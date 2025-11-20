Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Weaponizing Government

Anne Laurie posted this in her morning thread, but I want to highlight it here without any distractions.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.

The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.

Don’t give up the ship.

[image or embed]

— Senator Elissa Slotkin (@slotkin.senate.gov) November 18, 2025 at 7:31 AM

Even if you’re not on social media, you can share this link with anyone via text or email.

Their message is clear. It’s not just that you can refuse an illegal order, you must refuse an illegal order.

From Military Law Task Force

Do I have the right to refuse illegal orders?

Yes! All members of the military have the right, and in some cases have the duty, to refuse illegal orders. Your oath is to the Constitution (which incorporates international treaties ratified by the U.S. on human rights and the law of war), not to the Commander-In-Chief or to any other individual in the chain of command.

Under the UCMJ, a servicemember may be punished by court-martial for failure to obey any lawfulgeneral order or regulation. The UCMJ does not define what “lawful” means.  The Rules for Courts-Martial say that an order is lawful, “unless it is contrary to the Constitution, the laws of the United States, or lawful superior orders or for some other reason is beyond the authority of the official issuing it.”  The Rules go on to say that, “This inference does not apply to a patently illegal order, such as one that directs the commission of a crime.”  Finally, the Rules say, “The lawfulness of an order is a question of law to be determined by the military judge.” That determination normally can be made only after a servicemember refuses or obeys an order, in a court martial or a war crimes tribunal.

So of course, this administration is targeting the lawmakers who called for military members and the CIA to refuse illegal orders.

U.S. Deputy AG Todd Blanche said a federal investigation is warranted into the six Democratic lawmakers who called for military members and the CIA to “refuse illegal orders” from President Trump.

(CNN) Democratic lawmakers urge troops to disobey illegal orders

In a video posted on X Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Maggie Goodlander, Rep. Chris Deluzio and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan said the “threats to our Constitution” are coming “from right here at home,” and repeatedly urged the military and intelligence community to “refuse illegal orders.”

“No one has to carry out orders that violate the law, or our Constitution,” they said. “Know that we have your back… don’t give up the ship.”

In the video, the lawmakers don’t specify which orders service members have received, or might receive, that could be illegal.

Service members are required to follow only lawful orders in accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Following an order that might violate the law could open service members up to prosecution, as legal precedent holds that receiving an order alone isn’t a defense, colloquially known as the “Nuremberg defense” as it was deployed by senior members of Adolph Hitler’s leadership team during legal proceedings after World War II.

The video comes as US military officials, including the commander of US Southern Command, and US allies, including the UK, have questioned the legality of a series of military strikes targeting suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. The attacks have killed at least 83 people since September. The Trump administration is also fighting multiple court cases over its use of troops in American cities, raising legal questions about how the military can be used on US soil.

Republican lawmakers quickly pushed back on the video. Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Fox on Wednesday, “It is inconceivable that you would have elected officials that are saying to uniformed members of the military who have taken an oath that they would defy the orders that they have been given to execute their mission.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox on Tuesday that “the senators and congressmen who made a video suggesting our men and women in the military do not have to follow unlawful orders have yet to show us an example. They owe it to our men and women in the military to be specific about orders issued by President Trump or those under his command that they believe to be unlawful.”

The Defense Department is relying on a Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel opinion to legally justify the US military’s strikes against boats allegedly carrying drugs. The OLC opinion includes a list of 24 different cartels and criminal organizations based around Latin America it says the administration is authorized to target, CNN has reported.

But lawmakers who have been briefed by the Pentagon about the operation have said that military officials have acknowledged not knowing the individual identities of those they are targeting before killing them. Instead, the officials said they need only establish that those on board the vessels are affiliated with cartels. Lawyers inside the Pentagon have raised legal concerns about the US military strikes, CNN has reported.

Military lawyers have been conspicuously absent from recent congressional briefings on the operation, lawmakers have said. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth fired the top uniformed lawyers for the Army and Air Force earlier this year, telling reporters afterwards that he viewed them as potential “roadblocks to orders that are given by a commander in chief.”

To date, key lawmakers have also not received a single briefing from members of the intelligence community on its role in the boat strikes —despite submitting multiple requests for information and the Trump administration publicly citing intelligence that those killed were known drug traffickers, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Formal requests, including at least one sent to Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, have gone unanswered, the source added, noting lawmakers have received briefings only from officials at the State Department and Department of Defense so far.

They are weaponizing every part of government, and sharing good information may be the best defense for people who care about their country.

Seems to me that this would be a great thing for us to call every elected official about.

TODAY.

