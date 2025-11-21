It’s Friday and I am not in the mood to write much, but I do want to have a chuckle at the way Trump folded like a cheap suit for Mamdani. Absolutely hysterical.
Also, the balls on Jeff Bezos:
Fuck ’em all.
TONYG
Mamdani read Trump correctly. Trump acts like a tough guy from a distance, but face to face he’s suddenly not so tough.
Jeffro
also, MTG resigning in January 😁
Martin
MTG leaving congress at the end of the year. Also kinds of throws cold water on all of her conspiracy theories.
Didn’t see that coming.
MazeDancer
Mamdani is impressive.
MTG says she refuses to be a “battered wife”. And doesn’t want her “sweet district” to endure a nasty primary.
Harrison Wesley
At least the headline was honest. Wonder if WaPo will retract it.
Jackie
@Jeffro: @Martin: @MazeDancer:
Any link that’s not X?
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday that she will be resigning from office in January.
I want to read about it, but I don’t want an Elon account.
Suzanne
Ooooooh, why is she resigning? Running for governor?
Baud
Nothing in the headline suggests that it is a bad thing.
satby
@Miss Bianca: nah, when you read her resignation letter, she’s still the same old nut job.
Chacal Charles Calthrop
re MTG? Maybe the threats got to her. Meanwhile, Trump and Mamdani?!? I mean, WTF?
we should check to see if Rethugs are all shorting the market or something.
Meanwhile, I just need to rant. I just spent the past week advising pro bono certain tenants vis-a-vis their landlord. They need to keep their rental (or find a new one in the same school district) because their kid has “special needs.” I’m sure the kid has special needs because believe me these parents have special needs. Meaning they need consideration, comprehension, ability to keep track of basic documents such as leases, rent payments, finances, etc. and, most of all, the ability to screen duplicate information.
Because, hey, why send one text or one email when you can send 25 or 30?
mrmoshpotato
What happened with Mandani and the orange shitstain?
Did Mandani walk in, put on a glove, and slap Dump in his fat, orange, fascist face?
TS
wapo.st/43K73Uk gift link
“I ran for Congress in 2020 and have fought every single day believing that Make America Great Again meant America First,” Greene said in a video and statement on X. “However, with almost one year into our majority, the legislature has been mostly sidelined.”
Jackie
Anyone think MTG is hoping her beloved president will get down on one knee and beg her to stay? “I didn’t mean those mean things I said about you! You’re not a traitor! I was just mad. Please forgive me? Don’t quit!”
Harrison Wesley
DJT/MTG head fake – she’ll be his running mate in 2028.
WaterGirl
She’s pissed as hell at the “Leader” of the House. She’s pissed about the death threats. (I can’t believe they are coming from Dems.) She’s pissed about the shutdown and that the House was off for 8 weeks when there were key matters to take care of.
MagdaInBlack
@mrmoshpotato: Mamdani charmed the yam into total submission.
Jackie
@Omnes Omnibus: TY
persistentillusion
I made it through 3:34 of her roughly 11:30 min announcement. That woman ain’t right in the head.
Gin & Tonic
Turns out the internet can be useful.
I’m doing some family history research, based off of what was passed along to me by my father 50 years ago. At that time it wasn’t that interesting, now it is, and I want to leave the “revised and extended” work to my own children before my time on this rock is up.
So the thing is, my maternal grandmother’s family was interesting. Her father was a prominent figure in Austro-Hungarian Poland/Ukraine, and had eight children, my grandmother being the eldest. Some of those eight had no children of their own; those that did, had few. My mother’s generation also had few children, so at my level, second cousins, there are no more than 12-14 descendants. But politico-military conditions being what they were in 1945, nobody is left in Ukraine – the family scattered to the four winds, and those 12-14 I mentioned are in 6 countries on four continents (none besides me and my sister in the US.) With the deaths of everyone in the older generations, there’s been almost no contact, and in some cases probably not even a common language.
With the Internet’s help, I’ve located a few of the (very) far-flung cousins and have already established contact with some, which is exciting. Yeah, I know this is what some of the social media were touted as being good for, but I’m not there.
RevRick
@Matt McIrvin: No, I think she expects Republicans to get shellacked. And the timing suggests that she doesn’t want to get caught up in the end of January government shutdown battle.
And she sounds like a jilted woman. I fought for Trump and Trump trashed me!
Harrison Wesley
@MagdaInBlack: Mam jams yam?
Jackie
Here’s a link re MTG from ABC:
abcnews.go.com/Politics/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-resign-congress-january/story?id=127771912
cain
@Gin & Tonic:
how exciting for you! I hope you get a chance to reconnect with all these folks.
