but it is never going to happen because the Ukrainians are never going to accept it. Ultimately the Russians will reject it as well as it won’t really give Putin what he wants. Misrepresenting what is being reported does not actually help. It doesn’t help anyone understand what is actually going on. And it doesn’t actually help the Ukrainians.

This is the correct response:

[Q]: Do you believe that only D Trump can end this war? EU foreign policy chief Kallas: No, in order to end this war, you need the 🇺🇦 & 🇪🇺 also to agree to those plans. Of course, Putin could end this war immediately if he just stopped bombing civilians and killing people.

#Ukraine #Russia [image or embed] — Ukraine Support 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 (@blue24world.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 2:52 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The United States Has the Power to Ensure that Russia’s Willingness to End the War Becomes Serious – Address by the President I wish you health! Today, I had a meeting with representatives of the United States. A high-level delegation, and a very serious conversation. The American side presented its proposals – the points of a plan to end the war – their vision. From the first days of the war, we have upheld one very simple position: Ukraine needs peace. A real peace – one that will not be broken by a third invasion. A dignified peace – with terms that respect our independence, our sovereignty, and the dignity of the Ukrainian people. And it is exactly such terms that we must secure. I outlined our key principles. And we agreed that our teams will work on these proposals to ensure it’s all genuine. We will not make any sharp statements. And we’re geared up for clear and honest work – Ukraine, the United States, and our friends and partners in Europe and around the world. These days, there are many conversations with European leaders, a lot of correspondence – and I thank all of Ukraine’s friends for their support. Today, I spoke with President of Finland Stubb – we are coordinating our efforts. I also remain in constant contact with other leaders, with the President of France. I expect to speak with President Trump in the coming days. We are fully aware that America’s strength and America’s support can truly bring peace closer, and we do not want to lose that. We are also aware that Russia has no real desire for peace – otherwise they would not have started this war. There are many assessments – entirely fair ones – that throughout this year, Russia has tried to do only one thing – namely, to delay sanctions and buy more time for its war. The United States has the power to ensure that Russia’s willingness to end the war finally becomes serious. I will continue working for this one hundred percent – all of my time is now devoted to this. Ukraine needs peace, and Ukraine will do everything to ensure that no one in the world can say that we are the ones supposedly undermining diplomacy. This is important. It is just as important that the internal situation in Ukraine allow us to remain strong externally. In the evening, I met with the parliamentary majority faction – various issues were raised, including sensitive ones. But the agreement is clear – everyone must work for Ukraine, and this is how it will be. A wartime parliament must be a functioning parliament. And I thank everyone who helps ensure this functioning. And there will be decisions that will support this. Priority number one for everyone is a constructive diplomatic process with the United States and all partners. It is essential to provide stable support for our army and for all our planned defense operations and deep strikes. Diplomacy and defense equally protect the dignity of our state and the dignity of our people. One more thing. The search for people trapped under the rubble of the residential building in Ternopil that was hit by a Russian missile has continued throughout the entire day. In total, this strike – on Ternopil alone – has taken the lives of 27 people. My condolences to all their families and loved ones… The fate of 17 more people remains unknown. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service and all necessary agencies will continue working for as long as needed. I am grateful to everyone involved in this effort. I thank all those who are standing with Ukrainians right now, who are working for our state and defending Ukraine’s interests – the lives of our people. Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska spoke at an awards ceremony related to International Children’s Day.