It also seems to me that with Epstein, we have just got a very loud message –  politicians pay attention when people rise up.  

Making a phone call is the simplest and lowest risk rising up there is.  We can potentially save lives by calling.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    173Comments

    1. 1.

      Ella in New Mexico

      The idea that members of the military are not only protected from refusing to carrying out what they understand to be illegal orders but could be held legally accountable for NOT doing so is something every single Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine recruit is taught in basic training.

      Not sure why anyone would have a problem with the UCMJ unless they never served or want a dictatorship.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      terraformer

      I know we’re all aware of how MAGA’s blown through our government, closing institutions, firing thousands, and generally acting as a crazy, uncaring bulldozer, doing so because they couldn’t care less about the “norms” by which such actions have to date been considered inconceivable by the sane. Just pointing at some boat and merely saying “shoot that, it’s drug traffickers” without any recourse at all.

      But even amongst all that, this is striking: doing whatever the hell they want with the military, firing uniformed lawyers, ignoring requests from Congress for briefings, and radio silence from Gabbard.

      I guess this is another in a very, very long line of things to be addressed, hopefully with laws that have real teeth when violated, when Democrats regain the power to do something about it

      Reply
    5. 5.

      eclare

      I just called Marsha Marsha Marsha’s office and told the staffer with all due respect she needs to brush up on the UCMJ and on how the Nuremburg defense is no defense.

      Staffer was pleasant and said she’d pass along my concerns.  We’ll see.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SFAW

      Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth fired the top uniformed lawyers for the Army and Air Force earlier this year, telling reporters afterwards that he viewed them as potential “roadblocks to orders that are given by a commander in chief.”

      When Billy Shakes wrote “let’s kill all the lawyers,” this is the kind of thing he was talking about — removing those who (at least in theory) would uphold the rule of law.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gin & Tonic

      @SFAW: I’ve started reading a book about a local boy made good, one Roger Williams, and the first couple of chapters (all I’ve gotten through so far) are laying the groundwork about the conflict between the King (then James) and the law. The King, of course, felt that he was above the law. Opinions differed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jackie

      @eclare: Apparently Marsha, Marsha, Marsha has forgotten her own oath said while a member of the military:

      Senator Marsha Blackburn also backed Trump and Hegseth, saying that those who defy their orders are breaching their oath.

      She said, “It is inconceivable that you would have elected officials that are saying to uniformed members of the military who have taken an oath that they would defy the orders that they have been given to execute their mission.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anonymous At Work

      The key thing to remind troops is that any order with which they have doubts, require it in writing from a superior officer.  And definitely, you’ll want a body cam or helmet cam as part of your kit.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Harrison Wesley

      I doubt there’s any evidence that any of those poor souls murdered by US military (thank you for your service) were drug traffickers. Maybe a testing ground to find people who would have no problem opening fire on ‘terrorist’ American demonstrators.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      West of the Rockies

      This is an abrupt, tangential question:  have any of Epstein’s victims come out in public and to the media and said, “I was trafficked to Donald Trump”?

      I imagine the risks are substantial, but has it happened?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Belafon: ​
        This is the hard part. Some illegal orders, like “shoot those prisoners/women/children”, are or should be obvious. Others are less so. Blowing up a speedboat is one of those. At the sharp end, the guy who is actually firing the missile doesn’t have access to the intelligence that went into making the decision. He doesn’t know if there is a suitcase nuke on board or if it’s a bunch of innocent fisherman. That is why it is vital for those further up the chain of command to put their feed down and say no. If they okay something illegal when the knew or should have known, they are not only dishonoring themselves. they are putting the service members below them in moral and legal jeopardy. That’s a fundamental betrayal of their oaths.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      goodmatt

      I saw that some Republican in Congress I never heard of called this video ‘a threat to the Republic’, evidently the president issuing illegal orders isn’t for some reason

      Is a republic without laws really a republic?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jackie

      @eclare:

      Did you mean Congress?

      Yes, sorta. I don’t know why, but I constantly confuse Ernst with Blackburn. But, yes, Ernst’s oath of allegiance to the Constitution as a member of congress is as binding as is the oath to the Constitution when joining the military.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      The last two No Kings protests we attended, my husband, a Navy vet, carried a sign with the regulations and means for disobeying illegal/unconstitutional orders.

      This is a very good ad, and/but it’s very scary that these congressfolk think they need to make it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jackie

      In other news, I posted an article about this last night:

      Indicted Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) will step aside from her leadership position on a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee “while the matter is ongoing,” Politico reports.

      Democratic Caucus rules require indicted lawmakers to relinquish committee leadership slots.