MagdaInBlack
@WaterGirl: She seems to not have paid attention to trumps repeated telling of the “Scorpion and Frog” story
WaterGirl
@MagdaInBlack: You mean “demonstrating” more than “telling”, right? :-)
Jackie
@Gin & Tonic: That’s very cool! I’m very happy for you! :-)
zhena gogolia
@MagdaInBlack: Forgive me if I don’t buy this. Trump doesn’t get “charmed” by anybody.
WaterGirl
With the Internet’s help, I’ve located a few of the (very) far-flung cousins and have already established contact with some, which is exciting.
That is exciting. Very happy for you.
zhena gogolia
After the way Trump has treated Zelenskyy, I’m not going to kvell over his treatment of Mamdani.
MagdaInBlack
@zhena gogolia: You do not have to buy it. I do not know what happened, but the pictures sure looked like a man in love. YMMV
Jackie
So how quickly will Kemp schedule a special election? The timing may indicate if he’s concerned about a possible D upset.
@Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq):
*sknxxx* Just fucking around but it DOES fit well in this timeline.
Harrison Wesley
@Gin & Tonic: That’s awesome! What a wonderful voyage you’re on!
@Chacal Charles Calthrop: LOL. You’re a good guy
Geminid
@p.a.: Greene might not have wanted to face Colton Moore. She’d have been hard pressed to beat him in a primary, especially since he would have Trump’s endorsement. If you take five minutes to read Moore’s Wikipedia biograghy you might see why I say this.
I think Moore’s state senate district covers over half of GA14, so he’s known locally even if few people outside Georgia have heard of him. And Moore is rooted in Northwest Georgia; the scion of prominent Dalton area business family. Greene, on the other hand, carpetbagged in from the Atlanta metro area five years ago.
But maybe Greene would have fought it out had it not been for the death threats. Ironically, that’s why her Democratic opponent in 2020 quit the race.
@Jackie: We saw it on Chris Hayes. Right after Kathy Hochul said
Elissa Slotkin Elise Stefanik was “full of shit.” Hayes kind of flinched.
Suzanne
@WaterGirl: I read it. Strikes me as, “This politics stuff sucks!” Her attention thirsty ways in the past lead me to think she wants some wingnut welfare. Maybe to be on Fox or The View.
Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
@persistentillusion: What rethug is sane in 2025?
Philbert
I hear she qualifies for the Congressional pension a few days before her exit. Figures.
Also it wouldn’t surprise me that she may run against ‘slick’ JD in 2028. She is, in her way, more authentic.
Omnes Omnibus
@Gin & Tonic: My father took a genealogy project that his father had started and turned into something going back to at least the 1500s for both sides of his family and my mom’s. When it gets handed over to me, I will need to go do archaeological digs in Europe to add anything.
IOW, it can be a very compelling project and you can find out some really interesting things.
Jay
Mrs. Betty Bowers
@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social
Follow
Zohran Mamdani just made Thanksgiving with any MAGA relatives an effortless slam-dunk.
Nov 21, 2025,
bsky.app/profile/mrsbettybowers.bsky.social/post/3m66dyousg22e
JetsamPool
Did his dementia progress to the point where he forgot who Mamdani was? I didn’t think he was nearly that far gone, but then the outbursts over the last week or so have me wondering.
@zhena gogolia: OMG he’s so dreamy he even charmed Mr.Piggy. Yeah I am not buying it either
Can you imagine if this any other D other than the Progressive Crush of the Moment? The same folks would be screaming for his/her head.
Jackie
In other unsurprising news:
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court court ruling that found Texas’ 2026 congressional redistricting plan likely discriminates on the basis of race per the AP.
The order signed by Justice Samuel Alito will remain in place at least for the next few days while the court considers whether to allow the new map favorable to Republicans to be used in the midterm elections.
The order came about an hour after the state called on the high court to intervene to avoid confusion as congressional primary elections approach in March. The justices have blocked past lower-court rulings in congressional redistricting cases, most recently in Alabama and Louisiana, that came several months before elections.
The order was signed by Alito because he is the justice who handles emergency appeals from Texas.
@Dorothy A. Winsor: oops. Make that Elise Stefanik. Same initials. Two very different people
Well we just had some (very minor) unpleasantness in our evening’s entertainment.
This morning my wife saw a meme with Will Ferrell’s character from Zoolander saying the line about crazy pills. That started a discussion about who that character was, and we decided we’d watch Zoolander tonight for a little escapist entertainment.
Guess what orange toad does a brief cameo?
Fortunately it was only a couple of seconds and we were able to enjoy the rest of the movie in peace. But geeze, you just can’t escape that guy.
MagdaInBlack
@schrodingers_cat: and instead I’m laughing at trump.
zhena gogolia
@schrodingers_cat: We know what happened with Gretchen Whitmer. Why is this different?
zhena gogolia
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: He pops up in all sorts of shit. It’s annoying.