Olena Zelenska: Every Day Must Become a Children’s Day – Safe and Good for Them Today, Ukraine marks Children’s Day on November 20 for the first time – on World Children’s Day. On this occasion, the “Family for Every Child. Better Care Awards” ceremony was held in Kyiv. First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska took part in the event. Through this award, Ukraine recognizes individuals, communities, organizations, and businesses that create spaces of safety, care, and support for children, as well as ensure every child’s right to grow up in a family. “This date – the day the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted – should remind humanity of the importance of protecting children. Ukraine, however, knows this without reminders. We must protect children on all fronts at once: to save them physically from Russian attacks and their consequences, to rescue them from enemy captivity, and to help them recover from what they have endured, witnessed, and felt,” Olena Zelenska said. This year, there were 367 nominees for the award. Among them were foster families, adoptive parents, social care professionals, communities, businesses, and initiatives whose efforts are changing children’s lives for the better. “These people give children what matters most – the chance to grow up in love and care. And love and care are stronger than any war or aggression. They are what will stay with a child long after the hardships have passed. When you look at such people, you believe that every day can become a Children’s Day – safe and good for them, and for us by their side,” the First Lady noted. The “Family for Every Child. Better Care Awards” campaign is implemented by the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing and Child Care Development, the Olena Zelenska Foundation, the Center for Social Change and Behavioral Economics, together with UNICEF in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany through the KfW Development Bank, as well as the governments of Canada, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Georgia:

Tonight in Tbilisi, protesters are once again trying to march through the streets—and police are doing everything to stop them.

Officers are positioned at every turn, blocking sidewalks and preventing the crowd from moving. Day 358 of nonstop protests in Georgia. 🎥 Mo Se [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 1:18 PM

And when protesters do manage to step onto the road, police immediately sprint after them, trying to force everyone back onto narrow sidewalks. There seem to be even more officers than yesterday—determined to turn the march into a slow, exhausting crawl. 🎥 Mo Se [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 1:28 PM

Police have just arrested Mikheil. As always, he was standing on Rustaveli wearing a mask, his motorcycle parked nearby. For the past 10 days, officers have been stopping him after protests and fining him — never able to explain why. Tonight, a sudden arrest. 🎥 Sesilia Eden [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 1:42 PM

In Georgia, people are now being arrested for… wait for it… squeaking a rubber duck at the police. According to journalists on the ground, this is the only apparent reason for the arrest of Vano Skhirtladze at tonight’s protest. Day 358 of nonstop protests. 🎥 Levan Zazadze [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 2:27 PM

This is how Georgian police sprinted ahead today to block protesters from marching — even on the sidewalks. It’s both sad and comical. This is what disgraces the police, not Mzia Amaghlobeli’s slap. 🎥 Mo Se’s compilation [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 3:12 PM

📢 1/ Zurab Japaridze leader of Girchi – More Freedom, has refused parole, despite being legally eligible after 6 months in prison with 1 month left. According to a post on his Facebook page, he won’t “cooperate with the Russian regime in any way.” [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 8:56 AM

2/ Zurab Japaridze was sentenced to 7 months on June 23 for failing to appear before the Tea Tsulukiani commission. His full term ends Dec 22, 2025. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 8:56 AM

Gela Khasaia will remain in pre-trial detention. Gela in court:

“How could I possibly exert more pressure on evidence or witnesses than a former Prime Minister like Garibashvili [who is out on bail]?” The judge:

“Please speak about your charges. Garibashvili has his own struggles.” [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 5:41 AM

“I am afraid not of the imprisonment but of what I will see out there once I’m out.” Mzia Amaglobeli, the Sakharov Prize winner, shares her worry about Georgia. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 9:13 AM

The EU:

EU imports from Russia have exceeded aid to Ukraine by €124 billion since the start of the full‑scale invasion, according to Sweden’s foreign minister. Europe has provided €187 billion in support to Ukraine, while importing oil and goods worth €311 billion. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 9:29 AM

That sanctions regime is going to start working any day now.

Poland:

From RBC-Ukraine:

Poland will allocate $100 million for military aid and the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative, according to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. According to Sikorski, $100 million will be allocated by the end of 2025. He notes that these funds will help finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program. The Polish Foreign Minister also responds to the US peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. “Of course, as Europe, we demand to be involved in these decisions. However, in my opinion, it is not the ability to protect the victim that should be limited, but the aggressor’s ability to aggress,” Sikorski says. PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) is a joint program of the US and NATO that allows Ukraine to receive American weapons at the expense of partner countries that are members of NATO. Under the program, Ukraine provides a list of priority weapons needs, and partners finance the purchase of the listed items in the US. PURL significantly speeds up the delivery of weapons. Purchases are made not by order, but from existing US stocks. Additionally, the mechanism allows Ukraine to receive the necessary weapons at present. Eight European countries recently announced that they would allocate $500 million to purchase military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine under the PURL initiative. Germany plans to make an additional contribution to the PURL initiative of at least €150 million.