      Cherfilus-McCormick has been charged with stealing federal disaster relief funds and using the money to support her campaign for Congress, using straw donors to funnel FEMA funds to friends and having them contribute to her campaign, and conspiring to file a false tax return.

      In a Wednesday statement, her attorneys David Oscar Markus, Margot Moss and Melissa Madrigal said she will “fight to clear her good name.”

      The Florida Democrat has also been the subject of an ethics investigation into campaign finance issues and requesting community project funding, known as earmarks, to a for-profit entity, potentially in violation of House rules.

      What’s with Florida politicians? (Not ALL – as we have several GREAT Dems representing, but geeeezzz…)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      different-church-lady

      @SFAW: To put a finer point on it, the quote is, “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.” It’s only a start with these creeps.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RaflW

      Trump is now calling for those six in the video to be killed. So he’s having a really normal one.

      I’m gonna pass this to HCR for comments:

      @hcrichardson.bsky.social‬

      A man who sees his power collapsing and is trying to claw it back. This is weakness, not strength.

      @hcrichardson.bsky.social‬

      Before the midterms of 1866, President Andrew Johnson called his congressional opponents traitors and said they should be hanged.

      Voters were so profoundly moved by his words… that they gave his opponents a supermajority in Congress, and the nation got the Fourteenth Amendment.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’ve called my US Senators. Both of them have the armed forces in their jurisdiction, in various ways (their .gov websites are a useful resource), so I leaned on that in my message.

      Thank you for the suggestion that we make our voices heard directly!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      taumaturgo

      Senator Slotkin’s vote for Kristi Noem raises questions about consistency with her stated positions. Since the Clinton administration, the Democratic Party has gradually adopted more centrist policies, often neglecting working-class and low-income communities by reducing social programs and favoring market-based solutions. This ideological shift toward Republican-aligned positions—sometimes labeled “DINO” (Democrat In Name Only)—has diminished the party’s capacity to effectively challenge Trump. For three decades, Democrats have accepted the premise that government is inherently flawed, perpetuating Reagan-era rhetoric that has limited their ability to offer a compelling alternative vision. Voters have demanded transformative change rather than incremental reforms that delay fundamental institutional reform and defer accountability to the next “most critical election in history,” which never materializes. Whatever one’s view of Trump, he has demonstrated consistency in following through on his anti-democratic commitments, even going as far as acknowledging to his minions potential short-term hardship for long-term gain.

      Democratic leadership has offered no comparable transparency or conviction, preferring to stick to outmoded, outdated tone-deaf incrementalism, bipartisanship and adherence to the Reagan doctrine that market know best.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Deputinize America: Oddly enough, one place where Cally is universally cast as a villain is in military schools.  My OCS company was the successor unity to the one from which Calley had graduated 20-some years before.  Our military ethics and law classes featured a field trip to the Andersonville POW camp and a big dose of CALLEY WAS A WAR CRIMINAL.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      stinger

      Don’t know if Viva BrisVegas will ever see this comment, but we’ve had several great sidebar photos from you lately — thanks!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Matt McIrvin

      @stinger: There’s a longstanding bug: if someone changes the capitalization of their name, you have to first explicitly remove them from the pie filter and then add them again, or it won’t work.

      It’s because the code to determine who is already filtered, and the filter itself, treat case inconsistently.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jackie

      @pat:

      What have I missed? What are the Obamas not attending??

      No reason was given that I heard. They WERE invited, but declined. Maybe to keep media attention on Cheney out of respect?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Jackie:

      What’s with Florida politicians? (Not ALL – as we have several GREAT Dems representing, but geeeezzz…)

      When I see these petty corruption cases, I wonder what’s with all politicians. Congress is not a hard job and it pays fairly well. If you need more than that, you need to leave government service.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Paul in KY

      @different-church-lady: After being denied monies by Parliament, which put a bunch of caveats on him receiving the funds, Charles II prorogued it and carried on without Parliament monies or supervision for a period of time. He said to one of his friends that “He’d rather be a poor king than no king.”

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Paul in KY

      @pat: Probably conflicting appointments or something like that. Will say that until the rise of you-know-who, VP Cheney and Pres Obama were on the opposite sides of many issues.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      West of the Rockies

      I wasn’t trying to be an a-hole @13 with my Epstein question.  I have no doubt Trump is filthy with guilt. I hope he gets fully implicated, connected, and convicted (at least in the court of public opinion).

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SFAW

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      JHC, I agree with you.

      Note to jackals: can someone do a wellness check on Omnes? My agreeing with him might trigger a cardiac event.