Urza
Its been true throughout history that as money accumulates one has nothing to do with it other than accumulate more power. Its the only driving force after one gets bored doing all the things money allows you to do. And that power always distorts the social fabric of the time and hurts the peasants and may topple the existing regimes.
Jackie
oops. Make that Elise Stefanik. Same initials. Two very different people
LOL! I was wondering why Hochul would curse Elissa Slotkin!
Hoodie
Maybe MTG is pissed that Trump appears to prefer dark middle eastern men over bitchin’ bleach blond bodies. The other day I thought he was about to give MBS a Boebert on camera.
WaterGirl
@Dorothy A. Winsor: I went ahead and made the correction in your comment. I figure if it left me confused, it would likely have left other people confused, too.
Jeffro
@MagdaInBlack: “Charming The Yam” – rejected indie band name
@WaterGirl: Thank you
Sure Lurkalot
Forgive me if I don’t buy this. Trump doesn’t get “charmed” by anybody.
I cringe to ascribe any skill to Trump but he has a radar for phonies like Vance and weaklings like Mike Johnson. Mamdani is comfortable and confident in his skin. He has something Trump envies, many people in NYC like Mamdani, whereas Trump has more than not been thought of as the scum he is.
@zhena gogolia: He absolutely does. More than anything else, he’s always wanted the validation of other powerful, charismatic men so that he’ll be seen as one of them. Mamdani was polite, plus he’s handsome and has a +100 Charisma bonus, and he’s also the mayor of the city that Trump wants to love him. He’s also not a weird creepy ghoul like the sycophants and bottom-feeders he’s currently surrounded by.
It won’t last, but it’s hella funny at the moment to watch the wingnut freak out.
Jeffro
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: attention whores gonna attention
its unfortunate that so much of our politics is sheer name (and now, ‘attention’) recognition
maybe Earth’s next dominant species can work on a more merit-based approach in AD 25,000
WaterGirl
I just saw this on BlueSky:
Trump was two seconds away from calling him “the son he never had.”
Somehow I can’t stop laughing.
@zhena gogolia: They like Mamdani and now are gushing about how Trump does too.
OMG T is a fan girl too. Z Man is so dreamy.
Geminid
@Sure Lurkalot: Yeah, envy might be part of it. Trump may recognize Mamdani as a rising sun, and sense that he himself is a setting sun.
mark
“Trump is the world’s least Godly man. Jesus saw the good in who-wars and lepers but if he met Donald Trump he’d say “Sorry man, that’s a pre-existing condition”…Trump has nothing in common with Jesus, who was from the Middle East. Trump wouldn’t even let him in the country. Jesus healed the blind Trump mocks the handicapped. Jesus turned the other cheek. Trump grabs your p..u…y. Jesus turned water into wine. Trump just whines. The Bible says thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife. Trump says fine what about my daughter? He’s the devil. What part of ‘pleased to meet you, hope you guess my name’ don’t you understand?” – Bill Maher
jimmiraybob
MTG announces 2028 presidential run. Oops, am I too far out in front?
mrmoshpotato
Mamdani charmed the yam into total submission.
Oh. I might just have to watch that.
Loyola basketball now.
Splitting Image
OMG he’s so dreamy he even charmed Mr.Piggy. Yeah I am not buying it either
Can you imagine if this any other D other than the Progressive Crush of the Moment? The same folks would be screaming for his/her head.
I don’t know if it was really a smart idea for Mamdani to meet Trump at this juncture. As you say, it hasn’t really worked out for most of the other Democratic politicians who have done so.
But I think that Trump looked like a blathering idiot praising Mamdani to the heavens the way he did during the meeting. Especially to his own voters, most of whom probably bought the line that Mamdani was either a communist, a jihadist, or both. This makes Mamdani come out of this looking really good, even if it was risky business going in.
PJ
Shortly after meeting with Mamdani, Trump announced he was terminating Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota, which prevents them from being deported. I guess the charm wore off.
@Splitting Image: I am not faulting Mamdani. Its the reaction of his fanbase that I find curious. They don’t extend this grace to other Ds who have to deal with the current President.
Jackie
Trump was two seconds away from calling him “the son he never had.”
Somehow I can’t stop laughing.
That IS HILARIOUS!
HopefullyNotCassandra
@Sure Lurkalot: many people say that our president is a weak phony.
Jackie
@mrmoshpotato: Waaaay OT, but did you see who our newest Mariners is for the next FIVE seasons? :-D
ColoradoGuy
A big part of the Trump persona is he’s an entertainer more than anything else. He’s a lousy businessman, a genuinely terrible politician, and has the instincts of a small-time con-man and crook. He’d like to be a mob boss, and admires genuine mobsters like Putin, who is the cold-blooded Real Thing and not faking it.