The US:

Trump’s 28-point proposal drawn up with Russia and without Ukrainian and European input is filled with non starters for Kyiv and Brussels: ceding Donbas as DMZ and recognition of it as Russian; reduction of Ukraine’s army; enshrining in constitution that Ukraine country won’t seek NATO membership…. [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) November 20, 2025 at 8:47 PM

From The Financial Times:

The US peace plan for Ukraine calls for Kyiv to cede swaths of land currently under its control and offers big concessions to Russia, including a ban on any future expansion of the Nato military alliance. The 28-point plan, a copy of which was seen by the Financial Times, would also create a US-Russian investment vehicle using frozen Russian assets — and allow Moscow back into the G8 group. The terms, drafted by American and Russian officials, confirm fears in Ukraine and Europe that US President Donald Trump will press Kyiv to accept concessions to end the war without sufficient security guarantees that would deter Moscow from attacking again in future. The proposal includes just one line about security guarantees for Ukraine but gives no details about what those assurances would include. Ukrainian officials said they faced intense pressure from the US to accept the plan, which crosses long-standing red lines for Ukraine. The plan requires Ukrainian forces to fully withdraw from the Donetsk region, parts of which they currently control, turning the territory into a demilitarised zone formally considered part of Russia. It would also limit the size of the country’s armed forces to 600,000 personnel — from more than 900,000 currently — and enshrine in its constitution that it will not seek membership in Nato. Kyiv has long said those terms are non-starters for any peace talks as they would leave it vulnerable to future Russian aggression. A senior US official described the plan as a “working document” that could still be subject to change. Senior Ukrainian officials said they were pushing back on some elements of the proposal. The plan was shared in full with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday in Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said the US expected ​Zelenskyy to sign the agreement “before Thanksgiving”, which falls on Thursday next week, with the aim of presenting a peace deal in Moscow later this month and concluding the process by early December. Officials in Kyiv said the short deadline was unlikely to give them enough time to negotiate better terms for Ukraine. Zelenskyy earlier on Thursday met a US military delegation led by secretary of the army Daniel Driscoll, a close ally of vice-president JD Vance. The Ukrainian president confirmed in a post on X that he had discussed the peace plan with Driscoll. US Army spokesperson Colonel Dave Butler told reporters in Kyiv that Driscoll and Zelenskyy “agreed on an aggressive timeline for signature” on the peace plan. “It’ll be an agreement between the US and the Ukrainians for starters,” he said. The plan would satisfy a number of Russian goals, including the prohibition on Ukraine joining Nato, and a ban on forces from the military alliance being stationed in the country. This would upend efforts by European nations, most of which are members of Nato, to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. Under the plan, US sanctions would be lifted in agreed-upon stages and Moscow would be invited to rejoin the G8 group of highly industrialised nations — ending its years of international isolation over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and forced annexation of Crimea in 2014. The document also envisages that $100bn in frozen Russian sovereign assets will be invested in a US-led effort to rebuild and invest in Ukraine, with Washington receiving 50 per cent of the profits from the venture. Remaining frozen Russian funds would be handed to a separate US-Russian investment vehicle for “joint projects in specific areas”. Implementation of the deal would be monitored and overseen by a peace council led by Trump.

More at the link.

President Zelenskyy received a copy of the proposal today and has agreed to negotiate, NOT TO accept and sign the proposal as written.

Axios, citing sources, reports that U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll today handed President Zelensky a copy of the draft peace plan. And the president did not reject it, but will bring it to negotiations with Donald Trump.

www.axios.com/2025/11/20/t… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 1:01 PM

Here’s the text of the full proposal.