      Note to Omnes: The above request notwithstanding: How are you? I hope you’re well.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      trollhattan

      This, too, seems completely normal.

      “Senior White House officials have discussed internally their preference for Paramount Skydance to acquire Warner Bros Discovery in recent weeks, and one official has discussed potential programming changes at CNN with Larry Ellison, the largest shareholder of Paramount,” The Guardian reports.

       

      ” Ellison often speaks to connections at the White House but, in at least one of the calls, engaged in a dialogue about possibly axing some of the CNN hosts whom Donald Trump is said to loathe, including Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar.”

      Donny, “Girls are icky, unless they’re hot and into me.”

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Belafon

      @taumaturgo:

      Since the Clinton administration

       
      Since every time since the passage of the CRA, Democrats have been thumped hard by white voters for passing policies that also help minorities. The Clinton’s tried to get universal health care through, no deal. Obama gets the ACA passed, and Democrats get stomped on in the midterms.

      Every single one of these “Democrats have moved right” pieces pisses me the fck off. Democrats have proposed things, and the voters say “Nope, don’t want those people getting helped.” Their “move right” has been focused on making some progress, because, if you haven’t noticed, people in this country are adverse to a lot of things, including being nice to people.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Deputinize America

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I knew his gentle treatment at the hands of the more political levels of the military genuinely rankled the military ethicists, and that he’d be used as an example of what not to be. He should have shared quarters with Medina at Leavenworth until he died.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      WaterGirl

      @stinger:  Pie-ing is device specific.  Also case specific.  So if you want to pie Omnes, and then he starts posting as “omnes” it only pies his comments as Omens.  (definitely something to fix next time around.)

      Also, if you clear your cookies, you lose your pie-ing and have to set people up again

      edit: ha!  I used Omnes as an example BEFORE his comment about pieing.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Omnes Omnibus: And completely, ignoring/erasing the notable moves towards the Left by Dems, that we’ve all witnessed for the past decade.  His comment could also be summarized with the old standard “NeoLiberal!!1!” (everybody drink!)

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Karen Gail

      The other day when shopping I mentioned that turkey was $.39 per pound and received all manner of suggestions about why I should have bought a turkey. Well, dog got diarrhea; so yesterday was plain white potatoes, today was carrots (pumpkin is suppose to be best but can’t stand smell of pumpkin and carrots work.) Also went out and bought the smallest turkey I could find, up to $.49 per pound, big pot (from brewing beer) slow cook with water on top of stove. Broke down for dog, yes; I know there is medicine but I prefer natural remedies.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Matt McIrvin

      While I would *like* more Democrats to be further left than they are, I have no illusion that they would be electorally rewarded for this, and I also think it’s *real* peculiar to start in on this as an immediate response to the authoritarian-right President issuing public death threats to several of them.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I just got an email telling me that the 5k race that I have no intention of running on T-day is almost sold out.  Thanks, United Way of Central Wisconsin.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Belafon: The 2020 Primary had the most Progressive policies/stances under discussion, that I have ever seen in my lifetime.  MedicareForAll, GreenNewDeal etc., absolutely DOMINATED and many of the candidates (including Biden) moved to the Left of their usual stances.  Bernie was a front-runner in both 2016 and 2020.  Liz Warren was also a front-runner in the latter.  Mid-Term elections since 2016 have had numerous, very-Progressive candidates on the Dem ticket.  Many won.  Saying the Party moved towards the Center during the Clinton/Bush years is fair.  Claiming that it’s done so since 2016 is just flat-out dishonest.  When NeoLiberal Monster, Joe Biden enacts Student Loan Forgiveness, passes the largest Infrastructure bill in half a century and ends the war in Afghanistan you have to squint pretty hard to say Dems have collectively moved to the Right/Center.  I think there are some good, easily Googled graphics showing that the median Dem is well to the Left of where they used to be.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Jackie

      Of course he did.

      Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) said he will force a vote on expelling Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) from Congress after she was indicted by a federal grand jury, Axios reports.

      Indicted, but not found guilty by a court trial of her peers. Only deemed guilty by the horrible Steube. If Cherfilus-McCormick chooses to step down voluntarily, fine.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin:

      While I would *like* more Democrats to be further left than they are, I have no illusion that they would be electorally rewarded for this, and I also think it’s *real* peculiar to start in on this as an immediate response to the authoritarian-right President issuing public death threats to several of them. 

      Yeah this.
      I don’t know how anybody can dispassionately look at the American citizenry and conclude that they want leftier policy and thus will vote for Democrats to get it. The first thing might be true, but the second thing has never followed.

      But people make bad decisions all the time.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      trollhattan

      They Want You Dead, chapter the whatever.