He loves being the TV star more than anything else, and the entertainment industry has sheltered him from his worst acts and launched him all the way to the Presidency. Fox News is his true home. So he admires charisma … from men. Not from women, who are ornaments at best.
Harrison Wesley
@HopefullyNotCassandra: FAKE NEWS! FAKE NEWS! SEDITION!
Jackie
I don’t know if it was really a smart idea for Mamdani to meet Trump at this juncture. As you say, it hasn’t really worked out for most of the other Democratic politicians who have done so.
I believe the mayor of NYC needs a top security clearance that FFOTUS must approve. Or deny.
PJ
@schrodingers_cat: Because Democrats are weak, craven fools any time they meet with Trump to try to protect the country from the worst of his ravages, but a Democratic Socialist is a savvy politician who has charmed the most corrupt and stupid President into protecting his constituents. If you understand that Democrats are bad and Socialists are good, it all becomes clear.
stinger
@WaterGirl:
Poor Jared.
@PJ: Yep just like Biden is old but not the Vt senator who is 3 years older IIRC than Biden.
mrmoshpotato
@Omnes OmnibusMy father took a genealogy project that his father had started and turned into something going back to at least the 1500s for both sides of his family and my mom’s.:
WOW!
Jackie
@Jackie: Yes, I remembered correctly:
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will need a top-level security clearance from the federal government before he takes office. Whether President Donald Trump’s administration grants it will be one of the first tests of how the democratic socialist and a hostile government in Washington interact.
In the weeks between his decisive win and taking office at the beginning of the year, Mamdani can expect to be vetted by federal law enforcement for a clearance that allows him to be briefed on threats to the city.
politico.com/news/2025/11/17/trump-mamdani-security-clearance-00652724?user_id=66c4c49e600ae15075985…
Jay
Because Mandami “needs” a US National Security Clearance to get read in on terrorist and other criminal activities against NYC, his best move was to come off his big populist win, take a meeting with DJTdiot, “woo him” to show he’s not that socialist, Islamic terrorist, communist, anti-Semitic character FAUX Snooze and many others have portrayed him as.
If you watched his campaign, he is charming, well spoken, upbeat, communicates well, has a “winning” personality and an element of hope and joy.
Compared to those around DJTdiot, he would have been a breath of fresh air in the narcoleptic fart factory that the White Supremacy House will now forever be known as.
Martin
@Miss Bianca: I think she’s somewhat less nut than she was. Nobody went to Congress believing in the pedophile cabal more than she did, and she’s got access to at least some of the files, and all of the stuff from the estate. QAnon wasn’t wrong about the pedophile cabal – that idea came out of Epstein’s arrest in 2007. They were only wrong about who was in the cabal and who wasn’t.
I don’t mean to suggest she’s not inclined to be a nut – I don’t think that part changes, but sometimes they do come down to earth on specific conspiracies. At the very least, her political party isn’t really motivated to reveal this conspiracy – they kept Congress closed for 2 months to prevent that from happening and she watched how aggressively Trump went after Massie.
Snarki, child of Loki
Two NYC guys yukking it up, what more is needed for explanation?
Jay
Mrs. Betty Bowers
@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social
Follow
🎶Donald is in loooooooooove.🎶
Nov 21, 2025,
bsky.app/profile/mrsbettybowers.bsky.social/post/3m66aeulp2s25
DJTdiot’s looking at Mandami like Melanoma looked at Justin.
Martin
@schrodingers_cat: Can you imagine if this any other D other than the Progressive Crush of the Moment? The same folks would be screaming for his/her head.
No other D would have been willing to explain to the press corps why he thinks Trump is a fascist, standing behind him in the oval. Why do you think Trump waved him off?
Jackie
Waaaay OT, but did you see who our newest Mariners is for the next FIVE seasons? :-D
No, I haven’t.
Josh Naylor!
glc
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: I forgot that entirely, assuming I even noticed. But I’ll take your word for it …
I wouldn’t object in principle to seeing that again, even so. But I’ll take that as a trigger warning.
Jay
Joshua J. Friedman
@joshuajfriedman.com
A reporter asks if Mamdani stands by calling Trump a fascist. Mamdani starts to give a delicate answer.
Trump (smiles, pats Mamdani’s arm): “That’s OK, you can just say yes. It’s easier. I don’t mind.”
Nov 21, 2025,
RevRick
I read a Substack the other day where the author claims to have spoken to a longtime Secret Service agent. Among other things, the agent claims that Trump has asked the Secret Service to”pull a Princess Diana” on Mike Pence, Kevin McCarthy, Eric Trump (!), and JD Vance!