1. Ukraine’s sovereignty will be confirmed. 2. A comprehensive and comprehensive [sic] non-aggression agreement will be concluded between Russia, Ukraine and Europe. All ambiguities of the last 30 years will be considered settled. 3. It is expected that Russia will not invade neighbouring countries and NATO will not expand further. 4. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation in order to ensure global security and increase opportunities for cooperation and future economic development. 5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees. 6. The size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be limited to 600,000 personnel. 7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its constitution that it will not join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its statutes a provision that Ukraine will not be admitted in the future. 8. NATO agrees not to station troops in Ukraine. 9. European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland. 10. US guarantee: The US will receive compensation for the guarantee. If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee. If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of the new territory and all other benefits of this deal will be revoked. If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg without cause, the security guarantee will be deemed invalid. 11. Ukraine is eligible for EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while this issue is being considered. 12. A powerful global package of measures to rebuild Ukraine, including but not limited to: a. The creation of a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centres, and artificial intelligence. b. The United States will cooperate with Ukraine to jointly rebuild, develop, modernise, and operate Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities. c. Joint efforts to rehabilitate war-affected areas for the restoration, reconstruction and modernisation of cities and residential areas. d. Infrastructure development. e. Extraction of minerals and natural resources. f. The World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts. 13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy: a. The lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on a case-by-case basis. b. The United States will enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centres, rare earth metal extraction projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities. c. Russia will be invited to rejoin the G8. 14. Frozen funds will be used as follows: $100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine. The US will receive 50% of the profits from this venture. Europe will add $100 billion to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraine’s reconstruction. The remainder of the frozen Russian funds will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint projects in specific areas. This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a strong incentive not to return to conflict. 15. A joint American-Russian working group on security issues will be established to promote and ensure compliance with all provisions of this agreement. 16. Russia will enshrine in law its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine. 17. The United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation and control of nuclear weapons, including the START I Treaty. 18. Ukraine agrees to be a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. 19. The Zaporizhzhya [sic] Nuclear Power Plant will be launched under the supervision of the IAEA, and the electricity produced will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine — 50:50. 20. Both countries undertake to implement educational programmes in schools and society aimed at promoting understanding and tolerance of different cultures and eliminating racism and prejudice: a. Ukraine will adopt EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of linguistic minorities. b. Both countries will agree to abolish all discriminatory measures and guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education. c. All Nazi ideology and activities must be rejected and prohibited. 21. Territories: a. Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk will be recognised as de facto Russian, including by the United States. b. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de facto recognition along the line of contact. c. Russia will relinquish other agreed territories it controls outside the five regions. d. Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the part of Donetsk Oblast that they currently control, and this withdrawal zone will be considered a neutral demilitarised buffer zone, internationally recognised as territory belonging to the Russian Federation. Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone. 22. After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of a breach of this commitment. 23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River for commercial activities, and agreements will be reached on the free transport of grain across the Black Sea. 24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues: a. All remaining prisoners and bodies will be exchanged on an ‘all for all’ basis. b. All civilian detainees and hostages will be returned, including children. c. A family reunification programme will be implemented. d. Measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the conflict. 25. Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days. 26. All parties involved in this conflict will receive full amnesty for their actions during the war and agree not to make any claims or consider any complaints in the future. 27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, headed by President Donald J. Trump. Sanctions will be imposed for violations. 28. Once all parties agree to this memorandum, the ceasefire will take effect immediately after both sides retreat to agreed points to begin implementation of the agreement.

I don’t see any way that President Zelenskyy or any other Ukrainian leader could agree to this. Notice that in point 27, the peace council isn’t to be headed by the President of the United States, but by “President Donald J. Trump.” Gonna be a real problem when Trump stops being president. Just as it would’ve been for the Gaza one, but that agreement isn’t going any farther than Phase 1. Also, it is important to remember, as I’ve written untold times, that NAZI for Putin and the Russians isn’t the NAZIs from WW II Germany, it is anyone who opposes Russia. This is clearly an English translation of something dictating from the Kremlin via Dmitriev. It’s got all the sweeteners to capture Trump’s attention and get him to agree, but it wouldn’t end the war, won’t secure or protect Ukraine, and won’t prevent Putin from achieving his actual goals, which is taking everything he believes the US working through NATO and with the EU stole from Russia. All it does is reward Putin and Russia, give them time to rebuild to come back and try to finish their genocidal conquest of Ukraine, continue to wage a low intensity war against the EU, give Trump and his cronies more chances to wet their beaks, and allow Trump to claim he stopped another war.