      Jeremy Faust, MD: “The update represents an extraordinary moment in the history of our nation’s public health system—a Rubicon moment. The CDC’s page on vaccines and autism is now filled with anti-vaxxer talking points.”

      “It’s both expected—we certainly saw this coming, ever since Bill Cassidy’s vote in favor of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services clinched his confirmation bid. But it’s still shocking to see.”

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: (Related: I get uncomfortable with national activist groups trying to get me to support primary campaigns against incumbent Democrats who aren’t in my district/state. Even if I’m not that fond of those people, I don’t understand the local politics of these places and am never sure that some kind of ratfuck isn’t going on.)

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin: Yeah agree.

      I think back often to a comment I read after the Brexit vote. A woman who wanted to Remain in the UK voted for Leave, and when she was asked by a reporter about it, she said something like, “I wanted to Remain but I hate all the Remain people so much, and I didn’t think enough other people would vote for Leave and I wanted to show them I hate them”.

      So she’s a fucken dumbass, voting her (childish, stupid) feelings over her own common sense, which she even knows is dumb.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Karen Gail

      @eclare:

      Thanks, I am ever thankful that I own a Hoover carpet/floor cleaning machine. I have no idea what he ate but the results were explosive. Thankfully, no walls had to be cleaned. With my first dog, as youngly; cleaning up was hard. After being a parent, not so bad; but still get gag reflex at times. (Which I am told is due to humans once living in groups and sharing food; so if one got sick from food the reflex protected rest of people is group.)

      Reply
    109. 109.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      My favorite comment relating to Darth Cheney’s funeral:

      He had more blood on his hands than the Red Cross.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      ruckus

      @Ella in New Mexico:

      As a prior member of the US armed forces, during a war, we went through all of this in basic training. Now not everyone in the military had a reasonable concept of what the actual concept of leaders and do your damn job as you have been told. Many humans, seemingly in my experience more on the male side of life, that freedom means you can do as you please, if for no other reason than this is a free country. In navy boot camp it was stressed over and over that you followed orders regardless of what you thought, understood or did or didn’t want to do. And that the concept of a free country actually does have limits, they are called laws. Now that did not mean that everyone understood limits – laws – or obeyed them. I don’t have to bet that there still is a segment of humans that believe they are above the law, above everyone else, and allowed to do whatever they please, because we see people like this way too often. Decades ago it may have been easier to pull off, but most still got caught. And there were fewer possible victims. And no security cameras……

      Reply
    116. 116.

      scav

      @Central Planning: Nah, I’d go with while it’s possible to love them all equally, it’s far less often that you enjoy / admire / long to be with all equally.  Same quantity of x, different flavors though.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      WTFGhost

      What we need to do is force a change to the OLC and make it independent of the White House.

      The OLC is allowed to write an opinion that has the force of binding law, precisely as if a federal judge had rendered a decision, and it stands *unless and until*  a federal judge strikes down that particular opinion.

      So: the OLC can say “torture is legal!” and any dogface private who refuses the “illegal” order is jailed for insubordination. The OLC can say “murder on the high seas is legal, just like drone strikes against terrorists!” and, if some poor sailor says “nope, not gonna,” that sailor goes to jail for insubordination, because the OLC said it was legal – FUCK the JAGs, no one has to listen to them when the CinC orders “up” to be “down.”  The JAGs are forced to parrot the OLC.

      Should we have heroically insubordinate sailors? I don’t think so. I think we should have captains of the ships saying “I will not, and I’ve ordered my people to refuse.” Thing is, when the JAGs and the OLC both say it’s lawful, on what basis does the captain say “no?”

      The OLC is what says Trump can take bribes. The OLC is what enabled torture. The OLC undoubtedly is saying it’s okay to mask cops, and beat up grannies. Every member of the OLC during a Republican administration should be considered to be acting in bad faith, finding ways to ignore the law in favor of corruption.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      MattF

      @trollhattan: So, any and all commitments from RFK Jr. are worthless. Period.  We all knew that, but now it’s down in black and white. I’m feeling unsympathetic towards Sen. Cassidy.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      trollhattan

      Miller, or Noem? “Why not both?” is shelved for this quiz.

      “The U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify the swastika, an emblem of fascism and white supremacy inextricably linked to the murder of millions of Jews and that more than 400,000 U.S. troops died fighting against in World War II, as a hate symbol,” the Washington Post reports.

      “Instead, the Coast Guard will classify the Nazi-era insignia as ‘potentially divisive’ under its new guidelines.”

