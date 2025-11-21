Re-upping this post on Friday afternoon to catch the daytime folks.

First comments on Friday afternoon will start at #19.

Originally posted Nov 20 at 7:15 pm.

I mentioned a week or two that we are doing the Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar this year and asked you to start picking out your photos.

The timeframe is super-compressed this year because of the late start (my fault!) and we try to make the calendars available for ordering at the beginning of December.

So here’s what we need from you, and when we need it.

ASAP – #1

Send me email right away ( WaterGirl at balloon-juice.com ) letting me know the following.

Your nym

The names of the pets you want in the calendar

If any of your pets need a heart :-(

That will let us know how many of you are participating and how many pet pics we’ll have for the calendar.

ASAP – #2

Once you have sent the email with pet names

Decide on which photos you want to submit

DO NOT send photos yet.

THIS WEEKEND

I will get the upload area set up on Dropbox so you can upload your photos to the calendar area

I will share the upload link in a post on BJ

As soon as I share the upload link, you can start uploading your photos to the calendar area

ANY QUESTIONS?