Reporter: You said this is a good plan. So according to our sources, this proposal demands major concessions of Ukraine and doesn’t demand much from Russia. White House: “Your understanding is wrong…” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 2:49 PM

Leavitt is lying. Only the laziest media outlets haven’t leaked the details of that plan by now, and it overwhelmingly favors russia. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 2:49 PM

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has proposed a “brilliant” idea for how to end the war in Ukraine. And how no one thought of it earlier. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 12:40 PM

This is what happens when you try to sound smart on a topic you know nothing about.

Back to Ukraine.

For the sake of peace and security — under pressure from russia & the US — Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal in 1994. That decision exposed us to this genocidal war. Today, we are offered to give up our land & people — again, in the name of a “noble” cause called “peace.” — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 3:53 AM

Chat the team behind this are my friends and we’ve been working to produce a cultural outcry about children abducted by russia, written as a traditional Ukrainian mother’s lullaby to a child who is no longer with her [image or embed] — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 1:50 PM

Also I must mention that during the production our office got hit with a missile and we were working without windows which only added to the atmosphere — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 1:59 PM

Tallyho!!!!!!

In Ternopil Olena Unolt, mother of two daughters, a hairdresser, was killed in the russian missile strike on the city on November 19, 2025. Her daughters, Adriana (7th grade) and Eva (10th grade), are in intensive care in critical condition. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 5:28 PM

It was all just families at their homes. Russia ruined their lives, murdered or injured beyond recovery. Bastards. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 5:28 PM

Ternopil:

Following the Russian missile strike on Ternopil, 26 people have been confirmed killed and 22 remain missing. Search and rescue efforts are still underway. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 8:08 AM

Rescuers have recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble at the site of the russian missile strike in Ternopil. The death toll has risen to 28. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 4:03 PM

In Ternopil, rescuers working at the site of the apartment building destroyed by a Russian strike honored the victims with a moment of silence. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 9:03 AM

Zaporizhzhia:

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Dnipro:

10,000 food packages destroyed by Russian attack on Dnipro On the evening of November 19, a warehouse belonging to the UN World Food Programme was struck by russian drone. The supplies had been intended for civilians living near the front line. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 2:06 PM

Kharkiv:

Today, on World Children’s Day, the names of children killed by Russian strikes were added at the memorial complex in central Kharkiv. The youngest was just two months old, the oldest 17. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 8:42 AM

In total, 106 names of children from Kharkiv region who died as a result of Russia’s full‑scale invasion are now inscribed there. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 8:42 AM

Starovirivka, Kharkiv Oblast:

A 42‑year‑old man was killed in a Russian airstrike on Starovirivka, Kharkiv region, on November 18, according to the regional prosecutor’s office. He had been riding his bicycle through the village when the attack occurred. Why?? Bloody murderers! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 8:36 AM

Donetsk Oblast:

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC IMAGERY!! WARNING!!

In the Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone hit a vehicle evacuating civilians. On board were U.S. volunteer Devon Masser, two “White Angel” police officers, and journalist Serhii Horbatenko. The chaplain driving was wounded by shrapnel, and the vehicle burned completely. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 10:29 AM

ALL CLEAR!!!!

Somewhere in Russia:

Putin is very worried about the wave of anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine, because – as he well knows – the government in Kyiv is run by a criminal organization, unlike in Russia. There, of course, everything is honest and transparent. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 1:45 PM

I guarantee that both Putin has played this up directly with Trump and Dmitriev with Witkoff and Jared.