      Great, now the SecDef can visit the CG.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      RevRick

      @taumaturgo: What are you referring to when you claim that the Democratic Party has adopted more centrist positions since the Clinton administration? Have you not been aware of the near extinction of blue dog and yellow dog Democrats? Democrats today have moved left since Clinton’s day.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Central Planning

      @scav: I agree with you 100%. I love them all equally but differently.

      I was trying to make a joke like in The Incredibles – When everyone’s super, no one will be. Or when everything’s urgent, nothing is.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Karen Gail

      I was up at all hours; happens when a sick family member even if is four footed.

      I noticed when watching a reel of then Prince Charles how much Donny’s actions are like his; the refusal to be inconvenienced, the upset at perceived disrespect, the need for others to cater to whims. Donny sees himself as a king, a dictator, someone to be feared, to be “respected,” most of all he fails to see just who he really is.

      As a nation the “all men are created equal” only was suppose to encompass rich white protestant males; most people ignore that part of history. Once again those in power are seeking to destroy anyone not white enough for them; we have videos of masked men threatening non white people and they continue to walk free. If justice was to be served those masked thugs would be in jail rather than being allowed to roam free; it is a repeat of the slave catchers where every black person free or born slave was at risk.

      The US has once again become a country openly willing to do evil in the power of rich white men; all the things people have wanted to envision for the US are disappearing and all the things once whispered in dark back rooms are openly celebrated and shouted out from roof tops. The US is no longer a light in darkness but the spreader of darkness across the world. (In Star Wars terms, we are the empire.)

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Belafon

      @WTFGhost: We will have to define new branches of government to make them independent. As we’ve seen, this White House and Supreme Court is more than willing to deny independence to agencies that has otherwise enjoyed the the privilege for decades.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      trollhattan

      This is reassuring.

      After a series of rapid question and answers, the White House briefing abruptly ended.
      Several topics were covered, but one that kept surfacing was Trump’s posts on social media earlier today about “seditious” behaviour.
      Leavitt was asked if the president wanted to “execute” members of Congress?
      Leavitt swiftly replied: no.
      It’s a topic that’s been discussed since Trump wrote on social media this morning, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH” in reference to a video released by Democratic lawmakers.
      Six Democratic lawmakers recently posted a video on X encouraging US military members to obey the Constitution and “refuse illegal orders”.
      Responding to a reporter’s question, Leavitt said the focus should instead be on the “dangerous” words of the Democratic lawmakers, who she said encouraged active-duty service members to violate the chain of command.
      “It perhaps is punishable by law,” she said.
      We have reactions from Republicans and Democrats on Trump’s comments, which we will share with you next.

      -BBC

      “Perhaps” doing some yeoman’s duty here.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      ColoradoGuy

      @Karen Gail: In many ways, the Orange One is Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederacy. Determined, with his Project 2025 minions, to destroy the Constitution, root and branch, and replace it with a permanent slaveholding oligarchy.

      If the Supreme Court hadn’t been captured by radical theocrats, the 14th Amendment alone would disqualify him from office.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      ruckus

      @West of the Rockies:

      If you were one of them would you want to?

      Now I’m not saying one shouldn’t, because I think they should, but how many want to go there? I imagine that this would be a very major deal in anyone’s life, would you want to go through with this, add on another segment of likely mentally reliving (if you didn’t already) all of the concept and horror of it?

      He has a lot of power currently, which is likely one of the reasons he ran again. He likes the power and the protection of the position. And he’s getting up there in age, in January he turns 80. And he’s showing his years. And as he always does, mostly not in good ways.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      WTFGhost

      @Suzanne: Nobody is going to win in America based on policy. They’re going to win based on something else.

      Did W win on “policy”? No, he won on feelings. Did Obama win because people thought his policies were superior to Republican policies? No, he won because people liked him.

      Did Trump, or Biden, win based upon careful selection of policies? No.

      Face it; Fox News and right wing talk radio has made America too stupid for a policy discussion. “Mass deportations now”? Sure, why not. HEY, YOU’RE BEATING UP GRANDMOTHERS AND SWIPING GREEN CARDS!

      And we have Vance actually saying “but we can’t deport a million people a year if we obey the law! We campaigned on this!” as if a campaign promise to break the law, and violate the Constitution, is an excuse for the President to break the law and violate the Constitution. I mean, sure it is, for Republicans, who use the Constitution as W&W: Whip (to beat people over the head with faux constitutional claims), and wipe (of the ass-type).

      But not for normal people.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      eclare

      @Karen Gail:

      One of my former dogs, thankfully only one, occasionally got an upset tummy.  To this day I swear if we somehow weaponized that scent, put it on warheads instead of a real bomb, we could deter all enemies.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Old School

      Q: What did the president mean when he called a reporter “piggy”?

      LEAVITT: Look, the president is very frank & honest with everyone in this room. You’ll all seen it yourself. You’ve all experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons the American people reelected this president.

      — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 20, 2025 at 12:56 PM

      Reply
    132. 132.

      wizened_guy

      As always with Trump, his reaction is confession. Reminding military personnel not to follow illegal orders would be entirely uncontroversial, unless you knew you’re issuing illegal orders.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Socolofi

      For this particular topic, feels like bad takes all around.

      I think the new “let’s blow up boats with drones and million-dollar missiles” is mostly a trial balloon to see if Trump can kill brown people without Congressional authorization. US Intelligence is actually very good, and I suspect most if not all the boats involved so far have been doing something bad (not necessarily against the US, but I don’t think any were on 3-hour pleasure cruises). Do they deserve to be blown up? No. Would capturing and going up the chain be better? Yes. Are most Americans going to care? Nope. Also, there will be no repercussions to anyone in the military over this – see Iraq and how many wedding parties were accidentally blown up, among other examples.

      The better take IMHO is asking why we’re wasting million dollar missiles killing people and not simply interdicting said boats, and using the low-level people we capture to go after big people. Basically make this about bad policing and wasting money.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      TONYG

      @Harrison Wesley: That’s right.  Officers who can be “trusted” to kill non-Americans in the Caribbean can perhaps be “trusted” to kill U.S. citizens.  Officer who cannot be “trusted” to do those things can get a dishonorable discharge — or perhaps a prison sentence.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Belafon

      @Socolofi: Yeah, they’re blowing up fishing boats claiming they’re coming to the US. A boat that couldn’t make it.

      Don’t justify their actions. Just don’t.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      TONYG

      @Socolofi: “make this about bad policing and wasting money.”   Yeah, but.  Starting about 80 years ago, at the beginning of the Cold War, the phrase “wasting money” in American English has NEVER meant wasteful military expenditures.  The definition of “wasting money” has always been things like “providing food and medical care to Americans who have brown skin”.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Marc

      @Socolofi: US Intelligence is actually very good, and I suspect most if not all the boats involved so far have been doing something bad (not necessarily against the US, but I don’t think any were on 3-hour pleasure cruises). Do they deserve to be blown up? No. Would capturing and going up the chain be better? Yes. Are most Americans going to care? Nope. Also, there will be no repercussions to anyone in the military over this – see Iraq and how many wedding parties were accidentally blown up, among other examples.

      Is this in any way legal under US or international maritime law?  Absolutely not.  We are not at war with anyone. Why stop there?  Why not start blowing up entire inner-city neighborhoods (again) if something bad is suspected of going on there?  This is complete and absolute bullshit, and I know you’re not condoning it, but you’re kind of soft-peddling it.

      Just a basic point, if they are not lying and this is really about drug interdiction, what happened to all of the cargo?  It does not get vaporized, the stuff is packed in waterproof containers, some of it will float.  They just leave it out there to wash up onshore someplace?  They are lying.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Dave

      @Belafon: Also while intelligence can be very good it is also often good at bullshitting itself.

      Beyond the obvious issue of still doesn’t justify blowing these boats up means that even in an administration I trusted to act in mostly good faith I’d still be skeptical.

      Whereas these malignant yahoos receive whatever the opposite of the benefit of the doubt is.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      ruckus

      @Marc:

      They are lying.

      They wouldn’t do that, it’s not right. Or something/something.

      Humanity takes all kinds. Good/bad/indifferent. Kind, selfish, indifferent. Poor, in the middle, wealthy, have enough to possibly buy countries – or at least own a fair bit.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Deputinize America

      @Socolofi:

      Those are short-haul coastal boats, and can be involved in anything from ferrying people and local cargo around from port to port to checking traps set in shallow reefs several miles offshore.

      They are some beat-ass boat rides, too.  I’ve been on them in several places, and the furthest I’ve gone in one was maybe 25 miles from Xora Sfakion in Crete to Gavdos, the southernmost island in Europe, about 300 miles due north of Tobruk, Libya.  And it was, as I said, a beat-ass ride.

      There’s nobody longhauling drug freight in those.  Probably not even enough fuel to run 100 miles.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Mike E

      @RaflW: @hcrichardson.bsky.social‬

       

      Before the midterms of 1866, President Andrew Johnson called his congressional opponents traitors and said they should be hanged.

       

      Voters were so profoundly moved by his words… that they gave his opponents a supermajority in Congress, and the nation got the Fourteenth Amendment.

      In 1868 they impeached Johnson, if history were to repeat then hopefully the third time’s the charm! Heh.

      All this pie talk made me clear the three nyms in my filter… freeze peach!

      Reply
    147. 147.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Harvard still can’t help themselves, well, except for their student newspaper which is doing actual journalism.

      In class today, Summers’ co-instructors tried to smooth over his sudden disappearance.

      Prof. Robert Lawrence told students they’d “miss his insights and his wisdom.”

      But some students didn’t buy it.

      “No, we won’t,” one yelled back.

      thecrimson.com/article/2025/11/21/summers-classroom-absence/

      Reply
    151. 151.

      RaflW

      @trollhattan: Seeing at several of the six (maybe all?) have already posted new responses since Trump called for his retribution – which, as one Bskyer noted, he put it on his social app because he knows he can’t actually make that as an order to his staff.

      Anyway, the response messages have been very clear and quite tough. Good. Heighten the contrast. Make it plain that Trump is freaked out by the idea that some contemplated orders are illegal and will cause dissension in the ranks.

      Oh, and Mike Johnson can eat a bag of lightly salted bed bugs, faking ‘dismay’ at honorable people like Capt. Kelly accurately citing US law.

      ‪@captmarkkelly.bsky.social‬

      I’ve had a missile blow up next to my airplane, been shot at dozens of times by anti-aircraft fire, and launched into orbit — all for my country. I never thought I’d see a President call for my execution.
      Trump doesn’t understand the Constitution, and we’re all less safe for it.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      NutmegAgain

      @WereBear: Well, it might be possible for Adam Kinzinger, but he’s no longer a member of Congress. He’s one of those, “I don’t really agree with a lot of his positions, but I like his stance on Ukraine, and he seems to actually follow a moral compass.”

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Bill Arnold

      @Socolofi:

      I suspect most if not all the boats involved so far have been doing something bad

      Where “bad” might mean having one or more persons on board who have received a phone call from somebody suspected to be a drug trafficker or gang member in the last few years. (That is an alleged (decently sourced) Israeli method, approximately. Lavender/Where’s Daddy?)
      The US military are not IDing those on small boats that they murder/spree kill, by their own admission.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      prostratedragon

      From Sen. Ron Wyden:

      You all know I’ve been after the Treasury Department’s own Epstein file. It’s a set of thousands of detailed bank records, a map of Epstein’s financial network. Secretary Bessent is blocking its release – and he denies it’s even something Treasury should be investigating.

      So it’s not just Trump and Bondi running interference for pedophiles. Bessent is a key part of the Epstein coverup. I plan to seek Senate approval of my bill to force the Treasury Department to release its Epstein file in the coming weeks because we need to keep on following the money.

      Not just 🤡 and Bondi. Also not just pedophiles.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Gretchen

      I received an email last week from my KS Senator, Roger Marshall. The subject line was “Let Democrats dangle at the end of a rope.”

      The actual email was the usual blather about the Democrat shutdown.

      He no longer answers his phone or has an answering machine attached. I wrote to his office and got the usual “thank you for voicing your concern.

      He’s up for re-election in 2026. There are a couple of candidates but not strong ones.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      prostratedragon

      @Trivia Man:

      UmHmm:

      LEAVITT: They are encouraging service members not to follow lawful orders!

      REPORTER: They’re talking about illegal orders

      LEAVITT: They’re suggesting the president has given illegal orders, which he has not. Every single order given is lawful.

      Then there’s

      Q: What did the president mean when he called a reporter “piggy”?

      LEAVITT: Look, the president is very frank & honest with everyone in this room. You’ll all seen it yourself. You’ve all experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons the American people reelected this president.

      And

      Leavitt: “I saw the South African president running his mouth a little bit against the US and the president earlier today, and that language is not appreciated by the president or his team.”

      There’s more, but by the Rule of Three this should do it.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      prostratedragon

      @Elizabelle: ​

      That is undoubtedly part of it. But when one considers that, e.g. Deutschebank, has already dealt with 9 figure judgements on that with mo more than some grumbling dilation, it’s hard to conclude that it’s just that either. I think it’s the who, but especially the why.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      dnfree

      @Central Planning: Have you ever seen the movie (or read the book) “Sophie’s Choice”?  Could you make the choice of which of your children to sacrifice and which to save?  I could not.  That to me establishes that I love them “equally”.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Karen Gail

      @eclare: Notice when people get sick it is the women who clean up; I am convinced that if we used the scent of vomit and poop we could bring male armies to surrender. Yes, there are exceptions but so many males bale when faced with those very things.

      Reply

